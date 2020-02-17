for display only
Draft order (after NYG win over NE)

ray in arlington : 11/26/2023 5:43 pm
The first tiebreak for draft order is strength of schedule (SOS)

Numbers in parentheses are the difference (in games) in SOS of NYG relative to other teams. E.g. -4 means NYG has an SOS that is currently 4 games weaker, and a weaker SOS at the end of the season means picking earlier.

1. CAR 1-10 (+1.5) pick traded to CHI
2. NE 2-9 (-2)
3. ARI 2-9 (-4)
4. CHI 3-8 (+9) very likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie
5. WAS 4-8 (+2, see below)
6. NYG 4-8
7. TB 4-7 (+6)
8. NYJ 4-7 (-0.5)
9. TEN 4-7 (-3.5)
10. LAC 4-6 (-0.5)
11. LAR 4-6 (-2.5)


NYG-WAS tiebreak:
--------------------
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak with WAS is determined as follows


NYG: GB (5-6) + NO (5-6) + LV (5-6) Total: 15-18
WAS: CHI (3-8) + ATL (5-6) + DEN (5-5) Total: 13-20


with WAS trending to the weaker SOS (picking ahead).
We have a live chance to win three more games  
PatersonPlank : 11/26/2023 7:46 pm : link
Rams, Packers, and Saints. None of those teams are that good, all are beatable
RE: We have a live chance to win three more games  
Sammo85 : 11/26/2023 7:52 pm : link
In comment 16303400 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Rams, Packers, and Saints. None of those teams are that good, all are beatable


Live chance? Maybe 5-10 percent?

We’re not getting 4-5 turnovers and there are decent QBs playing for the other team. Jordan Love is getting comfortable and Stafford is back healthy.
Watching the Eagles win again  
Sean : 11/26/2023 8:08 pm : link
They've built their team without needing a top 3 pick. It's always the same shitty teams at the top of the draft.
RE: Giants will win more games  
logman : 11/26/2023 8:09 pm : link
In comment 16303096 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
so expect them to drop down further in the draft 10-14 maybe.


Who are they beating?
RE: The more we win...  
Chris684 : 11/26/2023 8:13 pm : link
In comment 16303347 bw in dc said:
Quote:
the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.


That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.
RE: RE: The more we win...  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/26/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16303472 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16303347 bw in dc said:


Quote:


the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.



That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.


Like this team did in 2019.
RE: RE: RE: The more we win...  
Chris684 : 11/26/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16303477 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
In comment 16303472 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16303347 bw in dc said:


Quote:


the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.



That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.



Like this team did in 2019.


Yes.
updated for the 4 pm games  
ray in arlington : 11/26/2023 8:18 pm : link
ARI loses to move up to #2. Also corrected the WAS tiebreak.


1. CAR 1-10 (+1.5) pick traded to CHI
2. ARI 2-10 (-4.5)
3. NE 2-9 (-2)
4. CHI 3-8 (+9.5) very likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie
5. WAS 4-8 (+0.5, see below)
6. NYG 4-8
7. TB 4-7 (+6)
8. NYJ 4-7 (0)
9. TEN 4-7 (-3)
10. LAC 4-6 (-1)



NYG-WAS tiebreak:
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows


NYG: GB (5-6) + NO (5-6) + LV (5-7) Total: 15-19
WAS: CHI (3-8) + ATL (5-6) + DEN (6-5) Total: 14-19


with the worse total picking first.
I think this is where the Giants will end up drafting too.....  
Simms11 : 11/26/2023 8:26 pm : link
Think they could still draft a very good QB there, maybe not Maye or Williams, but Daniels, Penix, Nix will most likely be there, if the Giants like them. Otherwise, could be an Edge or Olineman like Fashanu.
RE: RE: The more we win...  
joeinpa : 11/26/2023 8:33 pm : link
In comment 16303472 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16303347 bw in dc said:


Quote:


the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.



That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.


Of course it s not.

It would be a blow  
santacruzom : 11/26/2023 8:37 pm : link
If they miss a chance to take the QB the team covets, but there are other great players at positions of need. I wonder if they'd look at Kool Aid McKinstrey.
RE: It would be a blow  
US1 Giants : 11/26/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16303529 santacruzom said:
Quote:
If they miss a chance to take the QB the team covets, but there are other great players at positions of need. I wonder if they'd look at Kool Aid McKinstrey.


My guess is the Giants trade up to get a QB like the Bills did to get Josh Allen.
Giants will defeat the Eagles' backups Week 18 at MetLife unless  
shyster : 11/26/2023 8:44 pm : link
Philly loses its next two games vs. Niners and @ Cowboys.
Looking at the schedules ahead  
The_Boss : 11/26/2023 8:48 pm : link
It’s entirely possible the top 3 you see tonight will be the top 3 come draft night. Maye/Williams to Chicago via Carolina (and new HC Jim Harbaugh), Harrison to Arizona, Williams/Maye to Pats. NYG will finish at 5 or 6 and will either take OT (precursor to moving Neal to OG), force QB (not advised), or look to trade out.
RE: Giants will defeat the Eagles' backups Week 18 at MetLife unless  
The_Boss : 11/26/2023 8:51 pm : link
In comment 16303543 shyster said:
Quote:
Philly loses its next two games vs. Niners and @ Cowboys.


As much as I want the eagles to lose next week, I don’t see it.
RE: Looking at the schedules ahead  
Sammo85 : 11/26/2023 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16303554 The_Boss said:
Quote:
It’s entirely possible the top 3 you see tonight will be the top 3 come draft night. Maye/Williams to Chicago via Carolina (and new HC Jim Harbaugh), Harrison to Arizona, Williams/Maye to Pats. NYG will finish at 5 or 6 and will either take OT (precursor to moving Neal to OG), force QB (not advised), or look to trade out.


I can see Sirianni playing starters first half.
 
ryanmkeane : 11/26/2023 8:58 pm : link
I think they’ll have the 7th pick. Plenty of ammo to move up if need be. It’s not that far of a climb.
RE: …  
Sammo85 : 11/26/2023 9:02 pm : link
In comment 16303569 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I think they’ll have the 7th pick. Plenty of ammo to move up if need be. It’s not that far of a climb.


There are options but a lot depends where order falls. If it’s Bears, Cards, Pats as it is now, not looking good. Giants also won’t be only team looking to move up.

As is if they end up picking 7, the board will be a bit open. WR, Edge, maybe even CB again.
RE: RE: The more we win...  
bw in dc : 11/26/2023 9:02 pm : link
In comment 16303472 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16303347 bw in dc said:


Quote:


the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.



That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.


Who used the word guarantee?

So, because other teams/GMs missed on QBs with high picks we shouldn't want the highest pick possible?

Are you sure you want to stick with that stance?
Starting to think maye is staying in school  
OBJ_AllDay : 11/26/2023 9:04 pm : link
Not a great last few weeks for him
Jayden Daniels  
Big Rick in FL : 11/26/2023 9:04 pm : link
Is the best QB in the Draft IMO and as of now he looks like he'd be available when we pick.
RE: Starting to think maye is staying in school  
Sammo85 : 11/26/2023 9:10 pm : link
In comment 16303581 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Not a great last few weeks for him


No way. He’s coming out.
RE: Starting to think maye is staying in school  
bw in dc : 11/26/2023 9:18 pm : link
In comment 16303581 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Not a great last few weeks for him


He's going in the top five. While he has struggled lately - the entire team is in a slide - Maye hasn't gotten less talented.
RE: Jayden Daniels  
The_Boss : 11/26/2023 9:19 pm : link
In comment 16303583 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Is the best QB in the Draft IMO and as of now he looks like he'd be available when we pick.


There is still a good chance Washington picks ahead of the NYG. Assuming a new HC, Daniels to DC isn’t far fetched. That would be the cherry on top of a shit sundae.
RE: RE: Starting to think maye is staying in school  
The_Boss : 11/26/2023 9:20 pm : link
In comment 16303597 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16303581 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


Not a great last few weeks for him



He's going in the top five. While he has struggled lately - the entire team is in a slide - Maye hasn't gotten less talented.


Top 3. I could see Harbaugh, if he’s the next coach in Chicago taking him 1 overall with their Panthers pick.
RE: Jayden Daniels  
FStubbs : 11/26/2023 9:22 pm : link
In comment 16303583 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Is the best QB in the Draft IMO and as of now he looks like he'd be available when we pick.


Given where the hype is going around him, he may end up going #1 overall.
Tanking for players is  
SleepyOwl : 11/26/2023 9:29 pm : link
The dumbest idea EVER!!!! This is not the NBA. There are good players in

EVERY round of the nfl draft. Far as QB is concerned J Allen # 7 P Mahomes #10

J Hurts 2nd Round The list goes on and on. Meanwhile Bryce Young looks meh!

Baker Mayfield same. I say play hard, develop the players that are currently on

the roster and Trust the scouts and GM to do what they’re paid to do.
Daniels is more and more the guy I want.  
Matt M. : 11/26/2023 9:29 pm : link
What happens if we fall outside the top 4? Who would you take? I am stumped. After Williams, Maye and Daniels, I am not sure who I like more in Nix and McCarthy. But, I am also not sure I would take either in the 5-7 range.

I can't bring myself to root for the Giants to lose. But, after each of the last 2 wins, I felt a little disappointed their draft position is dropping.
RE: The more this team wins this year  
Jack Stroud : 11/26/2023 9:36 pm : link
In comment 16303180 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
That more difficult/expensive it will be to make this team competitive. This team needs to find a QB in this draft if that means trading up, or getting a guy other teams passed on. Going into next year with DeVito holding down the job until Jones comes back is too depressing to think about right now.
The Giants have their qb and now it appears a very good back qb. The Giants need to look to draft at least 2 olinemen who can start next year. Once Jones gets back the Giants will be a much better team.
RE: RE: The more this team wins this year  
The_Boss : 11/26/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16303634 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16303180 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


That more difficult/expensive it will be to make this team competitive. This team needs to find a QB in this draft if that means trading up, or getting a guy other teams passed on. Going into next year with DeVito holding down the job until Jones comes back is too depressing to think about right now.

The Giants have their qb and now it appears a very good back qb. The Giants need to look to draft at least 2 olinemen who can start next year. Once Jones gets back the Giants will be a much better team.


😆

Jones blows. He probably is here next year, but it’ll be his last in NY.
RE: updated for the 4 pm games  
Jack Stroud : 11/26/2023 9:39 pm : link
In comment 16303484 ray in arlington said:
Quote:
ARI loses to move up to #2. Also corrected the WAS tiebreak.


1. CAR 1-10 (+1.5) pick traded to CHI
2. ARI 2-10 (-4.5)
3. NE 2-9 (-2)
4. CHI 3-8 (+9.5) very likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie
5. WAS 4-8 (+0.5, see below)
6. NYG 4-8
7. TB 4-7 (+6)
8. NYJ 4-7 (0)
9. TEN 4-7 (-3)
10. LAC 4-6 (-1)



NYG-WAS tiebreak:
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows


NYG: GB (5-6) + NO (5-6) + LV (5-7) Total: 15-19
WAS: CHI (3-8) + ATL (5-6) + DEN (6-5) Total: 14-19


with the worse total picking first.
Wow, there are so many bad teams! The Giants will have a chance to draft the best olineman available in the 1st and 2nd rounds, they will be the makings of great oline and Daniel Jones will shine.
RE: RE: updated for the 4 pm games  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 11/26/2023 9:47 pm : link
In comment 16303644 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16303484 ray in arlington said:


Quote:


ARI loses to move up to #2. Also corrected the WAS tiebreak.


1. CAR 1-10 (+1.5) pick traded to CHI
2. ARI 2-10 (-4.5)
3. NE 2-9 (-2)
4. CHI 3-8 (+9.5) very likely to pick ahead of NYG in case of a tie
5. WAS 4-8 (+0.5, see below)
6. NYG 4-8
7. TB 4-7 (+6)
8. NYJ 4-7 (0)
9. TEN 4-7 (-3)
10. LAC 4-6 (-1)



NYG-WAS tiebreak:
Note that the first draft order tiebreak is the SOS, so it is possible for NYG to draft ahead of WAS if they finish with the same record, even though NYG swept WAS. The SOS tiebreak is determined as follows


NYG: GB (5-6) + NO (5-6) + LV (5-7) Total: 15-19
WAS: CHI (3-8) + ATL (5-6) + DEN (6-5) Total: 14-19


with the worse total picking first.

Wow, there are so many bad teams! The Giants will have a chance to draft the best olineman available in the 1st and 2nd rounds, they will be the makings of great oline and Daniel Jones will shine.


You must be related to Daniel Jones. FFS
RE: Tanking for players is  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/26/2023 9:57 pm : link
In comment 16303619 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:
The dumbest idea EVER!!!! This is not the NBA. There are good players in

EVERY round of the nfl draft. Far as QB is concerned J Allen # 7 P Mahomes #10

J Hurts 2nd Round The list goes on and on. Meanwhile Bryce Young looks meh!

Baker Mayfield same. I say play hard, develop the players that are currently on

the roster and Trust the scouts and GM to do what they’re paid to do.



Our last franchise QB was picked #1 overall.
….  
ryanmkeane : 11/26/2023 10:07 pm : link
Jayden Daniels going #1 would be similar to Jags taking Travon Walker. It would be stupid.
RE: RE: RE: The more we win...  
Chris684 : 11/26/2023 10:10 pm : link
In comment 16303578 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16303472 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16303347 bw in dc said:


Quote:


the more we lose our chance for a brighter future.



That is by no means the guarantee you make it out to be. Enough with this bullshit. Teams miss high on QBs all the time. The draft order guarantees nothing.



Who used the word guarantee?

So, because other teams/GMs missed on QBs with high picks we shouldn't want the highest pick possible?

Are you sure you want to stick with that stance?


You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.
Keep working on improving the trenches.....  
Simms11 : 11/26/2023 10:27 pm : link
It’s how the Eagles and Cowboys were and are built.....we just can’t win in the trenches and we’ll never keep up with them as a result. Our Guards and RT suck. Our DLine has just gotten run over without our only DLineman worth a crap.
RE: I think we beat  
Bill E : 11/26/2023 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16303163 Giants86 said:
Quote:
The Rams and that meaningless last eagles game
So that is 6-11


haha.. not beating the eagles. Sucks to say, but true...
The wins feel worse than the losses  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/26/2023 10:52 pm : link
The losses I’ve accepted as a means to an end. The wins are ultimately driving the team further away from contender status.
RE: ….  
bw in dc : 11/26/2023 10:52 pm : link
In comment 16303681 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jayden Daniels going #1 would be similar to Jags taking Travon Walker. It would be stupid.


Here's an idea - watch him play. He plays for LSU and wears #5. LSU stands for Louisiana State University, btw, and they play in the SEC.

Further, for the uninformed, he has totaled 50 TDs this year - 40 passing, 10 running. He's completed 72% of his throws, nearly 12 YPA, and rushed for over 1K yards.

He's quick, fast, has a great release and a terrific arm.

Oh, wait. You were the one who said he had a weak arm, right?
RE: RE: RE: RE: The more we win...  
bw in dc : 11/26/2023 10:55 pm : link
In comment 16303686 Chris684 said:
Quote:


You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.


It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The more we win...  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/26/2023 11:00 pm : link
In comment 16303728 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16303686 Chris684 said:


Quote:




You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.



It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.


[Kramer] That’s right [/Kramer]
RE: Keep working on improving the trenches.....  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/26/2023 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16303698 Simms11 said:
Quote:
It’s how the Eagles and Cowboys were and are built.....we just can’t win in the trenches and we’ll never keep up with them as a result. Our Guards and RT suck. Our DLine has just gotten run over without our only DLineman worth a crap.


There are no sure things at any position. The current RT was can’t miss and was picked 7th less than two years ago.

The Jets took a stiff of an OL in the first a few years back also.

And oh hey, remember Erick Flowers?

Every draft is littered with guys like this. Even along the OL.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The more we win...  
Chris684 : 11/26/2023 11:06 pm : link
In comment 16303728 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16303686 Chris684 said:


Quote:




You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.



It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.


All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.

You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.

You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.

There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The more we win...  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/26/2023 11:16 pm : link
In comment 16303742 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16303728 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16303686 Chris684 said:


Quote:




You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.



It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.




All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.

You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.

You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.

There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.


Having to mortgage future picks to move up in the draft because they beat the shitty ass Patriots and Washington x2 is directly hurting the future for multiple years and 2-3 drafts.

And I see your 2018 draft class and raise you a 2020: Burrow, Tua, and Herbert in the top six.
RE: Looking at the schedules ahead  
k2tampa : 11/26/2023 11:16 pm : link
In comment 16303554 The_Boss said:
Quote:
It’s entirely possible the top 3 you see tonight will be the top 3 come draft night. Maye/Williams to Chicago via Carolina (and new HC Jim Harbaugh), Harrison to Arizona, Williams/Maye to Pats. NYG will finish at 5 or 6 and will either take OT (precursor to moving Neal to OG), force QB (not advised), or look to trade out.


Not just entirely possible - highly likely. Pretty much a lock.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The more we win...  
bw in dc : 11/26/2023 11:22 pm : link
In comment 16303742 Chris684 said:
Quote:

All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.

You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.

You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.

There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.


Of course, nothing is guaranteed. But I'd rather have the best chance to get the opportunity to draft one of these excellent prospects than think these inconsequential wins mean anything going forward. They don't. They are completely meaningless.

And the cost to move up in the first round can be very expensive. But if you are okay with that with these meaningless wins, well, enjoy them while they last because they won't last long without a real QB.

Here is the most important fact: Jones isn't the answer at QB in a league where you need a high level QB to consistently compete. And this looks like a bumper crop of QB prospects to try to solve that huge problem.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The more we win...  
Chris684 : 11/26/2023 11:30 pm : link
In comment 16303747 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
In comment 16303742 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16303728 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16303686 Chris684 said:


Quote:




You made a definitive statement that the more we win the more we hurt our future. That is not true. No one is disputing we wouldn’t pick as high.



It is true if you believe the teams needs to upgrade the QB spot and this upcoming draft has three excellent QB prospects to fix that upgrade.




All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.

You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.

You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.

There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.



Having to mortgage future picks to move up in the draft because they beat the shitty ass Patriots and Washington x2 is directly hurting the future for multiple years and 2-3 drafts.

And I see your 2018 draft class and raise you a 2020: Burrow, Tua, and Herbert in the top six.


Did we mortgage our future for Eli? No. Chiefs for Mahomes? If you identify the guy and pull off the trade to acquire him, losing a future pick would mean very little.

By bringing up the top 6 you kind of make my point. How far back do you think we’re really falling? They are going to be within striking distance of any trade they may want to make, already sitting with an extra 2nd rounder in hand.

Also, there will very likely be an impact QB other than the top 3. It’s up to Schoen to find that guy if he can’t get his hands on a top pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The more we win...  
Chris684 : 11/26/2023 11:33 pm : link
In comment 16303754 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16303742 Chris684 said:


Quote:



All you can really guarantee from us winning games is we won’t pick as high.

You’re taking the possibility of trades up out of the equation. You’re also assuming that each of the top 3 quarterbacks are slam dunks (they’re not) please see Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.

You’re also assuming that of the guys at the top, Schoen would automatically take the right one, also not a given.

There is a whole lot of wide open space between admitting the fact that these wins undoubtedly hurt our draft position and claiming that they are automatically killing our future.



Of course, nothing is guaranteed. But I'd rather have the best chance to get the opportunity to draft one of these excellent prospects than think these inconsequential wins mean anything going forward. They don't. They are completely meaningless.

And the cost to move up in the first round can be very expensive. But if you are okay with that with these meaningless wins, well, enjoy them while they last because they won't last long without a real QB.

Here is the most important fact: Jones isn't the answer at QB in a league where you need a high level QB to consistently compete. And this looks like a bumper crop of QB prospects to try to solve that huge problem.


What is there to be “ok” with? The last 2 weeks they’ve been a bad team playing worse teams. Some of you act like they’re kicking your puppy because they won a football game.

If it makes you feel any better they probably don’t win more than 1 more game this season in all likelihood. I actually think 4-13 is very possible as I see 4 teams better than them on the schedule, but we’ll see.
….  
ryanmkeane : 11/26/2023 11:44 pm : link
I’m taking 1 of the following 3 players if we decide to stick with our pick and it’s in that 5-8 range:

Malik Nabers
Dallas Turner
Jared Verse
Jayden Daniels is likely going to be the best option  
ajr2456 : 12:01 am : link
On the board and he fits exactly what Daboll wants to do. His arm talent on the deep ball and he’s electric as a runner. He’s Lamar with high end touch.
