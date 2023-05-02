Hypothetical - Giants frozen out if top 3 QBs cosmicj : 11/30/2023 7:02 am

As the draft approaches, the Williams/Daniels/Maye trio are firmly projected to go 1/2/3 in the draft. The Giants sit at 5 and Schoen’s talks with the first teams picking shows the terms for trading up are unreasonable.



Schoen goes with an alternative route:



Acquires Justin Fields from the Bears (who are drafting one of those top 3 QBs), for this year’s 3rd rounder plus some additional consideration.



Spends the 1st rounder on Dallas Turner, immediately putting another premium talent into a spotty front 7.



2nd rounders are retained and used to draft BPA, but with an emphasis on WR and front 7. Players like Michael Hall (DL OSU), Madden Smith (DL LSU) and AD Mitchell (wr, Texas) would be in play but there a lot of interesting prospects in this range.



This allows Schoen to both retain the picks and really strengthen the team’s talent level while giving Daboll a high level pure talent like Fields to tutor. Though they’re different players stylistically, the parallels between Josh Allen and Fields are there: unquestionable raw physical talent, questions about accuracy but examples of high level throwing skills in specific situations..



I know some posters don’t like Fields but it’s fair to say he’s showing at least some exciting traits, so he’s a great candidate for a fresh start with skilled QB coaching.



Politically, Schoen should be able to convince Mara pretty easily that a 3rd rounder is worth it given the situation. Salary cap note: the Giants would need to commit to Field’s’ 5th year option prior to May so this acquisition would commit the Giants to a ~$25mm cap hit for Fields in 2025 and , if it works, a long term contract thereafter. Money, but the trade off is a low trade consideration.



How would you react to this playing out?