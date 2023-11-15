Manning said the Giants need to keep building around the 26-year-old, who tore his right ACL on Nov. 5 against the Raiders.
“They saw Daniel Jones, they were around him. They had him for a year and they trusted that, ‘Hey, this is a kid that has a bunch of upside,'” Manning told Andrew Marchand and John Ourand of the new Giants regime that started in 2022. “He’s still in the first year of the offense, played extremely well. He can run, he’s tough. He can make the throws. Just unfortunately, this was a tough year with injuries. … And so, I think you still got to trust your quarterback. Eli sticks up for DJ
Eli is not an impartial observer. He's entitled to his opinion, but if it carries any weight whatsoever in the evaluation of any position, that's a problem.
I wouldn't doubt if Johnny Boy called Eli directly. I think they locked Hanlon in a closet.
I appreciate his thoughts but I also would not expect him to take any shots at a player (especially the Giants).
“I think it’s different when you played for a team, and so I resonate with the players,” Manning said. “Think about what they’re going through. I’m pals with Daniel Jones. I talk with Saquon and Sterling Shepard, the guys who I play with, and so I feel for ’em. I feel for more of the players than the diehard fans that have been watching the Giants for 40 years and they go to every game and it’s like the family tradition.
Eli is not an impartial observer. He's entitled to his opinion, but if it carries any weight whatsoever in the evaluation of any position, that's a problem.
Yep. What's he gonna do? Throw his friend under the bus?
I'm sure he'll get along with Caleb or Maye just as well
“I think it’s different when you played for a team, and so I resonate with the players,” Manning said. “Think about what they’re going through. I’m pals with Daniel Jones. I talk with Saquon and Sterling Shepard, the guys who I play with, and so I feel for ’em. I feel for more of the players than the diehard fans that have been watching the Giants for 40 years and they go to every game and it’s like the family tradition.
Eli is not an impartial observer. He's entitled to his opinion, but if it carries any weight whatsoever in the evaluation of any position, that's a problem.
Yep. What's he gonna do? Throw his friend under the bus?
I'm sure he'll get along with Caleb or Maye just as well
This. He is not throwing a friend under the bus. I doubt Eli would willfully shill for the FO.
Look for upcoming pro DJ statements from LT, Simms, Carson, OJ Anderson and Strahan.
Boomer also made the point in the unlikely situation you can trade him, they'll need to prop him up.
You guys read way too much into these.
“He’s going to come back, he’s going to be healthy. He works hard. He’s a great teammate. He does all the intangible things really, really well, and I think they got to trust him, can put some guys, get help around them and continue to grow with these teams. I think when you sign your key guys to contracts, Saquon [Barkley], Dexter Lawrence, Daniel … you put these guys, you keep adding guys around them and you don’t just say, hey, switch it up right away because you have one bad year.”
I'm expecting a missive next from John Mara.
"We've done everything..."
Part II
“He works hard. He’s a great teammate. He does all the intangible things really, really well.”
But doesn't win many football games
I don't think Eli is a shill... I think he believes this.
“He works hard. He’s a great teammate. He does all the intangible things really, really well.”
But doesn't win many football games
Of course you are right... I mean this is a one man team.
Win. Fucking. Games.
Not really. Predictable.
I don't follow... what is so interesting about the timing?
If it's April 26th and we are discussing Marvin Harrison Jr, that's a different story. I know the Giants don't deserve the benefit of the doubt, but I trust Schoen & Daboll to understand the opportunity they have here to draft a franchise altering QB.
Huh?
I don't follow... what is so interesting about the timing?
This is about the fourth person this week connected to the Giants to come out in defense of Jones.
They’re either trial balloons or the Giants trying to distract from the garbage on the field, or both.
The man just blew his knee out and had a serious neck injury prior to it. The Giants would be insane to get into next season counting on his full recovery and not expecting something to happen again later, namely related to the neck injury he's not sustained twice. It would be a total loss of a season and the players would know it.
The Giants will draft a QB early. Schoen isn't making trips around to USC and UNC for the fun of it. The team will be in prime position to pick a top QB prospect, and will.
People are reading way too hard into these. Eli never really rocked the boat on any former teammate other than a little Tiki jab.
Boomer also made the point in the unlikely situation you can trade him, they'll need to prop him up.
Fuck that severely big headed SOB, I don't GAF about any opinion he has on the Giants.
Insofar as Eli, what did you guys expect?
This is about the fourth person this week connected to the Giants to come out in defense of Jones.
They’re either trial balloons or the Giants trying to distract from the garbage on the field, or both.
There is literally no downside to putting out positive info about DJ. If they want trade him (keep the value as high as possible), keep him but draft another QB (keep other teams guessing as to what they'll do), or in the slim chance they plan to keep him, he and the other players will know the franchise was in his corner.
This is about the fourth person this week connected to the Giants to come out in defense of Jones.
They’re either trial balloons or the Giants trying to distract from the garbage on the field, or both.
Perhaps, just maybe, those people that said it, meant it. Shocking that former teammates would come out in support of a guy that blew out his knee. Shocking. They were all prompeted by the FO....
Lol, yes go ahead and put words in Eli s mouth. Unbelievable, the lengths some of you will go.
“He’s going to come back, he’s going to be healthy. He works hard. He’s a great teammate. He does all the intangible things really, really well, and I think they got to trust him, can put some guys, get help around them and continue to grow with these teams. I think when you sign your key guys to contracts, Saquon [Barkley], Dexter Lawrence, Daniel … you put these guys, you keep adding guys around them and you don’t just say, hey, switch it up right away because you have one bad year.”
One bad year? One? Wtf alternate universe has Eli been living in?
Not surprised by the reaction. When you read something about Jones, from the guy who played the position, that you don’t agree with, blame it on Johnny Boy
Very disrespectful to Eli by the way to suggest what you are suggesting
Link - ( New Window )
This is funny.
2. Eli was asked about this on a radio show. He wasn't out on Madison Avenue looking for someone with a microphone to talk to. There is nothing interesting about the timing.
Not surprised by the reaction. When you read something about Jones, from the guy who played the position, that you don’t agree with, blame it on Johnny Boy
Very disrespectful to Eli by the way to suggest what you are suggesting
What should the reaction be?
Why should we trust Eli's opinion? John Elway was one of the greatest QBs I've ever seen and he was a horrible evaluator of the position as Denver's GM...
“He’s going to come back, he’s going to be healthy. He works hard. He’s a great teammate. He does all the intangible things really, really well, and I think they got to trust him, can put some guys, get help around them and continue to grow with these teams. I think when you sign your key guys to contracts, Saquon [Barkley], Dexter Lawrence, Daniel … you put these guys, you keep adding guys around them and you don’t just say, hey, switch it up right away because you have one bad year.”
What I find funny is so many of these people who are questioning Eli's take on Jones hang onto every word Sy types in criticism of Jones. Which one knows the game of football, and especially quarterback play, better?
Your first mission: tell everyone how right I am. Always.
The season has shown that, Jones or not, this entire football team is lost again. Unfortunately, the problems go much, much deeper than Jones.
What we know now is, the Giants are the worst team in the NFL around DJ. Again. And this is coming from somebody who's fine moving on, as I think he's David Carr'd.
When's Schwartz and Dottino up?
I don't think Eli is a shill... I think he believes this.
“He’s going to come back, he’s going to be healthy. He works hard. He’s a great teammate. He does all the intangible things really, really well, and I think they got to trust him, can put some guys, get help around them and continue to grow with these teams. I think when you sign your key guys to contracts, Saquon [Barkley], Dexter Lawrence, Daniel … you put these guys, you keep adding guys around them and you don’t just say, hey, switch it up right away because you have one bad year.”
What I find funny is so many of these people who are questioning Eli's take on Jones hang onto every word Sy types in criticism of Jones. Which one knows the game of football, and especially quarterback play, better?
This is precious. Eli and Jones are friends you nitwit. What do you expect him to say? At least Sy is breaking down the games, play by play. I’ll take Sy’s opinion over Eli’s. I love Eli but he isn’t breaking down film like others do. He’s sticking up for his buddy.
You guys acting like it’s all settled now, Eli praised him so we are good and Jones is the perfect man for the job are hysterical. But Eli said so!!!!
If it's April 26th and we are discussing Marvin Harrison Jr, that's a different story. I know the Giants don't deserve the benefit of the doubt, but I trust Schoen & Daboll to understand the opportunity they have here to draft a franchise altering QB.
KID? He's not a kid, he's what, 26, 27 years old. And I may trust Schoen & Daboll to understand the opportunity, but I don't trust John Mara and his man-love for Eli, the Mannings, and their adopted son, Daniel Jones. If I had to bet money, I would NOT bet against them going a different direction, not drafting a QB and giving Jones "more weapons" (as if THAT's suddenly going to make him turn into a terrific QB). I have zero faith in Mara not influencing this high pick.
This
That’s the only praise we ever hear. Hard worker. Great teammate, blah, blah blah. We never hear coaches or players gushing about his ability to scan the field or his presence in the pocket or his ability to throw guys open. Just…hard worker…
This is also some of the most bland praise I've ever read. He's a hard worker, has the intangibles, etc.
That’s the only praise we ever hear. Hard worker. Great teammate, blah, blah blah. We never hear coaches or players gushing about his ability to scan the field or his presence in the pocket or his ability to throw guys open. Just…hard worker…
Yes. Mahomes and Burrow work hard. Folks don't need to repeat it non-stop for them.
Add to the fact that when you pick top 2 in a talented QB draft your team will hopefully not be in this situation very often.
The QB position is so important to succeed in the NFL, you need to have talent and depth.
Schoen will be taking a QB IMO.
This is precious. Eli and Jones are friends you nitwit. What do you expect him to say? At least Sy is breaking down the games, play by play. I’ll take Sy’s opinion over Eli’s. I love Eli but he isn’t breaking down film like others do. He’s sticking up for his buddy.
You guys acting like it’s all settled now, Eli praised him so we are good and Jones is the perfect man for the job are hysterical. But Eli said so!!!!
When it comes to QB play - I'd take Eli. 16 year pro. Two time SB MVP, son and brother of NFL QBs. You don't think in his 20 years as college and pro QB he ever brokedown video/film? He does it each week on his alt MNF broadcast.
I think both Sy and Eli can breakdown QB play. They may disagree, but they can talk on equal terms unlike usins here on BBI! Another thing, Eli and Peyton see things as the happen while doing the broadcast. You sometimes hear them predict the play and outcome before the snap.
Is there a better example of someone “so far behind in the race they actually think they’re ahead” than you?
I mean you’ve come out of self exile to take a bunch of victory laps when you’ve already been proven wrong and yet here you are again with the same old boring routine.
Disagree. You MUST react like a full on conspiracy hysteric. It's the only way to go.
CIP, UConn and Toth with good posts.
Disagree. You MUST react like a full on conspiracy hysteric. It's the only way to go.
It certainly creates entertaining conversations. But, I’m also easily amused, so…
That's a fact. It's been borne out over five years - a larger sample size than he's earned.
So either the Giants are trying to sell a fabrication (Daniel Jones is a good quarterback) or they are all honestly clueless.
Either way, not good.
When it comes to QB play - I'd take Eli. 16 year pro. Two time SB MVP, son and brother of NFL QBs. You don't think in his 20 years as college and pro QB he ever brokedown video/film? He does it each week on his alt MNF broadcast.
I think both Sy and Eli can breakdown QB play. They may disagree, but they can talk on equal terms unlike usins here on BBI! Another thing, Eli and Peyton see things as the happen while doing the broadcast. You sometimes hear them predict the play and outcome before the snap.
I completely agree with you about Eli and his qualifications but it only makes sense if you think this is his honest assessment and an assessment he is making with doing all the due diligence of a coach.. in this case he is just doing what a good team mate says.. Eli is a huge Giants fan and he has a bond with Daniel Jones.. This isn't a full blown assessment of Daniel Jones.. Eli has no skin in the game other than the risk of saying something honest and bad about the current Giants QB and then getting called out for it later in life..
Yup the Giants really showed the league!
Evan Neal and 82M guaranteed to Daniel Jones.
Of course Eli is speaking as a friend, I acknowledged that earlier...I was responding to a poster saying Eli doesn't know how to breakdown film....
Lol, yes go ahead and put words in Eli s mouth. Unbelievable, the lengths some of you will go.
Right, because when you consistently miss the open man it's not a sign of the play of the QB...
then he became a top QB of all time
Who knows?
If Jones was healthy (no injury history at all), you could make Eli’s case (I would still move on, but you could make a case)
Those two neck injuries make Jones a ticking time bomb. It would be irresponsible for Schoen to stick with Jones, regardless of what the Mara’s would like.
I’m sure this exact conversation will take place after the season too.
If they get a better line coach, it may not be a miss. But yeah, the Cowboys are very good on drafting OL and ER.
Yup the Giants really showed the league!
Evan Neal and 82M guaranteed to Daniel Jones.
Neal was #2 on the Dallas draft board, so we should feel better about that miss.
At least that's how I read that thread yesterday...
I posted this on the other thread -- I'd happily trade Neal and Jones for Willis today.
If only Eli knew as much football as the BBI couch GMs.
The signing always represented that the organization felt they were in a Super Bowl window with the team they had.
Link - ( New Window )
That's a fact. It's been borne out over five years - a larger sample size than he's earned.
So either the Giants are trying to sell a fabrication (Daniel Jones is a good quarterback) or they are all honestly clueless.
Either way, not good.
*minus that one time where I disappeared and he dragged the team to the playoffs and broke a NFL record in that game and then returned immediately once the team started sucking again and he got hurt*
That's not the sort of thing a former QB is going to say about another one. Eli would be killed by the media if he said that.
That's not the sort of thing a former QB is going to say about another one. Eli would be killed by the media if he said that.
Having played with Jones and with his Giants organizational ties, if Eli really felt this ^ I'd expect half of what he said: "“He’s going to come back, he’s going to be healthy. He works hard. He’s a great teammate. He does all the intangible things really, really well," add something like "He'll put 1000% into rehab and I'm sure he'll be ready to play at a high level again."
EG a Daboll type answer.
But no I don't think Eli would add the rest of the stuff if he didn't believe it. For whatever his opinion is worth.
To each his own, but I honestly don't get what exactly some of the posters on this board consider themselves a fan of?
Of course I would.
Jones is damaged goods and the Giants would have to include something in exchange for a team to take the 36M and remaining guarantees.
The Giants would effectively be giving the Titans 2 years of Evan Neal for taking the horrible Jones contract off their hands.
And the Giants would get a near no-cost lottery ticket on Willis to see if he can develop as a backup.
I still believe Daniel Jones can be a winning quarterback, but I have come to understand at this point in his career, taking into consideration his inability to stay healthy, and the possibility that he might have been David Carred, it s time to draft a young quarterback.
But I find the takes on this thread hysterical, Eli has really rocked the boat
Man has a worse QBR than DeVito.
Man has a worse QBR than DeVito.
I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess you're actually not familiar with what a lottery tickets is.
The signing always represented that the organization felt they were in a Super Bowl window with the team they had. Link - ( New Window )
What a thread.
I don't know what this fascination with Malik Willis is and why he's got a defense force. I can't recall as bad as a player getting something like this on this site. He wasn't very good in college and he's been brutal as a pro. Are we that stuck on admitting we are wrong and just moving on?
2) He already wasn't the same player this year as last year. I don't know why not, but at this point, the Giants can't afford to simply hope he'll return to form and then improve.
3) Leaving aside the remote possibility he comes back better than ever, the next-best-case-scenario is that Alex Smith::Patrick Mahomes = Daniel Jones::(the Giants next rookie QB) We can but hope.
See,,,,👍
The signing always represented that the organization felt they were in a Super Bowl window with the team they had. Link - ( New Window )
This was my favorite post in that DJ signing thread. And no surprise it comes from the No1 poster on the site.
No1MDGiantsFan : 3/7/2023 6:16 pm : link
In comment 16055846 NYG07 said:
Quote:
In comment 16055554 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
To the fans upset about this, what exactly did you want the Giants to do? Let him walk for nothing? Draft a QB?
Genuinely curious...
Tag him.
So glad we didn’t!!! That would have been WORST case scenario.
It's not about Malik Willis. Pick any near-minimum salary player in the NFL. In fact let's call it a conditional 7th round pick in 2030 draft.
If a team was willing to take a broken down Daniel Jones and save the Giants the remaining 36M in guarantees, and the Giants had to throw in 2 years of Evan Neal, I'd do that in heartbeat.
The Titans give up their 2030 7th round pick, the Giants give Daniel Jones, Evan Neal, and save 43M.
That's easy.
“That s how it works”. Hyperbole like, trading Neal and Jones for Malik Willis is not a good way to make your point about Jones
I would be surprised if many if any of the other posters in your corner regarding Jones would agree with your take.
So think this out logically.
Daniel Jones has 36M in unpaid guarantees left on his contract, and is about undergo an ACL repair.
He also has 25M in injury guarantees on 2025 that convey if he gets hurt again next year and cannot pass physical.
So even playing him next year is a risk.
The Giants would have to give something of value to a team to take on that 36M in guarantees.
What do you think it would take?
If a team would take that liability from the Giants in exchange for two years of Evan Neal, I'd do that.
Move on if you decide his upside is too limited and he will never be a good QB.
What could be career ending is his recurring neck injury. That should be the focus and not some bogus effort to justify dumping the kid because of his ACL.
Good post. There is a group here that will try and discredit any comments that don’t support their narrative.
Do the Giants want to put Jones, coming off rehab on the field, and risk a direct or indirect injury?
I say this with no sarcasm -- a slower, less nimble Jones doesn't sound safe.
Move on if you decide his upside is too limited and he will never be a good QB.
What could be career ending is his recurring neck injury. That should be the focus and not some bogus effort to justify dumping the kid because of his ACL.
It took SB a full year of playing to feel comfortable on his again. If it's similar for Jones, which it may not me but let's not discount that possibilities, 2024 is going to be a disaster
When you're surrounded by elite athletes, the differences are in the 1 to 10%.
DJ is a great guy, and he is loved by many fans, but he is not a true starting QB, he's a 160 million dollar back-up QB, thanks to the stupidity of John Mara.
You really think all of these people who all happen to be on the Giants payroll (Eli included) also just happen to choose this week to come out in support of DJ? It wasn't last week immediately after the injury. It wasn't during the neck injury. It wasn't even spread out in a way that might occur organically. It's all coincidentally right now.
You haven't seen this playbook before with the Giants? You don't need to be Connor Stalions to steal Mara/Hanlon's signs here.
The signing always represented that the organization felt they were in a Super Bowl window with the team they had. Link - ( New Window )
My favorite post in that thread comes from the same guy who literally celebrated on here when DJ got injured:
PaulN : 3/7/2023 5:44 pm : link
Idiots that think they needed this gigantic emergency cute were people who are stupid enough to not be sold on Jones. I think he has to up his game, no more bullshit, but I also believe he will. Without knowing details other then 18 million year 1, probably total contract worth up to 160 mil with incentives, and sounds like 92 million of thr contract is guaranteed. If this is the case, and it takes a lot to decider through all the bullshit, then the Giants did a great job. Giant fans will be happy.
I'll take the bow on that. You're welcome and I am.
Enough of it. Either the dude can lead us to a Super Bowl or he can't. And the evidence thus far strongly suggests the answer is the latter. Yeah, he comes across as a good kid, hard worker, & all that jazz...but I'm more interested in, ya know, winning. And even before Jones went down, his play wasn't worth $40 million, much less being the 6th pick overall.
The sooner we turn the page, the better.
My favorites are all the people saying there wouldn’t be excuses. Only to be the ones to make them
no, but QB makes all the difference. How many times has Jones elevated this team to win as compared to the number of times he has lost games on his own?
It never seems to be what's going on on the field.
What other players? Can’t start a thread on every guy that you root for.
This seems like such a silly complaint.
I'm not so sure it reads very excellently to a certain contingent!
The Titans give up their 2030 7th round pick, the Giants give Daniel Jones, Evan Neal, and save 43M.
That's easy.
But you're arguing with people who insist they've seen enough to declare Willis is a bust (he may be), but also believe the jury is still out on Evan Neal and it's too early to give up on him (it may be).
- They made one opening day upgrade to the offensive line - JMS
- They made no real improvements to the run game
- The only material talent upgrades on that side of the ball were Waller and Hyatt, and they brought back 4/6 WRs from last year
Not to mention the same people calling Willis a bust still need to see more to make an evaluation of Daniel Jones. 5 years later…
So, ostensibly, does Joe Judge. What do we think of him?
If you were the Titans, would 2 years of Evan Neal be enough compensation to take Daniel Jones's shitty contract off our hands? If so, and knowing you can't make a trade for nothing, can we have Malik Willis?
Not surprised by the reaction. When you read something about Jones, from the guy who played the position, that you don’t agree with, blame it on Johnny Boy
Very disrespectful to Eli by the way to suggest what you are suggesting
The sentiment of some of the DJ haters on this board that anyone who speaks well of him is a shill, is meant to cut off all debate. That's it, compliment him and it's a lie, let's move on. Thank you, Eli, great hearing from someone who knows something about QB play rather than we self-ordained experts on this board, who don't know a freaking thing about it. BTW a lot of fans want to draft Caleb Williams, don't USC QBs have a poor record of succeeding in NFL?
Sean : 3/7/2023 7:07 pm : link
When you make this kind of commitment in a QB, you do it because you feel he can lead the team to a Super Bowl during the contract. I’m shocked I’m getting pushback on this.
Sean was right @ the time. & the premise looks LOL 8 months later. Daniel Jones leading a team to the Super Bowl? Better chance of Margot Robbie, Jessica Alba, & I having a 3some this weekend.
“I don’t know,’’ Daboll said. “You practice that each week. Try to be as ready as you can in every situation. You take each game as they come.’’
It's amazing that the Colts and Vikings games led to the $81M commitment. But, when you add the Barkley factor it makes sense. This is why I hate the blanket statements of "never pay RB's" - in this case paying the RB and franchising the QB would have been much more cost effective.
Link - ( New Window )
The whole thing was a perfect storm of disaster. I fully belief Schoen and Daboll will learn from this. Schoen wasn't even sold during the bye week. He made it clear they were talking to Barkley about a contract while not even entertaining it with Jones.
I get it though, they were never cutting both loose. That would have been extreme and wildly idealistic to think that would have ever been on the table.
Coming from the same people who said Jones was terrible for his entire career until they magically went silent during the entire 2022 season.
Again, we can have discussion on Jones and the future of the team but once you start litigating situations based on previous threads, that makes the conversation pointless.
I could point to a million things in the history of the Giants franchise where people ended up looking like idiots (including myself) but that is what makes this a message board and hey, you have to actually be honest with yourself when you are right or wrong about something.
These same people think they know more about QBs than Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll and that if for whatever strange reason they do not pick a quarterback, have to think they’ll start rooting for another franchise and never to be seen again.
BBI is a place where we can all share our ideas about whatever the fuck we want. But what is absurd is trying to have a conversation that is not based on anything rational. Like saying we should trade for Malik fucking Willis.
Coming from the same people who said Jones was terrible for his entire career until they magically went silent during the entire 2022 season.
Who went silent? The only person I can think of is Terps, who left in the midst of a thread where a mod was threatening him with a banning for being -- I shit you not -- critical of Jones during a rare time Jones was playing well with consistency.
Wow, an intelligent post.
Nobody is praising Willis. You seem to be stuck on him. cristian CLEARLY made his point on why he included Willis in a deal earlier. It doesn’t have to be Willis. If you choose to ignore his posts, that’s your problem not mine. As far as my comments, no you do not get to give Daniel Jones year 6 to county the evaluation and simultaneously call ANY other player in the NFL a bust after 1 1/2 years. Sorry. That’s just completely asinine. If it takes 6 years to evaluate for some of you at least be consistent
When Malik Willis gets brought into the conversation I no longer have interest in discussing the Giants or football. Sorry. It’s just not helpful.
Probably right around mid 2021 and definitely after the season, Go Terps started the Willis movement. “He could step in right now and be better than Jones.” “He’s a guy I really love, could be the next X” “man this Willis kid, I’m telling ya…” “I am certain that Daboll would love Malik Willis”
And then everyone said wow you’re right Terps Willis could really change this franchise his upside is insane…
And then, when he fell to the third round and it turned out he was absolutely terrible, and Jones led the Giants to the playoffs, everyone forgot about Willis (rightfully so.)
And now that the Giants are having a shitty season, the same guy is bringing Willis back up again as to say “hey - well we wouldn’t be worse off with Willis so we should have drafted him and let Jones go!”
That type of thinking is utterly absurd and deserves no breath on BBI. But hey - I guess it is what it is.
Then again some here wanted him #5 ovr. - ( New Window )
Coming from the same people who said Jones was terrible for his entire career until they magically went silent during the entire 2022 season.
Again, we can have discussion on Jones and the future of the team but once you start litigating situations based on previous threads, that makes the conversation pointless.
I could point to a million things in the history of the Giants franchise where people ended up looking like idiots (including myself) but that is what makes this a message board and hey, you have to actually be honest with yourself when you are right or wrong about something.
These same people think they know more about QBs than Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll and that if for whatever strange reason they do not pick a quarterback, have to think they’ll start rooting for another franchise and never to be seen again.
BBI is a place where we can all share our ideas about whatever the fuck we want. But what is absurd is trying to have a conversation that is not based on anything rational. Like saying we should trade for Malik fucking Willis.
Christ, you’re so soft
This post is fantastic. A perfect example of the disconnect with the Jones defenders. “he dragged the team to the playoffs”. Uh, wut? He DRAGGED the team to the playoffs? Bwahaaaaa! Yeah, sure he did. Whatever would they have done without those 15 TD passes!
And that is the crux of the issue. Jones defenders give him ALL the credit in the rare circumstances that they actually win. But in the 6000 circumstances that this team has been utterly embarrassing over the past 5 seasons, it’s not Jones’ fault. At all. It’s everyone else’s fault! Jones is just a victim here!
You simply cannot make this shit up. “He dragged the team to the playoffs”. 😂🤣😂
Unsurprisingly, the entire premise flies over your head like a wounded pigeon.
The hypothetical I posed isn't about Willis being good. It's that Jones is broken, expensive, and not very good.
So let me ask you this very simple question: do you think 2 years of Evan Neal would be enough for the Titans to take Jones's contract off the Giants?
Beating the Pats at home wouldn't exactly be a miracle.
Malik Willis is a terrible quarterback that you wouldn’t want on your roster under any circumstances.
So no, I am not trading Evan Neal and Daniel Jones for Malik Willis.
Eli knows more football than anyone, but nothing he said was worth while analytically.
Coming from the same people who said Jones was terrible for his entire career until they magically went silent during the entire 2022 season.
Again, we can have discussion on Jones and the future of the team but once you start litigating situations based on previous threads, that makes the conversation pointless.
I could point to a million things in the history of the Giants franchise where people ended up looking like idiots (including myself) but that is what makes this a message board and hey, you have to actually be honest with yourself when you are right or wrong about something.
These same people think they know more about QBs than Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll and that if for whatever strange reason they do not pick a quarterback, have to think they’ll start rooting for another franchise and never to be seen again.
BBI is a place where we can all share our ideas about whatever the fuck we want. But what is absurd is trying to have a conversation that is not based on anything rational. Like saying we should trade for Malik fucking Willis.
Sounds like you're embarrassed about that thread, Bucko.
The Giants should have franchised Jones. It's really that simple.
I hope that the next quarterback is forced to rise to a higher standard.
You are conflating arguments. First it was being upset that people talk about his work ethic and now it’s about giving him too many years. I’m commenting on the former.
Yes, the position matters because there’s more threads on QBs. More threads equals more posts so you see those comments more often. And you are upset people call out his work ethic. Why do you care? If those 12 posters flipped and said Jones sucks instead it wouldn’t change a thing.
The Thibodeaux comments were stupid. They also don’t matter.
That's why the fans like Notre Dame, Penn State, and BC players. They are from schools that also reflect those same traditional hard-working values.
This place explodes when we pick a player from one of the above schools, who lived in NY/NJ and was a Giants fan growing up. The ultimate trifecta...
DJ will be dealt or released sometime during the 2025 offseason just prior to or during the 2025 NFL Draft once he's healthy and his contract can be navigated through *it can't in 2024, but can be the following season). If he's not traded during the 2025 Draft, then he will be shortly thereafter prior to the start of training camp in 2025.
Simple. That's it. End of discussion.
Think about this. There were stories about whether Jones or Taylor gave the Giants a better chance to start just three weeks ago. Jones was quickly cleared the day after Taylor had the ribs injury, but there seemed to be no urgency prior to that.
Now, after a torn ACL the Giants are going to pass on a potential franchise altering QB prospect to roll with Jones?
I don't buy it. Reminds me of the Abrams GM noise.
Think about this. There were stories about whether Jones or Taylor gave the Giants a better chance to start just three weeks ago. Jones was quickly cleared the day after Taylor had the ribs injury, but there seemed to be no urgency prior to that.
Now, after a torn ACL the Giants are going to pass on a potential franchise altering QB prospect to roll with Jones?
I don't buy it. Reminds me of the Abrams GM noise.
Jones was cleared because he was deemed healthy and he was cleared before the game in which TT got hurt. You don't remember people screaming that he should have suited up because the MDs cleared him Sunday Morning before the game? If not, go back an look.
He wasn't cleared because TT got injured. He was cleared because he passed whatever tests the medical staff was giving him daily and that was Sunday morning of the Jets game.
So, you guys can freak out about what Eli said but he's just supporting the guy from a distance and I'm sure he talks to him every now and again, nothing other than that.
You think Patrick Mahomes doesn't work hard? Or Joe Burrow? Shit you think Josh Dobbs hasn't worked hard to stick around until he got a shot to maybe get a contact a fraction of what Jones got?
It's the NFL. Hard work is a prerequisite, and it alone is not good enough. Talent matters, and Jones doesn't have enough of it. That's why he was a zero star recruit that had to walk on at Duke.
Playing quarterback well in the NFL is really hard, and Jones isn't good enough to do it. No shame in that. And kudos to him for following a stupid organization into drafting him way higher than his talent deserved, and then doubling down on the error by making him a very rich man.
I hope that the next quarterback is forced to rise to a higher standard.
You don't have to keep making this same post in every thread dude.
Think about this. There were stories about whether Jones or Taylor gave the Giants a better chance to start just three weeks ago. Jones was quickly cleared the day after Taylor had the ribs injury, but there seemed to be no urgency prior to that.
Now, after a torn ACL the Giants are going to pass on a potential franchise altering QB prospect to roll with Jones?
I don't buy it. Reminds me of the Abrams GM noise.
Sean and Optimus - both spot on
[quote] Eli went through a lot of the issues Jones has except the injuries. The fan reaction towards him ....[
I cannot help but wonder if that what this is really about i.e. the pro-Jonse argument.
"oh you know we went through this with Eli and look how that turned out. "Oh I am old enough to remember the fans hating Phil Simms and look how that turned out"
Don't bother to mention that those 2 flashed serious star power by now.
And who were these idiots down on Eli . Why because he had a bad game or 2. Early Eli had pretty good numbers for that era of the NFL. All of a sudden Mitch Trubisky / Marcus Mariota numbers equates to "putting a team on his back and dragging them to the playoffs".
As far as this Eli comment ... you know Eli works for the Giants right? I love the posters "Eli knows how to evaluate film and knows more blah blah". Does anyone really think Eli went and evaluated film of Daniel Jones and said "gee that one is on the o-line and that one was Jones fault" So now I can give an opinion on Daniel Jones?
We all know Eli is not going to blast the guy even if he does believe it's time to move on. All he will ever do is support a Giants player who is working hard and trying. That should surprise nobody.
What I can tell you is that whatever Eli truly feels about Jones - positive or negative - will always be expressed publicly as positive. That is what he should be doing.
This is really much ado about absolutely nothing.
[quote] All of a sudden Mitch Trubisky / Marcus Mariota numbers equates to "putting a team on his back and dragging them to the playoffs".
The punchline to this comment: Mitch Trubisky was much better for the Bears than Jones has been for the Giants.
It's pretty funny. There are a few grown men (I assume) who seem to wake up, run to the computer and obsessively post 2 things:
*Daniel Jones sucks, and his contract was a mistake
*John Mara is meddling in personnel decisions
Who gives a shit? Why is that some sort of profound point that needs to be stated over and over again? Do you think your comments are going to force the perceived changes you want the team to make? Or are you just so hopelessly hung up on those singular points you can't help yourself?
I can't imagine needing to say that over and over again for no reason. The DJ contract's over and done with, and Mara's going to keep being involved to the point he sees fit. It's not really all that interesting.
We all know Eli is not going to blast the guy even if he does believe it's time to move on. All he will ever do is support a Giants player who is working hard and trying. That should surprise nobody.
What I can tell you is that whatever Eli truly feels about Jones - positive or negative - will always be expressed publicly as positive. That is what he should be doing.
This is really much ado about absolutely nothing.
For the record, I don't think anybody asked or even suggested that Eli go and do this, however I do think his opinion carries weight with the organization, and believe it's quite possible that ownership shares this sentiment about Jones.
In that regard, I don't care what Eli Manning thinks about Daniel Jones, but I do care what the organization thinks, and how the opinions of Giants legends like Eli may affect their decision-making.
Jones sucks. Owner sucks. Team sucks.
Cool. Bring some original material to the forefront every now and again.
I cannot wait for the draft because these guys are going to be out of their fucking minds if Schoen trades down or doesn't take a QB. Not that I agree with that strategy one way or the other but it will be a sight to see.
You can also start your own thread about a topic of interest.
Or even log off.
Jones sucks. Owner sucks. Team sucks.
Cool. Bring some original material to the forefront every now and again.
Why so. It is more fun to be right and point to the emperor not wearing any clothes than to read constant posts about about:
"see we were right Jones is a good QB and Shoen signing and Daboll approval proves it. And they know more than you. Anything else is a Mara conspiracy.
REally? On what planet does running it back with Jones make any kind of sense? And yea there still is a possibility of that on a 2 win team. Discussing that isn't at all interesting? Then what the fuck is?
I cannot wait for the draft because these guys are going to be out of their fucking minds if Schoen trades down or doesn't take a QB. Not that I agree with that strategy one way or the other but it will be a sight to see.
Your obsession with me is kinda creepy.
I cannot wait for the draft because these guys are going to be out of their fucking minds if Schoen trades down or doesn't take a QB. Not that I agree with that strategy one way or the other but it will be a sight to see.
It still surprises me that you are so self-unaware that you don't realize you are exactly the same. You post the same tired non-sense everyday, usually about ajr and Terps.
We get it....Daniel Jones' greatness fell victim to a poor team that hid his mage-potential. No QB on earth could have done more with this team than Jones did. Schoen and Daboll clearly agree. Everybody who disagrees is a bad person with an agenda and has mental defects that make them miserable people.
Dude - you are the mirror image of ajr and Terps. That is probably what upsets you so much about them.
Jones sucks. Owner sucks. Team sucks.
Cool. Bring some original material to the forefront every now and again.
People? Or just you?
I guarantee if you polled BBI, 100% of the respondents would prefer if you of all people didn't speak on their behalf.
In the meantime, I will be eagerly awaiting all of the original material that you'll be bringing to the forefront. Clearly you've been keeping it under wraps for the past few years.
If the front office didn't read BBI, Bob Papa wouldn't have mentioned the BBI "chat rooms" on his Twitter rant earlier this week.
This is their first stop for fan sentiment.
I was in car yesterday listening to his radio show on SiriusXM and he mentioned that Giant fans were going apoplectic on a site right after Daniel Jones had his big game against Washington a few years ago and beat them in OT, essentially losing out on the Chase Young lottery.
I'd rather just see how it plays out and reflect on how icy Jones was against Minnesota last year.
I could not agree more. It's incredibly tiresome. After DJ got injured, I was going to post that the only blessing would be that all the DJ threads would slow down. Alas ...
I'd rather just see how it plays out and reflect on how icy Jones was against Minnesota last year.
Ha
You think Patrick Mahomes doesn't work hard? Or Joe Burrow? Shit you think Josh Dobbs hasn't worked hard to stick around until he got a shot to maybe get a contact a fraction of what Jones got?
It's the NFL. Hard work is a prerequisite, and it alone is not good enough. Talent matters, and Jones doesn't have enough of it. That's why he was a zero star recruit that had to walk on at Duke.
Playing quarterback well in the NFL is really hard, and Jones isn't good enough to do it. No shame in that. And kudos to him for following a stupid organization into drafting him way higher than his talent deserved, and then doubling down on the error by making him a very rich man.
I hope that the next quarterback is forced to rise to a higher standard.
I think Eli said more than just DJ being a hard worker.
1. Coaches like him.
2. Has a TON of upside.
3. Has all the intangibles.
4. Still in first season of new offense. (didn't realize)
5. Can make the throws.
Let's reference the article and not just stick to the drum beat theme.
But only one segment of fans, apparently. I guess the Jones fan boys aren’t constantly on the same exact threads repeating their nonsense over and over and over again. Only the posters that think Jones sucks. Jones fans are just victims of circumstance. Just like their hero
Jones sucks. Owner sucks. Team sucks.
Cool. Bring some original material to the forefront every now and again.
Same logic should apply to you clowns, no?
I was in car yesterday listening to his radio show on SiriusXM and he mentioned that Giant fans were going apoplectic on a site right after Daniel Jones had his big game against Washington a few years ago and beat them in OT, essentially losing out on the Chase Young lottery.
The front office absolutely reads BBI. Or have people in the org reading and passing along info. That has been outed multiple times. Look no further than the fantastic clown show pic Eric’s daughter produced and Eric posted here. Immediately followed by:
“We are not a clown show organization”- Joe Judge
You're the sales manager at a family owned plumbing supply company in town. You report to the owner, and she's given you assurance you have the final say on your sales staff.
Her brother works there in an ambiguous leadership position, and her nephew who has a habit of running his mouth, reports to you.
Your job is to hire the best sales team possible, under a tight budget, and allocate them just right so you hit your sales numbers. If you don't hit the numbers in 3 consecutive years, good chance you'll be fired.
The rub is she has favorites and let's that be known publicly. One time in a public place she let it be known she regretted the raw deal her favorite got, and she was pulling for him to get the lead job.
She's not a bad person. And she really cares about the company and the people. But she has a habit of doing this stuff. Especially when the sales numbers are down.
Would you find this person helpful or hurtful to your ability to do your job?
Even if he wasn't employed by the Giants, does anyone think Eli's answer would be any different? I don't.