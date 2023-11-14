Giants draft QB in 24' Draft/Jones is starter in 24' season Eightshamrocks : 11/14/2023 11:05 am

Let's say the Giants get Williams or Maye in the next draft. Let's also say the Giants view Jones as kind of a Kurt Warner role from 2004 in this upcoming season. What would happen if Jones has a bounce back, Pro Bowl type year in 2024 where the O-line is obviously considerably better, and Jones put's up a season that is a combination of his Rookie year/2022 season with say 25 Passing TD's, around 13 Int's and 800 yards rushing with 6-7 rushing TD's. The Giants go 10-7, and win a Playoff game again. I know he is coming off the ACL, but with modern medicine he should be back by September.

No matter what anybody says, the Giants are going to have a dilemma on their hands if such a scenario took place. The reason of course, is because there is never a guarantee with the QB position. If the Giants were to get rid of Jones and start over with a zero experience second year QB in 25, that would mean Schoen and Dabble are going back to square one. That could potentially be damaging to their job security, and they are well aware of this.

I am not defending Jones's play this season before he got hurt; He was obviously not playing very well. But he has shown that he is a very good player when he has a good O-line in front of him and the team is not decimated with injuries. For a comparison, look how bad Josh Allen has looked the past few weeks. The Bills have had major injury problems, and when that happens, the QB can sometimes try to force things too much. I think they would be taking a big risk with Willaims or Maye. I view both players as potential busts to be honest. I have not been overly impressed with either, from what I have seen of their college games. This is something that has to be taken into consideration. I don't agree with Giants fans who have completely moved on from Jones. I want to see him play with a healthy O-Line, a legit number 1 reiver, and a healthy Saquon Barkley(or a good RB replacement if he is gone). Let's wait and see.