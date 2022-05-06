for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Be careful what you wish for

4xchamps : 7:51 am
JaMarcus Russell
Joey Harrington
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
Matt Leinart
Tim Tebow
Josh Rosen
Brandon Weeden
JP Loseman
Brady Quinn
Christian Ponder
Kyle Boller
Vince Young
Baker Mayfield

All first round picks.

The odds of getting this NFL talent level is equal or worse than the odds of getting the next Joe Borrow, no matter where you pick.

Arizona, Cleveland, Jets, Giants, Panthers, Commanders Bears, Falcons and Titans all draft in the top half of the draft every years and all of them still suck.

Keep dreaming if you're one of those that advocates tanking. Losing "tanks" your culture and it rarely makes a team better quickly. Even the Lions, who have drafted high for 20 years took that look to be competitive.

The end...


 
christian : 7:55 am : link
Quote:

JaMarcus Russell
Joey Harrington
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
Matt Leinart
Tim Tebow
Josh Rosen
Brandon Weeden
JP Loseman
Brady Quinn
Christian Ponder
Kyle Boller
Vince Young
Baker Mayfield
Daniel Jones


You missed one.
This is not true  
pjcas18 : 7:56 am : link
Quote:
The odds of getting this NFL talent level is equal or worse than the odds of getting the next Joe Borrow, no matter where you pick.


the odds of getting Borrow (or Burrow), Herbert, Mahomes, Allen, Stroud, Lamar, etc. even throw in Hurts, Brady, etc (QB's not picked in the 1st round) are remarkably higher at the top of the draft, not "no matter where you pick"

the fact that QB's have a high bust rate does not change the fact that overwhelmingly the best QB's are picked in the 1st round.

The end of you starting threads like these?  
ThomasG : 7:56 am : link
.
RE: …  
JT039 : 7:57 am : link
In comment 16289689 christian said:
Quote:


Quote:



JaMarcus Russell
Joey Harrington
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
Matt Leinart
Tim Tebow
Josh Rosen
Brandon Weeden
JP Loseman
Brady Quinn
Christian Ponder
Kyle Boller
Vince Young
Baker Mayfield
Daniel Jones


You missed one.


He has one Jones boy- needs the other
Daniel Jones  
cjac : 7:59 am : link
deserves to be in there twice?

how about Marcus Mariotta, EJ Manuel, and Jake Locker
Several of those picks  
Jay on the Island : 8:00 am : link
We’re chosen mid to late first round so that list is misleading. This is ridiculous to suggest they shouldn’t draft a QB because there have been many busts before. What do you suggest they do at QB then?
Haskins  
DC Gmen Fan : 8:01 am : link
.
"You could fail, so don't try"  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:02 am : link
.
No one seriously argues that picking higher  
logman : 8:02 am : link
guarantees success. This is a bullshit strawman.

The higher you pick gives you more opportunity to pick the guy you think is best suited for helping the team. Often, that is QB, and sometimes they don't work out. But the same goes for other high drafted non-QBs. You still have to do all the work of scouting, interviewing, measuring, etc each of which introduces a new set of variables not controlled by draft position.

And the Lions  
pjcas18 : 8:02 am : link
QB (Jared Goff) was drafted #1 overall. Sure, they got him in a trade, but to trade for him (and more) they sent Matthew Stafford who was drafted...#1 overall.

RE: Daniel Jones  
christian : 8:02 am : link
In comment 16289694 cjac said:
Quote:
deserves to be in there twice?


LOL my bad. But maybe?
RE: Several of those picks  
ThomasG : 8:03 am : link
In comment 16289695 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
We’re chosen mid to late first round so that list is misleading. This is ridiculous to suggest they shouldn’t draft a QB because there have been many busts before. What do you suggest they do at QB then?


Probably need to think about skipping the Draft altogether.

Too many busts.
The titans are always picking at the top of the draft?  
ajr2456 : 8:03 am : link
They were above .500 every year from 2016-2021
Ryan leaf  
Simms : 8:03 am : link
Has to be mentioned too, as the NFl was divided between him and Payton Manning.
PJ Losman  
truebluelarry : 8:04 am : link
1st round pick for Buffalo in 2004, there were quite a few who predicted he'd have a better career than Eli.
Now do the same thing for:  
BH28 : 8:05 am : link
WR
RB
DE
LB
CB
S
TE
OL
So what you're really saying  
Biteymax22 : 8:08 am : link
Is that your odds of hitting on a top 10 QB aren't 100%, so if you draft one at say.... 6 and 5 years later it isn't working out you shouldn't have to feel bad about taking another swing at one.

Got it, thanks!
RE: Now do the same thing for:  
cjac : 8:09 am : link
In comment 16289706 BH28 said:
Quote:
WR
RB
DE
LB
CB
S
TE
OL


Evan Neal
I can do this also  
Jay on the Island : 8:15 am : link
Peyton Manning
Eli Manning
Patrick Mahomes
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
Philip Rivers
Ben Roethlisberger
Lamar Jackson
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
Tua
Jay Cutler
Matt Ryan
Andrew Luck
Alex Smith
CJ Stroud
Jared Goff
Erick Flowers  
BrianLeonard23 : 8:15 am : link
Eli Apple
Evan Engram
Daniel Jones
Kadarius Toney
Evan Neal
You already started a similar thread 5 days ago  
Jim in Tampa : 8:18 am : link
Why start another thread that is essentially the same one?

Same Thread - ( New Window )
Why doesn't this apply to offensive tackle?  
Sean : 8:19 am : link
.
RE:  
4xchamps : 8:21 am : link
In comment 16289697 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.
At the top of the list should be Trey Lance  
Rick in Dallas : 8:21 am : link
Niner’s traded up to draft him.
RE: So what you're really saying  
4xchamps : 8:22 am : link
In comment 16289708 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Is that your odds of hitting on a top 10 QB aren't 100%, so if you draft one at say.... 6 and 5 years later it isn't working out you shouldn't have to feel bad about taking another swing at one.

Got it, thanks!


That's one (dumb) interpretation of what I said....
RE: I can do this also  
4xchamps : 8:23 am : link
In comment 16289710 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Peyton Manning
Eli Manning
Patrick Mahomes
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
Philip Rivers
Ben Roethlisberger
Lamar Jackson
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
Tua
Jay Cutler
Matt Ryan
Andrew Luck
Alex Smith
CJ Stroud
Jared Goff


Yep and you can do Brad Johnson (free agent signing), Trend Dilfer (free agent signing), etc. etc..... tanking tanks franchises....
RE: …  
joeinpa : 8:25 am : link
In comment 16289689 christian said:
Quote:


Quote:



JaMarcus Russell
Joey Harrington
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
Matt Leinart
Tim Tebow
Josh Rosen
Brandon Weeden
JP Loseman
Brady Quinn
Christian Ponder
Kyle Boller
Vince Young
Baker Mayfield
Daniel Jones




You missed one.


The enthusiasm and haste you use in criticizing Daniel has caused you to be careless, read the list again
You can argue the opposite too....  
GiantBlue : 8:29 am : link
Remember when Eli, Rothlisberger, Rivers were top picks?

I would say all three teams were rewarded handsomely with strong QB play and multiple SB's for the Giants and Steelers.

I think it is incumbent on Schoen, Dabol and the scouts to pick the best possible college QB destined for pro success. It isn't that hard to see some top qualities in this crop of college QB's.......seeing the whole field, athleticism, leadership, ability to put his team on his back at times, winning close games with last minute or two minute drives when the pressure is most intense. I am sure I am missing some.

Ernie Accorsi said in his book that he scouted and ultimately chose Eli because of the number of times while in the stadium, he saw Eli lead Ole Miss down the field to win close games at the end.
These posts are fun  
Mike from Ohio : 8:33 am : link
regardless of how utterly stupid they are.

"A QB can bust, therefore you should never draft one because he may be bad. You should pick something like a RT high because they are safe picks that don't bust."

Oh, Hi Ereck Flowers! Sorry, didn't see you there, Evan Neal!

If you don't trust your GM and scouts to be able to select a QB and develop him, then you should fire them, not avoid drafting a QB.

The draft is not a random draw where "odds" and "percentages" dictate decisions. You have access to information to make informed decisions, and you can influence the success or failure of the pick when you coach him.
RE: RE: So what you're really saying  
ThomasG : 8:34 am : link
In comment 16289720 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16289708 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


Is that your odds of hitting on a top 10 QB aren't 100%, so if you draft one at say.... 6 and 5 years later it isn't working out you shouldn't have to feel bad about taking another swing at one.

Got it, thanks!



That's one (dumb) interpretation of what I said....


Maybe you can clean that up in your next attempt at starting basically the same thread every few days.

Does Friday work for you?
RE: RE:  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:37 am : link
In comment 16289717 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16289697 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


.



Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.

Tim, you and your uncles have been making things worse for a decade.

Step away from the computer and go enjoy your trust fund. The team will only improve when your fingerprints are wiped clean from the roster.
....  
ryanmkeane : 8:39 am : link
I'm sure Schoen and scouts are doing their hardest work on Maye and Williams and they'll decide on who is the best fit for long term franchise QB success
...  
ryanmkeane : 8:41 am : link
I like Maye's demeanor and overall vibe. Williams is a swing for the fence but the ultimate question is can he handle the scrutiny.
Anytime you think there is a franchise worthy QB on the  
mfjmfj : 8:41 am : link
board you draft him. Even if you have prime Tom Brady on your roster. The only exception is if you can get a great haul of picks instead. Between salaries and trades it is clear that QBs are worth a multiple more than any other player on the field. There have never been 32 franchise level QBs in the league at the same time.

Assume the Giants pick #1. Question is simple. Do they think any QB is franchise worthy in this draft. Then draft him. Or trade the pick for a massive haul and run with DJ. And I suspect the appetite for the latter is zero.

We may end up in QB hell. But that is the risk you take.
RE: RE: RE:  
ThomasG : 8:42 am : link
In comment 16289732 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16289717 4xchamps said:


Quote:


In comment 16289697 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


.



Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.


Tim, you and your uncles have been making things worse for a decade.

Step away from the computer and go enjoy your trust fund. The team will only improve when your fingerprints are wiped clean from the roster.


Director of Player Personnel - Tim McDonnell ?
Make it stop  
TyreeHelmet : 8:51 am : link
This exists for every position in every sport.

What’s the alternative to finding a good quarterback? Keep paying Daniel Jones 20 % of the cap and pray the magically shows he’s a good QB in his 6th or 7th season? Something he hasn’t consistently shown his entire nfl and college career?
Tanking works fine if you make the right picks  
nygiants16 : 8:51 am : link
so what you are really saying is you dont trust Schoen, Tanking absolutely works, especially when you need a QB..

You can say well players bust, no shit, players bust no matter where you pick
RE: You can argue the opposite too....  
4xchamps : 8:53 am : link
In comment 16289726 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Remember when Eli, Rothlisberger, Rivers were top picks?

I would say all three teams were rewarded handsomely with strong QB play and multiple SB's for the Giants and Steelers.

I think it is incumbent on Schoen, Dabol and the scouts to pick the best possible college QB destined for pro success. It isn't that hard to see some top qualities in this crop of college QB's.......seeing the whole field, athleticism, leadership, ability to put his team on his back at times, winning close games with last minute or two minute drives when the pressure is most intense. I am sure I am missing some.

Ernie Accorsi said in his book that he scouted and ultimately chose Eli because of the number of times while in the stadium, he saw Eli lead Ole Miss down the field to win close games at the end.


I'll see that and raise you, remember when Allen, Rosen, Darnold and Mayfield were the consensus next big QB draft?
....  
logman : 8:59 am : link
If that is the case,  
section125 : 9:04 am : link
cancel all contracts, fold the team and rent the stadium.

FWIW, I think just about any of the top 10 QBs will do better than Jones.
Drafting QBs  
Archer : 9:05 am : link
QBs are so desirable and coveted that they are often overdrafted. There are years where the QB class is not strong and some QBs are drafted based upon hope and potential.

What I have found is that there are a few QBs who come along who have achieved and maintained excellence and are universally acknowledged as franchise QBs.

It is fortunate that this year there are two QBs who fit this description.Both would be a first three draft pick in any year.

I would not subscribe to tanking if not for Williams and Maye. They change the dynamics. The last QB who had this type of fanfare was Lawrence and you can see what he has done for Jacksonville.
LOL, all of this to retain Jones  
JonC : 9:06 am : link
is ridiculous. Football is no place to operate with fear, get the new QB!
You have  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:06 am : link
another injury with Jones and his cost goes up significantly.

With the potential position in the draft the Giants will have and with the quality of some of the QB's coming out it seems a good decision to take a QB.

The whole coaching staff should be part of the evaluation for the remainder of the season to make sure the right people are part of this decision imv.

Ernie sure nailed his evaluation of Eli. Two big points he made sure played out.
1. He takes hits and keeps getting up.
2. The "It" factor.
RE: RE:  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:07 am : link
In comment 16289717 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16289697 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


.



Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.


What can happen as a result of tanking that hasn't already happened in this 10+ year run of "you can compete and rebuild at the same time" which has accomplished neither?
Some of you  
Sammo85 : 9:08 am : link
Just can’t help yourselves. It really is mental illness.
RE: RE: RE:  
ajr2456 : 9:09 am : link
In comment 16289781 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16289717 4xchamps said:


Quote:


In comment 16289697 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


.



Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.



What can happen as a result of tanking that hasn't already happened in this 10+ year run of "you can compete and rebuild at the same time" which has accomplished neither?


Exactly. The Giants have one of the worst records in the NFL since 2016, and they’ve been trying.
Its funny you dont mention  
nygiants16 : 9:09 am : link
How the Giants tanked in 03 and then drafted Eli Manning and went on to win 2 SBs, i guess that doesnt fit your narrative?
I agree, let’s never drag another QB again!  
Section331 : 9:10 am : link
Yes, there is a bust rate with 1st round QB’s, newsflash, there’s a bust rate at any position. Sure it is higher at QB, but that is because it is the most important position on the field, which is an argument for doing the exact opposite of what the OP wants.

The arguments for rolling with DJ have gone from absurd to certifiable.
RE: The titans are always picking at the top of the draft?  
g56blue10 : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16289703 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
They were above .500 every year from 2016-2021



In was going to say the same thing
RE: RE: I can do this also  
Jay on the Island : 9:15 am : link
In comment 16289722 4xchamps said:
Quote:

Yep and you can do Brad Johnson (free agent signing), Trend Dilfer (free agent signing), etc. etc..... tanking tanks franchises....

What round was Trent Dilfer drafted in again?
RE: RE: RE: I can do this also  
Section331 : 9:25 am : link
In comment 16289800 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 16289722 4xchamps said:


Quote:



Yep and you can do Brad Johnson (free agent signing), Trend Dilfer (free agent signing), etc. etc..... tanking tanks franchises....


What round was Trent Dilfer drafted in again?


LOL.
if you're going to base decisions  
santacruzom : 9:26 am : link
on what occurred often in the past, you're going to be determined to dump Jones. There isn't much historical precedent for a QB who performs as Jones has improving to an elite player at his position.
Of course it's a crapshoot  
Anakim : 9:29 am : link
It's all about faith. Do you believe this is the guy to take you to new heights...
Wanna bet  
Blueworm : 9:30 am : link
The OP never played baseball?


"Trying is the first step to failure."
RE: You already started a similar thread 5 days ago  
Scooter185 : 9:31 am : link
In comment 16289714 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Why start another thread that is essentially the same one? Same Thread - ( New Window )


Has a narrative to push. OP is one of a couple posters who have been in perpetual meltdown mode since Jones' knee injury
RE:  
Optimus-NY : 9:35 am : link
In comment 16289697 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


+1
I don't understand the point of this thread  
Jay on the Island : 9:36 am : link
You discuss how there have been many QB busts in the NFL draft over the past three decades. This could be said with every position. Besides QB the biggest need on the Giants is probably RT and the Giants just used the 7th overall pick on Evan Neal less than two years ago. Neal was considered the safest OT in the draft at the time and was expected to go before the Giants picked at 7.

There is not a single poster on this site that doesn't understand the risks involved with drafting a QB in the top 5 but they almost all support it because of the impressive talent that is in this years draft. What's the topic of your next thread going to be, water is wet?
RE: Several of those picks  
Johnny5 : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16289695 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
We’re chosen mid to late first round so that list is misleading. This is ridiculous to suggest they shouldn’t draft a QB because there have been many busts before. What do you suggest they do at QB then?

They will draft a QB, as they should. But the point is accurate. Even drafting one of the top QBs this year, the odds are still incredibly long that we end up with an actual top-shelf franchise QB.
We had a top 10 pick and we selected a bust at QB  
Mike from Ohio : 9:43 am : link
The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.

This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.
RE: RE: Several of those picks  
pjcas18 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 16289828 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16289695 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


We’re chosen mid to late first round so that list is misleading. This is ridiculous to suggest they shouldn’t draft a QB because there have been many busts before. What do you suggest they do at QB then?


They will draft a QB, as they should. But the point is accurate. Even drafting one of the top QBs this year, the odds are still incredibly long that we end up with an actual top-shelf franchise QB.


Of course the odds are long, but they are longer if you take a QB later in the draft.

You miss  
Spider43 : 9:50 am : link
100% of the shots you don't take. Gimme' the shot at that franchise-altering talent. Better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. ;-P
RE: We had a top 10 pick and we selected a bust at QB  
section125 : 9:56 am : link
In comment 16289834 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.

This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.


Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).

What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.

But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.
The fact is IF you don't have an elite QB, your odds of winning  
Tom in NY : 9:59 am : link
a championship are substantially lower than if you do.

Have Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes not taught us this lesson enough already?

I like Daniel Jones and wanted him to succeed here in the worst way. It hasn't worked out so far.
The Giants now have the opportunity to get a top level QB prospect, one that does not come along every year. They have no choice but to take the one they feel is the best...whether that be Williams, Maye, or Daniels.
It's time for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to put their reputations on the line.
RE: RE: We had a top 10 pick and we selected a bust at QB  
Mike from Ohio : 10:01 am : link
In comment 16289853 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16289834 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.

This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.



Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).

What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.

But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.


He responded when he was put in an offense that was built to hide his biggest flaw - decision making. He was put in more situations to get rid of the ball quickly. That helped. It did not turn him into a functional NFL starter.

I think Schoen and Daboll saw enough to think he can run their offense competently until they could find someone else. That is why there was a two year out in his contract.

Sometimes you are stuck with a guy who isn't very good because you don't have the resource/options to get better. I think that was why they gave him the contract they did. I don't think either of them ever said "this is our guy" or they would not have been looking to move on from him in two years.
RE: We had a top 10 pick and we selected a bust at QB  
Go Terps : 10:03 am : link
In comment 16289834 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.

This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.


This.

If we draft a QB, if we're not feeling really good about him by the end of year two we should be open to trading him, drafting another quarterback, anything.

Two seasons. That's the length of the scholarship.
If we have faith that  
Dave on the UWS : 10:07 am : link
Schoen is a good talent evaluator, then you trust him to pull the trigger on the guy he and Dabs want. It’s not complicated.
If the guy doesn’t pan out, we will be looking at new management in a few years. If he’s the guy, the trajectory is up and this season will be in the rear BBI we mirror.
RE: RE: We had a top 10 pick and we selected a bust at QB  
Section331 : 10:15 am : link
In comment 16289853 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16289834 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.

This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.



Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).

What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.

But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.


I agree that Jones responded well to Daboll’s coaching, but that was because Daboll micromanaged him. He simplified the offense to a lot of one read RPO, used Barkley as a decoy to allow Jones to use his one outstanding trait - his speed - to create plays.

People like to point to the Philly playoff game as when teams caught on to what Daboll was doing, but let’s not forget they went 3-6-1 after the 6-1 start, so I would argue that teams had already started to figure it out. That the 31st ranked pass defense in the league couldn’t shouldn’t obscure that fact.

I firmly believe that Schoen and Daboll knew what they had in Jones, a game manager able to win games by playing ball control with a decent defense. Once teams figured out keeping Jones in the pocket and taking away his short routes, he struggled. Daboll and Schoen watch tape, they knew this, which is why they structured his contract with an out after 2 years. If they really believed in him, they would have locked him up longer than that.
RE: RE: RE: We had a top 10 pick and we selected a bust at QB  
section125 : 10:19 am : link
In comment 16289870 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16289853 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16289834 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.

This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.



Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).

What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.

But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.



He responded when he was put in an offense that was built to hide his biggest flaw - decision making. He was put in more situations to get rid of the ball quickly. That helped. It did not turn him into a functional NFL starter.

I think Schoen and Daboll saw enough to think he can run their offense competently until they could find someone else. That is why there was a two year out in his contract.

Sometimes you are stuck with a guy who isn't very good because you don't have the resource/options to get better. I think that was why they gave him the contract they did. I don't think either of them ever said "this is our guy" or they would not have been looking to move on from him in two years.


That seems reasonable and is why they structured the contract like they did. That was my initial thought. If he improves, great they ave a QB for midlevel money. If he doesn't, draft new and offload Jones. Unfortunately besides digression the injury occured and the additional $25 mill comes into play.
RE: RE: We had a top 10 pick and we selected a bust at QB  
rsjem1979 : 10:21 am : link
In comment 16289853 section125 said:
Quote:

What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.

But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.


From the look of things, it appears Daboll asked him to run a less stripped-down offense than they ran last year and a combination of Jones lack of processing speed and a poor OL proved to be too much.

I think what people miss in defending Jones based on his best games is that nobody says he cannot drop back and make throws when everything works as expected. If it was a simple as making a pre-snap read, having that read be correct, and having an open target when you hit your drop, Jones would be absolutely fine. When you play bad defenses, that tends to happen more often, and if you look at the best games of Jones's career, they are most often against really bad defenses who don't pressure QBs. The MIN-IND-MIN stretch that everybody fell in love with - those are legitimately terrible defensive teams.

The problem is, that very rarely happens when you face good teams, and his ability to do anything off script other than run is limited - and his biggest strength with his legs isn't even navigating the pocket with footwork, it's straight line speed.
RE: RE: RE: We had a top 10 pick and we selected a bust at QB  
section125 : 10:21 am : link
In comment 16289893 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16289853 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16289834 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.

This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.



Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).

What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.

But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.



I agree that Jones responded well to Daboll’s coaching, but that was because Daboll micromanaged him. He simplified the offense to a lot of one read RPO, used Barkley as a decoy to allow Jones to use his one outstanding trait - his speed - to create plays.

People like to point to the Philly playoff game as when teams caught on to what Daboll was doing, but let’s not forget they went 3-6-1 after the 6-1 start, so I would argue that teams had already started to figure it out. That the 31st ranked pass defense in the league couldn’t shouldn’t obscure that fact.

I firmly believe that Schoen and Daboll knew what they had in Jones, a game manager able to win games by playing ball control with a decent defense. Once teams figured out keeping Jones in the pocket and taking away his short routes, he struggled. Daboll and Schoen watch tape, they knew this, which is why they structured his contract with an out after 2 years. If they really believed in him, they would have locked him up longer than that.


I would say the Lions figured it out as that was his 1st really bad game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: We had a top 10 pick and we selected a bust at QB  
Section331 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16289908 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16289893 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 16289853 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16289834 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.

This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.



Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).

What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.

But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.



I agree that Jones responded well to Daboll’s coaching, but that was because Daboll micromanaged him. He simplified the offense to a lot of one read RPO, used Barkley as a decoy to allow Jones to use his one outstanding trait - his speed - to create plays.

People like to point to the Philly playoff game as when teams caught on to what Daboll was doing, but let’s not forget they went 3-6-1 after the 6-1 start, so I would argue that teams had already started to figure it out. That the 31st ranked pass defense in the league couldn’t shouldn’t obscure that fact.

I firmly believe that Schoen and Daboll knew what they had in Jones, a game manager able to win games by playing ball control with a decent defense. Once teams figured out keeping Jones in the pocket and taking away his short routes, he struggled. Daboll and Schoen watch tape, they knew this, which is why they structured his contract with an out after 2 years. If they really believed in him, they would have locked him up longer than that.



I would say the Lions figured it out as that was his 1st really bad game.


I agree with that.
Even if Daniel Jones is the starter in 2024  
kdog77 : 10:35 am : link
and he reclaims the mantle of Franchise QB, there is no logical reason to pass on a highly regarded QB prospect at the top of the draft next year. QB is the most important position on the team and it is the hardest position to fill in the NFL b/c there simply are not enough quality QBs to go around. At worst the Giants will end up with a high quality backup (or 2 if they keep Tyrod) which is going to be valuable asset regardless of whatever statistical rate of success/failure you apply to drafting QBs in the fist round.
I think the OP  
gary_from_chester : 10:54 am : link
Is not saying we shouldn’t draft a QB. He’s saying that ‘tanking’ is damaging to a rebuild / culture.

I don’t think the Giants are tanking. They have a 3rd string QB, have lost a couple of games they could have won and the season has slipped away. It will be hard to win moving forward, but the coaches and players will play to win; they’re auditioning for their jobs next year.

We are going to draft a QB next year and it will be a high pick. There is no doubt in my mind of this. Those wishing for a SPECIFIC guy might want to be careful…let Joe and Brian make their pick, they will live and die by it. Personally, Williams scares me, I prefer Maye and Daniels.
RE: The fact is IF you don't have an elite QB, your odds of winning  
NINEster : 10:58 am : link
In comment 16289868 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
a championship are substantially lower than if you do.

Have Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes not taught us this lesson enough already?


The only time Mahomes' postseason ended in a loss was to Brady. Sure the OL sucked, but Brady's pedigree helped stabilize the playing field (i.e. refs).

Otherwise it ends with Mahomes winning it (so far).

The OP says...  
bw in dc : 10:59 am : link
"losing tanks your culture".

Unless you are a dynasty with a great QB - like Pats, Chiefs, etc - the mood of one season doesn't carry over to the next. There is too much turnover for EVERY team, too many coaching changes, injuries, etc.

The Giants are a perfect example. We had a winning season last year and a playoff win. There were expectations to improve on last year and be in the hunt.

Well, ten minutes into the season at home against a division rival, the season - yes, the season - unraveled. Completely.

Embrace tanking. It's exactly what this hideous organization needs.


There’s a difference  
gary_from_chester : 11:08 am : link
Between ‘losing’ and ‘tanking’. Tanking is not playing your best guys to increase your chances of losing. The Giants are just losing - bad players, bad coaching, bad injuries, bad breaks.

If they lose and get to the very top of the draft, no problem here. If they ‘tank’ on purpose and get to the very top of the draft - I think that’s a mistake. You play to win the game - that’s the only way to play, coach, and manage IMO.
Not sure how Jones and Mayfield make that list  
John In CO : 12:08 pm : link
but Zack Wilson doesnt. But lets be honest...you can apply this to almost any position; QB's are just the highest profile misses so everyone knows about them. People treat the draft like its an exact science but it is really anything but. Some kids develop, some dont.
Draft picks, even high ones, don't always pan out?  
Mad Mike : 1:34 pm : link
Blinding insight.
I Never Wished for  
clatterbuck : 2:13 pm : link
any of those guys. The only QB I really wished for was Eli Manning. Guess I should be the GM.
RE: I Never Wished for  
Johnny5 : 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16290298 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
any of those guys. The only QB I really wished for was Eli Manning. Guess I should be the GM.

I didn't want Manning in that draft, he scared the hell out of me... lol. I saw him as a less athletic version of who we already had. Now I'd give just about anything in the World to have him back.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 