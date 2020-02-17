As of November 15, who do you want to take if we had the #1

Caleb has a lot of the Kyler Murray personality. Arm talent is insane but his body type and fear of contact and hero ball play in college won’t translate to the pros. His athleticism in college won’t translate to scrambling at the nfl level
Williams probably has a somewhat higher ceiling, but also a lower floor. Maye's throws are effortless. I get the Herbert/Allen comparisons, but his throwing motion actually reminds me a little of Phillip Rivers. It's a little off to the side. It's not quite completely overhead. The way he flicks the ball with his wrist on many throws also reminds me of Dan Marino.
camp. I'm not sold on anyone after Williams as a passer, but Daniels seems to be a notch above the Nix/Penix/McCarthy group in terms of raw athleticism. If Sanders comes out I'd maybe put him after Daniels based on his pocket poise, toughness, and athleticism, I'm just not sure if he has the arm upside.
I'll have to trust the Giants front office to do their due diligence with his maturity, if that's a concern, through their interviews. Talent wise I still think he's the best of the bunch. But would not lose sleep if the pick is Maye or Daniels.
I'm not at all a fan of taking Harrison Jr and then hoping the QB you want is there at the bottom of the first/top of the second. That's much too risky. And I say that as someone who thinks Harrison Jr is a generational talent at WR.
They could be dead wrong but some Boston reporters whom I respect, think Williams doesn't have the mental makeup to succeed at QB in NE or NY. I would be concerned about that. It's a tough job, especially taking over a shitty offense, and you better have thick skin.
so I’m going to have to catch some UNC games. I really like Caleb, but there are some concerns. 6’1 (if he’s that) isn’t ideal, but the real issues I have is that he holds on to the ball too long, and he fumbles A LOT (32 fumbles in 32 starts). Those are fixable issues, but if it’s that close between he and Maye and/or Daniels, those could be the deciding factor.
Jayden Daniels. There is a discussion to be had if the Giants could move down slightly, gain some picks and still get Daniels. Gotta be careful obviously, I would be fine with at Number 1 at this point.
I think what we're really talking about is how he'll deal with the media or fans on social media after a loss. His "lions and sheep" thing won't fly, i.e getting defensive. The media will eat that up in any city and it could become a distraction. Can he just get some media relations coaching and be good for his career? We'll see.
I don't know if there's much of a question about if his personality works in the locker room or as a leader of a football team. He's clearly had incredible production at two major programs.
we had the No. 3 and Williams (only of the "top" 3 QBs) and Harrison, Jr. were still there. Then what do we do?
I can't read all the QB threads, so feel free to ignore this if it's already been hashed out ... or is just Millering this thread.
If we don't want Williams we first see who in back of us wants him. If the team picking 4th wants him bad start listening to teams in back of them and try to pry some picks out of them and then draft Harrison
First of all, it may not be NY, but playing QB for USC in the LA media market, ain't nothing.
But I also think the media stuff is a distraction. Hone in on talent to play the position. It's hard enough to find and obtain an elite talent. Everybody can see Caleb makes otherworldly plays, similar to Mahomes. He has ability in the pocket, great arm and intelligence.
I don't think you pass on this dude if you have a shot at him. He's the best chance at elite in this draft.
He has been the most consistent for all 3 years of college
I like Mayes and would be #2
Daniels being a 5th year senior and it finally clicking plus how many big hits he has taken in college scares me in the pros makes him 3 for me.
If you could trade down a spot or two and still get him that would be best.
I also like Harrison since he is such a sure thing. With quarterbacks you never know what you end up with.
What about Harrison and Cam Ward?
Problem no one is talking about is if we don't take a QB and jones gets hurt next year then his 2025 salary is fully guaranteed at like 50 million. It's almost like we can't afford to play DJ next year.
I don’t care at all about the off the field stuff. But that Oregon outing wasn’t impressive.
Be more specific...
I have noticed two things that pop up. CW will be very loose with ball security when he's getting heat. He'll resort to holding the ball with just one hand. And sometimes he'll look down at the rush when the pocket is collapsing.
on Drake Maye, but after watching LSU vs Florida I am thinking he would be great on the Giants.
With our OL, we need a QB with a quick release and he needs to be very good under pressure. I know it's only one game, but Daniels seemed to be lightning quick with his reads and throws. He has a very good arm and very accurate. He's over 70% completion pct this season. He will take off and run at times and boy is he fast! I do worry about him being so skinny, but Daniels seems like a superstar. He is electrifying.
Not deal Breakers for me, but areas to shore up.
This is just a fan impression but I saw varying times before the ball came out, a tendency to float around the pocket, and an inability to escape pressure. If i’m wrong, tell me, but it looks like he needs a lot of work in this area.
but no undersized guys because they never seem to last. I never would have chosen Kyler Murphy or Bryce Young. I don't care how great they were in college. Pros are different animal.
So, at least 6'3" and 220 with a plus/elite arm who has proven to be able to read defenses quickly and escape the pass rush and be running threat to some degree. I mean this is the #1 pick in the draft, so he should have it all.
1. Draft Drake Maye
2. Trade the #1 pick for a king's ransom while not moving too far back in the first round. Let's say, go from 1 to 12 or 1 to 13, something like that. This would give us an extra 2025, 2026, and maybe even a 2027 1st round draft choice, and we'd still be able to get a great player with our pick. If team is clearly not ready to contend for the SB, this sets the team up for a loaded roster down the road.
3. Draft Caleb Williams
I also will not be upset if they choose Williams, but to me it's:
1. Maye
1B. Williams
3. Daniels
All others (Nix, Penix, McCarthy, Ward) look like very late 1st or 2nd rounders....not difference makers in the NFL.
I'm hearing Ewers and McCarthy maybe be going back for their senior years.
I just have a hard time thinking Maye is going to be this transcendent player, whereas Harrison, I don't think there is any doubt.
Sounds really great to me!
He looks a little frail in build but seems to be able to take a hit well. Can move. 64% comp percentage for 2 years. He does win and he does seem to put up in crunch time.
I am guessing late 2nd, early 3rd round.
Thank you very much.
He might be the most exciting QB prospect ever... But has too many red flags for this team to risk taking him.
He's showing that he can be a playmaker both with his arm and legs. Plus that lightning quick release and the frame to add some muscle.
He might be the most exciting QB prospect ever... But has too many red flags for this team to risk taking him.
Respectfully, every media in every town for every NFL franchise is going to be intense. Don't let that be the reason you don't pick him.
Williams doesn't have to beat the NY media. He just has to win. Talent and passion we need. Media savy won't matter if he sucks here. And it won't matter if he wins.
After that, trade down for more assets if possible while targeting McCarthy, then Penix.
Sounds really great to me!
This would be hard to pass up. I don't get the Nix dislike here, he is looking very good.
But Daniels has everything except a fully developed body. And he should be able to add bulk over time.
He's the most dynamic dual threat prospect since LJax. Plus, he's got a more developed stroke.
What's not to like?
-- very good arm
-- great release
-- great acceleration
-- great speed
-- great poise
-- 30+ starts
-- SEC
-- great performances against big brands
If we trade down, Penix Jr.
I could be sold on getting both "Jrs" in rd. 1.
Already changed my mind LOL.
I'll never feel comfortable with Penix Jr.'s extensive injury history. KId from LSU as second choice.
I'm not at all a fan of taking Harrison Jr and then hoping the QB you want is there at the bottom of the first/top of the second. That's much too risky. And I say that as someone who thinks Harrison Jr is a generational talent at WR.
I like the ideal ... WR-1st, QB-2nd , and 2 OLs(2nd & 3rd) in the 1st 3 rds should help get the O on track.
The issue is which QB you wait for hoping? Also do you get back into the 1st rd for the 5th year option? If you do cluster OL early will not be an option
I don't know if there's much of a question about if his personality works in the locker room or as a leader of a football team. He's clearly had incredible production at two major programs.
You take Williams and don’t look back. Harrison’s going to be a stud, but you can find WR’s who can give you 90% of what Harrison will later. You far less likely to get a franchise QB that late.
If we don't want Williams we first see who in back of us wants him. If the team picking 4th wants him bad start listening to teams in back of them and try to pry some picks out of them and then draft Harrison
But I also think the media stuff is a distraction. Hone in on talent to play the position. It's hard enough to find and obtain an elite talent. Everybody can see Caleb makes otherworldly plays, similar to Mahomes. He has ability in the pocket, great arm and intelligence.
I don't think you pass on this dude if you have a shot at him. He's the best chance at elite in this draft.
You might be able to talk me into Daniels. I may be wrong but size doesn't scare me off like it does others. If the guy can play he can play.
My ideal would be to trade back to 3 or 4 and get Harrison plus a haul.
LT
Receiver
Edge
OGuard
My ideal would be to trade back to 3 or 4 and get Harrison plus a haul.
Not every year has elite QB options. You're team is not near the top of the draft every year to pick one. This is the golden opportunity. It would be insanity to pass it up.
Quote:
any of the big three - Daniels, CW, Maye.
You might be able to talk me into Daniels. I may be wrong but size doesn't scare me off like it does others. If the guy can play he can play.
Agreed. JD's body type is very similar to LJax's when he entered the league. And like LJax, JD has a "Gumby" quality in that he can takes hits and just bounce back up.
He's a very smart scrambler with his ability to get down quickly and find the sideline. He is NOT a Josh Allen-type looking for contact.
I have no real concerns about his body. I continue to be overwhelmed by his ability to get to top gear quickly. He just explodes when he runs.
Maye
I like Mayes and would be #2
Daniels being a 5th year senior and it finally clicking plus how many big hits he has taken in college scares me in the pros makes him 3 for me.
After that, trade down for more assets if possible while targeting McCarthy, then Penix.
Maye will be the consolation prize.
I also like Harrison since he is such a sure thing. With quarterbacks you never know what you end up with.
What about Harrison and Cam Ward?
Problem no one is talking about is if we don't take a QB and jones gets hurt next year then his 2025 salary is fully guaranteed at like 50 million. It's almost like we can't afford to play DJ next year.
Daniels and Williams might have slightly higher ceilings (or not) but much higher bust potential.
Maye is a baller, his game against Duke was incredible. Dropping NFL dimes all over the plays, super clutch, etc. and he’s had many games like that.
I don’t care at all about the off the field stuff. But that Oregon outing wasn’t impressive.
LT
Receiver
Edge
OGuard
I'm sorry but this is a terrible idea - you have to get the QB and not take chances with the most important position on the team.
I don’t care at all about the off the field stuff. But that Oregon outing wasn’t impressive.
Williams didn't get much help from his OL.
I don’t care at all about the off the field stuff. But that Oregon outing wasn’t impressive.
Be more specific...
I have noticed two things that pop up. CW will be very loose with ball security when he's getting heat. He'll resort to holding the ball with just one hand. And sometimes he'll look down at the rush when the pocket is collapsing.
Not deal Breakers for me, but areas to shore up.
With our OL, we need a QB with a quick release and he needs to be very good under pressure. I know it's only one game, but Daniels seemed to be lightning quick with his reads and throws. He has a very good arm and very accurate. He's over 70% completion pct this season. He will take off and run at times and boy is he fast! I do worry about him being so skinny, but Daniels seems like a superstar. He is electrifying.
Quote:
Pocket skills?
This is just a fan impression but I saw varying times before the ball came out, a tendency to float around the pocket, and an inability to escape pressure. If i’m wrong, tell me, but it looks like he needs a lot of work in this area.
So, at least 6'3" and 220 with a plus/elite arm who has proven to be able to read defenses quickly and escape the pass rush and be running threat to some degree. I mean this is the #1 pick in the draft, so he should have it all.
At the moment: Drake Maye
So no to Patrick Mahomes then.
But Daniels has everything except a fully developed body. And he should be able to add bulk over time.
He's the most dynamic dual threat prospect since LJax. Plus, he's got a more developed stroke.
What's not to like?
-- very good arm
-- great release
-- great acceleration
-- great speed
-- great poise
-- 30+ starts
-- SEC
-- great performances against big brands
I'd also add personality and charisma. Seems to me like he's got both.
1. Draft Drake Maye
2. Trade the #1 pick for a king's ransom while not moving too far back in the first round. Let's say, go from 1 to 12 or 1 to 13, something like that. This would give us an extra 2025, 2026, and maybe even a 2027 1st round draft choice, and we'd still be able to get a great player with our pick. If team is clearly not ready to contend for the SB, this sets the team up for a loaded roster down the road.
3. Draft Caleb Williams