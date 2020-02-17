New York Giants at Washington Commanders Discussion

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Rookie Tre Hawkins will start at cornerback in place of injured Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) today, per source. Hawkins entered the season as a starter in the nickel package, but the sixth-round pick lost that job after three games.
Nick McCloud got the start in place of Jackson last week. Wouldn’t be surprised if McCloud is still in the mix on early downs, but Hawkins is in line to get the majority of snaps opposite Deonte Banks. Chance for a young player to regain confidence.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
He is better than McCloud. Let's see if Hawkins is part of the solution or if they need to target another CB early.
And Commanders.
Need Houston in my suicide pool..
He is better than McCloud. Let's see if Hawkins is part of the solution or if they need to target another CB early.