Bob Papa with a lot of tweets regarding Mara & front office



Bob Papa

@BobPapa_NFL

Chat room theory. Not reality. New GM and Coach. They had fully autonomy to do what they thought was best. Were you conferenced in on that “call”? It’s not how it works. Not just at NYG but at most franchises.

Spartan Mike (NYG)

@SpartanMike96

17m

This is true. GMs run the ship with the Giants.



But yeah Mara definitely called Schoen during the contract negotiations advocating for Jones. No doubt in my mind.