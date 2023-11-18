Giants have 4 scouts on hand for UNC at Clemson

Leave no stone unturned. I'm feeling very comfortable we'll have done our proper due diligence before the draft. Now, if ownership can just get out of the way...
Spider, do you think Schoen would be expending these resources scouting all these quarterbacks if he was worried about ownership getting out of the way in allowing him to pick one, serious question.
We just keep hearing snippets and anecdotes about ownership's yea or nay, blessing or veto whispers within the past few days (weeks?). I dearly hope its just clickbait. Who knows. But some of it is entirely plausible to me. So I'm still hoping for the best, but kinda' half expecting the worst? We have a few months to hem and haw about it. =)
Sick of it than us. They own the franchise. This is their living. We go about our business all week with BBI but no pressure on us about winning. If Schoen and Daboll say we've got to go another direction especially at QB I can't picture any fool standing in the way of that especially with DJs injury history. They may never be in a better position to get one. And I m a DJ supporter.
Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
Turned the #UNC game on as THIS play was made by Drake Maye.
Off platform
Feet not set, shoulders not squared
Touch+trajectory
Hits WR in stride
Does he have +++ arm talent? Here it is..
More impressive? Drake's understanding of where space would be downfield + eyes downfield. Awesome throw on the move from Drake Maye to J.J. Jones - ( New Window )
I am splitting time watching the NC game and the USC game. I cannot disagree more here. Maye does not impress me very much. 9-20. Really? Williams looks much better to me but just my uninformed opinion. Williams constantly under pressure, throws numerous passes changing arm angles, etc.19-27 for 264 yards in one half.
I am splitting time watching the NC game and the USC game. I cannot disagree more here. Maye does not impress me very much. 9-20. Really? Williams looks much better to me but just my uninformed opinion. Williams constantly under pressure, throws numerous passes changing arm angles, etc.19-27 for 264 yards in one half.
Agree. Williams is elite. Maye looks like an excellent consolation prize.
I am splitting time watching the NC game and the USC game. I cannot disagree more here. Maye does not impress me very much. 9-20. Really? Williams looks much better to me but just my uninformed opinion. Williams constantly under pressure, throws numerous passes changing arm angles, etc.19-27 for 264 yards in one half.
Both are excellent. Williams I have slightly ahead, but damn these guys have tools and are flipping through reads very quickly. Processing very quickly. I will say, Maye’s offensive scheme looks a behind USC. Williams better off platform, but both can improvise. Maye has a gun, and seeing the whole field.
Both are excellent. Williams I have slightly ahead, but damn these guys have tools and are flipping through reads very quickly. Processing very quickly. I will say, Maye’s offensive scheme looks a behind USC. Williams better off platform, but both can improvise. Maye has a gun, and seeing the whole field.
Exciting class. And with what Nix is doing. And Daniels. And Penix. And others. Gives Schoen a lot to consider.
about Daniels game. While he is a terrific athlete, He seems to rely heavily on running the ball. As we know, in the NFL, a QB that runs often is a season ending injury waiting to happen. I would prefer Williams. Maye or Nix as consolations.
about Daniels game. While he is a terrific athlete, He seems to rely heavily on running the ball. As we know, in the NFL, a QB that runs often is a season ending injury waiting to happen. I would prefer Williams. Maye or Nix as consolations.
I believe it's time to move on from DJ but a lot of his running is running for his life behind this oline.
I can understand the intrigue with Maye and I think he will be a good player but to me, Williams looks like the guy you pick if you’re looking to take a shot at drafting a superstar. Yes, there is probably a bit more risk but I’m taking Williams over Maye and it’s not even close.
Watched him play against an admittedly inferior Arizona St. team- but he did all the little things. When the rush was in his face, he got the ball away to the spot where the receiver was going to be (anticipation). He did NOT wait for the receiver to get open- he just got it to the spot.
He threw a VERY catchable ball even when on the run. His accuracy was outstanding- few throws where the receiver had to make an acrobatic play to catch it. He stayed calm and had a plan on each plan.
Now, it WAS against a MUCH lower level of competition- but the underlying skills that lead to success were clear to see. None of the gambling of Williams. None of the breakdowns under duress like Moye. Nix was head and shoulders above the rest- even if the skills aren’t as loud as some.
Sick of it than us. They own the franchise. This is their living. We go about our business all week with BBI but no pressure on us about winning. If Schoen and Daboll say we've got to go another direction especially at QB I can't picture any fool standing in the way of that especially with DJs injury history. They may never be in a better position to get one. And I m a DJ supporter.
There is not a Mara who works a job they do not want to. I would certainly trade places with them if they want an out.
Has tools, yes, but the total package is somewhat underwhelming. Probably is a pretty good starter but not a special guy at the next level
I have that same feeling about a number of guys in this year’s class. I don’t see Aaron Rodgers in his prime from anyone in this class, but I also see a number of players that won’t be as dependent on supporting cast as Daniel Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If John Mara prevents this team from drafting Drake Maye
He'll have done irreparable damage to this organization
Sorry I just think this idea of Mara interfering to the extent some of you think he does is garbage.
I m really surprised how many buy into it with much evidence to the contrary.
Joe, not saying he does or doesn't, but the fact of the matter is the buck stops with John Mara. He's the owner and he has the right to sign off on anything that team does or doesn't do.
You described every owner in sports.
When have facts ever gotten in the way of a juicy conspiracy theory?
What's the conspiracy theory? John Mara is the co-owner of the New York Football Giants. Fact. He has to sign off on everything this team does. You think that Schoen will take a QB top-3 and Mara won't have a say in it? If he doesn't want a QB, we're not taking a QB...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If John Mara prevents this team from drafting Drake Maye
He'll have done irreparable damage to this organization
Sorry I just think this idea of Mara interfering to the extent some of you think he does is garbage.
I m really surprised how many buy into it with much evidence to the contrary.
Joe, not saying he does or doesn't, but the fact of the matter is the buck stops with John Mara. He's the owner and he has the right to sign off on anything that team does or doesn't do.
You described every owner in sports.
When have facts ever gotten in the way of a juicy conspiracy theory?
What's the conspiracy theory? John Mara is the co-owner of the New York Football Giants. Fact. He has to sign off on everything this team does. You think that Schoen will take a QB top-3 and Mara won't have a say in it? If he doesn't want a QB, we're not taking a QB...
If Schoen and Daboll want a QB with the 1st pick and Mara says no, I think Mara will then be needing a new VP of Football Operations/GM.
I cannot see Schoen staying after that. Why should he?
Has tools, yes, but the total package is somewhat underwhelming. Probably is a pretty good starter but not a special guy at the next level
I have that same feeling about a number of guys in this year’s class. I don’t see Aaron Rodgers in his prime from anyone in this class, but I also see a number of players that won’t be as dependent on supporting cast as Daniel Jones.
While I don't have that feeling about Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers in college didn't inspire great confidence either. Noone saw Aaron Rodgers in his prime in college, otherwise he would have been picked #1.
Do you guys really think that Schoen and his team would do months of research and scouting. Include interviews and visits and calls. Put it altogether and bring it to Mara that they have gone thru everything in play and feel the best option is to spend their 1st Rd pick on Maye (or whomever), and he would Veto it?
The buck stops with Mara is a nice convenient thing to write on a message board, but its not how this goes down.
Can you give even a bad franchise like the Giants some credit that Schoen has a process and a draft plan with a ton of variations. And that includes who is on his ever-changing/adjusting short list in Rd1 that he wants the ownership to review and discuss any issues with him as he moves his process along. And then it is up to Schoen to respond/clear any issues as the shortlist becomes final for him to execute one of his draft plans from there.
Has tools, yes, but the total package is somewhat underwhelming. Probably is a pretty good starter but not a special guy at the next level
I have that same feeling about a number of guys in this year’s class. I don’t see Aaron Rodgers in his prime from anyone in this class, but I also see a number of players that won’t be as dependent on supporting cast as Daniel Jones.
That’s the difficulty in drafting. Rodgers himself fell to the bottom of the first round.
Leave no stone unturned. I'm feeling very comfortable we'll have done our proper due diligence before the draft. Now, if ownership can just get out of the way...
Do any of them have a clue how to evaluate talent?
Not one of them has a clue....[smfh]
Spider, do you think Schoen would be expending these resources scouting all these quarterbacks if he was worried about ownership getting out of the way in allowing him to pick one, serious question.
Spider, do you think Schoen would be expending these resources scouting all these quarterbacks if he was worried about ownership getting out of the way in allowing him to pick one, serious question.
We just keep hearing snippets and anecdotes about ownership's yea or nay, blessing or veto whispers within the past few days (weeks?). I dearly hope its just clickbait. Who knows. But some of it is entirely plausible to me. So I'm still hoping for the best, but kinda' half expecting the worst? We have a few months to hem and haw about it. =)
I suspect there are four scouts because of the number of prospects, not that 4 scouts are watching Maye.
Watch for this:
Giants end up signing Ken Dorsey to coaching staff, Giants draft one of the three top QB's ( Maye or Williams then whoever they have in the top 3). We WILL get one of the QB's..
Gettleman is not the GM anymore.
I agree which is why I ignore all this speculation that the Giants will pass on a QB and put their faith solely in Jones next season. Schoen will draft his guy in April and build around him.
That’s not true. He just needs a good series or 2!
GORGEOUS. Right in the basket. Perfect throw.
Sorry I just think this idea of Mara interfering to the extent some of you think he does is garbage.
I m really surprised how many buy into it with much evidence to the contrary.
Joe, not saying he does or doesn't, but the fact of the matter is the buck stops with John Mara. He's the owner and he has the right to sign off on anything that team does or doesn't do.
You described every owner in sports.
It’s become truth around here. Thx to the people who made this false narrative the popular and widely held “truth.” Appreciate it.
Webb was a Chris Mara pick.
‘This place is . . . messed up’: Under Maras’ hands-on ownership, Giants slide from model franchise to dysfunction - By Dan Duggan | Jan 18, 2022 | The Athletic.com - ( New Window )
#Facts
I hope so. We did pretty well drafting a certain guy we all know second overall out of UNC back in 1981.
Agree. Williams is elite. Maye looks like an excellent consolation prize.
Today they look like 1 and a distant 2nd. It's just one day, I know, but Williams does so many different things and makes it look effortless.
Exciting class. And with what Nix is doing. And Daniels. And Penix. And others. Gives Schoen a lot to consider.
If that's their ultimate conclusion then they will have to trade a ton of picks to move up to 1. That's kind of why I'm hoping they're neck-and-neck come draft time.
Dumb play calls as well. Players not coming through when Maye makes a great effort evading pressure and finding them.
He threw a VERY catchable ball even when on the run. His accuracy was outstanding- few throws where the receiver had to make an acrobatic play to catch it. He stayed calm and had a plan on each plan.
Now, it WAS against a MUCH lower level of competition- but the underlying skills that lead to success were clear to see. None of the gambling of Williams. None of the breakdowns under duress like Moye. Nix was head and shoulders above the rest- even if the skills aren’t as loud as some.
So, if Maye struggles with this, he will struggle with the Giants too,,just like most QB’s. This idea that Maye is special is curious to me.
I have that same feeling about a number of guys in this year’s class. I don’t see Aaron Rodgers in his prime from anyone in this class, but I also see a number of players that won’t be as dependent on supporting cast as Daniel Jones.
Yep
What's the conspiracy theory? John Mara is the co-owner of the New York Football Giants. Fact. He has to sign off on everything this team does. You think that Schoen will take a QB top-3 and Mara won't have a say in it? If he doesn't want a QB, we're not taking a QB...
If Schoen and Daboll want a QB with the 1st pick and Mara says no, I think Mara will then be needing a new VP of Football Operations/GM.
I cannot see Schoen staying after that. Why should he?
While I don't have that feeling about Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers in college didn't inspire great confidence either. Noone saw Aaron Rodgers in his prime in college, otherwise he would have been picked #1.
The buck stops with Mara is a nice convenient thing to write on a message board, but its not how this goes down.
Can you give even a bad franchise like the Giants some credit that Schoen has a process and a draft plan with a ton of variations. And that includes who is on his ever-changing/adjusting short list in Rd1 that he wants the ownership to review and discuss any issues with him as he moves his process along. And then it is up to Schoen to respond/clear any issues as the shortlist becomes final for him to execute one of his draft plans from there.
That’s the difficulty in drafting. Rodgers himself fell to the bottom of the first round.
I didn’t see your post
Exactly
Do any of them have a clue how to evaluate talent?
Do any of them have a clue how to evaluate talent?
Not one of them has a clue....[smfh]