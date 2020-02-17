What would you do with McKinney? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/27/2023 7:59 pm

I'd bring him back, but-& this is the key-@ the right price/not breaking the bank. I know the safety position is the defensive equivalent of a running back, but X-Man has had a good season overall IMO. Yes, he has had bad plays, but I think his positives outweigh his negatives. He also seems to give a shit too. I loved his fire during that '21 Bears game in Chicago where the team had turned into a joke. Additionally, I'd like some continuity back there after losing Love last offseason.



That said-& I forget what pod said it-apparently Xavier's agent is someone who reps safeties who always go for wherever they can get the biggest buck like Collins ending up in DC. And I don't blame them for that...it is a short career. & Xavier has obviously had his blemishes here with the ATV incident & his recent comments after the Raiders game.



Gun to head, I think he's a goner. But if we can find a reasonable deal for both parties, I'd bring him back.