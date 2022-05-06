Be careful what you wish for 4xchamps : 7:51 am

JaMarcus Russell

Joey Harrington

Daniel Jones

Sam Darnold

Matt Leinart

Tim Tebow

Josh Rosen

Brandon Weeden

JP Loseman

Brady Quinn

Christian Ponder

Kyle Boller

Vince Young

Baker Mayfield



All first round picks.



The odds of getting this NFL talent level is equal or worse than the odds of getting the next Joe Borrow, no matter where you pick.



Arizona, Cleveland, Jets, Giants, Panthers, Commanders Bears, Falcons and Titans all draft in the top half of the draft every years and all of them still suck.



Keep dreaming if you're one of those that advocates tanking. Losing "tanks" your culture and it rarely makes a team better quickly. Even the Lions, who have drafted high for 20 years took that look to be competitive.



The end...





