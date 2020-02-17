for display only
Glazer: Daboll and Wink are in a bad place

Ben in Tampa : 12:11 pm
Just now on FOX. Jay Glazer said the tension between the two is real and they are in a bad place. Believes a mutual parting of the ways is coming, he even hinted it might happen in season.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16301612 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Jay is only scratching the surface of dysfunction under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll with this report.

Meanwhile here on the Giants sideline in wake of that report: Tim McDonnell spoke with Wink Martindale. Then McDonnell filled in John Mara. Then Mara addressed both Schoen and Daboll at the 45 yard line.

Stay tuned.


This is the kind of thing that gets head coaches fired around here.
darren  
mittenedman : 12:42 pm : link
Indifferent?

Wouldn't it be nice if, for once, the Giants made the right hires and had some sort of organizational consistency?

It's a fucking mess, and it's always worse than it even appears.
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16301612 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Jay is only scratching the surface of dysfunction under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll with this report.

Meanwhile here on the Giants sideline in wake of that report: Tim McDonnell spoke with Wink Martindale. Then McDonnell filled in John Mara. Then Mara addressed both Schoen and Daboll at the 45 yard line.

Stay tuned.


Taking that with a grain of salt because it’s Leonard but yikes if true.
RE: This is the worst news from this dumpster fire of a season.  
ryanmkeane : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16301614 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
Pressure and idiots with egos always fuck things up.

Wink works for Daboll. Putting your boss in a difficult situation by not being on the same page with how you communicate things in public regarding players is a big deal.
Well as Wink says" pressure breaks pipes"..  
Blue21 : 12:43 pm : link
Just What They Need  
MojoEd : 12:44 pm : link
Sounds legit. Wink butted heads with Harbaugh; not nearly the same history with Daboll. Report of McD talking to Wink and Mara before the game is more disturbing. Put me in the Daboll camp.
Wink has to go, the Giants defense is bad, they seem to be too soft.  
Jack Stroud : 12:44 pm : link
Look at what the defense has given up game by game, especially in the 4th qtr. The defense lost the Jets, Buffalo games.
I mean - the evidence is  
mittenedman : 12:45 pm : link
mounting that this Schoen/Daboll thing isn't going anywhere.

DJ has regressed this year badly. That's on the offensive coaching. And Wink - an old school DC - is probably been giving them sh#t for sucking so bad.

God, I hope they turn this thing around or it's time to start over again. Keeping these guys in the building simply for continuity's sake isn't the answer.
Pat Leonard  
logman : 12:45 pm : link
shouldn't be trusted to tell you if it's raining and you're both under the same umbrella.
Be nice to stop the run  
GiantsRage2007 : 12:46 pm : link
RE: Wink has to go, the Giants defense is bad, they seem to be too soft.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16301625 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Look at what the defense has given up game by game, especially in the 4th qtr. The defense lost the Jets, Buffalo games.


Not sure I would point to two games where the defense allowed 14 and 13 points.
RE: I mean - the evidence is  
ryanmkeane : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16301626 mittenedman said:
Quote:
mounting that this Schoen/Daboll thing isn't going anywhere.

DJ has regressed this year badly. That's on the offensive coaching. And Wink - an old school DC - is probably been giving them sh#t for sucking so bad.

God, I hope they turn this thing around or it's time to start over again. Keeping these guys in the building simply for continuity's sake isn't the answer.

What does this have to do with Joe Schoen?
RE: Wink has to go, the Giants defense is bad, they seem to be too soft.  
mittenedman : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16301625 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Look at what the defense has given up game by game, especially in the 4th qtr. The defense lost the Jets, Buffalo games.


The D lost the Jets and Buffalo games? GTFO with that sh#t. The clock should've run out on the Jets. And the Bills? They allowed 1 TD to Josh Allen.

The ineffective offense is putting too much stress on the D. That's been the case most of the year.
RE: RE: I mean - the evidence is  
mittenedman : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16301626 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 16301626 mittenedman said:


Quote:


mounting that this Schoen/Daboll thing isn't going anywhere.

DJ has regressed this year badly. That's on the offensive coaching. And Wink - an old school DC - is probably been giving them sh#t for sucking so bad.

God, I hope they turn this thing around or it's time to start over again. Keeping these guys in the building simply for continuity's sake isn't the answer.


What does this have to do with Joe Schoen?


Because he and Daboll are essentially the same guy. They've made that clear. Package deal.
RE: ...  
BillKo : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16301615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
You could see some of this festering. Wink Martindale wasn't happy with the whole Xavier McKinney incident. Brian Daboll had McKinney break down the team after last week's win.

To scapegoat the coordinator of the team's best unit for a team that has the 32nd ranked offense would be ridiculous.


Is McKinney the defensive captain? The D did have six turnovers last week to help win the game.

Personally, I would have had DeVito do it - first win, 3 TDs, never know when he gets a chance like that again.
RE: RE: Wink has to go, the Giants defense is bad, they seem to be too soft.  
Go Terps : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 16301625 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16301625 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Look at what the defense has given up game by game, especially in the 4th qtr. The defense lost the Jets, Buffalo games.



Not sure I would point to two games where the defense allowed 14 and 13 points.


Agreed.

In general if we're pointing to a side of the ball at fault for this season, it's the offense and it isn't close. That side of the ball has been a disgrace.

In a season of bad looks for Daboll, this is another one. What a mess.
RE: RE: This is the worst news from this dumpster fire of a season.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16301614 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 16301614 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


Pressure and idiots with egos always fuck things up.


Wink works for Daboll. Putting your boss in a difficult situation by not being on the same page with how you communicate things in public regarding players is a big deal.


Daboll hasn’t handled anything well this season so I’m including him in the “idiots with egos” category. I think any reasonably knowledgeable person would say Wink has done a good job with this defense during his tenure considering their overall talent deficiency.

I’d rather lack of performance or a disagreement on style of play be the issue rather than this dumb shit.
...  
christian : 12:52 pm : link
LOL. We all know how things go when Cousin Tim gets his hands on things.



Can’t believe we’re back in this spot.  
bceagle05 : 12:53 pm : link
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:54 pm : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
5m
I've heard about some philosophical differences, especially personnel at certain times of the game. But, not where they're not talking or anything like that.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:55 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
I knew there was friction. Didn't realize it had escalated to the point Glazer reported this morning. This coaching staff could look very different after the season
Good  
joeinpa : 12:57 pm : link
Not a big fan of Wink.
While acknowledging I know nothing of the details here  
Chris684 : 12:58 pm : link
Why is my initial reaction to side with Wink here based on what I’ve seen in 2023.
The Giants are ranked #28 on defense...  
BillKo : 12:58 pm : link
...so it's not like the have dramatically outperformed the offense - and the offense has had more injuries.
Glazer doesn't make shit up  
JonC : 12:59 pm : link
RE: Wonder if Raiders clean house if Patrick Graham  
Bruner4329 : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16301597 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
would be an option.


Are you freakin serious, The guy with the bend don't break defense. Do you not remember how many times his freakin defense gave up winning drives at the end of games with his passive play calling. Man some people have no memory.
RE: Wink has to go, the Giants defense is bad, they seem to be too soft.  
OBJRoyal : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16301625 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Look at what the defense has given up game by game, especially in the 4th qtr. The defense lost the Jets, Buffalo games.


It’d be nice if the offense could help out!! You know, get a QB who can score points
RE: ...  
ThomasG : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16301612 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Jay is only scratching the surface of dysfunction under Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll with this report.

Meanwhile here on the Giants sideline in wake of that report: Tim McDonnell spoke with Wink Martindale. Then McDonnell filled in John Mara. Then Mara addressed both Schoen and Daboll at the 45 yard line.

Stay tuned.


Timmy passing notes in home room.
RE: Wink has to go, the Giants defense is bad, they seem to be too soft.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16301625 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Look at what the defense has given up game by game, especially in the 4th qtr. The defense lost the Jets, Buffalo games.



With your undying support of Daniel Jones and your comment about the defense....... Are you Bobby Johnson's burner!?
RE: Glazer doesn't make shit up  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16301653 JonC said:
Quote:
.


#JayKnew
2023 Season has become a nightmare  
nyjuggernaut2 : 1:01 pm : link
The funny thing is that when Daboll was obviously  
Essex : 1:03 pm : link
dressing down wink on sideline in cowboys game, people on this site were literally saying there was nothing to see. Just a coach talking to his coordinators
There’s no question the offense has put the D  
GiantTuff1 : 1:04 pm : link
in worst position this year as the O has been an abomination.

But also gotta look at Harbaugh's parting of ways with Wink. There’s a trend forming here.

I don’t think this looks like a scapegoat situation. I think there are fundamental disagreements with Wink or personality clashes.
I was  
g56blue10 : 1:05 pm : link
Really excited to get wink. Love an an aggressive that dictates play. One problem I see though is his inability to adjust. It’s one style of defense regardless of personnel or match up.

Let’s also remember this would be the 2nd time he is mutually moving on. I think it’s always good to look at patterns when trying to figure out who’s at fault. It seems like wink might have a problem working with head coaches
Little bit better pass  
SomeFan : 1:05 pm : link
and that could have been 6 for Hyatt
When the Giants were hyping up there season  
ghost718 : 1:07 pm : link
you heard a lot things about Martindale in regards to the players they had or recently acquired.Wink this,Wink that,Wink loves this guy

A little more than half way through the season,and you could be hearing "Wink Stinks" at the water cooler.

Things change pretty fast

Post above on Wrong thread  
SomeFan : 1:07 pm : link
In any case, this “report” is so vague it is a nothing at this point.
RE: Post above on Wrong thread  
Essex : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16301681 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In any case, this “report” is so vague it is a nothing at this point.


Jay Glazer doesn’t make things up. Plus, you saw it on the sideline
Glazer  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:18 pm : link
is usually on top of things.

Interesting timing with the bye coming up.

Daboll has been really poor so perhaps some scapegoating also at play.
25 and 29 both took outside angle  
M.S. : 1:20 pm : link

On that quick pass to the left
RE: If true, the saddest news of the season.  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16301598 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
I love Wink and his D


Why? It sucked last year, this year they gave him all the tools he wanted and then some, and it has sucked worse.
Wink was around Harbaugh  
BigBlueCane : 1:20 pm : link
And others long enough. He knows nonsense when he sees it.

His unit hasn't been very good for much of the year until the tackling improved but...
Defense hasnt been great  
CV36 : 1:22 pm : link
But when the offense has been 3 and out as many times as this offense has been, no defense will be great. As bad as this offense has been all year and he wants Winks head. Fix the offense and give wink a chance to do what he does
Winks D hasn't been good  
ZogZerg : 1:24 pm : link
No big loss
RE: The Giants are ranked #28 on defense...  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16301651 BillKo said:
Quote:
...so it's not like the have dramatically outperformed the offense - and the offense has had more injuries.


This is a good point but you have to wonder how much their rankings are due to the offense's inability to stay on the field.
I won’t pretend to know who’s fault this is if true  
Mike from Ohio : 1:26 pm : link
But it is up to Daboll to keep everyone rowing in the same direction or move someone out if they are a malcontent. He’s the head coach, so getting this situation resolved and keeping the team together is Daboll’s responsibility.

I have continued to believe Daboll will be back next year, but if there is going to be drama with the staff the rest of the year Schoen needs to consider letting him go. This isn’t what you want from a guy coaching at this level.
Martindale has held up his end  
jeff57 : 1:26 pm : link
Better than Daboll/Kafka have held up theirs. Why is he the fall guy?
I  
Toth029 : 1:27 pm : link
Do think Wink is too opinionated for someone like Daboll. I am a big fan of his but do understand the situation.

His defenses haven't been consistently great but they've been destroyed by injuries the last season and a half. Look who they played at corner last year and won a playoff game with it. Look who was playing middle linebacker. It was not good yet Wink and the position coaches did a great job.

Curious who is potentially going to join in at DC next. Jerome Henderson makes sense but does Daboll agree.
RE: I was  
FStubbs : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16301666 g56blue10 said:
Quote:
Really excited to get wink. Love an an aggressive that dictates play. One problem I see though is his inability to adjust. It’s one style of defense regardless of personnel or match up.

Let’s also remember this would be the 2nd time he is mutually moving on. I think it’s always good to look at patterns when trying to figure out who’s at fault. It seems like wink might have a problem working with head coaches


We don't dictate play though. Nobody's scared of this defense.
My biggest issue with Wink  
Gmen703 : 1:37 pm : link
Is the number of times KT drops back in coverage. I get that it's part of the scheme, but we need the best pass rusher to rush the QB.

That and we can't defend the screen.
