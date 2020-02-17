What's the Long Term Worry With Jones's Health? christian : 11/25/2023 12:45 pm

Let me start by saying I have worry about Jones's play, independent of his health.



But from what I've read it seems like Jones had a very routine ACL tear and was fully recovered from his neck strain.



I get Jones has been banged up, but is he anymore banged up than say Burrow?



I guess I'm surprised to read so much fan sentiment that the Giants will inevitably draft his replacement after this latest injury.



Am I missing something?