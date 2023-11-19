Last time Jones threw for more than 2 TDs in a game - 2019

But we beat Washington who we always beat!
We’ve set the bar so low around here….
Have we not played Washington the past four years?
Yeah. Jones usually beats them and WASH has been a superb defensive team two of the previous three seasons. This year, they’re quite possibly the second worst defense in football.
Just another brainless post here.
A shit team played at their worst. The fans here sound like the Jets fans who were screamong for Mike White to QB the team. A QB who was cut 6 times. Lets see what he does against a very bad team who has game film on him and belicheck
It's relevant to bring up because DeVito did something today that Jones hasn't been able to do in four years. You get that, right?
Is this the only bad defense the Giants have played in four years?
The Giants scored 31 points in a playoff victory last season. Did you say to yourself afterwards, “But he only threw two touchdowns. If he would’ve thrown three then that would’ve been really impressive.” Of course not because WGAF?
Have some perspective. This was a nice moment for Devito against an atrocious defensive opponent. Making an asinine comparison to Jones is just pointless.
The Giants scored 31 points in a playoff victory last season. Did you say to yourself afterwards, “But he only threw two touchdowns. If he would’ve thrown three then that would’ve been really impressive.” Of course not because WGAF?
Have some perspective. This was a nice moment for Devito against an atrocious defensive opponent. Making an asinine comparison to Jones is just pointless.
The Jones era is over. Let’s move on.
Have some perspective. The Minnesota game was a nice moment for Jones against an atrocious opponent.
with that said Danny Jones was in a shit situation this year and I do think we have not heard the last of him in the NFL. He might not be a Giant but I do think he has talent and will resurface as a starting QB elsewhere.
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
I'd like to see the media ask some tough questions to Schoen in 2 weeks about this. They won't get off the hook easy, the $47M cap hit next year and $22M dead cap charge in 2025 is going to eat into that rookie QB contract window and be a very tough pill to swallow.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I hope one day the Giants can win 13 games
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
They made a two year deal which was clearly a “We like you, but we don’t love you” contract. It didn’t work out. They have a chance (as long as they don’t fuck it up) to get Caleb, Drake, or Daniels in this draft. They didn’t exactly hitch the wagon to Jones.
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
this sanctimonious jerkoff. Go back to your rathole.
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
Your smug comments crack me up. You would have sunk this organization if they followed your idiotic choices- hello Malik Willis.. You enjoy the team losing so you can come off as some football savant , spewing your anti Mara, anti "Giants way" (hidden racist accusations over QB choices).. Again, you hid when they were winning but like a fungus you came back when conditions were favorable for you..
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
Your smug comments crack me up. You would have sunk this organization if they followed your idiotic choices- hello Malik Willis.. You enjoy the team losing so you can come off as some football savant , spewing your anti Mara, anti "Giants way" (hidden racist accusations over QB choices).. Again, you hid when they were winning but like a fungus you came back when conditions were favorable for you..
It's no coincidence he was MIA last year. He's a miserable POS who likes to complain, and hates whenever they have success. Especially when it's someone who leads them that he doesn't like.
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
Your smug comments crack me up. You would have sunk this organization if they followed your idiotic choices- hello Malik Willis.. You enjoy the team losing so you can come off as some football savant , spewing your anti Mara, anti "Giants way" (hidden racist accusations over QB choices).. Again, you hid when they were winning but like a fungus you came back when conditions were favorable for you..
He's also the asshole who preaches to draft a QB every year, but preemptively bashes Schoen for even thinking about drafting a QB this year, because that would be "giving up" on Jones after 5 games into his contract.
But of course, he ignores Philly drafting Hurts 9 months after signing Wentz to a large contract.
He's all about himself. Always has been. He's been wrong many more times he's right. But that doesn't stop him from pontificating. He's a fucking caricature at this point.
Fact of the matter is that the Giants need to find a QB with a higher
ceiling than what Jones, Devito or Taylor can give us. Whether Jones is slightly better than DeVito or not, it’s time this team gets aggressive to find their guy. The position is just far too important
But Jones can't even make the throw that Devito did on the first Barkley TD.
He CAN make it, and did at one point. But he doesn't anymore.
Look, this isn't me bashing Jones. I've been agnostic about him for quite some time. But at some point, you recognize he is what he is. And he simply isn't productive enough throwing the football. Daboll and Kafka schemed him into having some success last year based off his legs. But teams figured that out and Jones couldn't adjust (the OL didn't help either).
Now you have the neck and the ACL with a guy who is at his best when he runs?
Then green as grass DeVito throws three touchdowns in a game where he is sacked nine times? This is a disaster for Jones. There is no way to spin this.
i can see the OL getting better with Glowinski back at RG
But Jones can't even make the throw that Devito did on the first Barkley TD.
He CAN make it, and did at one point. But he doesn't anymore.
Look, this isn't me bashing Jones. I've been agnostic about him for quite some time. But at some point, you recognize he is what he is. And he simply isn't productive enough throwing the football. Daboll and Kafka schemed him into having some success last year based off his legs. But teams figured that out and Jones couldn't adjust (the OL didn't help either).
Now you have the neck and the ACL with a guy who is at his best when he runs?
Then green as grass DeVito throws three touchdowns in a game where he is sacked nine times? This is a disaster for Jones. There is no way to spin this.
Maybe he did once but I'd have to go back and see when. I don't remember any similar TD passes like that. Regardless of that everything else is totally on point. This game shows you that you can still be successful getting pummeled.
But Jones can't even make the throw that Devito did on the first Barkley TD.
He CAN make it, and did at one point. But he doesn't anymore.
Look, this isn't me bashing Jones. I've been agnostic about him for quite some time. But at some point, you recognize he is what he is. And he simply isn't productive enough throwing the football. Daboll and Kafka schemed him into having some success last year based off his legs. But teams figured that out and Jones couldn't adjust (the OL didn't help either).
Now you have the neck and the ACL with a guy who is at his best when he runs?
Then green as grass DeVito throws three touchdowns in a game where he is sacked nine times? This is a disaster for Jones. There is no way to spin this.
Everything you say prior to the final three sentences is accurate. WGAF what Tommy Devito did against the worst defense the Giants have faced in 2023? And what on earth is the connection to Daniel Jones’ situation or performance? There is none.
It's relevant to bring up because DeVito did something today that Jones hasn't been able to do in four years. You get that, right?
Is this the only bad defense the Giants have played in four years?
The Giants scored 31 points in a playoff victory last season. Did you say to yourself afterwards, “But he only threw two touchdowns. If he would’ve thrown three then that would’ve been really impressive.” Of course not because WGAF?
Have some perspective. This was a nice moment for Devito against an atrocious defensive opponent. Making an asinine comparison to Jones is just pointless.
The Jones era is over. Let’s move on.
So Jones performing against a bad defense doesn’t matter but you use it to knock DeVito down a peg?
with that said Danny Jones was in a shit situation this year and I do think we have not heard the last of him in the NFL. He might not be a Giant but I do think he has talent and will resurface as a starting QB elsewhere.
DeVito and Tyrod played in the same shit situation as Jones. He was outplayed by both.
Tyrod Taylor is not under contract next year. The two quarterbacks under contract are Jones and DeVito.
As easy as it seems now to assume the Giants brass will find Jones's replacement in the draft, I suspect there will be a period in early Spring when we hear how great Jones is recovering.
I think with some time and contemplation, dumping Jones will prove harder for the Giants than many of us fans wish.
The best, even if wildly unlikely outcome, is for Jones to be the answer. He's locked into a reasonable deal.
This is where the Giants need to remember days like today.
Jones deal is anything but reasonable. It’s a ticking time bomb contract. Was the day it was signed despite what some tried to pontificate. It’s even worse now not due to any ones fault due to injury again but it is what it is, and presents a conundrum in a year where there has to be either a parting of ways or Jones has to sign a team friendly deal or Giants pay out more guaranteed money to ease up the cap hit.
Jones is ridiculously expensive and not very productive.
Jones deal is anything but reasonable. It’s a ticking time bomb contract. Was the day it was signed despite what some tried to pontificate. It’s even worse now not due to any ones fault due to injury again but it is what it is, and presents a conundrum in a year where there has to be either a parting of ways or Jones has to sign a team friendly deal or Giants pay out more guaranteed money to ease up the cap hit.
Jones is ridiculously expensive and not very productive.
I don't think a big part of the bolded entry makes much sense.
Never-the-less, my point is the best case scenario for the Giants brass is for Jones to turn it around be a good player. If here were to do so, he would be on a reasonable contract.
I think you're missing the part that I don't think that will happen.
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
They made a two year deal which was clearly a “We like you, but we don’t love you” contract. It didn’t work out. They have a chance (as long as they don’t fuck it up) to get Caleb, Drake, or Daniels in this draft. They didn’t exactly hitch the wagon to Jones.
Giving a shitty player 40mil isn’t saying i love you?
What's funny is DeVito's college passing stats are slightly better than Jones's. DeVito was a four star recruit coming out of high school. Jones zero star. DeVito was an undrafted free agent. Jones was drafted sixth overall.
If this situation were happening on another team we'd all be laughing our asses off at such a stupid handling of the QB position.
comparison. Devito did something today that Jones has never been able to do--he protected his body when sacked. Jones is horrendous at feeling the pressure and it leads to tons of fumbles and injuries. Devito showed a lot more feel than Jones ever has when it comes to sensing pressure.
If Barkley does not have a massive game, this 3 TD game does not happen at all. Barkley is clearly the catalyst that makes the Giants offense barely functional. DeVito had nothing to lose and could afford to run around and sling the ball around. There was no drawback for him in doing so. Maybe the Giants have a backup QB.
People need to get over the Jones contract. He earned his mediocre contract by showing promise for 3 years and then playing well enough to drag a shitty team into the playoffs last season. The Giants were not wrong about Jones, they were wrong about the players surrounding him. The organization ruined Jones just like they ruined a two time SB MVP entering the prime of his career.
The Jones Era is over. The Giants will move on and draft another QB and unless the Giants fix the OL, he will fail as well. The Giants need to look at Philly and Dallas who have decent QB's sitting behind functional offensive lines. Until the Giants fix the OL, it does not matter who is the QB.
Last year while the Giants went 7-2, Saquon had 919 yds 6 TDs and a 2 pt conversion that literally won a game and we often direct snapped to him. The Giants had a 4Q comeback where they didn’t complete a pass but yeah but yeah Jones “dragged” the team into the playoffs
is really out of control at this point. He was good last season. So much so that people alot smarter about football than you or I gave him a contract. Lucky for you and most of the other Jones detractors, that money was ill spent because the franchise can't field an OL.
The same things that doomed Eli, are the same things that ensured the Jones could never succeed.
The Giants are people “much smarter than me about football “ and i presume anyone who is in “denial” on Jones but in regards to every other position on the team they are “wrong” and “ruined” Jones and Eli careers dating back near a decade I presume.
Figured this might happen. Jones had 3 total TDs against Arizona, 4 total TDs against Indy.
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Stretch since Dec 2019 and it was because of the 5 TDs vs Washington
And people have been saying we wouldn’t let DeVito throw the ball!
And since people love to point out how was this year’s WAS defense is, here’s a reminder that in 2019 they were so banged up at that point and publicly feuding with Josh Norman so they were signing guys off the street to play the Giants. Jones’s rookie season was based largely on 4 games against horrible defenses.
Bucs, Lions, Jets, Redskins- 17 TDs (15 pass, 2 run), 4 TOs
Other 8 starts: 9 TDs, 19 TOs.
Figured this might happen. Jones had 3 total TDs against Arizona, 4 total TDs against Indy.
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Be consistent.
You're right. We need to be consistent. Tommy DeVito needs a 5 year evaluation period as Ginats starting quarterback so we can see what we've got in him.
Terps - saying things like "Malik Willis is the same as Daniel Jones" is not only ridiculous on its face but it makes me think that you actually believe the nonsense you are saying.
Jones led a bad roster to the playoffs, won a road playoff game, until they were beat down by a superior team. He had a really rough start to this season because of a lot of factors, including his play.
There's a difference between someone like that, and then someone like Malik Willis, who not only is a complete bust and will never play or start in the NFL again, but literally does not play because he cannot throw the football, which is what you need to do in order to play quarterback.
WTF does Terps liking Willis have to do with Jones
Just like top shelf HBs are not paid like top QBs.
Offensive success today comes from air yardage. Rushing yardage is a very secondary success metric.
This argument rests on a view of an NFL that no longer exists.
It's funny, because rushing TD's are usually dismissed by Giant fans when it's referencing other QB's. I've seen people use this as a knock on Lamar Jackson. I'm sure BBI thinks nothing of Justin Fields. But in the context of Daniel Jones, it's always, "don't forget the rushing TD's!"
Figured this might happen. Jones had 3 total TDs against Arizona, 4 total TDs against Indy.
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Be consistent.
You’re completely ignoring the point as usual. We’ve gotten the whole Daniel Jones experience in one season with three different quarterbacks. Struggling to score against good teams, and having breakout games against some of the worst defenses in the league.
If you can’t see how much of an indictment that is on the Jones contract, you can’t be helped.
why people are jumping on Go Terps. He's been the most accurate poster on this site in the past five years.
Actually, he hasn't been. And you saying this (again) just leads everyone to think it to be true.
Terps spent 3 years saying Jones was horrible and "not an NFL starter". The 1 year where he played well and started to put it together, first year under a new regime and competent coaching, and went to the playoffs with a pretty rough roster and made a nice run, Terps disappeared from the board.
He magically returned when the team had a shitty year through the first 2 months.
Is that there isn't a big gap in play between Jones and Taylor/DeVito. Certainly not a $40M per year gap. So, this is why Jones gets brought up.
This is the case for staying financially lean at QB. And yes, Jones won a road playoff game. He earned that and it isn't nothing. But, it wasn't just him. Barkley was fantastic in the game as was the entire coaching staff.
But, the contract now is when you see the problems and the lack of talent gap. It's much better to stay financially lean at QB until you have someone playing the position that can win despite unfavorable factors on the roster. It needs to be perfect for Jones, that isn't worth what he's being paid.
It's s funny, because rushing TD's are usually dismissed by Giant fans when it's referencing other QB's. I've seen people use this as a knock on Lamar Jackson. I'm sure BBI thinks nothing of Justin Fields. But in the context of Daniel Jones, it's always, "don't forget the rushing TD's!"
I've posted this many times, but it's worth repeating.
If you take full week of BBI posts, you'll hear every QB besides Mahomes sucks.
ajr, cool man. You and I aren't going to agree on anything related to football, probably ever. You don't need to respond to everything I say when it comes to Jones. You really aren't moving the conversation forward. You hijack every single thread with the same anti Jones stuff that GT does. We get it. You think he's bad.
Figured this might happen. Jones had 3 total TDs against Arizona, 4 total TDs against Indy.
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Be consistent.
Should Devito go on scholarship now as well and get 5 years (and counting) like Jones got?
Figured this might happen. Jones had 3 total TDs against Arizona, 4 total TDs against Indy.
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Be consistent.
Should Devito go on scholarship now as well and get 5 years (and counting) like Jones got?
The 1 year where he played well and started to put it together, first year under a new regime and competent coaching, and went to the playoffs with a pretty rough roster and made a nice run, Terps disappeared from the board.
He magically returned when the team had a shitty year through the first 2 months.
You keep posting this, and yet I've seen at least a half dozen posts explaining to you the circumstances.
It's s funny, because rushing TD's are usually dismissed by Giant fans when it's referencing other QB's. I've seen people use this as a knock on Lamar Jackson. I'm sure BBI thinks nothing of Justin Fields. But in the context of Daniel Jones, it's always, "don't forget the rushing TD's!"
I've posted this many times, but it's worth repeating.
If you take full week of BBI posts, you'll hear every QB besides Mahomes sucks.
Mahomes is also used plenty from that Tampa superbowl as what happens to a QB with a bad/injured OL.
christian, yeah, you're right, i should just think of it as a coincidence that Terps disappeared for the entire 2022 season, and then returned just at the moment when the Giants 2023 season started going off the rails because of a bad Jones (I think he returned after the Seahawks game, go figure).
christian, yeah, you're right, i should just think of it as a coincidence that Terps disappeared for the entire 2022 season, and then returned just at the moment when the Giants 2023 season started going off the rails because of a bad Jones (I think he returned after the Seahawks game, go figure).
I'm sure that's just a coincidence.
Yes you should because a number of posters have told you exactly what happened.
christian, yeah, you're right, i should just think of it as a coincidence that Terps disappeared for the entire 2022 season, and then returned just at the moment when the Giants 2023 season started going off the rails because of a bad Jones (I think he returned after the Seahawks game, go figure).
I'm sure that's just a coincidence.
Yeah. That's right he didn't stick around. Forgot about that. I did.
ajr, cool man. You and I aren't going to agree on anything related to football, probably ever. You don't need to respond to everything I say when it comes to Jones. You really aren't moving the conversation forward. You hijack every single thread with the same anti Jones stuff that GT does. We get it. You think he's bad.
Hijack it? This thread was made about Jones lol.
Jesus man you’re such a loser it’s not even funny. You’re the one who brought my name up in a thread the other day unsolicited. The holidays are coming up would you like me to buy you a mirror?
RE: Not to worry, Jones will be back and be the Giants strating qb
but put me in the camp that if a QB - whether it be Jones or not - has 3 or more TDs accounted for in a game, I dont care how he does it. Two passing or 1 rushing or vice versa. TDs are TDs.
There's no difference if Jones runs for a 10 yard TD or throws for one.
They count the same. But put me in the camp of the QB relying on his arm to score TDs than simply taking off and running for them because he is uncomfortable doing it with his head/arm. Less collisions too.
but put me in the camp that if a QB - whether it be Jones or not - has 3 or more TDs accounted for in a game, I dont care how he does it. Two passing or 1 rushing or vice versa. TDs are TDs.
There's no difference if Jones runs for a 10 yard TD or throws for one.
The reason it matters is because the rushing stats just aren’t sustainable. Lamar Jackson is the extreme outlier and even Baltimore has been trying desperately to keep him in the pocket more. Jones is now physically compromised and we’ve seen games in the past where he was banged up and they had to adjust the game plan to keep him out of harms way. We also seen teams this season adjust to his running and took it away, forcing him to throw. The results were putrid.
Rushing TDs do in fact count as much as passing TDs. But it’s much more complicated than that. Having your QB rely on rushing the ball is not a sound long term plan. We’ve seen the results when the rushing isn’t there…
RE: RE: WTF does Terps liking Willis have to do with Jones
Answer: when you’re losing an argument, a good strategy is to wave your hands around and point to something totally irrelevant.
Actually I was responding to his post where he mentioned that Daniel Jones = Malik Willis.
So are you saying that he is the one posting irrelevant things? I'm confused.
In the least surprising manner possible, the point of the Malik Willis conversation went soaring over your empty head. The point was that teams are better off failing fast and pivoting while a QB is still cheap than to extend the pain and bet on hope, and pay full retail price for the privilege to do so.
If the Giants had Willis instead of Jones, they'd be in the exact same place on the field this year, and would be facing far less cap consequences to replace Willis with a new rookie QB. Willis is not as good as Jones, and no one has suggested that he is. The thing is, it doesn't matter that DJ is better than Willis, because neither is good enough. But at least Willis doesn't cost $40M AAV to be inadequate.
My only question is whether your obtuseness is intentional.
No one disputed Jones' ability to rush and score TDs
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
He has 13 total rush TDs in his career. He had 7 last year
For context Sam Darnold has 12 rush TDs on his career. Lamar Jackson has 29 rush TDs
So even if you want to give Jones the rush TD credit he has just 75 TDs on his career in 58 games and had 22 total TDs last season
It really doesn’t demonstrably change things about his career or season stats. And DeVito had a rush TD this year as well BTW
The rush TDs are great.
However, defenses have figured out if you take that away, Jones struggles to be productive throwing the football.
On top of that, Jones now has had two major injuries (neck in 2021 and ACL this year) for a QB who makes a living with his feet?
The narrative was Jones wasn't throwing TDs because the OL sucked and/or the coaches sucked.
Again, in his second start, an undrafted rookie who had limited practice snaps since being signed by the team just did something Jones couldn't do in four years. That's a huge red flag for Jones on top of everything else now.
That's my point.
DeVito may suck the rest of the way. He may be benched. He may be out of the NFL in a year or two.
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
How come you continue to repeat that only 2023 is forming people’s opinions on wanting to cut bait on Jones? Do you actually thing people aren’t including 2020 and 2021 in their evaluations just because you don’t?
2020 and 2021 were miserable performances by the QB. He has a fairly decent 2022 and then quickly reverts back to form in 2023 (even though the regression was clear against good teams at the end of 2022) and the narrative is “why are you guys trying to jump ship so quick from one bad year?”
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
I absolutely admit to presuming Jones would continue his poor play in 2022 and the Giants would move on from him.
Looks like I missed it by a year. And now it's going to cost us a bundle in salary cap space.
I'll give my amateur take on Jones and why it's so hard to "quit" him
Jones looks the part... He's big, fast, accurate and throws a very nice ball. All of those traits, combined with the state of the OLine, make it difficult to discard him.
The problem is, after many years and multiple regimes trying to find the right pieces to put around him, he's still not raising the level of those around him. Now, seeing backups elevate this offense from non-functional to functional tells you all you need to know about Daniel Jones. Jones has the tools, but he's missing the processer.
Hopefully this chain of events triggers the light bulb in John Mara's head, like it has for so many of the Jones defenders.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
Pretty rich coming from you after the victory lap(s) you took when Jones got that insane contract.
Don't pretend people weren't calling that a mistake in real time. It's not hindsight just because you ignored it while crowing about how you were right about the Giants paying him.
started six games this year. He did not throw a TD in five of those games.
What are people defending at this point?
This is getting weird.
The one play I liked from DeVito was the 4th down where he avoided the sack and threw the ball away. Then, the Giants defense sacked what's his face QB on 3rd down. Giants then went up 14-3. I bet ya Jones takes a sack on that 4th down.
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
If you go back to the thread that announced DJ's contract, you'll see all the same posters that you think are moving the goalposts were saying then, in real time, that they wished the Giants had tagged DJ instead. How is it moving the goalposts if those posters voiced concern at the time and now have had their concerns at least partially validated?
This is just another example of you desperately seeking an echo chamber for your own views and then pretending that the echoes were the only voices.
It doesn't matter if Jones is better than Willis, or Corral, or any of hundreds of other QBs. In the end, they're all in the same class: bad starting QBs you can't win a title with. They are people to whom you do NOT give a big contract.
Daniel Jones is a shitty NFL starting QB. If he's your QB, you need a QB. And yet he is now a very expensive player. He is a huge net negative in a way that Malik Willis (or any other backup you want to name) is not.
I believed in Jones, thought this was the year he'd take the step with a decent OL and some weapons. It didn't happen. Life's not fair. The fact that both Taylor and Devito look better then him is telling.
I firmly believe that his shot was if SHurmur stayed and was able to coach him up but I think Judge mindfucked him. He's just too conservative and wont take chances. He'll be here next year while he rehabs but the Giants need to take a QB.
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
Plenty more saw the big picture.
One read, then run was not going to be enough.
- I don’t think any fan views Taylor or Devito as the answer. Buts it alarming that they have both performed significantly better than Jones this season. That’s a major indictment on Jones.
- how much of a sample size do you need from Jones? It baffles me how people can even attempt to defend him on here. He’s not a good quarterback.
- if Jones was healthy and UFA this offseason, does he a get a starting job? That answer is no.
- stop saying this was some great 2 year contract that doesn’t hurt. It’s a bad contract that will hurt this team badly for 3 seasons. It will also eat in to the advantages of having a rookie QB for his first 2 seasons if they draft one.
- Jones can’t play. I have no idea what else needs to happen to come to this conclusion. Admit the mistake and move on.
Sad state of affairs. Hard to believe the Jones we got this year
Jones looks the part... He's big, fast, accurate and throws a very nice ball. All of those traits, combined with the state of the OLine, make it difficult to discard him.
The problem is, after many years and multiple regimes trying to find the right pieces to put around him, he's still not raising the level of those around him. Now, seeing backups elevate this offense from non-functional to functional tells you all you need to know about Daniel Jones. Jones has the tools, but he's missing the processer.
Hopefully this chain of events triggers the light bulb in John Mara's head, like it has for so many of the Jones defenders.
I agree partly but what I think really amplifies the Jones disconnect is that he has a cluster of faults that all occur before the ball leaves his hand. Poor pocket movement, poor reading the field and a slow release. I don’t think he’s a particularly accurate passer but the lack of good results is really caused by a cluster of problems in the pocket.
If you’re just watching the ball, which is the natural default for a lot of fans (me included), you won’t see the problems.
Jones looks the part... He's big, fast, accurate and throws a very nice ball. All of those traits, combined with the state of the OLine, make it difficult to discard him.
The problem is, after many years and multiple regimes trying to find the right pieces to put around him, he's still not raising the level of those around him. Now, seeing backups elevate this offense from non-functional to functional tells you all you need to know about Daniel Jones. Jones has the tools, but he's missing the processer.
Hopefully this chain of events triggers the light bulb in John Mara's head, like it has for so many of the Jones defenders.
I agree partly but what I think really amplifies the Jones disconnect is that he has a cluster of faults that all occur before the ball leaves his hand. Poor pocket movement, poor reading the field and a slow release. I don’t think he’s a particularly accurate passer but the lack of good results is really caused by a cluster of problems in the pocket.
If you’re just watching the ball, which is the natural default for a lot of fans (me included), you won’t see the problems.
Excellent point. His rookie year, for example, we saw some really nice balls, especially deep ones and had reason for optimism. But, his issues seem to take place before the throws the ball, and in some cases before the ball is even snapped.
RE: RE: No one could have success with this situation
..... Unless they were +6 in turnovers and put on a short field 5 times
This is precious. A desperate attempt to minimize DeVitos performance.
18-26 (70%), 245 yards, 3 TDs and a passer rating of 137.7.
Everyone on the planet knows that it gets much tougher to execute the further down the field you are. Things are much more compact and hectic. So by you claiming he only performed because of field position is actually giving him MORE credit. Though I’m not surprised this flew over your head. Twisting yourself into a pretzel to find something, anything to dismiss the performance is laughable. It’s embarrassing. Defend Jones at all costs but then turn around and discredit a rookie UFA making his 2nd start, lol. Sounds about right…
but put me in the camp that if a QB - whether it be Jones or not - has 3 or more TDs accounted for in a game, I dont care how he does it. Two passing or 1 rushing or vice versa. TDs are TDs.
There's no difference if Jones runs for a 10 yard TD or throws for one.
They count the same. But put me in the camp of the QB relying on his arm to score TDs than simply taking off and running for them because he is uncomfortable doing it with his head/arm. Less collisions too.
That's fine if Jones was producing TDs at a decent rate. Even with his excellent rushing stats added to his passing totals, he is outside the top 10 of QBs in yards and TDs...and that is looking ONLY at passing stats for all other QBs. His rushing numbers last year made him a slightly above average QB when looking ONLY at passing numbers for all other QBs.
Kerry Collins first took over as Qb on a 5-4 Giants team
And lost his first two starts. The third start v the Jets was his first victory and the game Eric referenced.
I remember vividly the beginning of Collins’ Giants career. It was viscerally exciting. The team went from being a super conservative “ eke out the win” team to having a gunslinger at QB who had the arm to complete any pass. When he was on, the opposing D was on its back heel at all times.
That’s what even a flawed yet talented QB will do for your offense. Its worth recalling that 1999 season for Giants fans beaten down by a decade of losing and Jones’ black hole of QBing.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
We’ve set the bar so low around here….
Tommy Devito: 1 yr/$750K.
And both have played behind hideous OLs.
Hmmmmm.
A really terrible look after getting that big contract.
We’ve set the bar so low around here….
Have we not played Washington the past four years?
I think it would be great if gidie warned Eric for trolling here... ;)
Quote:
But we beat Washington who we always beat!
We’ve set the bar so low around here….
Have we not played Washington the past four years?
Yeah. Jones usually beats them and WASH has been a superb defensive team two of the previous three seasons. This year, they’re quite possibly the second worst defense in football.
Just another brainless post here.
2019: 24
2020: 11
2021: 10
2022: 15
2023: 2
He's not productive.
Why is anyone bringing up Jones in the first place? They played a horrendous defensive team (the worst they’ve faced all season) and won the completely meaningless game. Congrats to Devito, but WGAF?
2019: 24
2020: 11
2021: 10
2022: 15
2023: 2
He's not productive.
And they’re highly likely to draft his replacement this offseason as long as they don’t mess it up with more pointless victories. So what’s your point?
Is this the only bad defense the Giants have played in four years?
Quote:
In comment 16295827 Giants86 said:
Quote:
But we beat Washington who we always beat!
We’ve set the bar so low around here….
Have we not played Washington the past four years?
Yeah. Jones usually beats them and WASH has been a superb defensive team two of the previous three seasons. This year, they’re quite possibly the second worst defense in football.
Just another brainless post here.
A shit team played at their worst. The fans here sound like the Jets fans who were screamong for Mike White to QB the team. A QB who was cut 6 times. Lets see what he does against a very bad team who has game film on him and belicheck
Quote:
Like what can the Jones' apologist say now. How can you defend Jones after today
Why is anyone bringing up Jones in the first place? They played a horrendous defensive team (the worst they’ve faced all season) and won the completely meaningless game. Congrats to Devito, but WGAF?
Maybe because we paid him $160M, $90M guaranteed, and he's been outplayed by Tommy DeVito.
It should be clear to everyone at this point what Jones has been from day one.
It should be clear to everyone at this point what Jones has been from day one.
This is the problem, as others have pointed out. It's not that DeVito and Taylor are "good." But there is no discernible difference between them and Jones.
And worse for Jones, DeVito already has 3 times the TD passes.
Is this the only bad defense the Giants have played in four years?
The Giants scored 31 points in a playoff victory last season. Did you say to yourself afterwards, “But he only threw two touchdowns. If he would’ve thrown three then that would’ve been really impressive.” Of course not because WGAF?
Have some perspective. This was a nice moment for Devito against an atrocious defensive opponent. Making an asinine comparison to Jones is just pointless.
The Jones era is over. Let’s move on.
If you don't like the thread, move along.
Why would you think that? He hasn't done so since 2019.
The Giants scored 31 points in a playoff victory last season. Did you say to yourself afterwards, “But he only threw two touchdowns. If he would’ve thrown three then that would’ve been really impressive.” Of course not because WGAF?
Have some perspective. This was a nice moment for Devito against an atrocious defensive opponent. Making an asinine comparison to Jones is just pointless.
The Jones era is over. Let’s move on.
Have some perspective. The Minnesota game was a nice moment for Jones against an atrocious opponent.
Oh cmon. He had a chance to throw 3/4 TDs in games. He threw 2 in 6 games. At some point you have to believe the performance.
He's had a lot of good games against Washington - true.
And now so has DeVito.
I seriously struggle to think what Jones does better than DeVito as a passer.
Have some perspective. The Minnesota game was a nice moment for Jones against an atrocious opponent.
It was also a playoff game, not a meaningless November matchup against a team who will fire their head coach sometime between Friday and January.
Quote:
In comment 16295827 Giants86 said:
Quote:
But we beat Washington who we always beat!
We’ve set the bar so low around here….
Have we not played Washington the past four years?
Yeah. Jones usually beats them and WASH has been a superb defensive team two of the previous three seasons. This year, they’re quite possibly the second worst defense in football.
Just another brainless post here.
Your repetitive posts prove that you know jack about football.
Do you want to go back over the Minnesota's defensive stats last year?
Quote:
in one season and be labelled "atrocious." Maybe one day. Probably not.
Do you want to go back over the Minnesota's defensive stats last year?
Should we go over Washington's from this year?
Quote:
But let’s not go there.
Oh cmon. He had a chance to throw 3/4 TDs in games. He threw 2 in 6 games. At some point you have to believe the performance.
So we aren’t allowed to conjure up DJ’s career numbers against Washington but we’re fine with people extrapolation today’s performance to conclude that the two qbs are near equals. Cool.
I guess we’re supposed to just buy in that jones will never play better again. That’s the prevailing notion around here. Am I allowed to disagree? Don’t want to rock the apple cart…
Ps I still want to draft a qb if he’s available so save it.
Do you want to go back over the Minnesota's defensive stats last year?
Should we go over Washington's from this year?
Sure. We can clearly spell out why two mediocre QBs did well against two piss poor pass defenses.
Quote:
In comment 16295901 bw in dc said:
Do you want to go back over the Minnesota's defensive stats last year?
Should we go over Washington's from this year?
Sure. We can clearly spell out why two mediocre QBs did well against two piss poor pass defenses.
One was a meaningless regular season game, one was a road Playoff game.
It would be kabuki theater, so what's the point?
I'd like to see the media ask some tough questions to Schoen in 2 weeks about this. They won't get off the hook easy, the $47M cap hit next year and $22M dead cap charge in 2025 is going to eat into that rookie QB contract window and be a very tough pill to swallow.
One was a meaningless regular season game, one was a road Playoff game.
Today wasn't a meaningless game for Washington. A win would have kept them right in striking distance for a playoff berth.
Look, this isn't like the late 80s when Montana would get hurt and Young would fill in and do very well.
This is a situation where one average QB (with over five years of experience) got hurt, and an undrafted rookie replaced him and played a good game.
jones would have fumbled at least 3 times.
It should be clear to everyone at this point what Jones has been from day one.
Not everyone…
its a must.
i dont care what anyone says.
we have one in devito.
the draft will likely produce another.
jones is still on teh roster.
we should resign taylor.
go into camp with 3-4 QBs.
They made a two year deal which was clearly a “We like you, but we don’t love you” contract. It didn’t work out. They have a chance (as long as they don’t fuck it up) to get Caleb, Drake, or Daniels in this draft. They didn’t exactly hitch the wagon to Jones.
Your smug comments crack me up. You would have sunk this organization if they followed your idiotic choices- hello Malik Willis.. You enjoy the team losing so you can come off as some football savant , spewing your anti Mara, anti "Giants way" (hidden racist accusations over QB choices).. Again, you hid when they were winning but like a fungus you came back when conditions were favorable for you..
Quote:
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
Your smug comments crack me up. You would have sunk this organization if they followed your idiotic choices- hello Malik Willis.. You enjoy the team losing so you can come off as some football savant , spewing your anti Mara, anti "Giants way" (hidden racist accusations over QB choices).. Again, you hid when they were winning but like a fungus you came back when conditions were favorable for you..
It's no coincidence he was MIA last year. He's a miserable POS who likes to complain, and hates whenever they have success. Especially when it's someone who leads them that he doesn't like.
See Jones. Or Plaxico.
its a must.
i dont care what anyone says.
we have one in devito.
the draft will likely produce another.
jones is still on teh roster.
we should resign taylor.
go into camp with 3-4 QBs.
Teams don't usually keep three QBs on the 53-man roster. If DeVito flashes enough, he will replace Taylor next year. But that's a big if.
I wouldn't bring Taylor back. He's too injury-prone for a back-up.
No
Quote:
you need 3 QBs in todays nfl.
its a must.
i dont care what anyone says.
we have one in devito.
the draft will likely produce another.
jones is still on teh roster.
we should resign taylor.
go into camp with 3-4 QBs.
Teams don't usually keep three QBs on the 53-man roster. If DeVito flashes enough, he will replace Taylor next year. But that's a big if.
I wouldn't bring Taylor back. He's too injury-prone for a back-up.
i think with whats happening around the nfl and injuries it will be a thing.
they bought back the 3rd QB game day active rule.
the trend will reverse imo.
theres going to be a big investment imo in backup qbs around the league.
Pom pom wavers. The problem is that a mod was one of them and ran him off the boards for no reason.
Quote:
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
Your smug comments crack me up. You would have sunk this organization if they followed your idiotic choices- hello Malik Willis.. You enjoy the team losing so you can come off as some football savant , spewing your anti Mara, anti "Giants way" (hidden racist accusations over QB choices).. Again, you hid when they were winning but like a fungus you came back when conditions were favorable for you..
He's also the asshole who preaches to draft a QB every year, but preemptively bashes Schoen for even thinking about drafting a QB this year, because that would be "giving up" on Jones after 5 games into his contract.
But of course, he ignores Philly drafting Hurts 9 months after signing Wentz to a large contract.
He's all about himself. Always has been. He's been wrong many more times he's right. But that doesn't stop him from pontificating. He's a fucking caricature at this point.
He CAN make it, and did at one point. But he doesn't anymore.
Look, this isn't me bashing Jones. I've been agnostic about him for quite some time. But at some point, you recognize he is what he is. And he simply isn't productive enough throwing the football. Daboll and Kafka schemed him into having some success last year based off his legs. But teams figured that out and Jones couldn't adjust (the OL didn't help either).
Now you have the neck and the ACL with a guy who is at his best when he runs?
Then green as grass DeVito throws three touchdowns in a game where he is sacked nine times? This is a disaster for Jones. There is no way to spin this.
hes clearly the best G.
Quote:
But Jones can't even make the throw that Devito did on the first Barkley TD.
He CAN make it, and did at one point. But he doesn't anymore.
Look, this isn't me bashing Jones. I've been agnostic about him for quite some time. But at some point, you recognize he is what he is. And he simply isn't productive enough throwing the football. Daboll and Kafka schemed him into having some success last year based off his legs. But teams figured that out and Jones couldn't adjust (the OL didn't help either).
Now you have the neck and the ACL with a guy who is at his best when he runs?
Then green as grass DeVito throws three touchdowns in a game where he is sacked nine times? This is a disaster for Jones. There is no way to spin this.
Maybe he did once but I'd have to go back and see when. I don't remember any similar TD passes like that. Regardless of that everything else is totally on point. This game shows you that you can still be successful getting pummeled.
Quote:
But Jones can't even make the throw that Devito did on the first Barkley TD.
He CAN make it, and did at one point. But he doesn't anymore.
Look, this isn't me bashing Jones. I've been agnostic about him for quite some time. But at some point, you recognize he is what he is. And he simply isn't productive enough throwing the football. Daboll and Kafka schemed him into having some success last year based off his legs. But teams figured that out and Jones couldn't adjust (the OL didn't help either).
Now you have the neck and the ACL with a guy who is at his best when he runs?
Then green as grass DeVito throws three touchdowns in a game where he is sacked nine times? This is a disaster for Jones. There is no way to spin this.
Everything you say prior to the final three sentences is accurate. WGAF what Tommy Devito did against the worst defense the Giants have faced in 2023? And what on earth is the connection to Daniel Jones’ situation or performance? There is none.
We heard that Judge constantly yelled at him to not take chances. Perhaps that scarred him. Maybe he's been hit too much. Maybe he just has problems reading defenses.
But look at his TD totals since 2019.
Again, DeVito didn't get drafted. Jones was the 6th pick in the draft. Jones got the snaps in camp and practice, followed by Taylor. DeVito got a handful.
Jones has played a bunch of shit defenses in the past four years, teams with the 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, and 32nd ranked defenses.
I'm not saying DeVito is an NFL starter. But he just did something that Jones hasn't been able to do. And in a game where he got sacked nine times.
Quote:
It's relevant to bring up because DeVito did something today that Jones hasn't been able to do in four years. You get that, right?
Is this the only bad defense the Giants have played in four years?
The Giants scored 31 points in a playoff victory last season. Did you say to yourself afterwards, “But he only threw two touchdowns. If he would’ve thrown three then that would’ve been really impressive.” Of course not because WGAF?
Have some perspective. This was a nice moment for Devito against an atrocious defensive opponent. Making an asinine comparison to Jones is just pointless.
The Jones era is over. Let’s move on.
So Jones performing against a bad defense doesn’t matter but you use it to knock DeVito down a peg?
As easy as it seems now to assume the Giants brass will find Jones's replacement in the draft, I suspect there will be a period in early Spring when we hear how great Jones is recovering.
I think with some time and contemplation, dumping Jones will prove harder for the Giants than many of us fans wish.
The best, even if wildly unlikely outcome, is for Jones to be the answer. He's locked into a reasonable deal.
This is where the Giants need to remember days like today.
As easy as it seems now to assume the Giants brass will find Jones's replacement in the draft, I suspect there will be a period in early Spring when we hear how great Jones is recovering.
I think with some time and contemplation, dumping Jones will prove harder for the Giants than many of us fans wish.
The best, even if wildly unlikely outcome, is for Jones to be the answer. He's locked into a reasonable deal.
This is where the Giants need to remember days like today.
DeVito signed a one-year contract.
DeVito and Tyrod played in the same shit situation as Jones. He was outplayed by both.
This is kinda a weak thread, but I almost expected it.
DeVito all has more TD throws than DJ, and has played less games.
I like both guys - I campaigned for DJ but it's time to change. I also posted numerous times how much DeVito impressed me in training camp. I think he could be serviceable as a #2.
But I think we can go to a lot of places in what DJ has accomplished that DeVito most likely never achieves.
As easy as it seems now to assume the Giants brass will find Jones's replacement in the draft, I suspect there will be a period in early Spring when we hear how great Jones is recovering.
I think with some time and contemplation, dumping Jones will prove harder for the Giants than many of us fans wish.
The best, even if wildly unlikely outcome, is for Jones to be the answer. He's locked into a reasonable deal.
This is where the Giants need to remember days like today.
Jones deal is anything but reasonable. It’s a ticking time bomb contract. Was the day it was signed despite what some tried to pontificate. It’s even worse now not due to any ones fault due to injury again but it is what it is, and presents a conundrum in a year where there has to be either a parting of ways or Jones has to sign a team friendly deal or Giants pay out more guaranteed money to ease up the cap hit.
Jones is ridiculously expensive and not very productive.
Tell me more about the Colts and Vikings defense last year and how much stock was put into those wins.
hmmmmmm.....now there's a thread we could start.
As easy as it seems now to assume the Giants brass will find Jones's replacement in the draft, I suspect there will be a period in early Spring when we hear how great Jones is recovering.
I think with some time and contemplation, dumping Jones will prove harder for the Giants than many of us fans wish.
The best, even if wildly unlikely outcome, is for Jones to be the answer. He's locked into a reasonable deal.
This is where the Giants need to remember days like today.
DeVito signed a one-year contract.
That's true, but he's an exclusive rights free agent and the Giants retain his rights for the league minimum.
The cap sites have him under contract on 2024. Which might presume he's accepted those terms for next year?
Jones deal is anything but reasonable. It’s a ticking time bomb contract. Was the day it was signed despite what some tried to pontificate. It’s even worse now not due to any ones fault due to injury again but it is what it is, and presents a conundrum in a year where there has to be either a parting of ways or Jones has to sign a team friendly deal or Giants pay out more guaranteed money to ease up the cap hit.
Jones is ridiculously expensive and not very productive.
I don't think a big part of the bolded entry makes much sense.
Never-the-less, my point is the best case scenario for the Giants brass is for Jones to turn it around be a good player. If here were to do so, he would be on a reasonable contract.
I think you're missing the part that I don't think that will happen.
So Jones performing against a bad defense doesn’t matter but you use it to knock DeVito down a peg?
We’re comparing the NFL postseason to a meaningless November game between two bad football teams?
Quote:
So Jones performing against a bad defense doesn’t matter but you use it to knock DeVito down a peg?
We’re comparing the NFL postseason to a meaningless November game between two bad football teams?
You’re missing the point.
These weirdos are obsessed with him
Quote:
The Giants shouldn't get off that easy. This has to be a learning experience. Questions need to be asked, and it would be good for the team, media, and fans to understand how not to make this mistake again.
They made a two year deal which was clearly a “We like you, but we don’t love you” contract. It didn’t work out. They have a chance (as long as they don’t fuck it up) to get Caleb, Drake, or Daniels in this draft. They didn’t exactly hitch the wagon to Jones.
Giving a shitty player 40mil isn’t saying i love you?
Giving a shitty player 40mil isn’t saying i love you?
Jones has the 15th highest guaranteed money among current quarterback deals in that new contract.
If this situation were happening on another team we'd all be laughing our asses off at such a stupid handling of the QB position.
Quote:
Giving a shitty player 40mil isn’t saying i love you?
Jones has the 15th highest guaranteed money among current quarterback deals in that new contract.
Are you honestly arguing they gave him a good contract?
Quote:
In comment 16296051 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
Giving a shitty player 40mil isn’t saying i love you?
Jones has the 15th highest guaranteed money among current quarterback deals in that new contract.
Are you honestly arguing they gave him a good contract?
Lol.. he also has the 15th highest guaranteed money all time in the NFL. Tommy DeVito is outplaying him. Talk about egg on the face of the front office.
Lol.. he also has the 15th highest guaranteed money all time in the NFL.
That’s not even true.
You think the difference between the 15th best and 40th best is that big? It isn't. We're seeing there's little of any difference between Jones, Taylor, and DeVito.
speedy, jvm, shockey, and the rest of you boys following me around... Daniel Jones = Tommy DeVito = Malik Willis = Nick Mullens, and so on. The only difference is the contract.
You wanted this shit sandwich after the Viking game, and you got it. Now we're all eating it.
You think the difference between the 15th best and 40th best is that big? It isn't. We're seeing there's little of any difference between Jones, Taylor, and DeVito.
speedy, jvm, shockey, and the rest of you boys following me around... Daniel Jones = Tommy DeVito = Malik Willis = Nick Mullens, and so on. The only difference is the contract.
You wanted this shit sandwich after the Viking game, and you got it. Now we're all eating it.
Malik Willis isn’t even in the same class as the other names you listed and you would have spent the 7th overall pick on him if not the 5th.
And people have been saying we wouldn’t let DeVito throw the ball!
The Colts-Vikings games last
Plus once in 2020 and 2019
But has 22 times had zero TDs
He has 11 zero TD games in last 2 seasons
He had 5 of his 1+ TD games in 2019 so just 6 games of 2+ games since
People need to get over the Jones contract. He earned his mediocre contract by showing promise for 3 years and then playing well enough to drag a shitty team into the playoffs last season. The Giants were not wrong about Jones, they were wrong about the players surrounding him. The organization ruined Jones just like they ruined a two time SB MVP entering the prime of his career.
The Jones Era is over. The Giants will move on and draft another QB and unless the Giants fix the OL, he will fail as well. The Giants need to look at Philly and Dallas who have decent QB's sitting behind functional offensive lines. Until the Giants fix the OL, it does not matter who is the QB.
Last year while the Giants went 7-2, Saquon had 919 yds 6 TDs and a 2 pt conversion that literally won a game and we often direct snapped to him. The Giants had a 4Q comeback where they didn’t complete a pass but yeah but yeah Jones “dragged” the team into the playoffs
The same things that doomed Eli, are the same things that ensured the Jones could never succeed.
Interesting logic.
But has 22 times had zero TDs
He has 11 zero TD games in last 2 seasons
He had 5 of his 1+ TD games in 2019 so just 6 games of 2+ games since
That disregards his running TD’s. A TD is a TD. Absolutely we need to improve at QB, and while DeVito performed admirably for a rookie UDFA he is not a long term solution as a starter.
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Be consistent.
And people have been saying we wouldn’t let DeVito throw the ball!
And since people love to point out how was this year’s WAS defense is, here’s a reminder that in 2019 they were so banged up at that point and publicly feuding with Josh Norman so they were signing guys off the street to play the Giants. Jones’s rookie season was based largely on 4 games against horrible defenses.
Bucs, Lions, Jets, Redskins- 17 TDs (15 pass, 2 run), 4 TOs
Other 8 starts: 9 TDs, 19 TOs.
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Be consistent.
You're right. We need to be consistent. Tommy DeVito needs a 5 year evaluation period as Ginats starting quarterback so we can see what we've got in him.
Offensive success today comes from air yardage. Rushing yardage is a very secondary success metric.
This argument rests on a view of an NFL that no longer exists.
Jones led a bad roster to the playoffs, won a road playoff game, until they were beat down by a superior team. He had a really rough start to this season because of a lot of factors, including his play.
There's a difference between someone like that, and then someone like Malik Willis, who not only is a complete bust and will never play or start in the NFL again, but literally does not play because he cannot throw the football, which is what you need to do in order to play quarterback.
Answer: when you’re losing an argument, a good strategy is to wave your hands around and point to something totally irrelevant.
But carry on.
Answer: when you’re losing an argument, a good strategy is to wave your hands around and point to something totally irrelevant.
Actually I was responding to his post where he mentioned that Daniel Jones = Malik Willis.
So are you saying that he is the one posting irrelevant things? I'm confused.
Offensive success today comes from air yardage. Rushing yardage is a very secondary success metric.
This argument rests on a view of an NFL that no longer exists.
It's funny, because rushing TD's are usually dismissed by Giant fans when it's referencing other QB's. I've seen people use this as a knock on Lamar Jackson. I'm sure BBI thinks nothing of Justin Fields. But in the context of Daniel Jones, it's always, "don't forget the rushing TD's!"
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Be consistent.
You’re completely ignoring the point as usual. We’ve gotten the whole Daniel Jones experience in one season with three different quarterbacks. Struggling to score against good teams, and having breakout games against some of the worst defenses in the league.
If you can’t see how much of an indictment that is on the Jones contract, you can’t be helped.
Looking forward to your reaction if the Giants don't take a quarterback in round 1.
So you are saying Daniel Jones is about as good as our undrafted 3rd string rookie QB in his second career start?
Can we afford TWO $40M/year quarterbacks on this roster?
Actually, he hasn't been. And you saying this (again) just leads everyone to think it to be true.
Terps spent 3 years saying Jones was horrible and "not an NFL starter". The 1 year where he played well and started to put it together, first year under a new regime and competent coaching, and went to the playoffs with a pretty rough roster and made a nice run, Terps disappeared from the board.
He magically returned when the team had a shitty year through the first 2 months.
This isn't hard to understand Eric.
We heard that Judge constantly yelled at him to not take chances. Perhaps that scarred him. Maybe he's been hit too much. Maybe he just has problems reading defenses.
But look at his TD totals since 2019.
Again, DeVito didn't get drafted. Jones was the 6th pick in the draft. Jones got the snaps in camp and practice, followed by Taylor. DeVito got a handful.
Jones has played a bunch of shit defenses in the past four years, teams with the 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, and 32nd ranked defenses.
I'm not saying DeVito is an NFL starter. But he just did something that Jones hasn't been able to do. And in a game where he got sacked nine times.
I think this sums the situation very well. The damage to DJ is cumulative; the mental stuff from multiple HC and OCs and the hits from all the sacks.
Looking forward to your reaction if the Giants don't take a quarterback in round 1.
Because it is. It’s an indictment on all the excuses you have made for 5 years.
The only trick you have is being person on this wrong the most. It’s time to let your Daniel Jones lust go, you’ll be better off.
What are people defending at this point?
This is getting weird.
Quote:
But let’s not go there.
So you are saying Daniel Jones is about as good as our undrafted 3rd string rookie QB in his second career start?
Can we afford TWO $40M/year quarterbacks on this roster?
I hate when people say THIS!!!! But this.
This is the case for staying financially lean at QB. And yes, Jones won a road playoff game. He earned that and it isn't nothing. But, it wasn't just him. Barkley was fantastic in the game as was the entire coaching staff.
But, the contract now is when you see the problems and the lack of talent gap. It's much better to stay financially lean at QB until you have someone playing the position that can win despite unfavorable factors on the roster. It needs to be perfect for Jones, that isn't worth what he's being paid.
cosmic, I stick to my opinions and haven't wavered on Jones being a pretty good quarterback.
A shitty year due to a lot of reasons (poor play, injuries, really tough schedule to start, etc) is not going to change my mind.
If they move on from him, I couldn't care less. I hope the next QB is better than he is.
But what I do think is that the Giants have had a lot more issues with the team and the QB is not at the top of that list. But hey - I get it.
I've posted this many times, but it's worth repeating.
If you take full week of BBI posts, you'll hear every QB besides Mahomes sucks.
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Be consistent.
Should Devito go on scholarship now as well and get 5 years (and counting) like Jones got?
I've posted this many times, but it's worth repeating.
If you take full week of BBI posts, you'll hear every QB besides Mahomes sucks.
Only two QBs are worthy to QB the Giants. Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones... maybe Joe Burrow is a distant third.
Quote:
Figured this might happen. Jones had 3 total TDs against Arizona, 4 total TDs against Indy.
I know it's super cool to be knocking Jones right now but we do need to count the rushing TDs that occur instead of the passing ones, which still count as a touchdown last time I checked.
I also thought that we shouldn't overreact to one performance? Isn't that what you guys said we can't do for Jones? Didn't you guys say that Jones playing well against Washington doesn't mean anything?
Be consistent.
Should Devito go on scholarship now as well and get 5 years (and counting) like Jones got?
Great minds...
He magically returned when the team had a shitty year through the first 2 months.
You keep posting this, and yet I've seen at least a half dozen posts explaining to you the circumstances.
You should stop posting this inaccurate, lie.
Quote:
It's s funny, because rushing TD's are usually dismissed by Giant fans when it's referencing other QB's. I've seen people use this as a knock on Lamar Jackson. I'm sure BBI thinks nothing of Justin Fields. But in the context of Daniel Jones, it's always, "don't forget the rushing TD's!"
I've posted this many times, but it's worth repeating.
If you take full week of BBI posts, you'll hear every QB besides Mahomes sucks.
Mahomes is also used plenty from that Tampa superbowl as what happens to a QB with a bad/injured OL.
I'm sure that's just a coincidence.
If you take full week of BBI posts, you'll hear every QB besides Mahomes sucks.
Only two QBs are worthy to QB the Giants. Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones... maybe Joe Burrow is a distant third.
Not even Mahomes could do anything behind this line. Remember the Super Bowl.
It really took the great Tommy DeVito.
I'm sure that's just a coincidence.
Yes you should because a number of posters have told you exactly what happened.
I'm sure that's just a coincidence.
Yeah. That's right he didn't stick around. Forgot about that. I did.
Because, who cares?
Hijack it? This thread was made about Jones lol.
Jesus man you’re such a loser it’s not even funny. You’re the one who brought my name up in a thread the other day unsolicited. The holidays are coming up would you like me to buy you a mirror?
Wanna bet?
There's no difference if Jones runs for a 10 yard TD or throws for one.
There's no difference if Jones runs for a 10 yard TD or throws for one.
They count the same. But put me in the camp of the QB relying on his arm to score TDs than simply taking off and running for them because he is uncomfortable doing it with his head/arm. Less collisions too.
So the 22 touchdowns he was responsible for last year, puts him at what, 20th in the NFL among QBs?
There's no difference if Jones runs for a 10 yard TD or throws for one.
The reason it matters is because the rushing stats just aren’t sustainable. Lamar Jackson is the extreme outlier and even Baltimore has been trying desperately to keep him in the pocket more. Jones is now physically compromised and we’ve seen games in the past where he was banged up and they had to adjust the game plan to keep him out of harms way. We also seen teams this season adjust to his running and took it away, forcing him to throw. The results were putrid.
Rushing TDs do in fact count as much as passing TDs. But it’s much more complicated than that. Having your QB rely on rushing the ball is not a sound long term plan. We’ve seen the results when the rushing isn’t there…
Quote:
And the Giants?
Answer: when you’re losing an argument, a good strategy is to wave your hands around and point to something totally irrelevant.
Actually I was responding to his post where he mentioned that Daniel Jones = Malik Willis.
So are you saying that he is the one posting irrelevant things? I'm confused.
In the least surprising manner possible, the point of the Malik Willis conversation went soaring over your empty head. The point was that teams are better off failing fast and pivoting while a QB is still cheap than to extend the pain and bet on hope, and pay full retail price for the privilege to do so.
If the Giants had Willis instead of Jones, they'd be in the exact same place on the field this year, and would be facing far less cap consequences to replace Willis with a new rookie QB. Willis is not as good as Jones, and no one has suggested that he is. The thing is, it doesn't matter that DJ is better than Willis, because neither is good enough. But at least Willis doesn't cost $40M AAV to be inadequate.
My only question is whether your obtuseness is intentional.
What are people defending at this point?
This is getting weird.
Eric, I don’t think people are defending Jones so much as they refuse to be like GoTerps equating Daniel Jones to Malik Willis.
For context Sam Darnold has 12 rush TDs on his career. Lamar Jackson has 29 rush TDs
So even if you want to give Jones the rush TD credit he has just 75 TDs on his career in 58 games and had 22 total TDs last season
It really doesn’t demonstrably change things about his career or season stats. And DeVito had a rush TD this year as well BTW
Quote:
started six games this year. He did not throw a TD in five of those games.
What are people defending at this point?
This is getting weird.
Eric, I don’t think people are defending Jones so much as they refuse to be like GoTerps equating Daniel Jones to Malik Willis.
When were they actually equated?
1) Would you rather have Malik Willis and 43M
Or
2) Evan Neal and Daniel Jones
I'd take number one in a heartbeat.
What I'm doing is calling out goalpost moving.
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
1) Would you rather have Malik Willis and 43M
Or
2) Evan Neal and Daniel Jones
I'd take number one in a heartbeat.
If that's the case then you're going to be very disappointed when the Giants stick with Neal as their RT next year.
For context Sam Darnold has 12 rush TDs on his career. Lamar Jackson has 29 rush TDs
So even if you want to give Jones the rush TD credit he has just 75 TDs on his career in 58 games and had 22 total TDs last season
It really doesn’t demonstrably change things about his career or season stats. And DeVito had a rush TD this year as well BTW
The rush TDs are great.
However, defenses have figured out if you take that away, Jones struggles to be productive throwing the football.
On top of that, Jones now has had two major injuries (neck in 2021 and ACL this year) for a QB who makes a living with his feet?
The narrative was Jones wasn't throwing TDs because the OL sucked and/or the coaches sucked.
Again, in his second start, an undrafted rookie who had limited practice snaps since being signed by the team just did something Jones couldn't do in four years. That's a huge red flag for Jones on top of everything else now.
That's my point.
DeVito may suck the rest of the way. He may be benched. He may be out of the NFL in a year or two.
But he has six TDs. Jones has two.
What I'm doing is calling out goalpost moving.
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
How come you continue to repeat that only 2023 is forming people’s opinions on wanting to cut bait on Jones? Do you actually thing people aren’t including 2020 and 2021 in their evaluations just because you don’t?
1) Would you rather have Malik Willis and 43M
Or
2) Evan Neal and Daniel Jones
I'd take number one in a heartbeat.
If that's the case then you're going to be very disappointed when the Giants stick with Neal as their RT next year.
Nope. So long as Neal doesn't get beat like a bag, I'll be ecstatic.
What I'm doing is calling out goalpost moving.
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
I absolutely admit to presuming Jones would continue his poor play in 2022 and the Giants would move on from him.
Looks like I missed it by a year. And now it's going to cost us a bundle in salary cap space.
The problem is, after many years and multiple regimes trying to find the right pieces to put around him, he's still not raising the level of those around him. Now, seeing backups elevate this offense from non-functional to functional tells you all you need to know about Daniel Jones. Jones has the tools, but he's missing the processer.
Hopefully this chain of events triggers the light bulb in John Mara's head, like it has for so many of the Jones defenders.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
Pretty rich coming from you after the victory lap(s) you took when Jones got that insane contract.
Don't pretend people weren't calling that a mistake in real time. It's not hindsight just because you ignored it while crowing about how you were right about the Giants paying him.
What are people defending at this point?
This is getting weird.
The one play I liked from DeVito was the 4th down where he avoided the sack and threw the ball away. Then, the Giants defense sacked what's his face QB on 3rd down. Giants then went up 14-3. I bet ya Jones takes a sack on that 4th down.
But remember when the Giants went years without having a QB throw for 300 yards in a game? They had QBs like Brown, Graham, Kanell.
Then Collins starts and he throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets. Just like that. Same team, same coaches.
..... Unless they were +6 in turnovers and put on a short field 5 times
What I'm doing is calling out goalpost moving.
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
If you go back to the thread that announced DJ's contract, you'll see all the same posters that you think are moving the goalposts were saying then, in real time, that they wished the Giants had tagged DJ instead. How is it moving the goalposts if those posters voiced concern at the time and now have had their concerns at least partially validated?
This is just another example of you desperately seeking an echo chamber for your own views and then pretending that the echoes were the only voices.
Daniel Jones is a shitty NFL starting QB. If he's your QB, you need a QB. And yet he is now a very expensive player. He is a huge net negative in a way that Malik Willis (or any other backup you want to name) is not.
I firmly believe that his shot was if SHurmur stayed and was able to coach him up but I think Judge mindfucked him. He's just too conservative and wont take chances. He'll be here next year while he rehabs but the Giants need to take a QB.
What I'm doing is calling out goalpost moving.
Most people on this board, including you, thought the Giants would go 3-14 and move on from Jones after the 2022 season.
When the opposite happened, Giants brass made a call that was going to pay Jones for what amounts to 2 seasons. I'd say most were pretty happy with that.
Now you guys are ready to jump ship again after a shitty year where the team was a mess and he tore his knee. And a lot of you are saying things like "told ya so" when you were celebrating the Giants run last year.
Plenty more saw the big picture.
One read, then run was not going to be enough.
Signing Daniel Jones was a smart decision and I believe he will lead the Giants to compete for a championship.
- how much of a sample size do you need from Jones? It baffles me how people can even attempt to defend him on here. He’s not a good quarterback.
- if Jones was healthy and UFA this offseason, does he a get a starting job? That answer is no.
- stop saying this was some great 2 year contract that doesn’t hurt. It’s a bad contract that will hurt this team badly for 3 seasons. It will also eat in to the advantages of having a rookie QB for his first 2 seasons if they draft one.
- Jones can’t play. I have no idea what else needs to happen to come to this conclusion. Admit the mistake and move on.
This Jones played scared all year. That to me is the big difference with Devito. He's not afraid.
But remember when the Giants went years without having a QB throw for 300 yards in a game? They had QBs like Brown, Graham, Kanell.
Then Collins starts and he throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets. Just like that. Same team, same coaches.
Didn't Collins start some games (or a game) for the Giants in 1999 before that Jets game?
Quote:
.
..... Unless they were +6 in turnovers and put on a short field 5 times
Red zone QB play matters a lot. It's arguably the hardest part of the job.
The problem is, after many years and multiple regimes trying to find the right pieces to put around him, he's still not raising the level of those around him. Now, seeing backups elevate this offense from non-functional to functional tells you all you need to know about Daniel Jones. Jones has the tools, but he's missing the processer.
Hopefully this chain of events triggers the light bulb in John Mara's head, like it has for so many of the Jones defenders.
I agree partly but what I think really amplifies the Jones disconnect is that he has a cluster of faults that all occur before the ball leaves his hand. Poor pocket movement, poor reading the field and a slow release. I don’t think he’s a particularly accurate passer but the lack of good results is really caused by a cluster of problems in the pocket.
If you’re just watching the ball, which is the natural default for a lot of fans (me included), you won’t see the problems.
Instead, the opposite happened. He regressed. His numbers were abysmal. He demonstrated he cannot succeed in a modern, vertical offense that Daboll and 85% of rhe NFL wants to play.
Instead, the opposite happened. He regressed. His numbers were abysmal. He demonstrated he cannot succeed in a modern, vertical offense that Daboll and 85% of rhe NFL wants to play.
You might have missed the game where we was pressured 39 times. But, maybe you watched that one.
Quote:
Jones looks the part... He's big, fast, accurate and throws a very nice ball. All of those traits, combined with the state of the OLine, make it difficult to discard him.
The problem is, after many years and multiple regimes trying to find the right pieces to put around him, he's still not raising the level of those around him. Now, seeing backups elevate this offense from non-functional to functional tells you all you need to know about Daniel Jones. Jones has the tools, but he's missing the processer.
Hopefully this chain of events triggers the light bulb in John Mara's head, like it has for so many of the Jones defenders.
I agree partly but what I think really amplifies the Jones disconnect is that he has a cluster of faults that all occur before the ball leaves his hand. Poor pocket movement, poor reading the field and a slow release. I don’t think he’s a particularly accurate passer but the lack of good results is really caused by a cluster of problems in the pocket.
If you’re just watching the ball, which is the natural default for a lot of fans (me included), you won’t see the problems.
Quote:
.
..... Unless they were +6 in turnovers and put on a short field 5 times
This is precious. A desperate attempt to minimize DeVitos performance.
18-26 (70%), 245 yards, 3 TDs and a passer rating of 137.7.
Everyone on the planet knows that it gets much tougher to execute the further down the field you are. Things are much more compact and hectic. So by you claiming he only performed because of field position is actually giving him MORE credit. Though I’m not surprised this flew over your head. Twisting yourself into a pretzel to find something, anything to dismiss the performance is laughable. It’s embarrassing. Defend Jones at all costs but then turn around and discredit a rookie UFA making his 2nd start, lol. Sounds about right…
But remember when the Giants went years without having a QB throw for 300 yards in a game? They had QBs like Brown, Graham, Kanell.
Then Collins starts and he throws for 300 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets. Just like that. Same team, same coaches.
Jim Fassel turned the play calling over to Sean Payton that game. Must of had a lapse in my bad memory to remember that...
Quote:
but put me in the camp that if a QB - whether it be Jones or not - has 3 or more TDs accounted for in a game, I dont care how he does it. Two passing or 1 rushing or vice versa. TDs are TDs.
There's no difference if Jones runs for a 10 yard TD or throws for one.
They count the same. But put me in the camp of the QB relying on his arm to score TDs than simply taking off and running for them because he is uncomfortable doing it with his head/arm. Less collisions too.
I remember vividly the beginning of Collins’ Giants career. It was viscerally exciting. The team went from being a super conservative “ eke out the win” team to having a gunslinger at QB who had the arm to complete any pass. When he was on, the opposing D was on its back heel at all times.
That’s what even a flawed yet talented QB will do for your offense. Its worth recalling that 1999 season for Giants fans beaten down by a decade of losing and Jones’ black hole of QBing.