any JJ mccarthy fans out there?

everyone knows the top 2 qbs and there seem to be sizable contingents for daniels/penix/nix, so it seems like JJ is a little more under the radar but i think by draft time that may change. dane brugler has him in his most recent 1st rd mock so not exactly a hidden gem but i think his lesser topline stats are hiding some upside purely because his offense has him taking a lot less drop backs than the other top QBs.in a year with a bunch of 5th/6th year overage QBs he's the opposite at only 20 years old (turns 21 in january). by way of comparison caleb williams just turned 22, drake maye turns 22 in august, jayden daniels turns 23 in december, penix/nix will turn 24 before their first training camp.pff has his turnover worthy plays a little on the high side (3.1%) by percentage but still lower than caleb williams (3.6%). drake maye is 2%, and all 3 of those guys are higher than the older more experienced QBs who are all between .7-1.9%. in aggregate he has similar numbers of total TWP at roughly 1 per game - just in far fewer drop backs. his 287 drop backs are more than 200 fewer than drake maye's 506. but all in all a pretty impressive number when you factor in the age/years of experience.mccarthy has more big time throws than nix in more than 100 fewer drop backs, a big time throw % higher than both penix/caleb williams, more rushing yards than penix/nix, and functions from a more stodgy pro style offense that plays tougher defenses than the p12 in generally worse weather. so if you context adjust it makes sense that he hasnt put up the kind of 30-40 td years the others have. put him in an offense that dropped back more and maybe he would have. for the ypa fans he's behind only daniels, who also has the most explosive weapons (nabers). 2nd highest completion % behind nix, whose offense has him throwing behind the LOS a lot.below is a good 3-4 minute with urban meyer, not exactly a qb guru, but breaking down some of his plays beating #2 OSU without harbough he seemed pretty impressed. next up is #16 iowa in the b1g cg, then possibly CFB playoff. from the look of some of his off platform throws and with the combination of tools/success he's leading at such a young age, i would imagine qb coaches are going to see a guy they can mold with a lot of upside. i dont typically watch a ton of b1g but will probably do so starting with the champ game.id imagine if he can complete an undefeated season with some big performances he will make himself a lot of money and maybe even get the top 2 into a top 3.