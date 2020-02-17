Tiki Barber is a semi finalist for the Hall of Fame Ben in Tampa : 9:31 am

For the first time.



He is one of twenty five semi finalists. The next round gets cut to 15, then the class is announced in February.



I’m not sure Tiki will ever actually get in, but it’s nice to see him recognized.



He has a complicated history with the Giants, but he’s probably the best running back I’ve ever seen on this team in my lifetime.