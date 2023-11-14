Bills fire OC Ken Dorsey

I find the Bills situation pretty interested. Their offense has been mostly good but is going through some brutal turnover regression. Some of it is due to Allen's sloppiness but much it is just bad luck. 7.1 yards per play last night. This is a major panic move.
Was it Dorsey's call to bench Cook after the opening fumble for the first half only to see him come back in the game and run for nearly 10 ypc. I doubt it. Word was McDermott and Daboll weren't seeing eye to eye by the end because the head coach wanted to pull back the reins on the offense a bit to support his defense. Remember that postgame handshake a few weeks ago? Mcdermott has maybe the most talented QB in the league but wants him to play like a game manager. He's done if they miss the playoffs.
Nah I think that one was on Gabe. Allen put smoke on it to fit in there. Guys been catching ball from Allen for how long now? you know how hard he throws theb all.
The playcalling doesn't seem to be the issue as much as the QB decisions. Plus, the offense scored to put them in the lead. It was the D that committed the PI to put Denver in FG range and then the ST that committed the unforgiveable 12 men on the field penalty. How does that happen? There is a set 11 man FG block team, no?
it's getting unseasonably warm up there in Orchard Park
when the Bills get behind he plays hero ball and it sometimes results in crazy circus plays. Other times turnovers.
Last night Denver was constantly giving different looks on defense. They also used a QB spy a lot and doubled Diggs on crucial downs.
Denvers defense was atrocious the first 3 weeks and now looks to have figured some things out.
Then Ken Dorsey needed to come up with an offense other than "Josh save us".
Playing Cook instead of wasting carries and catches on 300 year old Latavius Murray might be a start. Getting Davis involved other than the occasional long pass might be a start. Getting the ball in Cook and Kincaid's hands more in the passing game might also be a start. Settling on a WR3 might also be a start. There are a lot of resources in Buffalo and Buffalo should not be struggling to score, but apparently Dorsey has a hard time figuring out how to utilize available resources. Example: it only occurred to him at the end of the game to run the ball down Denver's throat. Well, he can go home now and think about it.
McDermott is not going anywhere; he just signed a 4 year extension in June. I think he is overrated but management in Buffalo doesn't think so.
the fall guy - clearly. And the Bills are looking for a spark.
I love Josh Allen and try to watch as many Bills games as I can. To me, he's a reincarnation of John Elway in my eyes.
But the play-calling isn't causing him to make some of the ridiculous decisions I've seen. He's forcing the ball way too much and not taking what the defense is giving him.
Personally, I think they need a complete re-set with a new HC, etc. I don't think they have really recovered from that devastating playoff loss to KC two years ago in OT.
Agreed. Allen is terrific but he's having a bad year. His one interception to end the half was just pure laziness where he thought the throw would be there and just let it go into coverage.
Great players will have bad/down years occasionally - he'll be fine and a new regime might be what he needs.
Allen admitted on I think it was opening night presser that he needed to play smarter and pay attention to details. He's gotten away from that and probably just shear ability has allowed him to but the NFL is catching up to him and his offense right now.
The guy is obviously slumping - heck we shut'em down lol
Bufallo Bills peaked....they should just accept it
It’s a sign of weakness by the HC, which is why Daboll shouldn’t make any impulsive moves with the coaches mid season.
Allen has reverted back to some of his rookie form which is not ideal. He was wildly inaccurate last night on some throws.
It's weird - if you look at his stats in a vacuum, it appears he's having a really good season (though total TO's are high). But his decision making has definitely regressed, and has cost them several times.
RE: interesting. BUF can fire a coordinator in mid season yet so many
I didn't mean to suggest Allen is a football dolt. He's a bright guy who reverts to this habit of thinking he can complete any pass despite the circumstances.
That can actually work at times to great rewards. Unfortunately, the risks are much higher than normal and Allen ignores them.
I love the confidence, but he needs some rewiring to limit the downside.
Allen is also playing with an injured throwing arm 2 years in a row
"Yes this is Ken".....Ken this is Dabs".....How you doing Dabs?"......"i'm good just heard the news"......." yeah I 'm real disappointed ". ........"Well Ken, standby, things happen for a reason, do you like New York?
I'm not necessarily disputing it, just wondering what you are basing your view on other than just him getting fired. He'd be far from the first coordinator to get scapegoated for the sins of his bosses, and not all of them stink.
Even money says Schoen will hire him within a week
The Giants have been inheriting players and personnel from Buffalo during Schoen's arrival, and Kafka hasn't bee very successful this season.
It wouldn't surprise me.
I am so sick and tired of hearing about the Buffalo miracle. The team got to one AFC title game and people act like they are 80s 49ers. Buffalo has been an above average team for about 5 years. That's it. Now, of course, that is light years ahead of where we have been, but what makes that build so precious.
And then they happen to pull James Cook for a 33 year old RB every time they get close..
Cook was the igniter on all 3 TD drives last night.
I'd have to check but I think he only got the majority of snaps on 4 series: the one he fumbled, and the 3 TD drives.
Insane that dude only had 14 touches
It isn’t insane if there was a legit reason behind it. Coaches make examples of players all the time. If you aren’t going to stick to certain rules, then what good are they?
No idea what happened but 1. This likely wasn’t a Dorsey call and 2. could have been disciplinary. It also could have just been about hall security and not wanting more turnovers since they were playing a team that basically couldn’t score.
the Giants are still holding on to their shitty coaches. No balls. And they wonder why this Giants team is in the horrendous mess they are in now. smh.
I’d take a 3rd and send a ‘25 7th.
So they are great between to 20's.....
Yep, it may be McDermott feeling the heat and looking for a scapegoat.
Hard to win games with four turnovers like last night.
So be careful what we wish here in Giant land.
we get compensation right. Yes, I am sure to be careful with what I wish for.
Create 4 turnovers last night?
Bills are at their best when they get ahead and stay ahead. They miss Dabes
So be careful what we wish here in Giant land.
Ken Dorsey didn't throw two picks last night.
Just sayin'.
Create 4 turnovers last night?
+1
Whoever said he's this generations Brett Favre I think nailed it.
Expecting McDermott to be gone end of year if they continue their losing ways. I can see Daboll getting asked to come back as HC. He id the best with Allen.
So be careful what we wish here in Giant land.
Daboll is under contract with the Giants, Bills can't just sign him away...
Nah I think that one was on Gabe. Allen put smoke on it to fit in there. Guys been catching ball from Allen for how long now? you know how hard he throws theb all.
Will be interesting to see how he does after his brief stint in Carolina. He was a hot OC name after Burrow's senior year at LSU
He stinks? Bills had the #2 offense last year and have the 7th ranked offense this year. Dorsey doesn't have 11 picks.
Dorsey isn't the issue. IMO
agreed.
Allen has been brutal. He has forced way too many throws and many bad throws..
Him sitting back in the pocket and reading defenses isnt his strength. He obviously can do it, but get him on the run.... throwing bombs and running people over is what gets him going.
They need to unleash the beast.
Buffalo is 2nd in the league in yards and 4th in points. I'll take your version of brutal anyday. FFS
Their offense has been brutal for a while now
Buffalo is 2nd in the league in yards and 4th in points. I'll take your version of brutal anyday. FFS
Vs JAX - 20 points - 2 turnovers
Giants - 14 points - 2 turnovers
Patriots - 25 points - 2 turnovers
Tampa - 24 points - 1 turnover
Bengals - 18 points - 2 turnovers
Broncos - 22 points - 4 turnovers
And I believe in 5 of those 6 games they scored late. Their offense isnt the same right now.
Judge firing Garrett level of panic move. But, at this point, Dorsey is the superior OC.
Dorsey will have zero problems finding a job. Probably here with Daboll, honestly.
Daboll probably will need his own scapegoat, so it wouldn't surprise me to see Kafka get the axe and Dorsey brought in.
Last night Denver was constantly giving different looks on defense. They also used a QB spy a lot and doubled Diggs on crucial downs.
Denvers defense was atrocious the first 3 weeks and now looks to have figured some things out.
and stinks. why would anyone want him
Ken Dorsey didn't throw two picks last night.
Just sayin'.
Playing Cook instead of wasting carries and catches on 300 year old Latavius Murray might be a start. Getting Davis involved other than the occasional long pass might be a start. Getting the ball in Cook and Kincaid's hands more in the passing game might also be a start. Settling on a WR3 might also be a start. There are a lot of resources in Buffalo and Buffalo should not be struggling to score, but apparently Dorsey has a hard time figuring out how to utilize available resources. Example: it only occurred to him at the end of the game to run the ball down Denver's throat. Well, he can go home now and think about it.
McDermott is not going anywhere; he just signed a 4 year extension in June. I think he is overrated but management in Buffalo doesn't think so.
No doubt they demanded this.
Their offense has been brutal for a while now
Buffalo is 2nd in the league in yards and 4th in points. I'll take your version of brutal anyday. FFS
8th in yards per game. 7th in points.
[quote] think the Giants can't or shouldn't.
Exactly what I was thinking, Dorsey gets fired with a top 10 offense, and we retain coaches who can't find the bathroom at halftime.
That's almost entirely based on only three games
So be careful what we wish here in Giant land.
Any coach with a belief in himself will opt to mold a new prospect.
It’s a sign of weakness by the HC, which is why Daboll shouldn’t make any impulsive moves with the coaches mid season.
It's weird - if you look at his stats in a vacuum, it appears he's having a really good season (though total TO's are high). But his decision making has definitely regressed, and has cost them several times.
1st in success rate
3rd in EPA/play
4th in QBR
3rd in yds/play
2nd in 3rd down conversion %
3rd in red zone efficiency
If they did try to bring him in to replace Kafka those are encouraging.
Any (alleged) injury is not the reason for poor decision making.
Besides - it's week 10 of the season, who ISN'T dinged by this point?
[quote] think the Giants can't or shouldn't.
Exactly what I was thinking, Dorsey gets fired with a top 10 offense, and we retain coaches who can't find the bathroom at halftime.
Maybe because one team still has hopes for the playoffs and the other doesn't?
Maybe some hope!
I'd be behind that move.
What makes you say he stinks?
I'm not necessarily disputing it, just wondering what you are basing your view on other than just him getting fired. He'd be far from the first coordinator to get scapegoated for the sins of his bosses, and not all of them stink.
It wouldn't surprise me.
Not sure it’s all Dorsey’s fault
So they are great between to 20's.....
And then they happen to pull James Cook for a 33 year old RB every time they get close..
Cook was the igniter on all 3 TD drives last night.
I'd have to check but I think he only got the majority of snaps on 4 series: the one he fumbled, and the 3 TD drives.
Insane that dude only had 14 touches
It wouldn't surprise me.
I am so sick and tired of hearing about the Buffalo miracle. The team got to one AFC title game and people act like they are 80s 49ers. Buffalo has been an above average team for about 5 years. That's it. Now, of course, that is light years ahead of where we have been, but what makes that build so precious.
It isn’t insane if there was a legit reason behind it. Coaches make examples of players all the time. If you aren’t going to stick to certain rules, then what good are they?
No idea what happened but 1. This likely wasn’t a Dorsey call and 2. could have been disciplinary. It also could have just been about hall security and not wanting more turnovers since they were playing a team that basically couldn’t score.
And I'm not even just talking about the benching. Dude has been underutilized all year. Has only had 20+ touches in 1 game and hardly ever plays in red zone.
I never assume coaches have strong reasoning for everything all the time.
And I'm not even just talking about the benching. Dude has been underutilized all year. Has only had 20+ touches in 1 game and hardly ever plays in red zone.
Again, you don’t know why, all you see is the end result. Do you think them they don’t know he’s good?
I don't hate the idea. I'm interested to hear more options but doesn't seem awful.