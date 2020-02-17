Glazer: Daboll and Wink are in a bad place

Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Jay is only scratching the surface of dysfunction under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll with this report.
Meanwhile here on the Giants sideline in wake of that report: Tim McDonnell spoke with Wink Martindale. Then McDonnell filled in John Mara. Then Mara addressed both Schoen and Daboll at the 45 yard line.
Stay tuned.
This is the kind of thing that gets head coaches fired around here.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Jay is only scratching the surface of dysfunction under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll with this report.
Meanwhile here on the Giants sideline in wake of that report: Tim McDonnell spoke with Wink Martindale. Then McDonnell filled in John Mara. Then Mara addressed both Schoen and Daboll at the 45 yard line.
Stay tuned.
Taking that with a grain of salt because it’s Leonard but yikes if true.
RE: This is the worst news from this dumpster fire of a season.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
You could see some of this festering. Wink Martindale wasn't happy with the whole Xavier McKinney incident. Brian Daboll had McKinney break down the team after last week's win.
To scapegoat the coordinator of the team's best unit for a team that has the 32nd ranked offense would be ridiculous.
Is McKinney the defensive captain? The D did have six turnovers last week to help win the game.
Personally, I would have had DeVito do it - first win, 3 TDs, never know when he gets a chance like that again.
RE: RE: Wink has to go, the Giants defense is bad, they seem to be too soft.
Pressure and idiots with egos always fuck things up.
Wink works for Daboll. Putting your boss in a difficult situation by not being on the same page with how you communicate things in public regarding players is a big deal.
Daboll hasn’t handled anything well this season so I’m including him in the “idiots with egos” category. I think any reasonably knowledgeable person would say Wink has done a good job with this defense during his tenure considering their overall talent deficiency.
I’d rather lack of performance or a disagreement on style of play be the issue rather than this dumb shit.
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
5m
I've heard about some philosophical differences, especially personnel at certain times of the game. But, not where they're not talking or anything like that.
Are you freakin serious, The guy with the bend don't break defense. Do you not remember how many times his freakin defense gave up winning drives at the end of games with his passive play calling. Man some people have no memory.
RE: Wink has to go, the Giants defense is bad, they seem to be too soft.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Jay is only scratching the surface of dysfunction under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll with this report.
Meanwhile here on the Giants sideline in wake of that report: Tim McDonnell spoke with Wink Martindale. Then McDonnell filled in John Mara. Then Mara addressed both Schoen and Daboll at the 45 yard line.
Stay tuned.
Timmy passing notes in home room.
RE: Wink has to go, the Giants defense is bad, they seem to be too soft.
Really excited to get wink. Love an an aggressive that dictates play. One problem I see though is his inability to adjust. It’s one style of defense regardless of personnel or match up.
Let’s also remember this would be the 2nd time he is mutually moving on. I think it’s always good to look at patterns when trying to figure out who’s at fault. It seems like wink might have a problem working with head coaches
But when the offense has been 3 and out as many times as this offense has been, no defense will be great. As bad as this offense has been all year and he wants Winks head. Fix the offense and give wink a chance to do what he does
But it is up to Daboll to keep everyone rowing in the same direction or move someone out if they are a malcontent. He’s the head coach, so getting this situation resolved and keeping the team together is Daboll’s responsibility.
I have continued to believe Daboll will be back next year, but if there is going to be drama with the staff the rest of the year Schoen needs to consider letting him go. This isn’t what you want from a guy coaching at this level.
Do think Wink is too opinionated for someone like Daboll. I am a big fan of his but do understand the situation.
His defenses haven't been consistently great but they've been destroyed by injuries the last season and a half. Look who they played at corner last year and won a playoff game with it. Look who was playing middle linebacker. It was not good yet Wink and the position coaches did a great job.
Curious who is potentially going to join in at DC next. Jerome Henderson makes sense but does Daboll agree.
Really excited to get wink. Love an an aggressive that dictates play. One problem I see though is his inability to adjust. It’s one style of defense regardless of personnel or match up.
Let’s also remember this would be the 2nd time he is mutually moving on. I think it’s always good to look at patterns when trying to figure out who’s at fault. It seems like wink might have a problem working with head coaches
We don't dictate play though. Nobody's scared of this defense.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@PLeonardNYDN
Jay is only scratching the surface of dysfunction under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll with this report.
Meanwhile here on the Giants sideline in wake of that report: Tim McDonnell spoke with Wink Martindale. Then McDonnell filled in John Mara. Then Mara addressed both Schoen and Daboll at the 45 yard line.
Stay tuned.
This is the kind of thing that gets head coaches fired around here.
Wouldn't it be nice if, for once, the Giants made the right hires and had some sort of organizational consistency?
It's a fucking mess, and it's always worse than it even appears.
@PLeonardNYDN
Jay is only scratching the surface of dysfunction under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll with this report.
Meanwhile here on the Giants sideline in wake of that report: Tim McDonnell spoke with Wink Martindale. Then McDonnell filled in John Mara. Then Mara addressed both Schoen and Daboll at the 45 yard line.
Stay tuned.
Taking that with a grain of salt because it’s Leonard but yikes if true.
Wink works for Daboll. Putting your boss in a difficult situation by not being on the same page with how you communicate things in public regarding players is a big deal.
DJ has regressed this year badly. That's on the offensive coaching. And Wink - an old school DC - is probably been giving them sh#t for sucking so bad.
God, I hope they turn this thing around or it's time to start over again. Keeping these guys in the building simply for continuity's sake isn't the answer.
Not sure I would point to two games where the defense allowed 14 and 13 points.
DJ has regressed this year badly. That's on the offensive coaching. And Wink - an old school DC - is probably been giving them sh#t for sucking so bad.
God, I hope they turn this thing around or it's time to start over again. Keeping these guys in the building simply for continuity's sake isn't the answer.
What does this have to do with Joe Schoen?
The D lost the Jets and Buffalo games? GTFO with that sh#t. The clock should've run out on the Jets. And the Bills? They allowed 1 TD to Josh Allen.
The ineffective offense is putting too much stress on the D. That's been the case most of the year.
Quote:
mounting that this Schoen/Daboll thing isn't going anywhere.
DJ has regressed this year badly. That's on the offensive coaching. And Wink - an old school DC - is probably been giving them sh#t for sucking so bad.
God, I hope they turn this thing around or it's time to start over again. Keeping these guys in the building simply for continuity's sake isn't the answer.
What does this have to do with Joe Schoen?
Because he and Daboll are essentially the same guy. They've made that clear. Package deal.
@JordanRaanan
You could see some of this festering. Wink Martindale wasn't happy with the whole Xavier McKinney incident. Brian Daboll had McKinney break down the team after last week's win.
To scapegoat the coordinator of the team's best unit for a team that has the 32nd ranked offense would be ridiculous.
Is McKinney the defensive captain? The D did have six turnovers last week to help win the game.
Personally, I would have had DeVito do it - first win, 3 TDs, never know when he gets a chance like that again.
Quote:
Look at what the defense has given up game by game, especially in the 4th qtr. The defense lost the Jets, Buffalo games.
Not sure I would point to two games where the defense allowed 14 and 13 points.
Agreed.
In general if we're pointing to a side of the ball at fault for this season, it's the offense and it isn't close. That side of the ball has been a disgrace.
In a season of bad looks for Daboll, this is another one. What a mess.
Quote:
Pressure and idiots with egos always fuck things up.
Wink works for Daboll. Putting your boss in a difficult situation by not being on the same page with how you communicate things in public regarding players is a big deal.
Daboll hasn’t handled anything well this season so I’m including him in the “idiots with egos” category. I think any reasonably knowledgeable person would say Wink has done a good job with this defense during his tenure considering their overall talent deficiency.
I’d rather lack of performance or a disagreement on style of play be the issue rather than this dumb shit.
@GiantInsider
·
5m
I've heard about some philosophical differences, especially personnel at certain times of the game. But, not where they're not talking or anything like that.
@DDuggan21
·
4m
I knew there was friction. Didn't realize it had escalated to the point Glazer reported this morning. This coaching staff could look very different after the season
Are you freakin serious, The guy with the bend don't break defense. Do you not remember how many times his freakin defense gave up winning drives at the end of games with his passive play calling. Man some people have no memory.
It’d be nice if the offense could help out!! You know, get a QB who can score points
@PLeonardNYDN
Jay is only scratching the surface of dysfunction under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll with this report.
Meanwhile here on the Giants sideline in wake of that report: Tim McDonnell spoke with Wink Martindale. Then McDonnell filled in John Mara. Then Mara addressed both Schoen and Daboll at the 45 yard line.
Stay tuned.
Timmy passing notes in home room.
With your undying support of Daniel Jones and your comment about the defense....... Are you Bobby Johnson's burner!?
#JayKnew
But also gotta look at Harbaugh's parting of ways with Wink. There’s a trend forming here.
I don’t think this looks like a scapegoat situation. I think there are fundamental disagreements with Wink or personality clashes.
Let’s also remember this would be the 2nd time he is mutually moving on. I think it’s always good to look at patterns when trying to figure out who’s at fault. It seems like wink might have a problem working with head coaches
A little more than half way through the season,and you could be hearing "Wink Stinks" at the water cooler.
Things change pretty fast
Jay Glazer doesn’t make things up. Plus, you saw it on the sideline
Interesting timing with the bye coming up.
Daboll has been really poor so perhaps some scapegoating also at play.
On that quick pass to the left
Why? It sucked last year, this year they gave him all the tools he wanted and then some, and it has sucked worse.
His unit hasn't been very good for much of the year until the tackling improved but...
This is a good point but you have to wonder how much their rankings are due to the offense's inability to stay on the field.
I have continued to believe Daboll will be back next year, but if there is going to be drama with the staff the rest of the year Schoen needs to consider letting him go. This isn’t what you want from a guy coaching at this level.
His defenses haven't been consistently great but they've been destroyed by injuries the last season and a half. Look who they played at corner last year and won a playoff game with it. Look who was playing middle linebacker. It was not good yet Wink and the position coaches did a great job.
Curious who is potentially going to join in at DC next. Jerome Henderson makes sense but does Daboll agree.
Let’s also remember this would be the 2nd time he is mutually moving on. I think it’s always good to look at patterns when trying to figure out who’s at fault. It seems like wink might have a problem working with head coaches
We don't dictate play though. Nobody's scared of this defense.
That and we can't defend the screen.