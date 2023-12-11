New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion

No pressure and when we blitzed secondary was caught flat footed. CeeDee Lamb is a hell of a WR and I sure hope Banks will learn from this and play him tougher next year. Our Oline is still a major issue and DeVito was holding the ball too long. He’ll get killed if he’s holding the ball that long. Looking much like Jones this year.
I just keep thinking of the way he left Baltimore and I also keep thinking of the young and exciting team that he Lions have. Why can't we be like them? Some exciting players and staff. What is it about NY teams?
NY Teams? Watch the jets tonight as they are on their Super Bowl run.........that entire AFC is lining up perfectly for them...there is a real nightmare.
I was hoping we wouldn't give up over 40. And being embarrassed . And tie Devito s hands in the beginning of the game so much.
Why are you embarrassed? I am not embarrassed.. I dont own a piece of this team. Let Mara be embarrassed.
By the way, for those here who want to see changes, you need games like this one and seasons like this one to force real change. If you keep games close while still losing, then it provides ownership with excuses to keep things the same. They will believe that we are a player away or a few breaks away from turning things around.
Losing this way is going to be good for those who want real changes.
Get the 1st pick in the draft and get that 2nd pick from the Hawks to be higher in round 2.
Know that every Seahawks' loss also pushes the Cardinals strength of schedule down (more than it does the Giants). So do you want to pick ahead of the Cards or pick a few spots higher in the second round?
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Darius Slayton says he was having a “spirited conversation” with WR coach Mike Groh. That’s when Sterling Shepard stepped in. Slayton and Shepard said they weren’t yelling at each other.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Darius Slayton says he was having a “spirited conversation” with WR coach Mike Groh. That’s when Sterling Shepard stepped in. Slayton and Shepard said they weren’t yelling at each other.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Darius Slayton says he was having a “spirited conversation” with WR coach Mike Groh. That’s when Sterling Shepard stepped in. Slayton and Shepard said they weren’t yelling at each other.
Reassuring..
I like it when the players actually care about the game.
Reminds me of the days of Jerry Golsteyn and Randy Dean
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
Saquon Barkley said someone landed on his ankle pretty good. His high ankle sprain will continue to linger all season, but he said "thank God nothing worse happened" and "I'm gonna continue to fight through"
I just keep thinking of the way he left Baltimore and I also keep thinking of the young and exciting team that he Lions have. Why can't we be like them? Some exciting players and staff. What is it about NY teams?
I did notice Pinnock and McKinney seemed to make some business decisions today. I'd let McKinney go.
Jihad Ward and Darney Holmes should be gone too. Jihad looks like he is wearing cement boots.
If Barkley ends up walking after this year, Schoen’s decision to not trade him will be almost as Gettleman taking him 2nd overall…
Yeah, missing out on a 5th round pick is certainly as debilitating as the 2nd overall pick. Fucking morons around here
Eh, at this point, with a rookie QB coming in, the case could be made that you want Barkley for another season or two to ease him into the NFL.
I have no problem with people thinking trading Barkley was the smart move. Hell, I thought it was the smart move. But the dramatics of equating it to Gettleman taking him 2nd overall is just too far. It’s freakin asinine. And it’s been repeated here far too often
As Victor Cruz said, it's time to draft a new QB. during the next draft and start the true rebuild!
I'm not giving up on Schoen & Daboll, they just need their hand picked players instead of trying to mould this team out of a lump Dave Gettleman's sh*t!
118 points this season and let up a whopping 266 -- net minus 148 points. That is beyond comprehension. The lowly Patriots have a net differential of -97 and even the Panthers are only -89. Just a disgraceful performance. Who would actually go to their games anymore? Seriously. And to think of how prophetic John Mara was: "From Bono to Bozo."
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
like it was a positive...lol
The OLine is still bad, many starting who should not be. Schmitz and Thomas are keepers. Move Neal inside. They need some good picks for front 7 next year.
Quote:
Has lost his fastball
I just keep thinking of the way he left Baltimore and I also keep thinking of the young and exciting team that he Lions have. Why can't we be like them? Some exciting players and staff. What is it about NY teams?
NY Teams? Watch the jets tonight as they are on their Super Bowl run.........that entire AFC is lining up perfectly for them...there is a real nightmare.
With their QB situation the Giants will definitely lose next week
No way we were winning with DeVito today, but this was so bad it is historically bad.
again... meds for you. Maybe professional help too
No way we were winning with DeVito today, but this was so bad it is historically bad.
The offense and Devito was NOT historically bad. The defense was and the last time I checked, Devito does not play on defense.
Quote:
I was hoping we wouldn't give up over 40. And being embarrassed . And tie Devito s hands in the beginning of the game so much.
Why are you embarrassed? I am not embarrassed.. I dont own a piece of this team. Let Mara be embarrassed.
By the way, for those here who want to see changes, you need games like this one and seasons like this one to force real change. If you keep games close while still losing, then it provides ownership with excuses to keep things the same. They will believe that we are a player away or a few breaks away from turning things around.
Losing this way is going to be good for those who want real changes.
THIS!^^^^^^^^^
Garbage time
No way we were winning with DeVito today, but this was so bad it is historically bad.
Washington has been more competitive against Dallas and Philadelphia over the last 3-5 years. We’ve been their homecoming opponent.
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week
Good. Lock up another L.
[quote] In comment 16286267 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
there is a real nightmare.
again... meds for you. Maybe professional help too [/quote
I think that was sarcasm]
Know that every Seahawks' loss also pushes the Cardinals strength of schedule down (more than it does the Giants). So do you want to pick ahead of the Cards or pick a few spots higher in the second round?
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week
Yay
How much does he make??
Well, they didn't cover, but they held 'em under 50. #smallblessings
This metric does not make the Jones contract look so good.
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Darius Slayton says he was having a “spirited conversation” with WR coach Mike Groh. That’s when Sterling Shepard stepped in. Slayton and Shepard said they weren’t yelling at each other.
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Darius Slayton says he was having a “spirited conversation” with WR coach Mike Groh. That’s when Sterling Shepard stepped in. Slayton and Shepard said they weren’t yelling at each other.
Reassuring..
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
7m
Darius Slayton says he was having a “spirited conversation” with WR coach Mike Groh. That’s when Sterling Shepard stepped in. Slayton and Shepard said they weren’t yelling at each other.
Reassuring..
I like it when the players actually care about the game.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
Saquon Barkley said someone landed on his ankle pretty good. His high ankle sprain will continue to linger all season, but he said "thank God nothing worse happened" and "I'm gonna continue to fight through"
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week
Realistically, after this season, is DeVito even an option as a backup anywhere, or is he strictly a PS player?
Quote:
Has lost his fastball
I just keep thinking of the way he left Baltimore and I also keep thinking of the young and exciting team that he Lions have. Why can't we be like them? Some exciting players and staff. What is it about NY teams?
We get them and they get hurt.
Quote:
about signing Barkley. He may ask out.
I did notice Pinnock and McKinney seemed to make some business decisions today. I'd let McKinney go.
Jihad Ward and Darney Holmes should be gone too. Jihad looks like he is wearing cement boots.
If Barkley ends up walking after this year, Schoen’s decision to not trade him will be almost as Gettleman taking him 2nd overall…
Yeah, missing out on a 5th round pick is certainly as debilitating as the 2nd overall pick. Fucking morons around here
Quote:
but we scored the second-most points in a game for the Giants this year.
Garbage time
How many “garbage time” TDS did your boy Jones have this season? There were plenty of garbage time opportunities, how’d he do?
Quote:
In comment 16286210 section125 said:
Quote:
about signing Barkley. He may ask out.
I did notice Pinnock and McKinney seemed to make some business decisions today. I'd let McKinney go.
Jihad Ward and Darney Holmes should be gone too. Jihad looks like he is wearing cement boots.
If Barkley ends up walking after this year, Schoen’s decision to not trade him will be almost as Gettleman taking him 2nd overall…
Yeah, missing out on a 5th round pick is certainly as debilitating as the 2nd overall pick. Fucking morons around here
Eh, at this point, with a rookie QB coming in, the case could be made that you want Barkley for another season or two to ease him into the NFL.
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
8m
Daboll says DeVito will be the QB next week
As long as he is healthy, he should be. What was he xray'd for?
Realistically, after this season, is DeVito even an option as a backup anywhere, or is he strictly a PS player?
He did show some improvement over the course of the game while Dallas still had their starters in.
He's not completely incompetent anymore, so if he continues to get reps I'd say he'd go into camp next year challenging for the backup spot.
Quote:
In comment 16286230 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16286210 section125 said:
Quote:
about signing Barkley. He may ask out.
I did notice Pinnock and McKinney seemed to make some business decisions today. I'd let McKinney go.
Jihad Ward and Darney Holmes should be gone too. Jihad looks like he is wearing cement boots.
If Barkley ends up walking after this year, Schoen’s decision to not trade him will be almost as Gettleman taking him 2nd overall…
Yeah, missing out on a 5th round pick is certainly as debilitating as the 2nd overall pick. Fucking morons around here
Eh, at this point, with a rookie QB coming in, the case could be made that you want Barkley for another season or two to ease him into the NFL.
I have no problem with people thinking trading Barkley was the smart move. Hell, I thought it was the smart move. But the dramatics of equating it to Gettleman taking him 2nd overall is just too far. It’s freakin asinine. And it’s been repeated here far too often
I'm not giving up on Schoen & Daboll, they just need their hand picked players instead of trying to mould this team out of a lump Dave Gettleman's sh*t!
Uh, a good chunk of this roster are their guys.
Worse than Mike Glennon.
Quote:
I was hoping we wouldn't give up over 40. And being embarrassed . And tie Devito s hands in the beginning of the game so much.
Why are you embarrassed? I am not embarrassed.. I dont own a piece of this team. Let Mara be embarrassed.
What a superb comment! EXACTLY!!! Let Mara be embarrassed! He certainly should be.
@TomRock_Newsday
·
8m
Say this about Brian Daboll: He is not going to fall into the 11-minute-answer abyss.
Sure there is reason.
Shitty threads get deleted.
118 points this season and let up a whopping 266 -- net minus 148 points. That is beyond comprehension. The lowly Patriots have a net differential of -97 and even the Panthers are only -89. Just a disgraceful performance. Who would actually go to their games anymore? Seriously. And to think of how prophetic John Mara was: "From Bono to Bozo."
Quote:
about the mystery of the disappearing threads. Seems to be no rhyme or reason.
Sure there is reason.
Shitty threads get deleted.
A thread as time was running from inside the stadium commenting that it's even worse in person than on TV didn't seem like a shitty thread.
Quote:
DeVito now has more TD passes than any other QB on the roster.
This metric does not make the Jones contract look so good.
You re like a 1 trick pony, Jones, Jones, Jones.