Marvin Harrison Jr

AROCK1000 : 11/17/2023 12:17 pm
Put me down for being firmly in the Marvin Harrison Jr camp.
i believe he is the best player in the draft,and he fits a major need.
To be honest we rarely if ever have had a true WR1...
I am talking about in the history of my Giant watching life...going back to the late 70's.
I don't like chasing after hot QBs,unless they are truly can't miss-but even they are a miss.
Ryan Leaf leaps to mind...the list is endless.
if MH Jr is available,we should jump at the chance...
In the scenario DJ is unavailable next season-we can have a temporary fix via FA or trade....
But I think Harrison can be an absolute force,like his dad was
I'm all aboard  
Everyone Relax : 11/17/2023 12:30 pm : link
taking Caleb or Maye, but wouldnt shed a tear if they missed out on them to get MHJ. If they have the 3rd pick I'd happily stay put and take MHJ and look to move up later in the 1st for a QB
his dad was a force  
LittleBlue : 11/17/2023 12:31 pm : link
check out his dad's stats.

he went from being a very good receiver in 1996, 97, 98, to an all pro hall of famer starting in 1999.

Can anyone think of something that happened to the Colts just before that year?
We know.  
rsjem1979 : 11/17/2023 12:32 pm : link
You don't want to draft a QB. You've been very clear.

For what it's worth, Marvin Harrison Sr. played virtually his entire career with Peyton Manning at QB. I wonder if that has anything to do with his success.
There is no such thing as a "can't miss" prospect  
Mike from Ohio : 11/17/2023 12:32 pm : link
including Marvin Harrison Jr. I agree he is a unique talent and seems to be a safe pick, but having a WR seems like a luxury when you have nobody who can throw the ball at an NFL level.
RE: We know.  
LittleBlue : 11/17/2023 12:33 pm : link
In comment 16292305 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
You don't want to draft a QB. You've been very clear.

For what it's worth, Marvin Harrison Sr. played virtually his entire career with Peyton Manning at QB. I wonder if that has anything to do with his success.


it's stronger than this - he was good not great prior to Peyton's second season when he came into his own.
I don't think anybody who has watched him play  
jinkies : 11/17/2023 12:34 pm : link
and watched Caleb Williams, has ranked Harrison above Williams.

Carry on
Daniel Jones  
N9NE11 : 11/17/2023 12:37 pm : link
Would probably ruin MHJ by not even looking his way
Passing on a QB in this draft would be a disaster,  
Section331 : 11/17/2023 12:39 pm : link
end of thread. How did Detroit do with Calvin Johnson, possibly the best WR of the past 25 years? Sure, there is a bust rate with QB’s, even more so than other positions, but how the F*** are you getting a starting QB without drafting one?

The idea that all Jones needs are better weapons is belied by the separation stats of the Giants’ WR corps this year. All we heard last year was how little separation the WR’s got last year, and now none of the DJFC wants to talk about that.
Endless loop  
monstercoo : 11/17/2023 12:39 pm : link
We've been in an endless loop of not having a WR1 and not having OL, so we can't even evaluate if we have a good QB or not. I couldn't imagine throwing another rookie qb into this mess.

My dream scenario would be for us to somehow trade down a few spots and get a QB and Harrison Jr.
RE: Passing on a QB in this draft would be a disaster,  
Johnny5 : 11/17/2023 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16292317 Section331 said:
Quote:
end of thread. How did Detroit do with Calvin Johnson, possibly the best WR of the past 25 years? Sure, there is a bust rate with QB’s, even more so than other positions, but how the F*** are you getting a starting QB without drafting one?

The idea that all Jones needs are better weapons is belied by the separation stats of the Giants’ WR corps this year. All we heard last year was how little separation the WR’s got last year, and now none of the DJFC wants to talk about that.

Better weapons would be nice, but how about an actual fucking OL? I would have loved to have seen him with at least middle of the road blocking. That said, he is likely done here and I'll be shocked if we don't draft a QB high.
If you're the GM,  
Gruber : 11/17/2023 12:50 pm : link
then you have to have a strategy for moving forward, not just signing a great player, which if you recall is what Gettleman did when he took Saquon Barkley with the #2 over all pick.
It starts with the quarterback, and even if you don't score a Patrick Mahomes or Justing Herbert, you should be able to get a decent one on a rookie contract with a high pick.
With two top picks, you have to reckon Harrison will end up in Chicago most likely. I just don't see us going with Harrison.
RE: RE: Passing on a QB in this draft would be a disaster,  
4xchamps : 11/17/2023 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16292324 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 16292317 Section331 said:


Quote:


end of thread. How did Detroit do with Calvin Johnson, possibly the best WR of the past 25 years? Sure, there is a bust rate with QB’s, even more so than other positions, but how the F*** are you getting a starting QB without drafting one?

The idea that all Jones needs are better weapons is belied by the separation stats of the Giants’ WR corps this year. All we heard last year was how little separation the WR’s got last year, and now none of the DJFC wants to talk about that.


Better weapons would be nice, but how about an actual fucking OL? I would have loved to have seen him with at least middle of the road blocking. That said, he is likely done here and I'll be shocked if we don't draft a QB high.


Yeah let's keep drafting those in the first round and hope for the best.
Re Number One Receivers,  
clatterbuck : 11/17/2023 12:53 pm : link
we've a few over the years: Kyle Rote, Del Shofner, Homer Jones, Amani Toomer, Ike Hilliard, Plaxico Burris, Hakeem, Nicks...
_____________  
I am Ninja : 11/17/2023 12:57 pm : link
We can't throw the ball to Jalin Hyatt.

We can't throw the ball to WanDale Robinson.

Let's keep loading up on guys we can't throw the ball to.

It's been working out so well for us.
Number One Receivers,  
AROCK1000 : 11/17/2023 1:02 pm : link
In comment 16292335 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
we've a few over the years: Kyle Rote, Del Shofner, Homer Jones, Amani Toomer, Ike Hilliard, Plaxico Burris, Hakeem, Nicks...

Rote,Del Shofner,Homer Jones were before my time...
As for the rest,how many pro-bowls combined did they have AS GIANTS??
I am going to take a guess that number is 0,I could be wrong...
RE: RE: We know.  
bigblue5611 : 11/17/2023 1:10 pm : link
In comment 16292309 LittleBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16292305 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


You don't want to draft a QB. You've been very clear.

For what it's worth, Marvin Harrison Sr. played virtually his entire career with Peyton Manning at QB. I wonder if that has anything to do with his success.



it's stronger than this - he was good not great prior to Peyton's second season when he came into his own.


I think there's better ways to make an argument than to downplay Marvin Harrison Sr's first few years in the league. Yes he exploded in his 4th year (Peyton's 2nd) but lets not forget he had Jim Harbaugh throwing to him those first two years. Harbaugh had a little over 4k yards TOTAL between those two seasons, Harrison had 1700 of those yards. Harrison also had 14 of the 23 total TD's Harbaugh through. Come on...
I love Marvin Harrison, JR too!  
GiantBlue : 11/17/2023 1:11 pm : link
But watching Burrow go down last night and Chase just running routes with no chance of getting the ball (except on the last play), convinces me even more that we need a QB first and foremost. The weapons will come when there is someone they want to play for!
^better ways to make an argument  
bigblue5611 : 11/17/2023 1:11 pm : link
to draft a QB that should have said. I should also note I am fully on board if they decide to draft a QB. However, if they could find a way to get Harrison Jr and somehow trade back up for Jayden Daniels (pipe dream scenario, I know), I'd be all about it.
RE: I don't think anybody who has watched him play  
k2tampa : 11/17/2023 1:14 pm : link
In comment 16292311 jinkies said:
Quote:
and watched Caleb Williams, has ranked Harrison above Williams.

Carry on


Um, everyone's favorite Sy has Harrison ranked number one. As do a number of others. They just think the QBs will be picked first.
RE: I love Marvin Harrison, JR too!  
UConn4523 : 11/17/2023 1:28 pm : link
In comment 16292365 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
But watching Burrow go down last night and Chase just running routes with no chance of getting the ball (except on the last play), convinces me even more that we need a QB first and foremost. The weapons will come when there is someone they want to play for!


Well yeah but the backup just saw action for the first time and was unstaffed. Need some context before pulling the “no one to get him the ball” card.
RE: Number One Receivers,  
k2tampa : 11/17/2023 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16292356 AROCK1000 said:
Quote:
In comment 16292335 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


we've a few over the years: Kyle Rote, Del Shofner, Homer Jones, Amani Toomer, Ike Hilliard, Plaxico Burris, Hakeem, Nicks...


Rote,Del Shofner,Homer Jones were before my time...
As for the rest,how many pro-bowls combined did they have AS GIANTS??
I am going to take a guess that number is 0,I could be wrong...


Beckham made three pro bowls, Cruz made one, Steve Smith made one. We won't count Tyree and Harris, that was for special teams.

There are only 8 WRs picked for the pro bowl each year, so there are plenty of No. 1 WRs who never make the pro bowl, or all pro (which has even fewer spots). Johnson (6) and Fitzgerald (11) were regulars, leaving six years where only two others had a shot.
Put me in his camp too AROCK. Harrison is the goods.  
ThomasG : 11/17/2023 1:33 pm : link
Hopefully the QB Schoen takes in round one is better though.
RE: Re Number One Receivers,  
Gman11 : 11/17/2023 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16292335 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
we've a few over the years: Kyle Rote, Del Shofner, Homer Jones, Amani Toomer, Ike Hilliard, Plaxico Burris, Hakeem, Nicks...


Odell Beckham!
Great  
TyreeHelmet : 11/17/2023 1:40 pm : link
Who's throwing to him?
5 and a half more months of this  
logman : 11/17/2023 1:40 pm : link
insanity.

Undrafted  
UConn4523 : 11/17/2023 1:41 pm : link
*
RE: Great  
JT039 : 11/17/2023 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16292397 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Who's throwing to him?


Maybe they'll take a guy in the 2nd round. Maybe find a a guy like Brisset for a year and draft someone in 2025. Options are endless!
How about Harrison with the 1st pick and  
NBGblue : 11/17/2023 1:52 pm : link
trade back into the late 1st rnd to take J.J. McCarthy for QB?
RE: RE: Great  
k2tampa : 11/17/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16292401 JT039 said:
Quote:
In comment 16292397 TyreeHelmet said:


Quote:


Who's throwing to him?



Maybe they'll take a guy in the 2nd round. Maybe find a a guy like Brisset for a year and draft someone in 2025. Options are endless!


The only time you should pass on taking one of the two two or three QBs in the draft (if they are realistically ranked top 5 overall, don't force it [see Trubisky]) in top top 5 or 6 spots is if you have a franchise QB in place and you ended up with a top 4 or 5 pick because he was hurt or through a previous trade. And even then you might take the QB based on your starter's injury, age and contract situation.
RE: How about Harrison with the 1st pick and  
jinkies : 11/17/2023 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16292412 NBGblue said:
Quote:
trade back into the late 1st rnd to take J.J. McCarthy for QB?


How about we don't do that and take the best QB available and trade back into the first round and pick a top 5 WR instead.
Drafting a WR instead of a franchise QB would be lunacy  
ElitoCanton : 11/17/2023 1:55 pm : link
who is going to throw him the ball? Hyatt is open on just about every route he runs. Jones couldn't get him the ball. Get a real QB. It is the only hope to turn this franchise around.
RE: RE: How about Harrison with the 1st pick and  
logman : 11/17/2023 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16292415 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16292412 NBGblue said:


Quote:


trade back into the late 1st rnd to take J.J. McCarthy for QB?



How about we don't do that and take the best QB available and trade back into the first round and pick a top 5 WR instead.


Or, an OG
Draft MHJ  
BlackLight : 11/17/2023 1:58 pm : link
Then trade back into the late first round and get our QB.
I'm fine with Jr.  
Spider43 : 11/17/2023 2:03 pm : link
If we fall down to the #3 spot. I'd then want Schoen to go for the next best QB (might even be the highest rated on his board) in a trade up back into the first round (Daniels? Penix? Nix?). Assuming Caleb and Drake go 1 and 2. I might not want to trade up for one of them... it might 'cost' too much. It might be better to trade up for the 'best of the rest' (after the big 2), if we're at number 3 and we take Jr. there. I agree that Junior is the best player in this draft, and a sure fire hit. But QB is still QB (and that's EVERYTHING!), so if we're at #1 or #2, we have to take our QB.
I will say watching Beckham  
larryflower37 : 11/17/2023 2:04 pm : link
Killing DB on slants and double moves on top of the yards after the catch make QBs look really good.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is a great prospect  
Anakim : 11/17/2023 2:06 pm : link
Not as as good as Calvin Johnson was, but he's in the mold of AJ Green. I'd love to see him in blue...and yet I wouldn't because this team needs a franchise QB desperately.
Saquon was the Best Player Prospect in his draft too  
UberAlias : 11/17/2023 2:07 pm : link
I can't say that the guy at QB will be there for us when we pick, but get us a legit franchise QB and a whole lot of things will fall into place. That's what top QBs do in this age of football. Harrison should be considered a consolation prize if grade making QB is not there when we pick.
I am all for...  
Chris in Philly : 11/17/2023 2:09 pm : link
taking Marvin if they have a plan to trade back up and take one of the other QB's.
RE: 5 and a half more months of this  
ZogZerg : 11/17/2023 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16292398 logman said:
Quote:
insanity.


Yup. It's only going to get worse.
RE: How about Harrison with the 1st pick and  
nochance : 11/17/2023 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16292412 NBGblue said:
Quote:
trade back into the late 1st rnd to take J.J. McCarthy for QB?



Only if we pick 3rd
I would take him over the QBs  
Chip : 11/17/2023 2:21 pm : link
I prefer the OL over a WR. The QB from USC has played poorly against top 25 Teams 6 TDs 6 int, only 172 passing yds and 51.4% completion rate. Three red flags right there. He would be even worse behind our OL.
RE: I would take him over the QBs  
JT039 : 11/17/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16292459 Chip said:
Quote:
I prefer the OL over a WR. The QB from USC has played poorly against top 25 Teams 6 TDs 6 int, only 172 passing yds and 51.4% completion rate. Three red flags right there. He would be even worse behind our OL.


You see Josh Allen's stats against big 5 schools when he played?

You cannot judge QBs by the teams they played. Caleb has a terrible OL and his WRs arent good and thats not even discussing his defense.
RE: RE: I don't think anybody who has watched him play  
joeinpa : 11/17/2023 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16292372 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16292311 jinkies said:


Quote:


and watched Caleb Williams, has ranked Harrison above Williams.

Carry on



Um, everyone's favorite Sy has Harrison ranked number one. As do a number of others. They just think the QBs will be picked first.


Really, did not know that. ……..Jinkies, ?
Harrison's probably a safer choice than any of the. qb's. But if you  
Ira : 11/17/2023 2:31 pm : link
hit a hr when you draft a qb, you score big time.
I would pass  
Sammo85 : 11/17/2023 2:52 pm : link
and take Daniels.
RE: RE: RE: Passing on a QB in this draft would be a disaster,  
Johnny5 : 11/17/2023 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16292333 4xchamps said:
Quote:
In comment 16292324 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 16292317 Section331 said:


Quote:


end of thread. How did Detroit do with Calvin Johnson, possibly the best WR of the past 25 years? Sure, there is a bust rate with QB’s, even more so than other positions, but how the F*** are you getting a starting QB without drafting one?

The idea that all Jones needs are better weapons is belied by the separation stats of the Giants’ WR corps this year. All we heard last year was how little separation the WR’s got last year, and now none of the DJFC wants to talk about that.


Better weapons would be nice, but how about an actual fucking OL? I would have loved to have seen him with at least middle of the road blocking. That said, he is likely done here and I'll be shocked if we don't draft a QB high.



Yeah let's keep drafting those in the first round and hope for the best.

What a dumb response. But thanks. I don't care how they do it, but fucking fix it ALREADY.
RE: ^better ways to make an argument  
GiantTuff1 : 11/17/2023 3:49 pm : link
In comment 16292366 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
to draft a QB that should have said. I should also note I am fully on board if they decide to draft a QB. However, if they could find a way to get Harrison Jr and somehow trade back up for Jayden Daniels (pipe dream scenario, I know), I'd be all about it.

I'd probably sign up for this right now.

Or Maye and FTW.
I heard his YAC  
Giant John : 11/17/2023 5:44 pm : link
We’re not really impressive. We need a QB worse.
I love Harrison  
DavidinBMNY : 11/17/2023 6:26 pm : link
He's my favorite player in the draft. Right now though if they're picking top 2, I'd have to go QB not because of Jones the player but because of Jones's health concerns. He has missed a lot of game time.
RE: Endless loop  
MotownGIANTS : 11/17/2023 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16292318 monstercoo said:
Quote:
We've been in an endless loop of not having a WR1 and not having OL, so we can't even evaluate if we have a good QB or not. I couldn't imagine throwing another rookie qb into this mess.

My dream scenario would be for us to somehow trade down a few spots and get a QB and Harrison Jr.


We have our best chance to get a QB and 2 OLs with the 1st 3 picks to right the ship offensively.
Question  
mittenedman : 11/17/2023 6:43 pm : link
How does Harrison compare to Garrett Wilson?
Some of you guys fixated on Harrison  
allstarjim : 12:52 am : link
Are going to be shocked at how good Keon Coleman and Malik Nabers are going to be in the NFL. Or how about Rome Orunze?

There are others.

You draft the QB. They have plenty of ammo to move up, but there will be opportunities to draft a receiver early in the 2nd also.

You don't want to waste this opportunity for a franchise-altering QB.
RE: Some of you guys fixated on Harrison  
jinkies : 2:23 am : link
In comment 16292855 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Are going to be shocked at how good Keon Coleman and Malik Nabers are going to be in the NFL. Or how about Rome Orunze?

There are others.

You draft the QB. They have plenty of ammo to move up, but there will be opportunities to draft a receiver early in the 2nd also.

You don't want to waste this opportunity for a franchise-altering QB.


Exactly. Who had Puka Nacua and Tank Dell being the best receivers to emerge from the last class? Exactly nobody.
If they have the chance to  
section125 : 7:17 am : link
draft a QB that they love, theyshould do it. Plenty of people to catch the ball coming out of college every year. QB? Not so much and you need to be in the top 5 picks to have a chance.

Jones is NOT the answer. He is shot. Guy cannot pull the trigger. He is not likely to be ready until late camp, if that. Two neck injuries and now the knee.

Time to move on, stop the bleeding and find someone that can make more than one read and willing to throw the ball.
RE: Question  
armstead98 : 7:21 am : link
In comment 16292710 mittenedman said:
Quote:
How does Harrison compare to Garrett Wilson?


He’s a much better prospect than Garrett Wilson. Best WR prospect since Jamaar Chase, who he’s also better than. Id really say he’s best since Calvin Johnson.
RE: I love Marvin Harrison, JR too!  
DonnieD89 : 7:41 am : link
In comment 16292365 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
But watching Burrow go down last night and Chase just running routes with no chance of getting the ball (except on the last play), convinces me even more that we need a QB first and foremost. The weapons will come when there is someone they want to play for!


I’m a big advocate for getting another quarterback; however, I wanna point out that when Deebo Samuels went down three weeks ago and missed those games, Brock Purdy did not do well. It does work the other way. In fact, San Francisco lost three straight games in a row.
I really want to look hard at Williams, Maye and Daniels  
DonnieD89 : 7:43 am : link
with Daniels in particular. If any of these guys are not available for the Giants or Joe Shane and staff are not comfortable with these guys, you take Marvin Harrison, Jr.
Oddly left Beckham off the lists  
mattnyg05 : 8:12 am : link
Someone mentioned him. He was better than a #1 for a decent stretch.
RE: RE: I love Marvin Harrison, JR too!  
Jersey Heel : 8:26 am : link
In comment 16292884 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 16292365 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


But watching Burrow go down last night and Chase just running routes with no chance of getting the ball (except on the last play), convinces me even more that we need a QB first and foremost. The weapons will come when there is someone they want to play for!



I’m a big advocate for getting another quarterback; however, I wanna point out that when Deebo Samuels went down three weeks ago and missed those games, Brock Purdy did not do well. It does work the other way. In fact, San Francisco lost three straight games in a row.

And when Justin Jefferson went down, the Vikings started winning. You can find examples of just about anything.
RE: RE: I love Marvin Harrison, JR too!  
BigBlueShock : 8:29 am : link
In comment 16292884 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 16292365 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


But watching Burrow go down last night and Chase just running routes with no chance of getting the ball (except on the last play), convinces me even more that we need a QB first and foremost. The weapons will come when there is someone they want to play for!



I’m a big advocate for getting another quarterback; however, I wanna point out that when Deebo Samuels went down three weeks ago and missed those games, Brock Purdy did not do well. It does work the other way. In fact, San Francisco lost three straight games in a row.

I’d say losing Trent Williams for those games was likely a much bigger reason for Purdue struggles. He’s the best LT in football
RE: RE: RE: I love Marvin Harrison, JR too!  
BigBlueShock : 8:31 am : link
In comment 16292903 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16292884 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 16292365 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


But watching Burrow go down last night and Chase just running routes with no chance of getting the ball (except on the last play), convinces me even more that we need a QB first and foremost. The weapons will come when there is someone they want to play for!



I’m a big advocate for getting another quarterback; however, I wanna point out that when Deebo Samuels went down three weeks ago and missed those games, Brock Purdy did not do well. It does work the other way. In fact, San Francisco lost three straight games in a row.


I’d say losing Trent Williams for those games was likely a much bigger reason for Purdue struggles. He’s the best LT in football

Ugh. Purdys struggles…
RE: I am all for...  
Sean : 8:44 am : link
In comment 16292438 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
taking Marvin if they have a plan to trade back up and take one of the other QB's.

I can support this, but it's very difficult to execute. If Schoen misses out on the QB it's a disaster.
Marvin Harrison  
Giants : 9:28 am : link
Get Harrison and a top OL
RE: Marvin Harrison  
rsjem1979 : 9:31 am : link
In comment 16292933 Giants said:
Quote:
Get Harrison and a top OL


Then wait for the “Harrison is a bust” posts because the QB stinks.
Mea Culpa on OBJ  
AROCK1000 : 9:38 am : link
He was an all pro level player for us,but I think my point was made regarding our historical lack of elite talent that key position.
I have watched a # of MHJ's games the past 2 seasons,and he is a PLAYMAKER!!!
I can tell this particular debate will split us as BBIers and should lead to some, shall we say,spirited debates
Umm  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 9:49 am : link
who is throwing to him?

RE: Umm  
AROCK1000 : 10:13 am : link
In comment 16292948 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
who is throwing to him?

JJ McCarthy???
Could not help myself LT


Amani Toomer on TMKS  
Scooter185 : 10:25 am : link
The other day essentially said a top WR like MHJ is the last piece needed for a team in the Giants situation, not the first. A luxury they cannot afford passing on other positions to draft
BPA is generally the way to go  
bc4life : 11:21 am : link
Not this draft with this team.

If they do not go QB. Try and come out of Round 1 with OL and Edge. Verse and OT from Penn State.

Keep in mind, if Giants do not get #1 or #2, someone could trade up to jump in front of them and grad Giants' guy
How many Superbowl rings did obj get us?  
oghwga : 11:35 am : link
Even a game changer like Randy Moss has zero rings. A WR, even a great WR, cannot fix a broken team. As others have said, lots of more important pieces to get first.
