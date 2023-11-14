Peter King on with Chris Russo re: Giants Sean : 11/14/2023 6:32 pm

King was on today in his weekly spot with Russo and the Giants/draft came up. King made some interesting points:



1. He thinks NYG will take QB. Schoen and Daboll were in the process of being convinced Jones can be the QB for the next 5 years, but then he wasn't playing well this year and got hurt on top of that. It will be financially painful next year, but he still thinks they'll go QB.



2. He also said Schoen is a bright guy. It would not surprise him if Schoen fell hard for one of the other QB's in the draft and then traded down for a hall that included three 1st rounders. Schoen is not shy to make trades.



Obviously a long way to go, and we'll hear a lot of noise these next 5 months.