Drafting at 5, assume 1-4 are Williams/Maye/Daniels/Harrison

Or a trade down, but not too far. After McCarthy, the only other QB I would even consider is Nix. Anyone else is taking a QB just to take one, which is not the approach unless you 100% believe THAT guy will be THE guy.
RE: RE: RE: Some Giant fans always think they are one spot away in the draft
And they can't fuck around with that. They have to go in expecting that the 2nd tier QBs (McCarthy, Daniels, Nix, Penix) are going to be overdrafted and they can't expect to pick one in the 2nd round. If they make a decision to pick a non-QB at 5, then I sure as hell hope they have a trade-up plan to get a QB later in the 1st.
I also hope they are putting scouts out there for QBs who are not Maye.
trade up if we have to. Go get the guy our staff wants.
You're assuming that teams would be willing to sacrifice their shot at a franchise QB. The Patriots need one because Mac Jones is complete ass. Bears and Cardinals MAY need one and will certainly explore that avenue.
It depends on what the Bears and Cardinals decide to do. Do they double down on Fields and Kyler, respectively? If so, a potential deal could be worked out. If not, then we're shit out of luck.
You have to figure Chicago, and Arizona won’t be looking for QB’s. I guess they could trade down, but I think we’ve got a decent chance of getting one of the 3 QB’s mentioned. I think Chicago takes Harrison with one of their picks. They’ll want to give Fields more weapons.
Nabors or Latu kinda look like decent options in that range. Maybe that's too high for Nabors but I think he's excellent.
Not having a QB would suck, but the actually worst case scenario is picking top 5 and not having a good prospect at a premium position imo. But there appear to be decent options for passrusher, corner, wide receiver and OT.
Although I think it’s more Harrison, Williams, and Maye. Not a Daniels guy. If those 3 are gone, not sure what we do there other then hope some QB in college emerges in 2024 and/or 2025. 2024 looks weak at the moment, unfortunately.
I'd be looking at Turner, Coleman and see if other Edge or WR rise to contention. Definitely not looking at OL up there. Trade down could be interesting, but who would they trade up for, given the OP hypothetical.
Maybe they can find a really QB needy team and trade for their first next year and slide down to their first round slot as well.
This is what Schoen gets paid the big bucks for! He has to get it right this draft.
I think Fields is better than he has shown and could do well elsewhere. But, Hell no to trying a reclamation project at QB when we would be moving on from Jones for similar reasons.
Even if fields is better what has he shown physically or even more importantly above the ears to pass on the best QB? While it's almost certainty that at lest one of not two of the top QB locks is a t best mediocre Chicago has the top pick. Carolina is almost a lock at one and their own top 4 pick.
The only people who think Chicago passes on Williams or Maye are on this site
If those four are all gone, there may not be a robust market for a trade down. What prospect is someone emptying their warchest for at #5 if the top four go as the OP suggests?
I think this scenario would leave the Giants stuck at #5. I'd probably take Turner or Latu and then start working the phones to get into a spot between 25-32 to take a QB in the next tier (Nix would probably be the next one for me after the top three, but there's a few in that next group), and have the 5th year option available for that prospect.
What I'm definitely NOT doing is burning a third top-10 pick on OL. I'm fine with a cluster draft approach on days two and three to keep firing away at the OL, but they just cannot keep spending ultra-premium draft resources on the same position in such a short period of time when the entire roster has a talent gap.
Someone may trade up a few spots for Fashnu or Alt. Teams are always looking for OL. Thats who we should covet in any trade down and then look for our WR. But I wouldnt trade down more than 6-7 spots.
Then as far as OL. I think the 2nd pick in round 2 should utilize on a guard. We need youth there. Cant keep rolling with older vets that arent that good.
Right now it’s totally up in the air with regards to where we will pick.
It could be anywhere in the top 12. Still many winnable games on the schedule.
New England, Green Bay, LA… even New Orleans and Philly if they’ve clinched home field. Realistically they’ll probably win 2.
I agree. I mis-read some comments of "What about Fields?" as suggesting the Giants could or would be interested in moving on to him. Re-reading, I agree with you, that realistically, if Williams and/or Maye is in play when Chicago picks, they aren't passing.
I could see someone wanting to move up for one of the EDGE guys or one of the OTs, sure. But I don't think it would be the sort of Godfather offer that teams would make to move up for the QBs or MHJ. That's all I meant by my post - if the first four picks went as the OL suggests, I don't know if the offers that Schoen subsequently receives for #5 overall would be especially exciting. I would expect offers that align pretty closely to the standard value chart we're all familiar with, but nothing like the insane overpays that teams sometimes make when they're shopping for their next QB.
In that scenario, with the top QBs off the board, but you never know.
I also don't think we can assume the top 4 will go that way, but for the purposes of the thought exercise, assuming it does, I favor Keon Coleman. He adds something to the receiver group they don't have, and he's a monster. He has 11 scores this year, is 6'3" or 6'4" and in that 210-220 range (we'll see the numbers at the combine), has great deep speed, incredible ball skills, obviously a physical mismatch.
I've made this comp before, but Coleman reminds me a lot of Terrell Owens (as a player, personality stuff aside, of course). This is a pick that is very unlikely one that the Giants would regret.
The one caveat I will put on this is that I think that the play style that this system I think will value more is that of Malik Nabers, who might be more advanced as a route runner and who will also be a fantastic NFL receiver.
Que? After one game? You want Devito to be...hold your horses there, buddy.
Yep.
Good news is at least Devito showed he can at least be a reasonable backup QB or maybe even start the next season if a rookie isn't ready.
Que? After one game? You want Devito to be...hold your horses there, buddy.
What's the issue? We'll get a few more chances to see him but based on what we see right now, he can be backup QB on my team.
In comment 16296392 ThomasG said:
Good news is at least Devito showed he can at least be a reasonable backup QB or maybe even start the next season if a rookie isn't ready.
Que? After one game? You want Devito to be...hold your horses there, buddy.
What's the issue? We'll get a few more chances to see him but based on what we see right now, he can be backup QB on my team.
Alright, so let's give it until the end of the season before we annoint him with anything.
I also hope they are putting scouts out there for QBs who are not Maye.
Or take Olu Fashanu with the other top-5 pick. That OL is dreadful and I actually still think Fields has a lot of potential as a starting QB. He's not too dissimilar to Jayden Daniels.
trade up if we have to. Go get the guy our staff wants.
Yep.
Double Yup
You're assuming that teams would be willing to sacrifice their shot at a franchise QB. The Patriots need one because Mac Jones is complete ass. Bears and Cardinals MAY need one and will certainly explore that avenue.
It depends on what the Bears and Cardinals decide to do. Do they double down on Fields and Kyler, respectively? If so, a potential deal could be worked out. If not, then we're shit out of luck.
After one game, yeah it is. I can provide you with a list of QBs who had good games and then faded out of the league the next season.
Let's see how Devito does for the rest of the season before assuming he'll be on the 53.
I also feel Chicago needs to take Harrison 1st for 3 QBS to go before we pick. They could take him and still be able to get a top QB at 4.
I think Arizona would take Harrison if he was there but if he is gone someone moves up for a QB and if we can get to 2 to have our pick of QBs we have to do it. Can not sit back and take what's left.
And if the Bears, Cardinals and Patriots all want a QB?
Nabors or Latu kinda look like decent options in that range. Maybe that's too high for Nabors but I think he's excellent.
Not having a QB would suck, but the actually worst case scenario is picking top 5 and not having a good prospect at a premium position imo. But there appear to be decent options for passrusher, corner, wide receiver and OT.
McCarthy or Ewers in the early 2nd would be just fine.
Babers
McCarthy/Ewers
Guard with the other 2nd round pick.
I am off the Nix and Penix train, hopefully Schoen is too.
And one that actually throws touchdown passes?
After one game, yeah it is. I can provide you with a list of QBs who had good games and then faded out of the league the next season.
Let's see how Devito does for the rest of the season before assuming he'll be on the 53.
Okay, that's fair. Although not sure I or anyone needs such a reminder. My original post wasn't that extreme.
And btw - it may be one game but of all the QBs we have, injured or not, I enjoyed watching Devito more than anybody.
Maybe they can find a really QB needy team and trade for their first next year and slide down to their first round slot as well.
This is what Schoen gets paid the big bucks for! He has to get it right this draft.
Kyler Murray wasn't seen as the top pick at all until Arizona hired Kingsbury.
+1
Teams usually don’t trade up unless there is a QB. Nix and Penix are not moving people to trade up to 5. In this scenario the Giants are picking the highest rated OL
...should Chicago move on.
I think Fields is better than he has shown and could do well elsewhere. But, Hell no to trying a reclamation project at QB when we would be moving on from Jones for similar reasons.
Even if fields is better what has he shown physically or even more importantly above the ears to pass on the best QB? While it's almost certainty that at lest one of not two of the top QB locks is a t best mediocre Chicago has the top pick. Carolina is almost a lock at one and their own top 4 pick.
The only people who think Chicago passes on Williams or Maye are on this site
I think this scenario would leave the Giants stuck at #5. I'd probably take Turner or Latu and then start working the phones to get into a spot between 25-32 to take a QB in the next tier (Nix would probably be the next one for me after the top three, but there's a few in that next group), and have the 5th year option available for that prospect.
What I'm definitely NOT doing is burning a third top-10 pick on OL. I'm fine with a cluster draft approach on days two and three to keep firing away at the OL, but they just cannot keep spending ultra-premium draft resources on the same position in such a short period of time when the entire roster has a talent gap.
In comment 16296634 Brown_Hornet said:
...should Chicago move on.
Ultimately, if the Giants have a guy in mind, go get him.
Absolutely no brainer pick. Maybe I should say if I didn’t have any brains.
I could see someone wanting to move up for one of the EDGE guys or one of the OTs, sure. But I don't think it would be the sort of Godfather offer that teams would make to move up for the QBs or MHJ. That's all I meant by my post - if the first four picks went as the OL suggests, I don't know if the offers that Schoen subsequently receives for #5 overall would be especially exciting. I would expect offers that align pretty closely to the standard value chart we're all familiar with, but nothing like the insane overpays that teams sometimes make when they're shopping for their next QB.
I'm going to keep one eye on that pick.
I also don't think we can assume the top 4 will go that way, but for the purposes of the thought exercise, assuming it does, I favor Keon Coleman. He adds something to the receiver group they don't have, and he's a monster. He has 11 scores this year, is 6'3" or 6'4" and in that 210-220 range (we'll see the numbers at the combine), has great deep speed, incredible ball skills, obviously a physical mismatch.
I've made this comp before, but Coleman reminds me a lot of Terrell Owens (as a player, personality stuff aside, of course). This is a pick that is very unlikely one that the Giants would regret.
The one caveat I will put on this is that I think that the play style that this system I think will value more is that of Malik Nabers, who might be more advanced as a route runner and who will also be a fantastic NFL receiver.
https://www.ourlads.com/story/default/Dave-Syvertsens-Top-96/11524/dh
And in this scenario, a trade up back into the back half of the first round for a QB makes a lot of sense.