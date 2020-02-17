for display only
What would you do with McKinney?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/27/2023 7:59 pm
I'd bring him back, but-& this is the key-@ the right price/not breaking the bank. I know the safety position is the defensive equivalent of a running back, but X-Man has had a good season overall IMO. Yes, he has had bad plays, but I think his positives outweigh his negatives. He also seems to give a shit too. I loved his fire during that '21 Bears game in Chicago where the team had turned into a joke. Additionally, I'd like some continuity back there after losing Love last offseason.

That said-& I forget what pod said it-apparently Xavier's agent is someone who reps safeties who always go for wherever they can get the biggest buck like Collins ending up in DC. And I don't blame them for that...it is a short career. & Xavier has obviously had his blemishes here with the ATV incident & his recent comments after the Raiders game.

Gun to head, I think he's a goner. But if we can find a reasonable deal for both parties, I'd bring him back.
robbieballs2003 : 11/27/2023 8:01 pm : link
I'd bring him back  
Jay on the Island : 11/27/2023 8:05 pm : link
but only if the contract is fair which I don't think will happen. I would offer him something similar to what they offered Julian Love. Chances are he rejects it then they can move onto find a cheaper alternative. I hope they give Gervarrius Owens playing time over the rest of the season.
I have a feeling Dabs and Wink love  
section125 : 11/27/2023 8:09 pm : link
him.
4 yrs / $48 mill - $32 gtd. Random numbers for a discussion. A little on the high end.

he's going for the second contract...  
BillKo : 11/27/2023 8:14 pm : link
....but is he really a difference maker?

I feel that money can be allocated in needier areas.
RE: I'd bring him back  
DavidinBMNY : 11/27/2023 8:20 pm : link
In comment 16305427 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but only if the contract is fair which I don't think will happen. I would offer him something similar to what they offered Julian Love. Chances are he rejects it then they can move onto find a cheaper alternative. I hope they give Gervarrius Owens playing time over the rest of the season.
I think you let him test the open market. You make him an offer at fair value, and if he's not interested you prioritize those dollars at a more impactful position. He' not Ronnie Lott....
I'd say  
David B. : 11/27/2023 8:20 pm : link
Let him go. It's not like he's the second coming of Troy Polamalu or Ed Reed. In Wink's defense, he's not a difference maker. He played better under Graham's system.

McKinney's an adequate starter on a team so devoid of adequate starters that fans think he's more than he is.

Spend that money on the OL.
I’d prefer to bring him back,  
Section331 : 11/27/2023 8:23 pm : link
he’s a good player and one less hole to fill. The price has to be right though.
RE: Move on  
fanoftheteam : 11/27/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16305425 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


+1

Everybody saw him make an interception this week tho…
Carl Banks christened him a core player on Twitter/X  
bceagle05 : 11/27/2023 8:47 pm : link
so I always wonder what he’s hearing in the building.
Pinnock is only signed through next year.  
BigBlueNH : 11/27/2023 8:54 pm : link
I'm sure other teams have noticed his play. We'll have to pay him something significant. We may have to choose between the 2.
RE: Carl Banks christened him a core player on Twitter/X  
knowledgetimmons : 11/27/2023 9:01 pm : link
In comment 16305474 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
so I always wonder what he’s hearing in the building.


Mind sharing how recent this Banks made this comment? We’ve had two games where he makes a significant play, before that since the bye week of 2022 it’s been Hollow Man.
You sign him  
joeinpa : 11/27/2023 9:01 pm : link
You don’t get better allowing your best players to leave
My guess is McKinney is the reason for the Daboll-Wink rift  
Sean : 11/27/2023 9:03 pm : link
Daboll likes to keep everything in house yet Wink went off about McKinney for about 10 minutes after his comments.

The price would have to be right, I don't like how McKinney has now been critical of 2 coaching staffs. ATV accident in the midst of a strong year too.
RE: RE: Carl Banks christened him a core player on Twitter/X  
bceagle05 : 11/27/2023 9:05 pm : link
In comment 16305480 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
Mind sharing how recent this Banks made this comment? We’ve had two games where he makes a significant play, before that since the bye week of 2022 it’s been Hollow Man.


Last night. Identified by uniform number…….

@CarlBanksGIII
#5 = 5tot 2tfl 1FF 0.5 sack 💪🏾
#29 = 10tot 1int
#58 = 8 tot 1 int
#25 4 tot 1 int 1 Pdef
#41 6 tot
Core for the future
ryanmkeane : 11/27/2023 9:07 pm : link
McKinney is good. If he buys in and isn’t crazy expensive I would keep him.
RE: ….  
HBart : 11/27/2023 9:08 pm : link
In comment 16305490 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
McKinney is good. If he buys in and isn’t crazy expensive I would keep him.

+1
This team needs continuity.  
Reese's Pieces : 11/27/2023 9:13 pm : link
If you have a pair of safeties playing well together, leave them alone. Experience playing together makes both better.
Earlier in the year I assumed he was a goner  
bceagle05 : 11/27/2023 9:16 pm : link
but now I’m not so sure. We’re so close to having a top defense - I’d hate to create another hole. We already need a corner, edge opposite Kayvon, and a Leo replacement.
sign him  
dancing blue bear : 11/27/2023 9:19 pm : link
he is a good player.

What are we hoarding money for?

JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.
RE: Earlier in the year I assumed he was a goner  
Dankbeerman : 11/27/2023 9:25 pm : link
In comment 16305502 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
but now I’m not so sure. We’re so close to having a top defense - I’d hate to create another hole. We already need a corner, edge opposite Kayvon, and a Leo replacement.
would not rule out Leo coming back. He was saying he would take less to stay last year, left on his terms, who knows.
RE: RE: ….  
Eman11 : 11/27/2023 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16305492 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16305490 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


McKinney is good. If he buys in and isn’t crazy expensive I would keep him.


+1

+2
RE: he's going for the second contract...  
bw in dc : 11/27/2023 9:29 pm : link
In comment 16305437 BillKo said:
Quote:
....but is he really a difference maker?

I feel that money can be allocated in needier areas.


Agreed. And I was really growing fond of X heading into this year. But now he's just another good safety right in the NFL.

If he was Ed Reed-ish it's a much different conversation.
RE: Earlier in the year I assumed he was a goner  
gary_from_chester : 11/27/2023 9:48 pm : link
In comment 16305502 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
but now I’m not so sure. We’re so close to having a top defense - I’d hate to create another hole. We already need a corner, edge opposite Kayvon, and a Leo replacement.


Not close to having a top defense. You watched what the Cowboys did to us? We can’t stop the run, it starts there.

McKinney is coming on, but he’s not a top 10 safety. Sign him if the money is reasonable (it won’t be), otherwise let him go. Spend that money on an impact player like ER or a Leo replacement. Can’t give money out to guys that aren’t special.Top defense? Not close at all.
Wouldn’t do it unless  
Svengali : 11/27/2023 10:03 pm : link
On the cheap. I just don’t see anything special. I’ve seen him get run over a few times and throw a shoulder when he should be wrapping up. I’m no scout but he’s average at best in my mind.
RE: sign him  
section125 : 11/27/2023 10:05 pm : link
In comment 16305506 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
he is a good player.

What are we hoarding money for?

JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.


You must be really good with your home budget...
RE: I'd say  
Now Mike in MD : 11/27/2023 10:20 pm : link
In comment 16305444 David B. said:
Quote:
Let him go. It's not like he's the second coming of Troy Polamalu or Ed Reed. In Wink's defense, he's not a difference maker. He played better under Graham's system.

McKinney's an adequate starter on a team so devoid of adequate starters that fans think he's more than he is.

Spend that money on the OL.


He also has a different role in Wink's defense, which doesn't play two high safeties as much. He's playing closer to the LOS so he doesn't have as many INT opportunities.

That also raises the question whether he wants to sign with a team that plays him in a way where he makes less splash plays which result in bigger paychecks.
RE: RE: sign him  
dancing blue bear : 11/27/2023 10:25 pm : link
In comment 16305551 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16305506 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


he is a good player.

What are we hoarding money for?

JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.



You must be really good with your home budget...


Is your contention that he is not a good player or do you oppose the amount of money you imagine I suggested?
rather keep McKinney  
ElitoCanton : 11/27/2023 10:30 pm : link
than Barkley. I think he's an important piece for the defense and he isn't already declining like Barkley is.
I'd rather keep Pinnock than either Barkley or McKinney  
ConsistentGiantFan : 11/27/2023 10:35 pm : link
So sue me.
He’s above average but nothing special  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:50 am : link
….and pretty replaceable in my opinion.

I think a contract with an average $12 million cap hit would be crazy.
RE: I’d prefer to bring him back,  
Optimus-NY : 5:12 am : link
In comment 16305446 Section331 said:
Quote:
he’s a good player and one less hole to fill. The price has to be right though.


+1
RE: Pinnock is only signed through next year.  
Tuckrule : 6:15 am : link
In comment 16305477 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I'm sure other teams have noticed his play. We'll have to pay him something significant. We may have to choose between the 2.


What?? Pinnock has been okay. Your judgment is clouding by his schemed up TFL because that pops off the screen. When he’s asked to cover it’s not pretty. Tackling in the alley has been a massive issue for him. He’s a solid player limited. He won’t command much on the open market plus we have another year of control
RE: RE: RE: sign him  
section125 : 6:57 am : link
In comment 16305570 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 16305551 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16305506 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


he is a good player.

What are we hoarding money for?

JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.



You must be really good with your home budget...



Is your contention that he is not a good player or do you oppose the amount of money you imagine I suggested?


The comment on hoarding money is silly. You don't spend to spend because you have cap space. You spend to keep players that you deem core players or to bring in players that improve the lineup.
If you feel that McKinney is a necessry piece of the defense then you spend to keep him. If you feel that he likely can be replaced by another available less expensive player, you save that money.

Perhaps you didn't intend to be flippant about not hoarding money but I took it that way. You shouldn't spend because it is there, unless it improves the team.
RE: RE: RE: ….  
bluefin : 7:03 am : link
In comment 16305510 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16305492 HBart said:


Quote:


In comment 16305490 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


McKinney is good. If he buys in and isn’t crazy expensive I would keep him.


+1


+2

+3
We cannot go backwards...  
DefenseWins : 7:14 am : link
from a production/talent standpoint.

so, if you can sign a free agent who would cost less, then fine. If you can sign a better player for the money McKinney is looking for, then great.

However, I am not in favor of letting a player go who we know can play in exchange for another guy who is nothing more than a hole in the defense. We cannot afford that with so many holes already on this team.
RE: RE: Earlier in the year I assumed he was a goner  
Dang Man : 7:21 am : link
In comment 16305529 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
In comment 16305502 bceagle05 said:


Quote:


but now I’m not so sure. We’re so close to having a top defense - I’d hate to create another hole. We already need a corner, edge opposite Kayvon, and a Leo replacement.



Not close to having a top defense. You watched what the Cowboys did to us? We can’t stop the run, it starts there.

McKinney is coming on, but he’s not a top 10 safety. Sign him if the money is reasonable (it won’t be), otherwise let him go. Spend that money on an impact player like ER or a Leo replacement. Can’t give money out to guys that aren’t special.Top defense? Not close at all.


Agree here. We are not even close to an average defense let alone a strong defense. If you take out the games against Washington, the Jets and Pats we are giving up 30 points per game. We need to find guys who cover and tackle well (and more up front to stop the run).
3 comments  
cosmicj : 7:43 am : link
1) Safety is one of the hardest positions for fans to evaluate because we don’t know what the coverage calls are. It’s really even more difficult if you don’t view the full 11-on-11 replay. I urge everyone to really doubt their opinion of McKinney has much validity. You don’t know shit.

2) I am sure Schoen will set a value to McKinney and won’t exceed it, just like he did with Love. My bet is that value will be in the $7-9mm region, so no nine figures, but that’s a guess.

3) I don’t agree that Safety is a fungible position. In the current NFL, the ability of safeties in Cover 1-3 schemes matters a lot in limiting the passing game. I think it’s an important position, and play recognition, speed and tackling ability are key skills.
...  
christian : 7:44 am : link
I could go either way, if he is the player some of you believe he is, the 12M number isn't getting it done.

The safety market has quietly taken off, compensation wise. The franchise tender for a safety next year is 18M.
If you bring back Martindale  
JoeyBigBlue : 7:56 am : link
You let him walk. He’s been consistently average in Martindale’s scheme. He’s better suited in 2 high safeties scheme as the FS.
I think he's probably better suited for a Patrick Graham  
logman : 7:58 am : link
style defense. However, he's been playing much better lately and I'd like to see how the rest of the season play out for him. I'm not opposed to bringing him back, but I wouldn't break the bank on him either
Typical  
4xchamps : 8:15 am : link
Giants fan reactions....

Hate the guy you have. The next guy will be better and cheaper....
Tough call  
Rick in Dallas : 8:26 am : link
Trust Schoen to set a reasonable market value for McKinney.
I think McKinney and his agent will be looking at a top 5 FS number unfortunately
Suggest you read Sy on X’s performance  
cosmicj : 9:47 am : link
V NE.
He hired an agent known to chase top of the market deals  
JonC : 10:15 am : link
I really don't see NYG retaining him anywhere near top of the market.
RE: he's going for the second contract...  
Ivan15 : 10:27 am : link
In comment 16305437 BillKo said:
Quote:
....but is he really a difference maker?

I feel that money can be allocated in needier areas.
__________
I don’t think he had a great season, and I wouldn’t make a big effort to bring him back. Maybe $6 mill per year and 2 year guarantee. If he plays great for the rest of this season and is a true leader of the defense (right now, Lawrence and Okereke are the leaders) that gets the Giants into the playoffs, I might go up to $8-9 mill per year.
To me, he has been a disappointment, even without the accident. He just isn’t a player teams need to game play around.
if they don't replace McK  
djm : 10:32 am : link
with an equally adept cover safety he will be sorely missed here. HE's the best cover safety we have had in a while. I'd like to see him stay and see the team add more front 7 talent because he will shine in a defense that can stop the run and pressure the QB. In no way do I think he's a super elite player but he's very good. If he is let go it's just one more hole on the defense when it's finally starting to turn a corner, personnel wise. We just lost Love.
RE: sign him  
djm : 10:39 am : link
In comment 16305506 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
he is a good player.

What are we hoarding money for?

JS wants to resign our own rather then getting FA. Good players rarely get to FA.


Amazing how so many here hate spending money on players we know can play. At some point we have to go all in on talent try to field a legit roster. Look at these other elite teams and hpw many starters are making big vet money. The Eagles are practically a pro bowl roster of star highly paid players all over the place.

Seriously think about how many "made" vets we have that are earning somewhat large money? You have 1 LB. Jackson in the secondary and he's outta here soon. Dex at DL. The other DLs are one year players and not even that highly piad to be begin with although I think AROB earns a lot, but again, 1 year. There's your high paid defenders. Offense? We're talking Thomas at LT, Barkley (assume he gets a long deal or another FT) and......Waller? And Jones and Jones isn't exactly insanely paid either.

Can we start paying guys again? IF we don't want to keep a good cover guy don't go postal when we're getting torched in the secondary again.
forget what the cap numbers look like right now  
djm : 10:42 am : link
the Giants are most definitely rebuilding, financially speaking. The slate is virtually clean save for the only worry, Jones.

Identify the guys who can prevent you from losing games and get them or keep them. I think if they lose McK and don't replace him we'd be in big trouble back there. I guess we will see what happens maybe the Giants want more from the position but where the hell are you finding a better player in FA without going bonkers to pay him. Aint happening.
I mean if you told me they would trade McK's future salary  
djm : 10:49 am : link
for another wrecking ball at LB/Edge or DL ok fine, but even then, I still say, why can't we have both, lol. The Eagles have both, everywhere. I know they are all in and I understand how cap economics work as teams will go all in when the team is poised for a run or in the midst of a run, and right now we're 4-8. I get it. I just don't want to see another gaping hole here after finally seeing some signs of progress on D.

HE's not a special player but he has a good skill set and could be poised for a peak run here over the next few seasons. He's very young.
He's really been pretty disappointing this season;  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:53 am : link
even more-so when you consider it's a contract year for the guy. I guess if we can keep him for cheap; but under no circumstances do you break the bank for him.
RE: Suggest you read Sy on X’s performance  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16305829 cosmicj said:
Quote:
V NE.


Against Mac Jones and Zappe? I can't get too excited about that, definitely not enough to overlook how overage he's been against QBs that don't play for Washington or NE or the Jets.

I would not base a big FA contract on plays against Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Sam Howell.
On the cheap  
Giants : 12:42 pm : link
Or let him walk. He only looks good against the weaker teams. Spend the money on FA OL
He can leave  
Go Terps : 12:45 pm : link
.
I would bring him back  
US1 Giants : 12:47 pm : link
Let him test the market but let him know that the Giants want him back. Giants should not overpay but he is a good safety
This will be Schoen’s first real opportunity to offer contracts based  
Ivan15 : 12:53 pm : link
On how HE values a player. Let’s see if he can keep players at what he feels they are worth without blowing up the cap.
for what he probably thinks he's worth...  
islander1 : 1:42 pm : link
he can move on. No way he's going to be worth what someone will end up paying him. Anywhere near the top of the salary scale is far too much.
Try to resign him  
5BowlsSoon : 3:22 pm : link
I like him a lot.
