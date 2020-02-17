Andrew Thomas playing on a sprained MCL

So news came out on Monday that Andrew Thomas had been playing on a sprained MCL over the last few. I haven’t seen much talk of this on BBI. Are the Giants the doing the right thing playing their star Left Tackle on a sprained MCL, in what has been a nightmare season?
The big question is should he be playing. The season is lost, and he’s one of, if not the most important player for this franchise going forward.
I'd call it a soft tanking.
he was playing with the knee issue because we saw him leave the game with it and later return.
You start playing that game, you lose the locker room.
link - ( New Window )
On the other hand, if there is increased risk of tearing your ACL playing on a sprained MCL, I would rethink it.
You can't keep wrapping your players up in bubble wrap.
I think it proves the opposite but idk for sure.
Players play. I’m sure there was a ton medical opinions weighing in on this. I know many on BBI have a low opinion of giants doctors etc, but HSS is highly regarded and the players trust the medical ppl (according to a NFLPA survey)
The medical staff on this team has not earned that trust from us. They left Thomas out there in a blow out lost to Dallas in week 1. This caused Thomas to miss 7 games. The Giants season was basically lost in those 7 games as the did not have a functional offensive line.
Jefferson hasn’t been extended and is due for a HUGE contract. I don’t blame him one bit.
A different time, but still.
You mean the same people who let him play half of the Dallas game with a hamstring injury. And then let him practice before it was healed so he aggravated it? How many games did he miss? And who was at left tackle because of that when Jones hurt his neck? You can directly tie that decision to the season basically being over on Oct. 8.
Assuming Prince is forthright, any Giant on the field isn't significantly increasing their re-injury risk. "Sprain" is a broad spectrum.
Assuming Prince is forthright, any Giant on the field isn't significantly increasing their re-injury risk. "Sprain" is a broad spectrum.
That's nice to know.
MCL ≠ ACL
+1.
Again, lost season, that s a fan perspective. These guys make millions to do their job, regardless of the team’s record
Again, lost season, that's a fan perspective. These guys make millions to do their job, regardless of the team’s record.
Eric from BBI said:
I fully understand your point but the Giants are not making the playoffs with a couple of tough games left (Eagles 2x). These last few games should be about getting playing time for our young players, to earn experience for next season. Also Thomas’ long term health should be a big priority for the team, as they have invested heavily in him in draft capital and a second contract.
I understand the concern. It's basically up to the doctors/trainers to decide. If they are incompetent, it's the wrong decision. If you trust them, he should play.
We know that.
So you're in the camp that our doctors/trainers are incompetent..
Meanwhile, what are we saving Thomas for at this point? His vacation in January?
Right now, AT will tough it out; however, as the option to go on IR with less than 4 games to go and end a player's season becomes available, teams and players will naturally gravitate towards it. It makes no sense to not do so.
It's November. It was early November when he was playing on the MCL.
Can we stop saying the season is over? Maybe week 16 if/when the team is completely out of it and guess what if the guy can play without much risk he's going to play then too.
People need to stop saying the season is over. And no, I am not talking about playoffs or making the playoffs. It still isn't over. You don't bench your best players...for fucks sake.
Assuming Prince is forthright, any Giant on the field isn't significantly increasing their re-injury risk. "Sprain" is a broad spectrum.
Yea too bad many people believe in made up bullshit rather than actual testimonial evidence to the contrary. It's all about what you want to believe these days.
I understand the concern. It's basically up to the doctors/trainers to decide. If they are incompetent, it's the wrong decision. If you trust them, he should play.
Was talking about Ronnie Barnes - saying he's known by players as the best head trainer in the league because he protects them; he doesn't bow to coaching pressure. Another ex-Giants echo'd him.
that's another echo chamber sentiment that you cannot discuss rationally
I'd call it a soft tanking.
There is no tanking. Teams that lose a lot of games are just bad teams. They don't need to "tank" to lose.
But as a team, you can't just give up. Specifically, if a guy like Thomas can tough it out it's an important message to the rest of the team to do what is necessary.
@PLeonardNYDN
2m
Bobby Okereke has a broken rib, a hairline fracture. But he said he’s playing Sunday.
“I dislocated my pinky and that hurt more than this.”
#Giants
Huh, we're still alive!
/S
Eric from BBI said:
No, I don't know whether they are or not. But it is a fact they let him continue in that game. And approved what he did in practice that aggravated it.
I know that every single source says treatment for an MCL sprain or tear includes first and foremost rest, not playing NFL football.
It should also be noted the docs and trainers work for the teams. Now, I don't know anything about the Giants' group, but there have been lawsuits won by players over the years because a doc or trainer was looking out for a team's interest rather than the player's.
I also know from experience most players will do anything to get on the field, including lying to docs and trainers. Especially if their job is at stake. Which makes it even more important that the docs and trainers are operating in the player's best interest.
So the real question is, is trying to win a meaningless game or two in Thomas' best interest medically?
don't wear and tear on an injured knee unnecessarily in a lost season.
Huh, we're still alive!
/S
Being alive mathematically is not being alive realistically. The Giants pretty much need every NFC team to be hit by a nuclear attack for them to make the playoffs.
GiantTuff1 said:
Being alive mathematically is not being alive realistically. The Giants pretty much need every NFC team to be hit by a nuclear attack for them to make the playoffs.
I'ze being sarcastic, K2 (that's the '/S' at the end). I'm firmly in the tank camp. 'Been so since the Raydahs loss.
JoeyBigBlue said:
Eric from BBI said:
I fully understand your point but the Giants are not making the playoffs with a couple of tough games left (Eagles 2x). These last few games should be about getting playing time for our young players, to earn experience for next season. Also Thomas’ long term health should be a big priority for the team, as they have invested heavily in him in draft capital and a second contract.
I m not arguing your point, had the same thought myself. I m just saying I don’t think that s how they view it