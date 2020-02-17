Some thoughts on QB going forward based on Schoen's comments

I thought Schoen provided some clues regarding the position going forward.
First, Daniel Jones will be on the roster next year. This should be a surprise to no one considering his contract and cap charge next year ($47M). There is no way to move off Jones and I'd assume there is no trade market. So, Jones takes up a spot in the QB room.
This is where I thought his comments were telling:
-Schoen said there are multiple avenues to address the position which include free agency and trade.
-He brought up the bust rate for top 10 QB's drafted while specifically citing the 2018 draft.
-He admitted that they will need to address QB which again isn't a surprise, but it shows just how bare the Giants are at this position.
-He talked about dealing with the NY market. I know some will disagree with me, but I think this does matter. Hurts is an example of a QB who provides no distractions.
A lot depends where NYG picks, for the sake of discussion let's give them two more wins. They squeak out a win somewhere and beat a resting Eagles team to get to 6-11. This probably puts them in the 5-10 range in the draft.
Would Schoen trade their 24 first, 24 second, 25 first, 25 third and Jalin Hyatt to move to the first pick in the draft? I doubt it. Given the roster holes and the financial commitment to Jones in 2024, I don't see it.
I think it's much more likely to trade into the back of the first and draft a QB. Maybe they sit tight and Daniels is there or maybe they can do a modest trade up in the first to secure one of the top tier QB's, but I don't see a situation where they mortgage a ton of draft picks and a young player like Carolina did.
I could see Schoen getting creative though. This would be trading a mid round pick for someone like Justin Fields or someone else out there that is young and still cost effective. One of Daboll's strengths is developing QB's, so maybe a guy like Fields does better under Daboll.
With Jones assured a roster spot, it makes it tricky though. Do you commit to bring back DeVito knowing he wouldn't last on the practice squad? Do you carry three QB's on game day?
I'd bet whoever is brought in (draft or trade) will have a strong chance to be the starting QB next year. I wonder if they feel the need to bring in two QB's or bring back DeVito and keep developing him.
it may be an obvious name they can get with their top 5-10 pick.
or it may be a trade up into the 20's from the second round.
too early to tell other than their reducing odds at picking 1st/2nd, but this is a good qb draft so i would bet on them finding a dance partner.
the justin fields type move doesnt make much sense to me. whoever gets him is going to pay the price of a starter. the timelines with him and jones are too duplicative. i also dont see much logic in wasting a chunk of the cap on another limited backup Tyrod.
This is probably correct. The first round pick gives them the 5th year option.
What I don't see is a massive haul to get from 8th to the top 2 picks.
Jones
Vet FA (see list of possibilities below)
DeVito
The vet holds down the fort to start the season until Daniel returns.
That's the plan that makes sense to a group that paid Jones and could be out on their asses if they repeat 2023 and start 1-5 or something like that.
2024 FA QBs
Quote:
that is what makes the most economic sense and i think there are enough qbs in this draft they will find someone they like.
This is probably correct. The first round pick gives them the 5th year option.
What I don't see is a massive haul to get from 8th to the top 2 picks.
that type of trade is rare - last year it happened, i guess jets moved up for darnold to #3 so maybe you could count that, same with trey lance.
we know in 2020 nobody was willing to trade up for either of tua or herbert.
so i think your prediction is a pretty safe one because whether the giants want it or not that type of deal is rarely there. if maye/caleb are real deal they are unlikely to be for sale. as good as the return was the bears probably made a mistake giving up the chance to draft bryce or stroud.
Quote:
that is what makes the most economic sense and i think there are enough qbs in this draft they will find someone they like.
This is probably correct. The first round pick gives them the 5th year option.
What I don't see is a massive haul to get from 8th to the top 2 picks.
I don't either. What everyone seeems to be losing site of is there can conceivably be 5 or 6 possible 1st rd QB selections. Have to see how it all plays out but it's very possible a good QB can align when Giants are on the clock with 1st rd pick.
That's the plan that makes sense to a group that paid Jones and could be out on their asses if they repeat 2023 and start 1-5 or something like that. 2024 FA QBs
So, kick the can down the road until 2026 and then draft a QB then? I doubt they'll be there in 2026 with that approach.
I get what you're saying, the timeline doesn't add up. But, forcing Jones to work while ignoring QB in the draft is very risky.
The wildcard here is if they like DeVito. Daboll seems to value some juice in the position and he's super cheap. Could they take their Jones medicine while playing DeVito and trying to manage wins? Make the big splash when the cap lines up? They could, but will they still be employed?
I'd bet that right along with you. As of now anyway.
Why it works for Arizona? They want to move on from Murray and take a rookie QB in 24 and since they will likely be picking top 5, have their sights set on 2 QBs--one of which should be at 5. They get their guy, move on from Murray but get to add a stop gap vet not making insane money for longer than 2 years.
It only works for NYG if they love Murray, obviously.
***This trade would have to be orchestrated on draft day to ensure the Cards can in fact draft their guy. IF their QB is there, the trade goes through.
Do you bite? Do you counter offer? Or do you hang up the phone and say DJM is an asshole for even thinking about adding Murray...
That's the plan that makes sense to a group that paid Jones and could be out on their asses if they repeat 2023 and start 1-5 or something like that. 2024 FA QBs
Because the Giants treat GMs and HCs differently, I wouldn’t set the Schoen and Daboll objectives as equivalent.
Daboll cannot go into 2024 with Jones and some retread as his QB options. The smart play for him is to get a talented 1st rd QB that he can mold into a very good player. That will earn him some extra time.
Schoen however could pass entirely on a QB this upcoming draft with the knowledge that he is highly likely to be the GM in 2025.
If ownership leaned on Schoen to pay Jones (and we know God damned well they did), Daniel lines up as the scapegoat after 2024 with a more palatable $23M wasted.
Maybe I am nuts....but I think the cards might do it.
If ownership leaned on Schoen to pay Jones (and we know God damned well they did), Daniel lines up as the scapegoat after 2024 with a more palatable $23M wasted.
cmon man...so now you're going to a place that believes this staff will keep Jones just so they have a fall guy?????
Do you really believe this stuff? Why even bother being a fan? You do know that if they kept Jones and shit fell apart this whole regime is fucking toast by 2025 at the latest. You know that right?
You can examine/debate/respond to the murray trade proposal as at least that is kind of fun.
Murray’s base salaries through 2027 guarantee in the prior league year, so acquiring him means essentially a base salary commitment for the next 2 years plus some workout bonus stuff. On the Jones side, the acquiring team is committing one year to him and then they can part ways with no muss. The financial side is manageable.
I lean towards the trade for Justin Fields contingency option. I think that could be a low risk high reward acquisition. Of course, depends on the Bears decision on his 5th year option and whether to draft a QB.
This is immensely frustrating. If they had just had the discipline to stick with the plan they put into place by signing Taylor and not picking up Jones's option, none of this would be an issue. The Jones contract rivals the Barkley pick for stupidest decision in a decade of stupid decisions.
What does economic sense matter if they draft a QB in the first who plays like Wilson, Lance, Fields or Jones? Do you think any of those players, or Kenny Pickett, will have their 5th year options enacted?
Not remotely true. The 2018 draft class was very highly regarded. Just one of many cites for that:
Year of the QB: Top 5 QB classes of all-time
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the talented college QBs suiting up this fall. In fact, some are calling 2017 "The Year of the QB". Will we see at least six signal-callers picked in the first two rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft?
Now, we don't know when these underclassmen will decide to enter the draft, but young QBs like Sam Darnold (USC), Josh Allen (Wyoming), and Lamar Jackson (Louisville) showed great promise in 2016. Josh Rosen (UCLA) struggled a bit in his sophomore campaign, but his talent is undeniable.
Josh Allen went to the 2018 combine and set the all-time velocity record (in addition to being an all-time QB running threat). There's nobody in the upcoming class who strikes me the same way.
If Lamar Jackson were in the 2024 class, he'd be talked about for #1 overall, just as Jayden Daniels is. And LJ went at the end of 2018 round 1.
nfl.com - ( New Window )
This is immensely frustrating. If they had just had the discipline to stick with the plan they put into place by signing Taylor and not picking up Jones's option, none of this would be an issue. The Jones contract rivals the Barkley pick for stupidest decision in a decade of stupid decisions.
Daboll threw an iPad down in disgust after the Jones pick 6 against Seattle. You think Daboll feels Jones gives him the best chance to win?
If NYG signs a vet #2, that's a potentially significant signal about their view on the premium draft prospects. Whether their target will be available to them, or how they may prefer to not spend to trade up for one in the first round. Perhaps QB will be in play in the 2nd round, or a trade back into the low 1st round when the cap investment is much smaller, etc.
Tyrod Taylor.
Quote:
I don't want to start a rookie down $47M in cap space. I need wins this year. I'm not sure a rookie resets the clock for Daboll.
This is immensely frustrating. If they had just had the discipline to stick with the plan they put into place by signing Taylor and not picking up Jones's option, none of this would be an issue. The Jones contract rivals the Barkley pick for stupidest decision in a decade of stupid decisions.
Daboll threw an iPad down in disgust after the Jones pick 6 against Seattle. You think Daboll feels Jones gives him the best chance to win?
I think Daboll would feel more comfortable with the devil he knows than the devil he doesn't, and he also can hope Jones gets the axe instead of him if 2024 goes bad. He also will probably feel safer with a vet to start the season.
This is a fucking mess.
The advantage to drafting a guy as opposed to someone like Fields is the 5th year option and affordability. For that reason I am hoping they go the draft route, even if that means staying put at say 10 or even trading back into the first for someone they like who suddenly becomes attainable.
I also think the trait they need to value over everything else is the ability to make the right reads and process what he sees. If you have that you can make a lot of guys with accuracy or arm strength challenges serviceable. It is much harder to work around the mental part of the game because it impacts everything else.
Why it works for Arizona? They want to move on from Murray and take a rookie QB in 24 and since they will likely be picking top 5, have their sights set on 2 QBs--one of which should be at 5. They get their guy, move on from Murray but get to add a stop gap vet not making insane money for longer than 2 years.
It only works for NYG if they love Murray, obviously.
***This trade would have to be orchestrated on draft day to ensure the Cards can in fact draft their guy. IF their QB is there, the trade goes through.
Do you bite? Do you counter offer? Or do you hang up the phone and say DJM is an asshole for even thinking about adding Murray...
You want to trade for a guy who needed to be told to study film more? I could maybe see it if he were coming at a huge salary discount but his deal is actually worse than DJ’s.
Murray is a guy I want nothing to do with for more reasons than just the film stuff and his salary and for me this trade would sour me entirely on Shoen being a good GM.
I posted a link to the 2024 FA QBs above. Likely names include:
Tannehill
Brissett
Mariota
Darnold
Mayfield
Minshew
Bridgewater
Dobbs
Please know I'm shaking my head as I've been typing these posts out. I'm not proposing any of this as what I would do.
I think this is all a sick fucking joke.
I hope they have a better plan than this (as I'm sure you do). First, any backup QB worth his salt like Brisette will be too expensive considering the team's cap constraints with Jones' $47 million hit.
Second, there's tons of value at QB in the 2024 draft that they need to take advantage of. There's a chance that guys like Daniels, McCarthy, and Penix would be top picks in 2025 if they were eligible. The Giants have to take a guy now.
So, I get it that there is only one QB spot open and Schoen/Daboll may go for the competent vet.
The wins last year were more costly than any win down the stretch this year.
Schoen also seems very aware of the salary cap and taking advantage of a rookie QB's contract window.
They aren't going to make Jones the unquestioned starter. They tried opening up the offense for him this past season and it was a disaster. What are their options for him? Run the 2022 offense after an ACL and neck injury?
My instruction to them (or their replacements) would be to find a way to absorb whatever pain necessary to get Jones off the roster immediately, and to restock the QB room this offseason come hell or high water. Every asset is tradeable, up to and including Thibodeaux.
This draft is stacked with quarterbacks. The Giants have no quarterbacks. Enough already.
Quote:
Let’s review some of the names.
I posted a link to the 2024 FA QBs above. Likely names include:
Please know I'm shaking my head as I've been typing these posts out. I'm not proposing any of this as what I would do.
I think this is all a sick fucking joke.
I think this is right, which is why I've been advocating trading back or out of our first this year to collect assets for next season's draft as insurance for the inevitable shitty year when (hopefully) they finally move on from Jones.
Joe Schoen is not going to go for Kyler Murray. He doesn't fit the "building a culture" thing. He doesn't fit it in Arizona, he'd fit it even less in New York.
My instruction to them (or their replacements) would be to find a way to absorb whatever pain necessary to get Jones off the roster immediately, and to restock the QB room this offseason come hell or high water. Every asset is tradeable, up to and including Thibodeaux.
This draft is stacked with quarterbacks. The Giants have no quarterbacks. Enough already.
I believe they'll get a reset and they'll take a QB in the first two rounds. There is some precedent Schoen and Daboll can point to: The Eagles ditching Wentz after giving him a huge contract, and the 49ers going with Purdy after a double-whammy of trading up for Lance and paying Jimmy G $25 mil.
Unless he drafts a QB in the lottery and cuts the cord with Jones heading into 2024, his plan is going to be some patchwork nonsense with keeping Jones and taking a flyer on a long-shot QB prospect in 2024.
Guy blew it with Jones.
Daboll is much better at his job than Schoen. I'm convinced he is a legit HC in the NFL and knows how to lead.
Unless he drafts a QB in the lottery and cuts the cord with Jones heading into 2024, his plan is going to be some patchwork nonsense with keeping Jones and taking a flyer on a long-shot QB prospect in 2024.
Guy blew it with Jones.
Daboll is much better at his job than Schoen. I'm convinced he is a legit HC in the NFL and knows how to lead.
I can't dispute any of this. I've been impressed with Daboll too. The Jones contract has complicated everything.
Amazing that Schoen got no questions on the contract.
Quote:
If I were Mara I'd either fire both Schoen and Daboll or reset the clock on both of them, pretending '22 and '23 never happened.
My instruction to them (or their replacements) would be to find a way to absorb whatever pain necessary to get Jones off the roster immediately, and to restock the QB room this offseason come hell or high water. Every asset is tradeable, up to and including Thibodeaux.
This draft is stacked with quarterbacks. The Giants have no quarterbacks. Enough already.
I believe they'll get a reset and they'll take a QB in the first two rounds. There is some precedent Schoen and Daboll can point to: The Eagles ditching Wentz after giving him a huge contract, and the 49ers going with Purdy after a double-whammy of trading up for Lance and paying Jimmy G $25 mil.
My numbers on Jimmy G were all wrong. Nevertheless, trading up to get Lance and then giving up after two games is pretty bad.
I'd keep Daboll, but I would endorse this idea IF the new GM would do everything possible to jettison Jones five minutes into the job and go big game hunting for Daniels, etc.
Murray’s base salaries through 2027 guarantee in the prior league year, so acquiring him means essentially a base salary commitment for the next 2 years plus some workout bonus stuff. On the Jones side, the acquiring team is committing one year to him and then they can part ways with no muss. The financial side is manageable.
I lean towards the trade for Justin Fields contingency option. I think that could be a low risk high reward acquisition. Of course, depends on the Bears decision on his 5th year option and whether to draft a QB.
Yea I hear you, I am not a big fields guy at all. Love his running ability, who doesn't, but I will pass on Fields. I like Murray and always have.
Quote:
If I were Mara I'd either fire both Schoen and Daboll or reset the clock on both of them, pretending '22 and '23 never happened.
I'd keep Daboll, but I would endorse this idea IF the new GM would do everything possible to jettison Jones five minutes into the job and go big game hunting for Daniels, etc.
Mara is not firing a GM for believing in Jones, and replacing him with a new GM tasked with getting rid of Jones. Telling Mara Jones is part of the problem is the fastest way to find yourself being escorted out of 1925 Giants Way without even a souvenir pen.
They aren't going into the 2024 season with another Tyrod situation.
We have seen legendary players argue with coaches and players before. We saw Simms yell at Parcells on live TV during a game so I can tolerate some of that stuff.
Saying Murray can't throw from the pocket isn't fair at all. At the very least it's an exaggeration. Like I said the guy scores 400+ per season when things are right. HE's doing something right.
You don't like him that's fine. Was simply making convo. We can always talk about Daniel Jones conspiracy theories or What Schoen said in PC. Carry on.
None of us know though. We just have to wait 5 months.
It's not about committing to Jones, it's about extent he'll go to begin moving on from him.
Exactly. I am not sure why we keep hanging on every word that these guys say on press conferences. They intentionally don’t say anything useful.
Quote:
If I were Mara I'd either fire both Schoen and Daboll or reset the clock on both of them, pretending '22 and '23 never happened.
My instruction to them (or their replacements) would be to find a way to absorb whatever pain necessary to get Jones off the roster immediately, and to restock the QB room this offseason come hell or high water. Every asset is tradeable, up to and including Thibodeaux.
This draft is stacked with quarterbacks. The Giants have no quarterbacks. Enough already.
I believe they'll get a reset and they'll take a QB in the first two rounds. There is some precedent Schoen and Daboll can point to: The Eagles ditching Wentz after giving him a huge contract, and the 49ers going with Purdy after a double-whammy of trading up for Lance and paying Jimmy G $25 mil.
The Jaguars jettisoned Bortles after he face-planted following a contract extension. Unfortunately it took 2 more years after that to get Trevor Lawrence.
Mara is not firing a GM for believing in Jones, and replacing him with a new GM tasked with getting rid of Jones. Telling Mara Jones is part of the problem is the fastest way to find yourself being escorted out of 1925 Giants Way without even a souvenir pen.
Unfortunately, you are 100% correct.
Still, it's the holiday season. So let me dream...
@art_stapleton
There are questions with every college prospect, no matter the position.
When you see what current Giants staff has done with Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie, in such a short time, the confidence should be in what they are showing in terms of evaluation and development.
Because of this, Giants should get a QB every year until they hit on one, whether that's Round 1 to UDFA or free agent vet.
That's where the trust should be at the position for this regime.
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
There are questions with every college prospect, no matter the position.
When you see what current Giants staff has done with Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie, in such a short time, the confidence should be in what they are showing in terms of evaluation and development.
Because of this, Giants should get a QB every year until they hit on one, whether that's Round 1 to UDFA or free agent vet.
That's where the trust should be at the position for this regime.
I believe Art reflects where the org is going. We aren't likely to get Maye or Caleb, but we'll get a solid QB prospect and I'm psyched to see what Daboll can do with them.
Quote:
that is what makes the most economic sense and i think there are enough qbs in this draft they will find someone they like.
What does economic sense matter if they draft a QB in the first who plays like Wilson, Lance, Fields or Jones? Do you think any of those players, or Kenny Pickett, will have their 5th year options enacted?
What does economic sense matter?
How about if Jones isn't ready before October because he's a guy that takes longer for whatever reason in his rehab?
Or suffers a setback?
Both are possibilities Schoen alluded to as reasons for needing to add a QB in the room.
So investing resources in the QB position is already a given from the horses mouth. The question is what is the best investment? If there is a player in the draft they like, and this draft appears a strong qb class, economically speaking that would unquestionably be the best way to go when even the Tyrod Taylor's of the world aren't cheap as FA. the worst case scenario of it being a wasted pick because jones comes back and plays well and stays healthy enough that he's here another 5+ years isn't a bad scenario.
No time machines. No crystal balls. Jones had a bad year the Giants didn't see coming, not to this degree. That doesn't mean the staff is incompetent. Doesn't mean if Jones was playing slightly better right now and NYG saw a QB in April they don't take him then either. DJ could be OK this season and NYG could still be taking a QB in April. Teams do this. KC did it. This same franchise did it in 04!
Not everything has to be so black and white.
Quote:
People here are drawing conclusions from the presser that just aren’t there. I didn’t interpret his comments as committing to Jones, I interpreted them as not broadcasting to the world they’re looking for an upgrade in the draft.
It's not about committing to Jones, it's about extent he'll go to begin moving on from him.
But, yes of course he's going to reveal much if anything. Some of us are extrapolating based on the pivot he'd have to sell to ownership to secure a premium QB prospect and the cap allocations, etc.
Schoen could go QB in the 2nd round, or try to trade back up into the 1st, to keep the costs in check.
Quote:
Just an important caveat to the bold. Even if you find the right QB, you should continue to draft a QB every year somewhere in the draft.
But it is worth pointing out that DeVito performing competently is indeed a real credit to this coaching staff. He looks a helluva lot more poised than the $160M man ahead of him on the depth chart.
Quote:
In comment 16304951 WillVAB said:
Quote:
People here are drawing conclusions from the presser that just aren’t there. I didn’t interpret his comments as committing to Jones, I interpreted them as not broadcasting to the world they’re looking for an upgrade in the draft.
It's not about committing to Jones, it's about extent he'll go to begin moving on from him.
But, yes of course he's going to reveal much if anything. Some of us are extrapolating based on the pivot he'd have to sell to ownership to secure a premium QB prospect and the cap allocations, etc.
Schoen could go QB in the 2nd round, or try to trade back up into the 1st, to keep the costs in check.
... NOT going to reveal much ...
I wouldn't go down the road that the Panthers have.
Link
But again, it could be a free agent, whatever, we're going to have to address it at some point. We have a UFA here that we could always sign back. There're different ways that we could address the position, but there's no guarantees, as of right now, that Daniel will be ready Week 1. So, that's how you've got to approach it. Who can we bring in that can maybe help us win a couple of games while Daniel gets healthy, or maybe Daniel will be ready Week 1. There're just some unknowns right now, and we'll know as we get closer to free agency where he is in his rehab and how we need to approach the offseason.
if there is a guy in the draft available to them who checks the boxes in bold, they will take him.
january/february they will get the senior bowl and the combine. they will know if there's anyone they like along with where jones is in his rehab with the halfway point hitting around when FA opens.
whether or not they sign a veteran backup before the draft will be pretty telling. or at least the guaranteed $ in their contract will be.
as much as people want to intuit that they are done with jones, or definitely doing one thing or another, there is a dynamic 6 month+ roster building process yet to unfold.
my bet is they end up drafting someone in the first round who checks those boxes to get a full 5 years of control, though not necessarily with their highest selection.
Hes been saying this since week 1 of 2022.
No time machines. No crystal balls. Jones had a bad year the Giants didn't see coming, not to this degree. That doesn't mean the staff is incompetent. Doesn't mean if Jones was playing slightly better right now and NYG saw a QB in April they don't take him then either. DJ could be OK this season and NYG could still be taking a QB in April. Teams do this. KC did it. This same franchise did it in 04!
Not everything has to be so black and white.
The Panthers may have made a mistake with Young.
It's so tough getting QB right.
The Panthers may have made a mistake with Young.
It's so tough getting QB right.
The mistake the saints have made is assuming their window was still open.
Unless he drafts a QB in the lottery and cuts the cord with Jones heading into 2024, his plan is going to be some patchwork nonsense with keeping Jones and taking a flyer on a long-shot QB prospect in 2024.
Guy blew it with Jones.
Daboll is much better at his job than Schoen. I'm convinced he is a legit HC in the NFL and knows how to lead.
Today's presser convinces me now that you have been right about Schoen all along. The contract he gave to DJ was easily the worst decision in this franchise's history. I have believed it was driven by Mara, but after listening to Schoen today, I now believe that it was Schoen who actually drove the DJ decision as you have correctly stated for months now. Mara was likely just blissfully along for the ride given his love for DJ. Was it a passive aggressive masterpiece by Mara? Perhaps. But Schoen deserves the primary blame on this, not Mara.
As a result, it is very hard to take what Schoen says seriously now. Yes, from a PR perspective, he said the appropriate things today. But a galactically stupid decision at the quarterback position requires an immediate pivot to restore credibility/confidence and I just don't see him doing so. Like Joe Douglas with Zach Wilson, I see Schoen now trying to double down on the stupidity and running back DJ one more time next year.
So he will add a late first round or day two 2024 draft quarterback selection to join DeVito in the quarterback room and focus primarily on adding offensive weapons/protection in the draft and free agency to attempt to justify the inconceivable notion that at the height of a rebuilding process, nearly twenty percent of the cap next year is tied to a backup level quarterback talent. How can a man who did this possibly be trusted ever again? A quick pivot to a better future, ala John Lynch trading Trey Lance and moving on to Brock Purdy or Howie Roseman trading Carson Wentz and moving on to Jalen Hurts, is the only possible way.
We will instead likely be stuck with this "patchwork nonsense" that you aptly describe. Can it be successful? Absolutely not. Can Schoen survive it? I doubt it. If the team doesn't draft a "Stroud or Purdy" level of quality quarterback in April and DJ is DJ again next year, meaning losing games with dreadful quarterback play, all eyes from both the players and the fans will turn to Mara and expect a major change.
Daboll is safe in my opinion. Getting DeVito to play as well as or better than DJ did last year tells me all I need to know about Daboll's capacity to elevate quarterback talent to win in the NFL. And this is no easy feat as we learned today re Frank Reich. Daboll's unique talent in this regard is absolutely the necessary condition we need in a head coach going forward. So if/when we finally get the right quarterback in the building, I am convinced Daboll will elevate him to the zenith of his ceiling and effectively scheme the position to win meaningful games. Knowing that we already have that in the building is actually a huge advantage for this franchise.
So the fall guy instead will be Schoen. If your thesis is correct and 2024 is yet another clown show season, ala 2021 and 2023, Schoen will be gone before the sun rises on New Year's day 2025.
The Vacchiano trial balloon about NYG still believing in Jones, and how they wouldn't necessarily take a QB even if they had a top 2 pick, was floated one week after Jones' ACL.
The money quote from the "team source": "There's a long way to go (until the draft)," said the team source. "But I don't think anyone has given up on him yet."
That presumption to speak for everyone else strikes me as coming from the guy at the top of the pyramid, John Mara himself.
vacch
I urge all of us to keep an open mind, at least through May.
On one hand you are complimenting Lynch for pivoting to Purdy after trading up for Lance. That quick pivot was the last pick in the draft.
On the other hand you are saying Schoen will double down on Jones, but he will draft a late first round QB or early 2nd round QB.
Huh? That would be a much more aggressive pivot than what SF did with Purdy.
Schoen will have to get a new QB because of Jones health issues. How he goes about that will play out beginning in the next draft. We have a big talent deficit which he can continue to address moving forward. It will be beat to death by the same people daily. The smart fans know that this rebuild will take at least 2 more years. That has nothing to do with the QB. It is on the organization.
I am always interested in these thought processes. You wouldn't trade up for a QB because the possibility exists for failure, but you would take what is perceived to be a less highly rated player even though chance for failure or disappointment is arguably higher, but the potential reward is lesser.
I urge all of us to keep an open mind, at least through May.
I think it is pretty binary at this point. They need to be on an accelerated track of improvement next year with a much higher degree of certainty as to the quarterback position going forward. The blind shill support of Joe Schoen is a thing of the past.
If instead DJ is back to starting games when he returns from injury and the quarterback they draft appears to be more DJ/Young/Darnold/Mayfield and less Stroud/Burrow/Herbert/Mahomes then this rebuild is DOA and Schoen will have sunk to Gettleman levels of credibility...
On one hand you are complimenting Lynch for pivoting to Purdy after trading up for Lance. That quick pivot was the last pick in the draft.
On the other hand you are saying Schoen will double down on Jones, but he will draft a late first round QB or early 2nd round QB.
Huh? That would be a much more aggressive pivot than what SF did with Purdy.
I expect Schoen to "cover his ass" and draft a quarterback where the value makes the most sense. That is likely late first round assuming now that we are out on CW and DM. But I also expect DJ to be the starting quarterback as soon as he is healthy. Why? Because it justifies the stupidity of the contract. So this is a "patchwork of nonsense" as BW has aptly described it.
The right answer is to keep DJ off the field in 2024 and cut him as soon as it is feasible given cap considerations. And start the guy from day one whom you believe is the next quarterback who will lead this team to a championship. If that is Drake Maye, whom I believe at this moment is the right guy for this franchise, than you find a way to get Drake Maye. If Drake Maye turns out to be CJ Stroud, you have your guy. If he turns out to be Bryce Young, you move on as early as possible from Drake Maye. And then you draft or trade for another guy. And another. You do not stew in stench by clinging to bad decisions for years, blowing smoke up the asses of the fans of the franchise.
My point is that there is no rebuild until you have the right quarterback. Not the quarterback who you fall in love with or believe will be great because of the way he looks in gym shorts. A quarterback that has the talent to win NFL championships. That is my point. It is not ambiguous.
Today's presser convinces me now that you have been right about Schoen all along. The contract he gave to DJ was easily the worst decision in this franchise's history. I have believed it was driven by Mara, but after listening to Schoen today, I now believe that it was Schoen who actually drove the DJ decision as you have correctly stated for months now. Mara was likely just blissfully along for the ride given his love for DJ. Was it a passive aggressive masterpiece by Mara? Perhaps. But Schoen deserves the primary blame on this, not Mara.
As a result, it is very hard to take what Schoen says seriously now. Yes, from a PR perspective, he said the appropriate things today. But a galactically stupid decision at the quarterback position requires an immediate pivot to restore credibility/confidence and I just don't see him doing so. Like Joe Douglas with Zach Wilson, I see Schoen now trying to double down on the stupidity and running back DJ one more time next year.
I read that transcript today of Schoen's presser and found this part very, very revealing.
Schoen:
I read that very clearly. And it rings of Jones being the victim of more bad luck in his career and he just needs more help. Again.

Welcome to the early announcement of the GM double down...
Welcome to the early announcement of the GM double down...
Daniel can do no wrong. "It's a team game."
But you and bw are correct, the contract for Jones is itself a fireable offense. The only way it isn't is if ownership forced his hand.
Daniel can do no wrong. "It's a team game."
Both of these sentiments that you and BW describe are precisely what made me cringe today. Let's be clear - relative to expectations and positional value, DJ has been monumentally worse than Evan Neal in 2023. It really isn't even a fair comparison...
Daniel can do no wrong. "It's a team game."
I didn't like it either. But to some degree, Schoen has to cover his ass with some comments like this too since he executed that contract.
I think Mara has to give them some grace, he's replaced coaches quickly and I think will be loathe to do it again. Especially since Daboll's teams have shown some signs (except vs the Cowboys and likely the Eagles).
I think Dabs gets his guy and another 2 years to show significant progress.
Daboll know’s tge QB position, get him some guys he likes.
They were going to pay him something. You're being absurd.
Big difference in available talent at the 2 extremes - we win out vs lose out remaining games.
Although late April is too early for a recovery timeline - there can definitely be signs of a complication or a smooth head of schedule recovery.
DeVito performance remainder of the way (and he should start all remaining games) provides clarity whether to even consider him as a bridge starter or even roster option.
They were going to pay him something. You're being absurd.
Franchise tag or be honest about Jones production and sign a veteran placeholder on a one year deal like Mayfield.
That said I hope they draft one in rd 1.
Quote:
Eric - the contract for Jones is a firable offense? They gave him what amounts to be a 2 year contract after he took them to the playoffs.
They were going to pay him something. You're being absurd.
Franchise tag or be honest about Jones production and sign a veteran placeholder on a one year deal like Mayfield.
This is old real estate I never mind going over. But the FT or TT was the more prudent move.
Unfortunately, Schoen blinked and Team Jones has a lot of guaranteed money and probably another audition or two to prove Schoen correct...
Quote:
Today's presser convinces me now that you have been right about Schoen all along. The contract he gave to DJ was easily the worst decision in this franchise's history. I have believed it was driven by Mara, but after listening to Schoen today, I now believe that it was Schoen who actually drove the DJ decision as you have correctly stated for months now. Mara was likely just blissfully along for the ride given his love for DJ. Was it a passive aggressive masterpiece by Mara? Perhaps. But Schoen deserves the primary blame on this, not Mara.
As a result, it is very hard to take what Schoen says seriously now. Yes, from a PR perspective, he said the appropriate things today. But a galactically stupid decision at the quarterback position requires an immediate pivot to restore credibility/confidence and I just don't see him doing so. Like Joe Douglas with Zach Wilson, I see Schoen now trying to double down on the stupidity and running back DJ one more time next year.
I read that transcript today of Schoen's presser and found this part very, very revealing.
Schoen:
Quote:
I think does Daniel wish he could have some throws back or some games back or do some things differently? Probably, but it's a team game. There's 11 guys out there and everybody's got to be on the same page and do their job. So, we've got to continue to build the team. The quarterback position is important, but it's ultimately a team game and it's not all on Daniel by any means.
I read that very clearly. And it rings of Jones being the victim of more bad luck in his career and he just needs more help. Again.
Welcome to the early announcement of the GM double down...
I would say a qb is more reliant on his teammates to do his job than a RT is on his teammates to perform his job, which is why Schoen said what he did.
this is all pretty fundamental. they made a calculated gamble to guarantee jones 2 years instead of 1 on the tag, and 50% of what they gambled turned out to be a total bust so far. they are likely to give jones 2nd chance and it is possible he gets back on track, though im sure they will more significantly hedge their bet this time.
Justin Fields is a better QB than Jones. As usual, you’re clueless.
They were going to pay him something. You're being absurd.
They should have franchised or let him walk.
Absurd was giving him a 4-year deal with that much guaranteed money. Only a Jones groupie would argue otherwise. But again, you're convinced he is a 10-12 best QB in the NFL. LOL
this is all pretty fundamental. they made a calculated gamble to guarantee jones 2 years instead of 1 on the tag, and 50% of what they gambled turned out to be a total bust so far. they are likely to give jones 2nd chance and it is possible he gets back on track, though im sure they will more significantly hedge their bet this time.
The biggest red flag with Schoen and Daboll isn't the 4-8 season.
It's the contract.
They were right.
They were right.
Laughing when he was drafted
Laughing when he was given the contract
Will continue to laugh as long as he's our starting QB
Quote:
on board with it. if dr james andrews was your closest colleague of 10+ years and you hired him to lead your surgical team, would you move forward on a major TJS case without consulting him? Or worse against his advice?
this is all pretty fundamental. they made a calculated gamble to guarantee jones 2 years instead of 1 on the tag, and 50% of what they gambled turned out to be a total bust so far. they are likely to give jones 2nd chance and it is possible he gets back on track, though im sure they will more significantly hedge their bet this time.
The biggest red flag with Schoen and Daboll isn't the 4-8 season.
It's the contract.
that's a fair position to take now, though im not sure they'd concede the mistake until they have a starting QB they like better than Jones.
the roster building process obviously needs to play out for 2024 but looking back at 2023/2022 there certainly wasnt any obvious alternative they missed. the 2022 draft was perhaps even more abominable than thought at the time and the 2023 group other than stroud hasnt done much more than tommy devito has.
i mean it's not impossible that there are teams that would take tommy devito over any of the first 5 qbs selected in 2022 (pickett, ridder, willis, corral, howell).
What scares me is they misjudged him so badly.
They were right.
fans of other teams laughed at eli too even as he won super bowls. "worst qb to win the sb" etc.
fans earlier this year were laughing at russell wilson/denver now he's on a run.
fans are/have been equally laughing at kyler and watson the past couple years through injury and bad play.
zach wilson, mac jones, kenny pickett, have been laughed at all year.
add all that up and it's like 10+ recent first round picks and $.5bn worth of laughter.
tua was laughed at pre-mcdaniels.
it's really not that complicated, finding quality qbs is hard. fans laugh at teams that lose. they laugh less at teams that win, they wait until they lose in the playoffs like dak then laugh some more.
only 1 team is happy at the end of the year.
Instead we are here.
What scares me is they misjudged him so badly.
What got lost in the sauce, IMV, is they seem to have glossed over the tremendous job Dabka did managing Jones's game.
The attached the training wheels and orchestrated a coaching masterpiece.
What scares me is they misjudged him so badly.
they paid him what is basically 12th most for QBs right now, and i dont think that was an unfair valuation of his caliber of play. tearing an ACL you would obviously have preferred to have him on the tag, because next year if they chose to keep him they'd get him for less than they will have paid out, but just as much could go right next year (like last year) as went wrong this year.
i think they more badly misjudged the offensive line they assembled that got both he and tyrod nearly killed.
and perhaps even more badly misjudged the odds of a 31 year old with a lengthy list of soft tissue injuries finding the fountain of youth.
and perhaps worst of all misjudged that it was worth giving parris campbell $5m when he keeping him over jamison crowder probably cost them a win.
and maybe even worse than all that drafted neal to fill the role of ereck flowers part deux.
i guess what im saying is that as much as went right in year 1, went wrong in year 2, almost all across the board.
hopefully they learn from all of it, and a good step in the right direction to that end would be drafting a quality QB to hedge jones and spending their FA$ on fixing the OL for real for once.
Instead we are here.
the obvious outcome of taylor playing any regular snaps was what happened - mediocre results and an injury within a month. that is what he's been every year since 2017.
We need to close the gap on the Cowboys and Eagles.
What scares me is they misjudged him so badly.
It is scary but there are some risks to take in players. However, Schoen had a perfect hedge for that risk at his disposal, the Franchise Tag, but he fumbled it.
That laughing at the Jones deal was more than justified at the time because Schoen had that one-year "Get out of Jail" Free Card and he used it on the wrong guy.
WTF?
They botched this. I hope they know it.
Quote:
The issue is they had their hands on Jones for a full year....up close and personal. They saw him on and off the field. I think they were swayed by his intelligence, work ethnic, character, and other top notch intangibles. But they didn't pay enough attention to the player.
What scares me is they misjudged him so badly.
What got lost in the sauce, IMV, is they seem to have glossed over the tremendous job Dabka did managing Jones's game.
The attached the training wheels and orchestrated a coaching masterpiece.
on this we agree but it's not just jones - they got a lot out of a little across the board. richie james and hodgins were bargain finds who were productive. slayton was on the cut line and took a paycut and turned productive. bellinger, cager, myrick, even tanner hudson were all productive.
they bought their own press clippings and thought "wow imagine what this offense is going to look like when we add some higher end talent?"
(aside, many of us bought that to some degree too)
except the higher end talent they bought was fools gold, and the OL regressed because they didn't get good play out of the young guys they chose to lean on. a near total offensive failure resulted.
the only positive from this year is that they've shown some glimmers of hope with devito. not that he's playing so well but that they have designed a semi-functional offense around him.
Quote:
They already planned for a 2023 without Daniel Jones. Taylor was already on the roster and is, as we've seen, Jones's equal (at minimum) as a player. The plan was Taylor + a draft pick/UDFA as a bridge to the 2024 draft. That gave them two offseasons and two drafts to find a quarterback, with the knowledge that the 2024 draft was likely to be strong at QB. It was a viable, sound plan. It was a cheap placeholder that works allow them to put a representative product on the field while flushing out Gettleman's garbage. If they had just stuck to that plan they would be aligned.
Instead we are here.
the obvious outcome of taylor playing any regular snaps was what happened - mediocre results and an injury within a month. that is what he's been every year since 2017.
Which is no different than Jones, except at a fraction of the cost.
bw is correct above: Daboll flew an airplane through a canyon blindfolded in 2022. He recognized very early that Jones could only run a remedial offense and adjusted accordingly.
Daniel Jones has always been a poor quarterback. His coaches have just had varying success managing his shortcomings.
We need to close the gap on the Cowboys and Eagles.
the gap with both of those teams is most pronounced on the OL and has been for a decade.
So why did Daboll go along with this?
Was he fooled that he could turn Jones into something more? Or was the decision out of his hands? What answer is worse?
@rydunleavy
For me, Joe Schoen's thoughts on #Giants QB situation can be summed up in these quotes:
"The expectation is when Daniel’s healthy that he will be our starting quarterback."
"I think we're going to have to do something on the quarterback, whether it's free agency or the draft."
"We’ll (draft) the best player available."
"Look at the past however many years of top 10 quarterbacks. I just went through the 2018 Draft and how many of those guys are starters, how many are with different teams? Some are out of the league that were taken in the first round from that draft. It’s not a position you can just evaluate on film, I don’t believe."
My thoughts ... most likely scenario today (a lot can change) is that the #NYGiants draft a top non-QB in RD1 and look to hit a Jalen Hurts-esque home run in RD2 (they have 2 picks) based on trusting all their in-person evaluations, knowing they have Daniel Jones in reserve.
WTF?
They botched this. I hope they know it.
This has to be ownership, doesn't it? I can't believe Schoen is that stupid.
Quote:
past "hedging".
We need to close the gap on the Cowboys and Eagles.
the gap with both of those teams is most pronounced on the OL and has been for a decade.
Yes. But it is at QB too.
Look around the league. If you have the QB, you're in every game.
So why did Daboll go along with this?
Was he fooled that he could turn Jones into something more? Or was the decision out of his hands? What answer is worse?
I'll say it again: we know God damned well this is ownership.
Quote:
In comment 16305316 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They already planned for a 2023 without Daniel Jones. Taylor was already on the roster and is, as we've seen, Jones's equal (at minimum) as a player. The plan was Taylor + a draft pick/UDFA as a bridge to the 2024 draft. That gave them two offseasons and two drafts to find a quarterback, with the knowledge that the 2024 draft was likely to be strong at QB. It was a viable, sound plan. It was a cheap placeholder that works allow them to put a representative product on the field while flushing out Gettleman's garbage. If they had just stuck to that plan they would be aligned.
Instead we are here.
the obvious outcome of taylor playing any regular snaps was what happened - mediocre results and an injury within a month. that is what he's been every year since 2017.
Which is no different than Jones, except at a fraction of the cost.
bw is correct above: Daboll flew an airplane through a canyon blindfolded in 2022. He recognized very early that Jones could only run a remedial offense and adjusted accordingly.
Daniel Jones has always been a poor quarterback. His coaches have just had varying success managing his shortcomings.
i know you like to pretend there was no football during your gap year, but jones didnt miss any time last year and won a playoff game. tyrod got carted off in his limited preseason action and injured within a few series of entering the bears game.
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
i think the only thing he has wrong is that they will move into the first round to get the 5th year option.
Quote:
In comment 16305326 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
past "hedging".
We need to close the gap on the Cowboys and Eagles.
the gap with both of those teams is most pronounced on the OL and has been for a decade.
Yes. But it is at QB too.
Look around the league. If you have the QB, you're in every game.
which of those qbs should schoen/dabs have acquired since they were hired?
WTF?
They botched this. I hope they know it.
Yes, I heard it live. Hopefully words to let Saquon know he is interested but the contract better be market (not what Saquon thinks is market for a RB). Especially for a RB that we are now taking off the field on 3rd down!
Just awful they didn't just tag Jones and then let Saquon test the market and come back with his best offer to match.
Schoen screwed up and showed poor judgment on these deals. He needs to be better.
Quote:
and if you listened to Schoen today, he sounds like he might want to give Saquon a long-term deal.
WTF?
They botched this. I hope they know it.
This has to be ownership, doesn't it? I can't believe Schoen is that stupid.
No, otherwise Schoen would have been forced to use the 5th year option before the season. He drank the kool-aid from an overachieving year and hot game versus a crappy Minn defense.
Quote:
In comment 16305330 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and if you listened to Schoen today, he sounds like he might want to give Saquon a long-term deal.
WTF?
They botched this. I hope they know it.
This has to be ownership, doesn't it? I can't believe Schoen is that stupid.
No, otherwise Schoen would have been forced to use the 5th year option before the season. He drank the kool-aid from an overachieving year and hot game versus a crappy Minn defense.
Whoops sorry. I meant the deal for Jones.
Kind of feel ownership told Schoen not to let Saquon go. But he could have still tagged Jones and given Saquon something similar to what they agreed upon + a tip.
Spot on. The ability to identify and fix mistakes quickly is probably just as important as making the right calls.
I think Schoen will draft a QB but I think he is going to raise his standard if he chooses to draft one with his first pick or has to move up even higher. He has very little margin for error (contract/on the field product).
He can accomplish a lot for the franchise with a trade down over the next two years with extra picks in the draft.
This franchise still has a significant issue on both fronts with the OL being much worse off. If executed well JS could do a lot of good for the franchise.
correct. and to schoen's credit he reversed himself on pugh/tyree phillips to positive effect. they dumped the bad experiments at punt returner and signed a real returner also to positive effect, just not before it cost them a game.
his comment that i appreciated most today was owning up to the mistakes at punt returner. id have liked to hear a little more of that because it shows learning from mistakes.
So why did Daboll go along with this?
Was he fooled that he could turn Jones into something more? Or was the decision out of his hands? What answer is worse?
I'll say it again: we know God damned well this is ownership.
Then again, the love for Daniel Jones is so odd to me...this would be like us going to into '98 & saying, 'Well, we haven't done right by Dave Brown. Let's run it back.'
Quote:
So why did Daboll go along with this?
Was he fooled that he could turn Jones into something more? Or was the decision out of his hands? What answer is worse?
I'll say it again: we know God damned well this is ownership.
Haha you need to believe that because you know how ridiculous it sounds to think you know better than Schoen & Daboll.
which would only be half as ridiculous as his assertion that ownership stopped them from drafting malik willis 5th overall because of race.
Then again, the love for Daniel Jones is so odd to me...this would be like us going to into '98 & saying, 'Well, we haven't done right by Dave Brown. Let's run it back.'
they will get a QB if there is a QB they like that they can get.
i do think this year will have enough options that they will like one of them, but that's the fundamental mistake people make. you can't just order up a qb you are willing to invest a chunk of your career in from amazon prime. people are already declaring bryce young a bust and he is almost certainly a higher caliber prospect than anyone they will have a shot at (i'd take him in a heartbeat btw if whoever the new carolina regime is wants to start over).
Quote:
People here are drawing conclusions from the presser that just aren’t there. I didn’t interpret his comments as committing to Jones, I interpreted them as not broadcasting to the world they’re looking for an upgrade in the draft.
Exactly. I am not sure why we keep hanging on every word that these guys say on press conferences. They intentionally don’t say anything useful.
Agree 1000% and most of these posts just come off as pissed off fans wanting their pound of flesh.
It's silly.
Instead we are here.
Nah, Tyrod was a poor signing from the start. Guy had already gotten the fragile label when he turned 30 getting banged up in Cleveland, LA, and Houston before joining the Giants. It was a bad idea to sign a guy who was showing signs of not being able to stay healthy for a season to back up a guy who had shown signs of not being able to stay healthy for a season. We got really lucky in 2022 that Jones didn't get injured in spite of his increased running. That was obviously an outlier.
Taylor is on the wrong side of 30, has a sleight frame, and is simply injury prone at this point.
Quote:
In comment 16304951 WillVAB said:
Quote:
People here are drawing conclusions from the presser that just aren’t there. I didn’t interpret his comments as committing to Jones, I interpreted them as not broadcasting to the world they’re looking for an upgrade in the draft.
It's not about committing to Jones, it's about extent he'll go to begin moving on from him.
But, yes of course he's going to reveal much if anything. Some of us are extrapolating based on the pivot he'd have to sell to ownership to secure a premium QB prospect and the cap allocations, etc.
Schoen could go QB in the 2nd round, or try to trade back up into the 1st, to keep the costs in check.
Daniel Jones was never their guy. He’s probably ownership’s guy but he’s never been Schoen/Daboll’s guy. No 5th year option, a mid market extension with an out after year 2, and now publicly saying they’re going to address QB in one way or another.
Some of the shit being thrown around here with the benefit of hindsight is ridiculous.
So why did Daboll go along with this?
Was he fooled that he could turn Jones into something more? Or was the decision out of his hands? What answer is worse?
I think Daboll was just the low man on the totem poll. Go back and check his guarded comments about Jones even though they were winning games. He finally caved later in the season when I think it was made clear that Jones was going to be the guy going forward.
It's silly.
its a rorschach test. people see what they want to see
Why it works for Arizona? They want to move on from Murray and take a rookie QB in 24 and since they will likely be picking top 5, have their sights set on 2 QBs--one of which should be at 5. They get their guy, move on from Murray but get to add a stop gap vet not making insane money for longer than 2 years.
It only works for NYG if they love Murray, obviously.
***This trade would have to be orchestrated on draft day to ensure the Cards can in fact draft their guy. IF their QB is there, the trade goes through.
Do you bite? Do you counter offer? Or do you hang up the phone and say DJM is an asshole for even thinking about adding Murray...
HELL NO!
Quote:
who have watched football for 20+ years who still try to "decode" press conferences.
It's silly.
its a rorschach test. people see what they want to see
Schoen is arguably the most important person in the NYG organization right now. He's in charge of rebuilding this moribund franchise.
And since he rarely speaks publicly, why wouldn't there be strong interest in studying his words? Especially when the team is nosediving again and their $160M QB is injured again and looked horrible when he played...
@JackKennedy
- Spent a 3rd on Will Grier
- Signed Bridgewater ($33M guaranteed).
- Cut Cam
- Traded a 2nd, 4th and 6th for Darnold
- Traded Bridgewater for a 6th
- Picked up Darnold's $18.85M option
- Signed Cam
- Spent a 3rd on Matt Corral
- Traded for Baker
- Cut Baker
- Cut Cam
- Drafted Young over Stroud
- Fired Frank Reich after 11 games
The Giants were in a tough position. At the time, QB was either DJ or TT. DJ was the obvious choice. For the people wanting TT as a starter would be basically punting on 2023 from the start. Dumb after DJ had gotten us to the playoffs.
Still DJ's signing was questionable--everyone knew it was risky--and in hindsight, right at this moment, DJ should have been franchised. but that's hindsight which one cannot change, but one can learn from it.
Remember Schoen and Daboll are first time GM and Head coaches. We need give them time to see if they can figure it out.
Quote:
Kenjac
@JackKennedy
- Spent a 3rd on Will Grier
- Signed Bridgewater ($33M guaranteed).
- Cut Cam
- Traded a 2nd, 4th and 6th for Darnold
- Traded Bridgewater for a 6th
- Picked up Darnold's $18.85M option
- Signed Cam
- Spent a 3rd on Matt Corral
- Traded for Baker
- Cut Baker
- Cut Cam
- Drafted Young over Stroud
- Fired Frank Reich after 11 games
There, but for the grace of god go the Giants. This is what QB hell looks like and if the Giants don’t start making better decisions, this is what our future will look like too.