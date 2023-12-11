for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2023 7:39 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Eric, sad but true, I sat there and said....  
edavisiii : 11/12/2023 8:06 pm : link
Wow, we scored 17 points ....
like it was a positive...lol
Dallas was getting chunk plays through the air.....  
Simms11 : 11/12/2023 8:07 pm : link
No pressure and when we blitzed secondary was caught flat footed. CeeDee Lamb is a hell of a WR and I sure hope Banks will learn from this and play him tougher next year. Our Oline is still a major issue and DeVito was holding the ball too long. He’ll get killed if he’s holding the ball that long. Looking much like Jones this year.
Not sure why people thought defense  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:07 pm : link
would be better without Leo Williams. he's a very good player. Boys loaded on offense and we have young and depleted secondary. And Kayvon leaving did not help.

The OLine is still bad, many starting who should not be. Schmitz and Thomas are keepers. Move Neal inside. They need some good picks for front 7 next year.
RE: RE: Wink  
HewlettGiant : 11/12/2023 8:07 pm : link
In comment 16286259 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16286156 HewlettGiant said:


Quote:


Has lost his fastball



I just keep thinking of the way he left Baltimore and I also keep thinking of the young and exciting team that he Lions have. Why can't we be like them? Some exciting players and staff. What is it about NY teams?


NY Teams? Watch the jets tonight as they are on their Super Bowl run.........that entire AFC is lining up perfectly for them...there is a real nightmare.
RE: We're losing next week to the Deadskins too.  
nochance : 11/12/2023 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16286198 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
They can smell blood in the water. Giants almost always beat the, but not this time. They're gonna be pissed next week coming offa this close loss of theirs today in Seattle.



With their QB situation the Giants will definitely lose next week
Pathetic effort  
HewlettGiant : 11/12/2023 8:09 pm : link
Some one has to pay for this.....at what point do we become competitive with our top 2 rivals?

No way we were winning with DeVito today, but this was so bad it is historically bad.

RE: RE: RE: Wink  
DefenseWins : 11/12/2023 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16286267 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
there is a real nightmare.


again... meds for you. Maybe professional help too
RE: Pathetic effort  
DefenseWins : 11/12/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16286275 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
Some one has to pay for this.....at what point do we become competitive with our top 2 rivals?

No way we were winning with DeVito today, but this was so bad it is historically bad.


The offense and Devito was NOT historically bad. The defense was and the last time I checked, Devito does not play on defense.
RE: RE: RE: I am surprised by the emotions around here  
Mayo2JZ : 11/12/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16286231 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16286215 Blue21 said:


Quote:


I was hoping we wouldn't give up over 40. And being embarrassed . And tie Devito s hands in the beginning of the game so much.



Why are you embarrassed? I am not embarrassed.. I dont own a piece of this team. Let Mara be embarrassed.

By the way, for those here who want to see changes, you need games like this one and seasons like this one to force real change. If you keep games close while still losing, then it provides ownership with excuses to keep things the same. They will believe that we are a player away or a few breaks away from turning things around.

Losing this way is going to be good for those who want real changes.



THIS!^^^^^^^^^
RE: tell me if I'm wrong  
nochance : 11/12/2023 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16286240 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but we scored the second-most points in a game for the Giants this year.



Garbage time
RE: Pathetic effort  
The_Boss : 11/12/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16286275 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
Some one has to pay for this.....at what point do we become competitive with our top 2 rivals?

No way we were winning with DeVito today, but this was so bad it is historically bad.


Washington has been more competitive against Dallas and Philadelphia over the last 3-5 years. We’ve been their homecoming opponent.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2023 8:13 pm : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 11/12/2023 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16286292 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week


Good. Lock up another L.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Wink  
nochance : 11/12/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16286277 DefenseWins said:
[quote] In comment 16286267 HewlettGiant said:


Quote:


there is a real nightmare.



again... meds for you. Maybe professional help too [/quote


I think that was sarcasm]
Might as well play DeVito  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:16 pm : link
He may be back next year, Barkley won't. This season is about development and seeing who will be back next year.
RE: I want Arizona and Carolina to win, Seattle to lose  
k2tampa : 11/12/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16286197 edavisiii said:
Quote:
Get the 1st pick in the draft and get that 2nd pick from the Hawks to be higher in round 2.


Know that every Seahawks' loss also pushes the Cardinals strength of schedule down (more than it does the Giants). So do you want to pick ahead of the Cards or pick a few spots higher in the second round?
RE: ...  
jinkies : 11/12/2023 8:22 pm : link
In comment 16286292 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week


Yay
RE: Good news  
OBJRoyal : 11/12/2023 8:24 pm : link
In comment 16286152 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
DeVito now has more TD passes than any other QB on the roster.


How much does he make??
Turned it off after the interception on the pass to Hyatt.  
81_Great_Dane : 11/12/2023 8:26 pm : link
Just saw the score.

Well, they didn't cover, but they held 'em under 50. #smallblessings
I am feeling alot of apathy with this team  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 11/12/2023 8:27 pm : link
Amazing how non competitive this game was from the jump. Mara can’t be happy with the effort.
Mara's part of  
bc4life : 11/12/2023 8:28 pm : link
the problem
RE: Good news  
jinkies : 11/12/2023 8:28 pm : link
In comment 16286152 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
DeVito now has more TD passes than any other QB on the roster.


This metric does not make the Jones contract look so good.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2023 8:30 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Darius Slayton says he was having a “spirited conversation” with WR coach Mike Groh. That’s when Sterling Shepard stepped in. Slayton and Shepard said they weren’t yelling at each other.
Nov. 26 with Pats visiting.....  
thrunthrublue : 11/12/2023 8:31 pm : link
Would a "SELL THE TEAM" aerial banner send an effective message?
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 11/12/2023 8:39 pm : link
In comment 16286341 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Darius Slayton says he was having a “spirited conversation” with WR coach Mike Groh. That’s when Sterling Shepard stepped in. Slayton and Shepard said they weren’t yelling at each other.


Reassuring..
RE: RE: ...  
Bob from Massachusetts : 11/12/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16286370 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16286341 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Darius Slayton says he was having a “spirited conversation” with WR coach Mike Groh. That’s when Sterling Shepard stepped in. Slayton and Shepard said they weren’t yelling at each other.



Reassuring..


I like it when the players actually care about the game.
Reminds me of the days of Jerry Golsteyn and Randy Dean  
GeofromNJ : 11/12/2023 8:46 pm : link
Not happy memories.
I don't think Taylor  
Sammo85 : 11/12/2023 8:46 pm : link
can come back until the Saints game anyway, so it's either Devito or Barkley for two more weeks.

Good thing Barkley's still keeping us competitive  
islander1 : 11/12/2023 8:50 pm : link
But hey, nothing a medium Pepsi can't fix
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2023 8:53 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
Saquon Barkley said someone landed on his ankle pretty good. His high ankle sprain will continue to linger all season, but he said "thank God nothing worse happened" and "I'm gonna continue to fight through"
DeVito...  
BillKo : 11/12/2023 8:58 pm : link
...takes over TD passing lead on team with 3.
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 11/12/2023 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16286292 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week
As long as he is healthy, he should be. What was he xray'd for?

Realistically, after this season, is DeVito even an option as a backup anywhere, or is he strictly a PS player?
RE: RE: Wink  
FStubbs : 11/12/2023 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16286259 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
In comment 16286156 HewlettGiant said:


Quote:


Has lost his fastball



I just keep thinking of the way he left Baltimore and I also keep thinking of the young and exciting team that he Lions have. Why can't we be like them? Some exciting players and staff. What is it about NY teams?


We get them and they get hurt.
RE: RE: Well, they may not need to worry  
BigBlueShock : 11/12/2023 9:06 pm : link
In comment 16286230 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16286210 section125 said:


Quote:


about signing Barkley. He may ask out.

I did notice Pinnock and McKinney seemed to make some business decisions today. I'd let McKinney go.

Jihad Ward and Darney Holmes should be gone too. Jihad looks like he is wearing cement boots.



If Barkley ends up walking after this year, Schoen’s decision to not trade him will be almost as Gettleman taking him 2nd overall…

Yeah, missing out on a 5th round pick is certainly as debilitating as the 2nd overall pick. Fucking morons around here
RE: RE: tell me if I'm wrong  
BigBlueShock : 11/12/2023 9:08 pm : link
In comment 16286285 nochance said:
Quote:
In comment 16286240 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but we scored the second-most points in a game for the Giants this year.




Garbage time

How many “garbage time” TDS did your boy Jones have this season? There were plenty of garbage time opportunities, how’d he do?
RE: RE: RE: Well, they may not need to worry  
FStubbs : 11/12/2023 9:09 pm : link
In comment 16286457 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16286230 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16286210 section125 said:


Quote:


about signing Barkley. He may ask out.

I did notice Pinnock and McKinney seemed to make some business decisions today. I'd let McKinney go.

Jihad Ward and Darney Holmes should be gone too. Jihad looks like he is wearing cement boots.



If Barkley ends up walking after this year, Schoen’s decision to not trade him will be almost as Gettleman taking him 2nd overall…


Yeah, missing out on a 5th round pick is certainly as debilitating as the 2nd overall pick. Fucking morons around here


Eh, at this point, with a rookie QB coming in, the case could be made that you want Barkley for another season or two to ease him into the NFL.
RE: RE: ...  
FStubbs : 11/12/2023 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16286433 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16286292 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week

As long as he is healthy, he should be. What was he xray'd for?

Realistically, after this season, is DeVito even an option as a backup anywhere, or is he strictly a PS player?


He did show some improvement over the course of the game while Dallas still had their starters in.

He's not completely incompetent anymore, so if he continues to get reps I'd say he'd go into camp next year challenging for the backup spot.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Well, they may not need to worry  
BigBlueShock : 11/12/2023 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16286463 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16286457 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16286230 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 16286210 section125 said:


Quote:


about signing Barkley. He may ask out.

I did notice Pinnock and McKinney seemed to make some business decisions today. I'd let McKinney go.

Jihad Ward and Darney Holmes should be gone too. Jihad looks like he is wearing cement boots.



If Barkley ends up walking after this year, Schoen’s decision to not trade him will be almost as Gettleman taking him 2nd overall…


Yeah, missing out on a 5th round pick is certainly as debilitating as the 2nd overall pick. Fucking morons around here



Eh, at this point, with a rookie QB coming in, the case could be made that you want Barkley for another season or two to ease him into the NFL.

I have no problem with people thinking trading Barkley was the smart move. Hell, I thought it was the smart move. But the dramatics of equating it to Gettleman taking him 2nd overall is just too far. It’s freakin asinine. And it’s been repeated here far too often
RE: This is a historically bad team  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 11/12/2023 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16286181 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
As Victor Cruz said, it's time to draft a new QB. during the next draft and start the true rebuild!
I'm not giving up on Schoen & Daboll, they just need their hand picked players instead of trying to mould this team out of a lump Dave Gettleman's sh*t!


Uh, a good chunk of this roster are their guys.
What is with this weird Devito love  
Arcade_Games : 11/12/2023 9:31 pm : link
guy sucks. you can't face that simple fact? Who gives a shit if he is back next year. Dude looks like Fromm 2.0

Worse than Mike Glennon.
RE: RE: RE: I am surprised by the emotions around here  
Jim in NH : 11/12/2023 9:32 pm : link
In comment 16286231 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16286215 Blue21 said:


Quote:


I was hoping we wouldn't give up over 40. And being embarrassed . And tie Devito s hands in the beginning of the game so much.



Why are you embarrassed? I am not embarrassed.. I dont own a piece of this team. Let Mara be embarrassed.


What a superb comment! EXACTLY!!! Let Mara be embarrassed! He certainly should be.
Really Curious  
Bernie : 11/12/2023 9:34 pm : link
about the mystery of the disappearing threads. Seems to be no rhyme or reason.
There is simply no excuse  
Chef : 11/12/2023 9:51 pm : link
for getting so thoroughly beaten on a consistent basis..
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2023 10:03 pm : link
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
8m
Say this about Brian Daboll: He is not going to fall into the 11-minute-answer abyss.
RE: Really Curious  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/12/2023 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16286504 Bernie said:
Quote:
about the mystery of the disappearing threads. Seems to be no rhyme or reason.


Sure there is reason.

Shitty threads get deleted.
Poor Brian Daboll  
M.S. : 11/12/2023 10:13 pm : link
throwing a red challenge flag on the very first play of the game, and you just gotta know the guy is so miserably desperate at this stage of the game.
Giants have scored  
M.S. : 11/12/2023 10:22 pm : link

118 points this season and let up a whopping 266 -- net minus 148 points. That is beyond comprehension. The lowly Patriots have a net differential of -97 and even the Panthers are only -89. Just a disgraceful performance. Who would actually go to their games anymore? Seriously. And to think of how prophetic John Mara was: "From Bono to Bozo."
RE: RE: Really Curious  
Bernie : 11/12/2023 10:32 pm : link
In comment 16286547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16286504 Bernie said:


Quote:


about the mystery of the disappearing threads. Seems to be no rhyme or reason.



Sure there is reason.

Shitty threads get deleted.


A thread as time was running from inside the stadium commenting that it's even worse in person than on TV didn't seem like a shitty thread.
RE: RE: Good news  
joeinpa : 11/12/2023 11:14 pm : link
In comment 16286338 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16286152 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


DeVito now has more TD passes than any other QB on the roster.



This metric does not make the Jones contract look so good.


You re like a 1 trick pony, Jones, Jones, Jones.
If the roster was this bad  
HomerJones45 : 11/12/2023 11:51 pm : link
someone should have clued Schoen in because his offseason sure didn't seem like a re-build type offseason.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 