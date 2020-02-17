New York Giants at Commanders Post-Game Discussion

literally gave the game away. Six turnovers, and it should have been seven. And despite the first five, they still had a chance to win at the end.
DeVito was decent. Some nice throws, but holds the ball way too long, which I guess is to be expected given his inexperience. The OL was putrid. No running game until the end. Bad play calling with passes that required deep drops.
Defense got gashed, especially when Lawrence was out. But it was opportunistic.
tommy is our future back up QB. He does some things pretty well
What I like about him and we saw it in preseason is even for an undrafted walk on he has the demeanor and attitude of someone who's been around for a while he doesn't look scared or have that deer in the headlights look or make panic throws
Not one of the top 3 anyway.
Are you going to just keep doing this incessantly? We aren’t going to forfeit games, what are you expecting here? And other teams will play and win games too, you have no idea where we will be picking.
Oh and trades happen to move up in drafts, not sure if you knew that but now you do.
We're going to be stuck w Daniel Jones them . I am sure Mara is happry because he didn't want to draft a QB anyway and, this is the perfect excuse to run it back againw Daniel jones who throws for less yards than Danny devito.
We should have beat Bills & Jets. So, Giants should be at at least 5 wins. The draft is the draft. If they fall out of position to get the guy they want, there are plenty of other holes to fill.
Keep in mind, if they get anything other than 1st 2 picks, any team could trade up and grab their guy.
I am so sick of reading this stuff.
A. The Giants should nto be a 5 win team. They should NOT have beat the Jets or the Bills. They are better teams than the Gaints.
B. This is a rare opportunity to get out from Daniel Jone and that horrible contract of which wh'll be stuck with permanaent medicrity. An undrafted free agent just threw for over 250 yards and 3 TDs vs the Washington Commanders like Daniel jones usually does. If that was Daniel jones there would be posters here anoointing this guy a top QB in the NFL.
They absolutely should have beat the Jets. They almost did with a 3rd string rookie QB.
People said that when we “lost out” on Chase Young.
Haha, said that earlier in the other thread.
What if the NYG fell out of the top 3-4 and ended up with a stud like the TE Bowers? Sure he’s not as impactful as a top QB but he might be the closest thing to 89 as ever entered the draft. He’d look great in Blue .
Trade up with future picks and the 2’s if a QB is a must but don’t ever turn down a top talent, no matter the position. You can never have enough really good players.
You know you go on with your weird hard-on for the Jets I have better things to do. I am sorry that there are some really obnoxious Jets fans in your particular area ; I know some that I consider to be decent people. And that 3rd string rookie does not look that much different than our overdrafted, overpaid #6 overall draft pick.
The Giants aren’t picking a QB in the draft considering the state of their O line.
RE: Divito 3 TD, no INT and a 137.7 Quarterback Rating
Exactly, and they had them beat with a 3rd string rookie QB. Says it all, really.
The fact that DEvito just threw over 250 yards and 3 TDs against the Redskins -- same as Daniel jones does -- which is like the only time Jones ever does throw for 250+ yards and more than 1 TD a game -- should tell you all you need to know about your woulda coulda arguments.;
The Giants really need to draft some o lineman. Besides, Thomas Neal Schmidts Mekethan Peart Edzudu they haven’t drafted anyone.
The Giants have 3 QBs and all 3 would be serviceable to above average behind a decent Oline. If you do draft a QB do it in the second round.
The hell are you talking about?
Daniel Jones is a BELOW AVG. QB.
Tyrod is a journeyman back-up.
DEvito is an undrafted free agent who is a rookie at lie age 25. Who so far is the only real question mark at what we have in a QB. WTF is the point of drafting a QB at all then unless someone like Levis slips late. You might as well play Daniel jones then in week 3 when he is ready then and let him play here for 3 years.
RE: RE: TDV sustained those sacks without too much
found their quarterback, Super Bowl next year baby!
All kidding aside, he's a better passer than the backup QB,
and he was running for his life most of the game. They had five sacks in the first quarter alone, he hung in there, give him credit.
and there’s plenty others who have excelled picked much later, Lamar Jackson, etc. You have to scout and do research well and have the conviction that you’re picking the right guy. Maye and Williams both have great attributes, but a guy like Daniels also looks like a tremendous QB. Never can tell. We selected Barkley instead of Darnold in that draft and how’d that work out for the Jets who picked him at #3. Let the season play out first and then we can talk draft and who’s available. In the mean time, enjoy the win and that your team played with a desire today. They could have just given up. Will they win another game this year? Who knows, but let it play out and enjoy this win for once in a while.
The Giants aren’t picking a QB in the draft considering the state of their O line.
The Gaints are not picking one because Mara loves Daniel jones like a son -- despite not being a good QB.
omg show me a shred of proof this is true. People are delusional
haha! But isn’t Zach Wilson’s mom’s friend like 26 years old!
Worked out well last time, didn't it?
Maybe today....
Forget “roster evaluation “ or winning culture. The giants are bad and that starts at QB. We needed a top guy and today hurt our chances. Sucks
Game thread. 10/10. Pure nonsense.
Just glad they didn’t shut the bed. A little pride.
They did a hell of a job today. Only critique I have today is on the Run D, which kept giving up way too much ground in the middle.
Great win. Too early to worry about draft pick position and it’s not like either Caleb or Drake have looked like world beaters. Daboll and team needed a W.
just won't let us have high draft picks
Down to 5th now, possibly as low as 12th if they beat the Pats (have to see how many of the 4 win teams play each other).
I know a lot of people on the board won't be happy with this, but with at least adequate play from QB, the Giants may go on a mini win streak. The Patriots are beatable if the defense plays well.
Haha. Yeah is Wink still getting fired in January?
I’ll tell you who should never sniff another DC job. Jack Del Rio. Woof.
How are 6 turnovers on the HC? Likely canned after Dallas game Thursday.
we OK with the defense for one more week?
I know a lot of people on the board won't be happy with this, but with at least adequate play from QB, the Giants may go on a mini win streak. The Patriots are beatable if the defense plays well.
The Commanders dogged it today. Pats are coming off their bye. I see a loss next week.
My takeaway is DeVito throwing for 3 TD's, that hasn't happened since 2019 - incredible. This defense will feast on bad QB's.
Quote:
DeVito was decent. Some nice throws, but holds the ball way too long, which I guess is to be expected given his inexperience. The OL was putrid. No running game until the end. Bad play calling with passes that required deep drops.
Defense got gashed, especially when Lawrence was out. But it was opportunistic.
Didn’t you just say last week you were impressed with him?
The dude is terrible. We want Washington to keep him. Lol
YOU PLAY. TO WIN. THE GAME!!!
I don't like when my Giants lose, but they need to this season in order to improve this teams talent. Unfortunately, the Giants Org are special and somehow keep putting themselves in bad positions.
Yep. WSH goes to Dallas on Thanksgiving while the Giants host the Pats. Good chance the Giants are in 3rd next week.
Schoen better be prepared to trade up.
What I like about him and we saw it in preseason is even for an undrafted walk on he has the demeanor and attitude of someone who's been around for a while he doesn't look scared or have that deer in the headlights look or make panic throws
Exactly.. 100% I just feel this Org will screw this up too.. smh
Yikes…
My takeaway is DeVito throwing for 3 TD's, that hasn't happened since 2019 - incredible. This defense will feast on bad QB's.
Schoen picking up that 2nd and a 5th for Leo will open up flexibility to either us it to trade up or take the next tier guy. We are going to take a QB just a question of whom and when.
It is what it is. There’s some ER and WR talent we desperately could use. And can’t rule out an OT like Alt.
Fuck that lol
to win, but I also don't want Washington moving ahead of us for the QB.
Yep. WSH goes to Dallas on Thanksgiving while the Giants host the Pats. Good chance the Giants are in 3rd next week.
Schoen better be prepared to trade up.
There will be better QBs in the later 1st or 2nd round than Jones..even if it is Bo Nix.
Things happen for a reason. Trust the process!
Problem is there are teams currently in front of us who aren’t trading out of those picks for any package.
Sy has gotten me on the Jayden Daniels bandwagon, but beyond that it begins to look like variations of Sam Howell.
Howell's worst two games in the past 5-6 weeks were against the Giants. He's been pretty darn good otherwise. Pay attention.
Yep, think of the QBs in the division if Washington gets Williams, Maye or Daniels.
It's important to see the team not quitting on the coach.
By next Sunday night they will be
+1
*THIS*
I’m confident in a loss to the Pats.
Our ownership of the Commanders was just too strong of a force to be denied.
Oddest thing. He cooks the Eagles every time and doesn’t seem to make much of a difference against the Giants, even when his numbers aren’t bad.
Agreed. The Bears got their QB back today too.
Is it Howell, or is it Rivera who doesn't seem able to beat the Giants.
We are 15-6-1 in the past decade. 32-15-1 since 2000. They just struggle against us like we do against the eagles
People said that when we “lost out” on Chase Young.
LMAO!
Also the most accurate pass thrown by someone in a Commander’s uniform today.
We are 1 win away from possibly picking as low as 14th!
What did you expect? That they would lose their las 7 games! That s on you not the team. These guys showed today they haven’t stopped competing.
This is what happens when you begin depending on losses with 40’some % of a season left.
Don’t be mad at the team
Or Cleveland, or the Lions
TDFC scrambled and got caught, not sacked/drilled/annihilated, for many of them.
So, good?
is way, way too precious.
Hey, here's an idea: celebrate the win.
It's definitely a dream for Daniel Jones.
Exactly, and they had them beat with a 3rd string rookie QB. Says it all, really.
The fact that DEvito just threw over 250 yards and 3 TDs against the Redskins -- same as Daniel jones does -- which is like the only time Jones ever does throw for 250+ yards and more than 1 TD a game -- should tell you all you need to know about your woulda coulda arguments.;
I would laugh my ass off at this comment in April when the Giants draft a QB but I won't remember who wrote it nor will you joke about how wrong you were.
TDFC scrambled and got caught, not sacked/drilled/annihilated, for many of them.
So, good?
are we just typing DJFC to mean anything now?
is way, way too precious.
Hey, here's an idea: celebrate the win.
Hello? Exactly!!!
The Giants really need to draft some o lineman. Besides, Thomas Neal Schmidts Mekethan Peart Edzudu they haven’t drafted anyone.
Oh you are trying to be cute now. Then sign some free agent fucking lineman then.
Tyrod Taylor already showed you that passing behind this line is highly possible. His only problem is getting hurt when running with the football.
The Giants have 3 QBs and all 3 would be serviceable to above average behind a decent Oline. If you do draft a QB do it in the second round.
The hell are you talking about?
Daniel Jones is a BELOW AVG. QB.
Tyrod is a journeyman back-up.
DEvito is an undrafted free agent who is a rookie at lie age 25. Who so far is the only real question mark at what we have in a QB. WTF is the point of drafting a QB at all then unless someone like Levis slips late. You might as well play Daniel jones then in week 3 when he is ready then and let him play here for 3 years.
im wuth ya on this...why all the hate towards Wink and our D?
IMHO, using it should be a two week suspension. It is only used to stir up animosity and get under peoples' skins.
All kidding aside, he's a better passer than the backup QB,
and he was running for his life most of the game. They had five sacks in the first quarter alone, he hung in there, give him credit.
NYG or WSH? LOL
160 yds 0 TD 0 Int
200 yds 1 TD 0 Int in 5Q
2021
249 yds 1 TD 0 int
2020
112 yds 1 TD 1 int
212 yds 1 TD 0 int
2019
352 yds 5 TD 0 int in 5Q
225 yds 1 TD 2 int
Jones is 5-1-1 in his career vs. Washington. Jones' record against the rest of the NFL: 17-34
What exactly does that mean anymore? Are BPAs less risky than need picks?
Let me answer for you - no.
If the BPA approach was such a good system, more teams would have better drafts. But they don't because drafting is hard.
It's kinda like the Yanks vs. the Twins, okay back to the late games now...more talk tom.
All kidding aside, he's a better passer than the backup QB,
Might be a bit strong. There were plenty of explosive plays when Tyrod was in there.
I really like Maye as well.
The Giants might win another few games, which if doing so, means we don't get Williams, Maye, or Daniels will make many here furious. I won't be one of them. I root for the Giants to win every game.
The Giants might win another few games, which if doing so, means we don't get Williams, Maye, or Daniels will make many here furious. I won't be one of them. I root for the Giants to win every game.
Exactly. Try to win every game like you're supposed to do as a professional with any sense of pride and then let the chips fall where they may with the draft months later
We keep hearing Daboll's coming back. I'd like to see evidence that's a good idea.
We keep hearing Daboll's coming back. I'd like to see evidence that's a good idea.
The Patriot and Packer games are winnable
Lot of season left. They were gifted 6 turnovers. Hard to lose.
I want Maye and feel we need to be in the top 2 in order to get him but you need to let the season play out and see where you end up.
Thinking back to 2004, we were drafting 4th and then we’re still able to get the QB they wanted.
It may cost draft picks but that is how it works. I can see Chicago trading back with one of their picks.
Enjoy this win.
Did we turn the ball over?
Had a team ever with a +6 ever lost.....but we were in position to do so. Keep that in mind.
She's not back yet, but she was pretty stoked. (She went with her Commanders boy friend... so you can tell she was extra motivated too).
Does he live with his Mom or his Stepmom?
Worst BBI post ever -- and that's saying a lot.
What happened?
THIS!!
