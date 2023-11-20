There are potentially 5 first round level QB Talents, in my opinion. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Michael Pennix, and Jayden Daniels.
Of those 5 QBs, I task the readers of this post to select the QB most likely to bust, and the QB most likely to be a star, and why.
My pick for star is Caleb Williams, but I do think he would struggle in the NYC media. If you're going to take him, in my opinion, you have to keep Daboll at least 3 years to give him continuity with one system and one coach.
My pick for bust is Drake Maye. I like the kids moxie, and he's got a heck of an arm. Not super impressed with his accuracy, I don't think he's Allen, Hebert, or Lawrence level, which i think is what we'd want from someone with his skill set.
I happen to think both Bo Nix and Michael Penix will be solid starting QBs in the NFL, but they won't be top 5-10.
The sleeper is Jayden Daniels, he is really shooting up the boards, and has looked fabulous of late.
Most likely to be a star: Caleb Williams. The Mahomes comparisons are warranted.
And Drake Maye is pretty damn accurate. Don't let one game fool you (and even on Saturday he had some gorgeous, drop-in-the-basket throws).
He's in the hunt for the top slot.
He’s had 1 bad game all season, against Notre Dame, and you make this blanket statement. Right.
Full disclosure (I'm no expert not even close): 2018 draft
Liked Josh Rosen & Lamar Jackson
thought Darnold was sloppy with the ball
thought Mayfield was undersized & not athletic enough
thought Allen was waaaay too Boom or Bust (he boomed nicely)
Most drafts with 3 high QB pics are similar: a pretty good one, a mediocre one and an disappointing one
Occasionally they are all good: 2004
IF NY pics at 5 and three top QBs are gone go BPA, and see whose still on the board in the mid-late 20s or round 2 (Nix, Penix, McCarthy, etc.)
Bust? Nix no. 1, Maye number 2. One of the best things about Penix is his decision making. I read comments from a backup QB and a wide receiver who said they are amazed at what he sees on the field and the decisions he makes on the fly, often reacting in a way that is the opposite of what is called for. The backup QB and receiver stated they never saw what Penix saw. But his decisions were right. The backup QB commented that he asked Penix how he does it and Penix said he doesn't know - he just sees it. Sounds like the child prodigies who walk up to a piano and can play it.
Does UNC have all that much talent on their team? I admittedly dont know. For instance Jones put up mediocre stats with a bad supporting cast at Duke so that was always an excuse for his lack of production. Now Maye is putting up incredible stats with what looks to also be a pretty mediocre supporting cast. Clemson is not what they used to be, but they still have incredible talent on their team and will more often than not beat up on teams like UNC
Most likely to bust - Maye, Pennix, Nix (if you see him as anything more than a 3rd Round pick)
I am definitely on the Daniels hype train as I am just not convinced that Williams has the head needed to be a successful NFL QB. Daniels may not have his upside, but I think there is a high floor.
This all being said, I don't see any "generational" QB in this year's crop. However there are a few that could be longtime starters.
What about all the good teams he lit up last year?
Or aren't you familiar with that? Which very likely.
Here's an idea. Go ESPN, click on NCAAF, select Teams, find USC, choose Stats, click on Williams, choose Gamelog, change 2021. Now read. And remind of the good teams he played poorly against.
Loaded roster in a bad defensive conference.
I still like Cameron Ward if you let him sit on the bench as a rookie
GA. Don't know nuthin. Haven't seen him play and don't pretend to be able to parse his potential. He's only 21. Would be interested in what the "experts" here think. Link - ( New Window )
I still like Cameron Ward if you let him sit on the bench as a rookie
He has some great tools. But you’re right he needs to sit. He picked up some bad habits this year and I don’t like how he holds the ball so long at times.
Most likely to bust is Caleb Williams. Why? Talented, talented guy….but has ball security issues and plays too much hero ball. Maybe that can be coached out of him, but he scares me. Super high expectations for him, not sure he can handle that when he struggles (and he will).
Most likely to star is Jayden Daniels? Why? Immediate impact as a runner. Good enough passer, get him in the right system with the right coach and he can be good right away.
Highest ceiling is Drake Maye? Why? Best combination of size, arm, athleticism, touch, makeup. Will take longer to develop based on level of competition and age.
Sleeper is Penix. Kid can play - good arm, accurate, quick decisions, gamer, athletic. Injury history a concern but think he will be a good to very good NFL QB if he stays healthy.
His coaching is awful. While Brown is a great coach, he is not known for his QB development. His two best prodigies were Vince Young and Colt McCoy.
He is trained to play like a robot. Everything is done in slow motion, until it breaks down. Maye has a great arm and is an exquisite deep ball thrower. His mechanics need work, but he is so moldable. The question will be can he be coached to be more fluid.
I hope is more Hebert than Vince Young.
Everything that Williams does is the exact opposite.My favorite QB coming out. He does everything well and has no weakness in his game.
He is Mahomes, but a better athlete. He is trying to do too much this year rather than letting the game come to him.
But he is the best college QB that I have at extending plays that I have seen.
I have a bias against Nix as it is hard for me to forget his play at Auburn. But after watching his recent games I have a hard time finding holes. He reads defenses and is so quick to react. These are traits that play well in the NFL. He does not have an exceptional skill like Maye or Williams but he may be better than I thought.
There is something that bothers me about Daniel's game. He is the best athlete of all the QBs and could be turn out to be the best. But he is a run first QB who holds the ball way too long. He doesn't take the easy throws relies on his athleticism to bail him out. While he throws a great ball with plenty of zip, he has a weird throwing motion and no touch. Daniel's may have the best supporting cast of receivers and his ability to extend plays allows them to freelance. He has better skills than Lamar, and in the right system he could flourish.
Schoen is going to be looking at attitude as well as talent.
Same with me. Maye or Daniels
I m back to just watching the games play out and might join the fray when we get to game 16, depending on circumstances of draft position
But for the past 2 weeks, Williams seemed to be the most athletic, and I want no part of any more injury prone players, Penix.
Good evaluation. Can't see anything wrong with what you said. No idea if the Caleb Williams diva thing is overblown or what, but something to consider given the NY media.
Was there any truth to that story about Williams wanting ownership in the team that drafts him? I have to imagine that was an extreme over embellishment of something that was said in passing
I don't see the Bears passing up either Williams or Maye.
I don’t get it with Maye - is he really the guy that says must have
Premix has dropped off his last number of games. To me he seems to throw a lot of passes that his receivers make him look good
Nix I am not touching. He looks really good on a really good team, has looked average on an average team and bad on a bad team
I mean it's all national now - I feel like these smaller market QBs aren't as insulated as they used to be
He's left-handed. Which means that Neal, not Thomas, would be protecting his blindside, unless the Giants flipped the entire OL to accommodate Penix (and then flipped it back for any RH QBs on the roster).
Lol I don't disagree. Always cautious with the "red flags". Toney's turned out to be very true and Thibs turned out to be complete BS
Also JJ McCarthy should be on this list. He does something most QBs don't do. He moves well in the pocket and keeps his eyes down field while progressing through reads.
He is the type of high-floor guy who intruiges me. Basically, Nix sounds like a guy who could run a supercharged version of the 2022 Giants and be very efficient right off the bat. On the other hand, he doesn't posess that high-level arm talent that Daboll utilized with Josh Allen. To me his the ideal guy to fit a trade-down + build the surrounding team approach to success if the Giants miss out of Maye or Williams. His ceiling might be an 11-win type team, but should we scoff at that given recent results?
Also JJ McCarthy should be on this list. He does something most QBs don't do. He moves well in the pocket and keeps his eyes down field while progressing through reads.
It's not just his demeanor. He has a lot of things he needs to clean up. The upside is sky high though.
JJ is a really good athlete with a strong and accurate arm. JJ reportedly ran a 4.4 forty in the Spring, which actually makes him faster than Daniels. He comes from a pro style offense that stresses reading the defense. He is very efficient but does not make the highlight reel plays.
I think that he is very underrated and will outperform many of the other highly touted QBs.
Penix Jr.
A very talented player who has all the skills. I can't see a team drafting him in the first round. His injury history is scary. Knees and a shoulder. Plus he is overaged.
He would make a great 3rd round pick up.
My sleeper is Michael Pratt, Tulane. If you have not seen him play go watch some highlights. He is 6'-3" and runs a 4.6 forty. He is athletic with a strong arm. He is the best QB out of Tulane. Tulane is 10-1 and Pratt is the reason why. Tulane does not have a lot of talent around him. He is a winner, tough, and should be a good pro.
There’s a lot to like about Maye, but his stinker over the weekend is a little concerning. It’s the only decent D he’s played all year, and he really struggled. I’m certainly not giving up on him being the pick, but some red flags have gone up. I really like Daniels game and I think he very well could be the top pick.
This. Year after year most 1st re QBs just don't do well. While there books Maye the best there's very few QBs they I feel are true can't miss guys. Every year that proves true 2-4 years later.
Completion % can be engineered by the OC.
Does he hit the receiver in stride? Throw him open? Anticipate?
His talent at QB should not be questioned at all... His problem is demeanor. His demeanor reminds me of Kyler Murray.
Also JJ McCarthy should be on this list. He does something most QBs don't do. He moves well in the pocket and keeps his eyes down field while progressing through reads.
It's not just his demeanor. He has a lot of things he needs to clean up. The upside is sky high though.
Talent wise every QB has things he needs to clean up. He is more talented than all QBs in this class. Where he comes up lacking is size, demeanor and character though.
People that want to compare him to like BBI favorite Jayden Daniels.
Jayden Daniels
3rd year
2380 passing yards with a 10 TDs and 10 Ints
Caleb Williams
worst year (true FS year)
1912 yards with 21 TDs and 4 Ints
Jayden Daniels playing in his 5th year of football
12514 yards 85 TDs and 20 int
Caleb Williams playing in 3 years of football
10082 yards 93 TDs and 14 int
If Caleb Williams played as many years his stats would be all time great.
His playing talent is unquestionable. His intangibles though are questionable.
GA. Don't know nuthin. Haven't seen him play and don't pretend to be able to parse his potential. He's only 21. Would be interested in what the "experts" here think. Link - ( New Window )
I still like Cameron Ward if you let him sit on the bench as a rookie
That's a waste of a rookie QB year, thanks to the salary structure.
There’s a lot to like about Maye, but his stinker over the weekend is a little concerning. It’s the only decent D he’s played all year, and he really struggled. I’m certainly not giving up on him being the pick, but some red flags have gone up. I really like Daniels game and I think he very well could be the top pick.
I mean it is more than that... Watching him on the sideline and you are like bro you know you are on camera and if they see you being all pissy they going to show you. I just don't see that leader you want to see in a QB. Saying that I would take Caleb, Mayes, Daniels or McCarthy in a heart beat. As long as we don't have to give up crazy draft picks to get them.
Talent wise every QB has things he needs to clean up. He is more talented than all QBs in this class. Where he comes up lacking is size, demeanor and character though.
He has more to clean up than most surefire #1 picks. The fumbles are absolutely a problem. He also bails on the pocket more than he needs, just to name a couple.
The career stats of the two QB's isn't really all that useful. What matters is who they are today and who they will be (and no I wouldn't draft Daniels before Caleb Williams if that's what you're insinuating). Nobody is denying the fact though that Daniels has significantly improved from who he was.
Talent wise every QB has things he needs to clean up. He is more talented than all QBs in this class. Where he comes up lacking is size, demeanor and character though.
He has more to clean up than most surefire #1 picks. The fumbles are absolutely a problem. He also bails on the pocket more than he needs, just to name a couple.
The career stats of the two QB's isn't really all that useful. What matters is who they are today and who they will be (and no I wouldn't draft Daniels before Caleb Williams if that's what you're insinuating). Nobody is denying the fact though that Daniels has significantly improved from who he was.
To be clear I am not insinuating anything. I am just pointing out my opinion which people should take it for what it is worth... Nothing hahaha. My point with the stats was only to bring out the fact Daniels has had more time to develop into who he is now. Caleb's talent made him great from day one until now. In fact he has so good for so long people are trying to find faults in him. If Caleb had that same amount of time as say Daniels his improvement should be even greater. His talent is insane. If he wasn't so much like Kyler Murray he would be a lock to go #1. He probably still will but I could make a case for other QBs over him, but not because of talent.
Still amazed how JJ McCarthy flying under radar of draftniks… Curious as how he “climbs the draft boards” (i.e. reconciling with scouts and front offices)…
I don’t quite get Drake Maye… Accurate but not a big arm by any means… Fairly average athleticism and pocket mobility
I don't think so... Actually I think this might be the best QB play in NCAA history this year. You could see 6+ starters come out of this draft. They may not be good starters but the talent is really strong.
Maybe 1 or 2 of these guys will be good.
I don't think so... Actually I think this might be the best QB play in NCAA history this year. You could see 6+ starters come out of this draft. They may not be good starters but the talent is really strong.
You might be right about 6 starters and I hope so because the Giants are going to most likely pick one. I was just talking in the sense of which one(s) will be the best. Totally crap shoot in my opinion like 2018.
Maybe 1 or 2 of these guys will be good.
I don't think so... Actually I think this might be the best QB play in NCAA history this year. You could see 6+ starters come out of this draft. They may not be good starters but the talent is really strong.
You might be right about 6 starters and I hope so because the Giants are going to most likely pick one. I was just talking in the sense of which one(s) will be the best. Totally crap shoot in my opinion like 2018.
The 2018 guys had more warts than this year's class does. The upside of those guys (sans Allen) also pales in comparison to these guys.
I mean it's all national now - I feel like these smaller market QBs aren't as insulated as they used to be
Some still overblow this, yes. If a guy is under pressure, it is from ESPN, not the Daily News. Stroud and Young are not flying under the radar because they are in Houston and Charlotte.
Really anxious to watch him play against Bama in SEC Championship.
He may stay in school one more year.
Dane Brugler has mentioned Beck quite a bit recently.