Marvin Harrison Jr AROCK1000 : 11/17/2023 12:17 pm

Put me down for being firmly in the Marvin Harrison Jr camp.

i believe he is the best player in the draft,and he fits a major need.

To be honest we rarely if ever have had a true WR1...

I am talking about in the history of my Giant watching life...going back to the late 70's.

I don't like chasing after hot QBs,unless they are truly can't miss-but even they are a miss.

Ryan Leaf leaps to mind...the list is endless.

if MH Jr is available,we should jump at the chance...

In the scenario DJ is unavailable next season-we can have a temporary fix via FA or trade....

But I think Harrison can be an absolute force,like his dad was

