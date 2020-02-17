NY Giants vs. New England Patriots Post-Game Discussion

Evident we need help in many positions. The positivity and enthusiasm i had last season is gone. I wanted light at the end of the tunnel with a sound coaching staff that will help rebuild this team and I lost it.
We might not win another game this season. The Rams game at home in Week 17 is a possibility if the Rams are out of it for sure, but the game in 2 weeks at home on MNF against GB is gonna be a toughie. They've got New Orleans on the road after that followed by the Eagles in Philly---a game that will likely wind up like the Dallas game in Dallas.
I do love how many assume if we draft top 3, we are getting a stud at QB. Mahomes went 10th. Allen & LJax went in the 20s.
Mahomes and Allen were deemed physical freaks coming into draft. Mahomes and Jackson went to ready to win teams that were already sustainably winning.
Giants are a mild dumpster fire of an organization.
And yet they were still drafted outside of the top 3. The quality of the teams they went to is irrelevant. We now know what they are and if the draft were revised they would go much higher. The point remains - we don't know today where the top QBs will actually be picked in this Spring's draft. Maye, Daniels, Williams could all be busts. Nix could be great. We don't know.
Giants sixth. Fell behind Commanders. Would actually be behind Bucs if they had the same number of games (good news is Bucs play Carolina next week, so hopefully they get 5th win). Stay ahead of Tenn. (tied) based on SOS. Be even with Chargers on SOS if they lose (likely). Need Rams to beat Arizona, and Bears to beat Vikings (keeps Giants hopes to get ahead of them alive with a second Bears win).
Forgot the Jets are 4-7 too, the Giants would be close to even with them on SOS if they lose next week.
All you guys celebrating these two wins, enjoy watch Williams, Maye or Daniels in DC for the next 15 years.
So you’ll ignore Eli, Peyton, Elway, Marino, etc. all going #1 as evidence that there’s value in taking a franchise QB #1? Heck use Brady as the sample and we should just wait to find our guy in the late rounds.
Marino was drafted in the 20s. The Jets drafted Ken O’Brien instead of him.
RE: So, the Patriot postgame is completely lamenting
Who has changed their POV because of something someone else said in this thread. There’s no debate. People will root for the outcome they want and that’s it. There’s no point in trying to convince anyone that their position is wrong. It’s not.
I laid down on the couch on a cold nasty November day and got a win. And the defense led the way. The qb showed once again he belongs. I will take today and run. Daboll and the giants are showing some stuff and I for one will take that silver lining.
Get to 5-8. Keep this going ,why the hell cant we orchestrate a little late season magic and salvage things. It happens all the time. Why not nyg. Keep it going.
I said it 10 times all week, even if you do believe in dabol before these last two wins, you really needed to see this team pick itself off the mat this season. And they have. This bodes well for the future.
So you’ll ignore Eli, Peyton, Elway, Marino, etc. all going #1 as evidence that there’s value in taking a franchise QB #1? Heck use Brady as the sample and we should just wait to find our guy in the late rounds.
I do love how many assume if we draft top 3, we are getting a stud at QB. Mahomes went 10th. Allen & LJax went in the 20s.
Allen went 7th overall. Which is where we are slated, at the moment.
Sure, but the top 6 teams in that draft were not looking for QBs. The Bears will or trade the pick to someone who is. The Cardinals will. The Patriots will. The Commanders will. The Jets will. So right now four of the five teams in front of the Giants will want a QB. And the fifth is the Bears, who might want one. The Bucs will, but they have the Jets and Carolina, so they would likely have to jump the Giants.
Then you have the Saints, Raiders, Falcons and maybe Broncos who will all likely be interested in trading up for a QB. There are a lot more teams desperate for QBs this year than in 2018.
That’s the craziest part of that nonsense. It doesn’t mean shit the following year. Heck, what the Giants did last season didn’t mean shit this year.
I can understand players and coaches wanting to win, but fans should be able to see the bigger picture.
We can play this debate all day long. You’re right these wins don’t apply to next season, but if you’re gonna sit here and tell me that going 3-14 or 2-15 isn’t concerning or isn’t a bad sign that the staff in place is overmatched, I don’t know what to tell you.
If you wanna believe in dabol, you need to see wins here. Don’t tell me that you’d be a firm believer in the staff if they went 2-15 this season and lost to the dregs of the nfl along the way. That’s just insane.
Also, the season isn’t over yet. You telling me if this team gets the six and eight, and you have a faint glimmer of playoff hope, you’re gonna be mad?
Win next week.
I want to be able to get our QB as much as anyone..
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
Doesn't matter. Today's win was the key to the draft possibilities. Which of the five teams ahead of the Giants will get to 5 wins? Maybe the Bears. And the Jets could jump ahead based on strength of schedule.
Well said. The Giants need a coach who can have some stability. Going 2-15 would have gotten him fired.
Well said. The Giants need a coach who can have some stability. Going 2-15 would have gotten him fired.
Same people rooting for a loss would be lambasting Daboll for losing the game. They were also probably the same people saying it would be an ugly loss because of BB against DeVito.
We can play this debate all day long. You’re right these wins don’t apply to next season, but if you’re gonna sit here and tell me that going 3-14 or 2-15 isn’t concerning or isn’t a bad sign that the staff in place is overmatched, I don’t know what to tell you.
If you wanna believe in dabol, you need to see wins here. Don’t tell me that you’d be a firm believer in the staff if they went 2-15 this season and lost to the dregs of the nfl along the way. That’s just insane.
Also, the season isn’t over yet. You telling me if this team gets the six and eight, and you have a faint glimmer of playoff hope, you’re gonna be mad?
Win next week.
Playoffs??!?!!!!!!!!! [Jim Mora GIF/] You can’t be serious. The Giants were outgained today by those two horrendous quarterbacks.
So people believe in the staff because the trio of Sam Howell, Mac Jones, and Bailey Zappe spent 8 quarters handing the Giants the football? These games aren’t indicative of anything. The Giants just made less mistakes and won against atrocious opponents. That’s it.
So you’ll ignore Eli, Peyton, Elway, Marino, etc. all going #1 as evidence that there’s value in taking a franchise QB #1? Heck use Brady as the sample and we should just wait to find our guy in the late rounds.
Dan Marino was drafted #27.
This gets really old. Lets go through the last 30 years of NFL drafts and see how many QBs picked in the top 5 have become franchise QBs compared to guys picked in the last 15 picks of the first round or later. Heck, Bart Star was drafted in the 17th round, so let's just keep signing undrafted free agents.
How do you know? And why can't the Giants use those four top 100 picks to maneuver up?
No one is going to trade down unless they get this AND next year's firsts - to start. Virtually every team ahead of the Giants is going to be looking for a QB. The asking prices will be extremely high this year.
the team actually showed some type of sustainable improvement that could carry on to next year. Instead, they’ve won two awful games versus two other awful teams. The Giants we’ve seen the past two weeks will still likely get obliterated versus any good team.
We’ve lost very valuable draft position and gained nothing of value.
The wins last season are likely to be more costly than any win this season down the stretch.
This a great point. The wins at the end of last year ended up blinding the front office to what this team was, and lead to some very bad decisions. Wins are good as long as you understand every win is not the same, and you are not lead to a false sense of security like last year.
I don’t think anyone is overvaluing these wins like the team did last year. At least I hope not.
How do you know? And why can't the Giants use those four top 100 picks to maneuver up?
No one is going to trade down unless they get this AND next year's firsts - to start. Virtually every team ahead of the Giants is going to be looking for a QB. The asking prices will be extremely high this year.
We gave up a huge ransom for Eli and nobody was complaining about it after the 2007 Superbowl.
That’s the craziest part of that nonsense. It doesn’t mean shit the following year. Heck, what the Giants did last season didn’t mean shit this year.
I can understand players and coaches wanting to win, but fans should be able to see the bigger picture.
We can play this debate all day long. You’re right these wins don’t apply to next season, but if you’re gonna sit here and tell me that going 3-14 or 2-15 isn’t concerning or isn’t a bad sign that the staff in place is overmatched, I don’t know what to tell you.
If you wanna believe in dabol, you need to see wins here. Don’t tell me that you’d be a firm believer in the staff if they went 2-15 this season and lost to the dregs of the nfl along the way. That’s just insane.
Also, the season isn’t over yet. You telling me if this team gets the six and eight, and you have a faint glimmer of playoff hope, you’re gonna be mad?
Win next week.
Yes. The dopamine hit 6-8 will give you isn’t worth it
How do you know? And why can't the Giants use those four top 100 picks to maneuver up?
No one is going to trade down unless they get this AND next year's firsts - to start. Virtually every team ahead of the Giants is going to be looking for a QB. The asking prices will be extremely high this year.
I'm not convinced right now the Cardinals or Bears will pick a QB. Patriots? Perhaps. They have four top 100 picks. They have ammo to move up, if necessary. Maye, Williams and Daniels aren't going 1 thru 3.
This team needed 9 turnovers and horrendous QB play to win their last two games against dregs of the league.
There really is nothing here besides two garbage wins against garbage teams who have quit on their seasons. The Giants almost lost both these games.
And the Giants could have just as easily beat the Bills and Jets. Could have lost to the Cardinals. They are where they should be. They'll have a high pick. I could see them finishing 4-13. It'll be fine.
I do love how many assume if we draft top 3, we are getting a stud at QB. Mahomes went 10th. Allen & LJax went in the 20s.
Allen went 7th overall. Which is where we are slated, at the moment.
Sure, but the top 6 teams in that draft were not looking for QBs.
Two of those six teams did draft a QB (Mayfield and Darnold) What do you mean that they were not looking for a QB?
Two of the six did. This year ALL five teams currently ahead of the Giants (4 for sure) will be looking for QBs, not two. Plus a few more right behind the Giants will too, which will drive up the package needed to trade up. If only two teams ahead of the Giants wanted a QB it wouln't matter. That's not the case this year. That is my point.
This team needed 9 turnovers and horrendous QB play to win their last two games against dregs of the league.
There really is nothing here besides two garbage wins against garbage teams who have quit on their seasons. The Giants almost lost both these games.
And the Giants could have just as easily beat the Bills and Jets. Could have lost to the Cardinals. They are where they should be. They'll have a high pick. I could see them finishing 4-13. It'll be fine.
What you just said is completely different than what I asked about. Did you think Allen was the first QB selected in 2018?
The Giants gave up a ransom to get Eli and it was well worth it. If Schoen and Daboll see a guy they want then you package what you need and you don’t look back. QB is the most important position on the field. The last few years have shown us the consequences what happens when you just wait and take who is still around.
So how do you correlate last year’s playoff season to this year’s debacle thus far as it relates to the future of this team? I’m struggling with how these last two wins when the season has long been over are good signs for the future; especially given that the playoff team from last year has better players and this team has been really bad.
And that is this: they're on the hook for a lot of money to Jones next season. Drafting a QB high in round one would make them look very, very stupid. There's a good chance these wins are just costing them the chance to draft a WR or OL.
It's going to be interesting what the media message is with Jones's post-surgery recovery. If we start hearing how strong he's looking in January/February it could be a look into the front office mindset to run it back with Daniel.
And that is this: they're on the hook for a lot of money to Jones next season. Drafting a QB high in round one would make them look very, very stupid. There's a good chance these wins are just costing them the chance to draft a WR or OL.
It's going to be interesting what the media message is with Jones's post-surgery recovery. If we start hearing how strong he's looking in January/February it could be a look into the front office mindset to run it back with Daniel.
This is silly. There will be stories about how hard he is working and well he is recovering because he is the QB of this team and it is a story. What would you expect them to report…Jones took another day off from rehab to binge Real Housewives?
We will absolutely hear Jones is recovering well and working hard. That will tell us nothing about their plans for the draft. Why would you expect them to broadcast their plans for the draft several months in advance?
And that is this: they're on the hook for a lot of money to Jones next season. Drafting a QB high in round one would make them look very, very stupid. There's a good chance these wins are just costing them the chance to draft a WR or OL.
It's going to be interesting what the media message is with Jones's post-surgery recovery. If we start hearing how strong he's looking in January/February it could be a look into the front office mindset to run it back with Daniel.
Schoen and Daboll will be cleaning out their offices in January 2025 if they stupidly stick with Jones. I may be wrong, but I would like to think they are smarter than that.
Daboll. If the Giants start off poorly next year is a 10-7 win against the patriots going to keep his seat from getting hot?
I for one, would love to stop having to think about if losing is best for the franchise. The best way to do that is to get a franchise QB. The best chance of that is picking as high as possible so you can get your top guy. Sure they can trade up, but someone has to want to trade up and that’s using resources that could go toward other positions.
Sitting through this disaster of a season not coming away with a franchise QB would be an abject disaster.
Always want to chat about worst case scenarios like firing coaches. Those guys are so stupid and classless that two of them hung up on Carl Banks a few weeks ago, I'll never forgive them for that.
Daboll is not getting sacked, if there is some adjustments to be made within the coaching staff they will address that after the final game of the season.
Joe Schoen and Barndon Brown are also not getting sacked, although Brandon may be considered for a GM position elsewhere in the league (I want him to stay with Big Blue, but if he gets a chance to excel on his own he should take it).
What needs to be done is that the co-owners need to stay out of the front office. Their only job is to pay the salaries. Gettleman also needs to be dismissed as an advisor of any sort!
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
Doesn't matter. Today's win was the key to the draft possibilities. Which of the five teams ahead of the Giants will get to 5 wins? Maybe the Bears. And the Jets could jump ahead based on strength of schedule.
I had the Giants at 4-13 after the first Dallas game, do I get a prize?
Any shot at a top 3 pick is gone. It’s a 3 player draft the way I see it: Williams, Harrison, and Maye. Should Schoen and Daboll want one of those 2 QB’s in particular, it’s pretty much assured they will need to surrender future 1’s to get them. That’s the damage these last 2 meaningless wins have done.
probably one winnable game the rest of the way and even then that’s 50/50.
Those who want to tank will likely get it
Why would it be hard for Schoen to tell Mara he believed the exact same thing as Mara did? I can promise you John Mara’s view when the season is over will not be “only an idiot would have thought Daniel Jones could be an NFL QB.”
The conspiracy theories are starting to get out of hand around here.
And that is this: they're on the hook for a lot of money to Jones next season. Drafting a QB high in round one would make them look very, very stupid. There's a good chance these wins are just costing them the chance to draft a WR or OL.
It's going to be interesting what the media message is with Jones's post-surgery recovery. If we start hearing how strong he's looking in January/February it could be a look into the front office mindset to run it back with Daniel.
This is silly. There will be stories about how hard he is working and well he is recovering because he is the QB of this team and it is a story. What would you expect them to report…Jones took another day off from rehab to binge Real Housewives?
We will absolutely hear Jones is recovering well and working hard. That will tell us nothing about their plans for the draft. Why would you expect them to broadcast their plans for the draft several months in advance?
Because they care a lot about getting fan buy in and seeing the stage for what they think the fans want to see. Why would the owner come out and speak well of Jones during a contract negotiation, for example?
Conversely, maybe we start hearing that they "want to take it slow with Jones", or that the neck continues to be a concern. I would interpret that as laying the foundation for a pivot away from him: "We still believe in Daniel as the franchise QB, but the injuries forced our hand."
It was also a miserable day for them to play, but thank goodness Tommy D and the Giants got their second dub in a row. Stack 'em up boys!
Dexy needs to rest up during the bye, and X doesn't need to go back to Mexico like last season. Chill, heal up, then come back to beat Green Bay!
How do you know? And why can't the Giants use those four top 100 picks to maneuver up?
No one is going to trade down unless they get this AND next year's firsts - to start. Virtually every team ahead of the Giants is going to be looking for a QB. The asking prices will be extremely high this year.
We gave up a huge ransom for Eli and nobody was complaining about it after the 2007 Superbowl.
You don't think Rivers or Big Ben could have won the SB with those teams?
How do you know? And why can't the Giants use those four top 100 picks to maneuver up?
No one is going to trade down unless they get this AND next year's firsts - to start. Virtually every team ahead of the Giants is going to be looking for a QB. The asking prices will be extremely high this year.
We gave up a huge ransom for Eli and nobody was complaining about it after the 2007 Superbowl.
You don't think Rivers or Big Ben could have won the SB with those teams?
Those Steeler and Charger teams were better than what Eli played with. Look how many HOFers Rivers played with or how many top 5 defenses Ben had.
I am now very glad we won…..I’m not going to fret over what slot we pick in the draft any longer…..besides, we are hit or miss picking in round one, so let the chips fall where they may…..
I’m more excited watching our Italian Stallion, Tommy DeVito, grow as a QB. He knows how to use Jalin Hyatt. I’m sure he will learn how to get rid of the ball faster with experience. I want to see all our young players grow and have success like Banks and McFadden.
Play that out. The Giants would purposefully put out information that would tell the public what they plan to do in the draft just to get fan “buy-in?”
Mara came out and said what he said during negotiations because he through he was helping. Same thing as when he thought he was helping when he publicly called out the coaches for not seeing the brilliance of Jerrel Jernigan, or claimed the team was fixed after last season.
John Mara says stupid things because he doesn’t understand football and he is not a football guy. He is not an evil genius running a Machiavellian scheme behind the scenes. Nothing in his history with this franchise would suggest that.
RE: RE: If the Giants aren’t able to get a franchise QB
This draft, Schoen and Daboll won’t be here past 2025.
Again, speculative bullshit.
So is what you’re posting. So was your Jayden Daniels scouting report.
It’s speculative, but it’s certainly not bullshit. If the Giants start off 0-3 next year, their seats get hot. If they finish with 6 wins or less next year they’re not going to keep their jobs absent the safety net of having a rookie QB.
probably one winnable game the rest of the way and even then that’s 50/50.
Those who want to tank will likely get it
Again, the damage is already done.
These quarterbacks aren't going 1-3.
They have all shown much more as a QB than Richardson had last year. Where did he go? QBs going 1, 2, 3 has, I think, only happened once. But this year is a perfect storm where need (desperation) matches up with talent. It could very easily happen.
They have all shown much more as a QB than Richardson had last year. Where did he go? QBs going 1, 2, 3 has, I think, only happened once. But this year is a perfect storm where need (desperation) matches up with talent. It could very easily happen.
This. At the minimum three of them are going in the top 4 or 5 barring a serious injury or getting arrested between now and April.
Play that out. The Giants would purposefully put out information that would tell the public what they plan to do in the draft just to get fan “buy-in?”
Mara came out and said what he said during negotiations because he through he was helping. Same thing as when he thought he was helping when he publicly called out the coaches for not seeing the brilliance of Jerrel Jernigan, or claimed the team was fixed after last season.
John Mara says stupid things because he doesn’t understand football and he is not a football guy. He is not an evil genius running a Machiavellian scheme behind the scenes. Nothing in his history with this franchise would suggest that.
I'm not suggesting any of this is genius. I'm suggesting this is all borne out of abject stupidity and a need to be liked. I think it's going to be important to Mara that the Giants aren't booed when and after they announce they're drafting something other than a QB in round one.
I'm trying to see this through Mara's eyes. None of this is what I would do. If I were running the Giants Jones would never put the uniform on again.
If you look at mock drafts, there's 5-6 QB's going in the first round. This idea that we're doomed and can't still get a QB is stupid. NFL teams have no clue how to draft QB's too so we don't need the 1st or 2nd overall to get a good one. Obviously it'd be most ideal to guarantee ourselves the QB of choice but not sure that was ever realistic.
again, are you happy the Giants won today or are you mad?
I am happy they won, but I also realize it was not in the best interest of the team. I understand that what I root for doesn’t influence the outcome of the game.
But if I was disappointed that they won a game in a lost year that may make winning int he future more difficult , should I stop being a fan? Why would me caring more about the long term future of this team than the short term future make me less “worthy” of being a fan?
Again, why do you determine who should and should not be a Giants fan? How delusional are you that that is your role or that you are in any way qualified to decide that?
again, are you happy the Giants won today or are you mad?
I have been bleeding with and cheering for this team since you were nothing more than a 2am drunk dial. You aren’t going to tell me or anyone else who should and not be fans of this team you pompous little shit.
And that is this: they're on the hook for a lot of money to Jones next season. Drafting a QB high in round one would make them look very, very stupid.
Lol. Drafting a QB in round 1 would show they realized they made a mistake and are trying to fix it.
All you’re doing is bitching for the sake of bitching. You’re going to whine if they run it back with Jones and take a WR (or whatever non QB) and you’ll also whine if they take a QB.
You’re ridiculous.
I'm going to keep bitching about the mistake they made because it was that stupid. You had to be a moron to think paying Jones was a good idea, and the cost of that error will impact next year and the year after if they decide to move on. If they don't decide to move on, it impacts them as well.
They deserve to have their feet continually held to the fire for paying a backup level player $160M over 4 years.
Any reporter with their salt will blowtorch ownership and the front office for this all offseason.
The Giants pick too low to get Williams, Maye, or Daniels, so Schoen trades up for Bo Nix. BBI would just explode.
Schoen is going to zero in on a particular QB, one that he really believes in. I don't believe it will be Bo Nix, but I could be mistaken.
Having a high draft pick reduces the draft cost of getting that QB, i.e. not having to trade picks to move up the board.
He played well today . More turnovers from the D. I don’t root for losses . But others can. That’s their decision as fans. DeVito is trying to win a game for his team and you. He’s shown he belongs in the league .
As far as the draft. 5-12 is going to give you a chance to get a very good player . The extra second might get the QB you desire . But word of caution : every college QB that you mention, has to date played against minor league football . DeVito has been playing against major league and in my opinion he’s done just as well as the number 1 pick in last year’s draft . In similar circumstances .
If you look at mock drafts, there's 5-6 QB's going in the first round. This idea that we're doomed and can't still get a QB is stupid. NFL teams have no clue how to draft QB's too so we don't need the 1st or 2nd overall to get a good one. Obviously it'd be most ideal to guarantee ourselves the QB of choice but not sure that was ever realistic.
It’s not getting A QB. It’s getting THE QB. And again, if Schoen sees it as I do, it’s Maye/Williams, then everybody else. We now likely need to trade the farm to get either of those 2.
Because he’s hoping they don’t find Jones’ replacement so he can still be right
Again, missing the point completely and still being a complete asshole everything.
Pot meet kettle.
Who doesn’t remember you mocking posters less than a year ago with “Jones is going to be the QB for a long time, deal with it”. Only for them to be looking for his replacement. Notice there was no denial. Your point is you don’t want a QB so you’re actively rooting against the betterment of the franchise so that you can hope to be right about Daniel Jones. Being a Daniel Jones fan first and a Giants fan second makes you a shitty fan. See how it can work both ways?
And that is this: they're on the hook for a lot of money to Jones next season. Drafting a QB high in round one would make them look very, very stupid.
Lol. Drafting a QB in round 1 would show they realized they made a mistake and are trying to fix it.
All you’re doing is bitching for the sake of bitching. You’re going to whine if they run it back with Jones and take a WR (or whatever non QB) and you’ll also whine if they take a QB.
You’re ridiculous.
I'm going to keep bitching about the mistake they made because it was that stupid. You had to be a moron to think paying Jones was a good idea, and the cost of that error will impact next year and the year after if they decide to move on. If they don't decide to move on, it impacts them as well.
They deserve to have their feet continually held to the fire for paying a backup level player $160M over 4 years.
Any reporter with their salt will blowtorch ownership and the front office for this all offseason.
JFC! You think the mistake was THAT stupid and you’ll “continue to bitch about it”. yet a few weeks ago you also said daboll/schoen were “part of the solution”.
If they made such a bad decision about the guy who plays the most important position on the field, how on earth could you possibly trust them to be part of the solution?
And that is this: they're on the hook for a lot of money to Jones next season. Drafting a QB high in round one would make them look very, very stupid.
Lol. Drafting a QB in round 1 would show they realized they made a mistake and are trying to fix it.
All you’re doing is bitching for the sake of bitching. You’re going to whine if they run it back with Jones and take a WR (or whatever non QB) and you’ll also whine if they take a QB.
You’re ridiculous.
I'm going to keep bitching about the mistake they made because it was that stupid. You had to be a moron to think paying Jones was a good idea, and the cost of that error will impact next year and the year after if they decide to move on. If they don't decide to move on, it impacts them as well.
They deserve to have their feet continually held to the fire for paying a backup level player $160M over 4 years.
Any reporter with their salt will blowtorch ownership and the front office for this all offseason.
JFC! You think the mistake was THAT stupid and you’ll “continue to bitch about it”. yet a few weeks ago you also said daboll/schoen were “part of the solution”.
If they made such a bad decision about the guy who plays the most important position on the field, how on earth could you possibly trust them to be part of the solution?
You’re the one obsessed with me. You’ve made up that I’m not a real Giants fan, and that I’ve disappeared from the board when the Giants are winning.
So you can call people shitty fans but saying you’re a Daniel Jones fan first makes me the idiot?
Do you see how stupid and hypocritical you sound? Youre everything you accuse everyone else of being. You’ve spent the better part of 5 years telling people how they should feel and acting like you’re some superior fan. You’re too dense to even realize most of the time I’m just flipping around how you act towards people and throwing it back on you. You constantly make shit up and then claim everyone is obsessed with you when they point out you’re wrong.
For the betterment of the board, get a fucking mirror and pull your head out of your ass.
I do love how many assume if we draft top 3, we are getting a stud at QB. Mahomes went 10th. Allen & LJax went in the 20s.
Zach Wilson went #2.
Literally nobody is suggesting what SFGF said. Picking 2nd means only that Schoen and Daboll have a great shot at getting exactly who they want without trading away a haul of draft picks. It doesn’t mean that guy will be a superstar.
It’s not about the fact that if you’re top 5 or top 3 or top 1 you get a slam dunk, grand slam franchise altering QB… the draft (especially at the QB position) always comes with risk.
It’s about the fact that since the Giants will be presumably in the draft QB market they control their own fate sitting as close to the top of the draft as possible. They get to take “their guy” and not gamble more assets to get him.
I like that option a lot more than HOPING he falls to them.
We all seem to agree that this team has lots of holes - wouldn’t you rather keep those added draft picks AND give Schoen/Daboll their pick of the QBs???
I am surprised how many people here only watch the Giants and have no idea what happens in football outside of whether the Giants won or lost.
I have seen some posters suggest that the percentage of top 5 QB selections who were not good suggest you should therefore never select a QB in the top 5. We also have posters who suggest you should just pick offensive linemen because that is a safe pick who will solve the line problems, despite our own experiences with that. There are even a few who (seriously)don’t want to draft certain positions from certain college programs because other players at that position 30 years ago were not good, as if a witch put a hex on it.
This site needs an ignore feature so you can block out the emotional football shut ins from people who want to talk football.
I am now very glad we won…..I’m not going to fret over what slot we pick in the draft any longer…..besides, we are hit or miss picking in round one, so let the chips fall where they may…..
I’m more excited watching our Italian Stallion, Tommy DeVito, grow as a QB. He knows how to use Jalin Hyatt. I’m sure he will learn how to get rid of the ball faster with experience. I want to see all our young players grow and have success like Banks and McFadden.
I am surprised how many people here only watch the Giants and have no idea what happens in football outside of whether the Giants won or lost.
I have seen some posters suggest that the percentage of top 5 QB selections who were not good suggest you should therefore never select a QB in the top 5. We also have posters who suggest you should just pick offensive linemen because that is a safe pick who will solve the line problems, despite our own experiences with that. There are even a few who (seriously)don’t want to draft certain positions from certain college programs because other players at that position 30 years ago were not good, as if a witch put a hex on it.
This site needs an ignore feature so you can block out the emotional football shut ins from people who want to talk football.
One of my All-Time favourites, and that’s favorites with the U
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants.
Terrible defense
But boy this win today means so much to me as a Giants fan.
Barf.
The Game.
There's gonna be 5, 1dt round QB's taken. We will get one.
What a momentous win for us guys. Be excited teams won’t be able to stop our culture!!!
I'm very intrigued with what Schoen says tomorrow.
Looks like at least 2 more years of shitty foottball with the $40 million man at the helm...yippee.
Aaron Thomas says otherwise.
We’re running the table. Eagles watch out, fear our O-line.
There was never going to be a lot of points scored today.
The draft will take care of itself
DeVito might develop into a competent backup, but right now he holds the ball much too long. That isn't unexpected given he's a UDFA rookie, but it can be painful to see him miss open receivers.
Okereke, Banks, McFadden, and Hyatt played well.
the Giants didn't "win" this game. The pats lost it and we just happened to be on the other end. Can't think of anyone who played well in this game. Can't even evaluate anyone...wasted day.
Makes the draft more challenging for sure. Very well may cost us picks to move up.
I don’t.
Who is his dude in your scenario?
We’re running the table. Eagles watch out, fear our O-line.
Seven probably gets you in. Just sayin'.........
We’ll pick somebody to help “Daniel”.
Oh glorious.
Looks like at least 2 more years of shitty foottball with the $40 million man at the helm...yippee.
2? I'm expecting 5
Definitely bottom 3 team
If we pick outside of top 3 we will likely remain close to the bottom
we might even be better off taking an OT or an edge rusher. there is no way to know.
go back over the first round drafts for the last 10 years and color each player green (great), orange (good) and red (bust). line 'em up and see what it looks like. i think it will surprise you.
Imagine what they’re doing with DeVito applied to a real prospect like Shadeur, McCarthy, or Daniels
The team has continued to suck since drafting Thomas. Not his fault, but every crap team has a few good players.
Literally no one outside of one or two people in Chicago thought Mitch should’ve gone that high.
And Mahomes got to step onto a loaded roster.
Pretty much my thoughts.
Mahomes and Allen were deemed physical freaks coming into draft. Mahomes and Jackson went to ready to win teams that were already sustainably winning.
Giants are a mild dumpster fire of an organization.
Man, Giants can’t win…lose and people are pissed. Win and people are pissed.
the Giants didn't "win" this game. The pats lost it and we just happened to be on the other end. Can't think of anyone who played well in this game. Can't even evaluate anyone...wasted day.
How many INTs did the get? They caused 2 or 3 fumbles(not recovered.)
Patriots may be the only team with worse QBs than the Giants - oh, and worse WRs.
The same fans would be bitching about Daboll's record next year. The whole myth of tanking makes sport fans so fucking dumb.
The Eagles never needed to tank for a top 3 pick. Plenty of franchises are competitive without needing to hope to lose for a top pick.
Players will always play to win. It's 11/26, stressing about this is a waste of energy. Schoen will need to figure out QB, if he won't he'll be fired. That's his job.
Gold Jacket DeVito has sparked a renaissance of a dynamic offensive juggernaut.
Best thing it happened was it ended in regulations.
In every round for the next decade.
Allen went 7th overall. Which is where we are slated, at the moment.
Josh Allen went 7th.
Mahomes and Allen were deemed physical freaks coming into draft. Mahomes and Jackson went to ready to win teams that were already sustainably winning.
Giants are a mild dumpster fire of an organization.
Agree with everything you said except for “mild”.
two back to back going into the bye
I guess
But we are clearly not a good football team
Fair point.
I felt that way about Joe Judge’s last win of his first season. None of that shit mattered in game 1 of the following season when they embarrassed themselves.
Makes the draft more challenging for sure. Very well may cost us picks to move up.
Two points here Beef;
1) It wasn't meaningless, as you yourself stated with your closing comment.
2) How could you possibly have enjoyed that mess?
Mahomes and Allen were deemed physical freaks coming into draft. Mahomes and Jackson went to ready to win teams that were already sustainably winning.
Giants are a mild dumpster fire of an organization.
And yet they were still drafted outside of the top 3. The quality of the teams they went to is irrelevant. We now know what they are and if the draft were revised they would go much higher. The point remains - we don't know today where the top QBs will actually be picked in this Spring's draft. Maye, Daniels, Williams could all be busts. Nix could be great. We don't know.
Giants sixth. Fell behind Commanders. Would actually be behind Bucs if they had the same number of games (good news is Bucs play Carolina next week, so hopefully they get 5th win). Stay ahead of Tenn. (tied) based on SOS. Be even with Chargers on SOS if they lose (likely). Need Rams to beat Arizona, and Bears to beat Vikings (keeps Giants hopes to get ahead of them alive with a second Bears win).
In every round for the next decade.
You mean like Evan Neal and Josh Ezeudu?
Also, we need to fix our coaching issues.
Giants need a lot of work.
At the very least - Daboll is keeping this team afloat and they'll have something to play for after the bye.
Allen went 7th overall. Which is where we are slated, at the moment.
Yeah, so did Evan Neal
at Saints
at Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
Fair point.
Very important.
Maybe we should hang a “Chase Young Bowl” banner next to the Super Bowl ones, given how much that game is celebrated around here.
You mean like Evan Neal and Josh Ezeudu?
This logic is terrible. Yea fuck it, no more o line because a few picks didn’t work out. Gotta make sure we load up on useless corners and wide receivers.
In every round for the next decade.
The sacks today were on DeVito. He doesn’t get the ball on out fast enough and utilize the crossing routes that are open.
Makes the draft more challenging for sure. Very well may cost us picks to move up.
Two points here Beef;
1) It wasn't meaningless, as you yourself stated with your closing comment.
2) How could you possibly have enjoyed that mess?
Quite right Vincent. Quite right.
Some here are just dying for any wins. I'm rooting for the bigger picture I suppose.
Doesn't make me right.
The point is Jayden Daniels isn’t dropping to 7.
Philatelists rejoice!
Giants sixth. Fell behind Commanders. Would actually be behind Bucs if they had the same number of games (good news is Bucs play Carolina next week, so hopefully they get 5th win). Stay ahead of Tenn. (tied) based on SOS. Be even with Chargers on SOS if they lose (likely). Need Rams to beat Arizona, and Bears to beat Vikings (keeps Giants hopes to get ahead of them alive with a second Bears win).
Forgot the Jets are 4-7 too, the Giants would be close to even with them on SOS if they lose next week.
All you guys celebrating these two wins, enjoy watch Williams, Maye or Daniels in DC for the next 15 years.
Drew Brees (2nd round 32)
Aaron Rodgers (1st round 24)
Russell Wilson (3rd round 75)
Nick Foles (3rd round 88)
Caleb Williams will bust.
Maye might be good.
NYG have lots of needs. This QB wailing is pathetic.
So you’ll ignore Eli, Peyton, Elway, Marino, etc. all going #1 as evidence that there’s value in taking a franchise QB #1? Heck use Brady as the sample and we should just wait to find our guy in the late rounds.
at Saints
at Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
idk outside of the eagles, anything's with possible the other 3 middling teams
The #1 pick means jack squat otherwise.
at Saints
at Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
If Phillie doesn’t need a win in the last week, yeah, the NYG will get another great “win”. Guaranteed.
at Saints
at Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
Damage has already been done. If daboll and Schoen want Maye or Williams, it’s virtually assured they’ll need to surrender future 1’s to get them.
That’s the craziest part of that nonsense. It doesn’t mean shit the following year. Heck, what the Giants did last season didn’t mean shit this year.
I can understand players and coaches wanting to win, but fans should be able to see the bigger picture.
If they don't find a QB for next season, then they had better get used to it.
The #1 pick means jack squat otherwise.
Can we stop using the word tank. Tank means intentionally trying to lose. That is not what anyone here is looking for.
Wasting energy over where the Giants draft in November must be exhausting. It'll be on the regime to figure it out. If they won't, they'll be fired.
The good news? Daboll has not lost the locker room.
Get to 5-8. Keep this going ,why the hell cant we orchestrate a little late season magic and salvage things. It happens all the time. Why not nyg. Keep it going.
I said it 10 times all week, even if you do believe in dabol before these last two wins, you really needed to see this team pick itself off the mat this season. And they have. This bodes well for the future.
if you do not... then this was not good.
You mean like Evan Neal and Josh Ezeudu?
Right.
Quote:
Mahomes was drafted 10th overall after Mitch. Remember that.
Drew Brees (2nd round 32)
Aaron Rodgers (1st round 24)
Russell Wilson (3rd round 75)
Nick Foles (3rd round 88)
Caleb Williams will bust.
Maye might be good.
NYG have lots of needs. This QB wailing is pathetic.
So you’ll ignore Eli, Peyton, Elway, Marino, etc. all going #1 as evidence that there’s value in taking a franchise QB #1? Heck use Brady as the sample and we should just wait to find our guy in the late rounds.
Dan Marino was drafted #27.
Allen went 7th overall. Which is where we are slated, at the moment.
Sure, but the top 6 teams in that draft were not looking for QBs. The Bears will or trade the pick to someone who is. The Cardinals will. The Patriots will. The Commanders will. The Jets will. So right now four of the five teams in front of the Giants will want a QB. And the fifth is the Bears, who might want one. The Bucs will, but they have the Jets and Carolina, so they would likely have to jump the Giants.
Then you have the Saints, Raiders, Falcons and maybe Broncos who will all likely be interested in trading up for a QB. There are a lot more teams desperate for QBs this year than in 2018.
if you do not... then this was not good.
I’d rather trust them with Caleb than trust them with Bo Nix.
at Saints
at Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
Exactly ....
That’s the craziest part of that nonsense. It doesn’t mean shit the following year. Heck, what the Giants did last season didn’t mean shit this year.
I can understand players and coaches wanting to win, but fans should be able to see the bigger picture.
We can play this debate all day long. You’re right these wins don’t apply to next season, but if you’re gonna sit here and tell me that going 3-14 or 2-15 isn’t concerning or isn’t a bad sign that the staff in place is overmatched, I don’t know what to tell you.
If you wanna believe in dabol, you need to see wins here. Don’t tell me that you’d be a firm believer in the staff if they went 2-15 this season and lost to the dregs of the nfl along the way. That’s just insane.
Also, the season isn’t over yet. You telling me if this team gets the six and eight, and you have a faint glimmer of playoff hope, you’re gonna be mad?
Win next week.
The players and coaches are going to do everything they can to keep their jobs.
Fans who think that Daboll and Schoen are talking behind a closed door about losing so they can get a QB are just fucking stupid.
If we end up picking 7th, then we will just have to give up more to move up and get our guy. That's it..
at Saints
at Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
Doesn't matter. Today's win was the key to the draft possibilities. Which of the five teams ahead of the Giants will get to 5 wins? Maybe the Bears. And the Jets could jump ahead based on strength of schedule.
Get to 5-8. Keep this going ,why the hell cant we orchestrate a little late season magic and salvage things. It happens all the time. Why not nyg. Keep it going.
I said it 10 times all week, even if you do believe in dabol before these last two wins, you really needed to see this team pick itself off the mat this season. And they have. This bodes well for the future.
Well said. The Giants need a coach who can have some stability. Going 2-15 would have gotten him fired.
at Saints
at Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
Exactly ....
Yep…. Giants will be top five pick. The only chance they have in winning is the Rams game and that is stretching it.
It rarely happens. Why? Because going 3-14 usually means you (HC) fucking blow.
The point is Jayden Daniels isn’t dropping to 7.
How do you know? And why can't the Giants use those four top 100 picks to maneuver up?
Drew Brees (2nd round 32)
Aaron Rodgers (1st round 24)
Russell Wilson (3rd round 75)
Nick Foles (3rd round 88)
Caleb Williams will bust.
Maye might be good.
NYG have lots of needs. This QB wailing is pathetic.
Great post
Daniels and McCarthy are the wild cards.
at Saints
at Eagles
vs Rams
vs Eagles
For all of you bitching and moaning about winning today, they likely aren't beating anyone on the remaining schedule.
Exactly ....
Rams currently have 4 wins. They easily could be out of it Week 17 and flying across the country for a game they don't care about.
As for the Eagles, unless they lose two of their next three games, they're most likely not going to be playing starters Week 18.
They nearly beat Buffalo who is better.
Giants are home and playing halfway decent. They can win next week. Sorry guys. Hate to give you bad news..
if you do not... then this was not good.
Great win? Outgained by a 2-win team that missed a 35 yard field goal at the end to send it to overtime? Yeah, it's right up there with upsetting the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Dude is coming off a season where he was named NFL coach of the year and is down to his 3rd string QB.
He isn’t / wasn’t going anywhere.
That is funny, lmao.
Get to 5-8. Keep this going ,why the hell cant we orchestrate a little late season magic and salvage things. It happens all the time. Why not nyg. Keep it going.
I said it 10 times all week, even if you do believe in dabol before these last two wins, you really needed to see this team pick itself off the mat this season. And they have. This bodes well for the future.
Well said. The Giants need a coach who can have some stability. Going 2-15 would have gotten him fired.
Same people rooting for a loss would be lambasting Daboll for losing the game. They were also probably the same people saying it would be an ugly loss because of BB against DeVito.
We can play this debate all day long. You’re right these wins don’t apply to next season, but if you’re gonna sit here and tell me that going 3-14 or 2-15 isn’t concerning or isn’t a bad sign that the staff in place is overmatched, I don’t know what to tell you.
If you wanna believe in dabol, you need to see wins here. Don’t tell me that you’d be a firm believer in the staff if they went 2-15 this season and lost to the dregs of the nfl along the way. That’s just insane.
Also, the season isn’t over yet. You telling me if this team gets the six and eight, and you have a faint glimmer of playoff hope, you’re gonna be mad?
Win next week.
Playoffs??!?!!!!!!!!! [Jim Mora GIF/] You can’t be serious. The Giants were outgained today by those two horrendous quarterbacks.
So people believe in the staff because the trio of Sam Howell, Mac Jones, and Bailey Zappe spent 8 quarters handing the Giants the football? These games aren’t indicative of anything. The Giants just made less mistakes and won against atrocious opponents. That’s it.
Dude is coming off a season where he was named NFL coach of the year and is down to his 3rd string QB.
He isn’t / wasn’t going anywhere.
Going 2-15 would show Daboll is incompetent and lost the locker room. I'd want him fired if he went 2-15.
Quote:
Mahomes was drafted 10th overall after Mitch. Remember that.
Drew Brees (2nd round 32)
Aaron Rodgers (1st round 24)
Russell Wilson (3rd round 75)
Nick Foles (3rd round 88)
Caleb Williams will bust.
Maye might be good.
NYG have lots of needs. This QB wailing is pathetic.
Great post
Why is wanting a QB wailing, while wanting Oline help isn’t? Both positions are well below NFL average. Both need to be fixed immediately before this team can win consistently.
You aren’t a hero for wanting the team to draft a different position.
We’ve lost very valuable draft position and gained nothing of value.
This a great point. The wins at the end of last year ended up blinding the front office to what this team was, and lead to some very bad decisions. Wins are good as long as you understand every win is not the same, and you are not lead to a false sense of security like last year.
I don’t think anyone is overvaluing these wins like the team did last year. At least I hope not.
Do you think none of them will get picked in the top 7, or you think none of them is worthy of being picked that high?
The first statement will almost certainly be proven wrong. Not sure what the second one would be based on other than not having watched any of them play.
There really is nothing here besides two garbage wins against garbage teams who have quit on their seasons. The Giants almost lost both these games.
There really is nothing here besides two garbage wins against garbage teams who have quit on their seasons. The Giants almost lost both these games.
And the Giants could have just as easily beat the Bills and Jets. Could have lost to the Cardinals. They are where they should be. They'll have a high pick. I could see them finishing 4-13. It'll be fine.
There really is nothing here besides two garbage wins against garbage teams who have quit on their seasons. The Giants almost lost both these games.
My goodness. It’s one thing if they were playing well, but they were outgained and had half as many first downs as a team using Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as it’s quarterbacks.
Agree. Win,win...wins are why we are fans, we suck so a loss is tolerable in this situation. We could've been 6-6 with Ws over Buf/Jets
There really is nothing here besides two garbage wins against garbage teams who have quit on their seasons. The Giants almost lost both these games.
And the Giants could have just as easily beat the Bills and Jets. Could have lost to the Cardinals. They are where they should be. They'll have a high pick. I could see them finishing 4-13. It'll be fine.
This whole season is garbage
There really is nothing here besides two garbage wins against garbage teams who have quit on their seasons. The Giants almost lost both these games.
My goodness. It’s one thing if they were playing well, but they were outgained and had half as many first downs as a team using Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as it’s quarterbacks.
And what qb did the giants play with?
The Giants gave up a ransom to get Eli and it was well worth it. If Schoen and Daboll see a guy they want then you package what you need and you don’t look back. QB is the most important position on the field. The last few years have shown us the consequences what happens when you just wait and take who is still around.
Get to 5-8. Keep this going ,why the hell cant we orchestrate a little late season magic and salvage things. It happens all the time. Why not nyg. Keep it going.
I said it 10 times all week, even if you do believe in dabol before these last two wins, you really needed to see this team pick itself off the mat this season. And they have. This bodes well for the future.
So how do you correlate last year’s playoff season to this year’s debacle thus far as it relates to the future of this team? I’m struggling with how these last two wins when the season has long been over are good signs for the future; especially given that the playoff team from last year has better players and this team has been really bad.
It's going to be interesting what the media message is with Jones's post-surgery recovery. If we start hearing how strong he's looking in January/February it could be a look into the front office mindset to run it back with Daniel.
It's going to be interesting what the media message is with Jones's post-surgery recovery. If we start hearing how strong he's looking in January/February it could be a look into the front office mindset to run it back with Daniel.
This is silly. There will be stories about how hard he is working and well he is recovering because he is the QB of this team and it is a story. What would you expect them to report…Jones took another day off from rehab to binge Real Housewives?
We will absolutely hear Jones is recovering well and working hard. That will tell us nothing about their plans for the draft. Why would you expect them to broadcast their plans for the draft several months in advance?
It's going to be interesting what the media message is with Jones's post-surgery recovery. If we start hearing how strong he's looking in January/February it could be a look into the front office mindset to run it back with Daniel.
Schoen and Daboll will be cleaning out their offices in January 2025 if they stupidly stick with Jones. I may be wrong, but I would like to think they are smarter than that.
Imagine Schoen looking Mara in the face and saying, JK, Jones isn't it.
Those who want to tank will likely get it
Imagine Schoen looking Mara in the face and saying, JK, Jones isn't it.
Good thing that’s what he gets paid for.
I for one, would love to stop having to think about if losing is best for the franchise. The best way to do that is to get a franchise QB. The best chance of that is picking as high as possible so you can get your top guy. Sure they can trade up, but someone has to want to trade up and that’s using resources that could go toward other positions.
Sitting through this disaster of a season not coming away with a franchise QB would be an abject disaster.
Those who want to tank will likely get it
Again, the damage is already done.
Daboll is not getting sacked, if there is some adjustments to be made within the coaching staff they will address that after the final game of the season.
Joe Schoen and Barndon Brown are also not getting sacked, although Brandon may be considered for a GM position elsewhere in the league (I want him to stay with Big Blue, but if he gets a chance to excel on his own he should take it).
What needs to be done is that the co-owners need to stay out of the front office. Their only job is to pay the salaries. Gettleman also needs to be dismissed as an advisor of any sort!
I had the Giants at 4-13 after the first Dallas game, do I get a prize?
Any shot at a top 3 pick is gone. It’s a 3 player draft the way I see it: Williams, Harrison, and Maye. Should Schoen and Daboll want one of those 2 QB’s in particular, it’s pretty much assured they will need to surrender future 1’s to get them. That’s the damage these last 2 meaningless wins have done.
Those who want to tank will likely get it
Why would it be hard for Schoen to tell Mara he believed the exact same thing as Mara did? I can promise you John Mara’s view when the season is over will not be “only an idiot would have thought Daniel Jones could be an NFL QB.”
The conspiracy theories are starting to get out of hand around here.
He’s winning games with a third string QB and should probably have the Giants in the playoff picture if not for one of those weird Bills/Jets outcomes.
Daboll is a really good coach. They need better players. They won’t be tanking or trying to lose games in order to do that. GTFO with that nonsense.
Because they care a lot about getting fan buy in and seeing the stage for what they think the fans want to see. Why would the owner come out and speak well of Jones during a contract negotiation, for example?
Conversely, maybe we start hearing that they "want to take it slow with Jones", or that the neck continues to be a concern. I would interpret that as laying the foundation for a pivot away from him: "We still believe in Daniel as the franchise QB, but the injuries forced our hand."
Dexy needs to rest up during the bye, and X doesn't need to go back to Mexico like last season. Chill, heal up, then come back to beat Green Bay!
Getting a quarterback (which they might still do) is something they’ll have to discuss as a front office after the season depending on where their draft slot is.
Tanking and purposely losing games is something the Giants will never do.
The last time you guys all cried about it, it turned out that the player you wanted was not nearly as good as they one we got.
Those who want to tank will likely get it
Again, the damage is already done.
These quarterbacks aren't going 1-3.
The argument is that wins don’t help. Agree or disagree with that, but stop purposefully misstating what people are saying so you can come in and play voice of reason with you silly posts.
Letting two more QB needy/desperate teams jump ahead of them. Neither the Pats nor the Commanders have a likely win in the rest of their games.
Again, speculative bullshit.
I’m more excited watching our Italian Stallion, Tommy DeVito, grow as a QB. He knows how to use Jalin Hyatt. I’m sure he will learn how to get rid of the ball faster with experience. I want to see all our young players grow and have success like Banks and McFadden.
GIANTS WIN, GIANTS WIN, GIANTS WIN!
Go root for another team dude. In all seriousness
Mara came out and said what he said during negotiations because he through he was helping. Same thing as when he thought he was helping when he publicly called out the coaches for not seeing the brilliance of Jerrel Jernigan, or claimed the team was fixed after last season.
John Mara says stupid things because he doesn’t understand football and he is not a football guy. He is not an evil genius running a Machiavellian scheme behind the scenes. Nothing in his history with this franchise would suggest that.
Again, speculative bullshit.
So is what you’re posting. So was your Jayden Daniels scouting report.
It’s speculative, but it’s certainly not bullshit. If the Giants start off 0-3 next year, their seats get hot. If they finish with 6 wins or less next year they’re not going to keep their jobs absent the safety net of having a rookie QB.
You're a bully.
Go root for another team dude. In all seriousness
I’ll root for the team I spend thousands of dollars on a year. You can eat a dick.
You're a bully.
Lmao
They have all shown much more as a QB than Richardson had last year. Where did he go? QBs going 1, 2, 3 has, I think, only happened once. But this year is a perfect storm where need (desperation) matches up with talent. It could very easily happen.
This. At the minimum three of them are going in the top 4 or 5 barring a serious injury or getting arrested between now and April.
Go root for another team dude. In all seriousness
The dumbest thing a fan can post, and this guy posts it constantly.
Mara came out and said what he said during negotiations because he through he was helping. Same thing as when he thought he was helping when he publicly called out the coaches for not seeing the brilliance of Jerrel Jernigan, or claimed the team was fixed after last season.
John Mara says stupid things because he doesn’t understand football and he is not a football guy. He is not an evil genius running a Machiavellian scheme behind the scenes. Nothing in his history with this franchise would suggest that.
I'm not suggesting any of this is genius. I'm suggesting this is all borne out of abject stupidity and a need to be liked. I think it's going to be important to Mara that the Giants aren't booed when and after they announce they're drafting something other than a QB in round one.
I'm trying to see this through Mara's eyes. None of this is what I would do. If I were running the Giants Jones would never put the uniform on again.
Nobody cares how you spend your money.
Nobody cares how you spend your money.
Wait I’m not a better fan than anyone else because I pay for season tickets? I thought that’s how it worked??
Wait I’m not a better fan than anyone else because I pay for season tickets? I thought that’s how it worked??
Sorry to burst your bubble.
I am happy they won, but I also realize it was not in the best interest of the team. I understand that what I root for doesn’t influence the outcome of the game.
But if I was disappointed that they won a game in a lost year that may make winning int he future more difficult , should I stop being a fan? Why would me caring more about the long term future of this team than the short term future make me less “worthy” of being a fan?
Again, why do you determine who should and should not be a Giants fan? How delusional are you that that is your role or that you are in any way qualified to decide that?
I have been bleeding with and cheering for this team since you were nothing more than a 2am drunk dial. You aren’t going to tell me or anyone else who should and not be fans of this team you pompous little shit.
Lol. Drafting a QB in round 1 would show they realized they made a mistake and are trying to fix it.
All you’re doing is bitching for the sake of bitching. You’re going to whine if they run it back with Jones and take a WR (or whatever non QB) and you’ll also whine if they take a QB.
You’re ridiculous.
The Giants pick too low to get Williams, Maye, or Daniels, so Schoen trades up for Bo Nix. BBI would just explode.
Pretty much my thoughts.
If by Allen, you mean Josh Allen, he was drafted seventh. And he should have been drafted by us, and instead DG drafted Barkley.
The Giants pick too low to get Williams, Maye, or Daniels, so Schoen trades up for Bo Nix. BBI would just explode.
Schoen is going to zero in on a particular QB, one that he really believes in. I don't believe it will be Bo Nix, but I could be mistaken.
Having a high draft pick reduces the draft cost of getting that QB, i.e. not having to trade picks to move up the board.
So draft position doesn’t matter? I wonder why teams trade up? Are all teams, including the Giants, dumber than you because they think draft position matters?
Two things can be true at once, Ryan. Draft picks bust, and it is better to be able to pick who you want as opposed to who is left when it is your pick.
I think some fans would be miserable no matter what. Why these fans choose to watch the Giants now is beyond me.
As far as the draft. 5-12 is going to give you a chance to get a very good player . The extra second might get the QB you desire . But word of caution : every college QB that you mention, has to date played against minor league football . DeVito has been playing against major league and in my opinion he’s done just as well as the number 1 pick in last year’s draft . In similar circumstances .
I don’t find that surprising at all. You have been a big supporter of this team remaining mediocre if it means never admitting they made a mistake.
And you continue to tell everyone how to think and feel. I don’t know why you can’t understand how offensive and stupid that is, but I guess you can’t learn that.
Have a good night.
It’s not getting A QB. It’s getting THE QB. And again, if Schoen sees it as I do, it’s Maye/Williams, then everybody else. We now likely need to trade the farm to get either of those 2.
I’m saying that rooting for losses is loser type shit. That’s my opinion. And that opinion is shared by a lot on this board.
If you root for losses, that makes you a shitty fan. That’s my opinion. Get over it already
Again, missing the point completely and still being a complete asshole everything.
Again, missing the point completely and still being a complete asshole everything.
Pot meet kettle.
Who doesn’t remember you mocking posters less than a year ago with “Jones is going to be the QB for a long time, deal with it”. Only for them to be looking for his replacement. Notice there was no denial. Your point is you don’t want a QB so you’re actively rooting against the betterment of the franchise so that you can hope to be right about Daniel Jones. Being a Daniel Jones fan first and a Giants fan second makes you a shitty fan. See how it can work both ways?
The fact that you think I’m a Daniel Jones fan first and then a Giants fan not only makes you a complete idiot but it just makes you look so petty. Just stop. Shut the fuck up about it.
I’m saying that rooting for losses is loser type shit. That’s my opinion. And that opinion is shared by a lot on this board.
If you root for losses, that makes you a shitty fan. That’s my opinion. Get over it already
And telling people how to be a fan makes you a shitty fan. I guess this board has a lot of really shitty fans, including you. Just my opinion.
Wait …
When did this happen - I don’t remember either of these franchises purposely losing games … did I miss something???
So you can call people shitty fans but saying you’re a Daniel Jones fan first makes me the idiot?
Do you see how stupid and hypocritical you sound? Youre everything you accuse everyone else of being. You’ve spent the better part of 5 years telling people how they should feel and acting like you’re some superior fan. You’re too dense to even realize most of the time I’m just flipping around how you act towards people and throwing it back on you. You constantly make shit up and then claim everyone is obsessed with you when they point out you’re wrong.
For the betterment of the board, get a fucking mirror and pull your head out of your ass.
So you think that Jets and Browns fans are the only two teams that have a fan base that rooted for their teams to lose to improve their draft slot being that the season was shot?
I'll admit my trust is eroding.
The decision to sign Jones was made in March, so why would your trust only erode in the last few weeks?
Zach Wilson went #2.
Zach Wilson went #2.
Literally nobody is suggesting what SFGF said. Picking 2nd means only that Schoen and Daboll have a great shot at getting exactly who they want without trading away a haul of draft picks. It doesn’t mean that guy will be a superstar.
It’s about the fact that since the Giants will be presumably in the draft QB market they control their own fate sitting as close to the top of the draft as possible. They get to take “their guy” and not gamble more assets to get him.
I like that option a lot more than HOPING he falls to them.
We all seem to agree that this team has lots of holes - wouldn’t you rather keep those added draft picks AND give Schoen/Daboll their pick of the QBs???
Is invisible
If you trust Schoen to pick the right quarterback, isn't the best outcome to have the highest odds of getting his guy?
And isn't it better he only have to use one pick to be in that position, so that he can use his other picks to get other good players?
+1.
I have seen some posters suggest that the percentage of top 5 QB selections who were not good suggest you should therefore never select a QB in the top 5. We also have posters who suggest you should just pick offensive linemen because that is a safe pick who will solve the line problems, despite our own experiences with that. There are even a few who (seriously)don’t want to draft certain positions from certain college programs because other players at that position 30 years ago were not good, as if a witch put a hex on it.
This site needs an ignore feature so you can block out the emotional football shut ins from people who want to talk football.
exactly. Those were my favorite plays of the game.
Yeah. Coughlin's was outstanding. Brown's, I thought was a little too close to a clothes-line tackle penalty. But no flag, so all good.
Did they rule no fumble on the Brown play? It wasn't explained very clearly, or maybe I missed it.
Wasting energy over where the Giants draft in November must be exhausting. It'll be on the regime to figure it out. If they won't, they'll be fired.
The good news? Daboll has not lost the locker room.
+1
I’m more excited watching our Italian Stallion, Tommy DeVito, grow as a QB. He knows how to use Jalin Hyatt. I’m sure he will learn how to get rid of the ball faster with experience. I want to see all our young players grow and have success like Banks and McFadden.
GIANTS WIN, GIANTS WIN, GIANTS WIN!
Amen!
I have seen some posters suggest that the percentage of top 5 QB selections who were not good suggest you should therefore never select a QB in the top 5. We also have posters who suggest you should just pick offensive linemen because that is a safe pick who will solve the line problems, despite our own experiences with that. There are even a few who (seriously)don’t want to draft certain positions from certain college programs because other players at that position 30 years ago were not good, as if a witch put a hex on it.
This site needs an ignore feature so you can block out the emotional football shut ins from people who want to talk football.
One of my All-Time favourites, and that’s favorites with the U