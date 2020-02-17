Draft order (after NYG win over NE)

The first tiebreak for draft order is strength of schedule (SOS)



Numbers in parentheses are the difference (in games) in SOS of NYG relative to other teams. E.g. -4 means NYG has an SOS that is currently 4 games weaker, and a weaker SOS at the end of the season means picking earlier.



1. CAR 1-10 (+1.5) pick traded to CHI

2. NE 2-9 (-2)

3. ARI 2-9 (-4)

4. CHI 3-8 (+9) very likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie

5. WAS 4-8 (+2, see below)

6. NYG 4-8

7. TB 4-7 (+6)

8. NYJ 4-7 (-0.5)

9. TEN 4-7 (-3.5)

10. LAC 4-6 (-0.5)

11. LAR 4-6 (-2.5)





NYG-WAS tiebreak:

--------------------

Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak with WAS is determined as follows





NYG: GB (5-6) + NO (5-6) + LV (5-6) Total: 15-18

WAS: CHI (3-8) + ATL (5-6) + DEN (5-5) Total: 13-20





with WAS trending to the weaker SOS (picking ahead).