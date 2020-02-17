Did McAdoo, Shurmur, or Judge deserve a 3rd Year? Essex : 9:30 am

I do not think anyone can honestly say yes. So, why because we made the right move three times in a row, should we be prohibited from considering Daboll's future.



This is the worst Giants team I can ever think of and while, as of now, I think that last year earned Daboll a year three, this is getting out of hand and I am not sure how much confidence I have in him in the future. If this gets worse, and its hard to think how it can, I would not retain him solely because we made the RIGHT call about the three other incompetent head coaches we just fired after year 2.



I think the problem is our hiring of coaches not cutting loose obviously unqualified ones after two years.



In the final analysis, I do not think the fact that we have fired three bad coaches after year two is a real reason to keep Daboll after year 2. Again, he earned a lot of credit last year with that season and as of now I would vote to give him another chance with another QB, but a lot can happen between now and the end of the season that could change things and the Giants should not be afraid to fire him because they have done so with their last three coaches after two seasons.