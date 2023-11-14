for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Bills fire OC Ken Dorsey

JoeyBigBlue : 11/14/2023 11:21 am
.


Schefter - ( New Window )
Send Kafka  
section125 : 11/14/2023 11:22 am : link
for the Bills #1 pick!
RE: Send Kafka  
Joe Beckwith : 11/14/2023 11:25 am : link
In comment 16288750 section125 said:
Quote:
for the Bills #1 pick!

I’d take a 3rd and send a ‘25 7th.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/14/2023 11:25 am : link
McDermott is next IMO.
Bills are third in EPA/play  
ajr2456 : 11/14/2023 11:25 am : link
Not sure it’s all Dorsey’s fault
RE: Bills are third in EPA/play  
section125 : 11/14/2023 11:26 am : link
In comment 16288756 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Not sure it’s all Dorsey’s fault


So they are great between to 20's.....
RE: Bills are third in EPA/play  
Section331 : 11/14/2023 11:27 am : link
In comment 16288756 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Not sure it’s all Dorsey’s fault


Yep, it may be McDermott feeling the heat and looking for a scapegoat.
.  
Kyle in NY : 11/14/2023 11:27 am : link
Mcdermott can only fire so many of his assistants before it starts to become apparent that many of the Bills' problems are his own faults.
Joe Brady  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/14/2023 11:28 am : link
The former LSU/Panthers OC takes over the role for Dorsey.
I don't see Kafka getting interest this coming offseason  
FranknWeezer : 11/14/2023 11:28 am : link
but if somehow he were to leave or be shown the door, I could totally see us bringing in Dorsey as his replacement.
Also the Bills  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/14/2023 11:30 am : link
Losing LB Matt Milano for the year has been enormous. He was the heart and soul of that defense. They have not been the same team since he went out.
He was Daboll's first choice to be OC here....  
Anakim : 11/14/2023 11:32 am : link
...
The guy has Josh Allen  
Essex : 11/14/2023 11:32 am : link
and stinks. why would anyone want him
HC  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/14/2023 11:32 am : link
trying to find a spark for a team who now will have a very hard time making the playoffs.

Hard to win games with four turnovers like last night.
His offense took the lead with  
Ron Johnson : 11/14/2023 11:34 am : link
under 2 minutes. His defense gave it up.
Daboll  
upnyg : 11/14/2023 11:35 am : link
Expecting McDermott to be gone end of year if they continue their losing ways. I can see Daboll getting asked to come back as HC. He id the best with Allen.

So be careful what we wish here in Giant land.
Usually when something happens like this after a game, there  
PatersonPlank : 11/14/2023 11:35 am : link
is a big disconnect between what the HC/team wanted to run and the OC did run. Maybe even an ongoing argument about the philosophy between Allen and Dorsey.
RE: Daboll  
Essex : 11/14/2023 11:36 am : link
In comment 16288791 upnyg said:
Quote:
Expecting McDermott to be gone end of year if they continue their losing ways. I can see Daboll getting asked to come back as HC. He id the best with Allen.

So be careful what we wish here in Giant land.

we get compensation right. Yes, I am sure to be careful with what I wish for.
Did Ken Dorsey  
M.S. : 11/14/2023 11:36 am : link

Create 4 turnovers last night?
They rushed for 200 yards  
bigbluewillrise : 11/14/2023 11:37 am : link
Haha this is comical
According to Western NY local radio  
KazMatsui : 11/14/2023 11:37 am : link
Buffalo has scored 1 TD and 0 FGs while leading a game in the last 6 games (24 quarters).

Bills are at their best when they get ahead and stay ahead. They miss Dabes
RE: Daboll  
bigblue5611 : 11/14/2023 11:37 am : link
In comment 16288791 upnyg said:
Quote:
Expecting McDermott to be gone end of year if they continue their losing ways. I can see Daboll getting asked to come back as HC. He id the best with Allen.

So be careful what we wish here in Giant land.


Daboll is under contract with the Giants, Bills can't just sign him away...
So, if they boot Kafka  
logman : 11/14/2023 11:38 am : link
does Daboll try to bring him in, and do we really want that?
.  
Kyle in NY : 11/14/2023 11:38 am : link
I find the Bills situation pretty interested. Their offense has been mostly good but is going through some brutal turnover regression. Some of it is due to Allen's sloppiness but much it is just bad luck. 7.1 yards per play last night. This is a major panic move.

Was it Dorsey's call to bench Cook after the opening fumble for the first half only to see him come back in the game and run for nearly 10 ypc. I doubt it. Word was McDermott and Daboll weren't seeing eye to eye by the end because the head coach wanted to pull back the reins on the offense a bit to support his defense. Remember that postgame handshake a few weeks ago? Mcdermott has maybe the most talented QB in the league but wants him to play like a game manager. He's done if they miss the playoffs.
RE: The guy has Josh Allen  
TheGhostofBlueGuy : 11/14/2023 11:38 am : link
In comment 16288780 Essex said:
Quote:
and stinks. why would anyone want him


Ken Dorsey didn't throw two picks last night.

Just sayin'.
RE: Did Ken Dorsey  
DefenseWins : 11/14/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16288794 M.S. said:
Quote:

Create 4 turnovers last night?


+1

This gunslinger attraction that BBI has with Josh Allen has lost them quite a few games.

Wasn't the specials teams coach the one that fucked up worse?  
ZogZerg : 11/14/2023 11:39 am : link
The Bills had the game won.
RE: RE: Did Ken Dorsey  
Kyle in NY : 11/14/2023 11:40 am : link
In comment 16288809 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16288794 M.S. said:


Quote:



Create 4 turnovers last night?



+1

This gunslinger attraction that BBI has with Josh Allen has lost them quite a few games.


A blatant drop by Gabe Davis on one of those, to be fair
Bring in Dorsey as bench coach to get him in the building  
GiantBlue : 11/14/2023 11:45 am : link
and make him OC/bench coach next year. Familiarity sometimes breeds success.
Someone said Josh Allen is Brett Favre and I think thats a great comp  
Blame It On Rio : 11/14/2023 11:45 am : link
He'll win you as many games as he'll lose you. Going to need to get one of those variance seasons to win a SB with the guy where the mistakes are the losses are limtied.
They are high up in the league in EPA and Points Per Drive  
Blame It On Rio : 11/14/2023 11:47 am : link
but the turnovers are killer. Can't turn the ball over like that and win.

Whoever said he's this generations Brett Favre I think nailed it.
RE: RE: RE: Did Ken Dorsey  
NorcalNYG : 11/14/2023 11:48 am : link
In comment 16288813 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16288809 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16288794 M.S. said:


Quote:



Create 4 turnovers last night?



+1

This gunslinger attraction that BBI has with Josh Allen has lost them quite a few games.




A blatant drop by Gabe Davis on one of those, to be fair


He had another one that should've been a pick but the lb failed to get his other foot down. Plus the ball to Gabe Davis was a high laser beam over the middle with a lot of defenders in the area, he needs to throw that low or not throw it at all.
The ball to  
McNally's_Nuts : 11/14/2023 11:49 am : link
Davis hit him in the hands but Allen threw it way too hard.
RE: RE: Daboll  
upnyg : 11/14/2023 11:50 am : link
In comment 16288801 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 16288791 upnyg said:


Quote:


Expecting McDermott to be gone end of year if they continue their losing ways. I can see Daboll getting asked to come back as HC. He id the best with Allen.

So be careful what we wish here in Giant land.



Daboll is under contract with the Giants, Bills can't just sign him away...
unless he's fired
Dorsey is...  
bw in dc : 11/14/2023 11:50 am : link
the fall guy - clearly. And the Bills are looking for a spark.

I love Josh Allen and try to watch as many Bills games as I can. To me, he's a reincarnation of John Elway in my eyes.

But the play-calling isn't causing him to make some of the ridiculous decisions I've seen. He's forcing the ball way too much and not taking what the defense is giving him.

Personally, I think they need a complete re-set with a new HC, etc. I don't think they have really recovered from that devastating playoff loss to KC two years ago in OT.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Did Ken Dorsey  
46and2Blue : 11/14/2023 11:51 am : link
In comment 16288828 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16288813 Kyle in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16288809 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 16288794 M.S. said:


Quote:



Create 4 turnovers last night?



+1

This gunslinger attraction that BBI has with Josh Allen has lost them quite a few games.




A blatant drop by Gabe Davis on one of those, to be fair



He had another one that should've been a pick but the lb failed to get his other foot down. Plus the ball to Gabe Davis was a high laser beam over the middle with a lot of defenders in the area, he needs to throw that low or not throw it at all.


Nah I think that one was on Gabe. Allen put smoke on it to fit in there. Guys been catching ball from Allen for how long now? you know how hard he throws theb all.
RE: Joe Brady  
jestersdead : 11/14/2023 11:51 am : link
In comment 16288766 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
The former LSU/Panthers OC takes over the role for Dorsey.

Will be interesting to see how he does after his brief stint in Carolina. He was a hot OC name after Burrow's senior year at LSU
Joe Brady the interim OC  
KazMatsui : 11/14/2023 11:52 am : link
Most notably the passing game coordinator for the 2019 LSU team
RE: The guy has Josh Allen  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/14/2023 11:57 am : link
In comment 16288780 Essex said:
Quote:
and stinks. why would anyone want him


He stinks? Bills had the #2 offense last year and have the 7th ranked offense this year. Dorsey doesn't have 11 picks.

Dorsey isn't the issue. IMO
RE: Dorsey is...  
jvm52106 : 11/14/2023 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16288841 bw in dc said:
Quote:
the fall guy - clearly. And the Bills are looking for a spark.

I love Josh Allen and try to watch as many Bills games as I can. To me, he's a reincarnation of John Elway in my eyes.

But the play-calling isn't causing him to make some of the ridiculous decisions I've seen. He's forcing the ball way too much and not taking what the defense is giving him.

Personally, I think they need a complete re-set with a new HC, etc. I don't think they have really recovered from that devastating playoff loss to KC two years ago in OT.


agreed.
This has been in the works for weeks  
JT039 : 11/14/2023 12:00 pm : link
Their offense has been brutal for a while now
RE: This has been in the works for weeks  
jvm52106 : 11/14/2023 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16288870 JT039 said:
Quote:
Their offense has been brutal for a while now


Allen has been brutal. He has forced way too many throws and many bad throws..
How dare anyone say bad things about Josh Allen …he’s a BBI wonder boy  
Spider56 : 11/14/2023 12:02 pm : link
and the standard bearer for how all great QBs are measured.
Allen has been poor  
JT039 : 11/14/2023 12:03 pm : link
but they have put the reigns on him big time. They dont want him to be a runner or a punishing runner even and that affects him IMO.

Him sitting back in the pocket and reading defenses isnt his strength. He obviously can do it, but get him on the run.... throwing bombs and running people over is what gets him going.

They need to unleash the beast.
Hire him  
I Love Clams Casino : 11/14/2023 12:04 pm : link
immediately

Dorsey is a complete scapegoat  
Metnut : 11/14/2023 12:06 pm : link
BUF's offense is still really good and they've caught a few bad breaks/bad decisions with turnovers but that's not the scheme's fault. Would take him here in a second.
RE: This has been in the works for weeks  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/14/2023 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16288870 JT039 said:
Quote:
Their offense has been brutal for a while now


Buffalo is 2nd in the league in yards and 4th in points. I'll take your version of brutal anyday. FFS
This has Joe Judge firing Jason Garrett  
Blue Dream : 11/14/2023 12:09 pm : link
Desperation level vibes written all over it.
RE: RE: This has been in the works for weeks  
JT039 : 11/14/2023 12:11 pm : link
In comment 16288886 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16288870 JT039 said:


Quote:


Their offense has been brutal for a while now



Buffalo is 2nd in the league in yards and 4th in points. I'll take your version of brutal anyday. FFS


Vs JAX - 20 points - 2 turnovers
Giants - 14 points - 2 turnovers
Patriots - 25 points - 2 turnovers
Tampa - 24 points - 1 turnover
Bengals - 18 points - 2 turnovers
Broncos - 22 points - 4 turnovers

And I believe in 5 of those 6 games they scored late. Their offense isnt the same right now.
Weird move  
Matt M. : 11/14/2023 12:17 pm : link
The playcalling doesn't seem to be the issue as much as the QB decisions. Plus, the offense scored to put them in the lead. It was the D that committed the PI to put Denver in FG range and then the ST that committed the unforgiveable 12 men on the field penalty. How does that happen? There is a set 11 man FG block team, no?
it's getting unseasonably warm up there in Orchard Park  
jinkies : 11/14/2023 12:19 pm : link
.
Somebody nailed it.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/14/2023 12:20 pm : link

Judge firing Garrett level of panic move. But, at this point, Dorsey is the superior OC.

Dorsey will have zero problems finding a job. Probably here with Daboll, honestly.

Daboll probably will need his own scapegoat, so it wouldn't surprise me to see Kafka get the axe and Dorsey brought in.
Obviously Allen is a talented QB..  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/14/2023 12:22 pm : link
when the Bills get behind he plays hero ball and it sometimes results in crazy circus plays. Other times turnovers.
Last night Denver was constantly giving different looks on defense. They also used a QB spy a lot and doubled Diggs on crucial downs.
Denvers defense was atrocious the first 3 weeks and now looks to have figured some things out.
RE: RE: The guy has Josh Allen  
HomerJones45 : 11/14/2023 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16288805 TheGhostofBlueGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 16288780 Essex said:


Quote:


and stinks. why would anyone want him



Ken Dorsey didn't throw two picks last night.

Just sayin'.
Then Ken Dorsey needed to come up with an offense other than "Josh save us".

Playing Cook instead of wasting carries and catches on 300 year old Latavius Murray might be a start. Getting Davis involved other than the occasional long pass might be a start. Getting the ball in Cook and Kincaid's hands more in the passing game might also be a start. Settling on a WR3 might also be a start. There are a lot of resources in Buffalo and Buffalo should not be struggling to score, but apparently Dorsey has a hard time figuring out how to utilize available resources. Example: it only occurred to him at the end of the game to run the ball down Denver's throat. Well, he can go home now and think about it.

McDermott is not going anywhere; he just signed a 4 year extension in June. I think he is overrated but management in Buffalo doesn't think so.
RE: Dorsey is...  
BillKo : 11/14/2023 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16288841 bw in dc said:
Quote:
the fall guy - clearly. And the Bills are looking for a spark.

I love Josh Allen and try to watch as many Bills games as I can. To me, he's a reincarnation of John Elway in my eyes.

But the play-calling isn't causing him to make some of the ridiculous decisions I've seen. He's forcing the ball way too much and not taking what the defense is giving him.

Personally, I think they need a complete re-set with a new HC, etc. I don't think they have really recovered from that devastating playoff loss to KC two years ago in OT.


Agreed. Allen is terrific but he's having a bad year. His one interception to end the half was just pure laziness where he thought the throw would be there and just let it go into coverage.

Great players will have bad/down years occasionally - he'll be fine and a new regime might be what he needs.

Allen admitted on I think it was opening night presser that he needed to play smarter and pay attention to details. He's gotten away from that and probably just shear ability has allowed him to but the NFL is catching up to him and his offense right now.

The guy is obviously slumping - heck we shut'em down lol
Called this last night on game thread  
Sammo85 : 11/14/2023 12:27 pm : link
Pegulas must have been furious.

No doubt they demanded this.
Oh yea  
PaulN : 11/14/2023 12:28 pm : link
1st round. He wouldn't get you a bag of jock straps. Clueless. Same old, same old.
RE: RE: This has been in the works for weeks  
jinkies : 11/14/2023 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16288886 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 16288870 JT039 said:


Quote:


Their offense has been brutal for a while now



Buffalo is 2nd in the league in yards and 4th in points. I'll take your version of brutal anyday. FFS


8th in yards per game. 7th in points.
Obligatory Ken Dorsey highlight.  
FStubbs : 11/14/2023 12:47 pm : link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xw_p61ONzw4
interesting. BUF can fire a coordinator in mid season yet so many  
Victor in CT : 11/14/2023 12:58 pm : link
think the Giants can't or shouldn't.

If McDermott gets canned, maybe Daboll brings him here as Def Co. I'll take Dorsey and McDermott as coordinators over Kafka and Wink any day. Parcells worked for Erhardt and Perkins and hired them both as coordinators.

agree with bw in dc re Josh Allen. Great ability but just doesn't impress me as a guy who gets it between the ears.
Bufallo Bills peaked....they should just accept it  
I Love Clams Casino : 11/14/2023 1:00 pm : link
and proceed with an interim rebuild....no need to fire people

...  
ryanmkeane : 11/14/2023 1:05 pm : link
Allen has reverted back to some of his rookie form which is not ideal. He was wildly inaccurate last night on some throws.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/14/2023 1:06 pm : link
My good buddy is a die hard and he thinks this version of the team will never recover from the 13 seconds KC loss. I probably agree with that at this point.
RE: interesting. BUF can fire a coordinator in mid season yet so many  
Koffman : 11/14/2023 1:06 pm : link
In comment 16289017 Victor in CT said:
[quote] think the Giants can't or shouldn't.

Exactly what I was thinking, Dorsey gets fired with a top 10 offense, and we retain coaches who can't find the bathroom at halftime.
RE: Bills are third in EPA/play  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/14/2023 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16288756 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Not sure it’s all Dorsey’s fault


That's almost entirely based on only three games
RE: Daboll  
Blueworm : 11/14/2023 1:12 pm : link
In comment 16288791 upnyg said:
Quote:
Expecting McDermott to be gone end of year if they continue their losing ways. I can see Daboll getting asked to come back as HC. He id the best with Allen.

So be careful what we wish here in Giant land.


Any coach with a belief in himself will opt to mold a new prospect.
RE: interesting. BUF can fire a coordinator in mid season yet so many  
cosmicj : 11/14/2023 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16289017 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
think the Giants can't or shouldn't.

If McDermott gets canned, maybe Daboll brings him here as Def Co. I'll take Dorsey and McDermott as coordinators over Kafka and Wink any day. Parcells worked for Erhardt and Perkins and hired them both as coordinators.

agree with bw in dc re Josh Allen. Great ability but just doesn't impress me as a guy who gets it between the ears.


It’s a sign of weakness by the HC, which is why Daboll shouldn’t make any impulsive moves with the coaches mid season.
Last night ...  
Beer Man : 11/14/2023 1:18 pm : link
they won on a "wide right", but then they didn't
I was expecting Kafka to be gone after this season  
BigBlueNH : 11/14/2023 2:11 pm : link
before this. I know it's not all his fault but ... I think think Dabol brings in Dorsey next year, if he can.
RE: ...  
speedywheels : 11/14/2023 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16289042 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Allen has reverted back to some of his rookie form which is not ideal. He was wildly inaccurate last night on some throws.


It's weird - if you look at his stats in a vacuum, it appears he's having a really good season (though total TO's are high). But his decision making has definitely regressed, and has cost them several times.
RE: interesting. BUF can fire a coordinator in mid season yet so many  
bw in dc : 11/14/2023 2:21 pm : link
In comment 16289017 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
think the Giants can't or shouldn't.

If McDermott gets canned, maybe Daboll brings him here as Def Co. I'll take Dorsey and McDermott as coordinators over Kafka and Wink any day. Parcells worked for Erhardt and Perkins and hired them both as coordinators.

agree with bw in dc re Josh Allen. Great ability but just doesn't impress me as a guy who gets it between the ears.


I didn't mean to suggest Allen is a football dolt. He's a bright guy who reverts to this habit of thinking he can complete any pass despite the circumstances.

That can actually work at times to great rewards. Unfortunately, the risks are much higher than normal and Allen ignores them.

I love the confidence, but he needs some rewiring to limit the downside.
Allen is also playing with an injured throwing arm 2 years in a row  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/14/2023 2:27 pm : link
...he hurt his right elbow against the Jets last year and his right shoulder against us this year.
Bills offense thru week 10:  
Blue Dog : 11/14/2023 2:30 pm : link
3rd in DVOA
1st in success rate
3rd in EPA/play
4th in QBR
3rd in yds/play
2nd in 3rd down conversion %
3rd in red zone efficiency

If they did try to bring him in to replace Kafka those are encouraging.
RE: Allen is also playing with an injured throwing arm 2 years in a row  
speedywheels : 11/14/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16289182 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...he hurt his right elbow against the Jets last year and his right shoulder against us this year.


Any (alleged) injury is not the reason for poor decision making.

Besides - it's week 10 of the season, who ISN'T dinged by this point?
Who  
Spider43 : 11/14/2023 2:42 pm : link
Wants to trade Dabes so he can reunite with Allen?
When you have a QB who can do everything physically but makes dumb  
Ivan15 : 11/14/2023 2:45 pm : link
Mistakes, you really can’t blame the OC. If you have a QB who can only play one type of game and he gets hurt, the blame falls on the OC to make something out of nothing.
I think they bring in Dorsey now as "special advisor"  
BLUATHRT : 11/14/2023 2:54 pm : link
And he will end up as OC next year.
RE: RE: interesting. BUF can fire a coordinator in mid season yet so many  
k2tampa : 11/14/2023 2:57 pm : link
In comment 16289044 Koffman said:
Quote:
In comment 16289017 Victor in CT said:
[quote] think the Giants can't or shouldn't.

Exactly what I was thinking, Dorsey gets fired with a top 10 offense, and we retain coaches who can't find the bathroom at halftime.


Maybe because one team still has hopes for the playoffs and the other doesn't?
Ring......Ring........Ring...."Hello".......Hello Ken?"  
Blue21 : 11/14/2023 3:10 pm : link
"Yes this is Ken".....Ken this is Dabs".....How you doing Dabs?"......"i'm good just heard the news"......." yeah I 'm real disappointed ". ........"Well Ken, standby, things happen for a reason, do you like New York?
Kafka will be fired...  
IchabodGiant : 11/14/2023 3:29 pm : link
Giants will draft a shiny new QB and bring in Dorsey.

Maybe some hope!
RE: I think they bring in Dorsey now as  
SirLoinOfBeef : 11/14/2023 3:39 pm : link
In comment 16289213 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
And he will end up as OC next year.


I'd be behind that move.
Allen playing very undisciplined football this year  
UConn4523 : 11/14/2023 3:50 pm : link
Dorsey not calling more runs has nothing to do with that.
RE: The guy has Josh Allen  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/14/2023 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16288780 Essex said:
Quote:
and stinks. why would anyone want him

What makes you say he stinks?

I'm not necessarily disputing it, just wondering what you are basing your view on other than just him getting fired. He'd be far from the first coordinator to get scapegoated for the sins of his bosses, and not all of them stink.
Even money says Schoen will hire him within a week  
Fishmanjim57 : 11/14/2023 4:37 pm : link
The Giants have been inheriting players and personnel from Buffalo during Schoen's arrival, and Kafka hasn't bee very successful this season.
It wouldn't surprise me.
RE: RE: Bills are third in EPA/play  
moze1021 : 11/14/2023 4:48 pm : link
In comment 16288761 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16288756 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Not sure it’s all Dorsey’s fault



So they are great between to 20's.....


And then they happen to pull James Cook for a 33 year old RB every time they get close..

Cook was the igniter on all 3 TD drives last night.

I'd have to check but I think he only got the majority of snaps on 4 series: the one he fumbled, and the 3 TD drives.

Insane that dude only had 14 touches
RE: Even money says Schoen will hire him within a week  
Essex : 11/14/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16289381 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
The Giants have been inheriting players and personnel from Buffalo during Schoen's arrival, and Kafka hasn't bee very successful this season.
It wouldn't surprise me.

I am so sick and tired of hearing about the Buffalo miracle. The team got to one AFC title game and people act like they are 80s 49ers. Buffalo has been an above average team for about 5 years. That's it. Now, of course, that is light years ahead of where we have been, but what makes that build so precious.
RE: RE: RE: Bills are third in EPA/play  
UConn4523 : 11/14/2023 5:06 pm : link
In comment 16289394 moze1021 said:
Quote:
In comment 16288761 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16288756 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Not sure it’s all Dorsey’s fault



So they are great between to 20's.....



And then they happen to pull James Cook for a 33 year old RB every time they get close..

Cook was the igniter on all 3 TD drives last night.

I'd have to check but I think he only got the majority of snaps on 4 series: the one he fumbled, and the 3 TD drives.

Insane that dude only had 14 touches


It isn’t insane if there was a legit reason behind it. Coaches make examples of players all the time. If you aren’t going to stick to certain rules, then what good are they?

No idea what happened but 1. This likely wasn’t a Dorsey call and 2. could have been disciplinary. It also could have just been about hall security and not wanting more turnovers since they were playing a team that basically couldn’t score.
Uconn  
moze1021 : 11/14/2023 5:32 pm : link
Ball security.. 2nd career fumble and 1st since his first career touch last year, so it's not a Tiki ball security thing..

And I'm not even just talking about the benching. Dude has been underutilized all year. Has only had 20+ touches in 1 game and hardly ever plays in red zone.
Coaches do mind-numbing things  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/14/2023 5:34 pm : link
Why is Arthur Smith not giving the ball to Bijan Robinson?

I never assume coaches have strong reasoning for everything all the time.
RE: Uconn  
UConn4523 : 11/14/2023 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16289431 moze1021 said:
Quote:
Ball security.. 2nd career fumble and 1st since his first career touch last year, so it's not a Tiki ball security thing..

And I'm not even just talking about the benching. Dude has been underutilized all year. Has only had 20+ touches in 1 game and hardly ever plays in red zone.


Again, you don’t know why, all you see is the end result. Do you think them they don’t know he’s good?
RE: I think they bring in Dorsey now as  
Blue Dog : 11/14/2023 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16289213 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
And he will end up as OC next year.


I don't hate the idea. I'm interested to hear more options but doesn't seem awful.
PLEASE  
thrunthrublue : 11/14/2023 8:38 pm : link
Kafka must be next!
Meanwhile  
prdave73 : 11/14/2023 10:26 pm : link
the Giants are still holding on to their shitty coaches. No balls. And they wonder why this Giants team is in the horrendous mess they are in now. smh.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 