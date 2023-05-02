for display only
Hypothetical - Giants frozen out if top 3 QBs

cosmicj : 11/30/2023 7:02 am
As the draft approaches, the Williams/Daniels/Maye trio are firmly projected to go 1/2/3 in the draft. The Giants sit at 5 and Schoen’s talks with the first teams picking shows the terms for trading up are unreasonable.

Schoen goes with an alternative route:

Acquires Justin Fields from the Bears (who are drafting one of those top 3 QBs), for this year’s 3rd rounder plus some additional consideration.

Spends the 1st rounder on Dallas Turner, immediately putting another premium talent into a spotty front 7.

2nd rounders are retained and used to draft BPA, but with an emphasis on WR and front 7. Players like Michael Hall (DL OSU), Madden Smith (DL LSU) and AD Mitchell (wr, Texas) would be in play but there a lot of interesting prospects in this range.

This allows Schoen to both retain the picks and really strengthen the team’s talent level while giving Daboll a high level pure talent like Fields to tutor. Though they’re different players stylistically, the parallels between Josh Allen and Fields are there: unquestionable raw physical talent, questions about accuracy but examples of high level throwing skills in specific situations..

I know some posters don’t like Fields but it’s fair to say he’s showing at least some exciting traits, so he’s a great candidate for a fresh start with skilled QB coaching.

Politically, Schoen should be able to convince Mara pretty easily that a 3rd rounder is worth it given the situation. Salary cap note: the Giants would need to commit to Field’s’ 5th year option prior to May so this acquisition would commit the Giants to a ~$25mm cap hit for Fields in 2025 and , if it works, a long term contract thereafter. Money, but the trade off is a low trade consideration.

How would you react to this playing out?
Fields?  
robbieballs2003 : 11/30/2023 7:08 am : link
Are you serious? You know he's due to get paid. How much are you allocating to him and Jones? You're signing him to a contract extension and giving up a 3rd? Start working on your resume.
And there folks  
redwhiteandbigblue : 11/30/2023 7:13 am : link
would be QB hell. Fields? Really??
Field doesn't improve  
section125 : 11/30/2023 7:16 am : link
the talent level and giving away a 3rd reduces it.

I'd look to the 2nd level QBs in round 2 at that point and take ER/WR in round one. (or maybe one of the two OTs)

I think AZ takes Harrison with their #1 pick.
I really want to understand this logic.  
robbieballs2003 : 11/30/2023 7:18 am : link
The Bears and Giants are basically in the same situation except the Giants already made the mistake of paying Jones what they did. The Bears are hopefully smarter than we are. So, the Bears know Fields. They have worked with him for the past 3 years. They know who he is. They want to move on. Why should we bail them out? Because he is different than Jones? I'd rather have Jones, cap space, and the 3rd round pick than Fields and Jones. This is also more than a 3 QB draft and we have glaring needs all over the roster. We need a true number 1 WR, we need to figure out the OL, imo we need a RB, we need a TE, we need edge rushers, we need DTs, and we will need both a CB and S.
Beyond stupid  
KDavies : 11/30/2023 7:30 am : link
3rd round pick is top 70. Get a cost controlled player, not trade it for a disappointment whose rookie contract is up soon. Giants have Jones and DeVito under contract. Drafting a new QB who is cost controlled is a smart option. This is not
I would rather take a flier on a QB  
johnnyb : 11/30/2023 7:35 am : link
with the third round pick than trade it for Fields.
Robbie  
cosmicj : 11/30/2023 7:37 am : link
The logic is that working with new coaches, Fields would improve on his weak areas. He is earlier in his career than Jones making for a different situation and more prospects for improvement. He has also shown flashes of good play.

For those touting using a 2nd and 3rd on a developmental QB, I am truly unwowed by the prospects in that range this year. Fields is in another region entirely in terms of raw talent.
I've suggested this as well  
Sean : 11/30/2023 7:37 am : link
The Giants are committed to Jones in 2024, he can't go anywhere. The earliest Jones can leave is 2025 and that will still come with a $22M dead cap charge.

Fields is still under his rookie deal in 2024 and potentially a 5th year option in 2025. Jones & Fields also have similar styles of play, so it makes sense.

I don't view this as QB hell, the Giants are already in it paying Jones. Fields is just bringing in someone who is talented with the chance to work with Brian Daboll. These are the types of moves the Eagles make. He'd be a reclamation project.

If Schoen can't trade up for any of the top QB's or the value isn't there , I don't think this is a bad alternative. Fields won't need to be paid for awhile. I'd prefer this to signing a veteran like Tannehill.
if there's a trade...  
RHPeel : 11/30/2023 7:55 am : link
I am very much interested in revisiting Hendon Hooker rather than Fields. Hooker has three years left on his rookie deal. Lions got him for a third; let's send them the Seahawks' 2nd so they get something for their investment but can build out a roster that is just about Super Bowl caliber.

The Giants spent a lot of time looking at Hooker last year; if they think he's got potential, and the top 3 are off the board... he's there and potentially gettable.
The best situation  
Biteymax22 : 11/30/2023 7:59 am : link
surround Fields that the Giants can hope for is that he balls out for the rest of the season and The Bears spend their picks on WR and OL, pushing a QB closer to us in the draft.
If you think Fields can be the guy  
mfjmfj : 11/30/2023 7:59 am : link
then a 3rd rounder for him is a steal, even if you have to pay him in 2026. I really don't think he is, but if Schoen/Daboll do then I am in. It is not really a cap problem. Relatively cheap in 2024, 2025 would be Fields plus dead money for Jones (call it $47MM), then contract/FT beyond. There is even a small chance that DJ ends up as your future QB, if he bounces back from his horrible 2023.

I am not in love with this path, but it could work.
Don’t see it  
Sammo85 : 11/30/2023 8:04 am : link
I think they take an ER or WR there then.
Maybe I missed it in the fine print, but when do we fix the OL?  
Spider56 : 11/30/2023 8:05 am : link
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/30/2023 8:07 am : link
I don’t get the recent Fields live around here.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/30/2023 8:08 am : link
*love.
We would be better  
jvm52106 : 11/30/2023 8:10 am : link
with Taylor than Fields. Fields is basically Dobbs with better running skills. No thanks.
What's funny is I've been thinking of crazy ideas too.  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 11/30/2023 8:11 am : link
But instead of Fields why not Milroe? How he plays the next month could have a dramatic impact on his draft stock which has been trending up.

i know of another Bama QB who's built like a RB and currently enjoying insane success.

The OL has to be better regardless. Maybe Daboll could find similar success with:

Milroe Nabers and Hyatt
(Hurts Brown and Smith)

Let me dream
.  
Pete from Woodstock : 11/30/2023 8:15 am : link
I don't particularly like Fields  
Sean : 11/30/2023 8:15 am : link
But, why not give Daboll the chance to work with him for a 3rd round pick. It's 2024 and then the player option in 2025. This would be how it looks:

2024: Jones/Fields/DeVito
2025: Fields/drafted QB
2026: Drafted QB

The Giants signed Jones likely because they felt they could compete while they built the rest of the roster up. Fields is another body to bring in with Jones until his contract becomes cuttable (2025). So you are basically just swapping out Fields for Jones in 2025.

Hooker is not a bad suggestion as well. Schoen is someone who is willing to trade, I could absolutely see him trading for a young QB in 2024.
RE: Fields?  
k2tampa : 11/30/2023 8:21 am : link
In comment 16308175 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Are you serious? You know he's due to get paid. How much are you allocating to him and Jones? You're signing him to a contract extension and giving up a 3rd? Start working on your resume.


I guess since he isn't mentioning upgrading the O line he wants a run first QB.
k2tampa  
Sean : 11/30/2023 8:28 am : link
Did you listen to Schoen earlier this week? Not sure where these big OL upgrades are? They've got a left tackle locked up with a long contract. They've got a right tackle who they appear to still believe in picked 7th overall in 2022. They've got a center who was just the 2nd round pick.

I'd expect Schoen to sign some interior OL help in free agency, and draft some depth later on such as a swing tackle.

But I don't see premium resources dumped into the OL, they've already got plenty. Develop them. Sy echoed this as well in the game review.
I would be okay with this. Couple of items of note though  
ThomasG : 11/30/2023 8:31 am : link
Imagine Chicago would want a 2nd for Fields or ability to get a second based on some playing incentives.

Also would still pick a rookie QB if I were Schoen on Day 2 or early Day 3.
RE: Maybe I missed it in the fine print, but when do we fix the OL?  
ajr2456 : 11/30/2023 8:31 am : link
In comment 16308215 Spider56 said:
Quote:


You know free agency is a thing right?
There is a guy in the NFL I would like to trade for  
Chris684 : 11/30/2023 8:32 am : link
But I see no reason why his team would trade him, and that's Hendon Hooker.

Lions spent a 3rd on him last year so can't imagine a world where they trade him for anything equal to or less than that within 1 year.

Fixable Players  
Jim in Tampa : 11/30/2023 8:33 am : link
How many examples, in all sports, have we seen where a player has underperformed and another team's head coach/manager approves a trade/signing of said player, because they thought he was "fixable"?

And how many times has that player actually turned their careers around with their next team?

I'm guessing that's a pretty small number, especially when considering NFL QBs. The only ones that come to mind are Plunkett and (maybe) Rich Gannon.

Trading for Fields is a bad idea.

Also, I'm not sure if the OP was suggesting that Williams, Daniels and Maye were DEFINITELY going top 3 or whether that was simply part of the thread's premise, but if it's the former... very few of the draft experts have Daniels going in the top 3.
RE: There is a guy in the NFL I would like to trade for  
RHPeel : 11/30/2023 8:36 am : link
In comment 16308245 Chris684 said:
Quote:
But I see no reason why his team would trade him, and that's Hendon Hooker.

Lions spent a 3rd on him last year so can't imagine a world where they trade him for anything equal to or less than that within 1 year.


I'm with you. Offer the Seattle second for him; give them return on their investment.
RE: There is a guy in the NFL I would like to trade for  
Sean : 11/30/2023 8:39 am : link
In comment 16308245 Chris684 said:
Quote:
But I see no reason why his team would trade him, and that's Hendon Hooker.

Lions spent a 3rd on him last year so can't imagine a world where they trade him for anything equal to or less than that within 1 year.

Schoen has said they like investing in people they know and they did a lot of prep on him. Not sure why the Lions would move him though.
RE: RE: There is a guy in the NFL I would like to trade for  
RHPeel : 11/30/2023 8:41 am : link
In comment 16308254 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16308245 Chris684 said:


Quote:


But I see no reason why his team would trade him, and that's Hendon Hooker.

Lions spent a 3rd on him last year so can't imagine a world where they trade him for anything equal to or less than that within 1 year.



Schoen has said they like investing in people they know and they did a lot of prep on him. Not sure why the Lions would move him though.


I think at a minimum it's worth a phone call to Detroit. The logic would be that Detroit is happier with Goff now than they were a year ago and think that an extra second rounder would be worthwhile. They would be seeing appreciation on their investment for very little effort--basically swapping last year's 3rd for this year's 2nd.

For the Giants: it's a recognition that their QB situation looks much worse than it did 12 months ago with the Jones injuries; I suspect they would have taken Hooker instead of JMS if they knew then what they know now.
In the words of the famous John Madden  
Dnew15 : 11/30/2023 8:49 am : link
"if you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none."

I can't think of a more applicable saying for this thread.
RE: RE: RE: There is a guy in the NFL I would like to trade for  
Chris684 : 11/30/2023 8:52 am : link
In comment 16308257 RHPeel said:
Quote:
In comment 16308254 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16308245 Chris684 said:


Quote:


But I see no reason why his team would trade him, and that's Hendon Hooker.

Lions spent a 3rd on him last year so can't imagine a world where they trade him for anything equal to or less than that within 1 year.



Schoen has said they like investing in people they know and they did a lot of prep on him. Not sure why the Lions would move him though.



I think at a minimum it's worth a phone call to Detroit. The logic would be that Detroit is happier with Goff now than they were a year ago and think that an extra second rounder would be worthwhile. They would be seeing appreciation on their investment for very little effort--basically swapping last year's 3rd for this year's 2nd.

For the Giants: it's a recognition that their QB situation looks much worse than it did 12 months ago with the Jones injuries; I suspect they would have taken Hooker instead of JMS if they knew then what they know now.


If we came away with WR, Edge and Hooker with picks 1, 2, 2. I would have no issue with that assuming Hooker is healthy of course. I saw the Lions just opened up his window to start practicing.
OL  
cosmicj : 11/30/2023 8:53 am : link
I’m in favor of a mid tier OG FA signing in the Glowinski region, but if the Giants live an OL in the 2nd-3rd rd region, by all means take him.

But I think a lot of fans are missing is just how spotty the front 7 talent is on the team. 3 stars, maybe 2 solid players and then a lot of average. Clark has the potential to be the best defensive player on the team. He is a high level talent.
RE: RE: RE: RE: There is a guy in the NFL I would like to trade for  
RHPeel : 11/30/2023 8:56 am : link
In comment 16308280 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16308257 RHPeel said:


Quote:


In comment 16308254 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 16308245 Chris684 said:


Quote:


But I see no reason why his team would trade him, and that's Hendon Hooker.

Lions spent a 3rd on him last year so can't imagine a world where they trade him for anything equal to or less than that within 1 year.



Schoen has said they like investing in people they know and they did a lot of prep on him. Not sure why the Lions would move him though.



I think at a minimum it's worth a phone call to Detroit. The logic would be that Detroit is happier with Goff now than they were a year ago and think that an extra second rounder would be worthwhile. They would be seeing appreciation on their investment for very little effort--basically swapping last year's 3rd for this year's 2nd.

For the Giants: it's a recognition that their QB situation looks much worse than it did 12 months ago with the Jones injuries; I suspect they would have taken Hooker instead of JMS if they knew then what they know now.



If we came away with WR, Edge and Hooker with picks 1, 2, 2. I would have no issue with that assuming Hooker is healthy of course. I saw the Lions just opened up his window to start practicing.


Yeah, same here. I think this is a second-best option to just landing one of the big guys in the draft--if Daniels is there and you trust your interviews you just take him--but they already did the work on Hooker and liked him, so I think that should count for a lot.
No to Fields  
JonC : 11/30/2023 8:57 am : link
he's in the same realm as Jones, doesn't generate enough in the passing game, struggles reading defenses, decision making isn't very good.

I'm more than happy to pick Turner and use the two 2nd rounders, as the team needs talent at key spots and the 2nd round is often a value sweet spot. But, they might need some of that ammo to move up for a QB.
A 3rd is too much for Fields  
Mike from Ohio : 11/30/2023 8:58 am : link
He reminds me too much of Jones. He is a dangerous runner who isn't beating anyone from the pocket.

Fields may be a worthy reclamation project, but we are in year 2 of his career and I haven't seen anything that would tell me with the right coaching he will be an elite talent.

In your scenario I would take the highest rated player on my board at #5, and try to trade back into the first if I had even a high second round grade on any of the remaining QBs. If that guy is not the answer, try again in 2025 or 2026.

A QB is key to making this team competitive. No more stop gaps.
RE: Fixable Players  
cosmicj : 11/30/2023 8:58 am : link
In comment 16308246 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
How many examples, in all sports, have we seen where a player has underperformed and another team's head coach/manager approves a trade/signing of said player, because they thought he was "fixable"?

And how many times has that player actually turned their careers around with their next team?

I'm guessing that's a pretty small number, especially when considering NFL QBs. The only ones that come to mind are Plunkett and (maybe) Rich Gannon.

Trading for Fields is a bad idea.

Also, I'm not sure if the OP was suggesting that Williams, Daniels and Maye were DEFINITELY going top 3 or whether that was simply part of the thread's premise, but if it's the former... very few of the draft experts have Daniels going in the top 3.


This is a really good rebuttal of the idea. I will point out that Fields is having a third season, which I think is generally the latest point when the very good QBs will begin to show their quality, marred by injuries. It could be regarded as an incomplete.

The Bears OC is Luke Getty who earned his stripes as QB coach in Aaron Rodgers‘ later years. He’s entirely suspect as a coordinator and there’s reason to believe Dabka are a significantly better set of tutors for getting the most of Fields.
And of course, for reference:  
RHPeel : 11/30/2023 8:59 am : link
Sy's review:

Quote:
5) Hendon Hooker – Tennessee – 6’3/217

Grade: 79

NFL Comparison: Joshua Dobbs / CLE

Sixth year senior. Four-year starter from Greensboro, NC. Spent four seasons at Virginia Tech and two at Tennessee. 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Third Team All-American. Hooker took over the starting job for Tennessee a couple weeks into the 2021 season and changed the trajectory of the program. A year later, he took home the SEC Offensive Player of the Year Award and nearly led them to the College Football Playoffs. Playing under the Air Raid scheme, Hooker proved he can drop the ball in a bucket downfield, create with his legs, and play a tough brand of football. A torn ACL late in the year and the fact he is already 25 years old can cause some hesitation when looking at the long-term projection. This is a top-shelf young man with talent and proven success at the highest level of college football. At the very least, he is a great addition to the quarterback room with the upside of a solid starter. Hooker is a mature, battle-tested leader with an equal distribution of talent from his arm and legs with that will be a great addition to a quarterback room with quality starter-upside.

*I like the intangibles of Hooker enough to consider him in round one. The knee and age (combined) are enough to bump him down a notch. He will be 26 when he sees his first NFL action. That is approaching Brandon Weeden territory. But even if you don’t see a starter – he will be important for a team. Remember, one can make an argument the backup QB is more important than some of the starting spots in today’s NFL. He is tough, he is a leader, he is smart. I think someone is going to trade up for him toward the end of round one to let him compete for a job in 2024.
RE: RE: Maybe I missed it in the fine print, but when do we fix the OL?  
ThomasG : 11/30/2023 9:00 am : link
In comment 16308243 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16308215 Spider56 said:


Quote:






You know free agency is a thing right?


Yes, Schoen needs to put a few pieces from Free Agency on the interior with game experience.

And for the draft OL crowd, there is no quick "fix" coming anytime soon or at all. The OL has to get better but that will/will not come from:
1) adding some mid-priced talent on interior from free agency
2) Neal putting on his big-boy shorts and being somewhat reliable at RT, and
3) upgrading at QB with a guy Defenses have to account for in passing game
Given your scenario  
M.S. : 11/30/2023 9:03 am : link
You have a very interesting idea. But maybe I would lean toward WR or EDGE in Round One and then draft someone like JJ McCarthy or Cameron Ward or maybe Michael Penix or Quinn Ewers later on.

Incidentally, I’m assuming trading for Fields means he starts Day One for the Giants.
It just doesn't make financial sense  
Lambuth_Special : 11/30/2023 9:07 am : link
For this trade to benefit the Giants, they would have to pick up Fields' 5th year option and then release Jones after the 2024 season. I assume Fields 5th year salary would be somewhere north of $25 million, plus Jones' $22 million dead cap, would really hinder team-building efforts in what will likely be a make-or-break 2025 season for Schoen/Daboll.
RE: It just doesn't make financial sense  
Sean : 11/30/2023 9:14 am : link
In comment 16308312 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
For this trade to benefit the Giants, they would have to pick up Fields' 5th year option and then release Jones after the 2024 season. I assume Fields 5th year salary would be somewhere north of $25 million, plus Jones' $22 million dead cap, would really hinder team-building efforts in what will likely be a make-or-break 2025 season for Schoen/Daboll.

This is a good point. I didn't account for how expensive that 5th year option would be.

I'd like to see Daboll work with him, but ultimately a rookie makes the most sense. Even Hooker would already be a 2nd year into his 4 year rookie deal with no experience under his belt.

Schoen who seems very aware of positional value would want the 5th tear option on any drafted QB.

I think Schoen packaging a 2nd rounder and 4th rounder to move into the 20ish range to take a QB is probably most likely.
Hell no to Fields  
Jay on the Island : 11/30/2023 9:21 am : link
If the Giants do not like the remaining QB's in round 1 then they should target Carson Beck in round 2, if he declares, or Cam Ward in the 3rd.
RE: Maybe I missed it in the fine print, but when do we fix the OL?  
NJLCO : 11/30/2023 9:23 am : link
In comment 16308215 Spider56 said:
Quote:

Not saying you’re wrong but how many more 1st and 2nd rounders do we use to fix this line? Hopefully we find some quality middle rounders to do the job.
You lost me at "a high level pure talent like Fields."  
Gruber : 11/30/2023 9:39 am : link
Also, where does that leave you with Daniel Jones, given that Schoen is pretty clear they aren't giving up on him in 2024?
So, instead of having one unproven NFL starter, you now have two.
RE: Maybe I missed it in the fine print, but when do we fix the OL?  
Jay on the Island : 11/30/2023 9:48 am : link
In comment 16308215 Spider56 said:
Quote:

These comments drive me crazy. So the only way to fix the offensive line is by not drafting a QB in round 1? The Giants have two second round picks and a 3rd round pick that they can use on the offensive line. There is also free agency where the Giants will surely want to add a solid veteran to the offensive line. What good is an OL if they lack a good quarterback?
RE: RE: Maybe I missed it in the fine print, but when do we fix the OL?  
BillT : 11/30/2023 9:51 am : link
In comment 16308337 NJLCO said:
Quote:
In comment 16308215 Spider56 said:


Quote:





Not saying you’re wrong but how many more 1st and 2nd rounders do we use to fix this line? Hopefully we find some quality middle rounders to do the job.

Quality middle rounders like Lemieux or Bredeson or even Ezudu. You do that and next year will look just like this year on the OL. Now, I think a quality FA is the route to go but quality middle rounders isn’t.
RE: Robbie  
John In CO : 11/30/2023 9:57 am : link
In comment 16308192 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The logic is that working with new coaches, Fields would improve on his weak areas. He is earlier in his career than Jones making for a different situation and more prospects for improvement. He has also shown flashes of good play.

For those touting using a 2nd and 3rd on a developmental QB, I am truly unwowed by the prospects in that range this year. Fields is in another region entirely in terms of raw talent.


So the assumption is that the Bears coaching staff is shit and once Fields has the opportunity to learn under our brilliant offensive coaches he will flourish? Really?
Joe Schoen was with BUF  
JB_in_DC : 11/30/2023 10:10 am : link
when three QBs were selected before the Bills took Josh Allen. Its about the player not the pick - what matters is their analysis. The top guys have a lot of differences, and with QB personality and mind are so important that there's subjectivity that will go into how these teams stack them.

No to Fields.
have to say no to this....  
BillKo : 11/30/2023 10:41 am : link
...although Fields could be intriguing (esp w new coaching staff) - but the money won't work.

Better to get a young guy they scout and have under their control for multiple seasons.

Round 1 will come down to - is immediate splash possible? See OBJ yr 1  
Bob in Newburgh : 11/30/2023 11:04 am : link
First - QB is possible if scouting staff is truly wowed as opposed to "well maybe." Bias here is that neither Schoen or Daboll actually hate DJ. Both are grounded in the real world and know we could do far worse.

Second - WR is more than possible, even though Harrison is already beyond reach. DJ has never had a focal point WR who can actually create space and be read as open based on relative positioning vs primary cover and safety help. And we still run a Mickey Mouse offense where picks, rubs, and leverage are known only in the opposition universe. Anyone should be able to see that all Hyatt needs is single coverage and route concepts not allowing coverage to grab him without holding occurring, to be considered open.

Third - If there is an ER available who can make an immediate positive+ impact (say 10 sacks or so) then that addition would help the team more than anything else we could do. Really like Laiatu, but do not yet have a feel for him as a super premium athlete. Probably my favorite for team (although not DJ) if combine or equivalent justifies premium status.

Forget QB and WR we need OL  
gtt350 : 11/30/2023 11:15 am : link
until we fix that we could get Mahommes killed
Hooker  
Archer : 11/30/2023 11:18 am : link


Hooker has not played and is coming off an ACL injury so we have no idea how good he is,it is speculation based upon scouting reports. Is he a better prospect than QBs coming out in the draft? Where would Hooker be drafted if he came out this year? Don't forget that Hooker will be 26 in January and played in Tennessee's one read offense.

If Hooker is as good as you believe why would Detroit trade Hooker?

Goff is 29 and Bridgewater is 31. It is likely that Bridgewater will not return and the Hooker would be the second QB.




RE: Forget QB and WR we need OL  
JonC : 11/30/2023 11:20 am : link
In comment 16308524 gtt350 said:
Quote:
until we fix that we could get Mahommes killed


That's not how the draft works, and they've already spent two top 7 overall picks on their tackles. The rest will likely happen elsewhere, eg UFA and develop some of the players already on the roster.
I'd rather have Justin Fields with a fifth or later round pick  
Anakim : 11/30/2023 11:25 am : link
than Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. with a first or second round pick.
RE: No to Fields  
AcidTest : 11/30/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16308288 JonC said:
Quote:
he's in the same realm as Jones, doesn't generate enough in the passing game, struggles reading defenses, decision making isn't very good.

I'm more than happy to pick Turner and use the two 2nd rounders, as the team needs talent at key spots and the 2nd round is often a value sweet spot. But, they might need some of that ammo to move up for a QB.


^This. Not interested in QB "reclamation projects," including Fields. Draft someone and start over.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/30/2023 12:08 pm : link
I would actually love that.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/30/2023 12:10 pm : link
If it only took a 3rd rounder for Fields and the Giants could use their first 3 picks to land some premium talent, I see no reason why Schoen would not do that.

The chance to see if Fields could be special with Daboll only for a 3rd round pick as compensation, would be well worth it.
You still need a QB if you trade for Fields  
Go Terps : 11/30/2023 12:20 pm : link
And you don't get the rookie contract benefit.

If the top three aren't there, trade back slightly and take one of Nix/Penix. Then take one of the lower tier guys (I'd r target Cam Ward from WSU) later in the draft.
RE: Hooker  
RHPeel : 11/30/2023 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16308537 Archer said:
Quote:


Hooker has not played and is coming off an ACL injury so we have no idea how good he is,it is speculation based upon scouting reports. Is he a better prospect than QBs coming out in the draft? Where would Hooker be drafted if he came out this year? Don't forget that Hooker will be 26 in January and played in Tennessee's one read offense.

If Hooker is as good as you believe why would Detroit trade Hooker?

Goff is 29 and Bridgewater is 31. It is likely that Bridgewater will not return and the Hooker would be the second QB.


My $.02, from the Giants' perspective:

1. I don't know if Hooker is good. I know that the Giants did a LOT of work on Hooker in the last draft, and the reports were that they would have strongly considered taking him if he slipped to them in the 3rd round.
2. If they like him as much as I think, they probably didn't take him in Round 2 b/c they wanted to build out the roster around Jones. (Second rounder was going to be either Hyatt or Schmitz per the draft room video.)(
3. If they knew that 2023 was going to go the way it did, and they liked Hooker like I think they did, I suspect they would've taken him in the second round last year if they could do it all over.

From the Lions' perspective:

1. It doesn't make sense to trade him for less than what they paid, unless they've really soured on him.
2. They might prefer a more directly useful asset (a mid-second round pick), given their Super Bowl orientation, rather than hanging onto a developmental backup QB.

This is sort of win-win, IMO:

- Giants get a guy they did a ton of work on last year.
- Lions get a return on their investment and a good player for a 2024 Super Bowl bid.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Forget QB and WR we need OL  
gtt350 : 11/30/2023 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16308541 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 16308524 gtt350 said:


Quote:


until we fix that we could get Mahommes killed



That's not how the draft works, and they've already spent two top 7 overall picks on their tackles. The rest will likely happen elsewhere, eg UFA and develop some of the players already on the roster.


It certainly is how the draft works, the great 49er teams once drafted and entire defensive backfield in one draft. smart
I think this is an interesting idea...  
bw in dc : 11/30/2023 12:32 pm : link
but allow me this PSA to the board: - if you think Jones has had poor support with NYG, what the hell would you call the experience Fields has had with that apocalypse known as the Bears? Many on this board were/are willing to give Jones a half decade plus for Jones to show something.

Fields is more talented than Jones by a fair margin. While I agree he's shown some poor tendencies, he's got a great arm, great speed, and great athleticism. The tools are clearly there.

So, it's not impossible to think that if Fields got with a craftsman like Daboll, he may finally start to reach his potential...

I do agree there would be cap issues that would probably make this a non-starter...
RE: I don't particularly like Fields  
Chris in Philly : 11/30/2023 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16308230 Sean said:
Quote:
But, why not give Daboll the chance to work with him for a 3rd round pick. It's 2024 and then the player option in 2025. This would be how it looks:

2024: Jones/Fields/DeVito
2025: Fields/drafted QB
2026: Drafted QB

The Giants signed Jones likely because they felt they could compete while they built the rest of the roster up. Fields is another body to bring in with Jones until his contract becomes cuttable (2025). So you are basically just swapping out Fields for Jones in 2025.

Hooker is not a bad suggestion as well. Schoen is someone who is willing to trade, I could absolutely see him trading for a young QB in 2024.


Why are you giving up a top 70 pick for "another body to bring in with Jones until his contract becomes cuttable"? You can get another body in the draft or off the tree agency bargain bin.
RE: I think this is an interesting idea...  
section125 : 11/30/2023 12:38 pm : link
In comment 16308694 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but allow me this PSA to the board: - if you think Jones has had poor support with NYG, what the hell would you call the experience Fields has had with that apocalypse known as the Bears? Many on this board were/are willing to give Jones a half decade plus for Jones to show something.

Fields is more talented than Jones by a fair margin. While I agree he's shown some poor tendencies, he's got a great arm, great speed, and great athleticism. The tools are clearly there.

So, it's not impossible to think that if Fields got with a craftsman like Daboll, he may finally start to reach his potential...

I do agree there would be cap issues that would probably make this a non-starter...


You are vastly overrating Fields. I see nothing about him I like, except his running.
RE: Robbie  
Jack Stroud : 11/30/2023 12:41 pm : link
In comment 16308192 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The logic is that working with new coaches, Fields would improve on his weak areas. He is earlier in his career than Jones making for a different situation and more prospects for improvement. He has also shown flashes of good play.

For those touting using a 2nd and 3rd on a developmental QB, I am truly unwowed by the prospects in that range this year. Fields is in another region entirely in terms of raw talent.
Fields is perhaps the worst qb in the NFL, and and that includes Kyler Murray, Mack Jones, and Zack Wilson! The Giants have their qb and now it appears a good back up qb. They should draft he best olineman available, build an oline to protect Jones.
Big no to Fields  
gary_from_chester : 11/30/2023 12:50 pm : link
He doesn’t have it. At best middle of the pack, right now in the bottom tier.

Well thought out if you like Fields….but yeah, he does not move the needle at all for the Giants.

I’d bet the farm Schoen gets a QB he likes in this draft. I think folks are sleeping on Nix, expect he will be on the shopping list if the value when they pick is there.
RE: RE: I think this is an interesting idea...  
bw in dc : 11/30/2023 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16308703 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16308694 bw in dc said:


Quote:


but allow me this PSA to the board: - if you think Jones has had poor support with NYG, what the hell would you call the experience Fields has had with that apocalypse known as the Bears? Many on this board were/are willing to give Jones a half decade plus for Jones to show something.

Fields is more talented than Jones by a fair margin. While I agree he's shown some poor tendencies, he's got a great arm, great speed, and great athleticism. The tools are clearly there.

So, it's not impossible to think that if Fields got with a craftsman like Daboll, he may finally start to reach his potential...

I do agree there would be cap issues that would probably make this a non-starter...



You are vastly overrating Fields. I see nothing about him I like, except his running.


Maybe. I've always had a bias towards liking Fields. And would at least like to see him get a crack at playing for a team that has an offensive minded HC and stable organization.
RE: RE: Robbie  
rsjem1979 : 11/30/2023 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16308709 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16308192 cosmicj said:


Quote:


The logic is that working with new coaches, Fields would improve on his weak areas. He is earlier in his career than Jones making for a different situation and more prospects for improvement. He has also shown flashes of good play.

For those touting using a 2nd and 3rd on a developmental QB, I am truly unwowed by the prospects in that range this year. Fields is in another region entirely in terms of raw talent.

Fields is perhaps the worst qb in the NFL, and and that includes Kyler Murray, Mack Jones, and Zack Wilson! The Giants have their qb and now it appears a good back up qb. They should draft he best olineman available, build an oline to protect Jones.


That fact that Kyler Murray is on your list of the worst QBs in the NFL shows why nobody should take you seriously.
RE: RE: RE: Forget QB and WR we need OL  
JonC : 11/30/2023 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16308678 gtt350 said:
Quote:
In comment 16308541 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 16308524 gtt350 said:


Quote:


until we fix that we could get Mahommes killed



That's not how the draft works, and they've already spent two top 7 overall picks on their tackles. The rest will likely happen elsewhere, eg UFA and develop some of the players already on the roster.



It certainly is how the draft works, the great 49er teams once drafted and entire defensive backfield in one draft. smart


That's called an anomaly. No front office has the time to wait on a QB eg until the OL is built, especially if one they want presents the opportunity to strike.
If the Giants see (insert QB here) in the '24 draft  
JonC : 11/30/2023 1:37 pm : link
as the QB they want to build around, and they can procure him, then pull the trigger. They've got UFA and other draft picks to add more talent.
RE: RE: RE: I think this is an interesting idea...  
section125 : 11/30/2023 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16308765 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16308703 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16308694 bw in dc said:


Quote:


but allow me this PSA to the board: - if you think Jones has had poor support with NYG, what the hell would you call the experience Fields has had with that apocalypse known as the Bears? Many on this board were/are willing to give Jones a half decade plus for Jones to show something.

Fields is more talented than Jones by a fair margin. While I agree he's shown some poor tendencies, he's got a great arm, great speed, and great athleticism. The tools are clearly there.

So, it's not impossible to think that if Fields got with a craftsman like Daboll, he may finally start to reach his potential...

I do agree there would be cap issues that would probably make this a non-starter...



You are vastly overrating Fields. I see nothing about him I like, except his running.



Maybe. I've always had a bias towards liking Fields. And would at least like to see him get a crack at playing for a team that has an offensive minded HC and stable organization.


San Francisco would be perfect for him. I think he would do really well there or perhaps Seattle.
RE: Fields?  
djm : 11/30/2023 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16308175 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Are you serious? You know he's due to get paid. How much are you allocating to him and Jones? You're signing him to a contract extension and giving up a 3rd? Start working on your resume.


Glad to see you hated this trade equally to my Murray trade hypothetical, haha.

FIELDS has absolutely no feel for the passing game. And he's getting worse. NO thx.

I still think Murray is an interesting buy low candidate. If Daboll wanted him I would be excited for it, honestly. I know most hate him due to some weird Arizona leaked contract language but he's been a very productive 2 way player when things are right. HE can throw. He can run. And he can escape pressure and elevate an offense. ANd he can run a very complex pro offense as well. Not to mention he hasn't exactly been playing with the 1989 Niners offense there in Zona.

But no thx to Fields.
RE: RE: Fields?  
section125 : 11/30/2023 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16308808 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16308175 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Are you serious? You know he's due to get paid. How much are you allocating to him and Jones? You're signing him to a contract extension and giving up a 3rd? Start working on your resume.



Glad to see you hated this trade equally to my Murray trade hypothetical, haha.

FIELDS has absolutely no feel for the passing game. And he's getting worse. NO thx.

I still think Murray is an interesting buy low candidate. If Daboll wanted him I would be excited for it, honestly. I know most hate him due to some weird Arizona leaked contract language but he's been a very productive 2 way player when things are right. HE can throw. He can run. And he can escape pressure and elevate an offense. ANd he can run a very complex pro offense as well. Not to mention he hasn't exactly been playing with the 1989 Niners offense there in Zona.

But no thx to Fields.


Murray has a bad vibe to him. Always has. Absolutely talented but undersized. You cannot dismiss the contract language, it was put there for a reason.
since I am a glutton for punishment and this thread is alive  
djm : 11/30/2023 2:10 pm : link
I broached if a trade offer from Zona to the NYG was NYG's 2nd round picks in 24 and 25 and Daniel Jones (humor me on the financials) or maybe a future first instead of the 2nds...


No one would be intrigued with Daboll and Murray working together? To me all that noise that Murray doesn't practice or study film can be worked around and we aren't even sure how true any of that stuff was or the severity of it. I know the guy can play at a near MVP level. No guts no glory and all that...
RE: RE: RE: Fields?  
djm : 11/30/2023 2:13 pm : link
In comment 16308811 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16308808 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16308175 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Are you serious? You know he's due to get paid. How much are you allocating to him and Jones? You're signing him to a contract extension and giving up a 3rd? Start working on your resume.



Glad to see you hated this trade equally to my Murray trade hypothetical, haha.

FIELDS has absolutely no feel for the passing game. And he's getting worse. NO thx.

I still think Murray is an interesting buy low candidate. If Daboll wanted him I would be excited for it, honestly. I know most hate him due to some weird Arizona leaked contract language but he's been a very productive 2 way player when things are right. HE can throw. He can run. And he can escape pressure and elevate an offense. ANd he can run a very complex pro offense as well. Not to mention he hasn't exactly been playing with the 1989 Niners offense there in Zona.

But no thx to Fields.



Murray has a bad vibe to him. Always has. Absolutely talented but undersized. You cannot dismiss the contract language, it was put there for a reason.


To be fair Zona did eventually waive that language if memory serves. But just to play devil's advocate, let's saw there was legit smoke there, what if Murray won NYG's brass over and came off as genuinely ready to put in the extra work? We've seen NYG rehab and fix problem child QBs before...

Only reason I bring up Murray so much is I wonder if Zona wants to move on from him with them likely gaining a very high pick in this draft. Ironically I think they take Marvin Harrison anyway and stick with Murray but you never know.
I just think it's pretty clear  
djm : 11/30/2023 2:14 pm : link
Murray works at his craft enough to at least come back from a bad Knee injury, in under 12 months. HE's obviously not some lazy slob who fails to keep himself in shape.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/30/2023 4:45 pm : link
If you have issues at QB or might not have your guy, trading away a 3rd round pick for Fields would be something that you'd have to say yes to.

We dealt a 3rd round pick for Darren Waller. Doing the same for someone like Fields would be a no brainer. If it doesn't work out...oh well. If it does, you got a talented QB who may be able to put it all together with Daboll for the price of a draft pick that may amount to nothing.
RE: RE: Robbie  
ajr2456 : 11/30/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16308709 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16308192 cosmicj said:


Quote:


The logic is that working with new coaches, Fields would improve on his weak areas. He is earlier in his career than Jones making for a different situation and more prospects for improvement. He has also shown flashes of good play.

For those touting using a 2nd and 3rd on a developmental QB, I am truly unwowed by the prospects in that range this year. Fields is in another region entirely in terms of raw talent.

Fields is perhaps the worst qb in the NFL, and and that includes Kyler Murray, Mack Jones, and Zack Wilson! The Giants have their qb and now it appears a good back up qb. They should draft he best olineman available, build an oline to protect Jones.


Kyler Murray is not in the same category as the other QBs you mentioned
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 11/30/2023 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16309039 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
If you have issues at QB or might not have your guy, trading away a 3rd round pick for Fields would be something that you'd have to say yes to.

We dealt a 3rd round pick for Darren Waller. Doing the same for someone like Fields would be a no brainer. If it doesn't work out...oh well. If it does, you got a talented QB who may be able to put it all together with Daboll for the price of a draft pick that may amount to nothing.


The Giants gave up a a third to take a corner in the supplemental draft. One on a lotto ticket QB, would be a no brainer agreed.
phyiscal tools are irrelevant  
BigBlueCane : 11/30/2023 5:02 pm : link
if the mental side isn't there.

No to Fields.
RE: RE: RE: Robbie  
djm : 11/30/2023 5:12 pm : link
In comment 16309045 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16308709 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


In comment 16308192 cosmicj said:


Quote:


The logic is that working with new coaches, Fields would improve on his weak areas. He is earlier in his career than Jones making for a different situation and more prospects for improvement. He has also shown flashes of good play.

For those touting using a 2nd and 3rd on a developmental QB, I am truly unwowed by the prospects in that range this year. Fields is in another region entirely in terms of raw talent.

Fields is perhaps the worst qb in the NFL, and and that includes Kyler Murray, Mack Jones, and Zack Wilson! The Giants have their qb and now it appears a good back up qb. They should draft he best olineman available, build an oline to protect Jones.



Kyler Murray is not in the same category as the other QBs you mentioned




Murray is an MVP caliber talent. He's led Zona to 400+ seasons TWICE. The guy can beat you in 2 ways and he can most definitely pass from the pocket.

Plus, I have a hard time taking the side of Arizona when it comes to just about anything, let alone identifying football personnel.

Ill keep saying it but some team might themselves get a star QB if Zona wants to trade Murray this off-season. I know there's noise with Murray that is maybe a little concerning but don't go on noise, go on productivity. The guy can play QB.
DJM  
ajr2456 : 11/30/2023 5:19 pm : link
Agreed. Not sure I trust the organization that kept a drunk around running their team
RE: phyiscal tools are irrelevant  
bw in dc : 11/30/2023 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16309059 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
if the mental side isn't there.

No to Fields.


I totally agree that you need the acumen to play QB in the NFL. I'm just not sure Fields is or isn't able to get there because of his situation in Chicago.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Fields?  
section125 : 11/30/2023 6:12 pm : link
In comment 16308829 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16308811 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 16308808 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16308175 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Are you serious? You know he's due to get paid. How much are you allocating to him and Jones? You're signing him to a contract extension and giving up a 3rd? Start working on your resume.



Glad to see you hated this trade equally to my Murray trade hypothetical, haha.

FIELDS has absolutely no feel for the passing game. And he's getting worse. NO thx.

I still think Murray is an interesting buy low candidate. If Daboll wanted him I would be excited for it, honestly. I know most hate him due to some weird Arizona leaked contract language but he's been a very productive 2 way player when things are right. HE can throw. He can run. And he can escape pressure and elevate an offense. ANd he can run a very complex pro offense as well. Not to mention he hasn't exactly been playing with the 1989 Niners offense there in Zona.

But no thx to Fields.



Murray has a bad vibe to him. Always has. Absolutely talented but undersized. You cannot dismiss the contract language, it was put there for a reason.



To be fair Zona did eventually waive that language if memory serves. But just to play devil's advocate, let's saw there was legit smoke there, what if Murray won NYG's brass over and came off as genuinely ready to put in the extra work? We've seen NYG rehab and fix problem child QBs before...

Only reason I bring up Murray so much is I wonder if Zona wants to move on from him with them likely gaining a very high pick in this draft. Ironically I think they take Marvin Harrison anyway and stick with Murray but you never know.


No to Murray. I just do not see him as a long term answer for the Giants.

I also agree that they keep Murray and draft Harrison to help him.
RE: RE: Maybe I missed it in the fine print, but when do we fix the OL?  
JoeSchoens11 : 11/30/2023 7:02 pm : link
In comment 16308337 NJLCO said:
Quote:
In comment 16308215 Spider56 said:


Quote:





Not saying you’re wrong but how many more 1st and 2nd rounders do we use to fix this line? Hopefully we find some quality middle rounders to do the job.
That would be nice but I don’t think it matters how we find the players to get a functional OL. Our offense can’t survive with the play we’ve seen from them this year.

There’s a very good chance a Tackle or TE is the highest graded player for our 1st pick. I know which one I’d choose. It’s seldom wise to shy away from BPA, especially at a valuable position of need.
...  
ryanmkeane : 8:57 am : link
Never been much of a Murray fan. Obviously had a world of talent. When I watch him, it seems all over the place.
