Tiki Barber is a semi finalist for the Hall of Fame

For the first time.
He is one of twenty five semi finalists. The next round gets cut to 15, then the class is announced in February.
I’m not sure Tiki will ever actually get in, but it’s nice to see him recognized.
He has a complicated history with the Giants, but he’s probably the best running back I’ve ever seen on this team in my lifetime.
Two of those years his fumble rate was bad, but we all know Coughlin pretty much fixed that for the rest until he fumbled his exit.
And he was such a great pass blocker. He would attack a blitzer.
a scat back who had a few very good years
Same with a few other players. Tiki was a dominant force for a number of years and had an overall great career. The numbers back it up. The eye test backs it up. If you watched guy play you know it to be true.
I have always felt like you don't need to dominate the league for 10 years straight but you need to have a great career. You need to be a dominant player for at least 4-5 years and then compile at a high level for close to 10. Tiki did just that. IF he was any better he'd be a first ballot guy. It's fine that he had to wait...but it's time for him to get in.
You're 100% right. Annoying but it's true. A lot of politics at play when it comes to the HOF in every league.
agreed. Tiki was a tremendous player.
Exactly! Tiki has more yards from scrimmage in 3 fewer seasons.
I bet Tony Romo gets in because the love fest for all things Cowboys still exists.
Plus he did retire early. Had he played 2 or 3 more seasons, assuming no production drop-off, not only would his stats have been overwhelming in a voters couldn't deny him, but he'd have a ring. Truly would have been a slam dunk.
I will take that bet (Romo) --he aint getting in.
That's just one good example, but you are right. His last five seasons in particular were prolific. I think his best five are better than Bettis's best five.
Bettis gets all the love because he was fat and had a cool nickname in The Bus.
The voters are so petty and I fear they will continue to hold Tiki's off field controversies against him.
Hard to compare a QB with a RB, but there was a stretch of 3-4 years where Tiki was arguably the best player at his position in the entire league. Eli was obviously a clutch performer, but I don't know there was ever a time during his career when he was even considered one of the 5 best QBs
Scatback, lol. How many scatbacks have 200 yard rushing games? Tiki had 3(!!!) in 2005 alone.
In hindsight, he more than likely has solid HOF numbers if we never draft Ron Dayne. He certainly would have piled up another 1K yards on the ground over three years when Dayne was here.
We didn't realize how capable he was of carrying the full load until half way through his career.
Someone called him a ‘scatbck’. Dude started as a shifty lightweight runner with fumbling issues. He remade his body and was a much more powerful runner in his prime years. A talented guy who worked hard and was arguably the best RB in tne game for 3-4 years. He tried to male a splash in broadcasting and was unflattering about Eli’s demeanor; big deal, time to let it go. Best RB, best offensive player I’ve ever seen on the Giants. Absolutely deserving of HOF.
Yeah, in case it’s not clear I was criticizing the guy who called him a scatback.
Someone called him a 'scatbck'. Dude started as a shifty lightweight runner with fumbling issues. He remade his body and was a much more powerful runner in his prime years. A talented guy who worked hard and was arguably the best RB in tne game for 3-4 years. He tried to male a splash in broadcasting and was unflattering about Eli's demeanor; big deal, time to let it go. Best RB, best offensive player I've ever seen on the Giants. Absolutely deserving of HOF.
Yeah, in case it’s not clear I was criticizing the guy who called him a scatback.
I know, I was agreeing with your criticism of people that call him that. So ignorant.
To me the HoF should be erring on the side of excluding folks who should be in as opposed to erring on the side of putting in guys who are borderline. I watched Bettis and Carter for their whole careers and I can't picture ever telling a story about what they meant to the game of football. Both very good players, but you can find 20 guys like both of them.
He had six great years. And I want to underscore six. For a RB, that is a lot of work, especially for an all-around back like TB.
I've seen Gifford Play. Different era, different game. In addition to RB, Gifford was a terrific WR, one of the most versatile players of his time, even played DB early on and probably could have played QB. He was/is one my all-time favorite Giants. But Tikki was a better RB, in my opinion, one of the best of his time, and most certainly deserves to be in the HoF. I'll also always ponder the career Tucker Frederickson could have had were it not for the injuries.
some eye-opening stats
lonk - ( New Window )
As it is, he just does not deserve it.
Bettis is a good comparison. He probably does not make it if he does not win a SB. He definitely does not get in if he only plays 10 years. Tiki decided to retire when he was at peak. Just not enough to get in.
Not sure of the exact selection process and Tiki thinks not having a championship hurts him. He made it a point to say that every great NY Giant has had that distinction.
Not sure what the organization has done to hurt his candidacy and I thought the only issues were the ones he seemed to initiate.
Maybe if TC had gotten him sooner....
Tiki was a beast. Couldn't stand his comments on Eli and Coughlin but he deserves to be in.
You should definitely cry more about it
I do not think it's a HoF career, but the Hall of Fame has slowly become the Hall of Very Good. If he didn't retire when he did I'm sure he'd have the numbers. He was great for a brief period. Gotta do it a bit longer for the Hall IMO, especially absent championships/Super Bowl heroics.
He had six great years. And I want to underscore six. For a RB, that is a lot of work, especially for an all-around back like TB.
I disagree, I'd say he had 4 truly great seasons, 2002 and 2004-2006. If you're simply going by 1000 yard seasons as "great" seasons the Hall would be a lot more full. 2002, 2004, 2005, and 2006 were the years he was among the top 3 at the position. 2005 he was the best back in the NFL. And Im sorry, but 4 exceptional seasons do not a hall of fame career make.
And for those taking the "Well Terrel Davis and Jerome Bettis are in", I'd counter that they shouldn't be, and the solution to that error is not to admit more questionable candidates, but rather to go back and look closer at the process, perhaps implement some actual criteria, I dunno. But I can tell you unequivocally that the solution is not watering down the Hall further. Even if we're talking about a Giant.
Everywhere you look standards are being lowered. Theres nothing wrong with having standards that are incredibly difficult to reach. We should be embracing men who distinguish themselves even among other uncommon men. We have plenty of ways to celebrate good-to-great players. Save the Hall for the truly special.
I dont know if he is HOF because it so f'd up who gets in and who doesnt. But hes a Giant for life and should be treated accordingly.
So because Jerome Bettis has a ring from a Super Bowl that is the gold standard for awful officiating, which allowed the Steelers to win a title despite being outplayed, and he ran for all of 43 yards on 14 carries....that gets him over the hump?
Barber was a devastating player in those 5 or 6 years. He dominated games.
IMO, he would have been a shoe in with one or two more years with close to what he was doing(and with the 2007 and 2008 teams he would have likley kept his output) and likely would have meant Bradshaw was not drafted by the Giants.
Tiki had blow ups with Strahan and Eli, yes. Should have no reflection on his eligibility.
Tiki did not. That definitely matters, and is why our boy Eli will be in. TD went ape shit in those SB years.
So because Jerome Bettis has a ring from a Super Bowl that is the gold standard for awful officiating, which allowed the Steelers to win a title despite being outplayed, and he ran for all of 43 yards on 14 carries....that gets him over the hump?
No but in comparison to Tiki he has a better case because of that; I do think it matters. I don't really care about Jerome Bettis at all. I probably wouldn't put him in the HoF but this isn't the baseball Hall of Fame, they're letting a lot of people in.
I feel like Im being inconsistent saying 4 great years isnt enough for Tiki but O think you can argue TD. He was absolutely dominant in 96 and 97, and I'm pretty sure he set some scoring records. Plus he powered them to back to back Super Bowls, a feat only accomplished 8 times, and only once since 97.
He was a great all-around RB.
Tiki did not. That definitely matters, and is why our boy Eli will be in. TD went ape shit in those SB years.
They're all very borderline, and I think the SBs might be what differentiates them and sways the voters. Whether that's right or wrong, I dunno.
When they asked Drew Brees whether Eli should be a Hall of Famer, he said something along the lines of yes because "you can't tell the story of the NFL without discussing Eli Manning." Terrel Davis definitely passes that test. Bettis probably does. I would say Tiki doesn't but I know I'm going to get yelled at. (I really don't care that much, and I know some of you guys love Tiki.)
Of course. I'm looking at that as well and still only see 4 truly great seasons. Ego, conflict, and the lure of a career in television pulled him away before he could really cement his status.
Tiki Barber is the best RB in Giants history, and the only reason he's not a Hall of Fame RB is because he chose to not be.
Bettis, again, I don’t get him being in, but Tiki isn’t. Barber was the better back.
Tiki was just as good a runner as TD, had longevity, a huge receiving edge and excellent punt returning skills. He was the better football player and had a better career and it shouldn’t be debatable.