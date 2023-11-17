Put me down for being firmly in the Marvin Harrison Jr camp.
i believe he is the best player in the draft,and he fits a major need.
To be honest we rarely if ever have had a true WR1...
I am talking about in the history of my Giant watching life...going back to the late 70's.
I don't like chasing after hot QBs,unless they are truly can't miss-but even they are a miss.
Ryan Leaf leaps to mind...the list is endless.
if MH Jr is available,we should jump at the chance...
In the scenario DJ is unavailable next season-we can have a temporary fix via FA or trade....
But I think Harrison can be an absolute force,like his dad was
he went from being a very good receiver in 1996, 97, 98, to an all pro hall of famer starting in 1999.
Can anyone think of something that happened to the Colts just before that year?
For what it's worth, Marvin Harrison Sr. played virtually his entire career with Peyton Manning at QB. I wonder if that has anything to do with his success.
it's stronger than this - he was good not great prior to Peyton's second season when he came into his own.
Carry on
The idea that all Jones needs are better weapons is belied by the separation stats of the Giants’ WR corps this year. All we heard last year was how little separation the WR’s got last year, and now none of the DJFC wants to talk about that.
My dream scenario would be for us to somehow trade down a few spots and get a QB and Harrison Jr.
Better weapons would be nice, but how about an actual fucking OL? I would have loved to have seen him with at least middle of the road blocking. That said, he is likely done here and I'll be shocked if we don't draft a QB high.
It starts with the quarterback, and even if you don't score a Patrick Mahomes or Justing Herbert, you should be able to get a decent one on a rookie contract with a high pick.
With two top picks, you have to reckon Harrison will end up in Chicago most likely. I just don't see us going with Harrison.
end of thread. How did Detroit do with Calvin Johnson, possibly the best WR of the past 25 years? Sure, there is a bust rate with QB’s, even more so than other positions, but how the F*** are you getting a starting QB without drafting one?
Yeah let's keep drafting those in the first round and hope for the best.
We can't throw the ball to WanDale Robinson.
Let's keep loading up on guys we can't throw the ball to.
It's been working out so well for us.
Rote,Del Shofner,Homer Jones were before my time...
As for the rest,how many pro-bowls combined did they have AS GIANTS??
I am going to take a guess that number is 0,I could be wrong...
You don't want to draft a QB. You've been very clear.
it's stronger than this - he was good not great prior to Peyton's second season when he came into his own.
I think there's better ways to make an argument than to downplay Marvin Harrison Sr's first few years in the league. Yes he exploded in his 4th year (Peyton's 2nd) but lets not forget he had Jim Harbaugh throwing to him those first two years. Harbaugh had a little over 4k yards TOTAL between those two seasons, Harrison had 1700 of those yards. Harrison also had 14 of the 23 total TD's Harbaugh through. Come on...
Carry on
Um, everyone's favorite Sy has Harrison ranked number one. As do a number of others. They just think the QBs will be picked first.
Well yeah but the backup just saw action for the first time and was unstaffed. Need some context before pulling the “no one to get him the ball” card.
we've a few over the years: Kyle Rote, Del Shofner, Homer Jones, Amani Toomer, Ike Hilliard, Plaxico Burris, Hakeem, Nicks...
Rote,Del Shofner,Homer Jones were before my time...
As for the rest,how many pro-bowls combined did they have AS GIANTS??
I am going to take a guess that number is 0,I could be wrong...
Beckham made three pro bowls, Cruz made one, Steve Smith made one. We won't count Tyree and Harris, that was for special teams.
There are only 8 WRs picked for the pro bowl each year, so there are plenty of No. 1 WRs who never make the pro bowl, or all pro (which has even fewer spots). Johnson (6) and Fitzgerald (11) were regulars, leaving six years where only two others had a shot.
Odell Beckham!
Maybe they'll take a guy in the 2nd round. Maybe find a a guy like Brisset for a year and draft someone in 2025. Options are endless!
Who's throwing to him?
Maybe they'll take a guy in the 2nd round. Maybe find a a guy like Brisset for a year and draft someone in 2025. Options are endless!
The only time you should pass on taking one of the two two or three QBs in the draft (if they are realistically ranked top 5 overall, don't force it [see Trubisky]) in top top 5 or 6 spots is if you have a franchise QB in place and you ended up with a top 4 or 5 pick because he was hurt or through a previous trade. And even then you might take the QB based on your starter's injury, age and contract situation.
How about we don't do that and take the best QB available and trade back into the first round and pick a top 5 WR instead.
trade back into the late 1st rnd to take J.J. McCarthy for QB?
How about we don't do that and take the best QB available and trade back into the first round and pick a top 5 WR instead.
Or, an OG
Yup. It's only going to get worse.
Only if we pick 3rd
You see Josh Allen's stats against big 5 schools when he played?
You cannot judge QBs by the teams they played. Caleb has a terrible OL and his WRs arent good and thats not even discussing his defense.
and watched Caleb Williams, has ranked Harrison above Williams.
Carry on
Um, everyone's favorite Sy has Harrison ranked number one. As do a number of others. They just think the QBs will be picked first.
Really, did not know that. ……..Jinkies, ?
end of thread. How did Detroit do with Calvin Johnson, possibly the best WR of the past 25 years? Sure, there is a bust rate with QB’s, even more so than other positions, but how the F*** are you getting a starting QB without drafting one?
Yeah let's keep drafting those in the first round and hope for the best.
What a dumb response. But thanks. I don't care how they do it, but fucking fix it ALREADY.
I'd probably sign up for this right now.
Or Maye and FTW.
My dream scenario would be for us to somehow trade down a few spots and get a QB and Harrison Jr.
We have our best chance to get a QB and 2 OLs with the 1st 3 picks to right the ship offensively.
There are others.
You draft the QB. They have plenty of ammo to move up, but there will be opportunities to draft a receiver early in the 2nd also.
You don't want to waste this opportunity for a franchise-altering QB.
You don't want to waste this opportunity for a franchise-altering QB.
Exactly. Who had Puka Nacua and Tank Dell being the best receivers to emerge from the last class? Exactly nobody.
Jones is NOT the answer. He is shot. Guy cannot pull the trigger. He is not likely to be ready until late camp, if that. Two neck injuries and now the knee.
Time to move on, stop the bleeding and find someone that can make more than one read and willing to throw the ball.
He’s a much better prospect than Garrett Wilson. Best WR prospect since Jamaar Chase, who he’s also better than. Id really say he’s best since Calvin Johnson.
I’m a big advocate for getting another quarterback; however, I wanna point out that when Deebo Samuels went down three weeks ago and missed those games, Brock Purdy did not do well. It does work the other way. In fact, San Francisco lost three straight games in a row.
But watching Burrow go down last night and Chase just running routes with no chance of getting the ball (except on the last play), convinces me even more that we need a QB first and foremost. The weapons will come when there is someone they want to play for!
And when Justin Jefferson went down, the Vikings started winning. You can find examples of just about anything.
But watching Burrow go down last night and Chase just running routes with no chance of getting the ball (except on the last play), convinces me even more that we need a QB first and foremost. The weapons will come when there is someone they want to play for!
I’d say losing Trent Williams for those games was likely a much bigger reason for Purdue struggles. He’s the best LT in football
I’d say losing Trent Williams for those games was likely a much bigger reason for Purdue struggles. He’s the best LT in football
Ugh. Purdys struggles…
I can support this, but it's very difficult to execute. If Schoen misses out on the QB it's a disaster.
Then wait for the “Harrison is a bust” posts because the QB stinks.
I have watched a # of MHJ's games the past 2 seasons,and he is a PLAYMAKER!!!
I can tell this particular debate will split us as BBIers and should lead to some, shall we say,spirited debates
JJ McCarthy???
Could not help myself LT
If they do not go QB. Try and come out of Round 1 with OL and Edge. Verse and OT from Penn State.
Keep in mind, if Giants do not get #1 or #2, someone could trade up to jump in front of them and grad Giants' guy