Vacchiano: Sources say Giants still believe in Jones

Sean : 4:52 pm
Quote:
But they are a long way away from any final decision, and the source acknowledged it might be premature for them to completely give up on Jones after watching him in just six starts this season — including three without running back Saquon Barkley, four without left tackle Andrew Thomas, and behind a disastrous offensive line that got him sacked a ridiculous 30 times.

OBJ_AllDay : 4:53 pm : link
The pick will be qb. Its almost virtually guaranteed.
oh boy  
46and2Blue : 4:54 pm : link
Jints in Carolina : 4:54 pm : link
get your kleenex  
dancing blue bear : 4:55 pm : link
i'll get my popcorn
RE: .  
BigBlueShock : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16287812 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:

Haha! So perfect
Ah the trial balloons  
ajr2456 : 4:56 pm : link
Coming out.
So we have a report that Giants will take a QB  
nygiants16 : 4:56 pm : link
if the one they like is there...

and now we hVe this click bait article which basically states they believe in Jones but may not when thebtime comes to make a decision, lol, the media sees blood in the water and gullible Giants fans will eat it up
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:57 pm : link
I don’t buy this for a second. Look at Schoen’s travel schedule. But if it is true, Mara influenced…in which case we’re fucked.
Go Terps : 4:57 pm : link
I've have been one of DJ's  
Now Mike in MD : 4:58 pm : link
biggest supporters but even I'm ready to move on for two reasons.

One, I have lost confidence in his ability to stay healthy, and I just have this feeling that he his one more neck injury aware from having tom retire.

Two, unlike previous years, we are going to be in a position to draft a real difference maker at QB. My preference is Daniels, but I think any of Daniels, Maye or Williams would be that franchise altering type of QB. While I always thought DJ could be "good enough," I acknowledged that for the Giants to win a SB with DJ, there would have to be a lot of pieces in place. I think any of the top three QBs are the type of talents who could overcome and coverup deficiencies in other arears of the team.
Johnny Boy,  
Silver Spoon : 4:58 pm : link
puppet master extraordinaire.
if they are picking  
46and2Blue : 4:58 pm : link
2nd ...I don't care what Ralph says...Its a QB...media needs something to write about in a horror show of a season
RE: Ah the trial balloons  
JonC : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 16287818 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Coming out.


Yessir, like clockwork.
There's belief  
Blueworm : 4:59 pm : link
and there's health.
Of course they'll say that publicly  
logman : 5:00 pm : link
RE: get your kleenex  
BigBlueShock : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16287815 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
i'll get my popcorn

I wouldn’t celebrate too much. Random, unknown “Sources” are lovely and all but we will find out how they feel on draft day. What do you expect them to say right now? “Yeah, he sucks, we are going to move on”.

I will say though, if you and all the other clamoring to roll with Jones once again get your way, Daboll and Schoen will very likely be out of jobs after next season. They’d have to be out of their damned minds to stake their careers to Daniel Jones at this point.
BBS.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:02 pm : link
Imagine willing to risk your job for Daniel Fucking Jones. Just wow.
As others have said  
BeckShepEli : 5:02 pm : link
don't overreact to a classic Ralph Tweet. They are taking a QB.
When asked to provide a comment on the story, GM Joe Schoen  
ThomasG : 5:02 pm : link
was quoted as saying "Sure we believe in Jones. Now please excuse me, I have to get a airline ticket to Greenville, SC for this weekend's game between UNC and Clemson."


I do think  
TommyWiseau : 5:03 pm : link
Jones, with a good Oline would be a top 15 QB in the NFL. Issue is his health. He cannot get through a full season and that Neck scares me more then his knee
I think fans would burn the stadium down,  
Simms11 : 5:04 pm : link
if they were in position to grab a franchise QB, and didn’t! But what else are the Giants supposed to say at this point, they f’d up giving Jones that contract and don’t believe he’s the guy now?!
RE: I do think  
46and2Blue : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16287836 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Jones, with a good Oline would be a top 15 QB in the NFL. Issue is his health. He cannot get through a full season and that Neck scares me more then his knee


I used to think that...but I'm not sure with the best Oline if he will ever be good, might just be too late for him.
RE: Ah the trial balloons  
widmerseyebrow : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 16287818 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Coming out.


On one hand it's a relief that it's not real if the fans don't want it to be. On the other hand, John Mara believes this is a completely normal way to run your NFL franchise.
They can ride this storyline  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5:05 pm : link
even if they draft a QB high. No one believes it but hey.
Sources said  
Scooter185 : 5:06 pm : link
Judge was returning for a third year too.
Translation:  
UberAlias : 5:06 pm : link
We aren't willing to publicly admit we made a mistake and won't until after we draft his replacement. And even then...
Of course this is bullshit.  
robbieballs2003 : 5:06 pm : link
One thing I will give this regime, they use the media to their advantage. Look at the information our beats get. It's straight bullshit. Remember after we traded William and the narrative was there was a l9t of interest in the Giants roster? What happened? Nothing. Same with this situation. We all know they are going all in on this QB class. Now they are trying to downplay all the visits they have to colleges by saying they are still in on Jones. This is an attempt to try to deflect what is really happening as to not kill us with something like a trade up to get said QB. It is also to keep Jones' value from plummeting if we decide to trade him.
RE: BBS.  
Silver Spoon : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 16287833 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Imagine willing to risk your job for Daniel Fucking Jones. Just wow.


This points to the mealy mouth pussywimp owner. He will never stop his greasy fingers touching all personnel decisions.
RE: Of course they'll say that publicly  
rsjem1979 : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 16287830 logman said:
Quote:
...


They didn't say it publicly. They floated it through one of their friends in the media. Ralph always gets this kind of stuff, less than two years ago he was citing sources in the organization as late as mid-December that Judge was going to be kept. It was only Judge's self-immolation and the collective ire of basically everyone that prevented a Judge-Abrams combo running things in 2022.
Would Jones accept the Kurt Warner role next year?  
Drewcon40 : 5:08 pm : link
Please guys correct me but I thought when Jones signed, the structure of the contract was that 2023 and 2024 would be a horrible for dead cap but if the Giants decided to move on in 2025, it wouldn't be all that bad? Perhaps the old-school 1st round pick QB sitting for a year could benefit us?
Why not believe? Jones is here for at least 1 more year  
giantsFC : 5:08 pm : link
while the hopeful franchise QB they draft w picks 1-5 can sit behind him.
If Jones plays amazing, Dre Brees him to another team. If Jones stinks, cut him or demote him to QB2 by mid season or following season.

For me its actually the best QB plan they have had in a decade. Especially since they boggle the Eli Manning replacement plan so poorly.
RE: Of course this is bullshit.  
widmerseyebrow : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 16287848 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
One thing I will give this regime, they use the media to their advantage. Look at the information our beats get. It's straight bullshit. Remember after we traded William and the narrative was there was a l9t of interest in the Giants roster? What happened? Nothing. Same with this situation. We all know they are going all in on this QB class. Now they are trying to downplay all the visits they have to colleges by saying they are still in on Jones. This is an attempt to try to deflect what is really happening as to not kill us with something like a trade up to get said QB. It is also to keep Jones' value from plummeting if we decide to trade him.


I think you're giving them too much credit. The last time we saw trial balloons there was no strategic need to mask their intentions. They just didn't know what they wanted to do.
Giants  
TyreeHelmet : 5:09 pm : link
Imagine this place if they passed on a top qb and announced it was Jones job next year?
Even if they did like DJ,  
Anakim : 5:09 pm : link
it would be ridiculous to double-down on him given his neck injury and torn ACL.

Utterly ridiculous.
A great QB changes the landscape of the game  
Rudy5757 : 5:10 pm : link
We can all agree that Jones isnt a top 5 guy and most likely never will be. I have been a big supporter of his. if you have a chance to draft a QB that is potentially a top 5 guy then you draft him and dont look back regardless of Jones' status.

Its the most important position in the game and its not close.

If they are not sold on any of the QBs they should trade out for a lot of picks. this team needs a lot of help on O.
RE: RE: Of course this is bullshit.  
robbieballs2003 : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16287855 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16287848 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


One thing I will give this regime, they use the media to their advantage. Look at the information our beats get. It's straight bullshit. Remember after we traded William and the narrative was there was a l9t of interest in the Giants roster? What happened? Nothing. Same with this situation. We all know they are going all in on this QB class. Now they are trying to downplay all the visits they have to colleges by saying they are still in on Jones. This is an attempt to try to deflect what is really happening as to not kill us with something like a trade up to get said QB. It is also to keep Jones' value from plummeting if we decide to trade him.



I think you're giving them too much credit. The last time we saw trial balloons there was no strategic need to mask their intentions. They just didn't know what they wanted to do.


Maybe but this regime has been tight lipped about everything and what the beats get is straight garbage.
Of course they still believe in him  
BlackLight : 5:11 pm : link
He's guaranteed to be on next year's roster, even if he wasn't injured. There's no downside to expressing the belief that he will somehow turn things around.
Play out the scenario  
Go Terps : 5:12 pm : link
They draft Drake Maye second overall. Here are the existing conditions at that point:

1. The QB room now has a #2 overall pick and Daniel Jones at a $47M cap hit
2. Brian Daboll is probably coaching for his job. In such a scenario he might be more comfortable going with the Blue) devil he knows than the one he doesn't.
3. Cutting Jones after the '24 season results in a $22M cap hit in '25
4. They've only gotten 5 games out of Jones in a $160M contract.

This is not an ideal scenario into which to draft a quarterback. Should they do it? Absolutely.

But how easy is it to see them do the calculus and tell themselves they should use this draft to help Daniel and draft his replacement next year if necessary?

I can't stress enough how bad the decision was to pay Jones.
The strength of Jones, perhaps even his biggest strength  
moespree : 5:12 pm : link
Is his ability to move and mobility. Most people, even Jones haters, don't deny that he can use his legs.

Well now he has an ACL injury that may permantently hurt that strength. So it would be odd to ignore that and hope for the best. Which is why they likely won't and this report won't mean much.
I think we will, if course, draft a QB but also that Jones will start  
BigBlueNH : 5:12 pm : link
the year as the starter (assuming he is healthy). He'll be making alot of $. Wouldn't hurt the rookie to sit and learn for 1 year, like Mahomes.

If Jones stinks and/or the team is going nowhere, he can come in and get some experience later in the year. And if Jones balls out with a competent OL and leads us on a playoff run, that's a good problem to have.
RE: …  
Anakim : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16287821 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don’t buy this for a second. Look at Schoen’s travel schedule. But if it is true, Mara influenced…in which case we’re fucked.


I could see it. Do you know how hard it was for John Mara to outside the organization to finally hire Joe Schoen? He's probably saying to himself, "well, we went outside and we're worse off than ever before."

It would be wrong, but I could see Mara thinking that.
RE: RE: Of course this is bullshit.  
UberAlias : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16287855 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16287848 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


One thing I will give this regime, they use the media to their advantage. Look at the information our beats get. It's straight bullshit. Remember after we traded William and the narrative was there was a l9t of interest in the Giants roster? What happened? Nothing. Same with this situation. We all know they are going all in on this QB class. Now they are trying to downplay all the visits they have to colleges by saying they are still in on Jones. This is an attempt to try to deflect what is really happening as to not kill us with something like a trade up to get said QB. It is also to keep Jones' value from plummeting if we decide to trade him.



I think you're giving them too much credit. The last time we saw trial balloons there was no strategic need to mask their intentions. They just didn't know what they wanted to do.
What trial balloon are you referring to? Any GM who feels the need to pole the fans before making a decision doesn't belong in the seat to begin with.
Is it too early to extend him?  
BrettNYG10 : 5:14 pm : link
poll  
UberAlias : 5:14 pm : link
that is
Haha, we could see another Cam Cameron episode  
Anakim : 5:16 pm : link
"With the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Football Giants select Marvin Harrison Jr."


"WE WANT MAYE! WE WANT MAYE! WE WANT MAYE!"
He's on the roster next year regardless  
Metnut : 5:18 pm : link
so i think it really comes down to when we pick in the draft. If we have a shot at one of the big 3 QBs, Schoen probably runs to the podium and takes our next QB. If Giants win a few down the stretch and pick 4-7 and our scouts don't think any of the next tier of QBs is going to be that good, I wouldn't be shocked to see them take a Harrison or other stud and spend the offseason just upgrading the lines and rest of the roster (and maybe add a developmental QB in there).

The only thing worse than not taking a QB in the 1st round, is taking a bust of a QB in the 1st round.
Duh  
HBart : 5:18 pm : link
"There's a long way to go (until the draft)," said the team source. "But I don't think anyone has given up on him yet."

Didn't need an article to know that. It's ludicrous to think Dabs/Schoen would write off Jones after 4 shitty games under absurd circumstances. It's just as ludicrous to think they're not thinking about replacing him after this unplanned disaster -- including his injuries -- is opening that unexpected door with a top X pick.

The rest of the season will be awful. Shitty football with little to learn, at least until/unless TT is back.

At least the off-season will be interesting.
Thought,.. nothing more....Let Jones start, phase the rookie in unless  
edavisiii : 5:19 pm : link
the rookie comes to camp and just blows DJ's doors away. Competition decides a lot of things in a clear cut manner. Down the road use DJ like the Saints use Taysom Hill. My friend is a division 2 official who knows a lot about FB and he said DJ is a better football player than QB. I just don't think he will ever see the field like a true franchise QB. I think he is too high strung. If the rookie beats him out sit him down and say, your not a starter, lets rework your contract or you can get cut or be traded...period!
RE: RE: get your kleenex  
dancing blue bear : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16287831 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16287815 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


i'll get my popcorn


I wouldn’t celebrate too much. Random, unknown “Sources” are lovely and all but we will find out how they feel on draft day. What do you expect them to say right now? “Yeah, he sucks, we are going to move on”.

I will say though, if you and all the other clamoring to roll with Jones once again get your way, Daboll and Schoen will very likely be out of jobs after next season. They’d have to be out of their damned minds to stake their careers to Daniel Jones at this point.
I'm not clamoring for anyone. I'm here for the drama. Hysterical cunts melting down.... entertain me!
RE: Duh  
Anakim : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 16287882 HBart said:
Quote:
"There's a long way to go (until the draft)," said the team source. "But I don't think anyone has given up on him yet."



Translation:

"If we win a few more games, we'll be out of the Caleb/Maye sweepstakes and may be stuck with DJ, as we will not nor should not reach for a QB."
How about the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus?  
Optimus-NY : 5:21 pm : link
Do they believe in them too?
RE: get your kleenex  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 16287815 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
i'll get my popcorn

Back so soon after your comment on Ray's thread this morning?
Sources say the Giants  
JoeyBigBlue : 5:21 pm : link
Still believe in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy too.
They structured  
darren in pdx : 5:22 pm : link
Jones contract exactly for this scenario in case he failed and easy to move onto to the next one, maybe a year sooner than expected. I think he surprised everyone last year and they thought they had someone that could hold the fort until the next franchise QB. He regressed big time, he was playing worse than the Judge years which is hard to fathom. If they are staring Williams/Maye/Daniels/Nix/etc. in the face on draft day, there is no way they aren't selecting one of them.
Without five blockers upfront…..  
thrunthrublue : 5:23 pm : link
All and any qb’s are getting demolished, you gotta play Dallas twice, Philly twice…..without competent offensive game plans and coaching it’s just more misery for the backfield, receivers and defense which will be on the sidelines only long enough for three plays and a punt, rinse, repeat and say hello to the lonely echoes of the nfc basement.


RE: RE: Ah the trial balloons  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 16287842 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 16287818 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Coming out.



On one hand it's a relief that it's not real if the fans don't want it to be. On the other hand, John Mara believes this is a completely normal way to run your NFL franchise.

It's cool that fans basically get to dictate what the Giants do because Mara lives in fear of an uprising.

But then I'm reminded of how fucking dense most football fans are, and the only way to succeed is probably to dare that uprising to occur when necessary.
Here's the thing:  
Anakim : 5:24 pm : link
Even the biggest DJ fan will admit that his best asset are his legs. Well, now he's coming off an ACL tear. That doesn't mean he won't be the same player, but it should definitely be a consideration.
RE: RE: RE: Of course this is bullshit.  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:26 pm : link
In comment 16287870 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16287855 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


In comment 16287848 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


One thing I will give this regime, they use the media to their advantage. Look at the information our beats get. It's straight bullshit. Remember after we traded William and the narrative was there was a l9t of interest in the Giants roster? What happened? Nothing. Same with this situation. We all know they are going all in on this QB class. Now they are trying to downplay all the visits they have to colleges by saying they are still in on Jones. This is an attempt to try to deflect what is really happening as to not kill us with something like a trade up to get said QB. It is also to keep Jones' value from plummeting if we decide to trade him.



I think you're giving them too much credit. The last time we saw trial balloons there was no strategic need to mask their intentions. They just didn't know what they wanted to do.

What trial balloon are you referring to? Any GM who feels the need to pole the fans before making a decision doesn't belong in the seat to begin with.

The GM isn't conducting the poll. His boss is.
I said it once  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:27 pm : link
and I'll say it again.


If Schoen and Daboll want to hook their horse to Jones, good luck with that. And we'll see you on the unemployment line.
RE: Why not believe? Jones is here for at least 1 more year  
ajr2456 : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 16287854 giantsFC said:
Quote:
while the hopeful franchise QB they draft w picks 1-5 can sit behind him.
If Jones plays amazing, Dre Brees him to another team. If Jones stinks, cut him or demote him to QB2 by mid season or following season.

For me its actually the best QB plan they have had in a decade. Especially since they boggle the Eli Manning replacement plan so poorly.


The Giants aren’t sitting a player they took top 2 on the hope that Jones does something he hasn’t done in 5 years
They gave  
MyNameIsMyName : 5:27 pm : link
Him 40 mil a year, nothing would surprise me from this organization after that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Of course this is bullshit.  
UberAlias : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16287897 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16287870 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16287855 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


In comment 16287848 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


One thing I will give this regime, they use the media to their advantage. Look at the information our beats get. It's straight bullshit. Remember after we traded William and the narrative was there was a l9t of interest in the Giants roster? What happened? Nothing. Same with this situation. We all know they are going all in on this QB class. Now they are trying to downplay all the visits they have to colleges by saying they are still in on Jones. This is an attempt to try to deflect what is really happening as to not kill us with something like a trade up to get said QB. It is also to keep Jones' value from plummeting if we decide to trade him.



I think you're giving them too much credit. The last time we saw trial balloons there was no strategic need to mask their intentions. They just didn't know what they wanted to do.

What trial balloon are you referring to? Any GM who feels the need to pole the fans before making a decision doesn't belong in the seat to begin with.


The GM isn't conducting the poll. His boss is.
And we have this info, how?
RE: Play out the scenario  
JoeyBigBlue : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16287865 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They draft Drake Maye second overall. Here are the existing conditions at that point:

1. The QB room now has a #2 overall pick and Daniel Jones at a $47M cap hit
2. Brian Daboll is probably coaching for his job. In such a scenario he might be more comfortable going with the Blue) devil he knows than the one he doesn't.
3. Cutting Jones after the '24 season results in a $22M cap hit in '25
4. They've only gotten 5 games out of Jones in a $160M contract.

This is not an ideal scenario into which to draft a quarterback. Should they do it? Absolutely.

But how easy is it to see them do the calculus and tell themselves they should use this draft to help Daniel and draft his replacement next year if necessary?

I can't stress enough how bad the decision was to pay Jones.



It is what is at that this point. It was a bad decision, but they shouldn’t add to a bad decision. The front office has to draft a QB in a strong QB class. If not everyone in the front office needs to be fired.
RE: RE: get your kleenex  
dancing blue bear : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 16287888 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16287815 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


i'll get my popcorn


Back so soon after your comment on Ray's thread this morning?


as usual you are way out of your depth. I was complimenting Ray for being a savant in what he does in playoff and (unfortunately) draft scenarios . *savant means really good at
the reference is to a movie called rain man. the guys name is ray. check it out. good movie
RE: .  
jvm52106 : 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16287823 Go Terps said:
Quote:


ha ha- you will be happy if true- you can hate and blame and make statements of what should be.. God forbid they draft a guy you actually say and then he doesn't pan out- of course it will be because of management, ownership etc... Malik Willis ring a bell-first round QB right...
RE: I said it once  
jinkies : 5:34 pm : link
In comment 16287898 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and I'll say it again.


If Schoen and Daboll want to hook their horse to Jones, good luck with that. And we'll see you on the unemployment line.


It bears repeating. Thanks, Eric.
You cannot just run it back with Jones  
Sean : 5:36 pm : link
It would be a disaster and lead to outrage and then apathy. We can't endure a historically bad season and patchwork this thing with another offensive tackle.

Jones was not the prospect Eli was. Not even close. And I think what Eli did is guiding Mara's thinking. Could Jones run Gilbride's complex offense making anticipation throws? Does anyone think that.

This franchise needs hope. It needs a big time prospect at QB. Jones is not the prospect Williams or Maye are.
I don't believe it but  
jinkies : 5:37 pm : link
if true, one has to wonder, a team so stupid, is it a team worth rooting for?
I highly doubt they wish to hook their horse to Jones  
UberAlias : 5:37 pm : link
Even if you were still high on the guy as a QB at this point, the injuries alone are a legit reason to move on. I don't believe they are that stupid.
the ideal  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:38 pm : link
scenario for NYG is to somehow land Harrison with their first pick and somehow trade back into the first round for a QB that is darn good.

Most realistic scenario is they simply take the best QB on their board with their first pick.
RE: You cannot just run it back with Jones  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16287915 Sean said:
Quote:
It would be a disaster and lead to outrage and then apathy. We can't endure a historically bad season and patchwork this thing with another offensive tackle.

Jones was not the prospect Eli was. Not even close. And I think what Eli did is guiding Mara's thinking. Could Jones run Gilbride's complex offense making anticipation throws? Does anyone think that.

This franchise needs hope. It needs a big time prospect at QB. Jones is not the prospect Williams or Maye are.


Yup... and there are so many issues here... the injuries... the fact that Jones is at his best on the run and coming off those injuries... the amount of pressure on Jones to perform... his history of not delivering the goods... his history of not being able to stay healthy.

It's time. It didn't work. Move on.
RE: the ideal  
jinkies : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16287920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario for NYG is to somehow land Harrison with their first pick and somehow trade back into the first round for a QB that is darn good.

Most realistic scenario is they simply take the best QB on their board with their first pick.


I think that is far from ideal, Eric. The ideal scenario is the Giants have their pick of these QBs, because it is unlikely more than one of them will become elite. More than one may be good or decent, but how often is there more than one elite guy, and if you have the choice, that's the ideal scenario. QB is not a fungible position.
RE: the ideal  
Anakim : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16287920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario for NYG is to somehow land Harrison with their first pick and somehow trade back into the first round for a QB that is darn good.

Most realistic scenario is they simply take the best QB on their board with their first pick.


I would say the ideal scenario is taking the QB of their choosing. The guy who is #1 on their board.
RE: the ideal  
UberAlias : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16287920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario for NYG is to somehow land Harrison with their first pick and somehow trade back into the first round for a QB that is darn good.

Most realistic scenario is they simply take the best QB on their board with their first pick.
Can you imagine that first scenario? One can only dream...
RE: the ideal  
JoeyBigBlue : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16287920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario for NYG is to somehow land Harrison with their first pick and somehow trade back into the first round for a QB that is darn good.

Most realistic scenario is they simply take the best QB on their board with their first pick.



The ideal scenario is drafting a QB with their top 2 pick and grabbing WR in the top of the second round. Similar to the Bengals in 2020 with Burrow and Tee Higgins. I love Harrison Jr, but we can’t expect for a good QB to fall into the end of the 1st round.
Personally  
Anakim : 5:43 pm : link
I'd rather us draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye and then Xavier Legette, AD Mitchell or Brian Thomas Jr. at the top of the second round than draft Marvin Harrison Jr. and Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.
What do people expect them to say?  
Mike in NY : 5:43 pm : link
We think Jones sucks and we will Brock Ostweiler him?
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:47 pm : link
thing with quarterbacks is that the "consensus" #1 or #2 guy often don't pan out while the #3 or #4 guy outperform them.

It doesn't make sense.

What if Daniels is the best QB in this draft? Do you trade back?
RE: RE: RE: get your kleenex  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16287904 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 16287888 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16287815 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


i'll get my popcorn


Back so soon after your comment on Ray's thread this morning?



as usual you are way out of your depth. I was complimenting Ray for being a savant in what he does in playoff and (unfortunately) draft scenarios . *savant means really good at
the reference is to a movie called rain man. the guys name is ray. check it out. good movie

Oh I got every element of the reference.

But where I come from it's never considered a sincere compliment to compare someone to a movie character portraying a person with Autism.

There are some places where I'm out of my depth. BBI has yet to be one of those places.
RE: Is it too early to extend him?  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16287871 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
.


LOL!

Well done sir.
RE: What do people expect them to say?  
Big Rick in FL : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 16287933 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
We think Jones sucks and we will Brock Ostweiler him?


That's exactly what I was thinking. Of course they're gonna say they still believe in him.
RE: the  
Anakim : 5:51 pm : link
In comment 16287938 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
thing with quarterbacks is that the "consensus" #1 or #2 guy often don't pan out while the #3 or #4 guy outperform them.

It doesn't make sense.

What if Daniels is the best QB in this draft? Do you trade back?


Yeah, of course. I mean Mahomes was taken after Trubisky. But the point is you expect the guy you take #1/#2 overall to be a better player than someone you take afterwards. Personally speaking, I think Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are in a class of their own. Daniels is a tier below.

Now, if they think Jayden Daniels is QB1, then trade down a bit (but not too far) and get some more assets. But that's obviously risky as you don't want to lose out on a franchise QB.
Anakim- that’s the KEY point  
Dave on the UWS : 5:51 pm : link
I’m the end, his health will make it impossible for Schoen to stick with him- even if Mara wants to.
No surprise...  
bw in dc : 5:52 pm : link
I absolutely believe "some key people in the organization still have faith in Jones and believe their 26-year-old franchise quarterback can still be their long-term answer."

Additionally, I expect reports to come out that Jones's latest neck injury is fully healed, and he will not have further risk. His previous neck injury looks better than ever. And he ACL recovery is way ahead of schedule.

So, I brace myself for this announcement on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 8:15pm:

With the 1st pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants select...

Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Of course this is bullshit.  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 16287902 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16287897 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16287870 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16287855 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


In comment 16287848 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


One thing I will give this regime, they use the media to their advantage. Look at the information our beats get. It's straight bullshit. Remember after we traded William and the narrative was there was a l9t of interest in the Giants roster? What happened? Nothing. Same with this situation. We all know they are going all in on this QB class. Now they are trying to downplay all the visits they have to colleges by saying they are still in on Jones. This is an attempt to try to deflect what is really happening as to not kill us with something like a trade up to get said QB. It is also to keep Jones' value from plummeting if we decide to trade him.



I think you're giving them too much credit. The last time we saw trial balloons there was no strategic need to mask their intentions. They just didn't know what they wanted to do.

What trial balloon are you referring to? Any GM who feels the need to pole the fans before making a decision doesn't belong in the seat to begin with.


The GM isn't conducting the poll. His boss is.

And we have this info, how?

The Vacchiano tweet itself is the exact same formula this franchise has relied upon for trial balloons under several GMs, HCs, etc. The only people involved who haven't changed during that time are the owners and Pat Hanlon. And the latter would only conduct the trial at the behest of the former.
RE: RE: Ah the trial balloons  
regulator : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16287828 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16287818 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Coming out.



Yessir, like clockwork.


As you know, there are a few levels of Giants trial balloons, each representing how serious the organization is about whatever the topic of discussion may be:

- The friendly reporter (historically this has been Gary Myers, but increasingly Ralph has been in this category too, since leaving the beat and NYDN). Lowest level, a notch above mere speculation.
- The in-house shill, almost always Dottino, especially when it involves a "favorite" Giant.
- Carl Banks. He has free reign to publicly criticize the team through official channels, and usually does so in thoughful, justified manner, which adds to his credibility. But make no mistake, he is often echoing the sentiment of the very top of the organization, and at times, I understand, at express direction to do so.

If this climbs up the trial balloon tree, each successive voice will lend more credence to the notion... so, for our sake I hope it ends here.
Gatorade Dunk  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:53 pm : link
Spot on about the trial balloons.

But if the Giants think they need to float trial balloons at this point, that's a bit alarming in itself.
Anakim  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:55 pm : link
the "safe" route is to select your preferred QB with the first pick. No question.

I'm just speculating on what ifs ... if they have different views on the QB pecking order.

The one thing I know is this... the NFL graveyard is littered with "sure thing" quarterbacks.
Let me guess the source...  
sb from NYT Forum : 5:56 pm : link
RE: the  
jinkies : 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16287938 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
thing with quarterbacks is that the "consensus" #1 or #2 guy often don't pan out while the #3 or #4 guy outperform them.

It doesn't make sense.

What if Daniels is the best QB in this draft? Do you trade back?


You can only go by your scouting an analysis. Every selection is a lottery ticket, and none of them are 100% guaranteed. But if you have a deep conviction that Daniels is the #1 guy, you have to take him. You don't get cute, and trade back, because if you think he is #1, there is a strong chance somebody else does too, and you are giving them the opportunity to jump you.
They are ALWAYS going to say...  
DefenseWins : 5:56 pm : link
they believe in Jones until the day he is no longer on the team.
RE: Here's the thing:  
Jeffrey : 5:56 pm : link
In comment 16287894 Anakim said:
Quote:
Even the biggest DJ fan will admit that his best asset are his legs. Well, now he's coming off an ACL tear. That doesn't mean he won't be the same player, but it should definitely be a consideration.


Having worked with several athletes that have torn ACLs, and assuming that Jones does proper rehab the issue isn't going to be his legs. He should be as strong as ever. What people should focus on is his neck--that is the career threatening condition. Its not something that can be easily protected and given the complete ineptitude of the organization in fielding a competent OL, the risk that the Giants could lose Jones to another injury to the neck is great.
What if Jones isn’t ready by September?  
cosmicj : 5:57 pm : link
What if he can play but doesn’t have the speed he had and every time he gets hit the entire viewership takes a deep breath?

I don’t understand what rolling with Jones means at this point. Pure gambling. It may take him 12-15 months to recover.
RE: Gatorade Dunk  
BigBlueShock : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16287951 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Spot on about the trial balloons.

But if the Giants think they need to float trial balloons at this point, that's a bit alarming in itself.

If it truly is a trial balloon, which is likely is, we are gonna need your daughter to dust off the clown pic and attach the nose and wig to Jones and send it out. If it takes the fans from trying to save this franchise from itself again then so be it.
I am a Daniel Jones fan  
Beer Man : 5:58 pm : link
And I still believe he can be a good QB. But I am also a pragmatist. If the team is picking top 5 in the draft I can't see them not going for a QB. With DJ's injuries and injury history, can they really risk another season with backups leading the team. If it turns out that he comes back healthy and strong, well that a nice problem to have.
regulator  
JonC : 5:58 pm : link
Lol, nailed it. Dunk too.
They can believe in him a little bit  
Sammo85 : 5:58 pm : link
That’s a nice thing for an Org to do. Doesn’t mean he’s the future.

RE: Ah the trial balloons  
OBJRoyal : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16287818 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Coming out.


Could see this coming!! Always floating this crap out there
RE: They are ALWAYS going to say...  
jinkies : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16287957 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
they believe in Jones until the day he is no longer on the team.


That's right. They have no reason to diminish the asset. They are unlikely to ever tell us what they really feel if the answer is they are done with him. even when he is off the team, they are unlikely to ever admit how they feel. It isn't in the team's interest or individual members of the front office/ coaching staff.
RE: Play out the scenario  
cosmicj : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16287865 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They draft Drake Maye second overall. Here are the existing conditions at that point:

1. The QB room now has a #2 overall pick and Daniel Jones at a $47M cap hit
2. Brian Daboll is probably coaching for his job. In such a scenario he might be more comfortable going with the Blue) devil he knows than the one he doesn't.
3. Cutting Jones after the '24 season results in a $22M cap hit in '25
4. They've only gotten 5 games out of Jones in a $160M contract.

This is not an ideal scenario into which to draft a quarterback. Should they do it? Absolutely.

But how easy is it to see them do the calculus and tell themselves they should use this draft to help Daniel and draft his replacement next year if necessary?

I can't stress enough how bad the decision was to pay Jones.


I’m a Schoen supporter but you are correct. Massive mistake and a failure to balance the pain of extending Barkley v Jones. But the point is to fail fast and move on.

I want them to trade Jones, even if it means giving away a draft pick. I dont want any more of our cap devoted to this failed project.
RE: They are ALWAYS going to say...  
Scooter185 : 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16287957 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
they believe in Jones until the day he is no longer on the team.


ARZ publicly said Rosen was their QB


Until he wasn't
BigBlueShock  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:00 pm : link
a clown outfit on Daniel Jones seems like piling on at this point.
RE: the ideal  
sb from NYT Forum : 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16287920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario for NYG is to somehow land Harrison with their first pick and somehow trade back into the first round for a QB that is darn good.

Most realistic scenario is they simply take the best QB on their board with their first pick.


I like your thinking, sir.
At worst right now  
Sammo85 : 6:02 pm : link
This is just a pile of mulch getting put out before the winter. Trying to tamp down a story that has real legs when there is too much season still left.

I also think it might be an effort to kind of prevent Jones from getting continuously assailed by the media with questions about his future while he’s literally getting the surgery and followup leading into holidays.
Schoen has shown he's a wheeler and dealer  
Larry in Pencilvania : 6:02 pm : link
So trading up our back wouldn't surprise me. He's also shown he's willing to eat money to dump a player.

If they stick with Jones then Schoen, Daboll and crew deserve the embarrassment and the firing that comes with it.

If you want to fix this stop trying to use Gettlemans mistakes. Rip off the band aid and bring in your guys. You may fail but stop being half in
It is absurd that in season 5 ohfJones’ career  
SomeFan : 6:05 pm : link
Management couldstill befuddled / flummoxed / perplexed as to whether Jones is the QB of the future or not! This has to be complete BS; otherwise, we need new people evaluating players. If we go into 2024 with Jones but only “thinking” he is the guy, we will be looking for a new QB in the 2025 draft.
Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 6:05 pm : link
Can posters stop calling it a 2 year contract. That cap hit in year 3 is not insignificant, especially for a team with massive holes all over the roster.

Point is its not like they gave out some crazy team friendly deal. The contract was a mistake even pre injury- its time to move on.
RE: BigBlueShock  
BigBlueShock : 6:05 pm : link
In comment 16287971 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a clown outfit on Daniel Jones seems like piling on at this point.

Oh I agree. It’s definitely over the top and he doesn’t deserve it. He’s a nice guy and has been a good soldier. But we must drown out the very loud minority that want to run it back once again with Jones. If Mara is hearing their voices, we are doomed.

Btw, I was joking anyways. I think?
RE: RE: RE: RE: get your kleenex  
dancing blue bear : 6:11 pm : link
In comment 16287943 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16287904 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


In comment 16287888 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16287815 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


i'll get my popcorn


Back so soon after your comment on Ray's thread this morning?



as usual you are way out of your depth. I was complimenting Ray for being a savant in what he does in playoff and (unfortunately) draft scenarios . *savant means really good at
the reference is to a movie called rain man. the guys name is ray. check it out. good movie


Oh I got every element of the reference.

But where I come from it's never considered a sincere compliment to compare someone to a movie character portraying a person with Autism.

There are some places where I'm out of my depth. BBI has yet to be one of those places.


I don't view someone with autism as less then

kinda fucked up that you do.
RE: the ideal  
FStubbs : 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16287920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario for NYG is to somehow land Harrison with their first pick and somehow trade back into the first round for a QB that is darn good.

Most realistic scenario is they simply take the best QB on their board with their first pick.


That may be what happens. The Eagles will almost assuredly throw their final game if they don't need the win and the Giants need them to win for the first pick.
A lot of this comes down to the QB scouting  
Go Terps : 6:14 pm : link
I expect they have an objective scoring system that rates each prospect. What if they have Harrison with a much higher grade than Williams and Maye? Maybe they take Harrison and take Cam Ward or someone else on Day 3 to develop with an eye to possibly look at QB in round 1 in the 2025 draft.

And consider that Arch Manning will be in the 2026 draft. I wish I were kidding.
Of course they believe  
section125 : 6:17 pm : link
in Jones. They have 160 million reasons to believe in Jones. Does anybody think Daboll or Schoen are going to throw the guy under the bus when he hasn't even had ACL surgery, yet?

Just another example of trying to stir up the fans...

Anybody believing Schoen has been merely scouting OL and LBs at those games he is attending is an idiot. The GM doesn't go to games involving all the top QBs expected in the draft unless he is scouting them.

RE: Jones  
regulator : 6:20 pm : link
In comment 16287978 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Can posters stop calling it a 2 year contract. That cap hit in year 3 is not insignificant, especially for a team with massive holes all over the roster.

Point is its not like they gave out some crazy team friendly deal. The contract was a mistake even pre injury- its time to move on.


Eh. It's a $22m hit, which is material, but will constitute about 8% of the projected 2025 cap and would just barely cracks the top 5 in dead cap hits for this season.

By way of comparison, Rodgers is accounting for 18% of GB's cap this season, at a $40m hit. Clearly, that has hamstrung the team, so it's not a good place to be, but we won't nearly be in that territory when the time comes, plus we would have a QB on a rookie contract.

Schoen structured that contract deliberately to save face in a worst-case scenario, and that appears to be what we are looking at in 2023 and beyond.
Gotta love when pre-draft smokescreens  
BigBlue7 : 6:22 pm : link
Begin before Thanksgiving
RE: Gotta love when pre-draft smokescreens  
section125 : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16287992 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
Begin before Thanksgiving


It is sad that smokescreens are needed...
My wife is an English teacher who knows 0 about sports  
Biteymax22 : 6:33 pm : link
I was watching the game Sunday and she walked in, watched for a little bit then said “Jones isn’t playing”.

I said “no, he’s out for the season”

Her response was “Isn’t he always hurt”

My answer was “Last year was really the only season he played most of the games”

Before walking out she says “so he’s like an employee that you can’t get to show up for work???”


If my wife could put together that Jones isn’t reliable at this point in time, I hope to god the Giants organization realizes it. And for the record, I’m more concerned about him having another injury than I am him playing poor when in the games.
I don’t buy it  
UConn4523 : 6:34 pm : link
but I don’t expect them to say anything else right now, doesn’t do anyone any good.
RE: Gotta love when pre-draft smokescreens  
ThomasG : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 16287992 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
Begin before Thanksgiving


This crappy roster is its own smokescreen.

The only position not in play in Rd 1 is maybe Center.
RE: I do think  
gridirony : 6:43 pm : link
In comment 16287836 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Jones, with a good Oline would be a top 15 QB in the NFL. Issue is his health. He cannot get through a full season and that Neck scares me more then his knee


A top 15 QB in a league of 14 playoff teams. I like your thinking.
after the bye week  
bigbluewillrise : 6:47 pm : link
if taylor is healthy and they dont play him we know they are not going with Jones.

if Taylor starts, then the DJ possibility is a strong one.
I agree with Eric  
kelly : 6:51 pm : link
Harrison is a sure thing. None of the quarterbacks are a sure thing. The draft is littered with quarterbacks backs taken high that bombed out.

I usually push for o line in the draft, especially given our crap line but if Harrison is there I am taking him because he is a sure thing and he instantly makes our offense better.

If you can trade up for one of the lesser quarterbacks if not than pick two o linemen in the second round. Running back in the third. And then Tight end in round 4/5.

You cannot put a rookie qb to start on this offense. He would be doomed to failure. You have to get the other 10 positions solidified before you put a new QB on this offense.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:53 pm : link
Again, I still think we're going QB in the first.

But that said, I think it's quite obvious how fond Mara is for Jones. To which I ask again-for the 110100050550th time-WHY? Is it because he's a polite, hard working kid from all accounts? Because he looks like Eli? Because he's the sort of chap he'd want his daughter to bring home? For the life of me, I'll NEVER get it. Daniel Jones has won practically jack shit here. Isn't the whole premise to, ya know, win? & if it isn't, sell your stake of the ownership John.

Mara' infatuation with Jones is so head scratching to me...
 
ryanmkeane : 6:53 pm : link
They are going to do everything in their power to get Williams or Maye beyond some unrealistic asking price. This might be a trial balloon in case they don’t have that option or the teams picking 1-2 (if not Giants) are not budging.
Too early  
KeoweeFan : 6:53 pm : link
Let's wait until next spring when DJ's health can be evaluated.

History shows the top QBs in the draft don't always pan out. It is a gamble.

What is the discount (in terms of draft slots) you give a college QB whom Schoen and Daboll think they can mold into a starter they can get a few slots later as compared to one of the top 3?

Then draft a gifted WR with their #1 (and trade down if possible) and then trade back up for your sure developmental QB?

Yes I still believe in the Easter Bunny.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:55 pm : link
There are no 'sure things' in the draft irrespective of position. Harrison could be a total bust or get injured in his first practice & his career is never the same.

The draft is a total crapshoot.
 
ryanmkeane : 6:57 pm : link
2025 QB class leaves a lot to be desired. Time is now to get their guy and if they don’t, Jones is likely the starter again. But I’m fairly certain Schoen will not leave round 1 without Maye or Williams.
RE: RE: RE: get your kleenex  
gridirony : 6:59 pm : link
In comment 16287885 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 16287831 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16287815 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


i'll get my popcorn


I wouldn’t celebrate too much. Random, unknown “Sources” are lovely and all but we will find out how they feel on draft day. What do you expect them to say right now? “Yeah, he sucks, we are going to move on”.

I will say though, if you and all the other clamoring to roll with Jones once again get your way, Daboll and Schoen will very likely be out of jobs after next season. They’d have to be out of their damned minds to stake their careers to Daniel Jones at this point.

I'm not clamoring for anyone. I'm here for the drama. Hysterical cunts melting down.... entertain me!


With that post, you're going to get all of the jock sniffers' panties in a bunch. And, yeah, I'm here for the drama and entertainment, too.
Jones is not like the employee who doesn't show up, he's like the  
Marty in Albany : 7:04 pm : link
employee you cant protect from 300 lb people who want to hit him.
With History as a Guide  
varco : 7:11 pm : link
I can just hear it now....our shiny new #1 draft choice QB has "slow feet", "can't process", "stares down", "slow release", etc. Inevitable.

I'm all for drafting a QB but they better make sure he has a thick skin, most of all.
RE: the  
Amtoft : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 16287938 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
thing with quarterbacks is that the "consensus" #1 or #2 guy often don't pan out while the #3 or #4 guy outperform them.

It doesn't make sense.

What if Daniels is the best QB in this draft? Do you trade back?


The last 10 drafts

2013 draft (Best 2nd QB Geno Smith)
#16 EJ Manuel
#39 Geno Smith
#98 Matt Barkley
#110 Ryan Nassib
#112 Tyler Wilson

2014 draft (Best 4th Derek Carr)
#3 Blake Bortles
#22 Johnny Manziel
#32 Teddy Bridgewater
#36 Derek Carr
#62 Jimmy Garoppolo

2015 draft (Best 1st Winston)
#1 Jameis Winston
#2 Marcus Mariota
#75 Garrett Grayson
#89 Sean Mannion
#103 Bryce Petty

2016 draft (Best 1st Jared Goff)
#1 Jared Goff
#2 Carson Wentz
#26 Paxton Lynch
#51 Christian Hackenberg
#91 Jacoby Brissett

2017 draft (Best 2nd Mahomes)
#2 Mitchell Trubisky
#10 Patrick Mahomes
#12 Desaun Watson
#52 Deshone Kizer
#87 Davis Webb

2018 draft (best 3rd Josh Allen and 5th Lamar Jackson)
#1 Baker Mayfield
#3 Sam Darnold
#7 Josh Allen
#10 Josh Rosen
#32 Lamar Jackson

2019 draft (Best 1st Kyler Murray)
#1 Kyler Murray
#6 Daniel Jones
#15 Dwayne Haskins
#42 Drew Lock
#100 Will Grier

2020 draft (best QB 1st Burrow, 3rd Herbert, and 5th Hurts)
#1 Joe Burrow
#5 Tua Tagovailoa
#6 Justin Herbert
#26 Jordan Love
#53 Jalen Hurts

2021 draft (best 1st Lawerence)
#1 Trevor Lawerence
#2 Zach Wilson
#3 Trey Lance
#11 Justin Fields
#15 Mac Jones

2022 draft (so far 1st Pickett)
#20 Kenny Pickett
#74 Desmond Ridder
#86 Malik Willis
#137 Bailey Zappe
#144 Sam Howell

2023 draft (so far 2nd CJ Stroud)
#1 Bryce Young
#2 CJ Stroud
#4 Anthony Richardson
#33 Will Levis
#68 Hendon Hooker
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 7:15 pm : link
Those 2013-2015 drafts are horrendous; nice post.
This  
AcidTest : 7:16 pm : link
is BS. Jones is done. He'll be gone after 2024. The Giants are drafting a QB. The only questions are who and whether they do so at their original draft position, after trading up, or at the top of the second round.

Jones's injuries moot any discussion about his play. He's had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now an ACL that will likely keep him out of action until sometime next season.

His contract is a disastrous albatross that will hamstring the Giants through the 2025 season. (The $22M cap hit for cutting him at that time would be the largest in Giants history IIRC.) Big swing and a miss by Schoen.
RE: Jones  
christian : 7:16 pm : link
In comment 16287978 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Can posters stop calling it a 2 year contract. That cap hit in year 3 is not insignificant, especially for a team with massive holes all over the roster.


All of the guarantees are paid in the first two years, which is the most important factor.

How they choose to spread the accounting for those guarantees is way less important.

What Schoen was able to avoid is year three guarantees at signing, or practical guarantees on year three that conveyed after year one.

A good example of that was Prescott's contract. Before 2022 began, his 2023 salary became guaranteed.

Imagine if Jones's full 2025 salary conveyed to guaranteed before next year. Most big time quarterback contracts have some flavor of that.
Jones  
AcidTest : 7:21 pm : link
can't be traded. This isn't a Brock O. situation. He was healthy. Jones is not. The Browns paid $17M. Jones's contract is a lot more, even if the Giants agreed to pay a lot of it. We're stuck with him.
RE: RE: get your kleenex  
kickoff : 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16287831 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16287815 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


i'll get my popcorn


I wouldn’t celebrate too much. Random, unknown “Sources” are lovely and all but we will find out how they feel on draft day. What do you expect them to say right now? “Yeah, he sucks, we are going to move on”.

I will say though, if you and all the other clamoring to roll with Jones once again get your way, Daboll and Schoen will very likely be out of jobs after next season. They’d have to be out of their damned minds to stake their careers to Daniel Jones at this point.


How could they be out of a job sticking with DJ when many on this board believe it Mara pulling the strings for DJ?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: get your kleenex  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:57 pm : link
In comment 16287986 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 16287943 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16287904 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


In comment 16287888 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16287815 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


i'll get my popcorn


Back so soon after your comment on Ray's thread this morning?



as usual you are way out of your depth. I was complimenting Ray for being a savant in what he does in playoff and (unfortunately) draft scenarios . *savant means really good at
the reference is to a movie called rain man. the guys name is ray. check it out. good movie


Oh I got every element of the reference.

But where I come from it's never considered a sincere compliment to compare someone to a movie character portraying a person with Autism.

There are some places where I'm out of my depth. BBI has yet to be one of those places.



I don't view someone with autism as less then

kinda fucked up that you do.

I never said "less than" or even suggested as much. But I've never seen it be a compliment paid to a neurotypical individual.

This is a wonderful attempt to walk back your original dickhead comment. And for the avoidance of doubt, that's not meant as a compliment.
I'd like to see Eric's daughter  
mittenedman : 8:07 pm : link
do a picture with the Giants as the Washington Generals.
This could be a lot of things  
Chris684 : 8:10 pm : link
The Giants are in the really crappy place right now where everyone realizes losses directly benefit your potential future assets. Only problem is that losing sort of defeats the whole purpose in terms of competition and entertainment.

With so much talk of tanking, and so much of the home schedule remaining, could this be a little floater from ownership to the season ticket holder or potential paying customer to say please still come out or the 4 games remaining, don’t be so sure we’re tanking for a QB?
RE: RE: Jones  
jinkies : 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16288057 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16287978 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


Can posters stop calling it a 2 year contract. That cap hit in year 3 is not insignificant, especially for a team with massive holes all over the roster.



All of the guarantees are paid in the first two years, which is the most important factor.

How they choose to spread the accounting for those guarantees is way less important.

What Schoen was able to avoid is year three guarantees at signing, or practical guarantees on year three that conveyed after year one.

A good example of that was Prescott's contract. Before 2022 began, his 2023 salary became guaranteed.

Imagine if Jones's full 2025 salary conveyed to guaranteed before next year. Most big time quarterback contracts have some flavor of that.


I'm not someone who worries that much about the cap, but some people do, and as a practical matter there are cap implications to consider. It's all well and good that Schoen didn't guarantee a third year, but the deal we do have, will strike a lot of pain in '24 and probably a bit in '25.

I don't see any discussion here of what happens cap-wise.

My understanding is the Giants can eat all the contract next year before June 1 at a $69M dead cap hit.

Or they can cut him after June 1 and spread (I think) 2/3 of the signing bonus into '25. So it would be dead cap hit of about $51M in '2024 and $18M in 2025. This is my understanding, but I could be wrong.

Or they can just keep him on the roster for '24 @ $47M and incur the dead cap of $22M in 2025.

No matter how you slice it, these are pretty big numbers in '24 and '25, and people are going to upset that we are blocking out this much cap space for a guy holding a clipboard or who is off the team.
RE: RE: BigBlueShock  
Stratman : 8:14 pm : link
In comment 16287980 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16287971 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


a clown outfit on Daniel Jones seems like piling on at this point.


Oh I agree. It’s definitely over the top and he doesn’t deserve it. He’s a nice guy and has been a good soldier. But we must drown out the very loud minority that want to run it back once again with Jones. If Mara is hearing their voices, we are doomed.

Btw, I was joking anyways. I think?


We must "drown out the minority". What is this? Cancel culture? Pathetic attitude. I don't care what Jones is or isn't. Your mentality is the real problem not only on this board but everywhere.
RE: RE: RE: BigBlueShock  
BigBlueShock : 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16288105 Stratman said:
Quote:
In comment 16287980 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16287971 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


a clown outfit on Daniel Jones seems like piling on at this point.


Oh I agree. It’s definitely over the top and he doesn’t deserve it. He’s a nice guy and has been a good soldier. But we must drown out the very loud minority that want to run it back once again with Jones. If Mara is hearing their voices, we are doomed.

Btw, I was joking anyways. I think?



We must "drown out the minority". What is this? Cancel culture? Pathetic attitude. I don't care what Jones is or isn't. Your mentality is the real problem not only on this board but everywhere.

Who the fuck are you? Did you just crawl,out of a hole? Whoever you are you seem like a real treasure. And by treasure, I mean a complete idiot
RE: the ideal  
HBart : 8:21 pm : link
In comment 16287920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scenario for NYG is to somehow land Harrison with their first pick and somehow trade back into the first round for a QB that is darn good.

Most realistic scenario is they simply take the best QB on their board with their first pick.

That's what I'd like to see.
RE: This could be a lot of things  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 16288102 Chris684 said:
Quote:
The Giants are in the really crappy place right now where everyone realizes losses directly benefit your potential future assets. Only problem is that losing sort of defeats the whole purpose in terms of competition and entertainment.

With so much talk of tanking, and so much of the home schedule remaining, could this be a little floater from ownership to the season ticket holder or potential paying customer to say please still come out or the 4 games remaining, don’t be so sure we’re tanking for a QB?


Self interest always plays a part in everything they do. Maybe we'll get a large pepsi this time.
RE: RE: RE: BigBlueShock  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16288105 Stratman said:
Quote:
In comment 16287980 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16287971 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


a clown outfit on Daniel Jones seems like piling on at this point.


Oh I agree. It’s definitely over the top and he doesn’t deserve it. He’s a nice guy and has been a good soldier. But we must drown out the very loud minority that want to run it back once again with Jones. If Mara is hearing their voices, we are doomed.

Btw, I was joking anyways. I think?



We must "drown out the minority". What is this? Cancel culture? Pathetic attitude. I don't care what Jones is or isn't. Your mentality is the real problem not only on this board but everywhere.

That's not really "cancel culture" as much as it is making sure that, to whatever extent the team may be attempting to measure fan sentiment, they do not receive misleading feedback from a vocal minority while a quiet majority takes the organization's ability to think rationally for granted.
Considering how much Schoen has been scouting the major QBs recently  
Blame It On Rio : 8:42 pm : link
if we don't take a QB, it means he didn't think any were worth the pick. And that might be a distinct possiblity if we have the second or third choice. Personally I like two of these guys, but what if they are gone?
RE: RE: RE: Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 8:48 pm : link
In comment 16288104 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16288057 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 16287978 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


Can posters stop calling it a 2 year contract. That cap hit in year 3 is not insignificant, especially for a team with massive holes all over the roster.



All of the guarantees are paid in the first two years, which is the most important factor.

How they choose to spread the accounting for those guarantees is way less important.

What Schoen was able to avoid is year three guarantees at signing, or practical guarantees on year three that conveyed after year one.

A good example of that was Prescott's contract. Before 2022 began, his 2023 salary became guaranteed.

Imagine if Jones's full 2025 salary conveyed to guaranteed before next year. Most big time quarterback contracts have some flavor of that.



I'm not someone who worries that much about the cap, but some people do, and as a practical matter there are cap implications to consider. It's all well and good that Schoen didn't guarantee a third year, but the deal we do have, will strike a lot of pain in '24 and probably a bit in '25.

I don't see any discussion here of what happens cap-wise.

My understanding is the Giants can eat all the contract next year before June 1 at a $69M dead cap hit.

Or they can cut him after June 1 and spread (I think) 2/3 of the signing bonus into '25. So it would be dead cap hit of about $51M in '2024 and $18M in 2025. This is my understanding, but I could be wrong.

Or they can just keep him on the roster for '24 @ $47M and incur the dead cap of $22M in 2025.

No matter how you slice it, these are pretty big numbers in '24 and '25, and people are going to upset that we are blocking out this much cap space for a guy holding a clipboard or who is off the team.


Exactly...I'm just sick of fans describing this as a 2 year contract with an "out". That contract and that out will cost them. And while fans may think the Giants roster will be in a better place come 2025, I have my doubts and they will need every dollar possible to rebuild this.

The contract was a mistake and a miss by Schoen and it was completely unnecessary. The Giants had all the leverage and quite honestly might have been able to find a better option in free agency for a fraction of the cost. And this contract is going to hurt this team badly for the next 2 seasons.

He should have been tagged. This offseason would feel much differently if he was coming off the books. Fans need to stop pretending it wasn't a massive miscalculation by this regime.
RE: RE: RE: Jones  
shyster : 8:49 pm : link
In comment 16288104 jinkies said:
Quote:

My understanding is the Giants can eat all the contract next year before June 1 at a $69M dead cap hit.

Or they can cut him after June 1 and spread (I think) 2/3 of the signing bonus into '25. So it would be dead cap hit of about $51M in '2024 and $18M in 2025. This is my understanding, but I could be wrong.

Or they can just keep him on the roster for '24 @ $47M and incur the dead cap of $22M in 2025.

The pre-June 1/post-June 1 split is $47M/$22M, same as if they keep him for all of 2024, then cut.

You can confirm that at Jones' Over the Cap page.

When the deal was signed, the split would have been $51M/$18M, again in both scenarios, but the restructure moved $4M to 2025.

And I believe there's a good chance there will be another restructure that moves the numbers, because Giants aren't going to want to take that $47M hit in 2024, in any scenario.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones  
shyster : 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16288137 shyster said:
Quote:


The pre-June 1/post-June 1 split is $47M/$22M, same as if they keep him for all of 2024, then cut.

You can confirm that at Jones' Over the Cap page.

When the deal was signed, the split would have been $51M/$18M, again in both scenarios, but the restructure moved $4M to 2025.

And I believe there's a good chance there will be another restructure that moves the numbers, because Giants aren't going to want to take that $47M hit in 2024, in any scenario.


For clarity, the 2024 post-June 1 cut split is $47M/$22M. The pre-June 1 number is $69M, in theory, as you say, but not practical, both because of cap management and Jones' likely injury status.
Please fly the "Sell The Team"  
SirLoinOfBeef : 9:23 pm : link
banner next home game.
