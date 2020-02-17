Dane Brugler's Debut 2024 NFL Mock Draft M.S. : 7:21 am



First 10 selections:



(1) Chicago (from Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB

(2) Arizona: Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR

(3) New England: Drake Maye, QB

(4) Chicago: Joe Alt, OT

(5) Washington: Olu Fashanu, OT

(6) Giants: Malik Nabers, WR

(7) Tampa Bay: Jayden Daniels, QB

(8) Jets: Brock Bowers, TE

(9) L.A. Chargers: J.C. Latham, OT

(10) Tennessee: Dallas Turner, EDGE





I think the odds of the Giants passing on Jayden Daniels are ZERO. I wouldn't cry, however, taking Malik Nabers. The Giants have nothing on their roster that can touch him. And the Giants have no pass rushing complement to Kayvon Thibodeaux, so I would have no problem taking either Dallas Turner or Laiatu Latu.



