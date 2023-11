Talkin Giants discussion about Mara/Schoen/Jones

This is from the podcast today linked below (discussion starts at the 16:50 minute mark). Bobby Skinner said he heard that John Mara believes Schoen picked his QB when they gave Jones $160M. This is likely why some of these stories have come out (Vachhiano) and Banks/Papa on twitter defending Jones.This is really where this contract is a disaster if this is the view from ownership. Schoen & Daboll have 4 months to convince Mara otherwise (I think they will).But, Skinner made a good point - Jones will be in the building rehabbing and working hard. I'm sure ownership will eat that up. Link - ( New Window