Manning said the Giants need to keep building around the 26-year-old, who tore his right ACL on Nov. 5 against the Raiders.“They saw Daniel Jones, they were around him. They had him for a year and they trusted that, ‘Hey, this is a kid that has a bunch of upside,'” Manning told Andrew Marchand and John Ourand of the new Giants regime that started in 2022. “He’s still in the first year of the offense, played extremely well. He can run, he’s tough. He can make the throws. Just unfortunately, this was a tough year with injuries. … And so, I think you still got to trust your quarterback. Eli sticks up for DJ - ( New Window