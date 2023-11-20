2024 QBs CMicks3110 : 11/20/2023 10:27 am

There are potentially 5 first round level QB Talents, in my opinion. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Michael Pennix, and Jayden Daniels.



Of those 5 QBs, I task the readers of this post to select the QB most likely to bust, and the QB most likely to be a star, and why.



My pick for star is Caleb Williams, but I do think he would struggle in the NYC media. If you're going to take him, in my opinion, you have to keep Daboll at least 3 years to give him continuity with one system and one coach.



My pick for bust is Drake Maye. I like the kids moxie, and he's got a heck of an arm. Not super impressed with his accuracy, I don't think he's Allen, Hebert, or Lawrence level, which i think is what we'd want from someone with his skill set.



I happen to think both Bo Nix and Michael Penix will be solid starting QBs in the NFL, but they won't be top 5-10.



The sleeper is Jayden Daniels, he is really shooting up the boards, and has looked fabulous of late.