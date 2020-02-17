for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Tiki Barber is a semi finalist for the Hall of Fame

Ben in Tampa : 9:31 am
For the first time.

He is one of twenty five semi finalists. The next round gets cut to 15, then the class is announced in February.

I’m not sure Tiki will ever actually get in, but it’s nice to see him recognized.

He has a complicated history with the Giants, but he’s probably the best running back I’ve ever seen on this team in my lifetime.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:32 am : link
I know I am a broken record on this, but Bettis being in and Tiki not is a joke.
From 2002-2006 he was as good as any RB  
logman : 9:37 am : link
of his time, and arguably the most important single player to his team's offense.

Two of those years his fumble rate was bad, but we all know Coughlin pretty much fixed that for the rest until he fumbled his exit.

His numbers show that he should’ve already been in.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9:39 am : link
Hopefully he won’t have to wait some ridiculous amount of years to be a finalist, then finally get in.
If you look at others who have made it, he deserves to be in  
JOrthman : 9:43 am : link
There are a lot of compilers in there.
No doubt Tiki deserves to be in the HOF  
Rick in Dallas : 9:46 am : link
Best back ever for the Giants.
Best offensive player in NY GIants  
ILGMan : 9:50 am : link
in my lifetime and I've been watching since 77. He was such a graceful, smooth and powerful runner in his prime. A guy who learned how to be great multiple times - first becoming elite after a few mediocre years caused us to waste a draft pick on Dayne, then getting rid of the fumble issues.

And he was such a great pass blocker. He would attack a blitzer.
He absolutely deserves it  
Greg from LI : 9:50 am : link
.
I go back to the mid 60's  
JimInKgnNY : 9:58 am : link
when Tucker Fredrickson was the featured back. Tiki was the best I ever saw in a Giants uniform, although I say that without ever having seen Frank Gifford play. I would be interested in hearing the opinions of some of our old timers on that topic.
Eli has to be inducted before Tiki, right?  
Gmen703 : 10:01 am : link
He was definitely a beast. Not having a championship ring hurts him though.
Tiki Barber was the best running back in football his last three years  
Essex : 10:07 am : link
in the league. He had over 2000 yards each year in rushing and receiving and the guys at his level Shawn Alexander and Edgerin James were not nearly as good in receiving as Tiki was. The point of the Hall of Fame is were you the most dominant player of an extended period and he was.
They're letting everyone in now  
widmerseyebrow : 10:12 am : link
So Tiki should get serious consideration even though I don't agree with it
whether he deserves it or not  
Dave : 10:20 am : link
I'd keep him out for the way he left the team, criticizing the starting QB like he did.

a scat back who had a few very good years
does  
Enzo : 10:21 am : link
he have a writer advocating for him in the room when they vote? That, above all else, will likely determine whether or not he gets in. I hope he does.
RE: …  
djm : 10:24 am : link
In comment 16305805 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I know I am a broken record on this, but Bettis being in and Tiki not is a joke.


Same with a few other players. Tiki was a dominant force for a number of years and had an overall great career. The numbers back it up. The eye test backs it up. If you watched guy play you know it to be true.

I have always felt like you don't need to dominate the league for 10 years straight but you need to have a great career. You need to be a dominant player for at least 4-5 years and then compile at a high level for close to 10. Tiki did just that. IF he was any better he'd be a first ballot guy. It's fine that he had to wait...but it's time for him to get in.
Tucker Frederickson  
Chip : 10:25 am : link
and Ernie Koy who was also in the backfield and he also did the punting. Koy was number 23 and Tucker number 24
RE: does  
djm : 10:25 am : link
In comment 16305887 Enzo said:
Quote:
he have a writer advocating for him in the room when they vote? That, above all else, will likely determine whether or not he gets in. I hope he does.


You're 100% right. Annoying but it's true. A lot of politics at play when it comes to the HOF in every league.
If TD can get in for a very short stint as a dominant RB  
Chris684 : 10:28 am : link
Barber should be able to as well.
RE: …  
Victor in CT : 10:32 am : link
In comment 16305805 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I know I am a broken record on this, but Bettis being in and Tiki not is a joke.


agreed. Tiki was a tremendous player.
Among RB's from that era...  
knowledgetimmons : 10:34 am : link
Wouldn't Shaun Alexander have to get it before Tiki?
RE: No doubt Tiki deserves to be in the HOF  
Pete in MD : 10:38 am : link
In comment 16305826 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Best back ever for the Giants.

Exactly! Tiki has more yards from scrimmage in 3 fewer seasons.
I would say Tiki and Phil Simms  
DC Gmen Fan : 10:39 am : link
are about comparable arguments for getting in.

I bet Tony Romo gets in because the love fest for all things Cowboys still exists.
RE: …  
Pete in MD : 10:40 am : link
In comment 16305805 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I know I am a broken record on this, but Bettis being in and Tiki not is a joke.

Exactly! Tiki has more yards from scrimmage in 3 fewer seasons. (Sorry, responded to the wrong post.)
 
christian : 10:48 am : link
Tiki needs the Giants org to fully embrace him publicly. It's warming, but if ownership put on a charm offensive for him, he'd get in.
Tiki's personality  
Giantsfan79 : 11:13 am : link
may not have helped his cause.

Plus he did retire early. Had he played 2 or 3 more seasons, assuming no production drop-off, not only would his stats have been overwhelming in a voters couldn't deny him, but he'd have a ring. Truly would have been a slam dunk.
RE: I would say Tiki and Phil Simms  
djm : 11:22 am : link
In comment 16305929 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
are about comparable arguments for getting in.

I bet Tony Romo gets in because the love fest for all things Cowboys still exists.


I will take that bet (Romo) --he aint getting in.
Tiki belongs in the Hall  
gary_from_chester : 11:37 am : link
Someone called him a ‘scatbck’. Dude started as a shifty lightweight runner with fumbling issues. He remade his body and was a much more powerful runner in his prime years. A talented guy who worked hard and was arguably the best RB in tne game for 3-4 years. He tried to male a splash in broadcasting and was unflattering about Eli’s demeanor; big deal, time to let it go. Best RB, best offensive player I’ve ever seen on the Giants. Absolutely deserving of HOF.
Tiki basically was Marshall Faulk light  
blueblood : 11:38 am : link
If he had played one more year at the same level he would have been a shoo-in. And might have had a SB ring under his belt.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 11:40 am : link
In comment 16305805 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I know I am a broken record on this, but Bettis being in and Tiki not is a joke.


That's just one good example, but you are right. His last five seasons in particular were prolific. I think his best five are better than Bettis's best five.

Bettis gets all the love because he was fat and had a cool nickname in The Bus.

The voters are so petty and I fear they will continue to hold Tiki's off field controversies against him.
RE: Eli has to be inducted before Tiki, right?  
DaveInTampa : 11:41 am : link
In comment 16305852 Gmen703 said:
Quote:
He was definitely a beast. Not having a championship ring hurts him though.


Hard to compare a QB with a RB, but there was a stretch of 3-4 years where Tiki was arguably the best player at his position in the entire league. Eli was obviously a clutch performer, but I don't know there was ever a time during his career when he was even considered one of the 5 best QBs
RE: Tiki belongs in the Hall  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:51 am : link
In comment 16306023 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
Someone called him a ‘scatbck’. Dude started as a shifty lightweight runner with fumbling issues. He remade his body and was a much more powerful runner in his prime years. A talented guy who worked hard and was arguably the best RB in tne game for 3-4 years. He tried to male a splash in broadcasting and was unflattering about Eli’s demeanor; big deal, time to let it go. Best RB, best offensive player I’ve ever seen on the Giants. Absolutely deserving of HOF.


Scatback, lol. How many scatbacks have 200 yard rushing games? Tiki had 3(!!!) in 2005 alone.
Tiki one of only 7 guys  
weeg in the bronx : 11:55 am : link
with three or more season with 2000 yards from scrimmage.

In hindsight, he more than likely has solid HOF numbers if we never draft Ron Dayne. He certainly would have piled up another 1K yards on the ground over three years when Dayne was here.

We didn't realize how capable he was of carrying the full load until half way through his career.
RE: RE: Tiki belongs in the Hall  
gary_from_chester : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 16306041 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16306023 gary_from_chester said:


Quote:


Someone called him a ‘scatbck’. Dude started as a shifty lightweight runner with fumbling issues. He remade his body and was a much more powerful runner in his prime years. A talented guy who worked hard and was arguably the best RB in tne game for 3-4 years. He tried to male a splash in broadcasting and was unflattering about Eli’s demeanor; big deal, time to let it go. Best RB, best offensive player I’ve ever seen on the Giants. Absolutely deserving of HOF.



Scatback, lol. How many scatbacks have 200 yard rushing games? Tiki had 3(!!!) in 2005 alone.


Yeah, in case it’s not clear I was criticizing the guy who called him a scatback.
RE: RE: RE: Tiki belongs in the Hall  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16306059 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
In comment 16306041 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


In comment 16306023 gary_from_chester said:


Quote:


Someone called him a ‘scatbck’. Dude started as a shifty lightweight runner with fumbling issues. He remade his body and was a much more powerful runner in his prime years. A talented guy who worked hard and was arguably the best RB in tne game for 3-4 years. He tried to male a splash in broadcasting and was unflattering about Eli’s demeanor; big deal, time to let it go. Best RB, best offensive player I’ve ever seen on the Giants. Absolutely deserving of HOF.



Scatback, lol. How many scatbacks have 200 yard rushing games? Tiki had 3(!!!) in 2005 alone.



Yeah, in case it’s not clear I was criticizing the guy who called him a scatback.


I know, I was agreeing with your criticism of people that call him that. So ignorant.
Tiki had a great career.  
j_rud : 12:18 pm : link
I do not think it's a HoF career, but the Hall of Fame has slowly become the Hall of Very Good. If he didn't retire when he did I'm sure he'd have the numbers. He was great for a brief period. Gotta do it a bit longer for the Hall IMO, especially absent championships/Super Bowl heroics.
Nothing against Tiki  
Mike from Ohio : 12:20 pm : link
but I don't think he was good enough for long enough to warrant being in the HoF. I also don't think Bettis or Chris Carter should be there, unless they create a "really good player" wing.

To me the HoF should be erring on the side of excluding folks who should be in as opposed to erring on the side of putting in guys who are borderline. I watched Bettis and Carter for their whole careers and I can't picture ever telling a story about what they meant to the game of football. Both very good players, but you can find 20 guys like both of them.
RE: Tiki had a great career.  
bw in dc : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16306085 j_rud said:
Quote:
I do not think it's a HoF career, but the Hall of Fame has slowly become the Hall of Very Good. If he didn't retire when he did I'm sure he'd have the numbers. He was great for a brief period. Gotta do it a bit longer for the Hall IMO, especially absent championships/Super Bowl heroics.


He had six great years. And I want to underscore six. For a RB, that is a lot of work, especially for an all-around back like TB.
I think he will  
allstarjim : 12:41 pm : link
just miss the HOF, but if I had a vote he'd get mine.
RE: I go back to the mid 60's  
clatterbuck : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16305850 JimInKgnNY said:
Quote:
when Tucker Fredrickson was the featured back. Tiki was the best I ever saw in a Giants uniform, although I say that without ever having seen Frank Gifford play. I would be interested in hearing the opinions of some of our old timers on that topic.


I've seen Gifford Play. Different era, different game. In addition to RB, Gifford was a terrific WR, one of the most versatile players of his time, even played DB early on and probably could have played QB. He was/is one my all-time favorite Giants. But Tikki was a better RB, in my opinion, one of the best of his time, and most certainly deserves to be in the HoF. I'll also always ponder the career Tucker Frederickson could have had were it not for the injuries.
21 Reasons Why Tiki  
PEEJ : 12:50 pm : link
Should Be In The Hall Of Fame.

some eye-opening stats
lonk - ( New Window )
Tiki  
PaulN : 12:52 pm : link
Deserves to be in and I have been a fan since 1962. He is the grestest Giants running back of all time. I don't compare a wr to a rb. That is a separate subject.
He never struck me as a HoF when he was playing  
Mike from SI : 1:12 pm : link
but the numbers are good. Only one All Pro team and 3 Pro Bowls. I think he's on the fence.

I don' t think he deserves to get in.  
mfjmfj : 1:15 pm : link
You have to be great for a number of years, or be a compiler for a really long time. He gets close on both accounts but not there. If he had been better earlier in his career (esp. if he was not a fumbler) he would have enough great years to be a shoe in. If he had compiled for 2 more years or been on the NYG Super Bowl team in 2007, almost certainly enough to get in.

As it is, he just does not deserve it.

Bettis is a good comparison. He probably does not make it if he does not win a SB. He definitely does not get in if he only plays 10 years. Tiki decided to retire when he was at peak. Just not enough to get in.
I think he should be  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:24 pm : link
in but I can understand the case against him. Bettis had 6 PB's/2 AP versus Tiki's 3 and 1. Maybe down the line he gets in like Floyd Little.

Not sure of the exact selection process and Tiki thinks not having a championship hurts him. He made it a point to say that every great NY Giant has had that distinction.

Not sure what the organization has done to hurt his candidacy and I thought the only issues were the ones he seemed to initiate.

Maybe if TC had gotten him sooner....
If Tiki doesn't deserve to be in  
OBJ_AllDay : 1:27 pm : link
what current players are seen as potential HOF candidates down the road?! That list would probably start and end with CMac.

Tiki was a beast. Couldn't stand his comments on Eli and Coughlin but he deserves to be in.
RE: whether he deserves it or not  
Greg from LI : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16305883 Dave said:
Quote:
I'd keep him out for the way he left the team, criticizing the starting QB like he did.

a scat back who had a few very good years


You should definitely cry more about it
Lines is right about if TC had gotten him sooner.  
Optimus-NY : 1:29 pm : link
I think Tiki will fall short, but if Coughlin had him sooner, then his career would have been better. Tiki is ultimately his own worst enemy. He shouldn't get in IMO. If he had a couple more seasons like he had between 2004 and 2006 and won a SB, then I'd say he deserves it. Ultimately though, he'll fall just short. HoF players don't talk and behave like Tiki Barber did.
RE: RE: Tiki had a great career.  
j_rud : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 16306089 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16306085 j_rud said:


Quote:


I do not think it's a HoF career, but the Hall of Fame has slowly become the Hall of Very Good. If he didn't retire when he did I'm sure he'd have the numbers. He was great for a brief period. Gotta do it a bit longer for the Hall IMO, especially absent championships/Super Bowl heroics.



He had six great years. And I want to underscore six. For a RB, that is a lot of work, especially for an all-around back like TB.


I disagree, I'd say he had 4 truly great seasons, 2002 and 2004-2006. If you're simply going by 1000 yard seasons as "great" seasons the Hall would be a lot more full. 2002, 2004, 2005, and 2006 were the years he was among the top 3 at the position. 2005 he was the best back in the NFL. And Im sorry, but 4 exceptional seasons do not a hall of fame career make.

And for those taking the "Well Terrel Davis and Jerome Bettis are in", I'd counter that they shouldn't be, and the solution to that error is not to admit more questionable candidates, but rather to go back and look closer at the process, perhaps implement some actual criteria, I dunno. But I can tell you unequivocally that the solution is not watering down the Hall further. Even if we're talking about a Giant.

Everywhere you look standards are being lowered. Theres nothing wrong with having standards that are incredibly difficult to reach. We should be embracing men who distinguish themselves even among other uncommon men. We have plenty of ways to celebrate good-to-great players. Save the Hall for the truly special.
Terrel Davis and Jerome Bettis won Super Bowls.  
Mike from SI : 1:38 pm : link
Tiki did not. That definitely matters, and is why our boy Eli will be in. TD went ape shit in those SB years.
One of the things I wish worked out  
JT039 : 1:40 pm : link
was Tiki and the Giants. Imagine him with that 2007 team? I dont think Tiki was a cancer whatsoever. Disgruntled? Maybe. Upset? Probably. But he brought it every week. And he would have made that 2007 team so much better.

I dont know if he is HOF because it so f'd up who gets in and who doesnt. But hes a Giant for life and should be treated accordingly.
RE: Terrel Davis and Jerome Bettis won Super Bowls.  
Greg from LI : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16306196 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
Tiki did not. That definitely matters, and is why our boy Eli will be in. TD went ape shit in those SB years.


So because Jerome Bettis has a ring from a Super Bowl that is the gold standard for awful officiating, which allowed the Steelers to win a title despite being outplayed, and he ran for all of 43 yards on 14 carries....that gets him over the hump?
I always felt Tiki was a HoF player  
section125 : 1:43 pm : link
that left a year or two too soon. He had an issue with TC and walked away.
Barber was a devastating player in those 5 or 6 years. He dominated games.
IMO, he would have been a shoe in with one or two more years with close to what he was doing(and with the 2007 and 2008 teams he would have likley kept his output) and likely would have meant Bradshaw was not drafted by the Giants.

Tiki had blow ups with Strahan and Eli, yes. Should have no reflection on his eligibility.
RE: RE: Terrel Davis and Jerome Bettis won Super Bowls.  
Mike from SI : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16306205 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16306196 Mike from SI said:


Quote:


Tiki did not. That definitely matters, and is why our boy Eli will be in. TD went ape shit in those SB years.



So because Jerome Bettis has a ring from a Super Bowl that is the gold standard for awful officiating, which allowed the Steelers to win a title despite being outplayed, and he ran for all of 43 yards on 14 carries....that gets him over the hump?


No but in comparison to Tiki he has a better case because of that; I do think it matters. I don't really care about Jerome Bettis at all. I probably wouldn't put him in the HoF but this isn't the baseball Hall of Fame, they're letting a lot of people in.
RE: Terrel Davis and Jerome Bettis won Super Bowls.  
j_rud : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16306196 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
Tiki did not. That definitely matters, and is why our boy Eli will be in. TD went ape shit in those SB years.


I feel like Im being inconsistent saying 4 great years isnt enough for Tiki but O think you can argue TD. He was absolutely dominant in 96 and 97, and I'm pretty sure he set some scoring records. Plus he powered them to back to back Super Bowls, a feat only accomplished 8 times, and only once since 97.

j_rud...  
bw in dc : 1:49 pm : link
I wasn't looking just at Tiki's rushing. I was also factoring in his receiving yards/catches.

He was a great all-around RB.
Would Not Get My Vote  
MojoEd : 1:52 pm : link
A guy who I think deserves consideration more is Otis Anderson.
RE: RE: Terrel Davis and Jerome Bettis won Super Bowls.  
Mike from SI : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16306212 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 16306196 Mike from SI said:


Quote:


Tiki did not. That definitely matters, and is why our boy Eli will be in. TD went ape shit in those SB years.



I feel like Im being inconsistent saying 4 great years isnt enough for Tiki but O think you can argue TD. He was absolutely dominant in 96 and 97, and I'm pretty sure he set some scoring records. Plus he powered them to back to back Super Bowls, a feat only accomplished 8 times, and only once since 97.


They're all very borderline, and I think the SBs might be what differentiates them and sways the voters. Whether that's right or wrong, I dunno.

When they asked Drew Brees whether Eli should be a Hall of Famer, he said something along the lines of yes because "you can't tell the story of the NFL without discussing Eli Manning." Terrel Davis definitely passes that test. Bettis probably does. I would say Tiki doesn't but I know I'm going to get yelled at. (I really don't care that much, and I know some of you guys love Tiki.)
RE: j_rud...  
j_rud : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16306219 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I wasn't looking just at Tiki's rushing. I was also factoring in his receiving yards/catches.

He was a great all-around RB.


Of course. I'm looking at that as well and still only see 4 truly great seasons. Ego, conflict, and the lure of a career in television pulled him away before he could really cement his status.

Tiki Barber is the best RB in Giants history, and the only reason he's not a Hall of Fame RB is because he chose to not be.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:27 pm : link
I have no problem with TD being in Canton. He was a beast for those couple of seasons.

Bettis, again, I don’t get him being in, but Tiki isn’t. Barber was the better back.
I’d love to see Tiki get in,  
Section331 : 2:44 pm : link
he was an absolute beast for the last 5 years of his career. One more year like that and I think he would have been a shoo-in, especially if it included a SB win. I do think he comes up short though.
RE: …  
JoeSchoens11 : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16306281 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I have no problem with TD being in Canton. He was a beast for those couple of seasons.

Bettis, again, I don’t get him being in, but Tiki isn’t. Barber was the better back.
I’m not sure everyone remembers how good those Denver running schemes were. Davis was an early poster child of rbs being fungible. When TD went down Orlando Gary came in to average nearly 100 rushing yards/game (over 100 AP yards). That was followed up by Mike Anderson rushing for nearly 1,500 in 12 starts (5.0 per attempt, TD had only one season of above 5 at 5.1). After Anderson came Portis who put up crazy numbers (better than TD’s prime) before getting traded to Wash and becoming pedestrian.

Tiki was just as good a runner as TD, had longevity, a huge receiving edge and excellent punt returning skills. He was the better football player and had a better career and it shouldn’t be debatable.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 