Bob Papa with a lot of tweets regarding Mara & front office

Bob Papa
Bob Papa
And Wellington was very upset when george Young got rid of Bavaro & Simms. I was in press room when Mr Mara came into press room after Bavaro news. He was NOT happy. But he let the football people have final say on football. Nothing has changed as far as chain of command.
Anthony Rivardo
Replying to @BobPapa_NFL
Replying to @BobPapa_NFL
Correct, there’s a reason John Mara said he was heartbroken when Gettleman traded OBJ
|
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
Chat room theory. Not reality. New GM and Coach. They had fully autonomy to do what they thought was best. Were you conferenced in on that “call”? It’s not how it works. Not just at NYG but at most franchises.
Spartan Mike (NYG)
@SpartanMike96
This is true. GMs run the ship with the Giants.
But yeah Mara definitely called Schoen during the contract negotiations advocating for Jones. No doubt in my mind.
|
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
That’s a guess. It’s not how it works. See Toney pick.
Brian Kleiberg
@kleezz
Replying to @BobPapa_NFL
Yes, I agree and believe you that the GM has always had the final say. But when the owner’s brother and or nephew are pushing you to draft or sign a player, it complicates the process.
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
Fan talk. The Mara and Tisch family want to win. You are guessing based on chat room fan conspiracy theorist. You’ve been on fan chats and actually believe it. Again, in past 35 years which beat writer has ever brought this up? This is fan based “intel” from chat rooms.
AngryKnicksfan
@Savetheknicks1
Replying to @BobPapa_NFL
I think John Mara really wants DJ to work out. Personally I think it’s because of similar mannerisms and qb coach Eli had. However, if they get a top 2 pick I can’t imagine he wouldn’t let Schoen pick a qb that could change the trajectory of this franchise.
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
He’s awesome! But that doesn’t make him GM. See my latest post regarding Bavaro. They let football people do football
gregg
@redseadweller
Replying to @dbldowncross and @BobPapa_NFL
Unfortunately Like it or not someday Tim will be CEO of this team
We can't have these attachments to mediocre players.
You are a tool..
Papa is wrong on the Bavaro release . Young tried to release Mark , while giving him only a 70K workers’ compensation settlement . Squint was in . Only after a public uproar did they give Bavaro a decent severance .
He’s right on Simms. Mara weighed in on Young and Reeves to not cut Phil loose . But he wouldn’t override them .
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
When was last time you talk to John Mara at length? How could possibly know? Because BBI chats told you what he “really” wants?
AngryKnicksfan
@Savetheknicks1
Replying to @BobPapa_NFL
I think John Mara really wants DJ to work out. Personally I think it’s because of similar mannerisms and qb coach Eli had. However, if they get a top 2 pick I can’t imagine he wouldn’t let Schoen pick a qb that could change the
Lol its funny Bob papa thinks beat writers would hear about any of these conversations too, beyond funny it's arrogant thinking the almighty beat writers have any inside scoops of upper management conversations. It's a discussion between the owner and upper brass, none of them are going to leak a god dam word about it.
Even his public statements can be viewed as meddling, "we've done everything possible to screw him up..."
So it’s really that we have had three GMs in a row who are each incapable of building a multi-year non-doormat team??
that most fan theories which postulate John Mara as a meddling owner are the result of wishful thinking. With everything that's wrong with this team, there's something broken in people that wants to believe everything wrong with the team can be laid at the feet of the team owner - basically the one guy in the organization that won't ever be replaced as long as he's alive.
Even his public statements can be viewed as meddling, "we've done everything possible to screw him up..."
When all you know how to do is think like a hammer, everything starts to look like a nail.
BBI doesn't have "chats." We have threads.
Focus on the important things, Bob.
Lol its funny Bob papa thinks beat writers would hear about any of these conversations too, beyond funny it's arrogant thinking the almighty beat writers have any inside scoops of upper management conversations. It's a discussion between the owner and upper brass, none of them are going to leak a god dam word about it.
You don't actually believe that those conversations never get leaked, do you? Some beat writers are definitely plugged in and get inside info. Talking more in general than specific giants beat writers but plenty of beat writers across all sports have had good sources inside of organizations.
Lol its funny Bob papa thinks beat writers would hear about any of these conversations too, beyond funny it's arrogant thinking the almighty beat writers have any inside scoops of upper management conversations. It's a discussion between the owner and upper brass, none of them are going to leak a god dam word about it.
You don't actually believe that those conversations never get leaked, do you? Some beat writers are definitely plugged in and get inside info. Talking more in general than specific giants beat writers but plenty of beat writers across all sports have had good sources inside of organizations.
I don't think Schoen or Mara would leak the convo. And it would be private between them. Is that unreasonable?
They absolutely get inside info, but from a private conversation between the gm and owner I highly doubt it.
Being that he invoked BBI, I hope admin torches him with a response - a pic of Bobby with clown nose would be appropriate.
LMAO. Bob Papa still uses Instant Messenger.
That's not scouting.
Focus on the important things, Bob.
Lol its funny Bob papa thinks beat writers would hear about any of these conversations too, beyond funny it's arrogant thinking the almighty beat writers have any inside scoops of upper management conversations. It's a discussion between the owner and upper brass, none of them are going to leak a god dam word about it.
Yet every year before the draft poster after poster here bitches about the front office leaking info about the Giants plans. You don't think there are people in the front office who would share info about owners limiting the GM's effectiveness? And if they are not leaking to help their boss, they are leaking because they want people to think they are in the know. You don't understand human nature.
This isn't the NSA or the CIA, which have had leaks. It's a football team.
We should be proud BBI is recognized by Papa, because if Papa brings it up, the rest of the Org looks it over too.n But we knew that anyway.
Bet when everyone wakes up this will be a lively thread.(or is it chat?)
When Reese did try to move on from Eli in December 2017, Mara fired him for that.
Whom doth the protesting Papa thinketh he's kidding?
We should be proud BBI is recognized by Papa, because if Papa brings it up, the rest of the Org looks it over too.n But we knew that anyway.
Bet when everyone wakes up this will be a lively thread.(or is it chat?)
Agree on this. Some of the people on this board would love to find a flaw on anyone and cut them down. Who cares about the lingo. I am happy that Papa recognizes BBI.
That's rich.
That's rich.
Of course he would...but defending the boss with the truth is not wrong.
I have no doubt the JM has an opinion on some players, (obviously Shep is there because of JM IMV). I have no doubt that when Schoen tells JM they need a QB he will wince. But he will not stand in Schoen's way because I am sure Schoen will explain why he is doing it.
We have had 4 GMs since.
And he thinks this is evidence for what is happening now between John & Chris Mara and Joe Schoen?
“Flores said that the next day Schoen finalized his interview date for Jan. 27, and Giants co-director of player personnel Tim McDonnell texted Flores, saying he hoped he would "come in and win the f-ing job."
“Flores said that the next day Schoen finalized his interview date for Jan. 27, and Giants co-director of player personnel Tim McDonnell texted Flores, saying he hoped he would "come in and win the f-ing job."
What is your point?
It's that time of year. The Giants are scraping the barrel, someone in the communications department at 125 had too much chardonnay, and decided to go after the fans on Twitter.
A tradition unlike any other.
“Flores said that the next day Schoen finalized his interview date for Jan. 27, and Giants co-director of player personnel Tim McDonnell texted Flores, saying he hoped he would "come in and win the f-ing job."
I was about to mention Timmy was named in the Flores lawsuit fiasco along with Bill Belicheck, who allegely texted Flores to congratulate him on getting the Giants HC job which presumably he heard through sources at the Giants. But I digress, it is good to see that Giants State Media is in full on deflection mode so that they can get ahead of the next Medium Pepsi Meltdown on Giants fan unappreciation day this year. I will believe John Mara has no influence on Giants roster decisions when his brother and nephew are no longer in senior level positions in the personnel department.
That's rich.
Some people have their heads so far up into cyberspace that they have lost sight of reality. They believe THIS is the real world.
Yes, but only since 1988. He did have two whole years after graduating college in which a Mara wasn’t signing his paychecks.
It's that time of year. The Giants are scraping the barrel, someone in the communications department at 125 had too much chardonnay, and decided to go after the fans on Twitter.
A tradition unlike any other.
We saw the Jonathan Jones CBS report on Sunday which said Daboll & Schoen were safe and they would not hesitate to draft a QB.
Then the Vacchiano Jones report saying sources still believe he can be the long term QB.
Now Papa going off on Twitter.
Going to be a fun 8 weeks.
Oh boy.
But yeah - just "chat room" stuff
That HE, and others that work there, spend time on often. Reading chat room stuff.
Irony
While the decision on Jones extension may have gotten input from outside the GMs office, Schoen could have killed that deal at any point and he didn't. He and Daboll made a mistake in their eval of Jones and probably reading of the situation where they were after Year 1. This also tells you why they kept Saquon.
Declining the cheap 5th year option on Jones but then watching him play and signing him to a big deal after 2022 is not a helpful fact for the conspiracy theorists.
That's rich.
I don't think it's because he used antiquated lingo. I think it's because he's just operating in his state media role. Any other reason needed to praise Tim? Or to pretend like a GM and HC didn't get punitively fired for their involvement in the Eli fiasco?
Besides, as others have noted, why would even Papa be privy to a conversation between Mara and Schoen and no one else? And if Tim McDonnell and Chris Mara are in senior executive roles (and Tim is so awesome), do they not weigh in on personnel matters?
If it's a no-show job, why put them in player personnel roles? Either those seats are effectively empty or the Mara family absolutely has a voice embedded in the room. Neither one of those scenarios is great for the Giants. And the latter is definitely not hands-off.
This is phase two of the trial balloon exercise that began yesterday, for anyone keeping track.
He has no credibility and some of you guys know more than him. He's in the building all the time and is is in the know more than anyone here but because he's telling you you're wrong suddenly he's a shill.
That's rich.
I don't think it's because he used antiquated lingo. I think it's because he's just operating in his state media role. Any other reason needed to praise Tim? Or to pretend like a GM and HC didn't get punitively fired for their involvement in the Eli fiasco?
Besides, as others have noted, why would even Papa be privy to a conversation between Mara and Schoen and no one else? And if Tim McDonnell and Chris Mara are in senior executive roles (and Tim is so awesome), do they not weigh in on personnel matters?
If it's a no-show job, why put them in player personnel roles? Either those seats are effectively empty or the Mara family absolutely has a voice embedded in the room. Neither one of those scenarios is great for the Giants. And the latter is definitely not hands-off.
This is phase two of the trial balloon exercise that began yesterday, for anyone keeping track.
*McConnell
You are right, but the loyalty is a good trait, even if detrimental. I am sure he is in some way trying to mimic the Steelers - 3 HCs since 1969? Stable front office.
I agree that Reese should have been gone with TC and IMV both should have been gone after 2013 maybe 2014(hard to do).
But this time I think they need to stick with Schoen for awhile. I do think Daboll has to let Johnson and McGaughey go as they have really underperformed.
The under development of Neal and Ezeudu is telling. I am really ticked about Ezeudu. He looked so good in his 1st camp and nothing has developed.
You guys will call him out as a shill, because the alternative is to admit you were wrong
Two years ago we heard. Mara
Will retain judge, wrong
He ll retain Gettleman. Wrong
He ll hire Abrams. Wrong
He ll force the tag on Jones. Wrong
None of this mattered. As soon a Schoen decides he wanted to sign Jones, the hysteria returned in full force. MARA
Arm chair analysis of the inner workings of the Giants front office based on opinions presented as facts is a staple here.
It has now reached a level that the view of a man who has personal relationships with the organization , is dismissed because it doesn’t fit the narrative
Discussing this issue here is akin to trying to convince those who believe the games are fixed, that they are not; it is an exercise in futility
It must be nice to have a default setting that enables you to never have to admit you are wrong. It s not valid, but it is convient
So while I'm sure Mara feels like he isn't meddling and is giving Schoen full autonomy. Even just making comments publicly about things like not giving Jones a fair chance to prove himself, can send a message to Schoen that Mara wants to keep him. I'm sure within the confines of the Giants offices, there is a lot of the same behavior.
"Joe, you run the show, do whatever you want"
"Thanks John, just letting you know we may need to let Barkley walk"
"I fully understand Joe, do what you need to. Its just a shame, he's such a good player and such a good teammate, I really hope we can find a way to keep him here but I get it..."
A good example right there of an interaction where Mara feels like he's giving Schoen autonomy but is also passive aggressively steering decisions.
Papa is wrong on the Bavaro release . Young tried to release Mark , while giving him only a 70K workers’ compensation settlement . Squint was in . Only after a public uproar did they give Bavaro a decent severance .
He’s right on Simms. Mara weighed in on Young and Reeves to not cut Phil loose . But he wouldn’t override them .
And does the GM have the sole authority to cut a $40 million check? Typically, that's not how a business operates.
Given enough time that dude Slater will start shitting on the Giant's Gatorade squirters. His constant hyperbolic Giants whining sounds like Al Sharpton crossed with Eeyore.
While the decision on Jones extension may have gotten input from outside the GMs office, Schoen could have killed that deal at any point and he didn't. He and Daboll made a mistake in their eval of Jones and probably reading of the situation where they were after Year 1. This also tells you why they kept Saquon.
Declining the cheap 5th year option on Jones but then watching him play and signing him to a big deal after 2022 is not a helpful fact for the conspiracy theorists.
Sure it is. The fact they didn’t want to pay him $23 million for a year then ultimately wind up overpaying him after an unexpectedly exciting season says it all actually.
No way they could sell not signing Jones to the Maras and fanbase.
“The Giants are back” remember?…
You guys will call him out as a shill, because the alternative is to admit you were wrong
Two years ago we heard. Mara
Will retain judge, wrong
He ll retain Gettleman. Wrong
He ll hire Abrams. Wrong
He ll force the tag on Jones. Wrong
None of this mattered. As soon a Schoen decides he wanted to sign Jones, the hysteria returned in full force. MARA
Arm chair analysis of the inner workings of the Giants front office based on opinions presented as facts is a staple here.
It has now reached a level that the view of a man who has personal relationships with the organization , is dismissed because it doesn’t fit the narrative
Discussing this issue here is akin to trying to convince those who believe the games are fixed, that they are not; it is an exercise in futility
It must be nice to have a default setting that enables you to never have to admit you are wrong. It s not valid, but it is convient
Don’t forget singing Saquon to a long term deal.
But yeah - just "chat room" stuff
That HE, and others that work there, spend time on often. Reading chat room stuff.
Irony
So true. The fact they have to spend their time defending the team against chat room talk is ironic.
truly is just disgruntled fans getting worked up.
While the decision on Jones extension may have gotten input from outside the GMs office, Schoen could have killed that deal at any point and he didn't. He and Daboll made a mistake in their eval of Jones and probably reading of the situation where they were after Year 1. This also tells you why they kept Saquon.
Declining the cheap 5th year option on Jones but then watching him play and signing him to a big deal after 2022 is not a helpful fact for the conspiracy theorists.
Sure it is. The fact they didn’t want to pay him $23 million for a year then ultimately wind up overpaying him after an unexpectedly exciting season says it all actually.
No way they could sell not signing Jones to the Maras and fanbase.
“The Giants are back” remember?…
That makes no sense. If Schoen's hands are tied by the Mara's who love Jones, then the 5th year option is a slam-dunk.
This is why trying to perpetuate this fictional story is hard. Because you have to keep it going and fit actual common-sense facts and events into as well.
You guys will call him out as a shill, because the alternative is to admit you were wrong
Two years ago we heard. Mara
Will retain judge, wrong
He ll retain Gettleman. Wrong
He ll hire Abrams. Wrong
He ll force the tag on Jones. Wrong
None of this mattered. As soon a Schoen decides he wanted to sign Jones, the hysteria returned in full force. MARA
Arm chair analysis of the inner workings of the Giants front office based on opinions presented as facts is a staple here.
It has now reached a level that the view of a man who has personal relationships with the organization , is dismissed because it doesn’t fit the narrative
Discussing this issue here is akin to trying to convince those who believe the games are fixed, that they are not; it is an exercise in futility
It must be nice to have a default setting that enables you to never have to admit you are wrong. It s not valid, but it is convient
But was John not too loyal to Gettleman?
They were going to retain Judge until the press conference.
They were going to hire Abrams until they got lambasted by national media for only hiring people they know.
They did worse than the franchise tag, which Mara definitely had a hand in. How much is up for debate.
Then Ralph writes an article, clearly pushed to him by management, saying some still believe in Jones. They get laughed at over that, and the theories start being thrown at them that he’s doing Mara’s bidding.
Then you get Papa saying Mara isn’t in the way. The math isn’t that hard to figure out.
Then Ralph writes an article, clearly pushed to him by management, saying some still believe in Jones. They get laughed at over that, and the theories start being thrown at them that he’s doing Mara’s bidding.
Then you get Papa saying Mara isn’t in the way. The math isn’t that hard to figure out.
Most important thing is that the trial balloon got a strong answer.
Now, some are infuriated it wasn't extended...
Ex-post facto....
It's that time of year. The Giants are scraping the barrel, someone in the communications department at 125 had too much chardonnay, and decided to go after the fans on Twitter.
A tradition unlike any other.
And you’ve had so many personal interactions with Papa that gives you significant greater insight into him personally than almost everyone else who’s listened to him for years?
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
Very easy for anyone to say "well they should have just moved on because we are 2-8." That's called the benefit of hindsight that nobody in the history of earth has.
In the end, it will likely be a new QB tied to them which everyone seems to want anyway. But you can't fault Schoen for giving Jones what amounts to a 2 year contract. I'm sorry but if you think that, you just aren't a realistic person.
Why wouldn't it be a trial balloon? That's how the Giants use the media and have for decades. Again, nothing inherently wrong with that, but it informs the narrative.
As Spock would say "Interesting"
But are they Chinese trial balloons?
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
The best decision was always the franchise tag, and it was true 12 months ago. It’s not hindsight
Quote:
The answer has to be a trial balloon. It's clear as day.
Why wouldn't it be a trial balloon? That's how the Giants use the media and have for decades. Again, nothing inherently wrong with that, but it informs the narrative.
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
The best decision was always the franchise tag, and it was true 12 months ago. It’s not hindsight
They should have let him hit the open market.
Like you have the Secret NYG Decoder Ring that tells you that.
Did Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese have full autonomy on who played quarterback in 2017?
But that's all just noise. The real problem is the going gets tough for the Giants, and their media relations outfit tangles with their customers.
Great look guys!
They have obviously seen/heard the fan sentiment that the problems with this team run across GMs to the ownership. BBI is probably a huge source of that.
This is something they are sensitive to. It is something Mara was asked about when Schoen was hired.
Mara weighing in on Jones publicly is meddling, whether he wants to call it that or not. All meddling is not "Hey Joe, you need to re-sign Jones ASAP or you're fired." Sometimes it is "We have done everything we can to screw him up."
But that's all just noise. The real problem is the going gets tough for the Giants, and their media relations outfit tangles with their customers.
Great look guys!
This is the bigger problem with the Giants going back to Pat Hanlon. "The Giants are awesome and if you don't see it, it is because you are an idiot."
Their public relations and media presence are a disaster and have been for a very long time. They expect blind loyalty and support from fans regardless of what product they put on the field. Winning comes from hard work and skill, losing comes from injuries and unfortunate events outside of anyone's control.
That's correct.
I guess Team Mara forgot to send up the trial balloons to get the fan base to tell them that the Franchise Tag was the smarter play.
Or scarier, they sent up the trial balloons and the answer came back to sign him to $40M/year deal. So they did.
So to the fans that answered that balloon...thanks a lot.
Ha. Yeah. Like I said ex post facto.
But yeah - just "chat room" stuff
That HE, and others that work there, spend time on often. Reading chat room stuff.
Irony
Same people there except for his old girlfriend.
So while I'm sure Mara feels like he isn't meddling and is giving Schoen full autonomy. Even just making comments publicly about things like not giving Jones a fair chance to prove himself, can send a message to Schoen that Mara wants to keep him. I'm sure within the confines of the Giants offices, there is a lot of the same behavior.
"Joe, you run the show, do whatever you want"
"Thanks John, just letting you know we may need to let Barkley walk"
"I fully understand Joe, do what you need to. Its just a shame, he's such a good player and such a good teammate, I really hope we can find a way to keep him here but I get it..."
A good example right there of an interaction where Mara feels like he's giving Schoen autonomy but is also passive aggressively steering decisions.
EXACTLY.
This is how business works in the US everywhere.
I don't understand why people get bent out of shape about it.
It is what it is...
It doesn't make the Mara's bad owners.
Did Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese have full autonomy on who played quarterback in 2017?
But that's all just noise. The real problem is the going gets tough for the Giants, and their media relations outfit tangles with their customers.
Great look guys!
I think beyond personnel, the Giants have a history of giving lifetime appointments. Would Pat Hanlon ever get fired? Would Ronnie Barnes ever get fired?
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
Very easy for anyone to say "well they should have just moved on because we are 2-8." That's called the benefit of hindsight that nobody in the history of earth has.
In the end, it will likely be a new QB tied to them which everyone seems to want anyway. But you can't fault Schoen for giving Jones what amounts to a 2 year contract. I'm sorry but if you think that, you just aren't a realistic person.
EXACTLY.
These are some of the most reasonable posts I've seen on BBI in months.
Schoen and Daboll would have been laughed out of the building by every fan of the Giants if they chose to move on from Jones after the run last year and started the season the way it has gone. Maybe some fans say hey, I still trust them. But they had their best season since the SB run and looked to be improving in every area including QB. If Schoen says hey you gotta trust me on this and then the Giants are the worst team in football, it is likely both him and Daboll are fired.
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
Very easy for anyone to say "well they should have just moved on because we are 2-8." That's called the benefit of hindsight that nobody in the history of earth has.
In the end, it will likely be a new QB tied to them which everyone seems to want anyway. But you can't fault Schoen for giving Jones what amounts to a 2 year contract. I'm sorry but if you think that, you just aren't a realistic person.
EXACTLY.
These are some of the most reasonable posts I've seen on BBI in months.
Actually no. This is not reasonable. You don't sign a mega contract to a mediocre player because you're afraid to be laughed out of the building. That's how you get this.
You sign worthy players only to big contracts. Schoen and Daboll are in their positions because they're supposed to know the difference
Schoen and Daboll would have been laughed out of the building by every fan of the Giants if they chose to move on from Jones after the run last year and started the season the way it has gone. Maybe some fans say hey, I still trust them. But they had their best season since the SB run and looked to be improving in every area including QB. If Schoen says hey you gotta trust me on this and then the Giants are the worst team in football, it is likely both him and Daboll are fired.
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
Very easy for anyone to say "well they should have just moved on because we are 2-8." That's called the benefit of hindsight that nobody in the history of earth has.
In the end, it will likely be a new QB tied to them which everyone seems to want anyway. But you can't fault Schoen for giving Jones what amounts to a 2 year contract. I'm sorry but if you think that, you just aren't a realistic person.
EXACTLY.
These are some of the most reasonable posts I've seen on BBI in months.
100%. People are acting as if everyone except Schoen and Daboll knew exactly how the season would turn out before it started. No one can predict the future.
He is correct that Wellington allowed Young more free rein, but let’s not forget why George Young was hired in the first place. And the issue isn’t John Mara telling the GM what he should do, it’s John Mara hiring the GM who tells him what he wants to hear.
Now I don’t think this is the case with Schoen, but it almost certainly was with DG, who continued to extol the virtues of Eli when most of BBI knew he was running on fumes. If the Giants have a 1 or 2 pick, and pass on taking a QB in a historically good QB class, I’m going to be more than a little dubious that John Mara didn’t influence that decision.
That wasn’t Papa that said that about Maras mannerisms similar to Eli. It was some cat named AngryKnicksfan. Papa responded to it by basically saying it’s absurd and the dude is getting his info from “chat rooms”.
In comment 16288452 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Schoen and Daboll would have been laughed out of the building by every fan of the Giants if they chose to move on from Jones after the run last year and started the season the way it has gone. Maybe some fans say hey, I still trust them. But they had their best season since the SB run and looked to be improving in every area including QB. If Schoen says hey you gotta trust me on this and then the Giants are the worst team in football, it is likely both him and Daboll are fired.
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
Very easy for anyone to say "well they should have just moved on because we are 2-8." That's called the benefit of hindsight that nobody in the history of earth has.
In the end, it will likely be a new QB tied to them which everyone seems to want anyway. But you can't fault Schoen for giving Jones what amounts to a 2 year contract. I'm sorry but if you think that, you just aren't a realistic person.
EXACTLY.
These are some of the most reasonable posts I've seen on BBI in months.
Actually no. This is not reasonable. You don't sign a mega contract to a mediocre player because you're afraid to be laughed out of the building. That's how you get this.
You sign worthy players only to big contracts. Schoen and Daboll are in their positions because they're supposed to know the difference
If you think that Jones signed a "mega contract" then you are misinformed on what the NFL mega contract market looks like.
Go look at the contracts for Mahomes/Burrow/Murray/Watson/Herbert/Allen.
Don’t be so hard on yourself. You may not have any idea of what you’re talking about but Mara would approve of your fierce loyalty to Daniel Jones, regardless of knowledge level
He is correct that Wellington allowed Young more free rein, but let’s not forget why George Young was hired in the first place. And the issue isn’t John Mara telling the GM what he should do, it’s John Mara hiring the GM who tells him what he wants to hear.
Now I don’t think this is the case with Schoen, but it almost certainly was with DG, who continued to extol the virtues of Eli when most of BBI knew he was running on fumes. If the Giants have a 1 or 2 pick, and pass on taking a QB in a historically good QB class, I’m going to be more than a little dubious that John Mara didn’t influence that decision.
Bingo.
Actually no. This is not reasonable. You don't sign a mega contract to a mediocre player because you're afraid to be laughed out of the building. That's how you get this.
You sign worthy players only to big contracts. Schoen and Daboll are in their positions because they're supposed to know the difference
If you think that Jones signed a "mega contract" then you are misinformed on what the NFL mega contract market looks like.
Go look at the contracts for Mahomes/Burrow/Murray/Watson/Herbert/Allen.
ok.. so now $100M is not a lot of money. Fine. When Jones signed the contract, it was top-8 all-time in total NFL contract value. And it was top 12-ish all time in guarantee. Whatever you call that, I call it mega, but whatever YOU call that, it's ludicrous for a player with Jones' resume.
I'll wait. Until then, you folks can go ahead disparage every reputable source you see because that is far easier to do than acknowledging any facts that don't give you the warm and fuzzies.
Bob Papa is a shill now I see. Who's not a shill? The person who writes what you want to believe? That's fair.
Enjoy!
That's rich.
A couple of us made a joke about him calling BBI a chat room, no one was impugning his credibility because of it.
Actually no. This is not reasonable. You don't sign a mega contract to a mediocre player because you're afraid to be laughed out of the building. That's how you get this.
You sign worthy players only to big contracts. Schoen and Daboll are in their positions because they're supposed to know the difference
I'm sticking with "ex post facto". Jones played far better last year than anyone(I suspect Daboll and Schoen too) expected.
It is not a mega deal - it is mid-level. Some called for the tag to be used. It would have been reasonable to do so, true. Jones made a huge jump last year and I even remember SY saying something to the effect of - get this guy some pro level WRs and they may have something (close to that anway). I admit I changed my mind on him mid-season.
Obviously the Viking game(actually both of them) dwarfed everyone's reason and the Eagle game should have been a clue. Which one was the true Jones. Obviously Daboll thought he had something and so did Schoen, in a way. Remember that while $40 mill is nothing to sneeze at, but 5 years $160 mill is not unreasonable, especially when they can get out after two seasons.
In the end, Jones is only one of the reasons the rug was pulled out from underneath the Giants this year. Probably more importantly, is as brilliant as Daboll was last season, he is the opposite this year. Almost Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
While injuries are probably the biggest factor in a bad season, the poor offensive line play is at least equal and probably bigger than Jones flopping.
There are many big reasons for this dismal season, Jones, Daboll, offensive line and injuries.
I'll wait. Until then, you folks can go ahead disparage every reputable source you see because that is far easier to do than acknowledging any facts that don't give you the warm and fuzzies.
Bob Papa is a shill now I see. Who's not a shill? The person who writes what you want to believe? That's fair.
Enjoy!
Didn’t that come out last year?
I’m not trying to defend McAdoo, he was awful, but he did realize that Eli had declined, and did pick out an underappreciated talent who is now the best QB in football. We don’t know what conversations go on between Schoen and John/Chris/Tim, neither does Bob Papa, but the idea that Chris and Tim report to Schoen while at the same time being his bosses is the most fucked up arrangement possible. I don’t know how even the most ardent Mara defenders can argue that.
Dangerous, slippery slope to believe what you choose to believe based on some pre conceived bias.
Ask the Washington Commies if they regret letting Kirk Cousins walk 5-6 years ago. They likely make the playoffs 2-3 more times if they had a PRO QB. Instead they go 9-8 with a bottle of beer.
Or, fixate on this contract every day. Keep bringing it up and replaying the numbers in your head day after day. That's healthy.
Personally I'd love for Mara to go on record and answer some very specific questions about the organization, how personnel decisions are made, how they evaluate themselves, etc.
Is John Mara a meddler, or if this mess is a Schoen/Daboll creation (building on the smoldering wreckage left behind by Dave Gettleman) does Mara's organization simply suck at hiring football people?
Maybe he's not dictating these decisions. Maybe he's just an imbecile who has no idea what a modern-day NFL operation is suppose to look like.
You’re right about the money not being mid-level, but the fact remains that it had an out after 2 years. That isn’t even close to being a huge contract. Stop throwing around $160M, that number is meaningless, it’s a 2-year, $82M contract. The per year figure is high, but the 2-year commitment is anything but.
It's not. I dont get why we would forget recent and lengthy history.
Dangerous, slippery slope to believe what you choose to believe based on some pre conceived bias.
People treat their own opinions as 100% facts. So much so, they attack you personally and your intelligence. Stuff people would never say directly to your face.
1) Vote of no confidence in Schoen
2) Vote of no confidence in Daboll
3) Laying the foundation for more voices to be involved moving forward
Now, doofus Papa could just have been drinking, and ran his mouth on his own.
But if he's speaking on behalf of the organization, he's saying Schoen fucked this up all on his own.
One more time, teams are going to pay average PRO QBs because the alternative can be far far worse. GMS get fired. Head coaches get fired if teams fail to win 7-10 games and most of the time the disparity between pretty good QB and bad is the main reason why teams don't win.
You don't have to agree with. Maybe you have your own system that the world needs to acknowledge but you are ignoring the cold hard truths of the NFL and how teams operate.
Teams live in fear of the truly bad QB that has no business playing in the NFL. They would rather pay the 6 then lose with the 3.
You’re right about the money not being mid-level, but the fact remains that it had an out after 2 years. That isn’t even close to being a huge contract. Stop throwing around $160M, that number is meaningless, it’s a 2-year, $82M contract. The per year figure is high, but the 2-year commitment is anything but.
yes. It's good that we can get out after 2 years. Yes. It's good they didn't treat him like Joe Burrow. But we're talking about the mismanagement of the franchise. This is ground zero. When their hands are tied in 2024 and they have no margin for error and no ability to maneuver, this is the reason. They threw big money at a bad player because he won a game against a JV defense. This is the mismanagement worth talking about. Their hands are tied.
Quote:
I will wait for the article to come out that exposes Mara as the clandestine meddling troll that he is. I would think the athletic or some other reputable source will eventually find the time to expose what would be one of the biggest NY sports stories in quite some time. We all know the media wants clicks and they live to expose shit like this.
I'll wait. Until then, you folks can go ahead disparage every reputable source you see because that is far easier to do than acknowledging any facts that don't give you the warm and fuzzies.
Bob Papa is a shill now I see. Who's not a shill? The person who writes what you want to believe? That's fair.
Enjoy!
Didn’t that come out last year?
Nope. Link it. Where's is this huge story? I am not talking about bad GM hirings or bad HC hirings. I want personnel meddling. Facts.
Not one article. EVER. The only thing we have seen is articles detailing Mara's regrets when players he loved were cut or traded.
And I know people here are going to take this as me defending Mara. Yet I am the guy who put Mara on blast for firing Coughlin when he didn't have a worthy successor in mind. I will gladly crush Mara for his hirings.
Mara isn't fucking around in player personnel. Every source known to man has corroborated this stance. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.
IT's a pet peeve of mine to call out these takes. Someone has to.
One more time, teams are going to pay average PRO QBs because the alternative can be far far worse. GMS get fired. Head coaches get fired if teams fail to win 7-10 games and most of the time the disparity between pretty good QB and bad is the main reason why teams don't win.
You don't have to agree with. Maybe you have your own system that the world needs to acknowledge but you are ignoring the cold hard truths of the NFL and how teams operate.
Teams live in fear of the truly bad QB that has no business playing in the NFL. They would rather pay the 6 then lose with the 3.
The Dak contract isn't a big problem because he plays at a high level. The last month he is a top-2 QB in the conference. You want to call him "not elite". Whatever. He produces.
I don't mind paying big money to good players. When you pay big money to bad players, you get the 2023 Giants. It matters WHO you pay. There is a good chance Daniel Jones never throws another pass for the NY Giants. Look at his numbers this year, his rankings, and his overall production. When you pay $100M for that, it's hard to overcome.
Disagree
If the Giants sucked last year Jones would not be signed. However since they made the playoffs, and Jones wasn't horrible...
Tisch was very involved in both the GM and HC selections. He has also been in the draft room. This suggests that he was making sure Schoen could run the team imv.
The mess right now is Schoen's. He will be given a opportunity to get out of it but with how this season has played out I would expect a little more scrutiny from ownership.
Not everyone agrees Prescott is average.
He's earned his contract and contributed benefit commensurate with his cost.
This is a bad example.
fucking wing nuts behavior.
Dangerous, slippery slope to believe what you choose to believe based on some pre conceived bias.
People treat their own opinions as 100% facts. So much so, they attack you personally and your intelligence. Stuff people would never say directly to your face.
Look, if this is about Mara meddling in personnel decisions, I’m sorry, there is ample evidence for it. I mentioned the Mahomes/Davis Webb incident that was well reported, and Paul Schwartz reported that Reese wanted to replace TC with Mike Smith, but John Mara wanted continuity around Eli, so they hired QB guru Pat Shurmur instead.
I don’t know what other examples of meddling you need, unless you’re only willing to Lil stem to reporters who tell you what you want to hear.
Lol, Bob nails it.
You guys will call him out as a shill, because the alternative is to admit you were wrong
Two years ago we heard. Mara
Will retain judge, wrong
He ll retain Gettleman. Wrong
He ll hire Abrams. Wrong
He ll force the tag on Jones. Wrong
None of this mattered. As soon a Schoen decides he wanted to sign Jones, the hysteria returned in full force. MARA
Arm chair analysis of the inner workings of the Giants front office based on opinions presented as facts is a staple here.
It has now reached a level that the view of a man who has personal relationships with the organization , is dismissed because it doesn’t fit the narrative
Discussing this issue here is akin to trying to convince those who believe the games are fixed, that they are not; it is an exercise in futility
It must be nice to have a default setting that enables you to never have to admit you are wrong. It s not valid, but it is convient
But was John not too loyal to Gettleman?
They were going to retain Judge until the press conference.
They were going to hire Abrams until they got lambasted by national media for only hiring people they know.
They did worse than the franchise tag, which Mara definitely had a hand in. How much is up for debate.
Mara was definitely too loyal to Gettleman, I ve said often he is loyal to a fault, not just with DG
They were going to retain Judge. Don’t know how to respond to that except to say They didn’t
I think Jones contract was what Schoen wanted to do, prove I m wrong
In comment 16288544 djm said:
Quote:
fucking wing nuts behavior.
Dangerous, slippery slope to believe what you choose to believe based on some pre conceived bias.
People treat their own opinions as 100% facts. So much so, they attack you personally and your intelligence. Stuff people would never say directly to your face.
Look, if this is about Mara meddling in personnel decisions, I’m sorry, there is ample evidence for it. I mentioned the Mahomes/Davis Webb incident that was well reported, and Paul Schwartz reported that Reese wanted to replace TC with Mike Smith, but John Mara wanted continuity around Eli, so they hired QB guru Pat Shurmur instead.
I don’t know what other examples of meddling you need, unless you’re only willing to Lil stem to reporters who tell you what you want to hear.
That is not meddling - holy shit. That is an owner being an owner with the coach and GM.
Yes, McAdoo wanted Mahomes it was rumored. Mahomes went 10th, the Giants picked 23rd.....Not sure where your head is, but explain to me how they get from 23rd to 9th?
I don't live in the New York area and don't listen to any of it. I'm just all set with people being complete assholes when my opinions don't match theirs or their conspiracy theories.
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
Very easy for anyone to say "well they should have just moved on because we are 2-8." That's called the benefit of hindsight that nobody in the history of earth has.
In the end, it will likely be a new QB tied to them which everyone seems to want anyway. But you can't fault Schoen for giving Jones what amounts to a 2 year contract. I'm sorry but if you think that, you just aren't a realistic person.
Bingo. What were the Giants supposed to do at the QB situation after the season Jones had? His contract doesn't even come close to Burrow or Hurts. I haven't heard any alternatives about who should have been QB this year if Jones wasn't. Now you have people lamenting about the third string QB, most third string QB's are what they are for a reason!
I saw it here or elsewhere, 26 expiring contracts on the roster. That's half the group. Yes this season is entirely wasted, and it's very frustrating. Daboll has been great with in-game decisions this year. Won't deny any of it. But barring something totally unprofessional from Daboll, he's coming back and there will likely be an onus for next year to be much improved.
Schoen and Daboll would have been laughed out of the building by every fan of the Giants if they chose to move on from Jones after the run last year and started the season the way it has gone. Maybe some fans say hey, I still trust them. But they had their best season since the SB run and looked to be improving in every area including QB. If Schoen says hey you gotta trust me on this and then the Giants are the worst team in football, it is likely both him and Daboll are fired.
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
Very easy for anyone to say "well they should have just moved on because we are 2-8." That's called the benefit of hindsight that nobody in the history of earth has.
In the end, it will likely be a new QB tied to them which everyone seems to want anyway. But you can't fault Schoen for giving Jones what amounts to a 2 year contract. I'm sorry but if you think that, you just aren't a realistic person.
Bingo. What were the Giants supposed to do at the QB situation after the season Jones had? His contract doesn't even come close to Burrow or Hurts. I haven't heard any alternatives about who should have been QB this year if Jones wasn't. Now you have people lamenting about the third string QB, most third string QB's are what they are for a reason!
I saw it here or elsewhere, 26 expiring contracts on the roster. That's half the group. Yes this season is entirely wasted, and it's very frustrating. Daboll has been great with in-game decisions this year. Won't deny any of it. But barring something totally unprofessional from Daboll, he's coming back and there will likely be an onus for next year to be much improved.
Daboll has *not* been great.
The big issue right now is the Jones contract. That's really all that matters. And right now it looks really bad. You aren't rebuilding with a QB with a $47M cap hit in 2024. The earliest out would cost a $22M dead cap charge in 2025. That is not a rebuilding team.
So there was a massive error in where this roster stood competitively. Someone owns that. Is it all Schoen? If it's all Schoen then it's a Gettleman level miscalculation.
This team is getting embarrassed. This team lost 40-0 week one hosting Dallas.
In comment 16288537 djm said:
Quote:
I will wait for the article to come out that exposes Mara as the clandestine meddling troll that he is. I would think the athletic or some other reputable source will eventually find the time to expose what would be one of the biggest NY sports stories in quite some time. We all know the media wants clicks and they live to expose shit like this.
I'll wait. Until then, you folks can go ahead disparage every reputable source you see because that is far easier to do than acknowledging any facts that don't give you the warm and fuzzies.
Bob Papa is a shill now I see. Who's not a shill? The person who writes what you want to believe? That's fair.
Enjoy!
Didn’t that come out last year?
Nope. Link it. Where's is this huge story? I am not talking about bad GM hirings or bad HC hirings. I want personnel meddling. Facts.
Not one article. EVER. The only thing we have seen is articles detailing Mara's regrets when players he loved were cut or traded.
And I know people here are going to take this as me defending Mara. Yet I am the guy who put Mara on blast for firing Coughlin when he didn't have a worthy successor in mind. I will gladly crush Mara for his hirings.
Mara isn't fucking around in player personnel. Every source known to man has corroborated this stance. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.
IT's a pet peeve of mine to call out these takes. Someone has to.
It was two years ago, not last year. And it was when Mara was preparing to promote Abrams and keep Judge, until the public outcry became too deafening to ignore.
Linked below is the Duggan article from the Athletic, but the more damaging reports came from Tyler Dunne here and here.
You might still have some sand in your ears from burying your head. Such is the plight of the Giants' heroic superfan.
Link - ( New Window )
Thanks, not to mention it's as obvious as it can be without punching one square in the face.
Disagree
If the Giants sucked last year Jones would not be signed. However since they made the playoffs, and Jones wasn't horrible...
Struggling to see how you are making your point. Agree, Jones and Giants didn't suck last year. What the heck does that have to do with you suggesting Mara is forcing Jones on Schoen/Daboll?
He could have done it earlier with the 5th year option so why didn't he if that is your contention? Did he forget to pull the strings that week?
Make a compelling point or I am moving on.
In comment 16288558 Giantsbigblue said:
Quote:
In comment 16288544 djm said:
Quote:
fucking wing nuts behavior.
Dangerous, slippery slope to believe what you choose to believe based on some pre conceived bias.
People treat their own opinions as 100% facts. So much so, they attack you personally and your intelligence. Stuff people would never say directly to your face.
Look, if this is about Mara meddling in personnel decisions, I’m sorry, there is ample evidence for it. I mentioned the Mahomes/Davis Webb incident that was well reported, and Paul Schwartz reported that Reese wanted to replace TC with Mike Smith, but John Mara wanted continuity around Eli, so they hired QB guru Pat Shurmur instead.
I don’t know what other examples of meddling you need, unless you’re only willing to Lil stem to reporters who tell you what you want to hear.
That is not meddling - holy shit. That is an owner being an owner with the coach and GM.
Yes, McAdoo wanted Mahomes it was rumored. Mahomes went 10th, the Giants picked 23rd.....Not sure where your head is, but explain to me how they get from 23rd to 9th?
That’s not the point. Sure, I get that it would have been hard/impossible to trade up that far, but the issue was McAdoo being shot down because they had their eyes on Davis Webb and DeShone Kizer.
I’m not talking only about John Mara, but about the entire Mara family. Do you not agree that 2 guys reporting to Schoen while still being his boss is a fucked up situation? Should a GM get to hire the HC, or should the owner? That’s a fair call to make, but many here deny that the Mara’s are overly involved in the process. Reese wanting Mike Smith is proof that they are/were.
“If a regular scout comes in and says that, you say, ‘Thanks, but no thanks. I appreciate the information but we’re not going to use that because it’s nonsense,’” one source says. “But you’re the senior vice president of personnel and you own the team and you say that, it’s over with. It’s done. There’s zero accountability, zero consequences for this. So, you can do whatever you want to do on the front end — not go through the proper channels — and then, on the back end, there are zero consequences for it.”
Giants - ( New Window )
Is that a real question? Why don't you go look up where the Chiefs were picking in 2017 and then get back to us.
Quote:
In comment 16288542 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16288537 djm said:
Quote:
I will wait for the article to come out that exposes Mara as the clandestine meddling troll that he is. I would think the athletic or some other reputable source will eventually find the time to expose what would be one of the biggest NY sports stories in quite some time. We all know the media wants clicks and they live to expose shit like this.
I'll wait. Until then, you folks can go ahead disparage every reputable source you see because that is far easier to do than acknowledging any facts that don't give you the warm and fuzzies.
Bob Papa is a shill now I see. Who's not a shill? The person who writes what you want to believe? That's fair.
Enjoy!
Didn’t that come out last year?
Nope. Link it. Where's is this huge story? I am not talking about bad GM hirings or bad HC hirings. I want personnel meddling. Facts.
Not one article. EVER. The only thing we have seen is articles detailing Mara's regrets when players he loved were cut or traded.
And I know people here are going to take this as me defending Mara. Yet I am the guy who put Mara on blast for firing Coughlin when he didn't have a worthy successor in mind. I will gladly crush Mara for his hirings.
Mara isn't fucking around in player personnel. Every source known to man has corroborated this stance. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.
IT's a pet peeve of mine to call out these takes. Someone has to.
It was two years ago, not last year. And it was when Mara was preparing to promote Abrams and keep Judge, until the public outcry became too deafening to ignore.
Linked below is the Duggan article from the Athletic, but the more damaging reports came from Tyler Dunne here and here.
You might still have some sand in your ears from burying your head. Such is the plight of the Giants' heroic superfan. Link - ( New Window )
Read them already. I have a sub to the athletic. Not one line proves or states clearly that Mara is making the personnel decisions or constantly meddling.
Yet I see this from bleacher:
I don’t just make shit up. I do my homework. Maybe I’m wrong but all the evidence points me to NO.
Again, don’t tell me the instances where Mara hired the wrong guy. We know that already.
Don’t you have a sentence or grammatical error to expose?
Link - ( New Window )
McAdoo was Anita Marks’ source. He wanted to trade up, but was told no by the personnel dept.
when Dallas hits that big bad salary cap wall due to the Dak contract. Weren't they supposed to completely suck by now? Behold, Dallas is about to EXTEND Dak. The same Dak everyone agrees is probably closer to average than elite but the same Dak that helps Dallas curb stomp NYG every year and the same team that wins 10-12 games every year.
One more time, teams are going to pay average PRO QBs because the alternative can be far far worse. GMS get fired. Head coaches get fired if teams fail to win 7-10 games and most of the time the disparity between pretty good QB and bad is the main reason why teams don't win.
You don't have to agree with. Maybe you have your own system that the world needs to acknowledge but you are ignoring the cold hard truths of the NFL and how teams operate.
Teams live in fear of the truly bad QB that has no business playing in the NFL. They would rather pay the 6 then lose with the 3.
The Dak contract isn't a big problem because he plays at a high level. The last month he is a top-2 QB in the conference. You want to call him "not elite". Whatever. He produces.
I don't mind paying big money to good players. When you pay big money to bad players, you get the 2023 Giants. It matters WHO you pay. There is a good chance Daniel Jones never throws another pass for the NY Giants. Look at his numbers this year, his rankings, and his overall production. When you pay $100M for that, it's hard to overcome.
Most of their fanbase wants DAK to be let go. He has not delivered the goods in 7 years plus on a team that has been loaded with talent since took over in 2016.
Wake me up when the truth is unearthed. Every time someone posts a link or piece of info that says Mara is not impacting player personnel the writer or source is disparaged or literally mocked. Every time a piece of anecdotal shit is conjured up that says Mara is meddling it's validated.
Respectfully, I can't buy it. That's not me being a cheerleader but if you can't see that then we are wasting each other's time.
Just because the Giants are god awful doesn't prove a thing.
Jesus.
Here's my opinion...
YES - the Mara's are guilty of being MILDLY meddlesome owners.
I do think that they are loyal to employees (yeah - that's everyone that is employed by the Giants) to a fault...yes.
I think they deem those that have "Blue running through their veins" and keep them longer than they should to a fault...yeah. Is it the worst quality to have as an ownership group - nah (see Daniel Snyder). BUT does it cost them - yes, we are experiencing what that does to a franchise right now.
Would I guess that that they are guilty of nepotism and using family to influence personnel decisions...yes. It's hard to believe that Schoen and Daboll are making decisions without ownership input given that multiple family members are (I'm guessing based on titles - I didn't see any job descriptions listed on Giants.com) SUPPOSED to be weighing in on football personnel matters.
It's not awesome business practices NOR is something that as a fan I love...HOWEVER, it's not uncommon practice in the business sector as a whole and I'm surprised at how many here really believe that in reality the Mara's wouldn't have some input on one of their larger investment.
Jesus.
Hey no arguments from me. Again, this doesn't really prove anything other than Mara is hiring the wrong people. We know that to be a fact.
Maybe we should hire a HC with actual HC experience ONCE in a blue moon. Just a thought.
Yessir.
Like, WTF are we doing here? Who fucking cares? Jones isn’t that good. Good Lord, if true, Mara is completely fucking out to lunch.
And I suspect LW Giants is right.
As GT says, when you’re here..you’re family.
Like, WTF are we doing here? Who fucking cares? Jones isn’t that good. Good Lord, if true, Mara is completely fucking out to lunch.
And I suspect LW Giants is right.
As GT says, when you’re here..you’re family.
So, what changed? Kerry Collins got the Giants to a Super Bowl a few years before Eli was drafted. Collins got the Giants to the playoffs in 2002.
Has Mara got more soft over the years? Collins is better than Jones.
‘…he’s got the demeanor Mara likes’
Like, WTF are we doing here? Who fucking cares? Jones isn’t that good. Good Lord, if true, Mara is completely fucking out to lunch.
And I suspect LW Giants is right.
As GT says, when you’re here..you’re family.
So, what changed? Kerry Collins got the Giants to a Super Bowl a few years before Eli was drafted. Collins got the Giants to the playoffs in 2002.
Has Mara got more soft over the years? Collins is better than Jones.
Different Mara.
They declined his option because they were not sold on him. Maybe they thought they’d have a competitive, but ultimately losing season that would put them in range to draft Jones’s replacement. Daboll did a great job minimizing Daniel’s weaknesses while taking advantage of his one outstanding trait, his speed.
The playoff run left them out of range of taking a QB unless mortgaged multiple picks that were desperately needed. That is the proverbial rock/hard place. So Schoen constructed a deal that paid Jones like a top 10 QB but allowed him an out after 2 years. I don’t think Mara influenced those decisions at all, and I can’t find fingerprints on any other personnel decisions either. That said, we have no idea what is going on behind closed doors, but all I can think of is the anonymous Giants scout saying none of us on the outside had any idea of what Jerry Reese had to deal with on a daily basis. And he was referring to Chris Mara.
11 years and counting of mostly lousy football, 5 HC’s, and 3 GM’s. Either the Mara’s are REALLY bad at evaluating personnel, or this something rotten within. DG was flat out a bad hire, reports said that even he was surprised he got the job, but a lot of teams were in on Schoen. Maybe he won’t work out, but I don’t think he was a bad hire. If JonC is right, and Papa is putting out a smoke screen to presage toppling another administration, nothing changes until the Mara’s change.
Hey, and when Jones blows in ‘24, let’s give him another shot in ‘25! He is such a nice and polite gentleman!
If I'm remembering correctly, every once in awhile someone on BBI would start a thread with Mara's email soliciting messages to him re: player decisions. As sad as it is that there's even a slight chance something like that would work (and I'm not convinced it did/does), perhaps we'll need that again when draft day gets close.
Which is kind of ironic since there were reports that John would complain in the owner’s box on Sunday that they had to replace Eli, but by Monday morning wanted to rebuild around him.
So horrendous.
But in hindsight - there's a clear scenario that may have taken place behind closed doors that lead to the hire.
Yes, McAdoo wanted Mahomes it was rumored. Mahomes went 10th, the Giants picked 23rd.....Not sure where your head is, but explain to me how they get from 23rd to 9th?
Is that a real question? Why don't you go look up where the Chiefs were picking in 2017 and then get back to us.
Thanks. 27, 91 and #1 2018. Yeah, I could see Reese doing that.....
The world is really simple when every situation is so binary that one of two things has to be absolutely true and physical evidence needs to exist to prove one and disprove the other.
Have some of you never worked with other humans in any capacity?
The world is really simple when every situation is so binary that one of two things has to be absolutely true and physical evidence needs to exist to prove one and disprove the other.
Have some of you never worked with other humans in any capacity?
Literally no one is saying either of the things you are alluding to, but owners can be overly involved without “making all the decisions”.
This is my read as well.
But this is still on Schoen and Daboll. They screwed up big time that they will now have to pay for. And they need to be held accountable for the big mistake they made on Jones, and some of the smaller roster decisions this year. They don't deserve a free pass for 1 good year.
When people want to believe that either Mara is making all the decisions and Schoen is just a figurehead, or that Schoen doesn't even know or care what Mara might prefer.
The world is really simple when every situation is so binary that one of two things has to be absolutely true and physical evidence needs to exist to prove one and disprove the other.
Have some of you never worked with other humans in any capacity?
Literally no one is saying either of the things you are alluding to, but owners can be overly involved without “making all the decisions”.
Whether BBI wants to believe it or not, most NFL owners have input on their team...scary to think about, I know.
Mara would like to stick with Jones and is looking for any excuse to do so. He's paying this guy a lot of money, he's got the demeanor Mara likes, and moving on from him is admitting you made a dumb decision giving him a huge contract. So, if he thinks he can get away with sticking with him and not taking a qb, without too much fan blowback, he'll do it. That's why we're seeing these articles come out--to measure how fan's feel. There will be more and more of them until draft day. It's a bizarre way to run a franchise, but it's basically what they've always done. Hopefully fans are vocal about not wanting to stick with Jones and Mara takes notice.
This is my read as well.
Of course he does.
There's nothing worse than having to fire good people. I've had to do it myself - it sucks.
I don't believe the Jones deal was done to satisfy Mara, I think they made a huge evaluation error and nothing more. People still defending the deal when the franchise tag was on the table are idiots.
Mara's biggest error was the process for hiring Gettleman. And then retaining him.
I don't know who is responsible for what, but the self-scouting in this organization has been a disaster for a decade, across multiple GMs and coaches. Why is that? What accountabilities are there in the organization when people get there forecasts wrong? Is there a tangible process for evaluations? That isn't suggesting errors necessarily lead to dismissals, but changes in processes, etc. This season we saw a ton of hype ahead of the Dallas game. And then we played six quarters of just atrocious football. An error that huge means something is terribly wrong.
The Giants strike me as an incredibly complacent organization. There seems to be some denial over how terrible this past decade has been--and frankly, how avoidable it was.
I don't believe the Jones deal was done to satisfy Mara, I think they made a huge evaluation error and nothing more. People still defending the deal when the franchise tag was on the table are idiots.
Mara's biggest error was the process for hiring Gettleman. And then retaining him.
I don't know who is responsible for what, but the self-scouting in this organization has been a disaster for a decade, across multiple GMs and coaches. Why is that? What accountabilities are there in the organization when people get there forecasts wrong? Is there a tangible process for evaluations? That isn't suggesting errors necessarily lead to dismissals, but changes in processes, etc. This season we saw a ton of hype ahead of the Dallas game. And then we played six quarters of just atrocious football. An error that huge means something is terribly wrong.
The Giants strike me as an incredibly complacent organization. There seems to be some denial over how terrible this past decade has been--and frankly, how avoidable it was.
This is a great post. I think you really nail it here.
In comment 16288593 section125 said:
Quote:
Yes, McAdoo wanted Mahomes it was rumored. Mahomes went 10th, the Giants picked 23rd.....Not sure where your head is, but explain to me how they get from 23rd to 9th?
Is that a real question? Why don't you go look up where the Chiefs were picking in 2017 and then get back to us.
Thanks. 27, 91 and #1 2018. Yeah, I could see Reese doing that.....
My point was just that it shouldn't be viewed as an impossibility that the Giants could have moved up for Mahomes, when the Chiefs did precisely that, from farther back. The Giants wouldn't even have had to get in front of Kansas City, theoretically. They could have just made the exact same offer for #10 overall, with slightly better picks.
I'm not saying it works out as well for Mahomes as it did for him to land in Kansas City, but it's silly to suggest that there wasn't a path available to drafting Mahomes back in 2017 if the Giants were so inclined.
Mara hires GMs that will very likely tell him what he wants to hear. Gettleman was the perfect example.
Despite coming from outside, my fear is Schoen has turned out to be just that type of GM.
If I was running the organization, I'd have key people give me a ton of forecasts prior to each season: what is the expected record, offensive, and defensive output projections, projected statistics for key players, expected All-Pros, which players they expected to take big steps, etc.
Take Jones for example. I ranted against the contract all off-season because I said guys like that never ascend to the top ten after year four, that the way teams contend is through the air and Jones' skillset was limiting, etc., etc. Did the Giants actually disagree? Did they think Jones was going to ascend to a 30 TD/4000 yard guy. It's an entirely different discussion, in my view, if you got that projection wrong vs. thinking the 2022 Jones was worth that contract.
I'm a little worried Jones' injury allows the Giants to allow themselves to lie to themselves about how stupid the contract was.
If the belief was Jones could get there with the appropriate pieces, was that part of the projection wrong? Or did we really think a team with no elite unit could seriously contend? Drilling down on these analytical errors is how franchises get better, I am concerned the insular nature of the Giant organization (and the fact these mistakes are in the public eye) prevent the hard work necessary to improve processes.
Mara hires GMs that will very likely tell him what he wants to hear. Gettleman was the perfect example.
Despite coming from outside, my fear is Schoen has turned out to be just that type of GM.
If Schoen sucks, Mara is 0-for-2 on GM hires. (Reese was promotion and the only other reported candidates were Chris Mara, Kevin Abrams, Dave Gettleman, and Charley Casserly.)
What pitiful list, by the way.
If Daboll sucks, Mara is 0-for-4 on Head Coaches.
Some of the old Jints Central were cut loose - ie Chris Petit...but many still remain.
He's also been able to bring on some of "his" guys to have a seat at the table - ie Brandon Brown
People pick and choose who to listen to when it supports the argument they want. They do it with sy too. When Sy agrees, his words are proof. When Sy doesn't agree, 'scouts aren't perfect'
But this is still on Schoen and Daboll. They screwed up big time that they will now have to pay for. And they need to be held accountable for the big mistake they made on Jones, and some of the smaller roster decisions this year. They don't deserve a free pass for 1 good year.
This is an interesting post.
Mara influences big decisions, and he played a big part in the decisions on both Jones and Barkley.
But the screw up is on Schoen and Daboll and somehow they are the accountable ones.
"Off with their heads! But, but you told me to sign them. Oh, I forgot...Off with my own head first"
This is my concern. My guess is a guy like Coughlin was fairly ruthless in self-scouting (or at least tried to be), but I'm concerned that there's a bit of clumsiness since.
These guys aren't necessarily smart, lol. Jim Fassel--I think--had the quote about them being glorified PE teachers.
Mara hires GMs that will very likely tell him what he wants to hear. Gettleman was the perfect example.
Despite coming from outside, my fear is Schoen has turned out to be just that type of GM.
Yup. I'm not interested in watching if they fuck this up. In my 40 years of watching this team, I have NEVER felt that before
Mara would like to stick with Jones and is looking for any excuse to do so. He's paying this guy a lot of money, he's got the demeanor Mara likes, and moving on from him is admittqing you made a dumb decision giving him a huge contract. So, if he thinks he can get away with sticking with him and not taking a qb, without too much fan blowback, he'll do it. That's why we're seeing these articles come out--to measure how fan's feel. There will be more and more of them until draft day. It's a bizarre way to run a franchise, but it's basically what they've always done. Hopefully fans are vocal about not wanting to stick with Jones and Mara takes notice.
This is my read as well.
There's something worse for Mara than some fan blowback.
If Mara has a top 2 pick and then decides to pass on a QB and run it back with Jones, he'll be a laughing stock in the national sports media. The derision will be merciless and he will confirm every attack Lombardi ever made on the Giants. I don't think Mara wants that kind of attention.
In comment 16288746 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
When people want to believe that either Mara is making all the decisions and Schoen is just a figurehead, or that Schoen doesn't even know or care what Mara might prefer.
The world is really simple when every situation is so binary that one of two things has to be absolutely true and physical evidence needs to exist to prove one and disprove the other.
Have some of you never worked with other humans in any capacity?
Literally no one is saying either of the things you are alluding to, but owners can be overly involved without “making all the decisions”.
Whether BBI wants to believe it or not, most NFL owners have input on their team...scary to think about, I know.
Of course they do. The difference is how much. Hiring the GM who agrees that the aging QB can make one more run is his right, but it doesn’t mean it’s right, and that he should be shielded from criticism for it. Overruling his GM on a HC hire is his right, but it also doesn’t make it the right decision.
Unless you think through 11 years, 3 GM’s, 5 HC’s, it’s all just bad luck. Someone is responsible, and if you want to give the Mara’s a(nother) pass, that is your right. It just doesn’t make it right.
To say Mara doesn't have influence over big decisions is ludicrous. Mara 100% played a part in the decision and how they brought back Jones and Barkley.
But this is still on Schoen and Daboll. They screwed up big time that they will now have to pay for. And they need to be held accountable for the big mistake they made on Jones, and some of the smaller roster decisions this year. They don't deserve a free pass for 1 good year.
This is an interesting post.
Mara influences big decisions, and he played a big part in the decisions on both Jones and Barkley.
But the screw up is on Schoen and Daboll and somehow they are the accountable ones.
"Off with their heads! But, but you told me to sign them. Oh, I forgot...Off with my own head first"
I said Mara influences, not that he fully decides.
And yes the screw up and accountability falls on Schoen and Daboll ( to a lesser extent).
Just because Mara influences doesn't mean Schoen couldn't push back or brought Jones back at a much lower risk. And theres no way Mara decided to draft Evan Neal or played a role in the roster screw ups ( not having a returtner, the dogshit o line backups etc).
There is nuance here and multiple things can be true. Mara has influence and Schoen screwed up.
If that's true, it seems irresponsible to have not hired Chris as GM by now. Hell make it a Chris/Tim McDonnell tandem and show how much the family knows about building a football team.
I'm all for drafting a new QB, but my expectations are way low, regardless of who they decide to roll out there. If it's Caleb Williams I think that is an experimetn doomed to literally fail when you see what he needs to work on. It's as much about fit and situation as much as it is talent and he needs to go somewhere with decent OL play or he's never goign to develope based on what he needs to work on.
When you realize that the only reason we were good was because the system the NFL essentially forced onto us for being so dysfunctional, and that system has been dismantled, and now we have to trust the Maras to get out of this....yeah.
For me, it is still too early to make any determination on Schoen in terms of his skills as a GM or his relationship with Mara in making those decisions. He still seems to have a plan and I'd like to see another offseason and draft before making a real judgement on him. He inherited a roster devoid of talent at most positions, no depth, yet absolutely no wiggle room against the cap. That is a very dangerous combination and really shouldn't happen. That is where Gettleman was a huge problem.
It is easy to point to a couple of draft picks that worked out and say he wasn't all bad. That isn't accurate. First of all, I think we are seeing it was VERY premature to take that stance on Jones. But, he had really no hits in later rounds and made some terrible decisions in FA and extending guys. He grossly overpaid for the likes of Solder and Leonard Williams. For Williams he traded away a valuable 3rd round pick and paid way too much for a good, not great player. These types of moves hamstrung the team.
Last year really wasn't supposed to be a playoff team. Schoen was rebuilding the roster and made the conscious decision to take the lumps in the cap with an eye toward next year. The team and coaching staff overperformed, which may have affected their thinking this year. But, the bottom line is the roster was still in the improving phase. Personally, I am perplexed how we are this bad this year. I see us as more talented and deeper than last year. Given our schedule, I didn't necessarily expect it to manifest in a better record. But, I didn't expect us to be historically bad either.
Right now, I am writing this year off as an anomaly, and want to see what Schoen and Daboll do next year. I truly believe that with the addition of even 1 really good OL and a franchise QB, the rest of the normal off season moves will position us for a major improvement. But, if we bypass the QBs available this draft to give Jones a pass because of both injuries and OL play, we will set this franchise back years. I think, at this point, even with a perfect OL we can say Jones' ceiling is not that of an elite QB. There are more than a couple of QBs this draft who are projecting to be that kind of player. So, I don't need another show me year for Jones. I want a franchise QB on the roster.
That said, if Jones is healthy, he still may be the starter with knowledge in the back everyone's mind that the franchise QB is likely QB2. At the same time, it is still very likely Jones isn't even ready to start the season, or if he does he isn't really 100%, meaning he can't or won't fully utilize his biggest asset, which is running the ball. That will easily pave the way for the next QB. But, we have to make that pick first.
And, we have to be very careful in choosing the right FA OL and evaluating the right OL on the current roster. I think we are already set at LT and OC. Neal is still likely to be the RT. A VERY good OL at either OG or RT positions can anchor this line, making it easier to fill the remaining 1 or 2 spots. It is not realistic to think we will have an all pro talent at all 5 OL positions. But, with 1 excellent and 1 good and improving player already in place, the right 1 or 2 moves can have a huge impact.
In comment 16288778 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
To say Mara doesn't have influence over big decisions is ludicrous. Mara 100% played a part in the decision and how they brought back Jones and Barkley.
But this is still on Schoen and Daboll. They screwed up big time that they will now have to pay for. And they need to be held accountable for the big mistake they made on Jones, and some of the smaller roster decisions this year. They don't deserve a free pass for 1 good year.
This is an interesting post.
Mara influences big decisions, and he played a big part in the decisions on both Jones and Barkley.
But the screw up is on Schoen and Daboll and somehow they are the accountable ones.
"Off with their heads! But, but you told me to sign them. Oh, I forgot...Off with my own head first"
I said Mara influences, not that he fully decides.
And yes the screw up and accountability falls on Schoen and Daboll ( to a lesser extent).
Just because Mara influences doesn't mean Schoen couldn't push back or brought Jones back at a much lower risk. And theres no way Mara decided to draft Evan Neal or played a role in the roster screw ups ( not having a returtner, the dogshit o line backups etc).
There is nuance here and multiple things can be true. Mara has influence and Schoen screwed up.
You're playing both sides of the fence, and doing it poorly.
If Schoen wanted Jones and he gave him that deal, then Mara's influence did not matter.
If Schoen didn't want Jones, but was forced to give him that deal because of Mara's influence, then how is Schoen accountable?
Stay on the Jones decision, not anything else like punt returner as you're mixing messages. And let me know.
I WANT Mara to be exposed if he's pulling too many strings. I have no dog in this race. Prove it. IN a town built on this so called big bad media rep, someone fucking prove it. Not once has it been proven beyond some whispers or fence sitting innuendo. IF Mara is impacting player personnel on a level that fans don't know about it should be exposed and would be by now. Dolan farts at a seat paying Knicks fan and it's plastered all over the news. Where is the Mara stuff.
I'll wait for the facts. Until then I live in a world that asks, begs and pleads with Schoen, Daboll and the rest to draft impact players.
Mara hires GMs that will very likely tell him what he wants to hear. Gettleman was the perfect example.
Despite coming from outside, my fear is Schoen has turned out to be just that type of GM.
Schoen was a rookie GM. He'll make some mistakes.
He'll also have to take his boss's wishes into serious consideration.
In comment 16288446 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Being skeptical is one thing, but some of you are steadfast convinced of yourselves. It's like, we need to go back and remind people not to believe everything they read online. Just too funny. Someone who is actually in position to know makes a comment --which by the way by no means paints Mara in a great light (his comments about Mara fondness of Jones for having mannerisms similar to Eli is so obviously his opinion and flat out not a company narrative)-- and people immediately jump all over it including critiquing his tech terminology to discredit it (LOL), because it doesn't jive with what they believe. Wake up call people --you don't know shit, haha.
That wasn’t Papa that said that about Maras mannerisms similar to Eli. It was some cat named AngryKnicksfan. Papa responded to it by basically saying it’s absurd and the dude is getting his info from “chat rooms”.
Ugh. Jones’ mannerisms similar to Eli…
Don't get me wrong. This roster still needs a ton of work. But, I truly believe this year is an anomaly that just spiraled out of control quickly. But, I like the idea of continuing to build with Hyatt, Robinson, Thomas, JMS, Bellinger, even Neal on O. I like Dexter, Riley, Okereke, KT, Banks, Hawkins, Flott, McFadden (as a situational player) and intrigues to see Owens in camp next year at S and think Pinnock and Belton can be decent with a good D around them.
With an improved OL, I think Jones can be serviceable next year and we should have a franchise QB in the wings to move in behind a better OL at some point next year or to begin 2025. There are still plenty of holes, but there are some other decent players not mentioned. I do expect this team to rebound and be a playoff team next year.
That is a lot of money to throw away.
That is a lot of money to throw away.
That is a lot of money to throw away.
The injury is going to allow them to rationalize it away. It was one of the worst dollars-to-TD contracts ever allocated to a QB (on both a historical and prospective basis at the time of signing).
What's being proposed by most is that he gets that money for the 6 starts he's made this season.
That is a lot of money to throw away.
Yes it is, but they don't have a choice. It is a sunk cost. Becaus2e of the balloon salary for next year, he is on the team barring being physically unable to play. I also think that means he starts if he is deemed 100% to open the season. But, assuming they take a QB, the only way he is on the team in 2025 is if he has a historically amazing season, which is so unlikely I wouldn't consider it a possibility.
My point is I wouldn't assume they take a QB. I think there's a good chance they don't.
That is a lot of money to throw away.
And if you mention it somebody tells you it's not a lot of money. Someone else says it's a mid-range contract, even though it ranks near top-10 all-time. Someone else says, that's what a quarterback costs. Someone else says they're tired of hearing about it. Get used to it I say. It will be the worst production for a guaranteed contract of that size in history. Look at those abysmal numbers.
And Spotrac has the guaranteed portion as $92M.
2. Hiring Dave Gettleman was easy with all of his previous NYG ties.
3. Drafting Saquon Barkley was easy, they could put together one last run with Eli and the fans were mostly onboard.
4. Hiring Pat Shurmur was easy. He was the hot offensive mind during that
cycle.
5. Drafting Daniel Jones was easy despite the fan backlash since he was coached by Cutcliffe. They knew him well and Gettleman fell in love based on a few drives at the Senior Bowl.
6. To a lesser extent the Joe Schoen hire was easy since he came with Parcells approval and worked under Beane who worked under Gettleman.
7. Both Joe Judge and Brian Daboll hires came from Bill Belichick.
8. Resigning Daniel Jones and bypassing the franchise tag was easy coming off the playoff win. Instead of looking at the roster objectively, everyone bought in and Mara declared the Giants "back".
The hardest, uncomfortable decision the Giants made was benching Eli Manning. And they didn't have the stomach for it and backed off.
I think the next easy decision will be Drake Maye. And fortunately, that is probably the best decision assuming the Giants pick #2. Running it back with Jones would not be easy and Mara will probably face national mortification to levels he's never experienced. So, I expect it will be Maye.
In comment 16289069 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What's being proposed by most is that he gets that money for the 6 starts he's made this season.
That is a lot of money to throw away.
Yes it is, but they don't have a choice. It is a sunk cost. Becaus2e of the balloon salary for next year, he is on the team barring being physically unable to play. I also think that means he starts if he is deemed 100% to open the season. But, assuming they take a QB, the only way he is on the team in 2025 is if he has a historically amazing season, which is so unlikely I wouldn't consider it a possibility.
My point is I wouldn't assume they take a QB. I think there's a good chance they don't.
If ever there was a draft to take a QB, this is it. unlike 2018, where there were also a number of highly touted QBs, I think there are at least 4 or 5 who have a realistic shot to be special players at the position. In 2018 there wasn't a single guy I really wanted, each with his own reasons. The only guy that intrigued me was Jackson, and more because they could have traded down to get him and ended up with more picks. This year is different. Regardless of where they end up picking, they should have a serious potential franchise guy.
That is a lot of money to throw away.
Smart organizations catch and admit their mistakes early, and make the necessary adjustments.
We're about to test that with this Jones error.
Quote:
What's being proposed by most is that he gets that money for the 6 starts he's made this season.
That is a lot of money to throw away.
Smart organizations catch and admit their mistakes early, and make the necessary adjustments.
We're about to test that with this Jones error.
Put it this way, on the whole, his tenure here has been so bad, that even if the QB they take (knock on wood) doesn't pan out, they still aren't worse off because after next season, that QB is still on a rookie deal.
I think the next easy decision will be Drake Maye. And fortunately, that is probably the best decision assuming the Giants pick #2. Running it back with Jones would not be easy and Mara will probably face national mortification to levels he's never experienced. So, I expect it will be Maye.
On the other side of that coin, however, is the possibility that the Giants finish with the #3 pick, and make the "easy" move of drafting Harrison and waiting on a QB. If reports are accurate that they aren't fully ready to give up on Jones yet, I could see them privately rejoicing over having the decision on Williams/Maye taken out of their hands.
Acknowledge it & rectify your error and go get a top QB.
Disappointed though because there are so many other needs. Like Shawn Ohara said - they have to resolve that OLine. Have to get people who can block.
Referring to the last game - "That's not NFL football!"
I think the next easy decision will be Drake Maye. And fortunately, that is probably the best decision assuming the Giants pick #2. Running it back with Jones would not be easy and Mara will probably face national mortification to levels he's never experienced. So, I expect it will be Maye.
On the other side of that coin, however, is the possibility that the Giants finish with the #3 pick, and make the "easy" move of drafting Harrison and waiting on a QB. If reports are accurate that they aren't fully ready to give up on Jones yet, I could see them privately rejoicing over having the decision on Williams/Maye taken out of their hands.
@BobPapa_NFL
There is not an HONEST Giants fan alive after X-Mass Eve performance(loss) at Min, clinching win vs Indy and playoff win at Min & BEFORE playoff loss at Phi that said, “we should go w/ Tyrod next season”.
If you want a window into the Giants' thinking, here it is. Horrifying.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
I think the next easy decision will be Drake Maye. And fortunately, that is probably the best decision assuming the Giants pick #2. Running it back with Jones would not be easy and Mara will probably face national mortification to levels he's never experienced. So, I expect it will be Maye.
On the other side of that coin, however, is the possibility that the Giants finish with the #3 pick, and make the "easy" move of drafting Harrison and waiting on a QB. If reports are accurate that they aren't fully ready to give up on Jones yet, I could see them privately rejoicing over having the decision on Williams/Maye taken out of their hands.
It is a big concern, imv. These trial balloons are clearly designed to test the fan tolerance for sticking with Jones. If they miss out on potential top targets and went QB with one of their #2 picks, I think many would sign up for it.
So, again, I know it sucks because we are 2-8, but they made the best decision they could in order to protect the long term in case Jones didn't work out.
Very easy for anyone to say "well they should have just moved on because we are 2-8." That's called the benefit of hindsight that nobody in the history of earth has.
In the end, it will likely be a new QB tied to them which everyone seems to want anyway. But you can't fault Schoen for giving Jones what amounts to a 2 year contract. I'm sorry but if you think that, you just aren't a realistic person.
You're still here lecturing this board? And now on the topic of realism? The ultimate shill delusional optimist in Giant fandumb history has decided it is ok now to acknowledge that the team is a steaming pile of cowdung. Especially when it was just last week you were flitting about here like "anti-chicken little" saying the sky's not falling and the "realists" on this board, aka the smart football guys, were going to be so embarrassed as to "run and hide away with shame" within a matter of weeks.
Newsflash slick. It ain't hindsight. It's been known to anyone with a brain for years. And any way you slice it, whether Mara gave the direct order or is a passive aggressive master, he and Schoen are both fucking morons for caving in to DJ and his ransom like contract demands. It is unequivocally the dumbest decision in this team's history. And the DJ Era, your beloved DJ Era, will forever be known in posterity as the absolute nadir of this franchise, and will now be an anchor that impedes the positive progress this team makes for years to come.
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
There is not an HONEST Giants fan alive after X-Mass Eve performance(loss) at Min, clinching win vs Indy and playoff win at Min & BEFORE playoff loss at Phi that said, “we should go w/ Tyrod next season”.
If you want a window into the Giants' thinking, here it is. Horrifying. Link - ( New Window )
They run the team like a fan would, it would drive me insane if I let it.
I think that's a legitimate concern. If it's Williams, Maye or Daniels - Jones is clearly not the long term QB.
I don't like the idea of having a lottery pick QB sitting. Stroud, Young, and Richardson played right away. Get into the deep end of the pool.
And who the hell needs the stench of Jones lingering. Move on...
Yet, I fear the Jones Experiment is going get audition #6 come next fall...
Quote:
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
There is not an HONEST Giants fan alive after X-Mass Eve performance(loss) at Min, clinching win vs Indy and playoff win at Min & BEFORE playoff loss at Phi that said, “we should go w/ Tyrod next season”.
If you want a window into the Giants' thinking, here it is. Horrifying. Link - ( New Window )
They run the team like a fan would, it would drive me insane if I let it.
When I step back and think about it I find it hard to believe how poorly run they are. It is their good fortune that they exist in this artificial universe with only 31 competitors, many of whom are themselves incompetent.
They’ll start Tyrod and start the RT from Penn State with Neal at RG and think they’ll be ok until Jones comes back…
What a joke.
I don’t mean to sound like a dick or an insensitive prick, but Jones’ ACL injury might just force our hand when it comes to drafting a QB high because it’s not even clear he’d be ready to go Week 1.
They’ll start Tyrod and start the RT from Penn State with Neal at RG and think they’ll be ok until Jones comes back…
What a joke.
You just made me throw up in my mouth.
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
There is not an HONEST Giants fan alive after X-Mass Eve performance(loss) at Min, clinching win vs Indy and playoff win at Min & BEFORE playoff loss at Phi that said, “we should go w/ Tyrod next season”.
If you want a window into the Giants' thinking, here it is. Horrifying. Link - ( New Window )
Thus really suggests to me Papa reads BBI. Where else was rolling with Tyrod in 2023 discussed?
Relegation holds the owners feet to the fire. They can see their investment shrink before their eyes with a bad season. Meanwhile, in socialized-for-the-rich US sports, incompetents like the Maras face no relegation risk and can run the team like idiots for decades. Instead of: the New York Giants take the field against the Bridgeport Rambling Hornets in the Division III opener.
It would certainly change the complexation of American football should there be another league to relegate teams to.
It could also serve as a "minor leagues" for the NFL.
Would be very different.
Relegation holds the owners feet to the fire. They can see their investment shrink before their eyes with a bad season. Meanwhile, in socialized-for-the-rich US sports, incompetents like the Maras face no relegation risk and can run the team like idiots for decades. Instead of: the New York Giants take the field against the Bridgeport Rambling Hornets in the Division III opener.
In principle, I totally agree.
But the NFL, when stripped to its core, is really just another television show. Football entertainment structured to limit the risk for the socialist owners with these foolproof astronomical network deals shared equally with all the owners. As long as the product keeps pumping out the ratings, the value of the franchises continues to rise, win or lose on the field.
Added benefits - the losing teams will get the benefit of higher draft picks (new actors); and the salary cap (agreement with their workers union) fixes their direct costs to essentially guarantee positive net income year after year after year.
It's a great, great business model if you can get in on the action...
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
There is not an HONEST Giants fan alive after X-Mass Eve performance(loss) at Min, clinching win vs Indy and playoff win at Min & BEFORE playoff loss at Phi that said, “we should go w/ Tyrod next season”.
If you want a window into the Giants' thinking, here it is. Horrifying. Link - ( New Window )
So you're saying that there were fans calling for Tyrod Taylor to start the next season after that stretch of games before the elimination game, which is what he said? You are actually contending that? Maybe you were, but of course no-one will ever know since you ran into hiding. But nobody else was calling for Tyrod Taylor at that point.
Quote:
Quote:
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
There is not an HONEST Giants fan alive after X-Mass Eve performance(loss) at Min, clinching win vs Indy and playoff win at Min & BEFORE playoff loss at Phi that said, “we should go w/ Tyrod next season”.
If you want a window into the Giants' thinking, here it is. Horrifying. Link - ( New Window )
Thus really suggests to me Papa reads BBI. Where else was rolling with Tyrod in 2023 discussed?
Couple non Giants beats, one being Emory Hunt, was cycling through and talked about how well Tyrod looked while motioning toward Jones in struggling in a portion of camp.
This conveniently ignored how they practiced certain plays and formations to make it challenging, ie 3rd and 10s against a blitz.
This is a huge indictment on Schoen for thinking Jones actually had a robust market for his services.
I said it in March, and I still stick by it - there is NFW another team was rewarding Jones with the deal he received based on one year of good play.
Quote:
In comment 16288287 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
BBI doesn't have "chats." We have threads.
Focus on the important things, Bob.
Lol its funny Bob papa thinks beat writers would hear about any of these conversations too, beyond funny it's arrogant thinking the almighty beat writers have any inside scoops of upper management conversations. It's a discussion between the owner and upper brass, none of them are going to leak a god dam word about it.
Yet every year before the draft poster after poster here bitches about the front office leaking info about the Giants plans. You don't think there are people in the front office who would share info about owners limiting the GM's effectiveness? And if they are not leaking to help their boss, they are leaking because they want people to think they are in the know. You don't understand human nature.
This isn't the NSA or the CIA, which have had leaks. It's a football team.
No draft leaks have occurred under Schoen yet. And everyone in the building knows guys they like in the draft. This is a conversation between Schoen and Mara only. It's completely different and there is no comparison.
I don't like the idea of having a lottery pick QB sitting. Stroud, Young, and Richardson played right away. Get into the deep end of the pool.
And who the hell needs the stench of Jones lingering. Move on...
Yet, I fear the Jones Experiment is going get audition #6 come next fall...
I guess there's a good chance he isn't ready to start the season anyway, which opens the door for the rookie.
I am only opposed to starting the rookie if the OL still sucks. It ruins young QBs. If the OL is just decent, I think we have enough weapons and will add more to have success.
Papa can come off as a world class prick at times.
And there was this quote from a team owner looking in awed amazement at US sports leagues. He was amazed at the combination of salary caps and the lack of any relegation.
Relegation holds the owners feet to the fire. They can see their investment shrink before their eyes with a bad season. Meanwhile, in socialized-for-the-rich US sports, incompetents like the Maras face no relegation risk and can run the team like idiots for decades. Instead of: the New York Giants take the field against the Bridgeport Rambling Hornets in the Division III opener.
In principle, I totally agree.
But the NFL, when stripped to its core, is really just another television show. Football entertainment structured to limit the risk for the socialist owners with these foolproof astronomical network deals shared equally with all the owners. As long as the product keeps pumping out the ratings, the value of the franchises continues to rise, win or lose on the field.
Added benefits - the losing teams will get the benefit of higher draft picks (new actors); and the salary cap (agreement with their workers union) fixes their direct costs to essentially guarantee positive net income year after year after year.
It's a great, great business model if you can get in on the action...
Sharing a pool of billions between 32 teams is not socialism. It's oligarchy.
I wonder how much of this is just Hanlon being Hanlon.
tells you which segments of the fan base they're trying to message.
I wonder how much of this is just Hanlon being Hanlon.
lol, certainly would expect he's behind it, at the behest of Mara. It's become their every two years playbook.
This^. The Giants held all the cards and they caved. They had minimal if any risk at letting him hit the open market.
Put it another way, if he was playing on the tag right now, would the Giants even resign him this offseason?
Not a strong front office and hasn't been for awhile, but that doesn't mean everybody plays GM in the building. Schoen needs to not become part of the bad, but to drive his own way. He simply got lost (as did Daboll) in first year success and made an error in judgment with Jones and Saquon.
Nevertheless, and you don't need a balloon to surmise they will be going QB early next draft. Just use common sense while others play Conspiracy Theory.
Put it another way, if he was playing on the tag right now, would the Giants even resign him this offseason?
Smart teams - NFW.
But, here at 1925 Giants Way...
Amended for Jones's 2023 season...
Quote:
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
There is not an HONEST Giants fan alive after X-Mass Eve performance(loss) at Min, clinching win vs Indy and playoff win at Min & BEFORE playoff loss at Phi that said, “we should go w/ Tyrod next season”.
If you want a window into the Giants' thinking, here it is. Horrifying. Link - ( New Window )
So you're saying that there were fans calling for Tyrod Taylor to start the next season after that stretch of games before the elimination game, which is what he said? You are actually contending that? Maybe you were, but of course no-one will ever know since you ran into hiding. But nobody else was calling for Tyrod Taylor at that point.
If you want an example of people calling for the Giants to go with Tyrod Taylor as the starter in 2023, I provided it (the Athletic Football podcast) in the linked thread below on 10/29/22. You'll also see there why I left.
Link - ( New Window )
Pat Hanlon's career, while not football-related, is a rather telling example of how loyalty and being considered a part of the family trumps competence for the Giants.
^This. Schoen didn't want to use the FT on Jones because it would have cost $32.5M, which would have limited what he could do in FA. I think he was concerned about that because he basically had no FA money his first year. But that should have been irrelevant, or at best secondary. The primary concern should have been not to resign Jones to a ridiculous contract. Schoen basically replaced the Solder and Golladay contracts with a similar one for Jones.
Schoen and the Giants also broadcast they wanted to resign Jones and Barkley, which gave Jones and his agents a big advantage during negotiations. I also doubt that Barkley would have gotten a lot more in FA from another team than the final offer from the Giants. But if he did, then you let him go.
Not a strong front office and hasn't been for awhile, but that doesn't mean everybody plays GM in the building. Schoen needs to not become part of the bad, but to drive his own way. He simply got lost (as did Daboll) in first year success and made an error in judgment with Jones and Saquon.
Nevertheless, and you don't need a balloon to surmise they will be going QB early next draft. Just use common sense while others play Conspiracy Theory.
They haven't earned that level of safe assumption. Common sense suggests they should go QB early, but would you honestly be surprised if they do not? These media bits are testing the fanbase, make no mistake.
in '23, the issue was the contract extension given to him. From a football perspective, the sample size of Jones playing well was very small compared to the rest. They should've FT'd him then, and it's even more clear now.
This^. The Giants held all the cards and they caved. They had minimal if any risk at letting him hit the open market.
Put it another way, if he was playing on the tag right now, would the Giants even resign him this offseason?
I don't think there is any chance he would be re-signed this off season if he was playing the year on the tag. I thought they were 100% correct to decline the 5th year option. They just got the next contract wrong.
To me, the more interesting question in retrospect is whether they would be better long term if they tagged Jones and worked out a reasonable 2-3 year deal for Barkley.
Quote:
He practically spat the word 'fan'. You can hear the disdain in the typing.
Papa can come off as a world class prick at times.
And his repeated use of the term "Chat Room" is a direct shot.
Jones's injuries now moot any discussion about whether he or our porous OL was more responsible for our offensive woes. He's had a concussion, two neck injuries, and a torn ACL. His contract means he's here for 2024, but will be gone after that season, albeit with a $22M cap hit, the largest in franchise history.
I agree. I think there is always fear with how the past decade has gone. It reminds me of that doubt that Abrams was going to get the GM role at the end of 2021. I recall Paul Schwartz writing an article about why Abrams would be qualified. This feels very similar, but I fully expect QB to be drafted in the first round.
In comment 16289132 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Quote:
Bob Papa
@BobPapa_NFL
There is not an HONEST Giants fan alive after X-Mass Eve performance(loss) at Min, clinching win vs Indy and playoff win at Min & BEFORE playoff loss at Phi that said, “we should go w/ Tyrod next season”.
If you want a window into the Giants' thinking, here it is. Horrifying. Link - ( New Window )
So you're saying that there were fans calling for Tyrod Taylor to start the next season after that stretch of games before the elimination game, which is what he said? You are actually contending that? Maybe you were, but of course no-one will ever know since you ran into hiding. But nobody else was calling for Tyrod Taylor at that point.
If you want an example of people calling for the Giants to go with Tyrod Taylor as the starter in 2023, I provided it (the Athletic Football podcast) in the linked thread below on 10/29/22. You'll also see there why I left. Link - ( New Window )
That thread is not in the window of time that Papa specified. You are disagreeing just to disagree...
in '23, the issue was the contract extension given to him. From a football perspective, the sample size of Jones playing well was very small compared to the rest. They should've FT'd him then, and it's even more clear now.
^This. Schoen didn't want to use the FT on Jones because it would have cost $32.5M, which would have limited what he could do in FA. I think he was concerned about that because he basically had no FA money his first year. But that should have been irrelevant, or at best secondary. The primary concern should have been not to resign Jones to a ridiculous contract. Schoen basically replaced the Solder and Golladay contracts with a similar one for Jones.
Schoen and the Giants also broadcast they wanted to resign Jones and Barkley, which gave Jones and his agents a big advantage during negotiations. I also doubt that Barkley would have gotten a lot more in FA from another team than the final offer from the Giants. But if he did, then you let him go.
AT, I agree with everything you post, which would lead me to another question for Schoen/Daboll--why did they value the cap room in 2023 so highly? My answer is it's because they wildly overrated 2022 and thought they could contend. Which, of course, was so obviously a mistake.
The self-scouting has to get better. This team makes decisions like everything has a 50-50 chance of working out and then it's just bad luck when things go wrong. Not competing in 2018, not competing this year. They were pretty obviously not contenders in my eyes. I, of course, didn't expect this, but the odds this team was a contender in 2023 at the start of the year were insanely low. Vegas odds suggested this too.
And for what it's worth, the amount the Athletic guys speculated Jones would ask was $20M per year.
Giving Jones that contract was a fucking joke. Same old clown show.
Im not saying it was the best time. All I am saying is that what he said was no fans were calling for Tyrod Taylor to be the starter during that period. It was a simple statement. You took issue with it (of course), but you didn't disprove his statement.
I want a new QB at the top of this draft. I am content with that and am not interested in arguing the same points with the same people for months. I also don't see anything in that link about why you left. I don't even see you in that linked thread. But whatever. Your disappearing act was weak.
I like listening to Papa call the games, but he was really short-sighted in believing someone who works for the Giants can put to rest any idea that the Giants front office has any problems based on a social media post.
Not sure why the requirement for Giants media people starts and ends with "grumpy old man who looks down on the fans and media."
Maybe let Schmelk handle this stuff and let Hanlon and Papa go yell at clouds.
I wonder how much of this is just Hanlon being Hanlon.
Pat Hanlon's career, while not football-related, is a rather telling example of how loyalty and being considered a part of the family trumps competence for the Giants.
I'll still never forget how he made a fool of himself on twitter in '21 when the ship was in flames. A grown man acting like a child.
And they can also start their own OP and gauge whatever they heart desires if they want to be specific.
Not a strong front office and hasn't been for awhile, but that doesn't mean everybody plays GM in the building. Schoen needs to not become part of the bad, but to drive his own way. He simply got lost (as did Daboll) in first year success and made an error in judgment with Jones and Saquon.
Nevertheless, and you don't need a balloon to surmise they will be going QB early next draft. Just use common sense while others play Conspiracy Theory.
They haven't earned that level of safe assumption. Common sense suggests they should go QB early, but would you honestly be surprised if they do not? These media bits are testing the fanbase, make no mistake.
I would be just short of shocked if they do not. Not only is Jones not what they hoped, he is injured and will not be recovered anyway. It would be reckless.
Top picks in a QB-rich drafts are for teams to do just that, draft a top QB prospect. And the 2023 NY Giants are the "poster-child" for needing to solve for the position and put a positive face on this franchise. It isn't Jones, Barkley or Thibs for certain.
Whether these media bits are testing the fanbase is not even worthy of debating. Not only is it silly, but it is also extremely inefficent if they really care about garnering such wide-spread fan opinion. I certainly wouldn't bother with it.
Link - ( New Window )
In comment 16289310 ThomasG said:
Quote:
And they can also start their own OP and gauge whatever they heart desires if they want to be specific.
Not a strong front office and hasn't been for awhile, but that doesn't mean everybody plays GM in the building. Schoen needs to not become part of the bad, but to drive his own way. He simply got lost (as did Daboll) in first year success and made an error in judgment with Jones and Saquon.
Nevertheless, and you don't need a balloon to surmise they will be going QB early next draft. Just use common sense while others play Conspiracy Theory.
They haven't earned that level of safe assumption. Common sense suggests they should go QB early, but would you honestly be surprised if they do not? These media bits are testing the fanbase, make no mistake.
I would be just short of shocked if they do not. Not only is Jones not what they hoped, he is injured and will not be recovered anyway. It would be reckless.
Top picks in a QB-rich drafts are for teams to do just that, draft a top QB prospect. And the 2023 NY Giants are the "poster-child" for needing to solve for the position and put a positive face on this franchise. It isn't Jones, Barkley or Thibs for certain.
Whether these media bits are testing the fanbase is not even worthy of debating. Not only is it silly, but it is also extremely inefficent if they really care about garnering such wide-spread fan opinion. I certainly wouldn't bother with it.
And yet, they do. I will agree to disagree.
Yeah, that was a strange afternoon. Of all the things, right?
Different tack, I think this was an interesting nugget in there (besides my Drake Maye reference)... ;)
In comment 15888643 bw in dc said:
Unless Jones goes Mahomes the second half of the season, I would only consider two options:
(1) Tag and make him prove it again.
(2) Let him walk and thank him for his time.
And that because for (1), it's really hard to discern how much is Jones and how much is system. To be fair, it's probably 60/40 - Jones right now. Which, for me, isn't compelling enough for a long term deal.
Yes, they deserve to be called Jints central with stuff like this.
I would be just short of shocked if they do not. Not only is Jones not what they hoped, he is injured and will not be recovered anyway. It would be reckless.
I think you're taking your read on the situation and assuming they see it the same way as you. When the football world thought Dave Gettleman was incompetent and a doddering old fool this ownership doubled down and let him play out his entire contract.
When the roster was broken and the performance was awful, they booted Tom Coughlin and doubled down on 'this roster is close to contending', and hired McAdoo and retained Reese to stay the course.
I will not assume the Giants subscribe to the point of view that may be obvious to many.
Jesus I just re-read that thread. Putting everything else aside, gidie was completely out of line. Agree with your points or not, there is nothing disrespectful in those posts. That was an attempt to silence opinions he didn't like, nothing more.
And I'd happily take a banning if he thinks that is out of line. That was absurd.
And for what it's worth, the amount the Athletic guys speculated Jones would ask was $20M per year.
Giving Jones that contract was a fucking joke. Same old clown show.
Well they did take away the unlimited salad and breadsticks as part of the deal.
In comment 16289326 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16289310 ThomasG said:
Quote:
And they can also start their own OP and gauge whatever they heart desires if they want to be specific.
Not a strong front office and hasn't been for awhile, but that doesn't mean everybody plays GM in the building. Schoen needs to not become part of the bad, but to drive his own way. He simply got lost (as did Daboll) in first year success and made an error in judgment with Jones and Saquon.
Nevertheless, and you don't need a balloon to surmise they will be going QB early next draft. Just use common sense while others play Conspiracy Theory.
They haven't earned that level of safe assumption. Common sense suggests they should go QB early, but would you honestly be surprised if they do not? These media bits are testing the fanbase, make no mistake.
I would be just short of shocked if they do not. Not only is Jones not what they hoped, he is injured and will not be recovered anyway. It would be reckless.
Top picks in a QB-rich drafts are for teams to do just that, draft a top QB prospect. And the 2023 NY Giants are the "poster-child" for needing to solve for the position and put a positive face on this franchise. It isn't Jones, Barkley or Thibs for certain.
Whether these media bits are testing the fanbase is not even worthy of debating. Not only is it silly, but it is also extremely inefficent if they really care about garnering such wide-spread fan opinion. I certainly wouldn't bother with it.
And yet, they do. I will agree to disagree.
Fine to disagree as well. Hopefully though on just how silly the trial balloon method is, and not the fundamental need to draft a QB.
Worst hire of my lifetime.
It's confirmation bias. When people agree with you, they are good, smart people. The people who disagree with you are dumb and should be looked down upon and condescended to like Papa just did.
Everyone is wrong sometimes. Just move on.
I would be just short of shocked if they do not. Not only is Jones not what they hoped, he is injured and will not be recovered anyway. It would be reckless.
I think you're taking your read on the situation and assuming they see it the same way as you. When the football world thought Dave Gettleman was incompetent and a doddering old fool this ownership doubled down and let him play out his entire contract.
When the roster was broken and the performance was awful, they booted Tom Coughlin and doubled down on 'this roster is close to contending', and hired McAdoo and retained Reese to stay the course.
I will not assume the Giants subscribe to the point of view that may be obvious to many.
That's fine, but I can probably name just as many situations where they did do the obvious thing too but those are conveniently not debated. Just because the Mara's don't have the same timeline in altering courses as fans would doesn't mean we should assume an obvious future decision will be ignored.
And the next obvious future decision is that Schoen will draft a new QB next year.
The only thing not obvious is which one.
without question
It's confirmation bias. When people agree with you, they are good, smart people. The people who disagree with you are dumb and should be looked down upon and condescended to like Papa just did.
Everyone is wrong sometimes. Just move on.
Frankly the Giants haven't been right on too much in the past 10/12 years.
I do think JM gets far to much blame for "meddling." Name one owner that doesn't "meddle." You can likely find the same claims on the fan sites of most NFL teams, especially the ones with losing records.
I guess you could say the family meddles since they hold a few upper level positions in scouting and player personnel.
Not sure if it was SY, JonC or christian that said a lot of the same guys are still there from when Accorsi(something to that affect) was there. At first glance, it is like "so what." And then you see there is never consistency with the Giants except wallowing in failure consistently. They had a decent run from 2006 to 2012ish, but before that - ick and since then yuck.
I don't know how a team with so many family owners involved in the operation can flush itself of this condition. They are not likely to fire themselves. Bringing in Schoen and Brown is a good start. They got a few new scouts and people in player personnel, but the leadership hasn't changed much. The various "owners" need to recuse themselves and perhaps let the entire operation be run by an unrelated entity.
Even (correctly) firing Judge required becoming a national punchline, the coach melting down in embarrassing public fashion, and Tisch needing to get vocal to push Mara to let Judge go. They were going to keep him until the bitter end.