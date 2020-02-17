for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Drafting at 5, assume 1-4 are Williams/Maye/Daniels/Harrison

Jim in Forest Hills : 9:14 am
Who you taking at 5?
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
I’m looking at edge and bowers  
Tuckrule : 9:31 am : link
Trading down is great if possible but not likely. If I’m targeting a qb later it’s JJ prob round 2/3.
RE: Some Giant fans always think they are one spot away in the draft  
Anakim : 9:32 am : link
In comment 16296392 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Good news is at least Devito showed he can at least be a reasonable backup QB or maybe even start the next season if a rookie isn't ready.


Que? After one game? You want Devito to be...hold your horses there, buddy.
All that matters is QB  
BigBlue7 : 9:35 am : link
trade up if we have to. Go get the guy our staff wants.
RE: All that matters is QB  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9:40 am : link
In comment 16296404 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
trade up if we have to. Go get the guy our staff wants.


Yep.
RE: RE: Some Giant fans always think they are one spot away in the draft  
ThomasG : 9:44 am : link
In comment 16296396 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16296392 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Good news is at least Devito showed he can at least be a reasonable backup QB or maybe even start the next season if a rookie isn't ready.




Que? After one game? You want Devito to be...hold your horses there, buddy.


What's the issue? We'll get a few more chances to see him but based on what we see right now, he can be backup QB on my team.
People assume the Bears are taking a qb  
HomerJones45 : 9:47 am : link
I question that. I think they take Harrison and trade the other top pick.
McCarthy would get serious consideration from me.  
Matt M. : 9:55 am : link
Or a trade down, but not too far. After McCarthy, the only other QB I would even consider is Nix. Anyone else is taking a QB just to take one, which is not the approach unless you 100% believe THAT guy will be THE guy.
RE: RE: RE: Some Giant fans always think they are one spot away in the draft  
Anakim : 9:55 am : link
In comment 16296423 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16296396 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16296392 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Good news is at least Devito showed he can at least be a reasonable backup QB or maybe even start the next season if a rookie isn't ready.




Que? After one game? You want Devito to be...hold your horses there, buddy.



What's the issue? We'll get a few more chances to see him but based on what we see right now, he can be backup QB on my team.


Alright, so let's give it until the end of the season before we annoint him with anything.
Giants Need a QB  
Lambuth_Special : 9:55 am : link
And they can't fuck around with that. They have to go in expecting that the 2nd tier QBs (McCarthy, Daniels, Nix, Penix) are going to be overdrafted and they can't expect to pick one in the 2nd round. If they make a decision to pick a non-QB at 5, then I sure as hell hope they have a trade-up plan to get a QB later in the 1st.

I also hope they are putting scouts out there for QBs who are not Maye.
RE: People assume the Bears are taking a qb  
Anakim : 9:56 am : link
In comment 16296436 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
I question that. I think they take Harrison and trade the other top pick.


Or take Olu Fashanu with the other top-5 pick. That OL is dreadful and I actually still think Fields has a lot of potential as a starting QB. He's not too dissimilar to Jayden Daniels.
RE: RE: All that matters is QB  
Dnew15 : 9:56 am : link
In comment 16296415 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
In comment 16296404 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


trade up if we have to. Go get the guy our staff wants.



Yep.



Double Yup
Is a cheap backup QB that confrontational that he needs annointing?  
ThomasG : 9:57 am : link
And one that actually throws touchdown passes?
RE: All that matters is QB  
Anakim : 9:59 am : link
In comment 16296404 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
trade up if we have to. Go get the guy our staff wants.


You're assuming that teams would be willing to sacrifice their shot at a franchise QB. The Patriots need one because Mac Jones is complete ass. Bears and Cardinals MAY need one and will certainly explore that avenue.


It depends on what the Bears and Cardinals decide to do. Do they double down on Fields and Kyler, respectively? If so, a potential deal could be worked out. If not, then we're shit out of luck.
I’d trade down.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:59 am : link
This team has a lot of needs.
RE: Is a cheap backup QB that confrontational that he needs annointing?  
Anakim : 10:00 am : link
In comment 16296471 ThomasG said:
Quote:
And one that actually throws touchdown passes?


After one game, yeah it is. I can provide you with a list of QBs who had good games and then faded out of the league the next season.

Let's see how Devito does for the rest of the season before assuming he'll be on the 53.
I’m hoping Daniels sneaks out of the top 4.  
Section331 : 10:00 am : link
You have to figure Chicago, and Arizona won’t be looking for QB’s. I guess they could trade down, but I think we’ve got a decent chance of getting one of the 3 QB’s mentioned. I think Chicago takes Harrison with one of their picks. They’ll want to give Fields more weapons.
.  
Go Terps : 10:01 am : link
The Giants need to identify the guy they think is the best in this class and do whatever necessary to draft him. Anything less is a failure.
*QB  
Go Terps : 10:01 am : link
.
If we want a particular QB  
Dankbeerman : 10:03 am : link
We need to move up for him.

I also feel Chicago needs to take Harrison 1st for 3 QBS to go before we pick. They could take him and still be able to get a top QB at 4.

I think Arizona would take Harrison if he was there but if he is gone someone moves up for a QB and if we can get to 2 to have our pick of QBs we have to do it. Can not sit back and take what's left.


Cedric  
Lurts : 10:05 am : link
Jones
RE: .  
Anakim : 10:06 am : link
In comment 16296484 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants need to identify the guy they think is the best in this class and do whatever necessary to draft him. Anything less is a failure.


And if the Bears, Cardinals and Patriots all want a QB?
There would still be a good corner and/or WR available  
Andy in Halifax : 10:09 am : link
Heck, likely an OT and passrusher as well.

Nabors or Latu kinda look like decent options in that range. Maybe that's too high for Nabors but I think he's excellent.

Not having a QB would suck, but the actually worst case scenario is picking top 5 and not having a good prospect at a premium position imo. But there appear to be decent options for passrusher, corner, wide receiver and OT.
This is why BS wins against WASH  
Dnew15 : 10:10 am : link
matter.

Ideally?  
JT039 : 10:24 am : link
babers in a trade down a few spots. Get the WR. Then start to look at QBs in a trade back in the first round or early 2nd round pick.

McCarthy or Ewers in the early 2nd would be just fine.

Babers
McCarthy/Ewers
Guard with the other 2nd round pick.

I am off the Nix and Penix train, hopefully Schoen is too.
Trade a lower round pick for Fields?  
chuckydee9 : 10:33 am : link
See if the coaches can work some kind of magic on him and if he sucks we have next year..
Daniels  
DaveInTampa : 10:34 am : link
As great as has looked, I have seen numerous mock drafts where he isn't even projected as a first round pick, let alone top 3-4 overall
That’s the nightmare scenario  
The_Boss : 10:41 am : link
Although I think it’s more Harrison, Williams, and Maye. Not a Daniels guy. If those 3 are gone, not sure what we do there other then hope some QB in college emerges in 2024 and/or 2025. 2024 looks weak at the moment, unfortunately.
Fields is interesting...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:47 am : link
...should Chicago move on.

Ultimately, if the Giants have a guy in mind, go get him.
Laiatu Latu  
jeff57 : 10:52 am : link
.
Too soon to tell  
JonC : 10:54 am : link
I'd be looking at Turner, Coleman and see if other Edge or WR rise to contention. Definitely not looking at OL up there. Trade down could be interesting, but who would they trade up for, given the OP hypothetical.
I just saw mock where Williams  
Simms11 : 11:34 am : link
dropped to the Giants at 5! Bears and Arizona went skill players and Maye went to NE. Never can tell what will happen. Draft can be so unpredictable.
RE: RE: Is a cheap backup QB that confrontational that he needs annointing?  
ThomasG : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16296482 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16296471 ThomasG said:


Quote:


And one that actually throws touchdown passes?



After one game, yeah it is. I can provide you with a list of QBs who had good games and then faded out of the league the next season.

Let's see how Devito does for the rest of the season before assuming he'll be on the 53.


Okay, that's fair. Although not sure I or anyone needs such a reminder. My original post wasn't that extreme.

And btw - it may be one game but of all the QBs we have, injured or not, I enjoyed watching Devito more than anybody.
RE: Too soon to tell  
JT039 : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16296655 JonC said:
Quote:
I'd be looking at Turner, Coleman and see if other Edge or WR rise to contention. Definitely not looking at OL up there. Trade down could be interesting, but who would they trade up for, given the OP hypothetical.


Maybe they can find a really QB needy team and trade for their first next year and slide down to their first round slot as well.

This is what Schoen gets paid the big bucks for! He has to get it right this draft.
RE: Daniels  
Toth029 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16296607 DaveInTampa said:
Quote:
As great as has looked, I have seen numerous mock drafts where he isn't even projected as a first round pick, let alone top 3-4 overall


Kyler Murray wasn't seen as the top pick at all until Arizona hired Kingsbury.
RE: .  
GiantTuff1 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16296484 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants need to identify the guy they think is the best in this class and do whatever necessary to draft him. Anything less is a failure.

+1
RE: Fields is interesting...  
Matt M. : 11:48 am : link
In comment 16296634 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...should Chicago move on.

Ultimately, if the Giants have a guy in mind, go get him.
I think Fields is better than he has shown and could do well elsewhere. But, Hell no to trying a reclamation project at QB when we would be moving on from Jones for similar reasons.
Pick  
stretch234 : 11:50 am : link
The ever popular trade down with nothing to say who is trading up and for what player

Teams usually don’t trade up unless there is a QB. Nix and Penix are not moving people to trade up to 5. In this scenario the Giants are picking the highest rated OL
RE: RE: Fields is interesting...  
LauderdaleMatty : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16296756 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 16296634 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...should Chicago move on.

Ultimately, if the Giants have a guy in mind, go get him.

I think Fields is better than he has shown and could do well elsewhere. But, Hell no to trying a reclamation project at QB when we would be moving on from Jones for similar reasons.



Even if fields is better what has he shown physically or even more importantly above the ears to pass on the best QB? While it's almost certainty that at lest one of not two of the top QB locks is a t best mediocre Chicago has the top pick. Carolina is almost a lock at one and their own top 4 pick.

The only people who think Chicago passes on Williams or Maye are on this site
RE: Trade down  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16296350 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
.

If those four are all gone, there may not be a robust market for a trade down. What prospect is someone emptying their warchest for at #5 if the top four go as the OP suggests?

I think this scenario would leave the Giants stuck at #5. I'd probably take Turner or Latu and then start working the phones to get into a spot between 25-32 to take a QB in the next tier (Nix would probably be the next one for me after the top three, but there's a few in that next group), and have the 5th year option available for that prospect.

What I'm definitely NOT doing is burning a third top-10 pick on OL. I'm fine with a cluster draft approach on days two and three to keep firing away at the OL, but they just cannot keep spending ultra-premium draft resources on the same position in such a short period of time when the entire roster has a talent gap.
RE: RE: Trade down  
JT039 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16296783 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16296350 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


.


If those four are all gone, there may not be a robust market for a trade down. What prospect is someone emptying their warchest for at #5 if the top four go as the OP suggests?

I think this scenario would leave the Giants stuck at #5. I'd probably take Turner or Latu and then start working the phones to get into a spot between 25-32 to take a QB in the next tier (Nix would probably be the next one for me after the top three, but there's a few in that next group), and have the 5th year option available for that prospect.

What I'm definitely NOT doing is burning a third top-10 pick on OL. I'm fine with a cluster draft approach on days two and three to keep firing away at the OL, but they just cannot keep spending ultra-premium draft resources on the same position in such a short period of time when the entire roster has a talent gap.


Someone may trade up a few spots for Fashnu or Alt. Teams are always looking for OL. Thats who we should covet in any trade down and then look for our WR. But I wouldnt trade down more than 6-7 spots.

Then as far as OL. I think the 2nd pick in round 2 should utilize on a guard. We need youth there. Cant keep rolling with older vets that arent that good.
Long way to go  
Cheech d : 12:07 pm : link
Right now it’s totally up in the air with regards to where we will pick.
It could be anywhere in the top 12. Still many winnable games on the schedule.
New England, Green Bay, LA… even New Orleans and Philly if they’ve clinched home field. Realistically they’ll probably win 2.
I don't see the Bears moving off of Fields yet  
PatersonPlank : 12:12 pm : link
I could see them getting him weapons, Harrison and an OT. I think they still believe in him.
RE: RE: RE: Fields is interesting...  
Matt M. : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16296771 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16296756 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 16296634 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...should Chicago move on.

Ultimately, if the Giants have a guy in mind, go get him.

I think Fields is better than he has shown and could do well elsewhere. But, Hell no to trying a reclamation project at QB when we would be moving on from Jones for similar reasons.




Even if fields is better what has he shown physically or even more importantly above the ears to pass on the best QB? While it's almost certainty that at lest one of not two of the top QB locks is a t best mediocre Chicago has the top pick. Carolina is almost a lock at one and their own top 4 pick.

The only people who think Chicago passes on Williams or Maye are on this site
I agree. I mis-read some comments of "What about Fields?" as suggesting the Giants could or would be interested in moving on to him. Re-reading, I agree with you, that realistically, if Williams and/or Maye is in play when Chicago picks, they aren't passing.
RE: Cedric  
SJGiant : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 16296500 Lurts said:
Quote:
Jones


Absolutely no brainer pick. Maybe I should say if I didn’t have any brains.
RE: RE: RE: Trade down  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16296791 JT039 said:
Quote:
Someone may trade up a few spots for Fashnu or Alt. Teams are always looking for OL. Thats who we should covet in any trade down and then look for our WR. But I wouldnt trade down more than 6-7 spots.

I could see someone wanting to move up for one of the EDGE guys or one of the OTs, sure. But I don't think it would be the sort of Godfather offer that teams would make to move up for the QBs or MHJ. That's all I meant by my post - if the first four picks went as the OL suggests, I don't know if the offers that Schoen subsequently receives for #5 overall would be especially exciting. I would expect offers that align pretty closely to the standard value chart we're all familiar with, but nothing like the insane overpays that teams sometimes make when they're shopping for their next QB.
RE: Cedric  
jeff57 : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16296500 Lurts said:
Quote:
Jones


I'm going to keep one eye on that pick.
Latu  
GoDeep13 : 1:18 pm : link
Or Chop Robinson
Might be difficult to find a trade partner to move up  
allstarjim : 1:59 pm : link
In that scenario, with the top QBs off the board, but you never know.

I also don't think we can assume the top 4 will go that way, but for the purposes of the thought exercise, assuming it does, I favor Keon Coleman. He adds something to the receiver group they don't have, and he's a monster. He has 11 scores this year, is 6'3" or 6'4" and in that 210-220 range (we'll see the numbers at the combine), has great deep speed, incredible ball skills, obviously a physical mismatch.

I've made this comp before, but Coleman reminds me a lot of Terrell Owens (as a player, personality stuff aside, of course). This is a pick that is very unlikely one that the Giants would regret.

The one caveat I will put on this is that I think that the play style that this system I think will value more is that of Malik Nabers, who might be more advanced as a route runner and who will also be a fantastic NFL receiver.
Re-posting Sy'56's top 96  
allstarjim : 2:02 pm : link
Really topical and a great resource:

https://www.ourlads.com/story/default/Dave-Syvertsens-Top-96/11524/dh
Agree with JonC also  
allstarjim : 2:05 pm : link
Dallas Turner should be a consideration as well.

And in this scenario, a trade up back into the back half of the first round for a QB makes a lot of sense.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 