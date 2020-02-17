As of November 15, who do you want to take if we had the #1 Anakim : 9:52 am

overall pick:



A) QB Caleb Williams - USC

B) QB Drake Maye - UNC

C) QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

D) WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State

E) Other (including trading down)











For me, as of today, it's B