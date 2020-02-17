You can go back & reverse/stop/change one thing last 10 yrs

I think this was the turning point and where any alignment in the origination ended. This was when Mara said the offense was "broken" and made the comments about Jernigan.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
Coughin & Gilbride were fine. They just needed to retool. Instead they kicked their Super Bowl winning coaches out.
Marc Ross and Jerry Reese should have been let go before Coughlin and Gilbride imv. Reese's drafts were really bad from 2010 to 2017. Yeah he picked JPP and Odell (could have picked Donald or Martin though!) but his busts were killing the team and its culture. Plus he never was able to pick a quality guy in the 3rd rd (top 100) or later and be successful. Schoen already has had a number of guys who have been better (Flott, Bellinger, MCFadden).
Passing on Micah Parsons … it will haunt us for many more years.
if the Giants never win the 2nd Super Bowl over the Pats, could they have more net Super Bowl's now?
I believe they thought the fact that they won 2 Super Bowl's in 5 years allowed them to "keep it up" because "it" was working, and they ultimately stagnated trying to keep a flawed system going instead of starting fresh like they've done recently.
So if they never won that 2nd Super Bowl would they have restarted earlier and been out of it for a few years now?
RE: Passing on Micah Parsons … it will haunt us for many more years.
Send Reese/Ross out with the SB Clock. Get a GM more in line with TC and along the lines of GY/BP building from the inside out. Outside hire. There was too much division between TC and Reese imv.
The 2011/12 drafts were catastrophic. They almost would have had to be perfect in 2013/14 to recover. 2011-17 timeframe is probably one of the worst stretches of drafting in team history or at least the last 40 years.
I think this was the turning point and where any alignment in the origination ended. This was when Mara said the offense was "broken" and made the comments about Jernigan.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
Agreed. And this is when they blamed Gilbride’s complicated scheme that requires time for plays to develop instead of acquiring talented offensive lineman that would allow his offense, and Eli, to be successful again.
I think this was the turning point and where any alignment in the origination ended. This was when Mara said the offense was "broken" and made the comments about Jernigan.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
This! He was the scapegoat for a bad OL.
So many crucial decisions could have been different
But DG thought the RB was too good to pass up on. So many mistakes thereafter have some connection to that decision. The only good outcome is that the man who made that decision is no longer here, but that's the decision that fucked us over.
Giants beat the Packers in the opening round in 2016
I agree with this. I think that 2016 team was pretty good with the defense and they just didn't luck out playing Green Bay/Rodgers in the first round. Oh well.
I was excited for that 2017 season, as I was 2023. Holy shit. Both were/are God awful.
Then again, I watched basically every 2017 game. I gave up on the 2023 Giants weeks ago lol the last game I watched was in Miami when I was there. Didn't go down there for the game, if ya smell what the Route 9 is cooking?
2018
1 Saquon - Hit as a player but miss as a value
2 Will Hernandez - miss
2019
1 Daniel Jones - huge miss
1 Dexter Lawrence - home run
1 DeAndre Baker - huge miss
2020
1 Andrew Thomas - big hit, maybe a home run
2 Xavier McKinney - meh at best
2021
1 Kadarius Toney - huge miss
2 Azeez Ojulari - miss
It isn't who DG drafted. It's who he didn't draft and could have drafted. Josh Allen instead of Barkley. Same year, Nick Chubb instead of Will Hernandez. Micah Parsons instead of trading down and taking Kadarius Toney. DG drafted Evan Neal with the selection he got in trade, but Parsons vs. Neal is no-brainer.
I know its 11 years ago. Our OL was clearly in decline despite winning the super bowl and Reese went with the shiny new toy in David Wilson and ignored guys like Mitchell Schwartz and Cordy Glenn who could have really help re-establish our OL.
The we took Randle in the 2nd - he was awful
Hosley in the 3rd - awful
JPP of TEs in the 4th - awful
I know its 11 years ago. Our OL was clearly in decline despite winning the super bowl and Reese went with the shiny new toy in David Wilson and ignored guys like Mitchell Schwartz and Cordy Glenn who could have really help re-establish our OL.
The we took Randle in the 2nd - he was awful
Hosley in the 3rd - awful
JPP of TEs in the 4th - awful
4 chances to shore up the OL, and got nothing.
I couldn't have been more arrogant after 2012. I really thought the Giants would win another 2 under Eli Manning.
Nope. Way to go.
What are we? Are we still spoiled because our team won their last Super Bowl during the Jeremy Lin and Tim Tebow era? I don't know, I cannot keep up with the professors of the Giants world.
Gilbride pleaded to the GM to rebuild the line sooner and didn't get a response. Well, it is a response if you include a simple Will Beatty in the 2009 draft and late rounders in drafts after. Really helped your Super Bowl MVP QB, but I guess we can't talk about his egregious mistakes from 2010 to 2017.
by the fan base. I mean any GM who wins 2 SBs should be put in the team's HOF. He was responsible for some great finds in the draft. Some may have not been superstars, but they were key contributors and integral parts of a lot of wins.
Unfortunately for Reese, his last half of his tenure was just not that good and that is what most people will remember. He tried to hit homeruns with FA acquisitions and draft picks. Some worked, many did not.
But he his role is the smallest of the 3 GMs in the last decade.
Snee coming back for the 2013 season where he spent most of it
Don't hire Dave Gettleman.
Realise at the time of going into the 2018 draft that the Giants are not a couple of players away from competing for a Superbowl, and recognise instead - as many fans did - that the roster needs an overhaul, hence you absolutely do not draft a runningback with that #2 pick.
The preparations for Eli's departure. We held onto 'things' for way too long. We should have started the process of preparing for his successor a lot earlier than we did. It all stems from that, mistake after compounding mistake. Dead serious, we should have started thinking about it as far back as the '14 season.
I think this was the turning point and where any alignment in the origination ended. This was when Mara said the offense was "broken" and made the comments about Jernigan.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
I'm similar, Gilbride was a scapegoat of another terrible OL. That said, worse than that was the fact that they spent that money on defense after letting Coughlin go in 2016. If he is still the head coach in 2016 I think they had a shot to make a good run in the playoffs. And I echo others that Gettleman was the worst hire in NY Giants FO history.
I remember going to a place straight from the hotel to watch the game with my wife and family. Odell putting the team on his back with 2 ridiculous td grabs and the comeback only to lose on that kick. Brutal
I understand after a championship, you want to bring as many back to see if you can ride the momentum (2008 until Plaxico's mishap).
However, If I recall correctly, Justin Tuck was thinking of shutting it down for 2011 in mid December due to a neck issue and Coughlin talked him out of it. Osi was vocal. The O-Line was running on fumes. It felt like we squeezed the last bit of toothpaste out of that tube.
Starting a rebuild or retool in 2012 may have been the way to go. I believe the Ravens did this after 2012.
RE: Gettleman was much more destructive than Reese
The Gettleman drafts were a disaster and Schoen has doubled down on it. Has set the franchise back at least 2 years.
The fact that Reese gets brought up here like he's an equal to Gettleman is ridiculous.
Really? Go look at 2012 - 17. Yikes! Wilson, Pugh, OBJ, Flowers, Apple, Engram. And those were better than his 2nd day picks. Randal, Hosley, , Hankins, Moore, Richberg, Bromley, Collins, Odigizuwa, Shepard, Thompson, Tomlinson, Webb. Certainly not all misses but nothing to brag about.
is overblown IMO. He is obviously amazing and we would be so much better with him. But remember, he came into the perfect situation.
- contending team
- sat for a year
- hill and kelce on the roster
- andy reid as a coach.
If drafted by us, he would have had shitbird coaches with a shitty roster. One can never say what would have happened, but I think a lot of bad habits and wasted years would have happend to Mahomes if drafted by us.
Giants beat the Packers in the opening round in 2016
I agree with this. I think that 2016 team was pretty good with the defense and they just didn't luck out playing Green Bay/Rodgers in the first round. Oh well.
I was excited for that 2017 season, as I was 2023. Holy shit. Both were/are God awful.
Then again, I watched basically every 2017 game. I gave up on the 2023 Giants weeks ago lol the last game I watched was in Miami when I was there. Didn't go down there for the game, if ya smell what the Route 9 is cooking?
To me, the 2016 season feels very much like 2022, especially with the benefit of hindsight. Not in how they played so much as that it was a complete mirage that unfortunately convinced the organization they were better than they actually were.
I clearly remember watching that 2016 season and feeling very much like they were doing it with smoke and mirrors. The offense was not good. At all. The defense held it together by being the best unit in the NFL in the redzone, but they were just okay at pressuring QBs, and if you recall in that playoff game, Aaron Rodgers spent HOURS standing around in the pocket with nobody near him for most of the game. They got exposed big time.
is overblown IMO. He is obviously amazing and we would be so much better with him. But remember, he came into the perfect situation.
- contending team
- sat for a year
- hill and kelce on the roster
- andy reid as a coach.
If drafted by us, he would have had shitbird coaches with a shitty roster. One can never say what would have happened, but I think a lot of bad habits and wasted years would have happend to Mahomes if drafted by us.
he is doing just fine with little or no wide receivers. He is great and would have been an altering presence. That was the biggest mistake in the last ten years--even more than hiring Gettleman and Judge, who had no business being a head coach in this league at that point in his career. All three were bad errors, but drafting a QB like Mahommes is franchise altering.
is overblown IMO. He is obviously amazing and we would be so much better with him. But remember, he came into the perfect situation.
- contending team
- sat for a year
- hill and kelce on the roster
- andy reid as a coach.
If drafted by us, he would have had shitbird coaches with a shitty roster. One can never say what would have happened, but I think a lot of bad habits and wasted years would have happend to Mahomes if drafted by us.
he is doing just fine with little or no wide receivers. He is great and would have been an altering presence. That was the biggest mistake in the last ten years--even more than hiring Gettleman and Judge, who had no business being a head coach in this league at that point in his career. All three were bad errors, but drafting a QB like Mahommes is franchise altering.
He still has the best TE in the game. And having Hill, Kelce, and a few others when he was young was definitely very beneficial.
One simple thing — I let coughlin coach the 2016 giants
I think this was the turning point and where any alignment in the origination ended. This was when Mara said the offense was "broken" and made the comments about Jernigan.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
This isn’t a bad idea either. It stops the mcadoo mess.
Don't hire Dave Gettleman.
Realise at the time of going into the 2018 draft that the Giants are not a couple of players away from competing for a Superbowl, and recognise instead - as many fans did - that the roster needs an overhaul, hence you absolutely do not draft a runningback with that #2 pick.
I think I agree with you most. Lots of good choices. But I'd even say that IF gettleman had started the rebuild with the Barkley pic(either getting more or going OL) perhaps he wouldn't have been so bad. But then Shurmur and Solder and sealing it with Toney.
I think I would add, not having our Owner so attached to the QB position. His influence with keeping the last two starters around too long(both of which I was in for) may have changed the tragectory, in hindsight. Seems some teams have been smarter about parting ways a year too soon rather than 2 years too late. On the flip side, QB hell wasn't a great place to be back in the late '90s.
Was passing on Micah Parsons. Think about us as a smart organization that drafted Josh Allen and Micah Parsons. If we had done that alone, we would be an excellent team right now. Because now we could have mot drafted Daniel Jones also. Which would have alowed us to bolster the team talent. Particularly the offensive line.
Yeah.. I would've accepted the benching of Eli and started the process of finding a new QB in 2017.. Plus I won't have interfered with coaches in deciding who starts and who doesn't.. Also this would've stopped from DG ever being hired..
With the benefit of hindsight I would have cleaned house after 2012 and given the entire operation to Belichick or Andy Reid. Remember, Reid was actually FIRED after 2012.
But more realistically my wrist moment of that past decade was the Barkley pick. That draft was the fork in the road, the opportunity to begin a new project from the ground floor. What they actually did was so colossally stupid it set the direction for where we are now.
franchise around. He can barely win with a far superior Buffalo team. How would he look throwing to Slayton while getting hit every snap.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
+1. If Mara had conducted a real professional GM search, a competent figure similar to Schoen would have dramatically changed the trajectory. A whole slew of mistakes could have been avoided.
Come on. Ernie searched near and far for that schlub.
I disagree.
Maybe it's just that I've been around too long, but I'm of the opinion that Andy Robustelli was the worst hire in Giant's history.
Would have fired Mark Ross.
Welllington and company changed their minds and wanted Parcells back but Young had already made an offer to Fassel.
Damn!!
Coughin & Gilbride were fine. They just needed to retool. Instead they kicked their Super Bowl winning coaches out.
Welllington and company changed their minds and wanted Parcells back but Young had already made an offer to Fassel.
Damn!!
Eh, they got 2 SB titles out of Coughlin. I would not have changed that. That trajectory changes with Parcells hired there and he wouldn't have stayed long.
Resume' Dave's 1st & 2nd Round draft picks
2018
1 Saquon - Hit as a player but miss as a value
2 Will Hernandez - miss
2019
1 Daniel Jones - huge miss
1 Dexter Lawrence - home run
1 DeAndre Baker - huge miss
2020
1 Andrew Thomas - big hit, maybe a home run
2 Xavier McKinney - meh at best
2021
1 Kadarius Toney - huge miss
2 Azeez Ojulari - miss
Coughin & Gilbride were fine. They just needed to retool. Instead they kicked their Super Bowl winning coaches out.
Marc Ross and Jerry Reese should have been let go before Coughlin and Gilbride imv. Reese's drafts were really bad from 2010 to 2017. Yeah he picked JPP and Odell (could have picked Donald or Martin though!) but his busts were killing the team and its culture. Plus he never was able to pick a quality guy in the 3rd rd (top 100) or later and be successful. Schoen already has had a number of guys who have been better (Flott, Bellinger, MCFadden).
Josh Allen
Dexter Lawrence
AJ Brown
Maxx Crosby
Then in 2020 they would select Justin Herbert.
I believe they thought the fact that they won 2 Super Bowl's in 5 years allowed them to "keep it up" because "it" was working, and they ultimately stagnated trying to keep a flawed system going instead of starting fresh like they've done recently.
So if they never won that 2nd Super Bowl would they have restarted earlier and been out of it for a few years now?
I am not sure that the only difference between Mahomes and Jones is coaching.. many things Mahomes does cannot be coached.. may be just may be he is really that good..
Agreed 100%
Just like McAdoo and Reece wanted to do.
The 2011/12 drafts were catastrophic. They almost would have had to be perfect in 2013/14 to recover. 2011-17 timeframe is probably one of the worst stretches of drafting in team history or at least the last 40 years.
2018. Draft Josh Allen.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
Agreed. And this is when they blamed Gilbride’s complicated scheme that requires time for plays to develop instead of acquiring talented offensive lineman that would allow his offense, and Eli, to be successful again.
That last gasp spending spree by Reese that got us the fluke 2016 playoff appearance kicked off a long stretch of cap issues.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
Allowing Marc Ross to run the draft was a terrible decision, as was the front office becoming complacent after two out of nowhere championships.
When a franchise misses on so many swings, you have to ask why and when the fook will it begin to change.
Riddick is on record saying he wanted Dwayne Haskins (at 6) and never would have drafted Andrew Thomas (best drafted lineman since Chris Snee).
I agree with this. I think that 2016 team was pretty good with the defense and they just didn't luck out playing Green Bay/Rodgers in the first round. Oh well.
I was excited for that 2017 season, as I was 2023. Holy shit. Both were/are God awful.
Then again, I watched basically every 2017 game. I gave up on the 2023 Giants weeks ago lol the last game I watched was in Miami when I was there. Didn't go down there for the game, if ya smell what the Route 9 is cooking?
Especially when Tunsil who was originally thought to be the overall first pick in the draft was still available. He was then picked immediately after the unfortunate pick of Eli Apple.
Resume' Dave's 1st & 2nd Round draft picks
2018
1 Saquon - Hit as a player but miss as a value
2 Will Hernandez - miss
2019
1 Daniel Jones - huge miss
1 Dexter Lawrence - home run
1 DeAndre Baker - huge miss
2020
1 Andrew Thomas - big hit, maybe a home run
2 Xavier McKinney - meh at best
2021
1 Kadarius Toney - huge miss
2 Azeez Ojulari - miss
It isn't who DG drafted. It's who he didn't draft and could have drafted. Josh Allen instead of Barkley. Same year, Nick Chubb instead of Will Hernandez. Micah Parsons instead of trading down and taking Kadarius Toney. DG drafted Evan Neal with the selection he got in trade, but Parsons vs. Neal is no-brainer.
Resume' Dave's 1st & 2nd Round draft picks
2018
1 Saquon - Hit as a player but miss as a value
2 Will Hernandez - miss
2019
1 Daniel Jones - huge miss
1 Dexter Lawrence - home run
1 DeAndre Baker - huge miss
2020
1 Andrew Thomas - big hit, maybe a home run
2 Xavier McKinney - meh at best
2021
1 Kadarius Toney - huge miss
2 Azeez Ojulari - miss
And his drafts were the thing he was best at! Seems like no DG would be 100% vote getter. Like a Stalinist election.
How much influence especially at the top of the draft do you think he had, with Reese and Coughlin?
The fact that Reese gets brought up here like he's an equal to Gettleman is ridiculous.
I know its 11 years ago. Our OL was clearly in decline despite winning the super bowl and Reese went with the shiny new toy in David Wilson and ignored guys like Mitchell Schwartz and Cordy Glenn who could have really help re-establish our OL.
The we took Randle in the 2nd - he was awful
Hosley in the 3rd - awful
JPP of TEs in the 4th - awful
4 chances to shore up the OL, and got nothing.
I know its 11 years ago. Our OL was clearly in decline despite winning the super bowl and Reese went with the shiny new toy in David Wilson and ignored guys like Mitchell Schwartz and Cordy Glenn who could have really help re-establish our OL.
The we took Randle in the 2nd - he was awful
Hosley in the 3rd - awful
JPP of TEs in the 4th - awful
4 chances to shore up the OL, and got nothing.
I couldn't have been more arrogant after 2012. I really thought the Giants would win another 2 under Eli Manning.
Nope. Way to go.
What are we? Are we still spoiled because our team won their last Super Bowl during the Jeremy Lin and Tim Tebow era? I don't know, I cannot keep up with the professors of the Giants world.
When the results of that group where clear at the end of the 2015 season, Reese should have been fired alongside Coughlin.
Unfortunately for Reese, his last half of his tenure was just not that good and that is what most people will remember. He tried to hit homeruns with FA acquisitions and draft picks. Some worked, many did not.
But he his role is the smallest of the 3 GMs in the last decade.
He leaves and with this supposedly tragic offensive line Coughlin (assuming McAdoo was more passenger) gets the offense +5 and +8 better the next two years.
Snee played pretty well in 2012 until he got hurt. But yeah the heads in the sand on 2013 was unforgivable.
Quote:
The Gettleman hire was THE worst hire in this franchise's history. & the whole process that led to DG was a complete & utter joke.
Come on. Ernie searched near and far for that schlub.
I think you mean near and nearer.
Realise at the time of going into the 2018 draft that the Giants are not a couple of players away from competing for a Superbowl, and recognise instead - as many fans did - that the roster needs an overhaul, hence you absolutely do not draft a runningback with that #2 pick.
Another great one.
That Giant's team was on pace to be the best Giants team in franchise history.
The other is Eli Apple over Laremy Tunsil.
Quote:
The possible trade for Mahomes is interesting but there’s no guarantee he’d be the same with the Giants’ coaches. Everything else mentioned is still fixable … not taking Parsons is not.
I am not sure that the only difference between Mahomes and Jones is coaching.. many things Mahomes does cannot be coached.. may be just may be he is really that good..
I’m not comparing Mahomes and DJ … Mahomes is a very special talent, clearly the best in the league right now; but a lot of it is because of Andy Reid.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
I'm similar, Gilbride was a scapegoat of another terrible OL. That said, worse than that was the fact that they spent that money on defense after letting Coughlin go in 2016. If he is still the head coach in 2016 I think they had a shot to make a good run in the playoffs. And I echo others that Gettleman was the worst hire in NY Giants FO history.
However, If I recall correctly, Justin Tuck was thinking of shutting it down for 2011 in mid December due to a neck issue and Coughlin talked him out of it. Osi was vocal. The O-Line was running on fumes. It felt like we squeezed the last bit of toothpaste out of that tube.
Starting a rebuild or retool in 2012 may have been the way to go. I believe the Ravens did this after 2012.
The fact that Reese gets brought up here like he's an equal to Gettleman is ridiculous.
Really? Go look at 2012 - 17. Yikes! Wilson, Pugh, OBJ, Flowers, Apple, Engram. And those were better than his 2nd day picks. Randal, Hosley, , Hankins, Moore, Richberg, Bromley, Collins, Odigizuwa, Shepard, Thompson, Tomlinson, Webb. Certainly not all misses but nothing to brag about.
- contending team
- sat for a year
- hill and kelce on the roster
- andy reid as a coach.
If drafted by us, he would have had shitbird coaches with a shitty roster. One can never say what would have happened, but I think a lot of bad habits and wasted years would have happend to Mahomes if drafted by us.
Quote:
From Plaxico
Another great one.
That Giant's team was on pace to be the best Giants team in franchise history.
Plax was right in having the gun. It was a dangerous night club. After all, he did get shot there.
Quote:
Giants beat the Packers in the opening round in 2016
I agree with this. I think that 2016 team was pretty good with the defense and they just didn't luck out playing Green Bay/Rodgers in the first round. Oh well.
I was excited for that 2017 season, as I was 2023. Holy shit. Both were/are God awful.
Then again, I watched basically every 2017 game. I gave up on the 2023 Giants weeks ago lol the last game I watched was in Miami when I was there. Didn't go down there for the game, if ya smell what the Route 9 is cooking?
To me, the 2016 season feels very much like 2022, especially with the benefit of hindsight. Not in how they played so much as that it was a complete mirage that unfortunately convinced the organization they were better than they actually were.
I clearly remember watching that 2016 season and feeling very much like they were doing it with smoke and mirrors. The offense was not good. At all. The defense held it together by being the best unit in the NFL in the redzone, but they were just okay at pressuring QBs, and if you recall in that playoff game, Aaron Rodgers spent HOURS standing around in the pocket with nobody near him for most of the game. They got exposed big time.
- contending team
- sat for a year
- hill and kelce on the roster
- andy reid as a coach.
If drafted by us, he would have had shitbird coaches with a shitty roster. One can never say what would have happened, but I think a lot of bad habits and wasted years would have happend to Mahomes if drafted by us.
he is doing just fine with little or no wide receivers. He is great and would have been an altering presence. That was the biggest mistake in the last ten years--even more than hiring Gettleman and Judge, who had no business being a head coach in this league at that point in his career. All three were bad errors, but drafting a QB like Mahommes is franchise altering.
Quote:
is overblown IMO. He is obviously amazing and we would be so much better with him. But remember, he came into the perfect situation.
- contending team
- sat for a year
- hill and kelce on the roster
- andy reid as a coach.
If drafted by us, he would have had shitbird coaches with a shitty roster. One can never say what would have happened, but I think a lot of bad habits and wasted years would have happend to Mahomes if drafted by us.
he is doing just fine with little or no wide receivers. He is great and would have been an altering presence. That was the biggest mistake in the last ten years--even more than hiring Gettleman and Judge, who had no business being a head coach in this league at that point in his career. All three were bad errors, but drafting a QB like Mahommes is franchise altering.
He still has the best TE in the game. And having Hill, Kelce, and a few others when he was young was definitely very beneficial.
Sign the same players. Sign Vernon/snacks and Jack rabbit. We win playoff games in 2016 if coughlin is the coach. We never hire mcadoo, who was a mess in waiting.
Go from there. I know everyone says this is nuts. At the very least keeping coughlin for 16 stops the brutal and ending dominos of failed hire after failed hire.
We have never replaced coughlin.
It was not productive to force staff changes on Coughlin at that point. Everyone should have gotten 2014 to sink and swim. And if you wanted to give them 2015 too, fine. That's Reese, Coughlin, Gilbride, etc. Fewell ended up getting scapegoated the next year.
This is when the priority became "fixing Eli" instead of winning. We've seen similar moves with Jones in recent years.
This isn’t a bad idea either. It stops the mcadoo mess.
And even if a different GM keeps Eli, no Gettleman means the #2 pick could have been shopped properly and used volume of picks to reset team instead of picking a RB.
No Gettleman means no ridiculous contract/deals for Solder, Ogletree, Golladay and Leonard Williams to name a few big ones.
No Gettleman means no Daniel Jones.
No Gettleman means no Kadarius Toney.
Realise at the time of going into the 2018 draft that the Giants are not a couple of players away from competing for a Superbowl, and recognise instead - as many fans did - that the roster needs an overhaul, hence you absolutely do not draft a runningback with that #2 pick.
I think I agree with you most. Lots of good choices. But I'd even say that IF gettleman had started the rebuild with the Barkley pic(either getting more or going OL) perhaps he wouldn't have been so bad. But then Shurmur and Solder and sealing it with Toney.
I think I would add, not having our Owner so attached to the QB position. His influence with keeping the last two starters around too long(both of which I was in for) may have changed the tragectory, in hindsight. Seems some teams have been smarter about parting ways a year too soon rather than 2 years too late. On the flip side, QB hell wasn't a great place to be back in the late '90s.
Yeah.. I would've accepted the benching of Eli and started the process of finding a new QB in 2017.. Plus I won't have interfered with coaches in deciding who starts and who doesn't.. Also this would've stopped from DG ever being hired..
With a real HC, I agree.
McAdoo was losing his team in 2016.
But more realistically my wrist moment of that past decade was the Barkley pick. That draft was the fork in the road, the opportunity to begin a new project from the ground floor. What they actually did was so colossally stupid it set the direction for where we are now.
The moron made error after error all having long standing and cascading effects to the organization.
Eli would have had 2-3 good years, DJ would have had at least that as well.