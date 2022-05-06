Be careful what you wish for

JaMarcus Russell
Joey Harrington
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
Matt Leinart
Tim Tebow
Josh Rosen
Brandon Weeden
JP Loseman
Brady Quinn
Christian Ponder
Kyle Boller
Vince Young
Baker Mayfield
All first round picks.
The odds of getting this NFL talent level is equal or worse than the odds of getting the next Joe Borrow, no matter where you pick.
Arizona, Cleveland, Jets, Giants, Panthers, Commanders Bears, Falcons and Titans all draft in the top half of the draft every years and all of them still suck.
Keep dreaming if you're one of those that advocates tanking. Losing "tanks" your culture and it rarely makes a team better quickly. Even the Lions, who have drafted high for 20 years took that look to be competitive.
The end...
the odds of getting Borrow (or Burrow), Herbert, Mahomes, Allen, Stroud, Lamar, etc. even throw in Hurts, Brady, etc (QB's not picked in the 1st round) are remarkably higher at the top of the draft, not "no matter where you pick"
the fact that QB's have a high bust rate does not change the fact that overwhelmingly the best QB's are picked in the 1st round.
He has one Jones boy- needs the other
how about Marcus Mariotta, EJ Manuel, and Jake Locker
The higher you pick gives you more opportunity to pick the guy you think is best suited for helping the team. Often, that is QB, and sometimes they don't work out. But the same goes for other high drafted non-QBs. You still have to do all the work of scouting, interviewing, measuring, etc each of which introduces a new set of variables not controlled by draft position.
LOL my bad. But maybe?
Probably need to think about skipping the Draft altogether.
Too many busts.
RB
DE
LB
CB
S
TE
OL
Got it, thanks!
RB
DE
LB
CB
S
TE
OL
Evan Neal
Eli Manning
Patrick Mahomes
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
Philip Rivers
Ben Roethlisberger
Lamar Jackson
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
Tua
Jay Cutler
Matt Ryan
Andrew Luck
Alex Smith
CJ Stroud
Jared Goff
Evan Engram
Daniel Jones
Kadarius Toney
Evan Neal
Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.
That's one (dumb) interpretation of what I said....
Eli Manning
Patrick Mahomes
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
Philip Rivers
Ben Roethlisberger
Lamar Jackson
Justin Herbert
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
Tua
Jay Cutler
Matt Ryan
Andrew Luck
Alex Smith
CJ Stroud
Jared Goff
Yep and you can do Brad Johnson (free agent signing), Trend Dilfer (free agent signing), etc. etc..... tanking tanks franchises....
The enthusiasm and haste you use in criticizing Daniel has caused you to be careless, read the list again
I would say all three teams were rewarded handsomely with strong QB play and multiple SB's for the Giants and Steelers.
I think it is incumbent on Schoen, Dabol and the scouts to pick the best possible college QB destined for pro success. It isn't that hard to see some top qualities in this crop of college QB's.......seeing the whole field, athleticism, leadership, ability to put his team on his back at times, winning close games with last minute or two minute drives when the pressure is most intense. I am sure I am missing some.
Ernie Accorsi said in his book that he scouted and ultimately chose Eli because of the number of times while in the stadium, he saw Eli lead Ole Miss down the field to win close games at the end.
"A QB can bust, therefore you should never draft one because he may be bad. You should pick something like a RT high because they are safe picks that don't bust."
Oh, Hi Ereck Flowers! Sorry, didn't see you there, Evan Neal!
If you don't trust your GM and scouts to be able to select a QB and develop him, then you should fire them, not avoid drafting a QB.
The draft is not a random draw where "odds" and "percentages" dictate decisions. You have access to information to make informed decisions, and you can influence the success or failure of the pick when you coach him.
Is that your odds of hitting on a top 10 QB aren't 100%, so if you draft one at say.... 6 and 5 years later it isn't working out you shouldn't have to feel bad about taking another swing at one.
Got it, thanks!
That's one (dumb) interpretation of what I said....
Maybe you can clean that up in your next attempt at starting basically the same thread every few days.
Does Friday work for you?
.
Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.
Tim, you and your uncles have been making things worse for a decade.
Step away from the computer and go enjoy your trust fund. The team will only improve when your fingerprints are wiped clean from the roster.
Assume the Giants pick #1. Question is simple. Do they think any QB is franchise worthy in this draft. Then draft him. Or trade the pick for a massive haul and run with DJ. And I suspect the appetite for the latter is zero.
We may end up in QB hell. But that is the risk you take.
.
Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.
Tim, you and your uncles have been making things worse for a decade.
Step away from the computer and go enjoy your trust fund. The team will only improve when your fingerprints are wiped clean from the roster.
Director of Player Personnel - Tim McDonnell ?
What’s the alternative to finding a good quarterback? Keep paying Daniel Jones 20 % of the cap and pray the magically shows he’s a good QB in his 6th or 7th season? Something he hasn’t consistently shown his entire nfl and college career?
You can say well players bust, no shit, players bust no matter where you pick
I would say all three teams were rewarded handsomely with strong QB play and multiple SB's for the Giants and Steelers.
I think it is incumbent on Schoen, Dabol and the scouts to pick the best possible college QB destined for pro success. It isn't that hard to see some top qualities in this crop of college QB's.......seeing the whole field, athleticism, leadership, ability to put his team on his back at times, winning close games with last minute or two minute drives when the pressure is most intense. I am sure I am missing some.
Ernie Accorsi said in his book that he scouted and ultimately chose Eli because of the number of times while in the stadium, he saw Eli lead Ole Miss down the field to win close games at the end.
I'll see that and raise you, remember when Allen, Rosen, Darnold and Mayfield were the consensus next big QB draft?
FWIW, I think just about any of the top 10 QBs will do better than Jones.
What I have found is that there are a few QBs who come along who have achieved and maintained excellence and are universally acknowledged as franchise QBs.
It is fortunate that this year there are two QBs who fit this description.Both would be a first three draft pick in any year.
I would not subscribe to tanking if not for Williams and Maye. They change the dynamics. The last QB who had this type of fanfare was Lawrence and you can see what he has done for Jacksonville.
With the potential position in the draft the Giants will have and with the quality of some of the QB's coming out it seems a good decision to take a QB.
The whole coaching staff should be part of the evaluation for the remainder of the season to make sure the right people are part of this decision imv.
Ernie sure nailed his evaluation of Eli. Two big points he made sure played out.
1. He takes hits and keeps getting up.
2. The "It" factor.
.
Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.
What can happen as a result of tanking that hasn't already happened in this 10+ year run of "you can compete and rebuild at the same time" which has accomplished neither?
.
Not at all what I am implying. You can EASILY make things worst by tanking as some here advocate every year.
What can happen as a result of tanking that hasn't already happened in this 10+ year run of "you can compete and rebuild at the same time" which has accomplished neither?
Exactly. The Giants have one of the worst records in the NFL since 2016, and they’ve been trying.
The arguments for rolling with DJ have gone from absurd to certifiable.
In was going to say the same thing
Yep and you can do Brad Johnson (free agent signing), Trend Dilfer (free agent signing), etc. etc..... tanking tanks franchises....
What round was Trent Dilfer drafted in again?
Yep and you can do Brad Johnson (free agent signing), Trend Dilfer (free agent signing), etc. etc..... tanking tanks franchises....
What round was Trent Dilfer drafted in again?
LOL.
"Trying is the first step to failure."
Has a narrative to push. OP is one of a couple posters who have been in perpetual meltdown mode since Jones' knee injury
+1
There is not a single poster on this site that doesn't understand the risks involved with drafting a QB in the top 5 but they almost all support it because of the impressive talent that is in this years draft. What's the topic of your next thread going to be, water is wet?
They will draft a QB, as they should. But the point is accurate. Even drafting one of the top QBs this year, the odds are still incredibly long that we end up with an actual top-shelf franchise QB.
This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.
We’re chosen mid to late first round so that list is misleading. This is ridiculous to suggest they shouldn’t draft a QB because there have been many busts before. What do you suggest they do at QB then?
They will draft a QB, as they should. But the point is accurate. Even drafting one of the top QBs this year, the odds are still incredibly long that we end up with an actual top-shelf franchise QB.
Of course the odds are long, but they are longer if you take a QB later in the draft.
This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.
Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).
What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.
But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.
Have Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes not taught us this lesson enough already?
I like Daniel Jones and wanted him to succeed here in the worst way. It hasn't worked out so far.
The Giants now have the opportunity to get a top level QB prospect, one that does not come along every year. They have no choice but to take the one they feel is the best...whether that be Williams, Maye, or Daniels.
It's time for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll to put their reputations on the line.
The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.
This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.
Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).
What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.
But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.
He responded when he was put in an offense that was built to hide his biggest flaw - decision making. He was put in more situations to get rid of the ball quickly. That helped. It did not turn him into a functional NFL starter.
I think Schoen and Daboll saw enough to think he can run their offense competently until they could find someone else. That is why there was a two year out in his contract.
Sometimes you are stuck with a guy who isn't very good because you don't have the resource/options to get better. I think that was why they gave him the contract they did. I don't think either of them ever said "this is our guy" or they would not have been looking to move on from him in two years.
This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.
This.
If we draft a QB, if we're not feeling really good about him by the end of year two we should be open to trading him, drafting another quarterback, anything.
Two seasons. That's the length of the scholarship.
If the guy doesn’t pan out, we will be looking at new management in a few years. If he’s the guy, the trajectory is up and this season will be in the rear BBI we mirror.
The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.
This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.
Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).
What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.
But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.
I agree that Jones responded well to Daboll’s coaching, but that was because Daboll micromanaged him. He simplified the offense to a lot of one read RPO, used Barkley as a decoy to allow Jones to use his one outstanding trait - his speed - to create plays.
People like to point to the Philly playoff game as when teams caught on to what Daboll was doing, but let’s not forget they went 3-6-1 after the 6-1 start, so I would argue that teams had already started to figure it out. That the 31st ranked pass defense in the league couldn’t shouldn’t obscure that fact.
I firmly believe that Schoen and Daboll knew what they had in Jones, a game manager able to win games by playing ball control with a decent defense. Once teams figured out keeping Jones in the pocket and taking away his short routes, he struggled. Daboll and Schoen watch tape, they knew this, which is why they structured his contract with an out after 2 years. If they really believed in him, they would have locked him up longer than that.
The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.
This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.
Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).
What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.
But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.
He responded when he was put in an offense that was built to hide his biggest flaw - decision making. He was put in more situations to get rid of the ball quickly. That helped. It did not turn him into a functional NFL starter.
I think Schoen and Daboll saw enough to think he can run their offense competently until they could find someone else. That is why there was a two year out in his contract.
Sometimes you are stuck with a guy who isn't very good because you don't have the resource/options to get better. I think that was why they gave him the contract they did. I don't think either of them ever said "this is our guy" or they would not have been looking to move on from him in two years.
That seems reasonable and is why they structured the contract like they did. That was my initial thought. If he improves, great they ave a QB for midlevel money. If he doesn't, draft new and offload Jones. Unfortunately besides digression the injury occured and the additional $25 mill comes into play.
What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.
But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.
From the look of things, it appears Daboll asked him to run a less stripped-down offense than they ran last year and a combination of Jones lack of processing speed and a poor OL proved to be too much.
I think what people miss in defending Jones based on his best games is that nobody says he cannot drop back and make throws when everything works as expected. If it was a simple as making a pre-snap read, having that read be correct, and having an open target when you hit your drop, Jones would be absolutely fine. When you play bad defenses, that tends to happen more often, and if you look at the best games of Jones's career, they are most often against really bad defenses who don't pressure QBs. The MIN-IND-MIN stretch that everybody fell in love with - those are legitimately terrible defensive teams.
The problem is, that very rarely happens when you face good teams, and his ability to do anything off script other than run is limited - and his biggest strength with his legs isn't even navigating the pocket with footwork, it's straight line speed.
The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.
This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.
Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).
What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.
But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.
I agree that Jones responded well to Daboll’s coaching, but that was because Daboll micromanaged him. He simplified the offense to a lot of one read RPO, used Barkley as a decoy to allow Jones to use his one outstanding trait - his speed - to create plays.
People like to point to the Philly playoff game as when teams caught on to what Daboll was doing, but let’s not forget they went 3-6-1 after the 6-1 start, so I would argue that teams had already started to figure it out. That the 31st ranked pass defense in the league couldn’t shouldn’t obscure that fact.
I firmly believe that Schoen and Daboll knew what they had in Jones, a game manager able to win games by playing ball control with a decent defense. Once teams figured out keeping Jones in the pocket and taking away his short routes, he struggled. Daboll and Schoen watch tape, they knew this, which is why they structured his contract with an out after 2 years. If they really believed in him, they would have locked him up longer than that.
I would say the Lions figured it out as that was his 1st really bad game.
The sin is not in picking the wrong guy - that happens. The sin is staying with him for 5 years and giving him a second contract.
This team needs to be more self-critical with their own players and move on more quickly from mistakes. Every franchise will have guys bust. How you handle that is what separates the good from the bad.
Mike, unfortunately Jones responded very well to Daboll and obviously made a positive impression on Schoen too.
It is easy for us to sit here now and see last year was an absolute mirage. The guy has had ups and downs(more of them)through his career and when given solid coaching appeared to make steady improvement including a playoff win. Yet, the clue should have been the Eagle game(I turned off mid 2nd quarter).
What I would truly like to know is how the hell(aside from one half) could Jones have crapped the bed so badly? It is not like he doesn't put the time in. Yes the slow processing is evident, but even with that he should still should have been able to look somewhat competent. This is the worst he has ever looked.
But it is also clearly evident it is time to move on. I almost do not care who they draft next year to be QB. That person will be a huge upgrade.
I agree that Jones responded well to Daboll’s coaching, but that was because Daboll micromanaged him. He simplified the offense to a lot of one read RPO, used Barkley as a decoy to allow Jones to use his one outstanding trait - his speed - to create plays.
People like to point to the Philly playoff game as when teams caught on to what Daboll was doing, but let’s not forget they went 3-6-1 after the 6-1 start, so I would argue that teams had already started to figure it out. That the 31st ranked pass defense in the league couldn’t shouldn’t obscure that fact.
I firmly believe that Schoen and Daboll knew what they had in Jones, a game manager able to win games by playing ball control with a decent defense. Once teams figured out keeping Jones in the pocket and taking away his short routes, he struggled. Daboll and Schoen watch tape, they knew this, which is why they structured his contract with an out after 2 years. If they really believed in him, they would have locked him up longer than that.
I would say the Lions figured it out as that was his 1st really bad game.
I agree with that.
I don’t think the Giants are tanking. They have a 3rd string QB, have lost a couple of games they could have won and the season has slipped away. It will be hard to win moving forward, but the coaches and players will play to win; they’re auditioning for their jobs next year.
We are going to draft a QB next year and it will be a high pick. There is no doubt in my mind of this. Those wishing for a SPECIFIC guy might want to be careful…let Joe and Brian make their pick, they will live and die by it. Personally, Williams scares me, I prefer Maye and Daniels.
Have Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes not taught us this lesson enough already?
The only time Mahomes' postseason ended in a loss was to Brady. Sure the OL sucked, but Brady's pedigree helped stabilize the playing field (i.e. refs).
Otherwise it ends with Mahomes winning it (so far).
Unless you are a dynasty with a great QB - like Pats, Chiefs, etc - the mood of one season doesn't carry over to the next. There is too much turnover for EVERY team, too many coaching changes, injuries, etc.
The Giants are a perfect example. We had a winning season last year and a playoff win. There were expectations to improve on last year and be in the hunt.
Well, ten minutes into the season at home against a division rival, the season - yes, the season - unraveled. Completely.
Embrace tanking. It's exactly what this hideous organization needs.
If they lose and get to the very top of the draft, no problem here. If they ‘tank’ on purpose and get to the very top of the draft - I think that’s a mistake. You play to win the game - that’s the only way to play, coach, and manage IMO.
I didn't want Manning in that draft, he scared the hell out of me... lol. I saw him as a less athletic version of who we already had. Now I'd give just about anything in the World to have him back.