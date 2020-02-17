New York Giants vs. New England Patriots Game Discussion

They gave up 174 yards on the ground last week with him in there! There’s something not right if the Run D gives up those kind of yards. They were also giving up yards when Leo was here and so there’s no excuse other then poor assignments, gap control.
Hurts us, helps NE, as far as picking first. But it would keep Giants in front of the 4 win teams. Need wins by Atlanta, TB, Arizona today (we'd tie for no. 2, if Rams win we'd be tied for 3rd), Tennessee, and Bears tomorrow night. All are possible. Chargers would be nice, but they are home to the Ravens, so unlikely.
It's not. It's why we realy need to ask, if this team is in position to get one of those rookie QBs, do we want Daboll coaching them?
He did a great job with Josh Allen, who needed more developing than the top three guys this year will.
Fair enough, but coaching up a QB doesn't equate to making game decisions and ensuring your entire team is executing. This is the same team that didn't have a punt returner on the roster for 9 weeks and ran out only 9 defenders on a FG attempt recently.
And Mac Jones has thrown some of the worst passes I’ve ever seen thrown. That out route throw was horrendous
This is why I dont know why we are sitting back and giving him the underneath stuff. Force the guy to throw the ball down field.
A little bit of a change up on this series
It’s Swiss cheese with bigger holes than usual…
It's what happens when you play 2 down linemen.
Says a lot about the offense when the QB is playing well and can't score. Playcalling and playmaking are both weak points
Pocket integrity.
Football team
These 2 teams deserve one another.
Just looking at the Injury reports, we need 3 QBs capable of playing.
Tyrod seems to read defenses quicker, but they’re probably ok with him.
Football team
[quote] Holy shit. We might see a 0-0 game. [/quote
nah some offense will turn over td
But we're spoiled
you may be waiting for an eternity
this is the worst QB play I've ever seen
The next drive is halftime?
Gimme INT. That said, Banks did a nice job catching it and keeping his feet in bounds.
Zach Wilson is not this bad...this is brutal
great kid, not an NFL caliber player anymore
Charity?