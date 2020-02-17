for display only
New York Giants at Commanders Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:10 pm
...
the Commanders  
Giantsfan79 : 4:11 pm : link
just won't let us have high draft picks
Worst Giants win ever  
Dnew15 : 4:11 pm : link
.
Well  
prdave73 : 4:11 pm : link
there goes a higher pick in the draft.. Like the Giants didn't need it. smh..
Rivera was probably going to be canned after this year  
JohnF : 4:11 pm : link
But letting a really bad Giants team beat them this way seals the deal. The question is who are the Commanders going after?
RE: the Commanders  
section125 : 4:12 pm : link
Touchdown Tommy!  
AnnapolisMike : 4:12 pm : link
Gotta be happy for the kid.
 
christian : 4:12 pm : link
At a minimum, DeVito developing into a viable back up, takes that off the potential list of needs next year.
RE: Rivera was probably going to be canned after this year  
section125 : 4:12 pm : link
so  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:12 pm : link
we OK with the defense for one more week?
LOL  
BleedBlue : 4:12 pm : link
The giants can’t even lose properly.

Forget “roster evaluation “ or winning culture. The giants are bad and that starts at QB. We needed a top guy and today hurt our chances. Sucks
DeVito  
MotownGIANTS : 4:12 pm : link
is a tough kid ... did a really good job. Surprised me.
......  
Route 9 : 4:13 pm : link
Lol. That was a funny one.

Game thread. 10/10. Pure nonsense.
RE  
Gee Men Fan : 4:13 pm : link
Lord, this team would F up a bread sandwich
DeVito is gotta be on top of the world  
islander1 : 4:13 pm : link
congrats to him.
Sorry but I still  
Giantimistic : 4:13 pm : link
Enjoy a Giants win against a division rival.
RE: so  
Rjanyg : 4:13 pm : link
Giants just have Washington’s number  
jeff57 : 4:13 pm : link
.
RE: so  
Simms11 : 4:14 pm : link
RE: Worst Giants win ever  
BigTymer : 4:14 pm : link
......  
Route 9 : 4:14 pm : link
The guy who lives at home with his mommy is better than our $160 million QB
RE: RE: the Commanders  
k2tampa : 4:14 pm : link
I hate was  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4:14 pm : link
They are so friggen bad but only against the Giants
RE: so  
JohnF : 4:14 pm : link
RE: so  
Sammo85 : 4:14 pm : link
Giants fall from the #2 pick to the #5  
NYerInMA : 4:14 pm : link
.
RE: Rivera was probably going to be canned after this year  
AnnapolisMike : 4:14 pm : link
Cardinals, Bears and Panthers all lost.  
bceagle05 : 4:14 pm : link
.
Maybe  
g56blue10 : 4:14 pm : link
tommy is our future back up QB. He does some things pretty well
RE: RE: so  
Sammo85 : 4:14 pm : link
No point wasting energy over draft position  
Sean : 4:15 pm : link
The coaches and players will always play to win. It's just the reality.

My takeaway is DeVito throwing for 3 TD's, that hasn't happened since 2019 - incredible. This defense will feast on bad QB's.
Still 6 more games.  
Simms11 : 4:16 pm : link
I’d love to see a win against the Eagles. That would make my season. Let the draft fall where it will. We’ll have a very good pick regardless. We need tons of help.
want  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:16 pm : link
to win, but I also don't want Washington moving ahead of us for the QB.
RE: RE: RE: the Commanders  
section125 : 4:16 pm : link
Saw it coming  
The_Boss : 4:16 pm : link
Washington lets an awful NYG team sweep them. Magic should fire Rivera tonight…
Washington  
AcidTest : 4:16 pm : link
literally gave the game away. Six turnovers, and it should have been seven. And despite the first five, they still had a chance to win at the end.

DeVito was decent. Some nice throws, but holds the ball way too long, which I guess is to be expected given his inexperience. The OL was putrid. No running game until the end. Bad play calling with passes that required deep drops.

Defense got gashed, especially when Lawrence was out. But it was opportunistic.
RE  
Gee Men Fan : 4:17 pm : link
Cmon with Devito. I want to move on from Jones, but he would have cut up this defense today
RE: want  
JT039 : 4:17 pm : link
RE: Giants fall from the #2 pick to the #5  
jnoble : 4:18 pm : link
RE: Giants fall from the #2 pick to the #5  
prdave73 : 4:18 pm : link
I want the hig pick....BUT  
edavisiii : 4:18 pm : link
I cant sit there hoping they lose. Good win.... Washington cant beat us. There young QB made too many mistake!
Rivera  
Gee Men Fan : 4:18 pm : link
Rivera is dead man walking
Only good news draftwise today  
redwhiteandbigblue : 4:18 pm : link
was Packers won. We also need Rams to lose today.
Thibodeaux is turning into a legit force.  
bceagle05 : 4:18 pm : link
Biggest positive from this entire shitty season.
RE: want  
Sean : 4:18 pm : link
We might own WSH just as much as Philly owns us,  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:18 pm : link
which is really sayimg something.
You still want to fire Wink  
Beef Wellington : 4:19 pm : link
you assholes!!
Don't bemoan our drop in the Tankathon standings too much.  
BigBlueNH : 4:19 pm : link
We don't get to play the Commanders again, I doubt any of our remaining opponents turn over the ball 6 times, and we'll still have problems winning games with this OL without a big turnover margin.
Nice win  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:19 pm : link
Quite the lopsided turnover battle. UDFA QB gets a win. Nice moment for DeVito and the team.
Giants  
Archer : 4:19 pm : link
The Giants are at their best in meaningless games.
Sorry,  
redwhiteandbigblue : 4:19 pm : link
We need a Rams WIN
It  
Toth029 : 4:19 pm : link
Isn't a one QB draft. Some need to relax.
RE: Maybe  
jnoble : 4:19 pm : link
*saying  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:19 pm : link
.
RE: want  
prdave73 : 4:19 pm : link
Can we please not bring  
cjac : 4:19 pm : link
The fighting to this thread
Love the win  
JerseyCityJoe : 4:19 pm : link
Can't bring myself not to root for them to win. Draft position be dammed.
RE: Rivera  
Dnew15 : 4:19 pm : link
RE: No point wasting energy over draft position  
Sammo85 : 4:19 pm : link
RE: Can we please not bring  
Route 9 : 4:20 pm : link
RE: RE: want  
section125 : 4:20 pm : link
RE: It  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16295150 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Isn't a one QB draft. Some need to relax.


Problem is there are teams currently in front of us who aren’t trading out of those picks for any package.

Sy has gotten me on the Jayden Daniels bandwagon, but beyond that it begins to look like variations of Sam Howell.
No offense to Tyrod  
Sammo85 : 4:22 pm : link
But DeVito deserves to play after the bye.
RE: RE: want  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:22 pm : link
Does this mean the Giants won't be drafting a good QB  
Arcade_Games : 4:23 pm : link
next year? If so this win does not really feel good.
Also, if you want Daboll to work here  
Sean : 4:23 pm : link
Wins like this are important. Not sure he could withstand a 2-15 season.
RE: RE: RE: want  
section125 : 4:23 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: want  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:24 pm : link
Congratulations Tommy DeVito  
Rick in Dallas : 4:24 pm : link
Don’t you wish we could play Washington every week…
The Cards and Bears are showing signs of life  
cosmicj : 4:24 pm : link
It’s still mid November. Relax.
.  
Banks : 4:24 pm : link
A win feels good. Plus I'm having fun talking tash to commie fans right now
RE: Also, if you want Daboll to work here  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:25 pm : link
RE: want  
k2tampa : 4:25 pm : link
RE: Also, if you want Daboll to work here  
Costy16 : 4:26 pm : link
RE: want  
Giants86 : 4:26 pm : link
RE: Also, if you want Daboll to work here  
BigTymer : 4:27 pm : link
We did a great job on McLaurin today.  
BigBlueNH : 4:27 pm : link
5 catches for just 43 yards. Not sure if it was Banks all day. Looked like we played a fair bit of zone. Banks has been a big plus this year.
Next week has some big tankathon atchupd  
cosmicj : 4:27 pm : link
Patriots v Giants
Panthers v Titans
Cardinals v Rams
RE: Does this mean the Giants won't be drafting a good QB  
k2tampa : 4:29 pm : link
Saquon is a guy I'd like to see re-signed.  
Optimus-NY : 4:31 pm : link
He's a vet now that these young guys can lean on. Just gotta manage his carries/touches so as not to burn him out in this lost season as well as going forward (hopefully).
RE: Next week has some big tankathon atchupd  
Optimus-NY : 4:32 pm : link
RE: RE: Does this mean the Giants won't be drafting a good QB  
UConn4523 : 4:33 pm : link
RE: Next week has some big tankathon atchupd  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:33 pm : link
A fan threw a Bud Light at Isaiah Simmons  
bluefin : 4:33 pm : link
not cool
RE: RE: Does this mean the Giants won't be drafting a good QB  
Arcade_Games : 4:34 pm : link
RE: We did a great job on McLaurin today.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:34 pm : link
RE: The Cards and Bears are showing signs of life  
Optimus-NY : 4:35 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: want  
Banks : 4:35 pm : link
RE: RE: Next week has some big tankathon atchupd  
Sammo85 : 4:35 pm : link
ryanmkeane : 4:35 pm : link
I can’t imagine being a Washington fan.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:36 pm : link

Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
6m
Breaking lol: #giants locker room has no water for showers
Giants will be ok as long as they finish in the top 2.  
Optimus-NY : 4:36 pm : link
Williams or Maye will be improvements over DJ at QB (Maye is my preference though). Lots of season left to play yet.
RE: Worst Giants win ever  
ryanmkeane : 4:37 pm : link
RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 4:37 pm : link
RE: A fan threw a Bud Light at Isaiah Simmons  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:39 pm : link
RE: RE: Worst Giants win ever  
Arcade_Games : 4:40 pm : link
Good to win  
bc4life : 4:41 pm : link
Glad to see that they are still competing.

We should have beat Bills & Jets. So, Giants should be at at least 5 wins. The draft is the draft. If they fall out of position to get the guy they want, there are plenty of other holes to fill.

Keep in mind, if they get anything other than 1st 2 picks, any team could trade up and grab their guy.
I will never apologize for reveling in beating the Skins  
Greg from LI : 4:41 pm : link
.
If they fall back far enough  
bc4life : 4:43 pm : link
so they cannot get their guy - wonder how many picks they could add with a trade back.
Divito 3 TD, no INT and a 137.7 Quarterback Rating  
US1 Giants : 4:44 pm : link
Is this a dream?
RE: Good to win  
Arcade_Games : 4:45 pm : link
RE: RE: Good to win  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:46 pm : link
Scary thing?  
redwhiteandbigblue : 4:46 pm : link
There are currently (4) teams with 3 wins and (7) teams with 4 wins.

We are 1 win away from possibly picking as low as 14th!
RE: RE  
joeinpa : 4:47 pm : link
ryanmkeane : 4:48 pm : link
Daboll should be 2-2 with a third string QB who basically didn’t throw a pass in his first game
RE: …  
cjac : 4:49 pm : link
RE: RE: Worst Giants win ever  
Eman11 : 4:49 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
Arcade_Games : 4:49 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:50 pm : link
TDV sustained those sacks without too much  
Stephen in Sofla : 4:51 pm : link
damage. Gotta think DJFC would have taken at least 1 severe blow.

TDFC scrambled and got caught, not sacked/drilled/annihilated, for many of them.

So, good?
The hand wringing over draft position  
M.S. : 4:51 pm : link

is way, way too precious.

Hey, here's an idea: celebrate the win.
It’s a very good sign for Daboll  
PetesHereNow : 4:51 pm : link
That they kept fighting. Would have been very easy to lose this game 31-10 as most of us thought 4 hours ago.
RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
blink667 : 4:52 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
Arcade_Games : 4:54 pm : link
RE: Divito 3 TD, no INT and a 137.7 Quarterback Rating  
widmerseyebrow : 4:56 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
Arcade_Games : 4:57 pm : link
Quote:



Exactly, and they had them beat with a 3rd string rookie QB. Says it all, really.


The fact that DEvito just threw over 250 yards and 3 TDs against the Redskins -- same as Daniel jones does -- which is like the only time Jones ever does throw for 250+ yards and more than 1 TD a game -- should tell you all you need to know about your woulda coulda arguments.;
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
cjac : 4:57 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
Jay on the Island : 4:58 pm : link
RE: TDV sustained those sacks without too much  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:58 pm : link
RE: The hand wringing over draft position  
jnoble : 4:58 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
Arcade_Games : 4:59 pm : link
Quote:


The Giants really need to draft some o lineman. Besides, Thomas Neal Schmidts Mekethan Peart Edzudu they haven’t drafted anyone.


Oh you are trying to be cute now. Then sign some free agent fucking lineman then.

Tyrod Taylor already showed you that passing behind this line is highly possible. His only problem is getting hurt when running with the football.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
blink667 : 5:01 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
Arcade_Games : 5:04 pm : link
Quote:

The Giants have 3 QBs and all 3 would be serviceable to above average behind a decent Oline. If you do draft a QB do it in the second round.


The hell are you talking about?

Daniel Jones is a BELOW AVG. QB.

Tyrod is a journeyman back-up.

DEvito is an undrafted free agent who is a rookie at lie age 25. Who so far is the only real question mark at what we have in a QB. WTF is the point of drafting a QB at all then unless someone like Levis slips late. You might as well play Daniel jones then in week 3 when he is ready then and let him play here for 3 years.
RE: RE: TDV sustained those sacks without too much  
Stephen in Sofla : 5:06 pm : link
Sometimes using a word incessantly robs it  
Stephen in Sofla : 5:08 pm : link
of it meaning, imho.
Eric  
AROCK1000 : 5:11 pm : link
RE: Sometimes using a word incessantly robs it  
section125 : 5:12 pm : link
I've only got one question...  
BillKo : 5:16 pm : link
...is that football going to be encased in glass in DeVito's bedroom? :)
The Giants  
Carson53 : 5:17 pm : link
found their quarterback, Super Bowl next year baby!
All kidding aside, he's a better passer than the backup QB,
and he was running for his life most of the game. They had five sacks in the first quarter alone, he hung in there, give him credit.
RE: A fan threw a Bud Light at Isaiah Simmons  
BillKo : 5:18 pm : link
This team needs a stud  
Mayo2JZ : 5:18 pm : link
on offense or defense. Just draft BPA
Jones vs Washington  
HardTruth : 5:20 pm : link
Last year

160 yds 0 TD 0 Int
200 yds 1 TD 0 Int in 5Q

2021

249 yds 1 TD 0 int

2020

112 yds 1 TD 1 int
212 yds 1 TD 0 int

2019

352 yds 5 TD 0 int in 5Q
225 yds 1 TD 2 int

Jones is 5-1-1 in his career vs. Washington. Jones' record against the rest of the NFL: 17-34








RE: This team needs a stud  
bw in dc : 5:22 pm : link
First time in my life that I actually was hoping for a Giants loss...  
200711 : 5:23 pm : link
And this happens.
RE: Giants just have Washington’s number  
Carson53 : 5:23 pm : link
RE: The Giants  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:23 pm : link
RE: Giants will be ok as long as they finish in the top 2.  
Rjanyg : 5:25 pm : link
DeVito is definitely gonna get laid  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5:26 pm : link
in this parent's basement tonight!!

RE: RE: The Giants  
Carson53 : 5:28 pm : link
DeVito  
AcidTest : 5:30 pm : link
was fine, especially given the porous OL. But as HardTruth said, the Commanders are the one team Jones has owned. He likely therefore would have been just as successful today.

The Giants might win another few games, which if doing so, means we don't get Williams, Maye, or Daniels will make many here furious. I won't be one of them. I root for the Giants to win every game.
At this point  
Carson53 : 5:30 pm : link
everybody knows what Tyrod Taylor is, he's been in the league a longgg time.
RE: DeVito  
jnoble : 5:32 pm : link
It would be cool to get the #1 pick  
mittenedman : 5:34 pm : link
but there's still 6 games left. I'd much rather the coaches show they are the right people for the job. They had a God awful first 10 games.

We keep hearing Daboll's coming back. I'd like to see evidence that's a good idea.
I like the idea of DeVito finishing out the year  
Matt M. : 5:34 pm : link
to get as much time as possible. I wouldn't mind him being QB3 again.
RE: RE: RE: The Giants  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:34 pm : link
So, this team can't even tank correctly.  
Matt M. : 5:35 pm : link
Seriously, though, we're still fine. I don't see us falling too far back by the end of the season. We should still be in play for Daniels or McCarthy and possibly still even have a shot at Maye.
RE: It would be cool to get the #1 pick  
jnoble : 5:36 pm : link
RE: So, this team can't even tank correctly.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:38 pm : link
Player acquisition is not responsibility of the team  
Rjanyg : 5:38 pm : link
But the scouts and the GM.

I want Maye and feel we need to be in the top 2 in order to get him but you need to let the season play out and see where you end up.

Thinking back to 2004, we were drafting 4th and then we’re still able to get the QB they wanted.

It may cost draft picks but that is how it works. I can see Chicago trading back with one of their picks.
Hope this quiets the "Fire Daboll  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5:39 pm : link
Schoen/Wink/Kafka" crowd.

Enjoy this win.
RE: RE: So, this team can't even tank correctly.  
BillKo : 5:40 pm : link
Eric’s daughter  
PepperJ52 : 5:51 pm : link
Glad she got to see a win after making the effort to go to the game! At home on TV, it sounded like at least half a Giants crowd in the stands. CN BBIers who went to the game weigh in on the crowd?
RE: Eric’s daughter  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:58 pm : link
Look, Mahomes was a #10 selection......  
Simms11 : 6:02 pm : link
and there’s plenty others who have excelled picked much later, Lamar Jackson, etc. You have to scout and do research well and have the conviction that you’re picking the right guy. Maye and Williams both have great attributes, but a guy like Daniels also looks like a tremendous QB. Never can tell. We selected Barkley instead of Darnold in that draft and how’d that work out for the Jets who picked him at #3. Let the season play out first and then we can talk draft and who’s available. In the mean time, enjoy the win and that your team played with a desire today. They could have just given up. Will they win another game this year? Who knows, but let it play out and enjoy this win for once in a while.
RE: DeVito is definitely gonna get laid  
cjac : 6:19 pm : link
Worsts  
Josh in MD : 6:26 pm : link
Quote:
Worst Giants win ever
Dnew15 : 4:11 pm : link : reply


Worst BBI post ever -- and that's saying a lot.
I thought blocking  
M.S. : 6:33 pm : link
was Daniel Bellinger’s strength in college.

What happened?
RE: ...  
JoeSchoens11 : 6:38 pm : link
RE: RE: DeVito is definitely gonna get laid  
section125 : 6:40 pm : link
Agree that DeVito should start all remaining games  
Rick in Dallas : 6:45 pm : link
He needs the reps.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good to win  
Wiggy : 6:49 pm : link
RE: Look, Mahomes was a #10 selection......  
Mayo2JZ : 6:54 pm : link
.  
St. Jimmy : 6:55 pm : link
New York Giants:Philadelphia Eagles::New York Giants:Washington Whatever Name You Want
Won't be surprised if Washington's Ron Rivera is canned  
GFAN52 : 6:55 pm : link
before the season ends.
RE: RE: ...  
Blue21 : 6:59 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: DeVito is definitely gonna get laid  
SomeFan : 7:12 pm : link
