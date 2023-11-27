for display only
Monday's Press Conferences with Schoen and Daboll

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:10 am

Monday, November 27, 2023

Head Coach Brian Daboll Available — Approx. 10:00 a.m.

Senior Vice President & General Manager Joe Schoen – Approx. 10:30 a.m.

Players Available – TBD

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:12 am : link
Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

Giants corner Adoree Jackson on the possibility of losing Wink Martindale:

“I think losing a guy like Wink would be a huge blow,” the veteran corner said. “That’s why I don’t think he’ll do it. Because if you’re gonna do something like that, I don’t know, that’d be crazy … That’s like, let’s say you were a kid and you see your parents get into it and then they get a divorce. Then you’re sitting there like, ‘Damn, what the f— is going on?’

“And that’s how I personally feel it would be — it’s not gonna happen — but if that situation was to happen, that’s how I would be: like ‘What the hell is going on? Did we do something wrong? Is it us? Is it this? Is it that?’ And it [would be] too much confusion. That’s how I view it.

“[Martindale] coaches well, but he also listens to everybody and listens to the things we may want to change throughout the week or even during the game, which I think is cool. And I feel like you can’t have somebody else coming in. It could be the same, but at the end of the day that’s like somebody saying you’re gonna have a new stepdad or a stepmom. But I want my daddy or momma. I don’t want no stepdad.”

Jackson said he sees no sign of tension and “if that’s the case, they must need to get an Oscar or something. Good a– actors.”
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:13 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Here’s everything I know about the Brian Daboll-Wink Martindale situation.

Some of it stems from the offense’s struggles and the pressure it has put on the defense, the polar opposite approaches of both coaches, the Xavier McKinney situation and more.

There has definitely been tension. Didn’t know it reached the point of Jay Glazer’s report. And they seem to have genuinely kept it from reaching the players, which gives hope the relationship can be mended long term. Especially when the defense is playing at this level.

Martindale didn’t just get the game ball out of nowhere after Sunday’s win 🤔
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:14 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
8h
A high-ranking #Giants official who spoke to
@nypostsports
after the game called the idea of a Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale rift “complete bulls–t.”

By
@MarkCannizzaro
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:15 am : link
Carl Banks
@CarlBanksGIII
·
11h
Xavier McKinney has been Lights Out for the last few gms.. Sometimes, the *Squeaky Wheel* gets the oil. I'm glad he is more involved in the scheme, and I hope he stays a #NYGiants    that INT was special.. the break on the ball after being at the Line of Scrimmage 💰
Glazer's Source  
Costy16 : 8:33 am : link
I'd love to know (and we never will) who the source within the Giants organization is that leaked this to Glazer. As others have pointed out, when Glazer usually breaks something, it's accurate.
A few thoughts  
Chris684 : 8:43 am : link
While seemingly somewhat overblown, there does seem to be some smoke here. McKinney got the game ball last week, Wink this week. So while it seems like we shouldn't expect a Wink departure today, "complete bullshit" seems like a stretch as well.

My first thought on connecting obvious dots is that Strahan and Glazer are like brothers and Strahan has taken Thibs under his wing. Could there be a line off communication there? Not sure. I have no reason to believe Thibs would be involved, just a guess.
RE: A few thoughts  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:47 am : link
In comment 16303908 Chris684 said:
Quote:
While seemingly somewhat overblown, there does seem to be some smoke here. McKinney got the game ball last week, Wink this week. So while it seems like we shouldn't expect a Wink departure today, "complete bullshit" seems like a stretch as well.

My first thought on connecting obvious dots is that Strahan and Glazer are like brothers and Strahan has taken Thibs under his wing. Could there be a line off communication there? Not sure. I have no reason to believe Thibs would be involved, just a guess.


Except did you see KT's comments after the game?
Is it possible they fed someone something  
nygiants16 : 8:50 am : link
and were trying to smoke out a rat? didnt Daboll do this last year with someone?

just a thought
We’ll find out soon enough.  
bceagle05 : 8:58 am : link
I bet Wink’s coaching somewhere else next season - I trust Glazer’s sources, whoever they are.
RE: RE: A few thoughts  
Chris684 : 9:01 am : link
In comment 16303917 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16303908 Chris684 said:


Quote:


While seemingly somewhat overblown, there does seem to be some smoke here. McKinney got the game ball last week, Wink this week. So while it seems like we shouldn't expect a Wink departure today, "complete bullshit" seems like a stretch as well.

My first thought on connecting obvious dots is that Strahan and Glazer are like brothers and Strahan has taken Thibs under his wing. Could there be a line off communication there? Not sure. I have no reason to believe Thibs would be involved, just a guess.



Except did you see KT's comments after the game?


I just skimmed the transcript but didn't see anything other than a few questions, nothing that covered this topic.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:07 am : link
Charlotte Carroll @charlottecrrll

On the Wink Martindale-Brian Daboll tension, #giants Kayvon Thibodeaux says he “doesn’t acknowledge” things that don’t come from inside the building.

“Wink is a great coach”



The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper @GiantInsider

Kayvon praised the defense. Said he loves playing for Wink.
RE: Is it possible they fed someone something  
blueblood : 9:20 am : link
In comment 16303920 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
and were trying to smoke out a rat? didnt Daboll do this last year with someone?

just a thought



This is also a possibility that should be worth considering. Anyone with half a brain could see how some tension could break out when the defense is doing all it can to keep the team in games and the offense is doing little to nothing...

I trust Jordan  
UberAlias : 9:22 am : link
He said there is tension, and why wouldn't there be? The team came in with expectations and has not lived up to them. McKinney's comments were clear as day sign there was some tension out there.

But Jordan also said that he hadn't thought it had boiled to the point Glazer had made it, and I suspect there is a chance his remarks were stated a bit strongly.
Some people's first response  
UberAlias : 9:24 am : link
Is always to go to the conspiracy. There must be some covert leak, lol.
RE: Is it possible they fed someone something  
Costy16 : 9:27 am : link
In comment 16303920 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
and were trying to smoke out a rat? didnt Daboll do this last year with someone?

just a thought


Could be.
If only Wink had done a better job  
M.S. : 9:36 am : link
coaching the offensive line, he wouldn't be in such a mess right now.
With management teams there is friction at times  
kelly : 9:37 am : link
I could see Daboll not being happy with the defense against the cowpukes and Wink not being happy with the offense. Hard to imagine anyone was happy with that game.

I could see Daboll saying can we make a stop and Wink saying can you score some points.

Hopefully they can stay together.
RE: Is it possible they fed someone something  
Sean : 9:43 am : link
In comment 16303920 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
and were trying to smoke out a rat? didnt Daboll do this last year with someone?

just a thought

My exact thoughts.
This stuff about their approaches being  
mittenedman : 9:51 am : link
"polar opposites" is hard to understand. Why the f#ck did they hire him if their visions didn't align? It seems like revisionist BS.

Wink's an old school coach in the Buddy Ryan mold. I have zero doubt there's been tension about how unbelievably bad the offense was this year.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:00 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll on QB - staff will have plenty of meetings on this and other things
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:01 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
59s
#NYGiants Daboll - waller and taylor are getting better...no definite timetable for their return
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:01 am : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
32s
Brian Daboll says Tyrod Taylor and Darren Waller are getting better. #giants

Do they have a chance to return after bye week?

“We’ll see”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:01 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
48s
#NYGiants Daboll - devito has done everything asked...just met with him again this morning..."made some progress...done a good job"....
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:02 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4s
#NYGiants Daboll on devito - he trusts his eyes and is "intelligently aggressive"......the reps have helped him
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:04 am : link
Matt Citak
@MattCitak
·
1m
Coach Brian Daboll said they’ll work as a coaching staff over the next two weeks to determine who starts at quarterback moving forward. Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is eligible to come off IR after the bye and is “getting better,” but there’s no definite timetable for his return
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:05 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll on devito - "he has only played a few games and has a long way to go; he's done a good job"

#NYGiants Daboll - the younger players have played good football for the team....they have the right mindset and work hard to improve
RE: ...  
Ivan15 : 10:08 am : link
In comment 16303878 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Carl Banks
@CarlBanksGIII
·
11h
Xavier McKinney has been Lights Out for the last few gms.. Sometimes, the *Squeaky Wheel* gets the oil. I'm glad he is more involved in the scheme, and I hope he stays a #NYGiants    that INT was special.. the break on the ball after being at the Line of Scrimmage 💰
_______
Until the interception,I can’t say I noticed McKinney at all.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:09 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Daboll - gave wink the game ball because the defense had 3 takeaways and held a team to 7 pts
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:10 am : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
·
3m
Daboll was asked about Wink and if he’ll be here the rest of the year. He said he addressed the matter last night.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:10 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
#Giants Brian Daboll was asked 2x if he can assure that Wink Martindale will be the DC the rest of the season.

Said he is sticking to yesterday’s comments and moving forward.

So, not yes. But not no.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:11 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Daboll - late bye week gives you more to look at than normal.....staff will work on reviewing on mon and tue and then get on to prep for packers
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:11 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Daboll -players will return next monday for walk thru
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:14 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Brian Daboll twice avoids answering whether Wink Martindale will definitely remain the Giants’ defensive coordinator the rest of this season. And he makes another weight joke about him and Martindale meeting over donuts. Refers to his comments last night. GM Joe Schoen is due to speak soon
where are you all streaming this?  
ILGMan : 10:19 am : link
?
RE: where are you all streaming this?  
cjac : 10:20 am : link
In comment 16304133 ILGMan said:
Quote:
?


Looks like we're getting the info from the beat writers tweets
RE: where are you all streaming this?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:21 am : link
In comment 16304133 ILGMan said:
Quote:
?


New York Giants

@Giants
·
1h
Watch GM Joe Schoen speak LIVE as the team heads into the bye week on http://Giants.com, GiantsTV, Giants App & YouTube
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:22 am : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
2m
Brian Daboll was asked if he could say for sure that Wink Martindale would be here rest of season.

Daboll said he’s leaving it at yesterday’s comments. Didn’t definitively say one way or other.
Thanks!  
ILGMan : 10:22 am : link
Link just came up for Joe.
RE: Some people's first response  
nygiants16 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 16303982 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Is always to go to the conspiracy. There must be some covert leak, lol.


Teams do it all the time
are you guys paying attention?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:26 am : link
Daboll wouldn't answer if Wink is safe even this year.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:26 am : link
The Dabs Wink thing is weird.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:27 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
Daboll still non-committal on #Giants QB after bye. Doesnt sound like it will be as simple as ‘gives us the best chance to win.’
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:27 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Giants players were given the full week off for their bye week, per Brian Daboll. Still, there are players trickling in and Daboll already met with Tommy DeVito this morning.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:28 am : link
It’d be a crime to bench DeVito for TT.
RE: ...  
k2tampa : 10:28 am : link
In comment 16303953 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Charlotte Carroll @charlottecrrll

On the Wink Martindale-Brian Daboll tension, #giants Kayvon Thibodeaux says he “doesn’t acknowledge” things that don’t come from inside the building.

“Wink is a great coach”



The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper @GiantInsider

Kayvon praised the defense. Said he loves playing for Wink.


I have no way of knowing if that is what he truly believes, but do you really think he would say something bad?
RE: …  
ThomasG : 10:29 am : link
In comment 16304163 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It’d be a crime to bench DeVito for TT.


Agree. Develop Devito as much as possible.
k2tampa  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:31 am : link
I think for some reason there is a clique on BBI that wants to blame KT for something.

I don't think this is coming from the players. They seem genuinely confused about all of this.

Meanwhile, Daboll basically confirmed he's not happy with Wink. Yet some think this is coming from the players? LOL
Schoen said Daniel Jones is his starter when he is ready  
ThomasG : 10:31 am : link
but don't know when that is because of surgery/rehab.

Said he will address QB in either Free Agency or Draft though.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:32 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
Joe Schoen: The expectation is that Daniel Jones will be our starting QB when he’s healthy. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:32 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Schoen - difficult sked in first 11 days....and things snowballed...had some injuries but have to continue to build depth so we can remain competitive
RE: Schoen said Daniel Jones is his starter when he is ready  
cjac : 10:32 am : link
In comment 16304178 ThomasG said:
Quote:
but don't know when that is because of surgery/rehab.

Said he will address QB in either Free Agency or Draft though.


I thought that was a great honest answer. I really thought he'd be cryptic on that one.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:33 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
GM Joe Schoen: “The expectation is that when Daniel (Jones) is healthy he will be our starting quarterback.”

He later adds when asked if it means they won’t draft a QB: “We’re going to have to do something at quarterback.”

Tyrod Taylor is a free agent.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:33 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Schoen - going to have to do something at QB because taylor's deal is up and will have to decide devito's future too..need to have enough QBs over the offseason
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:34 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Schoen - likes a lot of the guys brought in over this past offseason
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:34 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Joe Schoen says the expectation is that Daniel Jones will be the starting quarterback when he is healthy. Adds that it won’t stop team brass from addressing QB room either in free agency or in the draft.
Mentions that Tyrod Taylor is pending UFA and Tommy DeVito is under contract. #NYGiants
on Evan Neal  
cjac : 10:34 am : link
"He needs to play better, he knows that"

I love Joe Schoen, he's like the anti Gettlman
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:35 am : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
2m
Schoen: "No regrets over roster building, but we will evaluate everything that we do."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:35 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Schoen - devito come a long way since he arrived...."done a good job"...has swagger and players like him
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:37 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Schoen said Tommy DeVito has come a long way since he arrived in May as an undrafted rookie. "That's a testament" to his work ethic. He's got some "swagger and presence" about him.
Schoen was basically just asked if he would spend a 1st round pick  
Chris684 : 10:37 am : link
on a QB and his answer was yes.

BPA no matter the position.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:37 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Schoen - neal has strugged with injuries but "needs to play better and he knows that"
You can tell schoen is really disappointed in Neal.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:37 am : link
.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:38 am : link
Dave. He should be.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:39 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
2m
Schoen said they need to keep building the team. It's not just all on the quarterback.
Absolutely.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:39 am : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:39 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#NYGiants Schoen on jones - surgery went well....has seen some recover in 8 months....trainers will have to pull him back because he works so hare...no lock he will play wk 1 in 2024
Shoen is handling himself very well for the  
Drewcon40 : 10:39 am : link
situation we are in. I was always in the side of trusting his vision and so far, this presser gives me hope we are in the right hands.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:40 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Schoen on drafting a QB high - "will take the best player available"....still believes in jones because he has seen enough since GM got here to do so
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:41 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Schoen said they'll draft the best player available. He's done a lot of work on the draft already and is ahead of where he was last year. He tweaked his process this year so he could stay informed on all positions.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:41 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Schoen on barkley - going to try hard to get something done with him...big part as a capt of keeping locker room together...has much respect for him
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:42 am : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
1m
Schoen on Barkley:

"We will talk about UFA's in offseason. He comes to work every day, great teammate and captain. I respect Saquon a lot."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:42 am : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
1m
Schoen on Leo trade:

"It made the most sense longterm with compensation."
RE: are you guys paying attention?  
jvm52106 : 10:42 am : link
In comment 16304155 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Daboll wouldn't answer if Wink is safe even this year.



That seems to be a bit hyperbole..
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:42 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Schoen on if neal is consideration at guard - "dont think so"...has seen too much tape and knows he can play tackle
Professional answers on QB spot  
Sammo85 : 10:43 am : link
Saying all the right things, and avoiding bait words with Jones.

But you can tell, there's not a "trust" there that Jones is a high caliber or franchise long-term guy.
RE: RE: are you guys paying attention?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:44 am : link
In comment 16304225 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16304155 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Daboll wouldn't answer if Wink is safe even this year.




That seems to be a bit hyperbole..


He was asked point blank if Wink was safe this year. He didn't answer.
RE: Professional answers on QB spot  
Drewcon40 : 10:44 am : link
In comment 16304228 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Saying all the right things, and avoiding bait words with Jones.

But you can tell, there's not a "trust" there that Jones is a high caliber or franchise long-term guy.


Sammo85 - I agree and also how he is addressing the Barkley situation.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:45 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
Schoen said Evan Neal can play. He just needs to be more consistent. "That's what we expect from him."
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 10:45 am : link
In comment 16304196 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
2m
Schoen: "No regrets over roster building, but we will evaluate everything that we do."


was hoping for a less pro forma answer. they made mistakes, best to own them and say they learned from them.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:45 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Schoen - barkley is one of the most productive offensive players in the league...had no plans to trade him this season
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:45 am : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Schoen:

"To move Saquon at the deadline didn't make sense."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:46 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Schoen - thomas injuries and then the following injuries greatly impacted the OL.....schmitz done a good job and rest of OL requires patience...
Schoen fell on the sword for Gray  
Chris684 : 10:46 am : link
Although the answer there was simple.

You cut Shepard and keep Crowder as your punt returner and last WR.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:46 am : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
1m
Schoen kind of shot down Evan Neal moving to guard. Seems they will stick with him at tackle next season.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:46 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Schoen on gray - organization felt comfortable with gray as a PR based on what they saw in college.....says that move was on him and crowdee has done well in wash....but glad they added olszewski
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:46 am : link
This is the approach that Schoen should be taking. BPA. Draft talented guys. If it's QB by all means do it but don't force it.
Schoen doing a good job of answering things with rational  
ThomasG : 10:47 am : link
and optimism.

Not sure how much he means it on Nov 27 but he said Daniel Jones is his starter when ready, will try to keep Barkley and Neal staying at Tackle.

He balanced some of that with that he will address QB in the offseason and will treat QB prospects in draft just like any BPA.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
57s
Joe Schoen on the punt return situation earlier this season: “That’s on me.”
Sounds like Jones will be the QB next year.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:47 am : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
59s
Joe Schoen said the Giants are in a relatively healthy cap situation.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:48 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
1m
#NYGiants Schoen - hit on okereke in FA... and have "relatively healthy cap situation and can move some things around" in the offseason
RE: ...  
Anakim : 10:48 am : link
In comment 16304236 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
Schoen said Evan Neal can play. He just needs to be more consistent. "That's what we expect from him."



Giants Videos

@SNYGiants
Joe Schoen says the Giants are not thinking about moving Evan Neal from tackle to guard:

"I went back and watched the Alabama stuff. The kid can play. We just got to get him to be more consistent."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:49 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
49s
#NYGiants Schoen - team facing adversity...but has 2nd youngest team in the league.....got to be patient and stay focused on big picture
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:49 am : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
34s
Schoen:

"It hurts that you're 4-8, but you can't lose focus on what we need to do. Need to build roster."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:50 am : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
20s
Schoen shot down the Dabs/Wink stuff:

"I don't know where some of this stuff comes from."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:50 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
29s
#Giants Joe Schoen says the relationship between Daboll and Martindale hasnt changed in 22 months
Schoen not aligned with media reports about getting rid of  
ThomasG : 10:50 am : link
Wink.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:50 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
42s
#NYGiants Schoen on wink issues with daboll? - says daboll address the report... "there will always be noise ... it is what it is"..."dont know where some of this stuff comes from"
RE: Schoen not aligned with media reports about getting rid of  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:51 am : link
In comment 16304259 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Wink.


Someone should tell Daboll.

He just added fuel to that fire.
RE: Sounds like Jones will be the QB next year.  
Chris684 : 10:51 am : link
In comment 16304249 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Not sure I got that.

The obvious thing he hit on is that Jones is injured right now and his status for next year is up in the air anyway.
Not getting squat on Giants' website  
ColHowPepper : 10:51 am : link
since 10:25
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:51 am : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
27s
Schoen:

"Through trying times we found out a lot about people in the building."
....  
ryanmkeane : 10:52 am : link
If anyone thinks Joe Schoen is going to say "we are taking a QB i9n the first round" they are going to be disappointed.
RE: RE: Schoen not aligned with media reports about getting rid of  
ThomasG : 10:54 am : link
In comment 16304262 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304259 ThomasG said:


Quote:


Wink.



Someone should tell Daboll.

He just added fuel to that fire.


Schoen said Daboll addressed it already in initial response. And then intimated he doesn't agree with reported media story.
RE: ....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:55 am : link
In comment 16304270 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
If anyone thinks Joe Schoen is going to say "we are taking a QB i9n the first round" they are going to be disappointed.


He just said he would.
RE: ...  
Anakim : 10:55 am : link
In comment 16304267 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
27s
Schoen:

"Through trying times we found out a lot about people in the building."


What does that mean...
....  
ryanmkeane : 10:55 am : link
"It's not a position you can just evaluate on film."

That is a great answer from Schoen on the QB stuff.
RE: ...  
Anakim : 10:55 am : link
In comment 16304248 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
57s
Joe Schoen on the punt return situation earlier this season: “That’s on me.”


Accountability is so refreshing
ThomasG  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:56 am : link
All he needed to say was that Wink isn't going anywhere.

He chose not to.
RE: RE: Sounds like Jones will be the QB next year.  
ThomasG : 10:56 am : link
In comment 16304263 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16304249 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



Not sure I got that.

The obvious thing he hit on is that Jones is injured right now and his status for next year is up in the air anyway.


He said very adamantly he will address QB this offseason. He is doing a good job of providing enough "grayness" that he is looking for his replacement vs. adding to the QB room.

I like that.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:56 am : link
He said they would take BPA regardless of whether it was QB.

He did not say "we are definitely taking a quarterback in the 1st round of the draft."

What is so hard about this.
Schoen was watching his words carefully  
Chris684 : 10:56 am : link
But the QBs in this draft are in play.
RE: RE: Sounds like Jones will be the QB next year.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:57 am : link
In comment 16304263 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16304249 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



Not sure I got that.

The obvious thing he hit on is that Jones is injured right now and his status for next year is up in the air anyway.


He literally said he expect him to be QB next year. Could be lying, but he said it.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Schoen - there is a human and locker room element to making deals....it was a tough decision to trade williams....says every trade is different and you dont always get the player involved in the process like this one
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Schoen - says the staff has done a great job of sticking together and following the team's plan
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am : link
The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper
@GiantInsider
·
3m
Schoen:

"We will get this thing going, trust the process, we have a lot of good people working on getting it better."
RE: Schoen was watching his words carefully  
ryanmkeane : 10:57 am : link
In comment 16304283 Chris684 said:
Quote:
But the QBs in this draft are in play.

Correct - but again - why should this be news to anyone?

Schoen is going to take the best player available for the Giants at that draft slot.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:58 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
3m
Joe Schoen said they have a lot of talented people in the building. "I believe the staff in there has stuck together" and understands the big picture.
RE: ThomasG  
ThomasG : 10:58 am : link
In comment 16304279 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
All he needed to say was that Wink isn't going anywhere.

He chose not to.


He said Wink wasn't going anywhere this season. Not sure where people get this stuff. Something like that.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:59 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#NYGiants Schoen - must be prepared to maybe bring in a QB who can win a few games early if jones is not ready for wk 1 next year.....so much is still undetermined
RE: RE: RE: Sounds like Jones will be the QB next year.  
Chris684 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 16304284 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 16304263 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16304249 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


.



Not sure I got that.

The obvious thing he hit on is that Jones is injured right now and his status for next year is up in the air anyway.



He literally said he expect him to be QB next year. Could be lying, but he said it.


And that would be the case if they draft a kid in the top 2 rounds, right?

They're not handing the starting role to a rookie either way so for him to say that is not earth shattering.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:59 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
#Giants are not acting like Daniel Jones is definitely going to be ready for Week 1. Might need someone to get through a few weeks.

Smart.
...  
christian : 10:59 am : link
Both Daboll and Schoen couldn't say "Wink will remain the defensive coordinator."

That's a pretty easy thing to say if it's true.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:59 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2m
Joe Schoen indicates that #Giants ownership is on board with their plan. Important after all the 2-year cycle changes
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:00 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Schoen said there are no guarantees that Daniel Jones will be ready Week 1 in 2024 and they have to plan for that.
We knew this Art  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:00 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Tommy DeVito signed a standard 3-year rookie contract when he was added to the active roster earlier this season, Joe Schoen confirmed. #NYGiants
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:01 am : link
In comment 16304303 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
1m
Schoen said there are no guarantees that Daniel Jones will be ready Week 1 in 2024 and they have to plan for that.


The smart and logical approach.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:01 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Biggest takeaway from Schoen: He said the “expectation” is that Daniel Jones will be the starting QB when he’s healthy. *However* Schoen pointed out that they need to add a QB this offseason based on the uncertain timeline of Jones’ ACL recovery. He didn’t rule out that being a QB in the draft.

Even in the first round? Schoen said they’ll take the “best player available.”
Joe Schoen always says the right thing  
M.S. : 11:01 am : link
and does so with grace and aplomb. But you get no style points in the NFL. He either fixes this roster or he doesn't and by the end of next year I believe we are going to get a read on his long term employment at Mara Tech.
Why do these feeds  
Gap92 : 11:01 am : link
always crap out?
BPA  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:02 am : link
is a myth.

They are clearly looking at QBs.
I don't want to read too much into body language  
aimrocky : 11:03 am : link
but Schoen appeared uncomfortable talking about the Wink news. It certainly sounds like there's an issue.
RE: BPA  
ThomasG : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16304317 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is a myth.

They are clearly looking at QBs.


Of course.

Maybe just me, but I like his answers and tone.
He was more upbeat on Daniel Jones  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:04 am : link
than I would have expected. Of course, he isn't going to damage an asset, but he talked pretty specifically about finding a bridge to DJ being healthy. That isn't to say, if a special QB falls into their lap in the draft they won't take them. But didn't see any urgency in his manner.

The thing about not evaluating a QB solely from game tape was interesting coupled with his comments about the failure rate of high first-round QBs. The draft, as always, should be pretty interesting.
....  
ryanmkeane : 11:04 am : link
This press conference solidified the fact that Schoen knows what he's doing, just based on how he handled a lot of those questions.
RE: I don't want to read too much into body language  
M.S. : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16304319 aimrocky said:
Quote:
but Schoen appeared uncomfortable talking about the Wink news. It certainly sounds like there's an issue.

I saw the press conference. I saw no change in his body language.
RE: BPA  
GiantsRage2007 : 11:05 am : link
In comment 16304317 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is a myth.

They are clearly looking at QBs.


Drafting a qb early essentially resets the clock on Daboll / Schoen right? Ownership would have to give them time with another qb I’d think.
JS  
bronxboy : 11:05 am : link
Eric Gray returned two punts as junior and none as a senior. He has to be kidding. Gray had 9 punt returns total in 4 years.
I'd be stunned if Bobby Johnson is the OL coach next year  
Anakim : 11:05 am : link
.
any  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:06 am : link
team that is happy with its QB doesn't draft a QB in the first round because of "BPA."

They do so either because they want to replace the existing starter or that guy is nearing the end.

Now Schoen may be perfectly happy with Jones and wants to be deliberately vague. But I doubt it.
RE: BPA  
ryanmkeane : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16304317 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is a myth.

They are clearly looking at QBs.

You are making this something that it is not.

Of course they are looking at QBs. What they need to do is take BPA throughout the draft including the first few rounds, in case their QB choices are gone or they can't trade up, if they wanted to.

They aren't just blindly taking a quarterback no matter what. That would be stupid. And that is the same reason people got pissed off at the Jones pick.
RE: RE: I don't want to read too much into body language  
ThomasG : 11:06 am : link
In comment 16304326 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16304319 aimrocky said:


Quote:


but Schoen appeared uncomfortable talking about the Wink news. It certainly sounds like there's an issue.


I saw the press conference. I saw no change in his body language.


Agreed, no change.

While I think he may be acting kind of coy about not hearing about the Glazer report, he wasn't giving it any credibility.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:06 am : link
Like the Dabs Wink thing is weird. Dabs had a chance to nip it in the bud this morning & all but punted.

It is odd.
RE: RE: BPA  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16304327 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
In comment 16304317 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is a myth.

They are clearly looking at QBs.



Drafting a qb early essentially resets the clock on Daboll / Schoen right? Ownership would have to give them time with another qb I’d think.


That's my take. They have a built in excuse. Not with Jones.
RE: any  
ryanmkeane : 11:07 am : link
In comment 16304330 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
team that is happy with its QB doesn't draft a QB in the first round because of "BPA."

They do so either because they want to replace the existing starter or that guy is nearing the end.

Now Schoen may be perfectly happy with Jones and wants to be deliberately vague. But I doubt it.

You are failing to recognize that taking a QB because you want to replace one doesn't mean that it is the right thing to do. If you take the 3rd or 4th "best" QB in the draft and pass on the 2nd WR or best edge player, that would be a bad decision.
ryanmkeane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:08 am : link
If they are even considering a QB in the first round, they are not happy with Jones.

It's not that difficult.

RE: RE: I don't want to read too much into body language  
aimrocky : 11:09 am : link
In comment 16304326 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 16304319 aimrocky said:


Quote:


but Schoen appeared uncomfortable talking about the Wink news. It certainly sounds like there's an issue.


I saw the press conference. I saw no change in his body language.


I heard his voice cracking, but everyone sees things differently. His non-commitment was the loudest statement regardless.
Schoen clearly said that coaching staff discussions  
logman : 11:09 am : link
were an offseason topic, so any notion of Wink getting fired mid-season seems off the table

Obviously, any number of things can happen that results in a personnel change post-season.
 
christian : 11:09 am : link
The best tactical move is to indicate Jones will be the starter next year.

Fans forget there are two audiences for these remarks, the market and ownership.
ryanmkeane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:09 am : link
You can't win in the NFL without a QB.

They must come out of this draft with a QB, either in the 1st round or 2nd.
RE: ryanmkeane  
ryanmkeane : 11:10 am : link
In comment 16304340 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
If they are even considering a QB in the first round, they are not happy with Jones.

It's not that difficult.

Again, what do you think Schoen is going to say?

They'll take a QB if they think he's a franchise changing QB and if the opportunity presents itself. Which is what they should do.

Not being happy with Jones' play this season is not some mystery novel. Of course they aren't happy with what happened and then the injury.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:11 am : link
In comment 16304346 christian said:
Quote:
The best tactical move is to indicate Jones will be the starter next year.

Fans forget there are two audiences for these remarks, the market and ownership.


Ownership reacts to the market. Empty stadiums have caused GMs and HCs to be fired every couple of years here.
RE: ryanmkeane  
Anakim : 11:11 am : link
In comment 16304340 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
If they are even considering a QB in the first round, they are not happy with Jones.


Bingo
Giants  
Sammo85 : 11:11 am : link
can't roll into 2025 with Jones and Devito in their QB room.

Schoen was careful how to treat the reality of Jones situation for 2024 only. Very little if any praise, but avoided direct criticism.

We all know Jones/Giants are stuck together for 2024 due to contract guarantees/cap hit, plus injury.

RE: RE: any  
ThomasG : 11:12 am : link
In comment 16304337 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16304330 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


team that is happy with its QB doesn't draft a QB in the first round because of "BPA."

They do so either because they want to replace the existing starter or that guy is nearing the end.

Now Schoen may be perfectly happy with Jones and wants to be deliberately vague. But I doubt it.


You are failing to recognize that taking a QB because you want to replace one doesn't mean that it is the right thing to do. If you take the 3rd or 4th "best" QB in the draft and pass on the 2nd WR or best edge player, that would be a bad decision.


This is ridiculous. How do you know the QB that Schoen may draft at say #7 who happens to be the third QB taken is not the best of the bunch? Or that he is infinitely better than the first edge player taken? Are you saying everybody's evaluation is same and how they are drafted is how they will play in the NFL?

How do you type these things?
RE: ryanmkeane  
ryanmkeane : 11:12 am : link
In comment 16304347 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You can't win in the NFL without a QB.

They must come out of this draft with a QB, either in the 1st round or 2nd.

You keep beating this drum and I don't know why.

That quote from you, the exact same thing a lot of people were saying in 2019. And they picked Jones, who now everyone outside of a few people (such as myself) want him off the team.

To box yourself into a position is completely stupid. If they don't like the QB choices when they pick, they will not take those players.

Taking a player you don't want would be absolutely idiotic.
RE: ryanmkeane  
Anakim : 11:12 am : link
In comment 16304347 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You can't win in the NFL without a QB.

They must come out of this draft with a QB, either in the 1st round or 2nd.


I agree you can't win in the NFL without a QB, but the absolute worst thing this team can do is force a pick just because it's a QB. That's how jobs are lost (and never regained). Last thing this team needs is to draft Christian Hackenberg...
ryanmkeane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:13 am : link
I don't understand your point or your argument.

Teams don't go BPA with a QB in the first round. They do so because they are looking to change QBs.

You're acting like this is the same as selecting a CB or WR.

Jones can't throw TD passes. That's kind of important.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:13 am : link
ThomasG, I don't think you are getting what I'm saying.

What I'm saying is - everyone is pissed because the Giants reached for Daniel Jones.

Now - people are saying we have to take a QB no matter what.

Stick to a strategy.
Schoen and the Giants aren't going to go up on Nov 27  
Ben in Tampa : 11:13 am : link
and throw Daniel Jones under the bus.

The fact that Schoen basically said he might take a QB in the draft is about as controversial a statement as a Giants front office person has made in 10 years.
Let me take you all into the future  
Ben in Tampa : 11:14 am : link

"We weren't sure about Daniel's health and we felt the value of [QBX] was too good to pass up. He's smart, tough, dependable. We'll have a healthy competition at QB this off season between QBX and Daniel. Tommy has done a good job too and deserves the chance to compete" - Joe Schoen, April 25, 2024
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:14 am : link
I agree with ryan about forcing a pick. You shouldn’t do it.
RE: RE: ryanmkeane  
ThomasG : 11:15 am : link
In comment 16304351 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16304340 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


If they are even considering a QB in the first round, they are not happy with Jones.




Bingo


The bingo is to say Jones is our QB, and that we will evaluate QB in the offseason and BPA in the draft.

Like he said.
I thought Joe Schoen said something interesting about Tommy DeVito  
M.S. : 11:15 am : link
something like he has a bit of a swagger to him, and his teammates feed off of that. In that context, think about Daniel Jones for a moment.
RE: RE: ryanmkeane  
logman : 11:15 am : link
In comment 16304354 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16304347 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You can't win in the NFL without a QB.

They must come out of this draft with a QB, either in the 1st round or 2nd.


You keep beating this drum and I don't know why.

That quote from you, the exact same thing a lot of people were saying in 2019. And they picked Jones, who now everyone outside of a few people (such as myself) want him off the team.

To box yourself into a position is completely stupid. If they don't like the QB choices when they pick, they will not take those players.

Taking a player you don't want would be absolutely idiotic.


You're confusing two different decisions and trying to make them as if they are one decision.

The decision to draft a QB in 2019 was the correct one.

Daniel Jones was the wrong choice.
RE: RE: ryanmkeane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:15 am : link
In comment 16304355 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16304347 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You can't win in the NFL without a QB.

They must come out of this draft with a QB, either in the 1st round or 2nd.



I agree you can't win in the NFL without a QB, but the absolute worst thing this team can do is force a pick just because it's a QB. That's how jobs are lost (and never regained). Last thing this team needs is to draft Christian Hackenberg...


Yes. But the team has painted themselves into a corner.

If Schoen and Daboll go 5-12 next year with Daniel Jones, YOU (and everyone else) will want them fired.

If Daniel Jones is on IR on November with another neck injury, YOU (and everyone else) will want them fired.

There are a bunch of QBs in this draft. They have no option but to take one.

Welcome to QB hell.
Regardless of What Was Said Today  
GiantGrit : 11:16 am : link
QB is absolutely in play.

Found the “I went back and watched Neal’s film at Bama” comment interesting.

Schoen talking about the OL combinations was sobering, that alone really shot the season
RE: Schoen and the Giants aren't going to go up on Nov 27  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16304358 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
and throw Daniel Jones under the bus.

The fact that Schoen basically said he might take a QB in the draft is about as controversial a statement as a Giants front office person has made in 10 years.


Yup. And it's being lost on many.
...  
christian : 11:17 am : link
In comment 16304350 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The best tactical move is to indicate Jones will be the starter next year.

Fans forget there are two audiences for these remarks, the market and ownership.

Ownership reacts to the market. Empty stadiums have caused GMs and HCs to be fired every couple of years here.


I mean the trade, draft, and free agency market.

Schoen is establishing his hand with his competitors. And at the same time he has to maneuver in his own seat.

In November, there's no upside for him to imply anything other than Jones will be the starter when he's healthy.

Schoen has to 1) convince his boss it's time to move on 2) go find an upgrade.

Implying today to the press he's doing either doesn't benefit him.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:17 am : link
Eric, I will clarify my point:

Let's say the Giants get the 6th or 7th pick. Let's say Chicago/New England/Arizona fight to the death for Williams and Maye, and whether there are trades involved or not, those two guys are gone within the first 3 picks.

Then let's say Joe Schoen DOESN'T draft a quarterback at where the Giants pick. Let's say they draft Malik Nabers, or even trade down.

What I'm saying is - if Joe Schoen doesn't take a QB in that slot, it would mean he does not see the value in doing it, because he either A) doesn't believe in any of those QBs available at that time or B) he wants to take the prospect that he believes is a much better prospect at that draft position.

If Joe Schoen does not take a QB with their first 3 picks in the draft, and instead goes edge, WR, OL.....everyone will say Schoen sucks.

What I'm saying is that Schoen is not going to force pick a QB he doesn't like. That would be really fucking stupid, and the Giants can continue to build the roster and even get a QB in 2025 if Jones doesn't progress beyond what we saw in 2022.

That is it. This shouldn't be that hard to understand.
RE: ...  
ThomasG : 11:18 am : link
In comment 16304357 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
ThomasG, I don't think you are getting what I'm saying.

What I'm saying is - everyone is pissed because the Giants reached for Daniel Jones.

Now - people are saying we have to take a QB no matter what.

Stick to a strategy.


No, and everyone doesn't say the same thing.

Reaching for Daniel Jones is one thing. Sticking with him is another. And providing him a second is yet another.

What the majority of posters are aligned on is that we need to upgrade at QB and this draft likely offers that chance based on volume of QBs and draft position.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:19 am : link
In comment 16304372 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Eric, I will clarify my point:

Let's say the Giants get the 6th or 7th pick. Let's say Chicago/New England/Arizona fight to the death for Williams and Maye, and whether there are trades involved or not, those two guys are gone within the first 3 picks.

Then let's say Joe Schoen DOESN'T draft a quarterback at where the Giants pick. Let's say they draft Malik Nabers, or even trade down.

What I'm saying is - if Joe Schoen doesn't take a QB in that slot, it would mean he does not see the value in doing it, because he either A) doesn't believe in any of those QBs available at that time or B) he wants to take the prospect that he believes is a much better prospect at that draft position.

If Joe Schoen does not take a QB with their first 3 picks in the draft, and instead goes edge, WR, OL.....everyone will say Schoen sucks.

What I'm saying is that Schoen is not going to force pick a QB he doesn't like. That would be really fucking stupid, and the Giants can continue to build the roster and even get a QB in 2025 if Jones doesn't progress beyond what we saw in 2022.

That is it. This shouldn't be that hard to understand.


He is going to maneuver to get one of the top four QBs on his draft board. If he doesn't, I doubt he survives to 2025.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:20 am : link
And no, Schoen and Daboll are not going to be fired after the 2024 season if the Giants go 5-12 with Daniel Jones. We can't keep doing this dance every 2-3 seasons.

Kyle Shanahan had 4 shitty seasons early on with SF. Stability matters if you think you have the right GM and coach. The Giants do.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:20 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
The other comment that jumped out was Schoen bluntly saying that Evan Neal “needs to play better.” Schoen added that he doesn’t think Neal needs to move to guard, believes he can play tackle but is missing valuable reps right now with his ankle injury.
RE: I thought Joe Schoen said something interesting about Tommy DeVito  
ThomasG : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16304363 M.S. said:
Quote:
something like he has a bit of a swagger to him, and his teammates feed off of that. In that context, think about Daniel Jones for a moment.


Yes. Schoen also through in something about OL issues also have to a lot to do with not having the "QB pull the trigger quickly enough" or something like that. Which I think he is sending a message about some/all of our QBs.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:21 am : link
In comment 16304377 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
And no, Schoen and Daboll are not going to be fired after the 2024 season if the Giants go 5-12 with Daniel Jones. We can't keep doing this dance every 2-3 seasons.

Kyle Shanahan had 4 shitty seasons early on with SF. Stability matters if you think you have the right GM and coach. The Giants do.


If Schoen and Daboll roll with Daniel Jones in 2024, then they are not the right solution. They should be fired.
If the Giants had lost the last two games  
shyster : 11:21 am : link
I think they very well would have taken a QB in the first round of the upcoming draft.

The upshot of winning those two games is that I don't think they are going to like the QB options available for that pick.

There will certainly be another QB on the roster next year; how he is acquired is a very open question.
We're  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:22 am : link
reaching cult level status with the Daniel Jones groupies.
RE: RE: ryanmkeane  
Lambuth_Special : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16304349 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16304340 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


If they are even considering a QB in the first round, they are not happy with Jones.

It's not that difficult.



Again, what do you think Schoen is going to say?

They'll take a QB if they think he's a franchise changing QB and if the opportunity presents itself. Which is what they should do.

Not being happy with Jones' play this season is not some mystery novel. Of course they aren't happy with what happened and then the injury.


It doesn't even have to be a franchise changing QB. It has to be a competent QB who can give them a reliable floor. They don't even have a floor right now; Jones was supposed to have settled in the 12-15 range of QBs and he backslid toward the bottom and is injured. DeVito is a bottom tier starter at best and Tyrod will not be under contract.

They will not be able to afford a free agent backup, so that leaves the draft, and I will be willing to guarantee they aren't going to passively sit back and only pick a QB they feel 1000 percent confident is going to be a franchise changer and is also BPA when they pick. It doesn't work that way. If they like McCarthy or Daniels or Penix or Nix they will pick them over someone like Keon Coleman. Again, they do not have a QB1 on the roster right now, you cannot be a functional franchise without one.
Lost in all of this Wink talk and qb talk  
OBJ_AllDay : 11:22 am : link
Is that Joe sounds bullish on #26.
..  
ryanmkeane : 11:22 am : link
Eric, OK, fine. But again - you have to assume that everything just turns out perfectly for the Giants during the draft in that case.

Williams and Maye - gone within the first 3. That is about as much of a lock as there is in this year's draft. Marvin Harrison Jr, probably the 3rd.

New England is not trading out of their spot. Arizona might. Chicago might. If Schoen wants to trade, he can likely do it.

Just because he doesn't trade up doesn't mean he's making a mistake.
RE: We're  
ryanmkeane : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16304385 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reaching cult level status with the Daniel Jones groupies.

I'm actually not a Daniel Jones "groupie." I've said I'd be fine if they move on from him, I couldn't care less.

What I don't want them to do is just pick a QB because hey, why not. That is completely fucking stupid, and is the exact same reason you guys said we should not have taken Jones.
RE: Lost in all of this Wink talk and qb talk  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16304389 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Is that Joe sounds bullish on #26.


Yup.

Which is another head scratcher about the way this team is run. If they felt that strongly about Saquon (and wouldn't even consider trading him), why did they not give him the 3-year contract and Franchise Jones????!!!!

RE: ..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16304391 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Eric, OK, fine. But again - you have to assume that everything just turns out perfectly for the Giants during the draft in that case.

Williams and Maye - gone within the first 3. That is about as much of a lock as there is in this year's draft. Marvin Harrison Jr, probably the 3rd.

New England is not trading out of their spot. Arizona might. Chicago might. If Schoen wants to trade, he can likely do it.

Just because he doesn't trade up doesn't mean he's making a mistake.


Williams and Maye may not even be the best quarterbacks in the draft.
RE: ...  
christian : 11:25 am : link
In comment 16304377 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:

Kyle Shanahan had 4 shitty seasons early on with SF. Stability matters if you think you have the right GM and coach. The Giants do.


That's not true. For starters he's only bad 3 seasons below .500, and by the third season he took the team to the Super Bowl.
RE: ..  
logman : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16304391 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:

Just because he doesn't trade up doesn't mean he's making a mistake.


No one is saying this.

The argument is that he should come out of the draft with a QB in Rd 1 or Rd 2.

If you have to strawman your interlocutor's position to score a point, you have a shitty point to make.
RE: RE: ..  
RHPeel : 11:27 am : link
In comment 16304399 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304391 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Eric, OK, fine. But again - you have to assume that everything just turns out perfectly for the Giants during the draft in that case.

Williams and Maye - gone within the first 3. That is about as much of a lock as there is in this year's draft. Marvin Harrison Jr, probably the 3rd.

New England is not trading out of their spot. Arizona might. Chicago might. If Schoen wants to trade, he can likely do it.

Just because he doesn't trade up doesn't mean he's making a mistake.



Williams and Maye may not even be the best quarterbacks in the draft.


With the recent "success" the Giants are probably out of the mix for whichever QBs settle in as the top guys... but probably are very much in the mix for trading back into the first round to grab someone who slips a bit. That's what I expect at this point.
 
christian : 11:28 am : link
Eric, I think most of us hope and want the Giants to replace Jones with a blue chip prospect, but I think you're underestimating how difficult that might be for Schoen.
Schoen  
AcidTest : 11:28 am : link
can blather all he wants about BPA, but I'd be stunned if the Giants didn't take a QB in the first or second round.

Jones has had a concussion, two serious neck injuries, and now a torn ACL. That makes him unreliable, even if the Giants decide that their offensive struggles are more because of the porous OL than his play.

The ACL by itself isn't that concerning. Many players come back from that injury, and Jones is mostly a straight-line runner. He isn't Lamar Jackson. But the concussion and neck injuries are very concerning, especially since running is one of his better talents. The problem is that his running makes it more likely he'll be hit and suffer another concussion or neck injury.

Next season is likely the last that Jones will be on the Giants.
RHPeel  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:29 am : link
I have also pointed to that as a possible tactic. I posted a few weeks ago that a possiblel scenario would be to land Harrison in the 1st round and trade back into the bottom of the 1st round for the QB. Looks like Harrison is off the board now however.
RE: RE: RE: ryanmkeane  
Anakim : 11:29 am : link
In comment 16304366 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304355 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16304347 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


You can't win in the NFL without a QB.

They must come out of this draft with a QB, either in the 1st round or 2nd.



I agree you can't win in the NFL without a QB, but the absolute worst thing this team can do is force a pick just because it's a QB. That's how jobs are lost (and never regained). Last thing this team needs is to draft Christian Hackenberg...



Yes. But the team has painted themselves into a corner.

If Schoen and Daboll go 5-12 next year with Daniel Jones, YOU (and everyone else) will want them fired.

If Daniel Jones is on IR on November with another neck injury, YOU (and everyone else) will want them fired.

There are a bunch of QBs in this draft. They have no option but to take one.

Welcome to QB hell.


Needless to say, that's awfully risky, Eric. Taking a QB in Round 1 or 2 that you don't believe can be/will be a franchise QB is not only investing foolishly and potentially setting your team back further, but it's also poor asset management. Those are premium picks that can be used to upgrade other positions.

If they draft a QB early that they don't love in 2024 and he performs poorly, the team is going to have fans and even the FO clamoring for a new QB, perhaps someone they actually love and see as an upgrade.

BPA is always the way to go, but I do agree with you that QB is valued at a premium.
RE: …  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:30 am : link
In comment 16304410 christian said:
Quote:
Eric, I think most of us hope and want the Giants to replace Jones with a blue chip prospect, but I think you're underestimating how difficult that might be for Schoen.


It's incredibly difficult.

But the fans are not going to give Schoen and Daboll a pass.

You have to deal with the real world. Schoen and Daboll have to save their jobs.
Anakim  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:32 am : link
BPA is a myth.

The only time I can remember the Giants going BPA is Carl Banks and Mathias Kiwanuka.
RE: Anakim  
Anakim : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16304419 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
BPA is a myth.

The only time I can remember the Giants going BPA is Carl Banks and Mathias Kiwanuka.


In Round 1 or in general?
RE: Anakim  
logman : 11:33 am : link
In comment 16304419 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
BPA is a myth.

The only time I can remember the Giants going BPA is Carl Banks and Mathias Kiwanuka.


Barkley is arguably in this group, too. At least at draft time he was.
The Giants boxed themselves into taking Daniel Jones  
ajr2456 : 11:34 am : link
Because they passed on quarterbacks because they couldn’t admit that they needed one. Then the worst GM in team history panicked and had a putrid evaluation process because the guy he set his sights on went back to school.

Schoen won’t make those same mistakes.
I came away from that Press Conference  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:35 am : link
That they will 100% be choosing a QB in the draft. Schoen was not overly committed to Jones like he was at the end of last season.
RE: RE: Anakim  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16304423 logman said:
Quote:
In comment 16304419 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


BPA is a myth.

The only time I can remember the Giants going BPA is Carl Banks and Mathias Kiwanuka.



Barkley is arguably in this group, too. At least at draft time he was.


Because of Wayne Gallman? No. RB was a need.
RE: RE: …  
Anakim : 11:36 am : link
In comment 16304416 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304410 christian said:


Quote:


Eric, I think most of us hope and want the Giants to replace Jones with a blue chip prospect, but I think you're underestimating how difficult that might be for Schoen.


But the fans are not going to give Schoen and Daboll a pass.

You have to deal with the real world. Schoen and Daboll have to save their jobs.


I agree, which is why I don't know if hitching their wagon to a rookie QB they don't absolutely love is the way they should go. You're spending a premium pick on a QB you may just like instead of spending it on other positions that can help you now.
Jones was affirmative when put on the spot  
Chris684 : 11:38 am : link
When the question was posed directly about taking a QB in round 1.

Those of you on each side of the argument will dig in of course because that’s what you do.

NYG is going to draft a QB with a premium pick this year. May not be round 1, but they know they need a legitimate pivot from Jones.
I sort of took Schoen's comments about Neal  
Ben in Tampa : 11:38 am : link
as ominous for Bobby Johnson's future. But that's probably obvious at this point.
My impression?  
Sean : 11:38 am : link
The NYG beat reporters for the most part offer nothing to the table. I like Duggan, but talk about softball questions from the others.

"What have you learned from the job?" These best reporters are so bad. This big bad NY media everyone talks about. Comical.
RE: RE: Anakim  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16304422 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16304419 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


BPA is a myth.

The only time I can remember the Giants going BPA is Carl Banks and Mathias Kiwanuka.



In Round 1 or in general?


BPA becomes a more serious consideration the further you go in the draft. All teams draft for need. KC isn't going to take a QB in the first round even if they have a QB rated at the top of their draft board.
RE: RE: RE: Anakim  
logman : 11:38 am : link
In comment 16304432 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304423 logman said:


Quote:


In comment 16304419 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


BPA is a myth.

The only time I can remember the Giants going BPA is Carl Banks and Mathias Kiwanuka.



Barkley is arguably in this group, too. At least at draft time he was.



Because of Wayne Gallman? No. RB was a need.


I said nothing about Gallman. Barkley was the BPA at 2. That RB was also a need is coincidental.
Glazer is old school.  
mittenedman : 11:39 am : link
There's no way there isn't something going on.

To the people that think they're trying to weed out a rat: They'd do it with much less damaging information than this. Imagine creating a shitstorm in the media and dragging Wink's name through the mud to weed out a rat. It's bush league and disrespectful to Wink.

This isn't a game, it's people's lives and reputations.
...  
christian : 11:39 am : link
In comment 16304416 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Eric, I think most of us hope and want the Giants to replace Jones with a blue chip prospect, but I think you're underestimating how difficult that might be for Schoen.

It's incredibly difficult.

But the fans are not going to give Schoen and Daboll a pass.

You have to deal with the real world. Schoen and Daboll have to save their jobs.


The more immediate real world factor is whether Schoen's boss is aligned with dumping Jones after 6+ games into the biggest contract in team history.

Forget the fans, Schoen has to convince Mara that he fucked up with Jones, but that Mara should still trust him to spend multiple high value picks on a quarterback.

Mara could easily say:

- No, I want to keep Jones or
- Why should I trust you to be picking quarterbacks?
RE: RE: are you guys paying attention?  
Blueworm : 11:39 am : link
In comment 16304225 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 16304155 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Daboll wouldn't answer if Wink is safe even this year.




That seems to be a bit hyperbole..


He referred to his answer yesterday, which is also a way of saying it's an old issue.
logman  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:39 am : link
No it wasn't.

If the Giants had Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw in their prime, they would not have drafted Barkley.

Barkley was the highest rated player for the Giants at a position of NEED.
If  
AcidTest : 11:40 am : link
Williams, Maye, Daniels, and Harrison are gone by the time the Giants pick, then BPA is more likely, or perhaps a trade down.

I am a big believer in taking the BPA, but rightly or wrongly, QB seems to be an exception for most teams. Most teams won't trade down and risk losing a QB they love. If Schoen loves one of the "second tier" QBs, he'll take him in the top 10, regardless of what anyone says. He'll also never admit that he "jumped" his own board to do so. That's just what happens in the NFL with QBs.

Assume the Giants are picking ninth, and the team at fifteen wants to trade up, and is offering a really good deal to do so. For any other position, the Giants would likely take the deal. But not if they are targeting a QB. Not unless the deal is phenomenal.
RE: Jones was affirmative when put on the spot  
Chris684 : 11:40 am : link
In comment 16304438 Chris684 said:
Quote:
When the question was posed directly about taking a QB in round 1.

Those of you on each side of the argument will dig in of course because that’s what you do.

NYG is going to draft a QB with a premium pick this year. May not be round 1, but they know they need a legitimate pivot from Jones.


Ugh of course I meant to say Schoen
christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:41 am : link
Now THAT is a legitimate concern.

If Mara ties their hands, we're fucked.

Jones simply doesn't know how to throw TD passes.
RE: RE: RE: Anakim  
Anakim : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16304441 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304422 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 16304419 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


BPA is a myth.

The only time I can remember the Giants going BPA is Carl Banks and Mathias Kiwanuka.



In Round 1 or in general?



BPA becomes a more serious consideration the further you go in the draft. All teams draft for need. KC isn't going to take a QB in the first round even if they have a QB rated at the top of their draft board.


Yes, which is why it's not STRICTLY BPA, but rather BPA as it pertains to positional value and other factors.
RE: If  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:42 am : link
In comment 16304452 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Williams, Maye, Daniels, and Harrison are gone by the time the Giants pick, then BPA is more likely, or perhaps a trade down.

I am a big believer in taking the BPA, but rightly or wrongly, QB seems to be an exception for most teams. Most teams won't trade down and risk losing a QB they love. If Schoen loves one of the "second tier" QBs, he'll take him in the top 10, regardless of what anyone says. He'll also never admit that he "jumped" his own board to do so. That's just what happens in the NFL with QBs.

Assume the Giants are picking ninth, and the team at fifteen wants to trade up, and is offering a really good deal to do so. For any other position, the Giants would likely take the deal. But not if they are targeting a QB. Not unless the deal is phenomenal.


There are other QBs in this draft. And there are QBs in this draft who are clearly better than Daniel Jones.
RE: logman  
logman : 11:42 am : link
In comment 16304449 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
No it wasn't.

If the Giants had Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw in their prime, they would not have drafted Barkley.

Barkley was the highest rated player for the Giants at a position of NEED.


You are missing the point. I am not making a comment whatsoever about need. That is a distraction that you are bringing in.

Barkley, at #2 in the 2018 draft was, in fact, the BPA on the board. Full stop.

I'm not saying they picked him BECAUSE he was the BPA, merely stating the fact that he WAS the BPA.

Argue against what I write, not what you want me to have written.
RE: My impression?  
Chris684 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16304440 Sean said:
Quote:
The NYG beat reporters for the most part offer nothing to the table. I like Duggan, but talk about softball questions from the others.

"What have you learned from the job?" These best reporters are so bad. This big bad NY media everyone talks about. Comical.


Sean, they're typical shit stirring school girls. It doesn't surprise me none of these ask direct questions. But that won't stop them from the speculative doomsday content they will still put out.
RE: christian  
ryanmkeane : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16304454 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Now THAT is a legitimate concern.

If Mara ties their hands, we're fucked.

Jones simply doesn't know how to throw TD passes.

He "doesn't know" how to throw TD passes?
RE: We're  
bw in dc : 11:43 am : link
In comment 16304385 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reaching cult level status with the Daniel Jones groupies.


That was reached a long, long time ago.

After five years, we know Jones:

-- Has thrown 20+ TDs in a year once
-- Jones has never broken 7 YPA in his career
-- Jones has played 16 games one time
-- Jones has broken 60 QBR one time
-- Jones was the QB for a winning season one time
-- Jones is dismal against winning teams
-- Jones is putrid in prime-time games
-- Jones is going into his 6th season in the NFL
-- Jones has been a turnover machine

It is insanely amazing the attachment fans have for this type of player who plays QB in the NFL.


Jones is not our long term answer at QB.  
Maijay : 11:44 am : link
I like the kid but there are huge holes in his game.

It would be malpractice if Schoen doesn't draft a QB in the first or second round.

He is getting big bucks to do his GM thing. So do draft the guy you think could be the guy to make the team a viable contender for the Super Bowl. He has no other choice. Just do it because not trying to right the ship is unacceptable.

Anakim  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:44 am : link
Go back and look at every NYG draft and look at how "conveniently" the Giants said they drafted BPA when in fact it was a position that we all knew had to be addressed.

When they have drafted OL, they were desperate for an OL. Same with CB, WR, DL, QB, etc.
I would have liked a question about Jones' contract  
Sean : 11:45 am : link
Schoen probably wouldn't say anything, but a question as to whether the contract will prevent NYG from taking a QB high in the first round.

I get Schoen said he'd go BPA, but the question should have been framed around the $47M cap hit in 2024 for Jones.

I also didn't love that with Jones, "it's a team game." But with Neal, "he needs to play better."
RE: Anakim  
logman : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16304465 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Go back and look at every NYG draft and look at how "conveniently" the Giants said they drafted BPA when in fact it was a position that we all knew had to be addressed.

When they have drafted OL, they were desperate for an OL. Same with CB, WR, DL, QB, etc.


You are aware that BPA and need can be aligned, correct?
RE: logman  
jvm52106 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16304449 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
No it wasn't.

If the Giants had Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw in their prime, they would not have drafted Barkley.

Barkley was the highest rated player for the Giants at a position of NEED.



Regardless it was a horrible choice. There were options to move down some but Gettleman was basically Kevin Costner in Draft Day- it was Barkley no matter what...
RE: RE: christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16304461 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16304454 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Now THAT is a legitimate concern.

If Mara ties their hands, we're fucked.

Jones simply doesn't know how to throw TD passes.


He "doesn't know" how to throw TD passes?


Nope.

He played in six games this year. He threw two TDs in the second half of one game. None in the other five. He has thrown 11, 10, 15, and 2 the past four seasons. Meanwhile, an undrafted schlub already has seven with the same team.

Your groupie status is showing again.
I love that he specifically crapped on Neal.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:47 am : link
Truly awful player up to this point and can't stay healthy.
I would still consider QB a need if we drafted Bo Nix, Michael Penix  
Anakim : 11:48 am : link
Jr. or the like. Penix Jr. had a lengthy injury history at Indiana (he ended four seasons with injuries, including two ACL tears) and Bo Nix has all day to throw and RARELY faces pressure.



And they're both older prospects. So I think spending our Round 1 and Round 2 picks on a different position would be better than investing a premium pick on a potentially replaceable QB. If you're asking whether I would rather have Justin Fields for a fifth rounder or Nix/Penix for a first or second rounder, I'm going with Fields 10/10.
logman  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:49 am : link
Banks and Kiwanuka.

I react to what I see.

And in today's NFL with the way FA works, teams go NEED more than ever.
This is not just about 2024  
Sammo85 : 11:49 am : link
It's really about 2025 just as much. Someone used the term "pivot" and that is the right word.

I'm becoming more convinced either Daniels (slight longshot now), Nix, Ewers, or McCarthy are going to be a Giant in the top 50-60 picks of the draft.

I don't see a trade up in first. But those two picks in the 2nd now are premium. Seahawks pick is looking like a solid bet for a top 50 pick now.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:49 am : link
Joe strikes me as a smart dude who knows running it back with Jones is sheer insanity.
RE: RE: Anakim  
ajr2456 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 16304468 logman said:
Quote:
In comment 16304465 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Go back and look at every NYG draft and look at how "conveniently" the Giants said they drafted BPA when in fact it was a position that we all knew had to be addressed.

When they have drafted OL, they were desperate for an OL. Same with CB, WR, DL, QB, etc.



You are aware that BPA and need can be aligned, correct?


Often they don’t, it requires a lot of luck for the best player on your board to also be a need
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:50 am : link
"It would be malpractice if Gettleman doesn't go QB at 6 or 17" is what we said in 2019.

Again - you guys are freaking out because Jones didn't play well and then tore his knee.

Compounding that problem by taking a QB just to take one would be stupid, and not how you should run a franchise.

Schoen will take a QB in round 1 or 2 if he believes that QB can be, or will be, significantly better than Daniel Jones. If not, he will continue to take the best players available at their draft position to continue to add talent to this team that needs talent badly.

Just because you don't draft a QB in a specific year doesn't mean your franchise is doomed and you take your ball and go home. Giants can pivot with a veteran if they'd like or even go towards 2025 if they choose to not take a quarterback high in the draft.

What is so hard to understand about this.
RE: logman  
logman : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16304480 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Banks and Kiwanuka.

I react to what I see.

And in today's NFL with the way FA works, teams go NEED more than ever.


I'm not disputing that in the least. I made a very simple point that at the time of the draft Barkley was the BPA. This is not a controversial point.

It says nothing of need. It says nothing of whether it was the correct choice.

It is a singular statement. Barkley was the BPA when he was drafted.
RE: I would still consider QB a need if we drafted Bo Nix, Michael Penix  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16304477 Anakim said:
Quote:
Jr. or the like. Penix Jr. had a lengthy injury history at Indiana (he ended four seasons with injuries, including two ACL tears) and Bo Nix has all day to throw and RARELY faces pressure.



And they're both older prospects. So I think spending our Round 1 and Round 2 picks on a different position would be better than investing a premium pick on a potentially replaceable QB. If you're asking whether I would rather have Justin Fields for a fifth rounder or Nix/Penix for a first or second rounder, I'm going with Fields 10/10.


It doesn't matter what you and I think. It matters what Schoen and Daboll think, and how those players then perform.

Do you know how wrong BBI posters have been on quarterbacks the past 10 years??? It's comical. For fuck sake, we had guys still defending Josh Rosen on his third team.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:52 am : link
OK, got it. Daniel Jones doesn't know how to throw touchdowns. In that case, Schoen should definitely just take anyone in the 1st round then.
RE: RE: RE: Anakim  
logman : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16304484 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16304468 logman said:


Quote:


In comment 16304465 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Go back and look at every NYG draft and look at how "conveniently" the Giants said they drafted BPA when in fact it was a position that we all knew had to be addressed.

When they have drafted OL, they were desperate for an OL. Same with CB, WR, DL, QB, etc.



You are aware that BPA and need can be aligned, correct?



Often they don’t, it requires a lot of luck for the best player on your board to also be a need


I said nothing of the frequency of the alignment. Only that they can be aligned.

Reading comprehension seems to be a dearth this morning.

logman  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:53 am : link
at a need position.

The mistake Gettleman made is you never draft a RB in the top 10. It's just dumb. But it was a need position and he was a great talent.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:53 am : link
In comment 16304490 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
OK, got it. Daniel Jones doesn't know how to throw touchdowns. In that case, Schoen should definitely just take anyone in the 1st round then.


No, but he doesn't have a QB.

And he needs to get one.

Or he will be out on his ass.

That's reality.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16304486 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"It would be malpractice if Gettleman doesn't go QB at 6 or 17" is what we said in 2019.

Again - you guys are freaking out because Jones didn't play well and then tore his knee.

Compounding that problem by taking a QB just to take one would be stupid, and not how you should run a franchise.

Schoen will take a QB in round 1 or 2 if he believes that QB can be, or will be, significantly better than Daniel Jones. If not, he will continue to take the best players available at their draft position to continue to add talent to this team that needs talent badly.

Just because you don't draft a QB in a specific year doesn't mean your franchise is doomed and you take your ball and go home. Giants can pivot with a veteran if they'd like or even go towards 2025 if they choose to not take a quarterback high in the draft.

What is so hard to understand about this.


Who said that in 2019? Herbert was the prize and we all knew he was back in school.
Jones  
AcidTest : 11:54 am : link
will be a good backup QB for another team in 2025. I like Jones more than most here, but his play certainly didn't warrant his contract, and his injuries are now preclusive. And as I said, his running increases the chance he'll suffer another concussion or neck injury. A new QB in the first or second round is a must.
RE: I would have liked a question about Jones' contract  
bw in dc : 11:54 am : link
In comment 16304467 Sean said:
Quote:


I also didn't love that with Jones, "it's a team game." But with Neal, "he needs to play better."


That's great fodder for the fans - and there are plenty of them who litter this board - who think the QB position is no more important that RB, WR, T, G, C, TE.

Build the team first, worry about a QB later... ;)
I largely agree with everything Eric has said on this thread.  
LW_Giants : 11:54 am : link
However, if Schoen doesn't like any of the quarterbacks in this draft I don't want him to force it. In that case I'd rather trade back or out of the first, accumulate draft capital for next year since we all know we'll be right back in the same boat looking for a QB next season. Unless Jones suddenly morphs into Joe Burrow, keeping him after next season doesn't make sense financially--even if he plays okay or even pretty good.
....  
ryanmkeane : 11:55 am : link
Eric, needing a QB doesn't necessarily coincide with that particular draft year.

RE: logman  
logman : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16304494 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
at a need position.

The mistake Gettleman made is you never draft a RB in the top 10. It's just dumb. But it was a need position and he was a great talent.


Cool. Another thing I'm not arguing against.



RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 11:55 am : link
In comment 16304490 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
OK, got it. Daniel Jones doesn't know how to throw touchdowns. In that case, Schoen should definitely just take anyone in the 1st round then.


Correct he doesn’t.
RE: Jones  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16304499 AcidTest said:
Quote:
will be a good backup QB for another team in 2025. I like Jones more than most here, but his play certainly didn't warrant his contract, and his injuries are now preclusive. And as I said, his running increases the chance he'll suffer another concussion or neck injury. A new QB in the first or second round is a must.


If the Giants draft a QB high, Jones may even start the first month or two. He will then play himself out of a job or get hurt and the rookie will start.

Coughlin benched Warner when the Giants were 5-4 and went with Eli, who didn't win a game until the finale.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anakim  
ajr2456 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 16304493 logman said:
Quote:


I said nothing of the frequency of the alignment. Only that they can be aligned.

Reading comprehension seems to be a dearth this morning.


I never said you said anything about frequency. Just having a conversation that’s it’s rare that they actually do. Relax.
RE: I would have liked a question about Jones' contract  
RHPeel : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16304467 Sean said:
Quote:
Schoen probably wouldn't say anything, but a question as to whether the contract will prevent NYG from taking a QB high in the first round.

I get Schoen said he'd go BPA, but the question should have been framed around the $47M cap hit in 2024 for Jones.

I also didn't love that with Jones, "it's a team game." But with Neal, "he needs to play better."


Given Jones' contract I'm pretty skeptical that the Giants are going to go into free agency looking for Taylor II. But they do need to add another QB. So that leaves basically 4 paths:

- Trade for a "distressed asset" QB--guy on a rookie contract who could benefit from a change of scenery...
- Go way into the bottom of the FA barrel.
- Trade up into the top 3.
- Draft a guy late on Day 1 or Day 2.

The distressed asset types that fit are guys like Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett, Kyle Trask, Malik Willis, and Desmond Ridder. None of whom seem appealing.

Then you have some of the higher dollar guys on rookie contracts that may shake free--Justin Fields and Bryce Young come to mind.

The bottom of the FA barrel--I'm skeptical you're going to get more than DeVito-esque play.

The trade-up path... I don't see it right now, particularly given today's Schoen comments. So that leaves the "Tier 2" QBs in the draft, basically whichever QBs don't ascend in the postseason process, or whichever ones that are not on the radar at all currently that do ascend.

It's a genuinely fascinating offseason. Probably the most since the OBJ trade.
there is no decision they need to make on jones yet  
Eric on Li : 11:59 am : link
they obviously cant move on for at least another 12 months or so and they need to add another QB for depth purposes at a bare minimum -- which they just stated as a public expectation.

QBs are very simple when it comes to the draft. if you have a grade on one worthy of picking, you pick them. that is almost whenever/wherever (unless you have burrow/herbert/mahomes signed long term).

devito has done them a big kindness in giving them what will hopefully be a cheap/experienced backup. at minimum he has shown he can be comparable to tyrod.

in the draft they will take the best QB they can when they are on the clock. if there is someone they like they may move up.

whatever happens from that moment on will get sorted out on the field.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Anakim  
logman : 11:59 am : link
In comment 16304510 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16304493 logman said:


Quote:




I said nothing of the frequency of the alignment. Only that they can be aligned.

Reading comprehension seems to be a dearth this morning.




I never said you said anything about frequency. Just having a conversation that’s it’s rare that they actually do. Relax.


"Often they don’t..."

That is a statement of frequency. My point was that BPA and need can align. I didn't say how often it happens. How often it happens is irrelevant to the point that the can align.


...  
ryanmkeane : 11:59 am : link
The hatred of Daniel Jones has gotten to the point where you guys are actually arguing in favor of the thing that got Jones drafted by the Giants in the first place.

I'm sure Schoen will take a QB if he likes him and thinks he will absolutely be better than Jones.

But if he doesn't and takes WR, edge, or trades down, the Giants are not doomed and Schoen will not be fired.

Those two things can be accurate.
RE: I largely agree with everything Eric has said on this thread.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16304501 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
However, if Schoen doesn't like any of the quarterbacks in this draft I don't want him to force it. In that case I'd rather trade back or out of the first, accumulate draft capital for next year since we all know we'll be right back in the same boat looking for a QB next season. Unless Jones suddenly morphs into Joe Burrow, keeping him after next season doesn't make sense financially--even if he plays okay or even pretty good.


Agree. But again, how does Schoen and Daboll survive getting mauled by the Eagles and Cowboys again with Daniel Jones at QB? The entire fan base would be calling for their heads, just like McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge.

So task of both is to identify 3-4 quarterbacks they really like, and then maneuver to get one. If they don't, I doubt they survive.
Just my opinion  
Crazed Dogs : 12:01 pm : link
but I think it highly likely Giants draft a QB high and am thinking likely in round 2. Not sure they would in round 1 at least where they currently sit at a draft position and I am not sure they would be willing to pay the price to move up. Based on the last two drafts I do have confidence in Schoen. Will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Schoen said all the right things today in my mind from what I have seen posted here.
RE: This is not just about 2024  
Sean : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16304481 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
It's really about 2025 just as much. Someone used the term "pivot" and that is the right word.

I'm becoming more convinced either Daniels (slight longshot now), Nix, Ewers, or McCarthy are going to be a Giant in the top 50-60 picks of the draft.

I don't see a trade up in first. But those two picks in the 2nd now are premium. Seahawks pick is looking like a solid bet for a top 50 pick now.

This is how I see it. I don't see Schoen pulling off a Panthers trade. It's not impossible assuming he really likes someone, but with $47M in cap charges committed to Jones in 2024, I don't see Schoen doing that.

Schoen strikes me as someone who is very aware of the financial advantages around utilizing a rookie QB's salary window. The roster still has holes, so mortgaging a ton to move up for Williams/Maye probably doesn't make sense given the $47M cap hit to Jones next year and the $22M dead cap charge in 2025 assuming he's released. Schoen sees what's happening in Carolina.

Credit to Terps because he's been on this. Christian too. I see this:

-Jones the QB when/if healthy
-Rookie QB drafted within the top 50 (possibly first round)
-DeVito

I think that's the QB room. The hope would be the QB drafted ends up being the starter and this regime found their guy. It'll be a competition with everyone.

I just don't see an expensive trade up. The roster isn't where it needs to be for that and it doesn't make sense financially. 2025 would be a different story since they'd be much more financially lean at QB.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16304519 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
The hatred of Daniel Jones has gotten to the point where you guys are actually arguing in favor of the thing that got Jones drafted by the Giants in the first place.

I'm sure Schoen will take a QB if he likes him and thinks he will absolutely be better than Jones.

But if he doesn't and takes WR, edge, or trades down, the Giants are not doomed and Schoen will not be fired.

Those two things can be accurate.


Your groupie status is showing again.

I don't hate Daniel Jones. He seems like a really sweet guy.

But he's not a good QB. Even fans who don't follow the game closely see it.

RE: ...  
logman : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16304519 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
The hatred of Daniel Jones has gotten to the point where you guys are actually arguing in favor of the thing that got Jones drafted by the Giants in the first place.


Again, the decision to draft a QB in 2019 was sound. The error was in the evaluation of the player selected.
Cutting to the chase  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:02 pm : link
if Schoen and Daboll can't find a QB better than Daniel Jones, they don't deserve their jobs.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:03 pm : link
For example, say Giants are at 6th pick and New England says sure we will give you the 2nd pick.

How about both 2nds, 2025 1st, and a 2025 2nd?

Schoen might say yes. He also might say, eh, too rich, we will stay at 6 and be comfortable knowing we still have our assets in place. He might say, well, we aren't ready to contend yet, I'd rather keep all these picks, and adjust on QB next year.

It has happened before, plenty of times. And there are also teams who have done this and it completely backfired. Doesn't mean you don't do it, but it's not a guarantee.

Now if Caleb Williams is available at 2, I imagine Schoen says yes thanks, pleasure doing business.
RE: RE: I largely agree with everything Eric has said on this thread.  
LW_Giants : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16304520 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304501 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


However, if Schoen doesn't like any of the quarterbacks in this draft I don't want him to force it. In that case I'd rather trade back or out of the first, accumulate draft capital for next year since we all know we'll be right back in the same boat looking for a QB next season. Unless Jones suddenly morphs into Joe Burrow, keeping him after next season doesn't make sense financially--even if he plays okay or even pretty good.



Agree. But again, how does Schoen and Daboll survive getting mauled by the Eagles and Cowboys again with Daniel Jones at QB? The entire fan base would be calling for their heads, just like McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge.

So task of both is to identify 3-4 quarterbacks they really like, and then maneuver to get one. If they don't, I doubt they survive.


I don't disagree. They've put themselves in quite a difficult situation by royally fucking up the Jones contract. Schoen can say all the right things but he's made his life incredibly difficult: he either needs to draft a QB that he maybe doesn't love to buy himself more time or not take a QB knowing next season is going to be rough and he may not survive. That's why the trade down and out may be best option. Then even if they are terrible next year, he can argue he anticipated it and set the franchise up to restart without Jones.
RE: RE: Lost in all of this Wink talk and qb talk  
Eric on Li : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16304397 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304389 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


Is that Joe sounds bullish on #26.



Yup.

Which is another head scratcher about the way this team is run. If they felt that strongly about Saquon (and wouldn't even consider trading him), why did they not give him the 3-year contract and Franchise Jones????!!!!


this is the mulligan id bet a lot of money they wish they had, and it was predictable from the moment they ended up not extending barkley and mike g reported barkley's asks as very reasonable (and less than what jonathan taylor ended up with).

now they are going to end up extending him for probably what taylor got or more, a year older.
lets take a qb no matter what  
kelly : 12:03 pm : link
that worked out well with DJ.

Jones is not the answer but drafting a QB for the sake of drafting one is how you end up with a Jones. And then spend years making excuses for his play.

In fact how did that work out for the Jets?

Also keeping Neal at tackle is like keeping Jones as your starting qb. Admit the mistake and move on.
Gun to my head I think  
Chris684 : 12:03 pm : link
the Giants will either trade back into round 1 or they'll use on of their round 2 picks on a guy in the Nix, Penix, McCarthy tier.

Unless of course they can land one of the top 3 guys in round 1.

In hindsight, I thought we were a great destination for Hendon Hooker in last year's draft. Would've been nice.
RE: Gun to my head I think  
RHPeel : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16304534 Chris684 said:
Quote:
the Giants will either trade back into round 1 or they'll use on of their round 2 picks on a guy in the Nix, Penix, McCarthy tier.

Unless of course they can land one of the top 3 guys in round 1.

In hindsight, I thought we were a great destination for Hendon Hooker in last year's draft. Would've been nice.


The Giants trading for Hooker wouldn't shock me, honestly. I know they did their homework on him and the Lions might want a more immediate Super Bowl contributor.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:05 pm : link
I don’t think people ‘hate’ Daniel Jones. He seems like a good dude who just isn’t that good of a QB.
..  
ryanmkeane : 12:08 pm : link
Hatred was a strong word.

What I'm saying is that Schoen and Daboll coached Jones and team to a playoff win in 2022.

Their mindset might be hey, we have a much better roster now, some things didn't go our way in 2023, we might not want to mortgage the future for Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. We also might not want to take a guy at 6 that is more of a project.

I don't know. All I'm saying is, to put a blanket statement that Giants need to draft a QB in round 1 or 2 or they will be fired is a pointless statement.

A) they won't be fired
B) they went to the playoffs in 2022
C) they don't want to force a QB
D) they might not want to mortgage everything, they have just gotten things in a decent direction with draft picks lately
RE: ThomasG  
HBart : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16304279 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
All he needed to say was that Wink isn't going anywhere.

He chose not to.

I hear you, but it's Daboll. He never says anything like that and virtually never confirms or denies anything he doesn't have to. While there could be something there, Daboll has always been 100% consistent in addressing a question once - often saying next to nothing like "we spoke, that conversation will remain private" and repeat it until reporters stop digging.

I think Schoen is pretty damn transparent and accountable and his comments put serious doubt into this whole story. It could be Daboll was unhappy with Wink's handling of the X situation (I didn't like how he handled it) and it's a snowballing game of telephone with inevitable media exaggeration and/or distortion from there. The friction narrative always comes up with losing teams; that creates smoke but doesn't mean fire.

Like everything else, time will tell.
getting mauled by the eagles and cowboys  
bigbluewillrise : 12:10 pm : link
is more than just a QB.


Schoen has a difficult task to get a new QB while getting his OL and DL up to snuff.

RE: I thought Joe Schoen said something interesting about Tommy DeVito  
blueblood : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16304363 M.S. said:
Quote:
something like he has a bit of a swagger to him, and his teammates feed off of that. In that context, think about Daniel Jones for a moment.


Swagger is one of the dumbest assets to try and quantify.
Schoen needs to come out this offseason  
ajr2456 : 12:10 pm : link
With a potential future star QB. If they run it back with jones, DeVito and a scrap heap QB they’re not going to be a good team, and if they’re as bad as this year Schoen won’t have a job.

You don’t get to screw up the Jones contract, not have the solution to that mistake on the roster and have back to back unwatchable seasons. I think Schoen is the right man for the job, but unfortunately that’s just not how the business works.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:11 pm : link
Worst thing you can do at this point in time is take a QB just because.

Daniel Jones was a 1st round prospect by almost any measure and the first year Daboll had him, he played well and they won a playoff game. Things didn't go their way this year, it happened, it was shitty. I'm sure everyone is pissed about it.

If they are ready to give up on Jones they'll take a QB. If they aren't quite there yet and the QBs available do not match the grade and there are stud edge or WRs sitting there, they should select that player.

RE: RE: I largely agree with everything Eric has said on this thread.  
Eric on Li : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16304520 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


Agree. But again, how does Schoen and Daboll survive getting mauled by the Eagles and Cowboys again with Daniel Jones at QB? The entire fan base would be calling for their heads, just like McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge.

So task of both is to identify 3-4 quarterbacks they really like, and then maneuver to get one. If they don't, I doubt they survive.


wrong way to look at it.

they survive by playing whoever is the best player they can get at qb, and not getting mauled by those teams.

they will add someone they like this year - and logic dictates that will be a draft pick and not a free agent since they already put so much cap into the position.

events have aligned to spend a high pick on a QB if there's one available to them that they like, and it happens to be a good QB draft, so it will probably be a first round pick whether it's their first or a trade up from their 2nd back into the first. but i think it would be a mistake to totally write off jones based on this year's small sample in impossible circumstances. whether or not he's healthy is a big question but if he is it's possible he's still the best option to not get mauled by those teams.
RE: RE: I largely agree with everything Eric has said on this thread.  
Lambuth_Special : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16304520 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304501 LW_Giants said:


Quote:


However, if Schoen doesn't like any of the quarterbacks in this draft I don't want him to force it. In that case I'd rather trade back or out of the first, accumulate draft capital for next year since we all know we'll be right back in the same boat looking for a QB next season. Unless Jones suddenly morphs into Joe Burrow, keeping him after next season doesn't make sense financially--even if he plays okay or even pretty good.



Agree. But again, how does Schoen and Daboll survive getting mauled by the Eagles and Cowboys again with Daniel Jones at QB? The entire fan base would be calling for their heads, just like McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge.

So task of both is to identify 3-4 quarterbacks they really like, and then maneuver to get one. If they don't, I doubt they survive.


Yeah, I really hope they're looking comprehensively at this and are not fixated on one QB they 'love.' They are not in a place to be very picky.
RE: ...  
Mike from SI : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16304486 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"It would be malpractice if Gettleman doesn't go QB at 6 or 17" is what we said in 2019.

Again - you guys are freaking out because Jones didn't play well and then tore his knee.

Compounding that problem by taking a QB just to take one would be stupid, and not how you should run a franchise.

Schoen will take a QB in round 1 or 2 if he believes that QB can be, or will be, significantly better than Daniel Jones. If not, he will continue to take the best players available at their draft position to continue to add talent to this team that needs talent badly.

Just because you don't draft a QB in a specific year doesn't mean your franchise is doomed and you take your ball and go home. Giants can pivot with a veteran if they'd like or even go towards 2025 if they choose to not take a quarterback high in the draft.

What is so hard to understand about this.


A rookie QB does not need to be "significantly" better than Jones because his contract will allow for more flexibility with the rest of the roster. If a college QB right now is simply as good as Jones, he will cost less and also likely develop to be better than Jones, so it will likely be worth the pick. You have to account for cost (as well as opportunity cost, b/c if we take a QB, that means we're not drafting someone else. Similarly, if we stick with Jones for 3 more years, that's a ton of money that does not go to other players.)
On another thread  
GiantsRage2007 : 12:13 pm : link
It showed our receivers create the most separation in the NFL

DeVito & Taylor both showed if they have a quick trigger they can hit those open guys

Yes the OL eliminates a lot of waiting for guys to ‘appear’ more open & eliminates the luxury of having some delay in the qb processing - and there are times where it’s a full blown jail break (I realize this)

That being said… Taylor & DeVito are nothing special. They get the ball out quicker than Jones & throw guys open on occasion.

I mean Hyatt is open nearby every go route just lead the guy.

They need a qb who has a quick trigger like Devito or Taylor and processes and makes that decision quickly & airs it out. They’re out there. It doesn’t have to be Williams or Maye. It could be Nix or Daniels or… who knows.

*Add to this the fact that they have played as well as or better than Jones and both make between 35-40mm less than Jones will this year
Jones has all the physical talent to be a good QB in the NFL  
blueblood : 12:14 pm : link
size, enough arm strength, mobility...

The problem is in between his ears. IMO he simply doesn't process information fast enough.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:14 pm : link
"They aren't going to be a good team."

Yeah, and everyone said that going into 2022. And then they were a pretty solid team that made the playoffs until getting killed by a superior team on the road.

We all thought they'd be improved this year, and that didn't happen.

Predicting what a team will be is pretty pointless. It depends on a lot of factors. Schedule, injury luck, and play. Unfortunately those 3 things were all negatives this year.
I don't think you guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:17 pm : link
are living in the real world.

They are going to be forced to find a QB. If that guy is another Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2026.

However, if they go with Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2024.

They are painted into a corner because they don't have a QB.
The obsession with QB  
RetroJint : 12:17 pm : link
front and center , as always . But what I would have asked Schoen is this: Both the Cowboys and Eagles have gotten significantly better than the Giants while on your watch . Obviously both teams made astute off-season moves including adroit draft decisions . It feels like they are in another universe from the Giants . Do you think that’s a fair appraisal about your performance so far ?

Who cares about questions concerning Neal and Jones . He’s not going to be candid about either . But what’s important to me is they fell way behind . If he wants to hide behind the “This is a young team that has many promising players “ line, let him do so .
RE: ryanmkeane  
Punklicker : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16304340 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
If they are even considering a QB in the first round, they are not happy with Jones.

It's not that difficult.


Quoted for excellence.

Especially given their need for OL, WR, Edge etc
RE: I don't think you guys  
ryanmkeane : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16304564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are living in the real world.

They are going to be forced to find a QB. If that guy is another Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2026.

However, if they go with Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2024.

They are painted into a corner because they don't have a QB.

Completely absurd logic.
RE: Is it possible they fed someone something  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16303920 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
and were trying to smoke out a rat? didnt Daboll do this last year with someone?

just a thought

That would be an insane level of drama to invite just to smoke out a rat.

Especially when the most likely rats are those with ownership interest.
RE: RE: RE: I largely agree with everything Eric has said on this thread.  
Mike from SI : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16304552 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16304520 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:




Agree. But again, how does Schoen and Daboll survive getting mauled by the Eagles and Cowboys again with Daniel Jones at QB? The entire fan base would be calling for their heads, just like McAdoo, Shurmur, and Judge.

So task of both is to identify 3-4 quarterbacks they really like, and then maneuver to get one. If they don't, I doubt they survive.



wrong way to look at it.

they survive by playing whoever is the best player they can get at qb, and not getting mauled by those teams.

they will add someone they like this year - and logic dictates that will be a draft pick and not a free agent since they already put so much cap into the position.

events have aligned to spend a high pick on a QB if there's one available to them that they like, and it happens to be a good QB draft, so it will probably be a first round pick whether it's their first or a trade up from their 2nd back into the first. but i think it would be a mistake to totally write off jones based on this year's small sample in impossible circumstances. whether or not he's healthy is a big question but if he is it's possible he's still the best option to not get mauled by those teams.


This is a well-reasoned opinion. (It therefore may not belong here.)
ryanmkeane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:21 pm : link
Actually it's not.

You can't win without a QB.

The Giants don't have a QB.

Giants fans will not tolerate another wasted season with Daniel Jones.

They will demand Schoen and Daboll get fired. The stadium will be empty. And Mara will have to react again.

You won't accept this because you think Daniel Jones is still getting a raw deal.
The key to happiness in life  
Greg from LI : 12:22 pm : link
Find someone who loves you the way ryanmkeane loves Daniel Jones
 
christian : 12:22 pm : link
What I'd like to see happen is Schoen trade up on the first round and draft Daniels. Even if that comes at a high cost.

What I think will happen is Schoen will draft a quarterback on the second round, because that is a more tenable course of action for ownership.
Forcing GMs to make decisions to help them  
cosmicj : 12:23 pm : link
In the next year creates awful incentives. We have seen this play out with Reese and Gettleman. I’m very concerned.
Btw  
Mike from SI : 12:24 pm : link
Schoen and Daboll don't strike me as the types of guys who make decisions scared. I believe they would risk their jobs if they thought it gave the Giants a good chance to be better. (I could be wrong.)

Also, aren't their contracts guaranteed? I realize that getting fired affects future employment prospects, but both guys have guaranteed multiple millions coming their way regardless, so I suspect they're less worried about losing their jobs than we may think.
RE: The key to happiness in life  
ryanmkeane : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16304578 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Find someone who loves you the way ryanmkeane loves Daniel Jones

And as always, you fail to understand what I'm saying.
RE: ...  
Lambuth_Special : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16304560 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"They aren't going to be a good team."

Yeah, and everyone said that going into 2022. And then they were a pretty solid team that made the playoffs until getting killed by a superior team on the road.

We all thought they'd be improved this year, and that didn't happen.

Predicting what a team will be is pretty pointless. It depends on a lot of factors. Schedule, injury luck, and play. Unfortunately those 3 things were all negatives this year.


I thought they'd be good in 2022 and also thought Jones would have a solid year. To me, any prediction of Jones bouncing back in 2024 has the vibe of the "2018 Eli revenge tour" stuff we heard back then. Jones looked out to lunch this season and his ceiling is already pretty limited. Defenders made a beeline to him on the RPO plays (like they are doing across the league) and so it's hard to imagine his running picking up the slack.

In 2024 - like in 2023 - the Giants are going to have a math problem with their schedule. Four very difficult games against the AFC Central, plus 4 games again against the Eagles and Cowboys. This leaves almost no margin for error if you aren't getting at least average QB play.

The Giants also should be concerned about the Commanders. If Josh Harris runs the team like he does the Sixers, that will be a 10 or 11 win team on their schedule twice a year and the equation gets even more difficult.
RE: RE: Gun to my head I think  
cosmicj : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16304535 RHPeel said:
Quote:
In comment 16304534 Chris684 said:


Quote:


the Giants will either trade back into round 1 or they'll use on of their round 2 picks on a guy in the Nix, Penix, McCarthy tier.

Unless of course they can land one of the top 3 guys in round 1.

In hindsight, I thought we were a great destination for Hendon Hooker in last year's draft. Would've been nice.



The Giants trading for Hooker wouldn't shock me, honestly. I know they did their homework on him and the Lions might want a more immediate Super Bowl contributor.


I think this is an interesting suggestion. I also would look at Justin Fields, who is due his 5th year rookie extension decision next spring. Fields has some of the physical characteristics that make him an interesting Daboll QB prospect. He might be available for pretty limited draft capital (3rd rounder?).
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16304560 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"They aren't going to be a good team."

Yeah, and everyone said that going into 2022. And then they were a pretty solid team that made the playoffs until getting killed by a superior team on the road.

We all thought they'd be improved this year, and that didn't happen.

Predicting what a team will be is pretty pointless. It depends on a lot of factors. Schedule, injury luck, and play. Unfortunately those 3 things were all negatives this year.


Man, why are you so obsessed with everything I say?

The Giants weren’t a good team last year, all the secondary metrics agree. They snuck by with a lot of smoke and mirrors, turnover luck and winning a statisticallly improbable amount of 1 score games. The Giants team we saw early in the season was the same team we saw in the Seahawks, Lions, and Eagles games last year. One without a QB and one that can’t score points.

It turns out the 2022 season was one of the most detrimental seasons in recent memory. If those one score games go the other way, the Giants aren’t paying Jones and are likely heading into year two of developing their new QB, with more cap space and a top pick to add to a developing roster. Instead they’re saddled with a cap hit of over $20 million until 2025 for a QB who will likely be a backup.
RE: Btw  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16304582 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
Schoen and Daboll don't strike me as the types of guys who make decisions scared. I believe they would risk their jobs if they thought it gave the Giants a good chance to be better. (I could be wrong.)

Also, aren't their contracts guaranteed? I realize that getting fired affects future employment prospects, but both guys have guaranteed multiple millions coming their way regardless, so I suspect they're less worried about losing their jobs than we may think.


And yet if Tyrod Taylor is healthy, he likely returns to the starting job. Why? Not because it's in the long-term interest of the team, but because Daboll is thinking about his job security.
RE: ryanmkeane  
Eric on Li : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16304576 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Actually it's not.

You can't win without a QB.

The Giants don't have a QB.

Giants fans will not tolerate another wasted season with Daniel Jones.

They will demand Schoen and Daboll get fired. The stadium will be empty. And Mara will have to react again.

You won't accept this because you think Daniel Jones is still getting a raw deal.


Giants fans want to win, like all others.

The Giants coaches and FO want to win, like all others, because their jobs depend on it.

If the giants lose big again in this regimes year 3 it won't matter whether the QB is Daniel Jones, Bryce Young, or whoever this year's Bryce Young is. People will get fired.

There is no doubt they are going to add another QB - and i'd also say there's no doubt they will play whoever they think gives them the best chance to win because their jobs will be riding on that. They themselves wont know who that is until next Sept/Oct so trying to declare who that is (or isnt) right now is beyond pointless.
RE: RE: The key to happiness in life  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16304583 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16304578 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Find someone who loves you the way ryanmkeane loves Daniel Jones


And as always, you fail to understand what I'm saying.


I love how you are unsuccessfully trying to play both sides of this.

You're not fooling anyone.
So Tired of the QB Debate  
Jeffrey : 12:28 pm : link
The Giants can draft whomever they want and if it is a QB and they do not fix the damn OL that person will get killed too. It's not as simple as Jones or Taylor or DeVito hold the ball too long--it's that they are shell-shocked from getting hit repeatedly in games. People can look at this OL and see it cannot pass protect and on most attempts the run blocking is not much better. Fix the OL please.
Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:29 pm : link
A new quarterback buys Schoen and Daboll time.

That's obvious.
RE: ryanmkeane  
ryanmkeane : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16304576 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Actually it's not.

You can't win without a QB.

The Giants don't have a QB.

Giants fans will not tolerate another wasted season with Daniel Jones.

They will demand Schoen and Daboll get fired. The stadium will be empty. And Mara will have to react again.

You won't accept this because you think Daniel Jones is still getting a raw deal.

Again, failing to understand my point, as always. I don't think Daniel Jones is getting a raw deal. I think he has shown he can play and had a shitty year and then tore his knee. If you are committed to Schoen and Daboll's rebuild, you'd also understand that the Giants are getting their shit kicked in in the trenches, and are clearly not ready to compete with Dallas and Philly. You'd also understand that they still have severe needs on both OL, DL, and at WR. They have 1 good pass rusher who happens to be one of the best in the league at that. They have 1 good interior DL who is the best in the league.

The Giants turning this around is not just about QB. If they like one better than Jones this year at their slot, they'll take one.

If they don't, they are committed to taking pro bowl talented players. Schoen clearly has an eye for talent as his draft picks have been pretty good.

Whether Jones is the QB or not in 2024 - I couldn't give a shit about it. I want them to have the best QB they can have for 2024 but also realize that if it doesn't matchup with value or they have to mortgage the future to do it, and they decide not to, I'll accept it.

There's a difference between being a DJ groupie and being a rational fan that wants Schoen and Daboll to do what they actually want to do. And if they choose to forgo QB, I accept that it what they want to do and I'm good with it.
RE: RE: Lost in all of this Wink talk and qb talk  
HBart : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 16304397 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304389 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


Is that Joe sounds bullish on #26.



Yup.

Which is another head scratcher about the way this team is run. If they felt that strongly about Saquon (and wouldn't even consider trading him), why did they not give him the 3-year contract and Franchise Jones????!!!!

There wasn't enough cap space to franchise Jones.
RE: So Tired of the QB Debate  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 16304594 Jeffrey said:
Quote:
The Giants can draft whomever they want and if it is a QB and they do not fix the damn OL that person will get killed too. It's not as simple as Jones or Taylor or DeVito hold the ball too long--it's that they are shell-shocked from getting hit repeatedly in games. People can look at this OL and see it cannot pass protect and on most attempts the run blocking is not much better. Fix the OL please.


Valid, but you still need the QB. Dave Brown had a really solid OL in front of him.

That said, the reporters dropped the ball on the OL. There should have been more questions about the OL than just Neal.
ryanmkeane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:32 pm : link
Oh, I understand you completely.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:32 pm : link
OK Eric, playing bothsides.

Nope, I'm giving my opinion which you guys clearly don't seem to understand.

I think Daniel Jones can be a top 10-12 QB in football. If Giants want to continue building the team and don't choose to take a QB where they draft, I'm sure Schoen will have his reasons for doing so.

If Jones is the QB next year and sucks again, the Giants will have drafted *hopefully* good players in the 2024 draft, and they can pivot to QB if need be.
RE: ryanmkeane  
ryanmkeane : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 16304604 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Oh, I understand you completely.

Oh yeah, and what's that?
We already know they're looking at QBs  
UberAlias : 12:33 pm : link
They've been at games scouting them.
How many more years until Jones is a top 10 QB?  
ajr2456 : 12:34 pm : link
5? 10?
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16304579 christian said:
Quote:
What I'd like to see happen is Schoen trade up on the first round and draft Daniels. Even if that comes at a high cost.

What I think will happen is Schoen will draft a quarterback on the second round, because that is a more tenable course of action for ownership.


i would bet on round 1 for the 5th year option. if there is someone they like with a 2nd round pick, it's in their interest to move up to pick #32 to take them so they get the extra year.

whether that's with their top 10 pick or a trade up from the 2nd round i think depends on who is available with the top 10 pick (duh). assuming they aren't in the top 2 picks, i could see them not wanting to pass on a harrison or malik nabers and then trying to move up for whoever the qb4/5 is since this draft has some interesting options. i wouldnt be surprised with daniels or penix going high or being this year's versions of kenny pickett. there is going to be some rightful skepticism of 5th year breakouts.
RE: ...  
UberAlias : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16304605 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
OK Eric, playing bothsides.

Nope, I'm giving my opinion which you guys clearly don't seem to understand.

I think Daniel Jones can be a top 10-12 QB in football. If Giants want to continue building the team and don't choose to take a QB where they draft, I'm sure Schoen will have his reasons for doing so.

If Jones is the QB next year and sucks again, the Giants will have drafted *hopefully* good players in the 2024 draft, and they can pivot to QB if need be.
Even if the Giants did have some optimism for Jones, they can't put their eggs in the Jones basket. The injuries alone make that a massive gamble, let alone the obvious lack of production.
RE: ...  
LW_Giants : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16304605 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
OK Eric, playing bothsides.

Nope, I'm giving my opinion which you guys clearly don't seem to understand.

I think Daniel Jones can be a top 10-12 QB in football. If Giants want to continue building the team and don't choose to take a QB where they draft, I'm sure Schoen will have his reasons for doing so.

If Jones is the QB next year and sucks again, the Giants will have drafted *hopefully* good players in the 2024 draft, and they can pivot to QB if need be.


If they don't take a QB and don't trade for assets in next year's draft, Schoen/Daboll are betting their careers on Daniel Jones. They may very well do that, but it's an enormous risk. If he has another awful year and any of the QB's in this draft that are picked after us have promising rookie seasons, they'll be fired the day after the season is over.
RE: How many more years until Jones is a top 10 QB?  
ryanmkeane : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 16304611 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
5? 10?

Well, he was 6th in the NFL in QBR in 2022. Did you catch that?
I like the idea of trading  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:36 pm : link
back if they are not sold on one of the QB's.

They could use a lot more impact players and then they can address the QB spot later in the draft and again in a following year or even later if needed.

I would have liked someone to ask Schoen about being outscored 89-17 in the two Dallas games and a few other tough questions.

RE: RE: ryanmkeane  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16304607 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16304604 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Oh, I understand you completely.


Oh yeah, and what's that?


You simply won't accept Daniel Jones isn't good. You've admitted it yourself. So of course you're going to argue for "BPA."

But you've always been that way with all things Giants related, be it whomever was the GM, HC, certain player, etc. I remember you telling us how great Gettleman was.

RE: Eric on Li  
Eric on Li : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 16304595 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A new quarterback buys Schoen and Daboll time.

That's obvious.


i dont think that's so obvious in the nfl anymore.

another disastrous year and daboll will get fired regardless of the qb.

frank reich had a 40-33-1 record in IND and he just got fired in 11 games after leading the decision to trade an enormous haul for Bryce young.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:38 pm : link
So what I gather is this:

1. Giants don't draft a QB in round 1 - Schoen doesn't know what he's doing, Mara is meddling, Daboll will be fired

2. Giants draft a QB in round 2 - clearly this is Mara meddling, they waited because now Jones doesn't have as much competition

3. Giants don't draft a QB at all - wow the entire front office needs to go

So essentially - anything other than a QB high in round 1 is a disaster - which flies in the face of team building and evidence based drafts where at times you can argue it is the opposite of what you should do if you don't have conviction on a guy
RE: RE: Eric on Li  
BrettNYG10 : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16304623 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16304595 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


A new quarterback buys Schoen and Daboll time.

That's obvious.



i dont think that's so obvious in the nfl anymore.

another disastrous year and daboll will get fired regardless of the qb.

frank reich had a 40-33-1 record in IND and he just got fired in 11 games after leading the decision to trade an enormous haul for Bryce young.


Agreed, a promising rookie year for Jones didn't save Shurmur.

If we draft a QB, you have to give the regime two more years IMO.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12:39 pm : link
Eric - your problem is - you can't accept my opinion.

My opinion is that Jones can be a top 10-12 QB. Would you like me to repeat why I think that or have you had enough of it?
RE: RE: How many more years until Jones is a top 10 QB?  
ajr2456 : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16304615 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16304611 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


5? 10?


Well, he was 6th in the NFL in QBR in 2022. Did you catch that?


What about the other 4 years? Where’s he rank in yards and touchdowns?
I think it's important to try to see this through Schoen's eyes  
Go Terps : 12:40 pm : link
Pretend for a moment that Jones is a good quarterback. If he were, it would make little sense to draft his replacement in April 2024. Signing a veteran (Tannehill, Mariota, Darnold, Minshew, etc.) to hold down the fort until Jones is ready to go - that would make sense. Maybe you pair that with a mid-round QB selection, but you've already got a developing young guy in the building.

Controlling for whether or not Jones is a good player, the timeline doesn't make sense for drafting a first round QB.

It's not what I would do (I would find out where Daniels is slated to be drafted and use whatever resource necessary to get him), but all that matters is what Schoen will do.



You need to be able to make explosive plays to win  
UberAlias : 12:40 pm : link
Jones has not shown to be able to do that. Possibly he's grown gun shy, but we've seen more of them from Taylor and Devito. Maybe seeing them will help him, but there is no way in hell anyone can gamble their career on that happening.
Eric on Li  
ajr2456 : 12:40 pm : link
Good point on trading up to the first to get a guy they want in the second. I think Schoen will see it the same way.
RE: RE: How many more years until Jones is a top 10 QB?  
cosmicj : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16304615 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16304611 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


5? 10?


Well, he was 6th in the NFL in QBR in 2022. Did you catch that?


Should we extrapolate from 2022? Or 2021? Or what? The Jones contract was predicated on him playing at the same level as at the end of 2022 which, to me, was the only time Jones looked like a good starting QB. Those hopes have been dashed. We have no idea what to expect from him in the future.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 12:40 pm : link
To add, Herbert's spectacular rookie year didn't save their HC.

I think it will buy them two years but it's no guarantee.
Heads up  
GiantGrit : 12:40 pm : link
Raanan on right now with Bart & Hahn talking Dabes and Wink. Can’t listen but he supposedly has more insight.
RE: RE: RE: ryanmkeane  
ryanmkeane : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 16304619 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304607 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 16304604 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Oh, I understand you completely.


Oh yeah, and what's that?



You simply won't accept Daniel Jones isn't good. You've admitted it yourself. So of course you're going to argue for "BPA."

But you've always been that way with all things Giants related, be it whomever was the GM, HC, certain player, etc. I remember you telling us how great Gettleman was.

Wrong again. Saying things just to say them does not make them true Eric.

I hated the Shurmur hire. Thought he would be awful and he was. I preached patience with DG because I thought his draft picks were pretty good, clearly his FA were awful, and then I came around and said yeah, it didn't work, he needs to go.
RE: I think it's important to try to see this through Schoen's eyes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 16304630 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Pretend for a moment that Jones is a good quarterback. If he were, it would make little sense to draft his replacement in April 2024. Signing a veteran (Tannehill, Mariota, Darnold, Minshew, etc.) to hold down the fort until Jones is ready to go - that would make sense. Maybe you pair that with a mid-round QB selection, but you've already got a developing young guy in the building.

Controlling for whether or not Jones is a good player, the timeline doesn't make sense for drafting a first round QB.

It's not what I would do (I would find out where Daniels is slated to be drafted and use whatever resource necessary to get him), but all that matters is what Schoen will do.




Yes.

If you go back to Jones, you sign a decent veteran for insurance to play until Jones is healthy. You don't draft a QB in the 1st or 2nd round.
RE: ...  
ThomasG : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16304625 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
So what I gather is this:

1. Giants don't draft a QB in round 1 - Schoen doesn't know what he's doing, Mara is meddling, Daboll will be fired

2. Giants draft a QB in round 2 - clearly this is Mara meddling, they waited because now Jones doesn't have as much competition

3. Giants don't draft a QB at all - wow the entire front office needs to go

So essentially - anything other than a QB high in round 1 is a disaster - which flies in the face of team building and evidence based drafts where at times you can argue it is the opposite of what you should do if you don't have conviction on a guy


They need a new starting QB. There are no guarantees with any prospect but we already can see what happens with the guys we have on the roster now which is a known-disaster.
RE: RE: Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16304623 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16304595 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


A new quarterback buys Schoen and Daboll time.

That's obvious.



i dont think that's so obvious in the nfl anymore.

another disastrous year and daboll will get fired regardless of the qb.

frank reich had a 40-33-1 record in IND and he just got fired in 11 games after leading the decision to trade an enormous haul for Bryce young.


In this division with a rookie QB with John Mara calling the shots?

It buys them time.

...  
ryanmkeane : 12:44 pm : link
My opinion of the Giants roster is also that they seem to be nailing some draft picks recently. And in that vein I'd like them to continue to build from the trenches out in order to have an awesome fucking team around the QB. And then pivot to QB if they'd like.

Or they could take the QB now. I really don't care. But I do think that there's evidence to suggest that drafting pro bowl talent in the early rounds is how you compete year over year.

Look at the Chargers. They have made the playoffs exactly 1 time since Herbert has been there and they will miss it again this year.

Having a great QB guarantees you nothing unless your team around him is above average to pretty good.

Which is why I would not mind the Giants taking 3 kick ass players with their first 3 picks. Think of how that could shape their roster with Schoen's 2022 and 2023 drafts.
RE: RE: RE: Eric on Li  
ajr2456 : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16304645 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

In this division with a rookie QB with John Mara calling the shots?

It buys them time.


Agreed. They have the built in excuse that you can’t expect a rookie to make the playoffs playing the Cowboys and Eagles twice a year. They’ll get at least two more years.

That excuse doesn’t exist anymore in year 6 of Daniel Jones.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16304628 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Eric - your problem is - you can't accept my opinion.

My opinion is that Jones can be a top 10-12 QB. Would you like me to repeat why I think that or have you had enough of it?


RE: RE: …  
GiantGrit : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16304612 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16304579 christian said:


Quote:


What I'd like to see happen is Schoen trade up on the first round and draft Daniels. Even if that comes at a high cost.

What I think will happen is Schoen will draft a quarterback on the second round, because that is a more tenable course of action for ownership.



i would bet on round 1 for the 5th year option. if there is someone they like with a 2nd round pick, it's in their interest to move up to pick #32 to take them so they get the extra year.

whether that's with their top 10 pick or a trade up from the 2nd round i think depends on who is available with the top 10 pick (duh). assuming they aren't in the top 2 picks, i could see them not wanting to pass on a harrison or malik nabers and then trying to move up for whoever the qb4/5 is since this draft has some interesting options. i wouldnt be surprised with daniels or penix going high or being this year's versions of kenny pickett. there is going to be some rightful skepticism of 5th year breakouts.


JonC always says to focus on what is done more than what is said. Who did Joe Schoen fly across the country to watch play?

These guys aren’t oblivious to weighing out scenarios like Eric mentioned. They will want their shot to succeed or fail with their own QB.

I heard Nix before Schoen flew out there. Its early in the process but I think he’s the guy late 1st early 2nd they’ll covet.

I would be very surprised to not see them go QB in the first two rounds this draft.
I thought Herbert had this great team around him  
ajr2456 : 12:46 pm : link
And it was his fault they didn’t make the playoffs and there’s no drop off between him and Jones?
the reality  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:47 pm : link
of the situation is the Giants are not going to be able to overtake the Eagles and Cowboys for at least two more years. We're that far behind.

Sticking with Jones makes that timeline even longer. They will eventually dump him and have wasted those years too.
Herbert is nothing special, either.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:51 pm : link
.
Please make this stop!  
redwhiteandbigblue : 12:51 pm : link
This "little girl arguing", to prove your point is nauseating! If you stop, "I"ll be your best friend...."

How i yearn for a rational post.Lol.
RE: Let me take you all into the future  
ZogZerg : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16304359 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:

"We weren't sure about Daniel's health and we felt the value of [QBX] was too good to pass up. He's smart, tough, dependable. We'll have a healthy competition at QB this off season between QBX and Daniel. Tommy has done a good job too and deserves the chance to compete" - Joe Schoen, April 25, 2024


Exactly! It will be shocking if QB is not drafted high in 2024.
RE: RE: How many more years until Jones is a top 10 QB?  
HomerJones45 : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16304615 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 16304611 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


5? 10?


Well, he was 6th in the NFL in QBR in 2022. Did you catch that?
According to ESPN's rankings. He was 13th in passing in a year where he threw very few picks and 4th or 5th in running. Basically, if he is not running the ball and throws picks, he's pretty useless.

There are other site ratings. According to the NFL site's index, he was 18th. According to another site, he was 13th, again off the back of just 5 picks.

He is a below average qb and it showed up right off the hop this year. In the game he hurt his knee, he was 4 out of 9 for 25 yards. In the game before that in Miami, he threw for 119 yards on 20 attempts. We are going nowhere with this guy.
RE: I don't think you guys  
rnargi : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16304564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are living in the real world.

They are going to be forced to find a QB. If that guy is another Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2026.

However, if they go with Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2024.

They are painted into a corner because they don't have a QB.


Where the hell are you getting this from? This may be the most short sighted thing I've ever seen you write. Painted into a corner? Who the FUCK other than Stroud, (who was completely unavailable to us without having to have let Jones go in UFA and then spend a king's ransom to a QB needy team) would you have signed? Or would you have "rolled with Taylor"? Or drafted some yahoo like Who did you want? NO one better than Jones was available in the near term FOR the long term. They rolled the dice and gambled on Jones. It didn't work this year. You said earlier that people need to let the Simms shit go. Are you kidding? How many times was he hurt/benched before he became the lovable, "the great" Phil Simms? How many lost seasons, Eric? He finished the 1980 season with 15 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, while completing a subpar 48.0% of his passes for 2,321 yards. Remember when he said his wife had to sit in the stands and listen to fans cuss him out mercilessly? He was drafted in 79. He didn't win a playoff game until 1985. In his Super Bowl season, he threw 22 interceptions, which was more than TDs that year. I'm sorry, this myopic take is baseless. The draft is a fucking crap shoot. How's Herbert's record over his first three years looking? How many playoff games has Allen won? They might not even make the playoffs this season. How's the new contract for Burrow looking now? What's "can't miss generational talent" Trevor Lawrence doing so far in his career? It's a fucking CRAP SHOOT. Last year, Tua was an injury prone bust. They do what they can, evaluate who they have, and hope something good happens. Good God. NO ONE they bring in next season will be better than Jones behind this line. Yeah...let's trade up for a HOPE and throw him behind this oline and all will be well. Lol. Unbelievable.
RE: the reality  
M.S. : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16304656 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of the situation is the Giants are not going to be able to overtake the Eagles and Cowboys for at least two more years. We're that far behind.

Sticking with Jones makes that timeline even longer. They will eventually dump him and have wasted those years too.

Could be 2 years but right now feels like 2 light years. Our only hope is that their O-lines start to age out… Kelce/Lane, Martin/Smith.
Jones  
AcidTest : 12:55 pm : link
has had a concussion and two serious neck injuries. Those injuries have made the entire debate about his performance irrelevant IMO. He'd have to be a consensus top 10 QB for it not to be. The Giants have to draft his replacement next spring in the first or second round. And Schoen and Daboll better get it right or they will be fired, especially after giving Jones that disastrous contract that is going to force the Giants to take a $22M cap hit, the largest in franchise history, in 2025. The NFL Is "not for long." That applies not only to players. It also applies to GMs and coaches.
RE: RE: RE: Eric on Li  
Eric on Li : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16304645 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16304623 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16304595 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


A new quarterback buys Schoen and Daboll time.

That's obvious.



i dont think that's so obvious in the nfl anymore.

another disastrous year and daboll will get fired regardless of the qb.

frank reich had a 40-33-1 record in IND and he just got fired in 11 games after leading the decision to trade an enormous haul for Bryce young.



In this division with a rookie QB with John Mara calling the shots?

It buys them time.


why didnt daniel jones rookie year buy shurmur year 3?

A: because by that time he'd revealed himself to not be a competent leader.

if daboll has another chaotic big losing season next year he will find a similar fate.
RE: Jones  
Chris684 : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 16304680 AcidTest said:
Quote:
has had a concussion and two serious neck injuries. Those injuries have made the entire debate about his performance irrelevant IMO. He'd have to be a consensus top 10 QB for it not to be. The Giants have to draft his replacement next spring in the first or second round. And Schoen and Daboll better get it right or they will be fired, especially after giving Jones that disastrous contract that is going to force the Giants to take a $22M cap hit, the largest in franchise history, in 2025. The NFL Is "not for long." That applies not only to players. It also applies to GMs and coaches.


Great point and it's so true.

People here have been debating the merits of Jones the QB for so long it's now almost overlooked that he's damaged goods.

2 necks and an ACL. Those are the facts here.
rnargi  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:59 pm : link
Unfortunately, I've noticed you're in that groupie category too.

It's not hard to understand.

The Giants don't have a QB.

If you don't have a QB, you lose in today's NFL.

Daboll and Schoen are already on thin ice with the fans. The stadium crowd is already thin again (and I suspect DeVito playing is the only reason it wasn't completely empty on Sunday).

When you don't have a QB, you have to get one. Or you won't be employed.

It's called QB hell.. It's real. It exists.
Daboll and Schoen  
rnargi : 12:59 pm : link
are currently 14-15-1 with a playoff win under their belts in under 1.5 years with arguably the worst Oline in history and a disaster at WR over that time, and that's not even including all the injuries on DEF or at the QB position.

Yeah...they fucking suck and should be put on notice right now.
If we're focusing on what was done,  
Go Terps : 12:59 pm : link
here's what was done: the Giants gave Jones a four year contract paying him $160M. When they did that they endured that if they drafted a QB in 2024 they would be costing themselves one of the biggest advantages to the rookie QB contract: cap space. Daniel is on the books for $47M in '24 and $23M in '25. So if they draft Maye or whomever, the first two years with him are going to be handicapped by what is essentially dead money for Jones.

Now overlay that situation with a GM/HC combo that could find themselves unemployed with a repeat performance in '24. You think Daboll and Schoen want to approach '24 with a rookie QB AND $47M that isn't contributing? Put yourself in their shoes.

Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:00 pm : link
I would argue because Mara doesn't want to keep firing people if he doesn't have to. I think (my opinion) that Giants fans are still smart enough to realize a new QB needs a couple of years.
RE: RE: I don't think you guys  
Lambuth_Special : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16304673 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16304564 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are living in the real world.

They are going to be forced to find a QB. If that guy is another Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2026.

However, if they go with Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2024.

They are painted into a corner because they don't have a QB.



Where the hell are you getting this from? This may be the most short sighted thing I've ever seen you write. Painted into a corner? Who the FUCK other than Stroud, (who was completely unavailable to us without having to have let Jones go in UFA and then spend a king's ransom to a QB needy team) would you have signed? Or would you have "rolled with Taylor"? Or drafted some yahoo like Who did you want? NO one better than Jones was available in the near term FOR the long term. They rolled the dice and gambled on Jones. It didn't work this year. You said earlier that people need to let the Simms shit go. Are you kidding? How many times was he hurt/benched before he became the lovable, "the great" Phil Simms? How many lost seasons, Eric? He finished the 1980 season with 15 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, while completing a subpar 48.0% of his passes for 2,321 yards. Remember when he said his wife had to sit in the stands and listen to fans cuss him out mercilessly? He was drafted in 79. He didn't win a playoff game until 1985. In his Super Bowl season, he threw 22 interceptions, which was more than TDs that year. I'm sorry, this myopic take is baseless. The draft is a fucking crap shoot. How's Herbert's record over his first three years looking? How many playoff games has Allen won? They might not even make the playoffs this season. How's the new contract for Burrow looking now? What's "can't miss generational talent" Trevor Lawrence doing so far in his career? It's a fucking CRAP SHOOT. Last year, Tua was an injury prone bust. They do what they can, evaluate who they have, and hope something good happens. Good God. NO ONE they bring in next season will be better than Jones behind this line. Yeah...let's trade up for a HOPE and throw him behind this oline and all will be well. Lol. Unbelievable.


How can you say that no QB they bring in next year will be better than Jones, when Jones this hasn't even been better that other QBs already on the Giants' roster.
RE: rnargi  
rnargi : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16304688 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Unfortunately, I've noticed you're in that groupie category too.

It's not hard to understand.

The Giants don't have a QB.

If you don't have a QB, you lose in today's NFL.

Daboll and Schoen are already on thin ice with the fans. The stadium crowd is already thin again (and I suspect DeVito playing is the only reason it wasn't completely empty on Sunday).

When you don't have a QB, you have to get one. Or you won't be employed.

It's called QB hell.. It's real. It exists.


I'm not a groupy...I know QB hell is real....I'm just not stupid enough to think like the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, and LV Raiders. I'm very disappointed to find out that you are. Just keep throwing darts, something will stick. It's worked well for the line, no?
RE: RE: I don't think you guys  
ThomasG : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16304673 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 16304564 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are living in the real world.

They are going to be forced to find a QB. If that guy is another Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2026.

However, if they go with Daniel Jones, they will be fired in 2024.

They are painted into a corner because they don't have a QB.



Where the hell are you getting this from? This may be the most short sighted thing I've ever seen you write. Painted into a corner? Who the FUCK other than Stroud, (who was completely unavailable to us without having to have let Jones go in UFA and then spend a king's ransom to a QB needy team) would you have signed? Or would you have "rolled with Taylor"? Or drafted some yahoo like Who did you want? NO one better than Jones was available in the near term FOR the long term. They rolled the dice and gambled on Jones. It didn't work this year. You said earlier that people need to let the Simms shit go. Are you kidding? How many times was he hurt/benched before he became the lovable, "the great" Phil Simms? How many lost seasons, Eric? He finished the 1980 season with 15 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, while completing a subpar 48.0% of his passes for 2,321 yards. Remember when he said his wife had to sit in the stands and listen to fans cuss him out mercilessly? He was drafted in 79. He didn't win a playoff game until 1985. In his Super Bowl season, he threw 22 interceptions, which was more than TDs that year. I'm sorry, this myopic take is baseless. The draft is a fucking crap shoot. How's Herbert's record over his first three years looking? How many playoff games has Allen won? They might not even make the playoffs this season. How's the new contract for Burrow looking now? What's "can't miss generational talent" Trevor Lawrence doing so far in his career? It's a fucking CRAP SHOOT. Last year, Tua was an injury prone bust. They do what they can, evaluate who they have, and hope something good happens. Good God. NO ONE they bring in next season will be better than Jones behind this line. Yeah...let's trade up for a HOPE and throw him behind this oline and all will be well. Lol. Unbelievable.


This reads like a serial-killer note.
RE: Daboll and Schoen  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16304689 rnargi said:
Quote:
are currently 14-15-1 with a playoff win under their belts in under 1.5 years with arguably the worst Oline in history and a disaster at WR over that time, and that's not even including all the injuries on DEF or at the QB position.

Yeah...they fucking suck and should be put on notice right now.


The WRs/TEs are not bad. The QB is.
rnargi  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:03 pm : link
You have to keep throwing darts at the QB position until you hit the bullseye.

It is what it is.

You can't win in the NFL with a QB who throws one touchdown pass per game (if you are lucky).
Jones  
AcidTest : 1:04 pm : link
is in the wrong sport. He should have been a decathlete. I said the same thing about Evan Engram, although he's admittedly had a resurgence with Jacksonville.
RE: If we're focusing on what was done,  
Eric on Li : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16304690 Go Terps said:
Quote:
here's what was done: the Giants gave Jones a four year contract paying him $160M. When they did that they endured that if they drafted a QB in 2024 they would be costing themselves one of the biggest advantages to the rookie QB contract: cap space. Daniel is on the books for $47M in '24 and $23M in '25. So if they draft Maye or whomever, the first two years with him are going to be handicapped by what is essentially dead money for Jones.

Now overlay that situation with a GM/HC combo that could find themselves unemployed with a repeat performance in '24. You think Daboll and Schoen want to approach '24 with a rookie QB AND $47M that isn't contributing? Put yourself in their shoes.


putting yourself in their shoes results in the same answer every time - they will pick the qb they believe gives them the best chance to win.

they have correctly set the expectation that they will be drafting another qb because jones injury dictates that necessity. i'd personally bet on that being a 1st round pick, though i also wouldn't bet on that guaranteeing that jones doesnt end up starting more games next year than whoever they pick.
