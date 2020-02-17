Does everything pretty well. Nothing great. Benefitted from ideal circumstances.
I definitely can see that. I think he just has vastly more experience than his opponents playing in a conference that doesn’t value defense with an offense centered around high percentage throws and run after the catch.
I’m not a fan of Nix and am also very skeptical but this take is just lazy. It doesn’t take “mental gymnastics” to think Nix would be an upgrade over Jones. It actually wouldn’t be very difficult to do that. The bar is low. But that aside, Nix has been stratospheres better than Jones at both the high school and college levels. Nix was a 5 star recruit coming out of high school and rated the number 1 dual threat QB in the class. He was incredibly highly recruited. Jones had to walk on at Duke as a 0 star recruit. And twist yourself into pretzels trying to find excuses all you want, Nix has been infinitely more productive at the college level than Jones was ever was.
Nix may end up a backup in the NFL, who knows. But to suggest that he “probably won’t be any better than Jones” is incredibly disingenuous. That opinion is based on absolutely nothing and should not discourage the Giants from taking him if he gets to a spot in the draft they are comfortable taking him. There’s nothing on his resume that suggest he can’t be an upgrade at the position other than fear from other QB failures in the past. But we already have one of those so no sense being afraid to take a shot. The record certainly won’t get much worse because there’s not very much further to fall…
He's one of those guys, every time I watch him I'm impressed.
Kind of the opposite of Caleb Williams where I feel he underwhelms whenever I tune in. (Maybe I'm watching the wrong games.)
The Giants may be able to draft Harrison Jr. in the 1st, then trade back up for Nix and still end up with the best QB in the draft.
I must be watching the same games. Williams scares me. I think I’d be more comfortable trading back for picks and getting Nix. Unpopular take I’m sure but I just get the feeling Williams is one of those extremely talented guys that can’t put it all together. Fully admit I haven’t looked at tape or done in-depth study. I think Nix can play. Highest upside I think is Maye, most immediate impact is Daniels. I just want someone who gives us hope. I trust Schoen and Daboll.
I’m not a fan of Nix and am also very skeptical but this take is just lazy. It doesn’t take “mental gymnastics” to think Nix would be an upgrade over Jones. It actually wouldn’t be very difficult to do that. The bar is low. But that aside, Nix has been stratospheres better than Jones at both the high school and college levels. Nix was a 5 star recruit coming out of high school and rated the number 1 dual threat QB in the class. He was incredibly highly recruited. Jones had to walk on at Duke as a 0 star recruit. And twist yourself into pretzels trying to find excuses all you want, Nix has been infinitely more productive at the college level than Jones was ever was.
Nix may end up a backup in the NFL, who knows. But to suggest that he “probably won’t be any better than Jones” is incredibly disingenuous. That opinion is based on absolutely nothing and should not discourage the Giants from taking him if he gets to a spot in the draft they are comfortable taking him. There’s nothing on his resume that suggest he can’t be an upgrade at the position other than fear from other QB failures in the past. But we already have one of those so no sense being afraid to take a shot. The record certainly won’t get much worse because there’s not very much further to fall…
Better than Jones should not be the standard for a first round QB. We got a better performance than Jones from a UDFA. The 5th year option exists for a reason. A first round pick needs to be a player that you can see offering the option to if they reach expected ceiling. To me I don't see Nix as that level of player especially with what the Giants currently have at WR. Therefore I wouldn't spend a first on him.
It's hard to forget he had three full years at Auburn where he struggled mightily. It could be that he developed... Seemingly overnight or could be that Oregon has a lot more offensive power playing against underwhelming defensive talent. It's hard to forget just how bad he was at Auburn. He seemed to panic and couldn't process what to do. Then had a bunch of turnovers. Maybe he's a lot better, but I wouldn't bet on it in the first round
It takes 5 years to evaluate what we have in Daniel Jones
And the scheme. It’s way more QB friendly than what he ran at Auburn. Nix had a sub 60% completion percentage at Auburn, that’s a major red flag. For compassion, Daniels who struggled at ASU had completion percentages of 61 and 65 during his two full years there.
Plus, he was shouldering the weight of being a legacy as his dad played QB for Auburn. So, the expectations were enormous.
Give him credit for realizing he needed a change and taking advantage of the opportunity in Oregon. Whatever he did at Auburn is a distant memory. The light went on and he's a completely different player. So, he's earned his way into the draft.
My POV is lottery picks/first rounders should be prospects that have elite physical skills. Players with the most upside.
Nix doesn't fit that profile. But he could be decent value on day two or early day three. And there is NOTHING wrong with that.
I'd rather fail with elite physical skills than fail with average skills, like we've done with Jones.
Good points. If the Giants could end up with say, Keon Coleman and Bo Nix round 2 I would be very excited.
Ultimately I'm a believer in Daboll & Schoen's knowledge of QB play. Let them get whomever they want and go from there. I would strongly consider drafting a QB late as well, the room needs more talent. Maybe someone like Pratt from Tulane
I’m not a fan of Nix and am also very skeptical but this take is just lazy. It doesn’t take “mental gymnastics” to think Nix would be an upgrade over Jones. It actually wouldn’t be very difficult to do that. The bar is low. But that aside, Nix has been stratospheres better than Jones at both the high school and college levels. Nix was a 5 star recruit coming out of high school and rated the number 1 dual threat QB in the class. He was incredibly highly recruited. Jones had to walk on at Duke as a 0 star recruit. And twist yourself into pretzels trying to find excuses all you want, Nix has been infinitely more productive at the college level than Jones was ever was.
Nix may end up a backup in the NFL, who knows. But to suggest that he “probably won’t be any better than Jones” is incredibly disingenuous. That opinion is based on absolutely nothing and should not discourage the Giants from taking him if he gets to a spot in the draft they are comfortable taking him. There’s nothing on his resume that suggest he can’t be an upgrade at the position other than fear from other QB failures in the past. But we already have one of those so no sense being afraid to take a shot. The record certainly won’t get much worse because there’s not very much further to fall…
Better than Jones should not be the standard for a first round QB. We got a better performance than Jones from a UDFA. The 5th year option exists for a reason. A first round pick needs to be a player that you can see offering the option to if they reach expected ceiling. To me I don't see Nix as that level of player especially with what the Giants currently have at WR. Therefore I wouldn't spend a first on him.
I never said I wanted the Giants to take him and I never said that him being better than Jones was a reason to take him. I also never said the Giants should take him in the first round. I was only pushing back on the idea that Nix “probably” won’t be any better than Jones. He’s proven to be better than Jones at every level so far so why wouldn’t he probably be better than Jones at the next level?
No offense, but you completely misrepresented my post and pushed back against things I never said
But putting any QB behind our o line is a disaster waiting to happen.
First priority has to be to fix the line. Doesn't mean we cannot draft a qb in the first round but the line must be fixed. We need to bring in some quality veteran o line players because most o line players drafted need time to develop.
Don't care which name you pick at QB, give him the same shit show support that was provided for Jones in 2023 and see what you get.
So you’re saying using one pick on the QB position completely neuters them from making any other changes, at all on the entire team? Wtf is wrong with some of you people? You can’t possibly believe that, so what’s your motive for spewing it? Let me guess…this is yet another completely toothless, indirect defense for a Daniel Jones tryout number 6?
I haven't seen a colossal difference between him and Maye.
To my eye there are three exceptional qualities in this QB class: Daniels's mobility, Williams's off schedule talent, and Penix's accuracy.
Ahh yes- you never fail to show your true metric when it comes to QB's..
Malik Willis hasn't had his shot yet. ;)
Schoen spends every Saturday looking at quarterbacks. He has made some decent picks but overall roster construction and players he has chosen for offensive line have not been good.
sy - ( New Window )
This seems accurate.
Schoen spends every Saturday looking at quarterbacks. He has made some decent picks but overall roster construction and players he has chosen for offensive line have not been good. sy - ( New Window )
Schoen has been GM for less than two years.
Decent size, decent arm, good athleticism, good mobility.
Why do those attributes sound like a lottery pick or even first round material?
I wouldn't touch this guy until maybe day two. And that may be stretch.
He's best a 3rd or 4th round pick. This is why so many QBs are over drafted. Kid's ceiling at best may be Kirk Cousins. I'll wait til day 3 for that
A Kirk Cousins level makes you a first round pick. Guy’s had a great career, borderline top 10 QB. Doesn’t make you a top 5 1st round pick, but it’s not chopped liver.
I definitely can see that. I think he just has vastly more experience than his opponents playing in a conference that doesn’t value defense with an offense centered around high percentage throws and run after the catch.
Kind of the opposite of Caleb Williams where I feel he underwhelms whenever I tune in. (Maybe I'm watching the wrong games.)
The Giants may be able to draft Harrison Jr. in the 1st, then trade back up for Nix and still end up with the best QB in the draft.
I agree but I see it a situation where a team may have a 2nd round grade on him but move up into the late 1st to get that 5th year option.
Paying a mediocre QB 40m is QB idiocy.
are 2-3 round picks for me.
This seems accurate.
Yes, generally agree as well.
Nix and Penix on Day 2. JJ probably an early Day 3 pick.
Kind of the opposite of Caleb Williams where I feel he underwhelms whenever I tune in. (Maybe I'm watching the wrong games.)
The Giants may be able to draft Harrison Jr. in the 1st, then trade back up for Nix and still end up with the best QB in the draft.
I must be watching the same games. Williams scares me. I think I’d be more comfortable trading back for picks and getting Nix. Unpopular take I’m sure but I just get the feeling Williams is one of those extremely talented guys that can’t put it all together. Fully admit I haven’t looked at tape or done in-depth study. I think Nix can play. Highest upside I think is Maye, most immediate impact is Daniels. I just want someone who gives us hope. I trust Schoen and Daboll.
☝️
James Crepea
@JamesCrepea
Bears GM Ryan Poles and Giants GM Joe Schoen are credentialed to be at Autzen Stadium
I’ve heard his name recently, the Giants like Nix. Where and when is the question.
You have no interest in Jayden Daniels?
Better than Jones should not be the standard for a first round QB. We got a better performance than Jones from a UDFA. The 5th year option exists for a reason. A first round pick needs to be a player that you can see offering the option to if they reach expected ceiling. To me I don't see Nix as that level of player especially with what the Giants currently have at WR. Therefore I wouldn't spend a first on him.
Even if Nix is merely Jones’s equal, he’ll be $35 million cheaper. That’s an upgrade no matter how much the Jones crew insists on nitpicking every potential replacement.
No interest in Nix. Maye or Williams and that’s about it for me.
You have no interest in Jayden Daniels?
No
No interest in Nix. Maye or Williams and that’s about it for me.
You have no interest in Jayden Daniels?
No
Why?
Than Jones, but the bar is low.
Even if Nix is merely Jones’s equal, he’ll be $35 million cheaper. That’s an upgrade no matter how much the Jones crew insists on nitpicking every potential replacement.
Then get that later in the draft not with a first round pick
And the scheme. It’s way more QB friendly than what he ran at Auburn. Nix had a sub 60% completion percentage at Auburn, that’s a major red flag. For compassion, Daniels who struggled at ASU had completion percentages of 61 and 65 during his two full years there.
Than Jones, but the bar is low.
Even if Nix is merely Jones’s equal, he’ll be $35 million cheaper. That’s an upgrade no matter how much the Jones crew insists on nitpicking every potential replacement.
It’s not the money that’s the problem when you draft a QB that doesn’t pan out, it’s the time you invest in him.
No interest in Nix. Maye or Williams and that’s about it for me.
You have no interest in Jayden Daniels?
No
Daniels is good at everything you think Jones is good at.
Plus, he was shouldering the weight of being a legacy as his dad played QB for Auburn. So, the expectations were enormous.
Give him credit for realizing he needed a change and taking advantage of the opportunity in Oregon. Whatever he did at Auburn is a distant memory. The light went on and he's a completely different player. So, he's earned his way into the draft.
My POV is lottery picks/first rounders should be prospects that have elite physical skills. Players with the most upside.
Nix doesn't fit that profile. But he could be decent value on day two or early day three. And there is NOTHING wrong with that.
I'd rather fail with elite physical skills than fail with average skills, like we've done with Jones.
Good points. If the Giants could end up with say, Keon Coleman and Bo Nix round 2 I would be very excited.
Ultimately I'm a believer in Daboll & Schoen's knowledge of QB play. Let them get whomever they want and go from there. I would strongly consider drafting a QB late as well, the room needs more talent. Maybe someone like Pratt from Tulane
I never said I wanted the Giants to take him and I never said that him being better than Jones was a reason to take him. I also never said the Giants should take him in the first round. I was only pushing back on the idea that Nix “probably” won’t be any better than Jones. He’s proven to be better than Jones at every level so far so why wouldn’t he probably be better than Jones at the next level?
No offense, but you completely misrepresented my post and pushed back against things I never said
First priority has to be to fix the line. Doesn't mean we cannot draft a qb in the first round but the line must be fixed. We need to bring in some quality veteran o line players because most o line players drafted need time to develop.
So you’re saying using one pick on the QB position completely neuters them from making any other changes, at all on the entire team? Wtf is wrong with some of you people? You can’t possibly believe that, so what’s your motive for spewing it? Let me guess…this is yet another completely toothless, indirect defense for a Daniel Jones tryout number 6?
Don’t answer that, I already know the answer.
To my eye there are three exceptional qualities in this QB class: Daniels's mobility, Williams's off schedule talent, and Penix's accuracy.
+1 - I see the similarities between Nix and Maye.
I would be OK with any of them although each has his warts that they will need to work on. My choice is Daniels.
Daniels = size (weight)
Williams = size (height)/psyche (handle NY press/fans)
Penix = injuries
Nix = system guy
If I knew I could pick up JJ or Nix in the 2nd rd, that would certainly adjust my thinking. Getting something like Harrison Jr, then Nix/JJ, would be an outstanding start to the draft
It’s not weak. It’s above average at worst