Last time Jones threw for more than 2 TDs in a game - 2019 Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/19/2023 8:20 pm : 11/19/2023 8:20 pm

This season couldn't have gone worse for Jones.



Another neck injury.

An ACL.

1-5 in the six games he started.

Two touchdowns and six interceptions.



And now an undrafted UDFA has thrown for three TDs (and has six overall) in just his second start.