What If the Giants Think Jones Is the Guy & Don't Draft a QB BMCBikes : 11/14/2023 5:26 pm

Sorry if this has been discussed already, but listening to WFAN this afternoon there was a report that people within the Giants organization still believe in Jones and want to either draft another position or trade the pick even if they're #1 or #2.

Personally, if they think Jones IS the guy, is a real franchise QB and go into year 6 with him on yet another scholarship, I just don't know what to say. If you have a chance to draft a potentially great QB and you pass, sticking with mediocre, frequently injured DJ, who is what he is and is never going to be anything else, this franchise is even more lost and f'd up than anyone could possibly have realized and they deserve to continue the losing culture they've developed.