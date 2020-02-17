for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:09 am
...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:18 am : link
Bobby McCain (illness) added to injury report and is questionable.
....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:23 am : link
Yawn.
Also hoping for  
k2tampa : 9:00 am : link
A KC win against the Eagles. That would count as 2 losses on the Giants SOS.
Go  
Toth029 : 9:15 am : link
Cards and Bears.
DVR and watch later  
BrianLeonard23 : 9:16 am : link
Skip all the commericials, halftime, and all down time in between plays. Get through the pain quicker.
Are the little Giants playing today?  
JT039 : 9:24 am : link
Might be a better ending…
RE: Go  
k2tampa : 9:27 am : link
In comment 16293774 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Cards and Bears.


And Commanders.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:28 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Rookie Tre Hawkins will start at cornerback in place of injured Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) today, per source. Hawkins entered the season as a starter in the nickel package, but the sixth-round pick lost that job after three games.

Nick McCloud got the start in place of Jackson last week. Wouldn’t be surprised if McCloud is still in the mix on early downs, but Hawkins is in line to get the majority of snaps opposite Deonte Banks. Chance for a young player to regain confidence.
RE: Go  
The_Boss : 9:32 am : link
In comment 16293774 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Cards and Bears.


Need Houston in my suicide pool..
This is not the time for heroics  
UberAlias : 9:37 am : link
Don’t embarrass yourselves, but rooting to tick one more on the right side of the ledger.
RE: ...  
section125 : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16293785 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Rookie Tre Hawkins will start at cornerback in place of injured Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) today, per source. Hawkins entered the season as a starter in the nickel package, but the sixth-round pick lost that job after three games.

Nick McCloud got the start in place of Jackson last week. Wouldn’t be surprised if McCloud is still in the mix on early downs, but Hawkins is in line to get the majority of snaps opposite Deonte Banks. Chance for a young player to regain confidence.


He is better than McCloud. Let's see if Hawkins is part of the solution or if they need to target another CB early.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 