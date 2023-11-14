Peter King on with Chris Russo re: Giants

King was on today in his weekly spot with Russo and the Giants/draft came up. King made some interesting points:
1. He thinks NYG will take QB. Schoen and Daboll were in the process of being convinced Jones can be the QB for the next 5 years, but then he wasn't playing well this year and got hurt on top of that. It will be financially painful next year, but he still thinks they'll go QB.
2. He also said Schoen is a bright guy. It would not surprise him if Schoen fell hard for one of the other QB's in the draft and then traded down for a hall that included three 1st rounders. Schoen is not shy to make trades.
Obviously a long way to go, and we'll hear a lot of noise these next 5 months.
Also, did King mention how Mary Beth played in field hockey? Old joke for people who have been reading him for awhile.
I can never see Mara signing off for Shadeur Sanders. And do you want Drew Allar? Carson Beck? Kyle McCord? Cade Klubnick?
I can never see Mara signing off for Shadeur Sanders. And do you want Drew Allar? Carson Beck? Kyle McCord? Cade Klubnick?
Good point regarding 2025.
That is the correct approach to this offseason. No Jones, no half measure bullshit. Identify the preferred alternative and make it happen.
Funny that you mention that. A good friend of mine from college called today and we spent the first ten minutes railing on the program, specifically that jackass Franklin.
It's bad enough my Sundays are ruined by this hideous organization on 1925 Giants Way. But my Saturdays are also ruined when Penn State has to play a team with a real football pulse...
I can never see Mara signing off for Shadeur Sanders. And do you want Drew Allar? Carson Beck? Kyle McCord? Cade Klubnick?
Why do you think he would not sign off on Sanders
at the top of the 2024 board, and the modest 2025 QB class, trading down for future picks would be very poor judgment.
I can never see Mara signing off for Shadeur Sanders. And do you want Drew Allar? Carson Beck? Kyle McCord? Cade Klubnick?
Why do you think he would not sign off on Sanders
The Sanders are an entertainment enterprise. From Deion down to his five children.
Shadeur seems like a great young man, but he's into leveraging his fame. I don't mind it, but I could see that being a turn off for Mara...
In comment 16289518 bw in dc said:
at the top of the 2024 board, and the modest 2025 QB class, trading down for future picks would be very poor judgment.
I can never see Mara signing off for Shadeur Sanders. And do you want Drew Allar? Carson Beck? Kyle McCord? Cade Klubnick?
Why do you think he would not sign off on Sanders
The Sanders are an entertainment enterprise. From Deion down to his five children.
Shadeur seems like a great young man, but he's into leveraging his fame. I don't mind it, but I could see that being a turn off for Mara...
Plus, it's way too risky to rely on being able to get a top 3 pick in the next draft when there are 3 amazing prospects and several other good ones this year.
In comment 16289518 bw in dc said:
at the top of the 2024 board, and the modest 2025 QB class, trading down for future picks would be very poor judgment.
I can never see Mara signing off for Shadeur Sanders. And do you want Drew Allar? Carson Beck? Kyle McCord? Cade Klubnick?
Why do you think he would not sign off on Sanders
The Sanders are an entertainment enterprise. From Deion down to his five children.
Shadeur seems like a great young man, but he's into leveraging his fame. I don't mind it, but I could see that being a turn off for Mara...
Isn’t Caleb doing the same thing, leveraging his fame? He does national spots on tv, that s unusual even in the era of NIL.
Didn’t Eli do the same as a Giant ?
In comment 16289527 joeinpa said:
In comment 16289518 bw in dc said:
at the top of the 2024 board, and the modest 2025 QB class, trading down for future picks would be very poor judgment.
I can never see Mara signing off for Shadeur Sanders. And do you want Drew Allar? Carson Beck? Kyle McCord? Cade Klubnick?
Why do you think he would not sign off on Sanders
The Sanders are an entertainment enterprise. From Deion down to his five children.
Shadeur seems like a great young man, but he's into leveraging his fame. I don't mind it, but I could see that being a turn off for Mara...
Isn’t Caleb doing the same thing, leveraging his fame? He does national spots on tv, that s unusual even in the era of NIL.
Didn’t Eli do the same as a Giant ?
It appears to be a whole different level with the Sanders. They are extremely flashy and flamboyant. Sanders flashes his 100k diamond encrusted watch at the student section of opposing teams after every win. They have their own family brand already. Caleb does commercials on national TV cuz he is probably the most known guy in cfb, but the Sanders are on another level. And I'm a fan of the buffs and the Sanders too no bias against them, just honesty.
Isn’t Caleb doing the same thing, leveraging his fame? He does national spots on tv, that s unusual even in the era of NIL.
Didn’t Eli do the same as a Giant ?
CW is - yes. And I would be surprised - pleasantly - if we selected him, too.
Eli didn't come into the NFL with a developed brand like CW and Sanders.
In comment 16289534 bw in dc said:
In comment 16289527 joeinpa said:
In comment 16289518 bw in dc said:
at the top of the 2024 board, and the modest 2025 QB class, trading down for future picks would be very poor judgment.
I can never see Mara signing off for Shadeur Sanders. And do you want Drew Allar? Carson Beck? Kyle McCord? Cade Klubnick?
Why do you think he would not sign off on Sanders
The Sanders are an entertainment enterprise. From Deion down to his five children.
Shadeur seems like a great young man, but he's into leveraging his fame. I don't mind it, but I could see that being a turn off for Mara...
Isn’t Caleb doing the same thing, leveraging his fame? He does national spots on tv, that s unusual even in the era of NIL.
Didn’t Eli do the same as a Giant ?
It appears to be a whole different level with the Sanders. They are extremely flashy and flamboyant. Sanders flashes his 100k diamond encrusted watch at the student section of opposing teams after every win. They have their own family brand already. Caleb does commercials on national TV cuz he is probably the most known guy in cfb, but the Sanders are on another level. And I'm a fan of the buffs and the Sanders too no bias against them, just honesty.
I don’t follow these guys Like some of you do. But Giants drafted OBJ, and gave him a huge contract, he was flamboyant as well.
Now is that why they traded him, I don’t know.
Plus, it's way too risky to rely on being able to get a top 3 pick in the next draft when there are 3 amazing prospects and several other good ones this year.
Agreed. Now, players can develop in college and finally have the lights go on in a significant way to exponentially increase their value. But when you have a bird in the hand...
Isn’t Caleb doing the same thing, leveraging his fame? He does national spots on tv, that s unusual even in the era of NIL.
Didn’t Eli do the same as a Giant ?
CW is - yes. And I would be surprised - pleasantly - if we selected him, too.
Eli didn't come into the NFL with a developed brand like CW and Sanders.
It doesn’t make sense to me that Schoen would spend the resources he has spent scouting CW, if he is getting those vibes from Mara.
It doesn’t make sense to me that Schoen would spend the resources he has spent scouting CW, if he is getting those vibes from Mara.
Look, maybe - hopefully - I'm wrong.
But there is going to be a lot of periphery stuff with CW. I think it's probably very manageable, but that not fit with the NYG brand...
JD plus picks is my dream, but probably a pipe dream now. After pre-draft process he's gonna go top 5 I bet. So only a trade down from 1 to 2-3 would work
In comment 16289544 bw in dc said:
It doesn’t make sense to me that Schoen would spend the resources he has spent scouting CW, if he is getting those vibes from Mara.
Look, maybe - hopefully - I'm wrong.
But there is going to be a lot of periphery stuff with CW. I think it's probably very manageable, but that not fit with the NYG brand...
Right now their brand is losing. No matter what anyone thinks of Mara, it would be inaccurate to believe he doesn’t care about winning. If that s the guy Schoen wants, and he s there when they pick, he ll be a Giant.
Right now their brand is losing. No matter what anyone thinks of Mara, it would be inaccurate to believe he doesn’t care about winning. If that s the guy Schoen wants, and he s there when they pick, he ll be a Giant.
Hopefully that's the process that occurs. And, again, I'd support that.
Mara views his brand as one of the original blue blood franchises that people think about when they see the "shield". A conservative, stable business that always does the right thing.
So, I believe he seriously views the QB as the position to reflect those values...
Do you want Neal blocking Penix's blindside? ;)
+1 ... if a SB victory comes out of it in the next 5 years we will forget all about the pain in 23/24.
I can never see Mara signing off for Shadeur Sanders. And do you want Drew Allar? Carson Beck? Kyle McCord? Cade Klubnick?
Negative. 2025 projects to be a poor QB class. A shrewd GM knows this.
That is the correct approach to this offseason. No Jones, no half measure bullshit. Identify the preferred alternative and make it happen.
It is funny how your favorite QB's always have something in common..
However, I don't want them to get my favorite guy. I want them to scout the shit out of these QBs, identify the one they (Schoen and his staff) like best, and then manipulate the draft however they have to to get that guy and maximize their resources.
That is the correct approach to this offseason. No Jones, no half measure bullshit. Identify the preferred alternative and make it happen.
It is funny how your favorite QB's always have something in common..
And what's that?
he will be a hall of famer....book it!!
Do you want Neal blocking Penix's blindside? ;)
As long as it isn't Cager and his big stationary feet!
Key point here.
we got to come away with 2 qbs 1st round and day 3.
However, I don't want them to get my favorite guy. I want them to scout the shit out of these QBs, identify the one they (Schoen and his staff) like best, and then manipulate the draft however they have to to get that guy and maximize their resources.
That is the correct approach to this offseason. No Jones, no half measure bullshit. Identify the preferred alternative and make it happen.
It is funny how your favorite QB's always have something in common..
We really wanna go down this road?
Seems like a perfect fit.
I think that is very possible. But Ewers might be "forced" to leave with Arch and Maalik in the lurking...
Caleb Williams/Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels/JJ McCarthy + picks?
Key point here.
I think that's underrating Daniels.
I can easily see Daniels, Maye, CW equally in the hunt for the top pick.
At worst we have something to talk about for the next 6 months
that Sanders, Beck, Ewers, and Leonard return for the 2024 college season. If that occurs, the 2025 QB could be better than the 2024.
I think that is very possible. But Ewers might be "forced" to leave with Arch and Maalik in the lurking...
I don't see that class being anywhere close to better than this one, just my perspective tho
Maye. Don't risk being too cute. Just take what's there
In comment 16289605 Mark in ATL said:
that Sanders, Beck, Ewers, and Leonard return for the 2024 college season. If that occurs, the 2025 QB could be better than the 2024.
I think that is very possible. But Ewers might be "forced" to leave with Arch and Maalik in the lurking...
I don't see that class being anywhere close to better than this one, just my perspective tho
I didn't mean that part. I meant the players Mark referenced going back to school...
He is incredibly fast with a blazing 10 yd n 20 yd split obviously apparent, the speed and acceleration are insane. But the backyard playstyle and maneuvering the pocket and off angle throws CW does is what makes ppl think of Mahomes. Mahomes mind is next level tho, I don't think CW has that.
Did you watch Mahomes at Texas Tech? He was the most entertaining reckless player I think I have ever seen. The throws he attempted were unreal.
That is the correct approach to this offseason. No Jones, no half measure bullshit. Identify the preferred alternative and make it happen.
LOL. You like Penix, the guy who has had FOUR major surgeries, isn’t very mobile and will be 24 on draft day?
Once again, I thank G-d you are not involved in any way, shape or form with NYG mgmt.
PS - how’s Malik Willis doing these days?
but to me Daniels is closer. It's the running style. Against Florida he knew when to turn it up field and when to get out of bounds. He often gained enormous yardage without taking a hot at any point during the play. Seemed like a guy in control of himself.
Did you watch Mahomes at Texas Tech? He was the most entertaining reckless player I think I have ever seen. The throws he attempted were unreal.
Mahomes has an incredible mind. Imagine if Mcadoo had his way haha. Who did the Chiefs trade up with to get him again? I'm sure we could've offered more if they listened to old Mac lol
And I believe they may have used some of that draft capital the next year to get Allen.
If we like someone, chances are someone else likes him too. And lots of teams need a QB.
Daniels looks promising but for now he's a tier below.
I think Caleb will go #1 and Drake will go #2.
Then we get a QB they didn't really want ...and here we are.
I don't give a shit if Jayden Daniels becomes a consensus #4 or #5 in terms of QBs... If they were to value him as the future- don't play games - just select him wherever.
Who gives a shit if the media calls it a "reach"?
In comment 16289550 Professor Falken said:
Caleb Williams/Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels/JJ McCarthy + picks?
Key point here.
I think that's underrating Daniels.
I can easily see Daniels, Maye, CW equally in the hunt for the top pick.
Daniels is my favorite quarterback in this draft. He can throw, and run and has much better placement on the ball on medium routes then the others I have watched this year.
And I believe they may have used some of that draft capital the next year to get Allen.
So we definitely could have made the trade over the Chiefs as qe are in the other conference, it's in the past but it is known mcadoo loved Mahomes. We gotta nail this pick, so crucial.
In comment 16289598 Eric from BBI said:
In comment 16289550 Professor Falken said:
Caleb Williams/Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels/JJ McCarthy + picks?
Key point here.
I think that's underrating Daniels.
I can easily see Daniels, Maye, CW equally in the hunt for the top pick.
Daniels is my favorite quarterback in this draft. He can throw, and run and has much better placement on the ball on medium routes then the others I have watched this year.
I'll keep saying it on repeat. I'm enamored with JD.
Rumors are Ewers is returning to Texas. He has been hurt for 3 games, so his stats were hit, so the talk is he will give it another season. Before the injury I think he was coming out
Also, did King mention how Mary Beth played in field hockey? Old joke for people who have been reading him for awhile.
I’m similarly in on Maye.
Watched a ton of both QBs today and he looks like an NFL qb to me. What jumps out is the poise. The arm talent is superior. A lot to like.
Caleb has that playmaking arrogance that can be tantalizing at times but I think a lot of the shit he pulls in college is not going to fly at the next level. I think he has higher bust potential.
I agree unless it'd from one or 2 to 3 and we know we get our fuy.
Maye has a little of that new age version of Eli in him. His 2OT win last weekend was fun. He wears #10 and he hands off to a RB named Hampton. Getting strong Giants vibes from the universe.
Meanwhile Daniels pops off the screen to me. A talented kid I think will really excel.
Maye has a little of that new age version of Eli in him. His 2OT win last weekend was fun. He wears #10 and he hands off to a RB named Hampton. Getting strong Giants vibes from the universe.
Meanwhile Daniels pops off the screen to me. A talented kid I think will really excel.
What, and Caleb doesn't look good too you?
However, I don't want them to get my favorite guy. I want them to scout the shit out of these QBs, identify the one they (Schoen and his staff) like best, and then manipulate the draft however they have to to get that guy and maximize their resources.
That is the correct approach to this offseason. No Jones, no half measure bullshit. Identify the preferred alternative and make it happen.
LOL. You like Penix, the guy who has had FOUR major surgeries, isn’t very mobile and will be 24 on draft day?
Once again, I thank G-d you are not involved in any way, shape or form with NYG mgmt.
PS - how’s Malik Willis doing these days?
The same group of idiots keeps bringing up Malik Willis, not realizing we'd be in a better position today if we HAD drafted Willis to replace Jones. They don't realize it would have been better to turn the position over to Willis, Cassel, Pickett, or a JUGS machine than it would have been to go forward with Jones.
If they don't get it now they never will.
they will be great players at the next level.
Maye has a little of that new age version of Eli in him. His 2OT win last weekend was fun. He wears #10 and he hands off to a RB named Hampton. Getting strong Giants vibes from the universe.
Meanwhile Daniels pops off the screen to me. A talented kid I think will really excel.
What, and Caleb doesn't look good too you?
I think he feels he has a bit lower of a floor than Maye or Daniels a point with which I agree. Don't get me wrong I have CW ahead of Maye and right behind JD. Nevertheless, his height and mind concern me a bit. And it's not just the crying and sensational media stuff. I just am unsure of his I telligence and gamer mentality that make good qbs great and bad ones good. Plus he is under 6'1, I don't like that at all.
In comment 16289655 GiantTuff1 said:
they will be great players at the next level.
Maye has a little of that new age version of Eli in him. His 2OT win last weekend was fun. He wears #10 and he hands off to a RB named Hampton. Getting strong Giants vibes from the universe.
Meanwhile Daniels pops off the screen to me. A talented kid I think will really excel.
What, and Caleb doesn't look good too you?
I think he feels he has a bit lower of a floor than Maye or Daniels a point with which I agree. Don't get me wrong I have CW ahead of Maye and right behind JD. Nevertheless, his height and mind concern me a bit. And it's not just the crying and sensational media stuff. I just am unsure of his I telligence and gamer mentality that make good qbs great and bad ones good. Plus he is under 6'1, I don't like that at all.
Joel Klatt said of Williams, he is the only QB prospect he has ever covered that excels in all five categories:
1. Can control game from pocket
2. Great mind
3. Great arm
4. Creates outside the pocket
5. Threat with his legs
This is why he is held in such high regard. And if Klatt is saying it, then you know scouts and coaches see it. That's who he talks to. And none of them put Daniels in Williams' category, yet. Daniels for now is a flavor of the month. Caleb has been on his perch for two seasons.
I seriously do not think anybody is taking Daniels, or Maye for that matter, over Williams.
In comment 16289658 jinkies said:
In comment 16289655 GiantTuff1 said:
they will be great players at the next level.
Maye has a little of that new age version of Eli in him. His 2OT win last weekend was fun. He wears #10 and he hands off to a RB named Hampton. Getting strong Giants vibes from the universe.
Meanwhile Daniels pops off the screen to me. A talented kid I think will really excel.
What, and Caleb doesn't look good too you?
I think he feels he has a bit lower of a floor than Maye or Daniels a point with which I agree. Don't get me wrong I have CW ahead of Maye and right behind JD. Nevertheless, his height and mind concern me a bit. And it's not just the crying and sensational media stuff. I just am unsure of his I telligence and gamer mentality that make good qbs great and bad ones good. Plus he is under 6'1, I don't like that at all.
Joel Klatt said of Williams, he is the only QB prospect he has ever covered that excels in all five categories:
1. Can control game from pocket
2. Great mind
3. Great arm
4. Creates outside the pocket
5. Threat with his legs
This is why he is held in such high regard. And if Klatt is saying it, then you know scouts and coaches see it. That's who he talks to. And none of them put Daniels in Williams' category, yet. Daniels for now is a flavor of the month. Caleb has been on his perch for two seasons.
I seriously do not think anybody is taking Daniels, or Maye for that matter, over Williams.
I can't comment on any of that. I don't think Daniels is flavor of the month, but I get what you mean. I've liked him all year and he just keeps getting better. In short, I think it's a 3 qb draft and I think the 3 of them have a good chance to all be very good.
However, I don't want them to get my favorite guy. I want them to scout the shit out of these QBs, identify the one they (Schoen and his staff) like best, and then manipulate the draft however they have to to get that guy and maximize their resources.
That is the correct approach to this offseason. No Jones, no half measure bullshit. Identify the preferred alternative and make it happen.
LOL. You like Penix, the guy who has had FOUR major surgeries, isn’t very mobile and will be 24 on draft day?
Once again, I thank G-d you are not involved in any way, shape or form with NYG mgmt.
PS - how’s Malik Willis doing these days?
Your obsession with Go Terps is very weird, it’s cringy how you follow him every thread he posts in. Even better when you insult his football views, especially considering your thoughts on DJ. Keep it up, dumbass.
+1
I'm a big fan of Penix as well, interested to see how he does at Oregon St on Saturday night.
It's very possible. Tyrod Taylor will likely play against the Packers. The thing is, every other team will win some games as well.
It is hard to lose out, the league is designed for close games. So, I'm hoping a win or two still ensures a top two pick.
Then you draft Marvin Harrison Jr and be damn happy about it.
However, I don't want them to get my favorite guy. I want them to scout the shit out of these QBs, identify the one they (Schoen and his staff) like best, and then manipulate the draft however they have to to get that guy and maximize their resources.
That is the correct approach to this offseason. No Jones, no half measure bullshit. Identify the preferred alternative and make it happen.
LOL. You like Penix, the guy who has had FOUR major surgeries, isn’t very mobile and will be 24 on draft day?
Once again, I thank G-d you are not involved in any way, shape or form with NYG mgmt.
PS - how’s Malik Willis doing these days?
How would you feel about Penix in the 2nd round? Because I have a feeling the Eagles will throw that last game.
like beat the Pats and not know what to do when Williams and Maye go off the board 1 and 2
It's very possible. Tyrod Taylor will likely play against the Packers. The thing is, every other team will win some games as well.
It is hard to lose out, the league is designed for close games. So, I'm hoping a win or two still ensures a top two pick.
I doubt the Panthers win again this season.
Let's play this out:
The Giants draft Willis with the 7th pick, which means they don't pick Neal. Taylor probably gets banged up and Willis gets a few starts in 2022.
After 2023 likely it appears Willis isn't going to make it as a starter in the NFL and the Giants have a top 5 pick.
So in short, the Giants pick a bust at 7, they aren't very good in 2023, and are in a position to replace their QB after two years.
Seems familiar, except with about 60M less commitment.
Let's play this out:
The Giants draft Willis with the 7th pick, which means they don't pick Neal. Taylor probably gets banged up and Willis gets a few starts in 2022.
After 2023 likely it appears Willis isn't going to make it as a starter in the NFL and the Giants have a top 5 pick.
So in short, the Giants pick a bust at 7, they aren't very good in 2023, and are in a position to replace their QB after two years.
Seems familiar, except with about 60M less commitment.
If the Giants had drafted Malik Willis with the 7th pick, the GM and HC would already be fired.
More than anything else, give me a QB who is smart. The guy who impresses Schoen and Daboll breaking down film and breaking down defenses on the board. So many of these guys have enough physical talent to succeed in the NFL. The difference to me are the guys who can process quickly and make good decisions.
Closer to the draft I will be looking at all the write ups by Sy and others and looking for that "quick mind, very smart, diagnosis quickly" traits as the guy I want. We have all seen what a slow mind can do to a physically talented QB.
We took a consensus top talent at tackle and his career is far from over by the way.
Oh Ryan, you're a big spoofer. Here I thought we'd just be waiting to see how it played out.
So if the Giants picked a presumptive bust at 7 and the quarterback of the future wasn't on the roster, leadership would get fired?
This feels familiar.
For that reason, I hope Schoen explores trading away Jones this offseason accompanied by a draft pick and potentially the Giants paying part of Jones’ 2024 base salary. We need to move on from this mistake fast.
Neal is not a finished work by any means and I would not avoid the best QB prospect for it, but if I was even close on scores on these guys, I would hesitate to bring in a left hander until I felt more comfortable that edge rushers would get some free runs at my QB's blind side each game.
For that reason, I hope Schoen explores trading away Jones this offseason accompanied by a draft pick and potentially the Giants paying part of Jones’ 2024 base salary. We need to move on from this mistake fast.
The Giants would have to send a pretty high pick to someone to take Jones unless they retain most of his salary. The guy would be going in to be a high level backup or one year placeholder for a team.
The flavor of the month is to move off of highly drafted players quickly but I think that is easier said than done.
It is a real benefit when a team can quickly identify a highly drafted player that likely won’t work out, I think every team prefers that, but I don’t see that happen that often.
He's going to miss time next year and no one is taking on the liability of the 2025 injury guarantee.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
That is a bit extreme, but still costs the Giants $33 mill pre-June 1st trade. Post June 1st trade saves $36 mill!
I actually think Neal may be able to play with a new line coach.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They're too obsessed with taking angry shots at him.
I also think Schoen and Daboll wanted Jones back (of course Mara did as well). We are just seeing the worst possible scenario play out. When you look at the QB's around the league, it's easy to see why there would be a leaning to keep building.
But, I'm shocked so many are not understanding what he's saying. Don't pay significant money to QB's who are not game changers. If they drafted Willis, he'd be cheap and there would be no $47M cap hit next year. That's the point. Malik Willis has no impact on whether the Titans could draft Will Levis the next year.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They're too obsessed with taking angry shots at him.
This. They understand what is being said, they are just angry they continue to be proven wrong over and over again by someone they detest (for saying things that turned out to be accurate).
That is the correct approach to this offseason. No Jones, no half measure bullshit. Identify the preferred alternative and make it happen.
Agreed. Shit, maybe its Bo Nix. I'm not a scout. Just get it right. The fucking niners are starting Mr. Irrelevant for fucks sake. The "cant miss" guys seem to miss alot.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They are getting what he is saying but seriously disagree with the assertion that a bad contract that the team can escape from after next year is more problematic than utterly whiffing on drafting a clearly incapable QB in the top 10 who it appears has no chance of ever sniffing being a starting QB and might not even turn out to be a quality backup.
In comment 16289804 Sean said:
But, I'm shocked so many are not understanding what he's saying. Don't pay significant money to QB's who are not game changers. If they drafted Willis, he'd be cheap and there would be no $47M cap hit next year. That's the point. Malik Willis has no impact on whether the Titans could draft Will Levis the next year.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They're too obsessed with taking angry shots at him.
This. They understand what is being said, they are just angry they continue to be proven wrong over and over again by someone they detest (for saying things that turned out to be accurate).
And just like drafting Willis did not stop the titans from drafting Levis, the DJ contract is not stopping the Giants from drafting a QB this year.
Finally, I think the point is that GT is cocksure in his assertion that Willis was a talent worth taking in the Top 10 and dismissively rejected any contrary opinions as unknowledgeable. The guy clearly was not worth a top 10 pick. The league spoke and now his play has reafffirmed that. But rather than showing some humility, GT's spin now is it's still better than what the Giants did.
In comment 16289809 JonC said:
In comment 16289804 Sean said:
But, I'm shocked so many are not understanding what he's saying. Don't pay significant money to QB's who are not game changers. If they drafted Willis, he'd be cheap and there would be no $47M cap hit next year. That's the point. Malik Willis has no impact on whether the Titans could draft Will Levis the next year.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They're too obsessed with taking angry shots at him.
This. They understand what is being said, they are just angry they continue to be proven wrong over and over again by someone they detest (for saying things that turned out to be accurate).
And just like drafting Willis did not stop the titans from drafting Levis, the DJ contract is not stopping the Giants from drafting a QB this year.
Finally, I think the point is that GT is cocksure in his assertion that Willis was a talent worth taking in the Top 10 and dismissively rejected any contrary opinions as unknowledgeable. The guy clearly was not worth a top 10 pick. The league spoke and now his play has reafffirmed that. But rather than showing some humility, GT's spin now is it's still better than what the Giants did.
And you continue to post like you are basically gum stuck on the bottom of his shoe.
I know you're tongue in cheek, but do you really doubt Schoen's draft preparation and overall competence? He hadn't even graduated high school when Young (with Reeves help) picked Cyclops at 5.
From the OP: "Schoen and Daboll were in the process of being convinced Jones can be the QB for the next 5 years, but then he wasn't playing well this year and got hurt on top of that. It will be financially painful next year, but he still thinks they'll go QB."
That's been my view all along. I'm sure we'll draft a QB too. But a top 3 pick with 2 the other top 3 wanting a QB, with MHJ in the mix, opens up enormous possibilities, and owning the top pick is franchise altering any way you use it unless you draft a bust with it.
I think Atlanta or TB would give up the better part of a draft and probably a few testicles and other body parts to get Williams or Maye. They both likely have top 10 picks. What would a swap bring? I'd think at minimum their '24 2nd and 4th, a '25 1st and possibly more. With a top 10 first and and 3 2nd rounders, the rest of the draft is Schoen's oyster. We can't know what QBs he wants and how badly he'd covet them, but with that ammo he gets his QB and 3 other top picks this season. And Jones is starting game 1 if he's healthy regardless.
Everything Schoen's done to date says the dude knows how to maneuver.
I would hope that anyone who evaluated him as a top ten pick would have the self awareness that maybe they should consider learning the position better if they are going to be so opinionated on it.
The point is to try to win. I think we can agree that Willis would not have taken us there, so Terps was wrong about that, but a lot of us are wrong about draft picks. However, he is also not suddenly correct about picking Willis.
Woof! That would be amazing!
One can dream.
We took a consensus top talent at tackle and his career is far from over by the way.
You were/are willing to give DJ 5+ years to prove his competency (or not). You remain willing to do the same for Neal.
But Willis would be a definitive bust after 18 months? Why the different standards for judgment?
By the way, I'm not disagreeing that Willis is inadequate - I actually agree with you there. But for me, it's not inconsistent to have a willingness to make quick determinations on players. So much so that I'm sure you've criticized me (and others) for that as a rush to judgment when it involves players that you choose to defend. But you tend to be much more patient (we don't need to dig up the Ereck Flowers threads, for example, but we can both just remember that they exist), except when you want to bend your general viewpoint in an effort to discredit Terps.
I think a lot of fans just refuse to subscribe to the notion that the second best thing you can do besides hitting on a draft pick is to fail fast on that pick and move on with a pivot in mind. Drafting Willis would have been a hope for the former, with a chance at the latter. And the latter isn't nearly as crippling as extending the pain and then paying full retail for the unproven commodity.
Why I wanted the Giants to draft him was based on this observation:
With the luxury of two top 10 picks and Taylor in hand, I wanted the Giants to take a big swing. Daboll has worked great magic in his career with quarterbacks.
And again, if it didn't work out, the Giants would be in roughly the same position they are now, but many 10s of millions of dollars in the black.
I cannot honestly believe this is happening. You guys have warped your minds to now commit to an argument that completely whiffing on a QB at 7 would have been a good thing for the franchise, because hey we can just take another crack at it the following year because we suck!
We took a consensus top talent at tackle and his career is far from over by the way.
You were/are willing to give DJ 5+ years to prove his competency (or not). You remain willing to do the same for Neal.
But Willis would be a definitive bust after 18 months? Why the different standards for judgment?
By the way, I'm not disagreeing that Willis is inadequate - I actually agree with you there. But for me, it's not inconsistent to have a willingness to make quick determinations on players. So much so that I'm sure you've criticized me (and others) for that as a rush to judgment when it involves players that you choose to defend. But you tend to be much more patient (we don't need to dig up the Ereck Flowers threads, for example, but we can both just remember that they exist), except when you want to bend your general viewpoint in an effort to discredit Terps.
I think a lot of fans just refuse to subscribe to the notion that the second best thing you can do besides hitting on a draft pick is to fail fast on that pick and move on with a pivot in mind. Drafting Willis would have been a hope for the former, with a chance at the latter. And the latter isn't nearly as crippling as extending the pain and then paying full retail for the unproven commodity.
Not for nothing but at least Jones has some NFL ability while Willis ansolutely never did. Jones is an enigma. In the end, Willis was never going to be anything, while at least Jones was a tease.
Jones likely ends up as a backup somewhere after the Giants let him go or trade him. Willis will never be even that.
Ultimately, neither gets you a SB ring.
You were/are willing to give DJ 5+ years to prove his competency (or not). You remain willing to do the same for Neal.
But Willis would be a definitive bust after 18 months? Why the different standards for judgment?
This absolutely nails it. All of the members of DJFC who criticize any other QB with < 4 years of experience need to STFU.
Yes, Willis has not been impressive. Maybe the 3rd round was the right slot after all. But based on the way he's played thus far, the third round was probably where Jones should have been drafted.
It took Jones's fourth audition to show he could be an effective game manager if the HC/OC had the right training wheels.
Hell, there are some members of the DJFC who want Jones to get a sixth audition to show if he's really the QB1 we need.
Jones likely ends up as a backup somewhere after the Giants let him go or trade him. Willis will never be even that.
Ultimately, neither gets you a SB ring.
Would you be surprised to learn Sy rated Jones and Willis the same grade?
But, I'm shocked so many are not understanding what he's saying. Don't pay significant money to QB's who are not game changers. If they drafted Willis, he'd be cheap and there would be no $47M cap hit next year. That's the point. Malik Willis has no impact on whether the Titans could draft Will Levis the next year.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They're too obsessed with taking angry shots at him.
Not for nothing but at least Jones has some NFL ability while Willis ansolutely never did. Jones is an enigma. In the end, Willis was never going to be anything, while at least Jones was a tease.
Jones likely ends up as a backup somewhere after the Giants let him go or trade him. Willis will never be even that.
Ultimately, neither gets you a SB ring.
Would you be surprised to learn Sy rated Jones and Willis the same grade?
Absolutely would be. I semi remember the hype on Willis in that he had a great arm but zero accuracy plus he could move. Kind of like a smaller version of Anthony Richardson last year. (Richardson obviously much better)
As much as I love Sy and trust him, that is not a good look. He has said QBs and CBs are the hardest to evaluate.
I was wrong on his talent.
Jones was great last year with a shhirty cast.
No one needs to be put down because they back Jones.
We are Giant fans.
We won because of Jones last year.
Assholes
He got injured and you are trying to wash it away.
The young man took a fucking brutal beating and quite frankly might never be the same again.
Let it go, you awful fans.
If you had a lick of character, you would be ashamed.
He won a playoff game in historic fashion and you are gloating over his misfortune.
We see you.
I was wrong on his talent.
Jones was great last year with a shhirty cast.
No one needs to be put down because they back Jones.
We are Giant fans.
We won because of Jones last year.
Assholes
He got injured and you are trying to wash it away.
The young man took a fucking brutal beating and quite frankly might never be the same again.
Let it go, you awful fans.
If you had a lick of character, you would be ashamed.
He won a playoff game in historic fashion and you are gloating over his misfortune.
We see you.
Quality post.
Absolutely would be. I semi remember the hype on Willis in that he had a great arm but zero accuracy plus he could move. Kind of like a smaller version of Anthony Richardson last year. (Richardson obviously much better)
As much as I love Sy and trust him, that is not a good look. He has said QBs and CBs are the hardest to evaluate.
From the cheap seats, us fans have very little to go on when developing opinions on college players. Even the guys with better seats often get it wrong. Even still, the guys with field passes often get it wrong.
The Giants got it wrong with Jones, and then doubled down when they saw a glimpse of hope.
At the time many of us felt the same as Sy, Willis was a boom or bust pick. But with the luxury of an extra first round pick, a new coach who had some great QB pelts, and that Jones appeared to be a very average at best player -- it was worth the risk.
Looks like Willis doesn't have what it takes. Looks like Neal doesn't have what it takes. Looks like Jones doesn't have what it takes.
But only one of these three characters comes with a $40M a year check.
Would you be surprised to learn Sy rated Jones and Willis the same grade?
Absolutely would be. I semi remember the hype on Willis in that he had a great arm but zero accuracy plus he could move. Kind of like a smaller version of Anthony Richardson last year. (Richardson obviously much better)
As much as I love Sy and trust him, that is not a good look. He has said QBs and CBs are the hardest to evaluate.
From the cheap seats, us fans have very little to go on when developing opinions on college players. Even the guys with better seats often get it wrong. Even still, the guys with field passes often get it wrong.
The Giants got it wrong with Jones, and then doubled down when they saw a glimpse of hope.
At the time many of us felt the same as Sy, Willis was a boom or bust pick. But with the luxury of an extra first round pick, a new coach who had some great QB pelts, and that Jones appeared to be a very average at best player -- it was worth the risk.
Looks like Willis doesn't have what it takes. Looks like Neal doesn't have what it takes. Looks like Jones doesn't have what it takes.
But only one of these three characters comes with a $40M a year check.
This is true. I still have hopes for Neal, even if it is a move to RG where I think he can play well.
It is why I wonder which QB is best for the Giants next year. Williams is amazing with that flick of the wrist 60 yarder. But he seems a bit of a head case. Have seen neither Maye or Daniel play. So haven't a clue.
But, from what I have seen overall, just give me a guy that reads quickly and gets it out accurately with some mobility. Kind of why I asked about Jordan Travis. I doubt he goes 1st round or is even 1st round worthy, but the guy wins. Someone like him I think can win in the NFL (I am not advocating for him except maybe as the late 2nd rounder.)
I still think about P Manning and Leaf....how could people have been so wrong?
I don't want a midget or a guy with multiple injuries.
Would that guarantee the same with Willis? Of course not. But it would have been interesting to see what Daboll could do with him given the full complement of attention and practice snaps that would come with being a top pick.
The key is it still would have been a better alternative to where we are now. It is crucial to understand the rookie QB timeline and cost benefit. It is abundantly clear that the Giants STILL do not.
Jones was billed as a Cutcliffe disciple that was "NFL ready" a smart "high floor" player. Which is actually and completely on its face a bad idea. A franchise in the state of ours at that time shouldn't been going for a high floor player at 6.
It actually makes complete sense to go with the high ceiling player like Willis and the two are actually completely different with the strategic thinking behind Willis being much stronger.
The "full bloom love" on Jones completely morphed from low floor to talking about his high ceiling because really once the floor was set that was the only option.
The only thing more dangerous and stupid than giving someone a million chances is changing your original assessment of their core value propositions to do so.
Comparing Willis to Jones especially after paying Jones on the changed "high ceiling" thesis fundamentally misunderstands the problem(s) with Jones.
Would that guarantee the same with Willis? Of course not. But it would have been interesting to see what Daboll could do with him given the full complement of attention and practice snaps that would come with being a top pick.
The key is it still would have been a better alternative to where we are now. It is crucial to understand the rookie QB timeline and cost benefit. It is abundantly clear that the Giants STILL do not.
I think there was a huge difference between Allen and Willis. Allen had a large number of drops reducing his completion percentage. Willis would sometimes throw a ball and it was nowhere near the WRs - IIRC.
Now maybe I am misremembering, but Allen was always considered a 1st rounder. I don't remember Willis being touted as 1st round - perhaps maybe late 1st?
In comment 16289804 Sean said:
But, I'm shocked so many are not understanding what he's saying. Don't pay significant money to QB's who are not game changers. If they drafted Willis, he'd be cheap and there would be no $47M cap hit next year. That's the point. Malik Willis has no impact on whether the Titans could draft Will Levis the next year.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They're too obsessed with taking angry shots at him.
There are at least 1000 reasons to take angry shots at Terps. Just read BBI. It was better here when he ran away. Wasn't 1 guy volume posting the same trolling shite in every thread. He chooses to be as inflammatory as possible.
Do you feel as strongly about those who post the same pro-DJ shite on every thread? How about the pro-DG crowd that never once came back for their humble pie?
It's only Terps? I can think of a poster who is obsessed with Terps and does the exact same shit as far as volume posting on threads but you just happen to agree with his POV so you probably barely even notice.
I can think of a few more BBI posters who actually did improve the board by leaving (even the one who did run away because he got exposed faking posts, rather than being attacked by a moderator). But I mostly see you celebrating whenever those phonies make their occasional cameo appearances now.
Raise the fucking level of discourse. Terps does that. Many here couldn't even if they tried (and they never try). I'll take inflammatory intelligence over kumbaya stupidity and desperation for consensus any day of the week.
Josh Allen was a very rough diamond coming out of Wyoming. Obviously big and strong, but there were obviously accuracy and competition issues in college. Under Daboll Allen became one of the best QBs in the league.
Would that guarantee the same with Willis? Of course not. But it would have been interesting to see what Daboll could do with him given the full complement of attention and practice snaps that would come with being a top pick.
The key is it still would have been a better alternative to where we are now. It is crucial to understand the rookie QB timeline and cost benefit. It is abundantly clear that the Giants STILL do not.
I think there was a huge difference between Allen and Willis. Allen had a large number of drops reducing his completion percentage. Willis would sometimes throw a ball and it was nowhere near the WRs - IIRC.
Now maybe I am misremembering, but Allen was always considered a 1st rounder. I don't remember Willis being touted as 1st round - perhaps maybe late 1st?
Remember, Willis and Jones had the same grade from Sy.
Are you comfortable with the implied assertion that DJ was also not touted as a 1st rounder?
In comment 16290191 Go Terps said:
Josh Allen was a very rough diamond coming out of Wyoming. Obviously big and strong, but there were obviously accuracy and competition issues in college. Under Daboll Allen became one of the best QBs in the league.
Would that guarantee the same with Willis? Of course not. But it would have been interesting to see what Daboll could do with him given the full complement of attention and practice snaps that would come with being a top pick.
The key is it still would have been a better alternative to where we are now. It is crucial to understand the rookie QB timeline and cost benefit. It is abundantly clear that the Giants STILL do not.
I think there was a huge difference between Allen and Willis. Allen had a large number of drops reducing his completion percentage. Willis would sometimes throw a ball and it was nowhere near the WRs - IIRC.
Now maybe I am misremembering, but Allen was always considered a 1st rounder. I don't remember Willis being touted as 1st round - perhaps maybe late 1st?
Remember, Willis and Jones had the same grade from Sy.
Are you comfortable with the implied assertion that DJ was also not touted as a 1st rounder?
christian pointed it out already and I answered. FWIW at least two other teams were misguided enough to be taking Jones in the 1st round - Denver and Miami, IIRC. I wish DG had stayed with his initial plan to draft DE Josh Allen at #6.
At this point, Jones looks broken. I'm not sure if it's physically or mentally or both. He no longer looks like a player that can throw for 350 yards and 5 tds like he did as a rookie. If the Giants really like one of the QBs they should move on from Jones. You can't put the franchise in his hands next year.
King reported Denver and Elway had no interest. He was actually in their war room.
Miami? Who knows...
I always believed it was a tactic by Gettleman to justify his overreach for Jones.
And the only comeback you have is, played well vs the Vikings (an historically bad pass D) and won a road playoff game. But there are abundant examples that this is no big deal. Trubisky did it. Bortles did it. Osweiler did it. Tebow did it. Yea, these are professional athletes and they can perform well, once in a while.
You have taken a stand that Jones is a great leader, that he has "it". You've said he is a better leader than Aaron Rodgers, for instance. But Rodgers, for all his warts, has players around the league wanting to play with him. And Daniel Jones has nobody who wants to play with him. Quite the opposite. Many players around the league mock him. And Daniel Jones has not elevated a single player. Every player that left his orbit, did better, produced more.
Just admit you got hoodwinked and let's move on, because it is abundantly clear by his performance in '23, Jones is not a starter in this league. It's not about the injury. It's about the player.
Take the L. And let's get on board with a new era.
In comment 16290204 section125 said:
In comment 16290191 Go Terps said:
Josh Allen was a very rough diamond coming out of Wyoming. Obviously big and strong, but there were obviously accuracy and competition issues in college. Under Daboll Allen became one of the best QBs in the league.
Would that guarantee the same with Willis? Of course not. But it would have been interesting to see what Daboll could do with him given the full complement of attention and practice snaps that would come with being a top pick.
The key is it still would have been a better alternative to where we are now. It is crucial to understand the rookie QB timeline and cost benefit. It is abundantly clear that the Giants STILL do not.
I think there was a huge difference between Allen and Willis. Allen had a large number of drops reducing his completion percentage. Willis would sometimes throw a ball and it was nowhere near the WRs - IIRC.
Now maybe I am misremembering, but Allen was always considered a 1st rounder. I don't remember Willis being touted as 1st round - perhaps maybe late 1st?
Remember, Willis and Jones had the same grade from Sy.
Are you comfortable with the implied assertion that DJ was also not touted as a 1st rounder?
christian pointed it out already and I answered. FWIW at least two other teams were misguided enough to be taking Jones in the 1st round - Denver and Miami, IIRC. I wish DG had stayed with his initial plan to draft DE Josh Allen at #6.
I agree about Josh Allen.
As far as the rumors about other teams being misguided enough to have also overdrafted DJ, that doesn't move the needle for me. A bad pick is a bad pick even if it's validated by other teams being willing to make the same bad pick.
Hypothetically speaking, if you were to find out that some other team would have taken Sebastian Janikowski before the Raiders' next pick in the 2000 draft, would you consider that a justified validation for the Raiders taking a kicker 17th overall?
The whole explanation after the fact with the DJ pick just told me that Gettleman never actually had a sense of valuation. If you have a 3rd round grade on a player but you really like him, that doesn't mean that you ignore his flaws and his grade just because someone else may have missed what you caught. And maybe that's being too kind to DG, because the reality - as the results bore out - is that he was probably the one missing things that other GMs caught, not the other way around.
King reported Denver and Elway had no interest. He was actually in their war room.
Miami? Who knows...
I always believed it was a tactic by Gettleman to justify his overreach for Jones.
Ah, who knows what really happened. But, I don't believe GMs that come out after missing their guy and denying that was their guy. Denver was known to be targeting QB.
It is known and confirmed by DG that he wanted Josh Allen at 6 and then Jones at 17. He said it himself.
I still believe both Denver and Miami were looking at Jones.
Water under the bridge, now.
King reported Denver and Elway had no interest. He was actually in their war room.
Miami? Who knows...
I always believed it was a tactic by Gettleman to justify his overreach for Jones.
Like the line in Moneyball, "It's a problem you think we need to explain ourselves" it really bothered me how Gettleman felt the need to defend the Jones pick. If you believe in what you are doing or have done, there's no need to justify it.
Gettleman came out and said he knew for a "fact" other team were going to take Jones before the Sexy pick. So, the speculation began as to which teams. And Denver and Miami were the conclusions.
King reported Denver and Elway had no interest. He was actually in their war room.
Miami? Who knows...
I always believed it was a tactic by Gettleman to justify his overreach for Jones.
Like the line in Moneyball, "It's a problem you think we need to explain ourselves" it really bothered me how Gettleman felt the need to defend the Jones pick. If you believe in what you are doing or have done, there's no need to justify it.
He was asked and gave an answer. If he doesn't answer, then he is just the arrogant prick we all call him anyway. Problem is, no matter what answer he gave, he would be questioned and vilified for it.
In the end, we believe whatever we want to believe to fill our version of the truth. Football GMs have a history of deflecting the truth or covering up for players they missed getting so that those they did get are not diminished. bw is right, we truly do not know whether Denver or Miami actually were going to take Jones because they'd never tell the truth about it. Sometimes it is the beats that find out or speculate according to their sources that give us insight.
Going back to the Jones/Willis ratings - perhaps it is tallest among midgets - but clearly Jones was the better of the two, even if it was not good enough. We are discussing over semantics. One guy started for 5 years, the other was bypassed as backup/3rd string one year after his selection. And good for Vrabel seeing that there was little there in Willis and then picking Levis.
Ultimately, the Giants must pick at least one QB early in the draft come April. Jones is just not it and after 5 years it just is not going to happen. I was fooled twice, shame om me.
To draft Willis.
I was wrong on his talent.
Jones was great last year with a shhirty cast.
No one needs to be put down because they back Jones.
We are Giant fans.
We won because of Jones last year.
Assholes
He got injured and you are trying to wash it away.
The young man took a fucking brutal beating and quite frankly might never be the same again.
Let it go, you awful fans.
If you had a lick of character, you would be ashamed.
He won a playoff game in historic fashion and you are gloating over his misfortune.
We see you.
Quality post.
It's like a haiku.
King reported Denver and Elway had no interest. He was actually in their war room.
Miami? Who knows...
I always believed it was a tactic by Gettleman to justify his overreach for Jones.
I think I read that Denver had a second round grade on Jones. What's interesting is that they also had consecutive picks in the second round, and took Drew Lock, with the second, not the first, of those picks.
I nonetheless still think that Jones would have been taken by #17. QBs get overdrafted every year, and Jones had some late buzz IIRC that was causing him to move up.
He was asked and gave an answer. If he doesn't answer, then he is just the arrogant prick we all call him anyway. Problem is, no matter what answer he gave, he would be questioned and vilified for it.
So a guy who acted like a condescending prick all the time was suddenly concerned about it?
If I fell in "full bloom love" with a QB and believed deeply that I had just selected a FRANCHISE QB (without trading up), I'd have said exactly that and let it stand on its own. No "other teams were going to pick him" or anything else, just "when you have a chance at someone you believe to be a franchise QB, you don't wait. I believe Daniel Jones is that QB, so I took him."
Jones has shown ability to be a top 10 QB in football during his time here. Willis couldn't come close to that, he is awful.
Doubt that's his point. We actually don't know if Willis is awful, he hasn't really even played! Someone like you who'd constantly argue that we didn't have enough information to move on from Jones 4 or 5 years into his career ought to at least "see how it plays out" with a guy who's been in the league a year and a half.
But I think the point is that Willis could at least have shown traits worth exploring in year one or two, and at worst we'd be at the same place we are now: recognizing we'd need a new QB in 2024.
But, I'm shocked so many are not understanding what he's saying. Don't pay significant money to QB's who are not game changers. If they drafted Willis, he'd be cheap and there would be no $47M cap hit next year. That's the point. Malik Willis has no impact on whether the Titans could draft Will Levis the next year.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They are getting what he is saying but seriously disagree with the assertion that a bad contract that the team can escape from after next year is more problematic than utterly whiffing on drafting a clearly incapable QB in the top 10 who it appears has no chance of ever sniffing being a starting QB and might not even turn out to be a quality backup.
The Giants did both with the same guy!
Would that guarantee the same with Willis? Of course not. But it would have been interesting to see what Daboll could do with him given the full complement of attention and practice snaps that would come with being a top pick.
The key is it still would have been a better alternative to where we are now. It is crucial to understand the rookie QB timeline and cost benefit. It is abundantly clear that the Giants STILL do not.
Here's how this post is going to appear to many:
Under Daboll Allen became one of the best QBs in the league. Would that would guarantee the same with Willis?.
The key is it still Willis would have been a better alternative to where we are now. QB than everyone else ever.
In comment 16289804 Sean said:
But, I'm shocked so many are not understanding what he's saying. Don't pay significant money to QB's who are not game changers. If they drafted Willis, he'd be cheap and there would be no $47M cap hit next year. That's the point. Malik Willis has no impact on whether the Titans could draft Will Levis the next year.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They are getting what he is saying but seriously disagree with the assertion that a bad contract that the team can escape from after next year is more problematic than utterly whiffing on drafting a clearly incapable QB in the top 10 who it appears has no chance of ever sniffing being a starting QB and might not even turn out to be a quality backup.
The Giants did both with the same guy!
lol
In comment 16289804 Sean said:
But, I'm shocked so many are not understanding what he's saying. Don't pay significant money to QB's who are not game changers. If they drafted Willis, he'd be cheap and there would be no $47M cap hit next year. That's the point. Malik Willis has no impact on whether the Titans could draft Will Levis the next year.
Even the biggest Jones supporters are saying the Giants should draft a QB. How would Malik Willis be worse looking at the cap?
They are getting what he is saying but seriously disagree with the assertion that a bad contract that the team can escape from after next year is more problematic than utterly whiffing on drafting a clearly incapable QB in the top 10 who it appears has no chance of ever sniffing being a starting QB and might not even turn out to be a quality backup.
The Giants did both with the same guy!
that's funny
Jones has shown ability to be a top 10 QB in football during his time here. Willis couldn't come close to that, he is awful.
I find it strange that Willis gets written off after 3 starts, yet people want to give Daniel Jones 7 years to prove that he can be a consistent starter.
What makes Daniel Jones mediocre is his inability to be consistent. That is the difference between great QBs and average QBs. Every QB can show flashes, the special ones do it all the time.
From time-to-time I forget Ryan is a big spoofer.
But if sample size doesn't matter, then Willis should be in the running for MVP this year. He's 4/5 for 74 yards...his 14.8 Y/A is more than double Mahomes's 7.3!
I find it strange that Willis gets written off after 3 starts, yet people want to give Daniel Jones 7 years to prove that he can be a consistent starter.
That's the checkmate move.
No avid supporter of Jones can criticize ANY QB with less than 4 years of experience based on the long leash Jones has had to show he's a mediocre, game managing QB.
Of course, a lot of those same supporters wouldn't mind Jones getting his sixth audition to prove he's a legit franchise QB in 2024.
It really is phenomenal the following Jones has built.
I find it strange that Willis gets written off after 3 starts, yet people want to give Daniel Jones 7 years to prove that he can be a consistent starter.
That's the checkmate move.
No avid supporter of Jones can criticize ANY QB with less than 4 years of experience based on the long leash Jones has had to show he's a mediocre, game managing QB.
Of course, a lot of those same supporters wouldn't mind Jones getting his sixth audition to prove he's a legit franchise QB in 2024.
It really is phenomenal the following Jones has built.
Well it does say never ending...