for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What If the Giants Think Jones Is the Guy & Don't Draft a QB

BMCBikes : 11/14/2023 5:26 pm
Sorry if this has been discussed already, but listening to WFAN this afternoon there was a report that people within the Giants organization still believe in Jones and want to either draft another position or trade the pick even if they're #1 or #2.
Personally, if they think Jones IS the guy, is a real franchise QB and go into year 6 with him on yet another scholarship, I just don't know what to say. If you have a chance to draft a potentially great QB and you pass, sticking with mediocre, frequently injured DJ, who is what he is and is never going to be anything else, this franchise is even more lost and f'd up than anyone could possibly have realized and they deserve to continue the losing culture they've developed.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
There is no future with Jones  
Sammo85 : 11/14/2023 5:55 pm : link
The drastic overpay in 2024 and 2025 and cap structured hits has ensured that now with the injury factor. There is no sensible reality where Jones does a team friendly renegotiation even if he plays marginally well.

RE: Here's what will happen:  
Blue21 : 11/14/2023 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16289441 Sean said:
Quote:
Daboll will get fired after a 7-10 season in 2024. Schoen will be brought back in 2025 but put "on notice" - Schoen will force a QB pick in 2025 for a lesser prospect similar to Jones. Schoen will be fired in 2026 and the new GM will inherit the incumbent QB where John Mara will say they've screwed him up.

Rinse. Repeat. No alignment.

If this franchise doesn't draft a QB they're clueless.
If they don't draft a QB Daboll would be fired before 7-10. Unless they weren't in position to get a top QB
BBI will be quite the party,  
Mad Mike : 11/14/2023 5:57 pm : link
that's for sure.
Giants  
Sammo85 : 11/14/2023 6:00 pm : link
may not get an opportunity like this to “choose” a QB for 5-6 years even if they stink. You don’t pass on that. Even terrible teams in perpetuity miss out sometimes for a decade or more because they can’t get at top or trade up.
RE: Here's what will happen:  
ajr2456 : 11/14/2023 6:03 pm : link
In comment 16289441 Sean said:
Quote:
Daboll will get fired after a 7-10 season in 2024. Schoen will be brought back in 2025 but put "on notice" - Schoen will force a QB pick in 2025 for a lesser prospect similar to Jones. Schoen will be fired in 2026 and the new GM will inherit the incumbent QB where John Mara will say they've screwed him up.

Rinse. Repeat. No alignment.

If this franchise doesn't draft a QB they're clueless.


If they go 7-10 the same crew will be saying to run it back
Can't u see the other threads discussing this?  
NorcalNYG : 11/14/2023 6:08 pm : link
?!
Not drafting a QB is bad enough,  
Section331 : 11/14/2023 6:11 pm : link
but still thinking Jones is the guy is delusional at this point.
RE: Is it really an issue?  
NorcalNYG : 11/14/2023 6:13 pm : link
In comment 16289426 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I think we should go QB but if we don't then we'll suck again and can draft a QB in 2025.













It's a joke.


Lol I was about to respond then saw its a joke while making a response post lol
Coming off an ACL  
Blueworm : 11/14/2023 6:14 pm : link
and a neck injury.

Health forces their hand.
Jones can’t move through progression fast enough  
FatHeadTommy : 11/14/2023 6:16 pm : link
And he has a bad neck. Even if he was the guy, he might not last through a season without going down. And that would happen at the worst possible time like on the first play of a championship game. We can’t have it.
I'm gonna quote Rodgers here:  
3000_MilesToMeadowlands : 11/14/2023 6:22 pm : link
R-E-L-A-X

They're picking a QB, and just so you know . . .

I own a 2013 Team Machine SLR01 with SRAM 10 speed Red . . . great ride
When they sit down and look at it  
Dave on the UWS : 11/14/2023 6:23 pm : link
Jones’ health will be the deciding factor.
More than any other reason, that’s why they will take the opportunity to reset the position.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/14/2023 6:50 pm : link
The Daniel Jones love from some in that building astounds me. I will never-NEVER-understand it. You'd think the kid is an All Pro instead of a blah QB who has never won shit.
I like Tiki on WFAN but sometimes I feel like he says the dumbest shit  
BestFeature : 11/14/2023 7:12 pm : link
to be a contrarion. "They're not a QB away". You're drafting a kid for 10-15 years, this isn't trading for Aarong Rodgers. Are you a WR or OT away if they don't draft a QB? Dumbest Tiki has sounded in a while. When Shawn Morash is the one that makes sense you're being an idiot.
What if  
Amtoft : 11/14/2023 7:15 pm : link
my bull had tits.
What is to say Jones comes back 100% from his ACL repair?  
jmdvm : 11/14/2023 7:34 pm : link
QBs never the same after knee surgery: Sam Bradford, Dante Culpepper, Carson Palmer, Teddy Bridgewater
Jones isn't the guy becasue the Minnesota honeymoon is over  
ThomasG : 11/14/2023 7:40 pm : link
and he won't be available anyway in Aug/Sept. Everybody should be able to see that.

They are drafting a QB. Only reason to discuss they aren't is to force a conversation.
RE: What is to say Jones comes back 100% from his ACL repair?  
Bill in UT : 11/14/2023 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16289557 jmdvm said:
Quote:
QBs never the same after knee surgery: Sam Bradford, Dante Culpepper, Carson Palmer, Teddy Bridgewater


Kyler Murray moved around pretty well last week
RE: RE: What is to say Jones comes back 100% from his ACL repair?  
NorcalNYG : 11/14/2023 7:46 pm : link
In comment 16289561 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16289557 jmdvm said:


Quote:


QBs never the same after knee surgery: Sam Bradford, Dante Culpepper, Carson Palmer, Teddy Bridgewater



Kyler Murray moved around pretty well last week


Joe burrow too. Surgery has evolved so much, even from 10 years ago the surgeries exponentially evolve with tech. It's completely different now. But no Jones cannot be qb here longer
If it was just an ACL that’s one thing  
Dave on the UWS : 11/14/2023 8:03 pm : link
I was advocating for DJ to retire after the second neck injury. You add an ACL it’s “highly” likely he won’t be the same, if he can’t run he won’t be effective.
But, his reliability has to be suspect, at best.

If they are going to be serious about their culture of “smart, tough, reliable” then they HAVE to move on.
RE: What is to say Jones comes back 100% from his ACL repair?  
outeiroj : 11/14/2023 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16289557 jmdvm said:
Quote:
QBs never the same after knee surgery: Sam Bradford, Dante Culpepper, Carson Palmer, Teddy Bridgewater


For starters there have been a ton of medical advances since any of those surgeries...

secondly ACL issues are more about the physical therapy than the surgery itself... and then lets compare DJs age and work ethic to any of those besides maybe bridgewater who had a considerably more serious injury. Carson was old, Dante was fat and lazy and Bradford came into the league with an already bum shoulder and not for nothing, there were rumblings back then about his work ethic as well
RE: RE: RE: What is to say Jones comes back 100% from his ACL repair?  
jmdvm : 11/14/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16289562 NorcalNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 16289561 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 16289557 jmdvm said:


Quote:


QBs never the same after knee surgery: Sam Bradford, Dante Culpepper, Carson Palmer, Teddy Bridgewater



Kyler Murray moved around pretty well last week



Joe burrow too. Surgery has evolved so much, even from 10 years ago the surgeries exponentially evolve with tech. It's completely different now. But no Jones cannot be qb here longer



True, many players recover from ACL surgery and resume their careers successfully. Adrian Peterson and Saquan Barkley are two non QB examples. But right here, how does Wandale Robinson recover in less than a year yet Adrian Robinson is a ghost? There are no guarantees. A QB needs to be drafted. If Jones doesn't recover 100%, his ability as a runner goes out the window.
Then we can take Eli's nephew in 2025,  
short lease : 11/14/2023 8:18 pm : link
forgot his name - Cooper's son.
Why would you want Daniel Jones to mentor a rookie QB?  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/14/2023 8:32 pm : link
Draft a QB and jettison Jones off the team.
ONLY if  
thrunthrublue : 11/14/2023 8:51 pm : link
There is a mercurial “LT” linebacker/defender....a game changing future hall of fame, leader, an unstoppable, field position changing dominant force, who is feared and destroys double and triple teamed blocking... If not, get a qb but not, never any player from Duke. We got one a those…..to our detriment. DG sucks. F him.
RE: Until I see evidence to the contrary...  
Ron Johnson : 11/14/2023 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16289442 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I don't think you can rule it out that Jones will indeed be the starter in 2024 and the draft will be used to upgrade the team around Jones.

Again.

And the QB will all want is reduced to a Sam Hartman-like player in the 6th round.



When was the other time they upgraded the team?

Basically  
thomasa510 : 11/14/2023 9:30 pm : link
Basically don’t believe what you hear. Nobody is going to say what they are going to do honestly. There is no benefit to it.

What if they go on a winning run and draft 8th. Miss out on qbs and bring back Jones due to necessity?

Being honest is a waste of time.

A new QB at 1 or 2 makes too much sense if he is the right guy. That is what 29 of 30 GMs would do. I don’t doubt we will as well.
Fans will mutiny  
Dave in PA : 11/14/2023 9:34 pm : link
And rightfully so
The fact of the matter is  
allstarjim : 12:03 am : link
Whether or not DJ is a miracle case and is perfectly healthy a month before the draft, the Giants are going QB in the first round if there is nothing that dramatically changes the draft outlook of at least 2 of the 3 top QBs in this draft class.

A lot could change between now and the draft, so we really can't be 100% certain of anything (remember La'el Collins?).

That being said, absent some significant development, if the Giants are drafting in the top 3 and the 3 QBs at the top are still at the top, the pick will be QB, with 95% certainty.

And the reason is this: You do not pass up a chance to draft a premium QB prospect when it falls in your lap when you do not already have a franchise QB. And sometimes even if you already have a franchise QB, you still don't pass up the opportunity. Remember the Colts traded Peyton Manning, a first ballot HOF'er coming off a neck injury, imagine that, because they found themselves with the rare opportunity to draft a premium QB talent in Andrew Luck at the top of the draft.

Whether or not you still believe Jones has the ability to become a franchise QB, and I can't stress this enough, IT DOES NOT MATTER ONE IOTA at this point, because he still hasn't proven it, and the Giants *should* be in position to draft one of the big three QB prospects.

QB drafts like this don't come around often. In fact, a single premium QB prospect isn't in every yearly draft class, much less three guys at this level of pedigree.

If you have the chance to draft a guy that could be the next Mahomes, Manning, or Elway, you do not pass that up unless you already have a guy performing at the top of their position in the NFL, and if that's the case, it's really hard to have that and be drafting at the top of the draft, anyway.

Add in the dynamics that this regime was not fully sold on DJ at any point, given that he did not get a 5 year option exercised AND did not get a true long-term deal (it was essentially a 2-yeat deal), AND he did not play well early this season, even when the throws were there, this is the biggest no-brainer since Joe Burrow was sitting there at #1 overall and the Bengals were on the clock.

And the only reason I'm putting the odds at 95% and not 100% is because there is still a lot of football to be played and a lot of time before the draft. Who knows...if Drake Maye gets caught snorting coke off a...well, you get the idea. Anything totally unexpected could happen. But those scenarios are highly unlikely.
Anything written  
Breeze_94 : 12:32 am : link
from now until the draft is purely for clicks. Nobody knows who the Giants are going to pick.

Don't believe any article written by someone with 'sources inside the Giants org'. There are very few that actually know anything.

What we do know is what we've seen so far.

1.) Jones stunk when he played this year, and was middle of the road at his peak in 2022.
2.) Jones has had 2 neck injuries and a torn acl now
3.) There is an out after 2024 in Jones contract
4.) Daboll showed visible frustration with Jones at times
5.) Schoen and members of the scouting department have gone to multiple USC and UNC games so far
well  
4xchamps : 7:37 am : link
What if he IS the guy and we get Marvin Harrison Jr?
RE: well  
christian : 7:49 am : link
In comment 16289682 4xchamps said:
Quote:
What if he IS the guy and we get Marvin Harrison Jr?


The prospect of DeVito + Harrison gives the league shivers.
It would be very telling  
Bramton1 : 8:47 am : link
if they kept with Jones and it didn't work out.

Passing on a QB would permanently hitch Scheon and Daboll to Jones. If it didn't work out, they would both need to be gone. If they survive and get to draft the next QB in 2025 or later, it would be a strong sign that Mara forced them to keep Jones. If only one of them is fired, it's still a sign that weren't allowed to move on from Jones, and someone was the fall guy.
RE: It would be very telling  
ajr2456 : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16289744 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
if they kept with Jones and it didn't work out.

Passing on a QB would permanently hitch Scheon and Daboll to Jones. If it didn't work out, they would both need to be gone. If they survive and get to draft the next QB in 2025 or later, it would be a strong sign that Mara forced them to keep Jones. If only one of them is fired, it's still a sign that weren't allowed to move on from Jones, and someone was the fall guy.


Not taking a QB could set the franchise back even further than taking one and missing on him.
I cannot imagine a world  
mfjmfj : 8:48 am : link
where a premium QB is available and we don't take him.

I have been as big a supporter of DJ as anyone. But he was bad this year. Indeed as a pure eye test, it was the worst year of his career. I think Dallas broke him. Not sure he is fixable.

Given his injury history and performance it would be insane to rely on him. I suspect it is equally likely that we bring back Eli.

And for the record I do think he starts next year if his recovery allows. But he is doing the Kurt Warner thing.
Jones Giant career ended with the flipped tablet  
averagejoe : 8:59 am : link
on the sidelines vs Seattle. The play design was perfect. Waller breaking free in back of the end zone. Every HS QB makes that play. Dummy Dan throws to the double covered up man for a game ending pick 6 .

Daboll flipped the tablet. But he wanted to break it over Jones head.

Jones has to be replaced .
If we take Harrison, late 2024 will be punctuated  
cosmicj : 8:59 am : link
By demands that we finally draft a real #1 WR for Jones.

It’s like the guy who keeps divorcing his wives because they are all sterile and can’t give him the child he wants.
RE: If we take Harrison, late 2024 will be punctuated  
Section331 : 9:16 am : link
In comment 16289763 cosmicj said:
Quote:
By demands that we finally draft a real #1 WR for Jones.

It’s like the guy who keeps divorcing his wives because they are all sterile and can’t give him the child he wants.


More like Henry VIII executing his wives because they won’t birth him a son without realizing that HE was the reason they kept having girls. Not drafting a QB with a top 3 pick would be the epitome of shooting one’s self in the foot. Repeatedly.
RE: Some bbiers are taking, IMO, a way to simplistic view of drafting a qb  
nochance : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16289443 Ira said:
Quote:
early in the 1st round. In 2021, the Jets and the Niners draft qb's with 2 of the first 3 picks which were wasted picks. The qb drafted ahead of them is great. There's nothing automatic about drafting a qb early in the first round. Sometimes they're great and sometimes they bust. You can't assume that if you pick a consensus college star qb, that he's going to lead us the the promised land. Maybe he will and maybe he won't.



If you want the true franchise QB you have to take that chance. Regardless of how Jones might do next season he still has that neck situation which could go any time. You have to have the great prospect behind him or you end up like we are today
The injury timetable somewhat complicate things - but  
Bob in Newburgh : 11:10 am : link
I would like much rather roll with DJ + Marvin Harrison than rookie QBs with the current group of WRs although Hyatt and Robinson should be great complement to his type. Anything you get from Waller would be gravy.

And a news flash to BBI. ACL injuries are career ending only in your DJ hating dreams. The timing sucks, but everything about the 2023 offensive side of the ball injury history has sucked. One thing about DJ that is for sure - he is not the type to mail his rehab in.
RE: well  
Scooter185 : 11:16 am : link
In comment 16289682 4xchamps said:
Quote:
What if he IS the guy and we get Marvin Harrison Jr?


Then you'll be calling MHJ a bust without realizing it's because Jones can't get him the ball
Then hopefully we at least get Harrison  
Metnut : 11:16 am : link
and either Jones has a great year in 2024 and we're back in the playoffs or everyone gets fired after another bad year but at least we have a generational WR to help out our next QB.

If Giants end up picking outside of the top 3 and aren't in love with any of the other QBs, I'm fine with taking Harrison. Just please please don't extend Jones again if somehow they go 9-8 in 2024 and get the 7 seed.
Schoen  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:46 am : link
Is drafting a QB. He’s not scouting these guys in person, for fun. He’s getting a first hand look at these guys.
RE: Some bbiers are taking, IMO, a way to simplistic view of drafting a qb  
NINEster : 11:59 am : link
In comment 16289443 Ira said:
Quote:
early in the 1st round. In 2021, the Jets and the Niners draft qb's with 2 of the first 3 picks which were wasted picks. The qb drafted ahead of them is great. There's nothing automatic about drafting a qb early in the first round. Sometimes they're great and sometimes they bust. You can't assume that if you pick a consensus college star qb, that he's going to lead us the the promised land. Maybe he will and maybe he won't.


Taking Trey Lance I'll defend until I die, because we live in the modern NFL. It was an attempt in earnest, with best of intentions, and unfortunately there was some bad luck involved (I still believe Lance could've at least done what Garoppolo did with some potential big play upside).

The Niners were looking to win a Super Bowl, not just be a team that wins deep in January but can't close.

Having Micah Parsons or Jamar Chase or Kyle Pitts or Patrick Surtain or Penei Sewll would have been nice (and no trades needed for Parsons/Surtain), but ultimately added zero Lombardis in Santa Clara. Not even the biggest Niner homer would claim it would've made a difference.

Unfortunately, this is the NFL era we live in.

Get your shiny QB or risk never winning it all.

Now in hindsight, goes to show you those '80s 49ers were much more than just Joe Montana. Without those top 5 defenses, would've won nothing, just like Marino.

They do believe  
Thegratefulhead : 12:09 pm : link
They cannot trust him to stay healthy.

Jones will likely start 2024.

It will be his last year with the team.

Rejoicing in the streets for some.

I am sorry the young man has been such an obstacle to your happiness.

I accept the reality and will embrace Jones replacement.

If we use the historic rate of 1st round QBs succeeding, it is likely, that who we draft, will not be as good as Jones.

Statistically speaking.

Even as Jones fan, I would be severely disappointed if we don't draft one of these kids. I don't believe it is possible for this team to FIX THE OL.

We need a QB with plus escapability and plus off schedule play creation.

It is worth going for it.
RE: The John Mara  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:51 pm : link
In comment 16289438 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Will be hiring a new GM and HC as well as become the biggest joke of an owner in the NFL

Become?

Or let’s say they only like one QB and he gets taken at 1?  
Blame It On Rio : 6:07 pm : link
At end of day they are going to live or die with the decision within a year, maybe two. And Marvin Harrison Jr is something else. A WR room of him, Wandale, and Hyatt and possibly Waller and Saquon is a great cast. He’s the best WR prospect I remember tbh. A total offense changer. Our line wouldn’t matter as much with this cast, the real issue is it doesn’t have an alpha that can win short/intermediate/long, and it’s pretty obvious what you want to do (and what they can do) with Wandale and Hyatt. Waller doesn’t look like the same guy unfortunately.
RE: Or let’s say they only like one QB and he gets taken at 1?  
ajr2456 : 6:18 pm : link
In comment 16290571 Blame It On Rio said:
Quote:
Our line wouldn’t matter as much with this cast,


So adding Harrison would make the offensive line not matter, but no other QB can perform behind this line?
RE: RE: Or let’s say they only like one QB and he gets taken at 1?  
Blame It On Rio : 6:30 pm : link
In comment 16290577 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16290571 Blame It On Rio said:


Quote:


Our line wouldn’t matter as much with this cast,



So adding Harrison would make the offensive line not matter, but no other QB can perform behind this line?


Yes an elite WR that can win at every level is a game changer and would mitigate the awful OL. Very hard to operate without a guy like that when your OL sucks. Hyatt and Wandale are nice role players, but they are pretty pretty far from what he is.
RE: RE: RE: Or let’s say they only like one QB and he gets taken at 1?  
jinkies : 6:35 pm : link
In comment 16290586 Blame It On Rio said:
Quote:
In comment 16290577 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 16290571 Blame It On Rio said:


Quote:


Our line wouldn’t matter as much with this cast,



So adding Harrison would make the offensive line not matter, but no other QB can perform behind this line?



Yes an elite WR that can win at every level is a game changer and would mitigate the awful OL. Very hard to operate without a guy like that when your OL sucks. Hyatt and Wandale are nice role players, but they are pretty pretty far from what he is.


An elite WR is dwarfed by a very good QB in terms of wins above replacement. It's not close.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 