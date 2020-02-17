for display only
Graphic that shows just how bad NYG blocking has been

FranknWeezer : 11/22/2023 2:06 pm

Link - ( New Window )
Da Bears?  
Spider43 : 11/22/2023 2:12 pm : link
So their receivers are WORSE than piss poor? Remember that other chart a few weeks ago showing negative separation for their receivers? Weird...
That’s an eye opener  
gary_from_chester : 11/22/2023 2:17 pm : link
Worst in football…by a lot. You can see where all the good teams land. Big outlier seems to be the Redskins, maybe an indictment of Howell and/or Rivera. Bills underperforming, maybe a strong close by them is coming; weakness for them seems to be on the other side of the ball.
Does this give ammo to  
Old Dirty : 11/22/2023 2:20 pm : link
the "draft OL" in the 1st crowd?

If we somehow end up out of range for the top 3 QB's I think it's something we should consider. That chart if accurate is damning. If anything a new OL coach with a track record for success should definitely be brought in. I hope they already have a list of candidates.
So is the line  
Now Mike in MD : 11/22/2023 2:21 pm : link
Jones' fault or not. I'm so confused now
Pretty much confirms…  
Vinny from Danbury : 11/22/2023 2:23 pm : link
What I’ve watched this season, so far. The Giants blocking has been abysmal to date. No other team close to being as bad.
Bobby Johnson  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/22/2023 2:25 pm : link
Should be fired this offseason. There’s no way he should keep his job.
Why does the graph read  
GeofromNJ : 11/22/2023 2:28 pm : link
If the "ny" logo indicates where the Giants stand, they seem to be equally bad at both. And what's the purpose of the diagonal lines?
Wow  
M.S. : 11/22/2023 2:29 pm : link

That just sucks.
RE: Why does the graph read  
Vinny from Danbury : 11/22/2023 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16299184 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
If the "ny" logo indicates where the Giants stand, they seem to be equally bad at both. And what's the purpose of the diagonal lines?


The diagonal lines connect the same value on the X and Y axis.
RE: Why does the graph read  
UConn4523 : 11/22/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16299184 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
If the "ny" logo indicates where the Giants stand, they seem to be equally bad at both. And what's the purpose of the diagonal lines?


The giants might be right around the same score in both. The diagonal lines are 20% intervals and allows you to see the plot point better when comparing the two grades.
wait...  
Amtoft : 11/22/2023 2:33 pm : link
we are the worst run blocking team and the worst pass blocking team... can that be right?
Pfft.  
Johnny5 : 11/22/2023 2:35 pm : link
It's mostly on the QBs. Especially Jones.
Its amazing that Barkley has run for all the yards he has  
PatersonPlank : 11/22/2023 2:37 pm : link
.
...  
christian : 11/22/2023 2:38 pm : link
I don't have a Twitter account, so I can't click in to see the details. How is good and bad being measured?
My eye test  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/22/2023 2:42 pm : link
Is pretty much confirmed by this. Johnson should go. Neal does not have the feet for RT. Move to guard pretty much need to sign 2 to 3 veterans for the line. Draft Harrison and Daniel's. Let's go on from there
It would be interesting to see  
HBart : 11/22/2023 2:42 pm : link
The game over game progression, particularly with time to throw (or whatever stat figured in to account for QB vs OL sacks).

I'd think we'll just be bad to meh with Thomas back, rather than historically dysfunctional.
RE: Does this give ammo to  
prdave73 : 11/22/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16299173 Old Dirty said:
Quote:
the "draft OL" in the 1st crowd?

If we somehow end up out of range for the top 3 QB's I think it's something we should consider. That chart if accurate is damning. If anything a new OL coach with a track record for success should definitely be brought in. I hope they already have a list of candidates.



Yes it does.
This chart can't be correct. I understand it's the  
Blue21 : 11/22/2023 2:53 pm : link
QBs fault.
RE: So is the line  
KDavies : 11/22/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16299177 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
Jones' fault or not. I'm so confused now


It's Jones' fault for the pass blocking, even though the other 2 QBs have been sacked plenty. It's gotta be Barkley's fault for the run blocking....
Jones vs Hurts  
GeoMan999 : 11/22/2023 3:26 pm : link
From an analytical standpoint, I always wondered what each QB would do if they were on the opposite teams. Living in Philly, I get to see a QB with the absolute historic level #1 oline, two #1 wrs, a top 5-10 tight end and running back…….versus what DJ has. #1 situation vs #32 situation.
RE: Pfft.  
Stratman : 11/22/2023 3:29 pm : link
In comment 16299198 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
It's mostly on the QBs. Especially Jones.

[Insert eye roll emoji here]
RE: Jones vs Hurts  
Ron Johnson : 11/22/2023 3:36 pm : link
In comment 16299258 GeoMan999 said:
Quote:
From an analytical standpoint, I always wondered what each QB would do if they were on the opposite teams. Living in Philly, I get to see a QB with the absolute historic level #1 oline, two #1 wrs, a top 5-10 tight end and running back…….versus what DJ has. #1 situation vs #32 situation.


Probably safe to say that it’s a lot harder processing the field behind the #32 line than it is behind the #1 line.
It's amazing Taylor and DeVito played better  
jinkies : 11/22/2023 3:43 pm : link
than a $100M QB with such poor protection.
This puts some context to just how awful our oline is  
JoeFootball : 11/22/2023 3:44 pm : link
No team is anywhere near as bad as ours.
It  
Toth029 : 11/22/2023 3:49 pm : link
Uses PFF grade (40%), SIS blown block percentage (40%), and ESPN rates (20%).
All rookie or second year quarterbacks in the lower left quadrant  
cpgiants : 11/22/2023 4:07 pm : link
It's almost like in order for a line to be considered good, it helps to have a quarterback who can do his part to make that line look good.

Most of our games were Danny and tyrod, who have experience and Good Seasons under their belt, so this chart is an exceptionally bad look for our offensive line.
If we wind up out of range for the top QBs,  
BigBlueNH : 11/22/2023 4:12 pm : link
I'm perfectly OK with taking Fashanu or Alt, moving Neal to G, and taking a QB in the 2nd (or trading into back end of 1st). We've got to try to improve that unit, and good FA Tackles don't come cheap.
RE: It's amazing Taylor and DeVito played better  
HBart : 11/22/2023 4:20 pm : link
In comment 16299276 jinkies said:
Quote:
than a $100M QB with such poor protection.

DO you watch the games? The OL just played its first full game together with AT back. Even without all the other injuries and street replacements - compare the NFL record of QBs with/without their starting OLT. Then make it an All-Pro OLT. It's not pretty.

Jones played poorly. Part of what sucks about that is it's impossible to tease his crap play out from OL play that was markedly worse (with obviously worse players) than the other guys.
This  
g56blue10 : 11/22/2023 4:30 pm : link
How Taylor played so much better thing is kind of comical . We scored 9 and 14 points with him as the starter. I do feel like did some things better and some worse. He certainly got rid of the ball a little quicker.

And I am not saying Jone was playing well because he wasn’t but Taylor wasn’t doing anything great either
RE: All rookie or second year quarterbacks in the lower left quadrant  
jinkies : 11/22/2023 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16299300 cpgiants said:
Quote:
It's almost like in order for a line to be considered good, it helps to have a quarterback who can do his part to make that line look good.

Most of our games were Danny and tyrod, who have experience and Good Seasons under their belt, so this chart is an exceptionally bad look for our offensive line.


Except Danny doesn't help the OL.
RE: RE: It's amazing Taylor and DeVito played better  
jinkies : 11/22/2023 4:36 pm : link
In comment 16299276 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16299276 jinkies said:


Quote:


than a $100M QB with such poor protection.


DO you watch the games? The OL just played its first full game together with AT back. Even without all the other injuries and street replacements - compare the NFL record of QBs with/without their starting OLT. Then make it an All-Pro OLT. It's not pretty.

Jones played poorly. Part of what sucks about that is it's impossible to tease his crap play out from OL play that was markedly worse (with obviously worse players) than the other guys.


DeVito got sacked 9 times. The line wasn't so great for him either. What is notable is that Daniel Jones played worse than an undrafted rookie free agent QB making his 2nd start. That's the headline.
DeVito  
Toth029 : 11/22/2023 4:39 pm : link
9 sacks, ask and review to see how many he ran into by scrambling inside rather than running out of the pocket and throwing it away.
RE: DeVito  
jinkies : 11/22/2023 4:43 pm : link
In comment 16299319 Toth029 said:
Quote:
9 sacks, ask and review to see how many he ran into by scrambling inside rather than running out of the pocket and throwing it away.


right. DeVito sucks. I agree. And many of Jones' sacks he's holding the ball too long, like a zombie, or failing to pickup protections and reads. Can you agree with me that Jones sucks too?

All our QBs suck.
It's not crazy to think that some QBs need more of something than  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/22/2023 5:02 pm : link
others.
Again, Jones took this team to the playoffs last year and that team didn't have a lot of talent. But the Oline was at least functional.
Jones might be worse than both Taylor and DeVito when given a historically bad OLine. But, he is better than both when given some decent protection. Both can be true.
Imagine what Jones could do with his legs if we had the heads up open field blocking the Eagles have.
Instead we get Bellinger out there whiffing every chance he gets
This team hasn't been able to run a screen for years.
RE: It's not crazy to think that some QBs need more of something than  
Stratman : 11/22/2023 5:13 pm : link
In comment 16299334 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
others.
Again, Jones took this team to the playoffs last year and that team didn't have a lot of talent. But the Oline was at least functional.
Jones might be worse than both Taylor and DeVito when given a historically bad OLine. But, he is better than both when given some decent protection. Both can be true.
Imagine what Jones could do with his legs if we had the heads up open field blocking the Eagles have.
Instead we get Bellinger out there whiffing every chance he gets
This team hasn't been able to run a screen for years.


Very good points.
RE: It's not crazy to think that some QBs need more of something than  
jinkies : 11/22/2023 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16299334 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
others.
Again, Jones took this team to the playoffs last year and that team didn't have a lot of talent. But the Oline was at least functional.
Jones might be worse than both Taylor and DeVito when given a historically bad OLine. But, he is better than both when given some decent protection. Both can be true.
Imagine what Jones could do with his legs if we had the heads up open field blocking the Eagles have.
Instead we get Bellinger out there whiffing every chance he gets
This team hasn't been able to run a screen for years.


Your assertion is not crazy at all. I might agree. But with "functional" Jones and the Giants got demolished by the Eagles the very next week. And to start this season he was not able to function. I think these data points disqualify him as nothing more than a bridge starter in the NFL. At some point you will face pressure in a playoff run. It's almost impossible to maintain an ideal situation.
Baffling why the O-line coach still has a job  
ZogZerg : 11/22/2023 5:22 pm : link
?
RE: RE: It's not crazy to think that some QBs need more of something than  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/22/2023 5:42 pm : link
In comment 16299334 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16299334 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


others.
Again, Jones took this team to the playoffs last year and that team didn't have a lot of talent. But the Oline was at least functional.
Jones might be worse than both Taylor and DeVito when given a historically bad OLine. But, he is better than both when given some decent protection. Both can be true.
Imagine what Jones could do with his legs if we had the heads up open field blocking the Eagles have.
Instead we get Bellinger out there whiffing every chance he gets
This team hasn't been able to run a screen for years.



Your assertion is not crazy at all. I might agree. But with "functional" Jones and the Giants got demolished by the Eagles the very next week. And to start this season he was not able to function. I think these data points disqualify him as nothing more than a bridge starter in the NFL. At some point you will face pressure in a playoff run. It's almost impossible to maintain an ideal situation.


That's fair..but most might argue that with the talent we had on the team last year we had no business even being in the playoffs, let alone the second round playing the eagles. This year we just look cursed.
RE: Does this give ammo to  
Jack Stroud : 11/22/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16299173 Old Dirty said:
Quote:
the "draft OL" in the 1st crowd?

If we somehow end up out of range for the top 3 QB's I think it's something we should consider. That chart if accurate is damning. If anything a new OL coach with a track record for success should definitely be brought in. I hope they already have a list of candidates.
It sure does! Why would it not? Oh, and in the 2nd rd too!
RE: RE: Does this give ammo to  
ajr2456 : 11/22/2023 8:17 pm : link
In comment 16299173 Old Dirty said:
Quote:
In comment 16299173 Old Dirty said:


Quote:


the "draft OL" in the 1st crowd?

If we somehow end up out of range for the top 3 QB's I think it's something we should consider. That chart if accurate is damning. If anything a new OL coach with a track record for success should definitely be brought in. I hope they already have a list of candidates.

It sure does! Why would it not? Oh, and in the 2nd rd too!


Why not all seven rounds?
The distance between the Giants and Eagles  
JoeFootball : 11/22/2023 8:46 pm : link
looks to be summed up in that graphic also.
RE: RE: RE: It's not crazy to think that some QBs need more of something than  
jinkies : 11/22/2023 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16299334 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 16299341 jinkies said:


Quote:


In comment 16299334 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


others.
Again, Jones took this team to the playoffs last year and that team didn't have a lot of talent. But the Oline was at least functional.
Jones might be worse than both Taylor and DeVito when given a historically bad OLine. But, he is better than both when given some decent protection. Both can be true.
Imagine what Jones could do with his legs if we had the heads up open field blocking the Eagles have.
Instead we get Bellinger out there whiffing every chance he gets
This team hasn't been able to run a screen for years.



Your assertion is not crazy at all. I might agree. But with "functional" Jones and the Giants got demolished by the Eagles the very next week. And to start this season he was not able to function. I think these data points disqualify him as nothing more than a bridge starter in the NFL. At some point you will face pressure in a playoff run. It's almost impossible to maintain an ideal situation.



That's fair..but most might argue that with the talent we had on the team last year we had no business even being in the playoffs, let alone the second round playing the eagles. This year we just look cursed.


I don't believe in settling on anything but a great QB. Jones will never be great. The contract was ludicrous. We could have gone so many different directions and quite possibly be better. You don't pay for mediocrity in the NFL.
You can't judge a quarterback playing with this line.  
Reese's Pieces : 11/22/2023 10:08 pm : link
You just can't. And Tyler had Barkley and Thomas. Jones looked good enough at the end of last season.

The problem with Jones, what makes them have to find another, is two neck injuries, and a torn ligament on a running quarterback.
40 million could have bought us two very good o linemen  
kelly : 11/22/2023 10:14 pm : link
and TT could have been the QB

Would we be a better team with that set up? I think so.
Worst OL in the league and it's not even close.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/22/2023 10:14 pm : link
Even Thomas has been a huge disappointment this year. An OL of losers this year. The OL coach sucks ass, too. How he hasn't been fired yet, who knows. But this is the same organization that has kept Ronnie Barnes and even inducted him into the Ring of Honor despite the fact that the Giants are the most injured team in the league for at least a decade now, lol.

Let's just keep all the losers. Seems like a great plan. This franchise is getting what it deserves.
RE: DeVito  
WillVAB : 11/22/2023 11:52 pm : link
In comment 16299319 Toth029 said:
Quote:
9 sacks, ask and review to see how many he ran into by scrambling inside rather than running out of the pocket and throwing it away.


So this is the standard now? Find a QB good at running away from sacks and pressure? How about pumping resources into it until it’s fixed? 12 years of shitty OL play has warped people’s brains.
RE: 40 million could have bought us two very good o linemen  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/22/2023 11:55 pm : link
In comment 16299490 kelly said:
Quote:
and TT could have been the QB

Would we be a better team with that set up? I think so.


I could be wrong but I don't think Jones counted 40 against the cap this season. More along the lines of 19.
RE: Worst OL in the league and it's not even close.  
Optimus-NY : 11/23/2023 2:18 am : link
In comment 16299491 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Even Thomas has been a huge disappointment this year. An OL of losers this year. The OL coach sucks ass, too. How he hasn't been fired yet, who knows. But this is the same organization that has kept Ronnie Barnes and even inducted him into the Ring of Honor despite the fact that the Giants are the most injured team in the league for at least a decade now, lol.

Let's just keep all the losers. Seems like a great plan. This franchise is getting what it deserves.


+1
RE: It's amazing Taylor and DeVito played better  
joe48 : 11/23/2023 5:50 am : link
In comment 16299276 jinkies said:
Quote:
than a $100M QB with such poor protection.

Notice how the rest of your cronies avoid any thread about the OL. I like the poster that makes comparison Eagles ranking vs. Giants. 1st vs. 32nd.
Have a good turkey day.
RE: RE: It's amazing Taylor and DeVito played better  
cosmicj : 11/23/2023 6:57 am : link
In comment 16299276 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16299276 jinkies said:


Quote:


than a $100M QB with such poor protection.


Notice how the rest of your cronies avoid any thread about the OL. I like the poster that makes comparison Eagles ranking vs. Giants. 1st vs. 32nd.
Have a good turkey day.


QBs contribute to pass blocking success or failure. You’re going to need to spell out how this makes DJ an acceptable QB, because done raw stats sure isnt convincing.
 
christian : 11/23/2023 7:17 am : link
Has anyone reviewed the methodology behind these rankings?
RE: …  
JoeFootball : 11/23/2023 7:47 am : link
In comment 16299535 christian said:
Quote:
Has anyone reviewed the methodology behind these rankings?


40% PFF grade
40% SIS blown block rate
20% ESPN block win rate
RE: RE: …  
christian : 11/23/2023 8:04 am : link
In comment 16299535 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16299535 christian said:


Quote:


Has anyone reviewed the methodology behind these rankings?



40% PFF grade
40% SIS blown block rate
20% ESPN block win rate


Maybe I'm being dense, but the Giants PFF grade is a zero it looks like. Can you explain the weighting? Maybe I just need more coffee.
Nice information-thanks for posting  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/23/2023 8:27 am : link
Seems pretty evident when you watched a lot of games this season. Obviously, AT and SB being out impacted things.

Good to see the running aspect included. The Giants have had mostly a poor #carries/YPC since 2013 (great destruction of the LOS) and it impacted the pass game. They are connected.

Three game stretch this season (Seattle, Miami and SF) where the RB production averaged 16c/36y/2.25y. I would not expect good pass protection and passing production. Not with the talent and coaching on the team.

Then the running numbers (carries/ypc) improved significantly when SB returned and then AT. So seems upgrading the talent behind SB would be a good thing.
RE: RE: RE: …  
JoeFootball : 11/23/2023 8:37 am : link
In comment 16299535 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16299540 JoeFootball said:


Quote:


In comment 16299535 christian said:


Quote:


Has anyone reviewed the methodology behind these rankings?



40% PFF grade
40% SIS blown block rate
20% ESPN block win rate



Maybe I'm being dense, but the Giants PFF grade is a zero it looks like. Can you explain the weighting? Maybe I just need more coffee.


That's what they posted in the tweets preceeding the linked tweet with the graph.They rescaled from 0 to 100
