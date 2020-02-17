for display only
New York Giants vs. New England Patriots Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:18 am
...
RE: RE: I’ve seen NE a few times  
OBJRoyal : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16301735 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 16301729 OBJRoyal said:


Quote:


And Mac Jones has thrown some of the worst passes I’ve ever seen thrown. That out route throw was horrendous



This is why I dont know why we are sitting back and giving him the underneath stuff. Force the guy to throw the ball down field.


A little bit of a change up on this series
Iit was obvious that  
SomeFan : 1:25 pm : link
they were trying to get us offsides there
This is not a well coached  
Thunderstruck27 : 1:26 pm : link
Football team
Devito about to get some Belichick pressure here  
ThomasG : 1:26 pm : link
Hopefully Barkley uses his hands and arms to try and block this time.

RE: With Dexi not there  
Simms11 : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16301739 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
It’s Swiss cheese with bigger holes than usual…


They gave up 174 yards on the ground last week with him in there! There’s something not right if the Run D gives up those kind of yards. They were also giving up yards when Leo was here and so there’s no excuse other then poor assignments, gap control.
Special teams  
thrunthrublue : 1:28 pm : link
Need full revamp starting with painting over that McGaughey parking spot with TBD.
TD is 5 of 5 without the drops.  
Spider56 : 1:28 pm : link
WanDale needs to get his head out of his ass… first the fumble, then a drop, what’s next? He looks like a gimmick back, not a starter.
Mac  
AcidTest : 1:29 pm : link
Jones has already badly missed a few open receivers, including throwing behind the receiver on the slant on third down.
RE: RE: With Dexi not there  
k2tampa : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 16301753 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16301739 thrunthrublue said:


Quote:


It’s Swiss cheese with bigger holes than usual…



They gave up 174 yards on the ground last week with him in there! There’s something not right if the Run D gives up those kind of yards. They were also giving up yards when Leo was here and so there’s no excuse other then poor assignments, gap control.


It's what happens when you play 2 down linemen.
RE: This is not a well coached  
FStubbs : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 16301751 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
Football team


It's not. It's why we realy need to ask, if this team is in position to get one of those rookie QBs, do we want Daboll coaching them?
Pugh was a nice story, but he stinks  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:32 pm : link
.
pugh just sucks.  
guitarguybs12 : 1:32 pm : link
not adding anything
Pugh has been horrible today!  
Simms11 : 1:32 pm : link
.
Pugh having his problems  
jeff57 : 1:32 pm : link
.
RE: TD is 5 of 5 without the drops.  
Thunderstruck27 : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16301757 Spider56 said:
Quote:
WanDale needs to get his head out of his ass… first the fumble, then a drop, what’s next? He looks like a gimmick back, not a starter.


Says a lot about the offense when the QB is playing well and can't score. Playcalling and playmaking are both weak points
Pugh allowing for  
M.S. : 1:32 pm : link

Pocket integrity.
RE: RE: This is not a well coached  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16301763 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16301751 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


Football team



It's not. It's why we realy need to ask, if this team is in position to get one of those rookie QBs, do we want Daboll coaching them?


He did a great job with Josh Allen, who needed more developing than the top three guys this year will.
......  
Route 9 : 1:33 pm : link
Holy shit. We might see a 0-0 game.
DeVito looks impressive  
blink667 : 1:33 pm : link
Do the Giants still need Tyrod and do they save any cap space cutting him loose?
So far  
M.S. : 1:34 pm : link

These 2 teams deserve one another.
Barmore  
AcidTest : 1:34 pm : link
was right in DeVito's face because Pugh was again beaten badly. Why not play Glowinski?
RE: DeVito looks impressive  
Gusto1903 : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16301773 blink667 said:
Quote:
Do the Giants still need Tyrod and do they save any cap space cutting him loose?


Just looking at the Injury reports, we need 3 QBs capable of playing.
Punter turned it around this season  
DC Gmen Fan : 1:35 pm : link
We have that going for us.
RE: Has ray in arlington weighed in on how a 0-0 tie  
k2tampa : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16301744 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
affects the draft order??


Hurts us, helps NE, as far as picking first. But it would keep Giants in front of the 4 win teams. Need wins by Atlanta, TB, Arizona today (we'd tie for no. 2, if Rams win we'd be tied for 3rd), Tennessee, and Bears tomorrow night. All are possible. Chargers would be nice, but they are home to the Ravens, so unlikely.
RE: DeVito looks impressive  
Simms11 : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 16301773 blink667 said:
Quote:
Do the Giants still need Tyrod and do they save any cap space cutting him loose?


Tyrod seems to read defenses quicker, but they’re probably ok with him.
RE: RE: RE: This is not a well coached  
Thunderstruck27 : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16301770 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16301763 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 16301751 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


Football team



It's not. It's why we realy need to ask, if this team is in position to get one of those rookie QBs, do we want Daboll coaching them?



He did a great job with Josh Allen, who needed more developing than the top three guys this year will.


Fair enough, but coaching up a QB doesn't equate to making game decisions and ensuring your entire team is executing. This is the same team that didn't have a punt returner on the roster for 9 weeks and ran out only 9 defenders on a FG attempt recently.
This game ...  
Route 9 : 1:36 pm : link
It's like watching my two ex girlfriends talk about me, and I'm waiting for them to give me a compliment ...
RE: ......  
Boss 63 : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16301772 Route 9 said:
[quote] Holy shit. We might see a 0-0 game. [/quote


nah some offense will turn over td
......  
Route 9 : 1:37 pm : link
Nice recall back to 2007 and 2011

But we're spoiled
RE: This game ...  
DefenseWins : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16301782 Route 9 said:
Quote:
It's like watching my two ex girlfriends talk about me, and I'm waiting for them to give me a compliment ...


you may be waiting for an eternity
Mac Jones forces one onto triple coverage  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:37 pm : link
Interception!!!!!
Nice INT  
jeff57 : 1:38 pm : link
Mac Jones terrible.
I bet zappe is starting after halftime  
guitarguybs12 : 1:38 pm : link
.
Banks is a stud  
Ben in Tampa : 1:38 pm : link
In the making
how is this guy an NFL  
mphbullet36 : 1:38 pm : link
QB?

this is the worst QB play I've ever seen
RE: I bet zappe is starting after halftime  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16301791 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
.


The next drive is halftime?
Great run by Barkley...  
Thunderstruck27 : 1:40 pm : link
makes you forget about him bungling his blocking assignment
like this QB play is so bad from Mac Jones  
mphbullet36 : 1:40 pm : link
I could buy he's throwing the game for the pats...
RE: Banks is a stud  
Simms11 : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16301792 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
In the making


Gimme INT. That said, Banks did a nice job catching it and keeping his feet in bounds.
Mac Jones is terrible  
blink667 : 1:40 pm : link
DJ was never that bad.
RE: Mac Jones is terrible  
mphbullet36 : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16301798 blink667 said:
Quote:
DJ was never that bad.


Zach Wilson is not this bad...this is brutal
ughhhh these receivers. 3 drops.  
guitarguybs12 : 1:41 pm : link
.
Who  
AcidTest : 1:41 pm : link
is worse: Mac Jones or Zach Wilson?
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:42 pm : link
Why is Shepherd on this team?
......  
Route 9 : 1:42 pm : link
Nice drop
Shep has been very bad this year too.....  
Simms11 : 1:42 pm : link
Last year in Giants blue IMHO
shep  
mphbullet36 : 1:42 pm : link
needs to be off the team next year

great kid, not an NFL caliber player anymore
RE: …  
Route 9 : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16301802 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Why is Shepherd on this team?


Charity?
this interview is so stupid.  
guitarguybs12 : 1:43 pm : link
.
......  
Route 9 : 1:43 pm : link
Oh no. That's it from the McADoo era.
