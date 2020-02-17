Draft order (after NYG win over NE)

The first tiebreak for draft order is strength of schedule (SOS)
Numbers in parentheses are the difference (in games) in SOS of NYG relative to other teams. E.g. -4 means NYG has an SOS that is currently 4 games weaker, and a weaker SOS at the end of the season means picking earlier.
1. CAR 1-10 (+1.5) pick traded to CHI
2. NE 2-9 (-2)
3. ARI 2-9 (-4)
4. CHI 3-8 (+9) very likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie
5. WAS 4-8 (+2, see below)
6. NYG 4-8
7. TB 4-7 (+6)
8. NYJ 4-7 (-0.5)
9. TEN 4-7 (-3.5)
10. LAC 4-6 (-0.5)
11. LAR 4-6 (-2.5)
NYG-WAS tiebreak:
--------------------
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak with WAS is determined as follows
NYG: GB (5-6) + NO (5-6) + LV (5-6) Total: 15-18
WAS: CHI (3-8) + ATL (5-6) + DEN (5-5) Total: 13-20
with WAS trending to the weaker SOS (picking ahead).
Live chance? Maybe 5-10 percent?
We’re not getting 4-5 turnovers and there are decent QBs playing for the other team. Jordan Love is getting comfortable and Stafford is back healthy.
Who are they beating?
That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.
the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.
That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.
Like this team did in 2019.
the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.
That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.
Like this team did in 2019.
Yes.
NYG-WAS tiebreak:
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows
NYG: GB (5-6) + NO (5-6) + LV (5-7) Total: 15-19
WAS: CHI (3-8) + ATL (5-6) + DEN (6-5) Total: 14-19
with the worse total picking first.
the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.
That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.
Of course it s not.
My guess is the Giants trade up to get a QB like the Bills did to get Josh Allen.
As much as I want the eagles to lose next week, I don’t see it.
I can see Sirianni playing starters first half.
There are options but a lot depends where order falls. If it’s Bears, Cards, Pats as it is now, not looking good. Giants also won’t be only team looking to move up.
As is if they end up picking 7, the board will be a bit open. WR, Edge, maybe even CB again.
the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.
That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.
Who used the word guarantee?
So, because other teams/GMs missed on QBs with high picks we shouldn't want the highest pick possible?
Are you sure you want to stick with that stance?
No way. He’s coming out.
He's going in the top five. While he has struggled lately - the entire team is in a slide - Maye hasn't gotten less talented.
There is still a good chance Washington picks ahead of the NYG. Assuming a new HC, Daniels to DC isn’t far fetched. That would be the cherry on top of a shit sundae.
Not a great last few weeks for him
He's going in the top five. While he has struggled lately - the entire team is in a slide - Maye hasn't gotten less talented.
Top 3. I could see Harbaugh, if he’s the next coach in Chicago taking him 1 overall with their Panthers pick.
Given where the hype is going around him, he may end up going #1 overall.
EVERY round of the nfl draft. Far as QB is concerned J Allen # 7 P Mahomes #10
J Hurts 2nd Round The list goes on and on. Meanwhile Bryce Young looks meh!
Baker Mayfield same. I say play hard, develop the players that are currently on
the roster and Trust the scouts and GM to do what they’re paid to do.
I can't bring myself to root for the Giants to lose. But, after each of the last 2 wins, I felt a little disappointed their draft position is dropping.
That more difficult/expensive it will be to make this team competitive. This team needs to find a QB in this draft if that means trading up, or getting a guy other teams passed on. Going into next year with DeVito holding down the job until Jones comes back is too depressing to think about right now.
The Giants have their qb and now it appears a very good back qb. The Giants need to look to draft at least 2 olinemen who can start next year. Once Jones gets back the Giants will be a much better team.
😆
Jones blows. He probably is here next year, but it’ll be his last in NY.
NYG-WAS tiebreak:
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows
NYG: GB (5-6) + NO (5-6) + LV (5-7) Total: 15-19
WAS: CHI (3-8) + ATL (5-6) + DEN (6-5) Total: 14-19
with the worse total picking first.
ARI loses to move up to #2. Also corrected the WAS tiebreak.
NYG-WAS tiebreak:
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows
NYG: GB (5-6) + NO (5-6) + LV (5-7) Total: 15-19
WAS: CHI (3-8) + ATL (5-6) + DEN (6-5) Total: 14-19
with the worse total picking first.
Wow, there are so many bad teams! The Giants will have a chance to draft the best olineman available in the 1st and 2nd rounds, they will be the makings of great oline and Daniel Jones will shine.
You must be related to Daniel Jones. FFS
Our last franchise QB was picked #1 overall.
the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.
That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.
Who used the word guarantee?
So, because other teams/GMs missed on QBs with high picks we shouldn't want the highest pick possible?
Are you sure you want to stick with that stance?
You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.
So that is 6-11
haha.. not beating the eagles. Sucks to say, but true...
Here's an idea - watch him play. He plays for LSU and wears #5. LSU stands for Louisiana State University, btw, and they play in the SEC.
Further, for the uninformed, he has totaled 50 TDs this year - 40 passing, 10 running. He's completed 72% of his throws, nearly 12 YPA, and rushed for over 1K yards.
He's quick, fast, has a great release and a terrific arm.
Oh, wait. You were the one who said he had a weak arm, right?
You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.
It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.
You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.
It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.
[Kramer] That’s right [/Kramer]
There are no sure things at any position. The current RT was can’t miss and was picked 7th less than two years ago.
The Jets took a stiff of an OL in the first a few years back also.
And oh hey, remember Erick Flowers?
Every draft is littered with guys like this. Even along the OL.
You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.
It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.
All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.
You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.
You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.
There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.
You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.
It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.
All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.
You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.
You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.
There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.
Having to mortgage future picks to move up in the draft because they beat the shitty ass Patriots and Washington x2 is directly hurting the future for multiple years and 2-3 drafts.
And I see your 2018 draft class and raise you a 2020: Burrow, Tua, and Herbert in the top six.
Not just entirely possible - highly likely. Pretty much a lock.
All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.
You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.
You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.
There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.
Of course, nothing is guaranteed. But I'd rather have the best chance to get the opportunity to draft one of these excellent prospects than think these inconsequential wins mean anything going forward. They don't. They are completely meaningless.
And the cost to move up in the first round can be very expensive. But if you are okay with that with these meaningless wins, well, enjoy them while they last because they won't last long without a real QB.
Here is the most important fact: Jones isn't the answer at QB in a league where you need a high level QB to consistently compete. And this looks like a bumper crop of QB prospects to try to solve that huge problem.
You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.
It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.
All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.
You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.
You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.
There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.
Having to mortgage future picks to move up in the draft because they beat the shitty ass Patriots and Washington x2 is directly hurting the future for multiple years and 2-3 drafts.
And I see your 2018 draft class and raise you a 2020: Burrow, Tua, and Herbert in the top six.
Did we mortgage our future for Eli? No. Chiefs for Mahomes? If you identify the guy and pull off the trade to acquire him, losing a future pick would mean very little.
By bringing up the top 6 you kind of make my point. How far back do you think we’re really falling? They are going to be within striking distance of any trade they may want to make, already sitting with an extra 2nd rounder in hand.
Also, there will very likely be an impact QB other than the top 3. It’s up to Schoen to find that guy if he can’t get his hands on a top pick.
All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.
You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.
You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.
There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.
Of course, nothing is guaranteed. But I'd rather have the best chance to get the opportunity to draft one of these excellent prospects than think these inconsequential wins mean anything going forward. They don't. They are completely meaningless.
And the cost to move up in the first round can be very expensive. But if you are okay with that with these meaningless wins, well, enjoy them while they last because they won't last long without a real QB.
Here is the most important fact: Jones isn't the answer at QB in a league where you need a high level QB to consistently compete. And this looks like a bumper crop of QB prospects to try to solve that huge problem.
What is there to be “ok” with? The last 2 weeks they’ve been a bad team playing worse teams. Some of you act like they’re kicking your puppy because they won a football game.
If it makes you feel any better they probably don’t win more than 1 more game this season in all likelihood. I actually think 4-13 is very possible as I see 4 teams better than them on the schedule, but we’ll see.
Malik Nabers
Dallas Turner
Jared Verse