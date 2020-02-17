What would you do with McKinney?

I'd bring him back, but-& this is the key-@ the right price/not breaking the bank. I know the safety position is the defensive equivalent of a running back, but X-Man has had a good season overall IMO. Yes, he has had bad plays, but I think his positives outweigh his negatives. He also seems to give a shit too. I loved his fire during that '21 Bears game in Chicago where the team had turned into a joke. Additionally, I'd like some continuity back there after losing Love last offseason.
That said-& I forget what pod said it-apparently Xavier's agent is someone who reps safeties who always go for wherever they can get the biggest buck like Collins ending up in DC. And I don't blame them for that...it is a short career. & Xavier has obviously had his blemishes here with the ATV incident & his recent comments after the Raiders game.
Gun to head, I think he's a goner. But if we can find a reasonable deal for both parties, I'd bring him back.
4 yrs / $48 mill - $32 gtd. Random numbers for a discussion. A little on the high end.
I feel that money can be allocated in needier areas.
McKinney's an adequate starter on a team so devoid of adequate starters that fans think he's more than he is.
Spend that money on the OL.
Everybody saw him make an interception this week tho…
Mind sharing how recent this Banks made this comment? We’ve had two games where he makes a significant play, before that since the bye week of 2022 it’s been Hollow Man.
The price would have to be right, I don't like how McKinney has now been critical of 2 coaching staffs. ATV accident in the midst of a strong year too.
Last night. Identified by uniform number…….
@CarlBanksGIII
#5 = 5tot 2tfl 1FF 0.5 sack 💪🏾
#29 = 10tot 1int
#58 = 8 tot 1 int
#25 4 tot 1 int 1 Pdef
#41 6 tot
Core for the future
What are we hoarding money for?
JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.
McKinney is good. If he buys in and isn’t crazy expensive I would keep him.
I feel that money can be allocated in needier areas.
Agreed. And I was really growing fond of X heading into this year. But now he's just another good safety right in the NFL.
If he was Ed Reed-ish it's a much different conversation.
Not close to having a top defense. You watched what the Cowboys did to us? We can’t stop the run, it starts there.
McKinney is coming on, but he’s not a top 10 safety. Sign him if the money is reasonable (it won’t be), otherwise let him go. Spend that money on an impact player like ER or a Leo replacement. Can’t give money out to guys that aren’t special.Top defense? Not close at all.
What are we hoarding money for?
JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.
You must be really good with your home budget...
McKinney's an adequate starter on a team so devoid of adequate starters that fans think he's more than he is.
Spend that money on the OL.
He also has a different role in Wink's defense, which doesn't play two high safeties as much. He's playing closer to the LOS so he doesn't have as many INT opportunities.
That also raises the question whether he wants to sign with a team that plays him in a way where he makes less splash plays which result in bigger paychecks.
he is a good player.
What are we hoarding money for?
JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.
You must be really good with your home budget...
Is your contention that he is not a good player or do you oppose the amount of money you imagine I suggested?
I think a contract with an average $12 million cap hit would be crazy.
What?? Pinnock has been okay. Your judgment is clouding by his schemed up TFL because that pops off the screen. When he’s asked to cover it’s not pretty. Tackling in the alley has been a massive issue for him. He’s a solid player limited. He won’t command much on the open market plus we have another year of control
In comment 16305506 dancing blue bear said:
he is a good player.
What are we hoarding money for?
JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.
You must be really good with your home budget...
Is your contention that he is not a good player or do you oppose the amount of money you imagine I suggested?
The comment on hoarding money is silly. You don't spend to spend because you have cap space. You spend to keep players that you deem core players or to bring in players that improve the lineup.
If you feel that McKinney is a necessry piece of the defense then you spend to keep him. If you feel that he likely can be replaced by another available less expensive player, you save that money.
Perhaps you didn't intend to be flippant about not hoarding money but I took it that way. You shouldn't spend because it is there, unless it improves the team.
In comment 16305490 ryanmkeane said:
McKinney is good. If he buys in and isn’t crazy expensive I would keep him.
so, if you can sign a free agent who would cost less, then fine. If you can sign a better player for the money McKinney is looking for, then great.
However, I am not in favor of letting a player go who we know can play in exchange for another guy who is nothing more than a hole in the defense. We cannot afford that with so many holes already on this team.
but now I’m not so sure. We’re so close to having a top defense - I’d hate to create another hole. We already need a corner, edge opposite Kayvon, and a Leo replacement.
Not close to having a top defense. You watched what the Cowboys did to us? We can’t stop the run, it starts there.
McKinney is coming on, but he’s not a top 10 safety. Sign him if the money is reasonable (it won’t be), otherwise let him go. Spend that money on an impact player like ER or a Leo replacement. Can’t give money out to guys that aren’t special.Top defense? Not close at all.
Agree here. We are not even close to an average defense let alone a strong defense. If you take out the games against Washington, the Jets and Pats we are giving up 30 points per game. We need to find guys who cover and tackle well (and more up front to stop the run).
2) I am sure Schoen will set a value to McKinney and won’t exceed it, just like he did with Love. My bet is that value will be in the $7-9mm region, so no nine figures, but that’s a guess.
3) I don’t agree that Safety is a fungible position. In the current NFL, the ability of safeties in Cover 1-3 schemes matters a lot in limiting the passing game. I think it’s an important position, and play recognition, speed and tackling ability are key skills.
The safety market has quietly taken off, compensation wise. The franchise tender for a safety next year is 18M.
Hate the guy you have. The next guy will be better and cheaper....
I think McKinney and his agent will be looking at a top 5 FS number unfortunately
I feel that money can be allocated in needier areas.
I don’t think he had a great season, and I wouldn’t make a big effort to bring him back. Maybe $6 mill per year and 2 year guarantee. If he plays great for the rest of this season and is a true leader of the defense (right now, Lawrence and Okereke are the leaders) that gets the Giants into the playoffs, I might go up to $8-9 mill per year.
To me, he has been a disappointment, even without the accident. He just isn’t a player teams need to game play around.
What are we hoarding money for?
JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.
Amazing how so many here hate spending money on players we know can play. At some point we have to go all in on talent try to field a legit roster. Look at these other elite teams and hpw many starters are making big vet money. The Eagles are practically a pro bowl roster of star highly paid players all over the place.
Seriously think about how many "made" vets we have that are earning somewhat large money? You have 1 LB. Jackson in the secondary and he's outta here soon. Dex at DL. The other DLs are one year players and not even that highly piad to be begin with although I think AROB earns a lot, but again, 1 year. There's your high paid defenders. Offense? We're talking Thomas at LT, Barkley (assume he gets a long deal or another FT) and......Waller? And Jones and Jones isn't exactly insanely paid either.
Can we start paying guys again? IF we don't want to keep a good cover guy don't go postal when we're getting torched in the secondary again.
Identify the guys who can prevent you from losing games and get them or keep them. I think if they lose McK and don't replace him we'd be in big trouble back there. I guess we will see what happens maybe the Giants want more from the position but where the hell are you finding a better player in FA without going bonkers to pay him. Aint happening.
HE's not a special player but he has a good skill set and could be poised for a peak run here over the next few seasons. He's very young.
Against Mac Jones and Zappe? I can't get too excited about that, definitely not enough to overlook how overage he's been against QBs that don't play for Washington or NE or the Jets.
I would not base a big FA contract on plays against Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Sam Howell.