More noise about rift between Dabs and Wink

KingBlue : 8:45 am
Two more reporters, confirm rift between Martindale and Daboll.

Mike Sando of The Athletic reports that Daboll’s use of the “Patriots Way” behind closed doors is what has led to a falling out with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, despite what they and the players would have you believe.

“Daboll learned from Bill and Nick, and we all remember Nick undressing Lane Kiffin and Daboll himself at Alabama,” a veteran coach who knows members of the Giants’ staff told Sando. “A guy as established as Wink says, ‘You can yell at the young coaches, but not me.'”


ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, while appearing on the latest episode of Talkin’ Giants, also acknowledged a rift between Daboll and Martindale.

“This is just my opinion on this but he gets on Wink and he gets on him hard. He’s all over him,” Raanan said. “When you’re on this guy and you’re riding him hard, and you’re crushing his defense and questioning the things he’s doing, and the guy is looking across to the other side and he’s like, ‘Your offense is 32nd in the league. We can’t even move the ball. . . And you’re sitting here MFing me and giving me a hard time.’ That’s how the tension builds and that’s why we’re at where we’re at.”

Raanan also reports that others have acknowledged that Daboll is a “hard guy to work for.” “That is something that’s come out,” Raanan said. “I got a text yesterday from somebody out of complete nowhere that said (that).”

The bottom line here is that when Jay Glazer reports something, you can take that something to the bank. The issues between Daboll and Martindale are very real and it will come to a head sooner rather than later.



Wink and Dabs - ( New Window )
RE: Daboll is not going to have one standard  
KDavies : 9:10 am : link
In comment 16308308 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
for his coaches and another standard for Wink. Wink already wore out his welcome in Baltimore with Harbaugh, if he can't co-exist with Daboll, he's likely going to be coaching linebackers somewhere next year.


Wink has been coaching a decade more than Daboll and is about 12 years older.

I'll use the military analogy. Daboll is in the man in charge yes, as he outranks a DC. Daboll is essentially a Lieutenant. A first time head coach (as a first time officer). Daboll is a seasoned DC, essentially a 1st Sergeant. Just because a LT outranks a 1st Sergeant doesn't mean he should be dressing him down. If it was behind closed doors it's bad enough. If in front of others, even worse.

Add to that the defense has performed significantly better this season that the offense, Daboll is not coming out looking too good.
so basically  
Giantsfan79 : 9:10 am : link
a clash of egos that only happens when a team is losing.
The whole team was unprepared for the start of the season and  
ThomasG : 9:10 am : link
non-competitive, on both sides of the ball, in bigger games. Defense forcing some turnovers (many as of late) has masked some poor play in a few close games too.

That being said...no coach has done a good job this year on Offense/Defense/STs and if wide-spread changes are made, then so be it.

RE: Glazer isn't reporting what he reported  
KingBlue : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16308310 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
based on a text from Strahan or someone else he kind of knows in the Giants org. I trust that he does his homework and there is something much more than nothing here.


Agreed. This is what Glazer reported:

“These guys are in a bad place — bad place to the point where I don’t see them actually continuing their relationship after this season, maybe even during this season,” Glazer said of Daboll and Martindale, who never worked together previously. “Could be a mutual parting of the ways. When I talk to people inside that organization, they are saying the tension between these two, you can feel it. It is just getting worse and it’s just odd that it has happened considering how much success they had together last year.”
OK - so let me get this straight  
csb : 9:16 am : link
Glazer reports it - cites unnamed source. Every other Giants beat piles on after and regurgitates the same vague evidence (conversation after halftime, McKinney comments) which is just grasping at straws. These guys are all speculating and offer nothing new, zero concrete info or any named sources.

Wink may not be back, and there may be a rift - but boy these beats are just garbage. Either they know something but were too chicken-shit to share until Glazer did, or they are just fearful of missing out on the scoop so they just propagate the same story as everyone else but don't add anything new. Either way - the quality of the beats is at an all time low - thankfully we still have BBI
Can't write about a playoff run  
Blueworm : 9:20 am : link
So he has to turn arguments into rifts.


There had better be some arguing about a season that got away.


Winning solves it.
Jay "Moses" Glazer  
Blueworm : 9:21 am : link
Jfc they all pile on.
No shame.
RE: Daboll is not going to have one standard  
Chris684 : 9:22 am : link
In comment 16308308 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
for his coaches and another standard for Wink. Wink already wore out his welcome in Baltimore with Harbaugh, if he can't co-exist with Daboll, he's likely going to be coaching linebackers somewhere next year.


That’s fine but these are the fruits of a terrible year.

The O-line
The ineffectiveness of Jones, the offense, Waller, etc
Eric Gray/no punt returner
No viable swing tackle
Using an injured kicker in a monsoon

Separate from all the above, Wink’s unit has had a much better season, and he’s had to do it with rookies and young, inexperienced players in Banks, Hawkins, Pinnock, Thibs and McFadden. Then they traded one of his best players in season (we all understand the trade was good) but on the field it hurt Wink’s unit.

RE: RE: None of that is fact though  
rsjem1979 : 9:28 am : link
In comment 16308287 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16308278 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


just guys receiving info from unnamed sources and then telling us about it. And there’s a big difference between hard to work with and a rift.

Not saying it can’t be true but reporting it as fact is wrong. Trusting a “random text” from Raanan? I’m good.



Is it random though? I mean it basically is supporting what a highly respected insider, Jay Glazer, reported. Sando also lends credence to the notion. Anyway, it is more noise.


People always bitch about "unnamed sources" but that's how news breaks. Jay Glazer isn't going to go on TV with information he doesn't believe is accurate.

I don't know why it's so hard to believe these two are reportedly butting heads. They have no previous relationship, and Wink was only hired after Patrick Graham left for the Raiders after he was presumed to be Daboll's DC.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:28 am : link
Coach yells at assistants during game when shit goes wrong, news at 11
RE: ...  
KingBlue : 9:33 am : link
In comment 16308344 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Coach yells at assistants during game when shit goes wrong, news at 11


Yelling at assistant is not the point. Is it Ryan? The point being made is that there is a falling out between the two that may very well lead to a divorce.
RE: ^^  
UConn4523 : 9:36 am : link
In comment 16308290 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Don’t be in denial. Glazer reports it. It’s true. He is one of the most plugged in guys and his whole shtick now is to drop one news story a week. And this was his nugget this week. It’s definitely true and the fact dabs gave wink the game ball. I mean please, that has Hanlons fingerprints all over it


I don’t doubt there is friction, but this nuclear fallout that’s being reported sounds like embellished reporting. Is it ok to trust Glazer and still question how severe this issue actually is? That isn’t denial.
I  
Toth029 : 9:39 am : link
Do understand where Daboll is coming from but I'm with Wink in I see the other side of the ball struggling to move the ball and scoring. Kafka seemingly has a long leash for some reason.

Hopefully McGaughey and Bobby Johnson are let go at the end of the year. Too many negative plays there and OL hasn't had development. Comparatively, the defense has had improvements especially for guys like Thibodeaux, Lawrence, and McFadden. Even Flott has looked much better in his second year.
RE: RE: ^^  
rsjem1979 : 9:40 am : link
In comment 16308351 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16308290 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


Don’t be in denial. Glazer reports it. It’s true. He is one of the most plugged in guys and his whole shtick now is to drop one news story a week. And this was his nugget this week. It’s definitely true and the fact dabs gave wink the game ball. I mean please, that has Hanlons fingerprints all over it



I don’t doubt there is friction, but this nuclear fallout that’s being reported sounds like embellished reporting. Is it ok to trust Glazer and still question how severe this issue actually is? That isn’t denial.


Either way, I think it's pretty obvious that Wink's tenure as DC is going to be over at season's end. Stories like this don't just appear out of thin air. SOMEONE wanted it to be known that Daboll and Wink aren't on the same page.
If I was Wink I’d be pissed you to be honest  
90.Cal : 9:41 am : link
Like ‘why don’t you re-direct that shit toward the side of the ball that scores only 11 points per game!’
***  
90.Cal : 9:41 am : link
Pissed off
RE: RE: ^^  
Blueworm : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16308351 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16308290 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


Don’t be in denial. Glazer reports it. It’s true. He is one of the most plugged in guys and his whole shtick now is to drop one news story a week. And this was his nugget this week. It’s definitely true and the fact dabs gave wink the game ball. I mean please, that has Hanlons fingerprints all over it



I don’t doubt there is friction, but this nuclear fallout that’s being reported sounds like embellished reporting. Is it ok to trust Glazer and still question how severe this issue actually is? That isn’t denial.


Need to say something about the shitty team in the biggest market.
If this is true  
Harvest Blend : 9:50 am : link
and Daboll is hard to work for I can't imagine what Bobby Johnson and Thomas McGaughey must go through.
I thought  
pjcas18 : 9:51 am : link
he gave him a game ball. Shouldn't this be over by now.
Wink has not had a good year so far and neither has Daboll  
joe48 : 9:53 am : link
Giving up 680 yards to a Cowboy offense and 40 points on opening day is a bad look and we haven’t played the Eagles yet.
Been around long enough to know:  
section125 : 9:54 am : link
1) Glazer is rarely wrong
2) Where there is smoke there is fire
3) Daboll is a bit of a hot head
4) Wink is old enough to not need that shit
5) Defense took over 6 weeks to play a decent game but was the recipient of most of the off season upgrades
6) Offense is worst I have seen in long time

I would bet Wink leaves in the off season.

Rift may have been quashed by beats out of respect, but once Glazer opened that bottle the heresay leaks start.

I really like Wink, but that slow start is not forgiveable and the Jets loss allowing points with 28 seconds and half the field to move was bad defensive play calling. A'Shawn and Nacho were huge upgrades at DT and run defense should have vastly improved. It did not. That is a big failure in my view.
RE: If I was Wink I’d be pissed you to be honest  
rsjem1979 : 9:55 am : link
In comment 16308363 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Like ‘why don’t you re-direct that shit toward the side of the ball that scores only 11 points per game!’


Who's to say he isn't? Kafka isn't on the sidelines so there's no video of them in a "tiff" or whatever you want to call it. But there's ample evidence Daboll hasn't been thrilled with the play-calling on that side of the ball either.

At this point, I'd put Daboll in charge of calling plays like a bunch of other HCs are already doing, let him hire a DC he believes in, make any other changes to the staff (OL, ST, etc) and let him sink or swim.
Same things were said about Judge  
Sammo85 : 9:56 am : link
There were rumblings despite the initial "friendship" they had, things weren't good in Year 2 and Graham was looking to go elsewhere even if Judge stayed.
This really sucks.  
mittenedman : 9:56 am : link
If Daboll is too much of a pain in the ass to get along with quality coaches like Wink Martindale, you've got to wonder if we've got the right guy. IMO he's the best coach we've got in the building.

Belichick and Saban's schtick is often imitated but never duplicated. They are all time greats, that's why they get away with it.

Martindale's from the old school, and doesn't put on airs - despite the composed demeanor. The Buddy Ryan school that got Gilbride punched in the face. Daboll giving Wink shit while his offense is historically and unexplainably bad likely caused this, and it sucks.

Wink's got a very specific scheme and they've spent the last 2 years giving him heavy input into what types of players he needs. And now this?

I'm looking for evidence that Daboll's the right guy and I desperately want to believe, but it's tough.
There's an alternate way to view this  
Biteymax22 : 9:57 am : link
Wink and Daboll have their problems but they've compartmentalized them, haven't let them trickle into the locker room and Wink has called a couple good games in a row despite them.

These guys don't have to like each other, they just need to work together.

RE: If I was Wink I’d be pissed you to be honest  
Straw Hat : 10:02 am : link
In comment 16308363 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Like ‘why don’t you re-direct that shit toward the side of the ball that scores only 11 points per game!’



Do you really think Daboll doesnt tear kafka a new asshole on a regular basis? You just dont see it because hes up in the booth.
Seems like there's too much smoke despite the denial  
Anakim : 10:03 am : link
But anyway, this sounds Josh McDaniels-esque:

"Mike Sando of The Athletic reports that Daboll’s use of the “Patriots Way” behind closed doors is what has led to a falling out with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, despite what they and the players would have you believe.

“Daboll learned from Bill and Nick, and we all remember Nick undressing Lane Kiffin and Daboll himself at Alabama,” a veteran coach who knows members of the Giants’ staff told Sando. “A guy as established as Wink says, ‘You can yell at the young coaches, but not me.'”


What is it with former Patriots assistants and being so...headstrong and, dare I say, arrogant?
Daboll is not going to have one standard  
WillieYoung : 10:05 am : link
for his coaches and another standard for Wink. Wink already wore out his welcome in Baltimore with Harbaugh, if he can't co-exist with Daboll, he's likely going to be coaching linebackers somewhere next year.
Keep kicking it  
logman : 10:06 am : link
It's not dead yet
I like Wink  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:06 am : link
however, he's nearing the end of his career. Gotta be tough for him. IMO the opportunities for an HC position are done.

Personality clashes with a younger boss, nothing new here.

But it's Daboll's team. He's the boss for now. And it's not like the defense isn't kicking butt regularly. They beat bad teams. That's all really.

I'd be interested in Leslie Fraizer next season.
I hear you BiteyMax  
mittenedman : 10:10 am : link
The problem is - when Jay Glazer speaks - he's 100% right about the Giants. Personally, I don't even question him for a second.

He said not only would Wink likely be gone, but maybe even in-season.
Too many here choose sides  
jvm52106 : 10:11 am : link
like they do players they like or don't like etc but here is what I see:

The Giants defense has been healthier by FAR than the offense and has not performed well most of the year. We have been burned by Dallas, Washington- though they didn't score the points, Miami, Seattle (with a banged up QB and many mistakes with a banged up OLINE) and even Arizona for the entire first half and start of the 3rd quarter. Let's not forget the Jets blunder at the end.


The offense has sucked but honestly we have had basically the entire OLINE reshuffled for weeks on end and playing guys off the street at some points. Our QB's have been hurt and playing poorly behind the Oline and our TE has missed a ton of time as well as Barkley missing time.

The defense has had LW, DL, KT, banks, McKinney, Pinnock, BO, Mcfadden etc.. It has been far healthier and still has had poor games and a lack of a killer instinct..
If you look at their respective personalities  
Dave on the UWS : 10:22 am : link
does ANYONE have any doubt they are have difficulties??
And this sort of thing only rears its ugly head, when a team is bad and is losing.
That's why they got along fine last year, and this year you can add their relationship (or lack thereof) to the rest of the disaster this season has been.
RE: OK - so let me get this straight  
HammerTime75 : 10:24 am : link
In comment 16308323 csb said:
Quote:
Glazer reports it - cites unnamed source. Every other Giants beat piles on after and regurgitates the same vague evidence (conversation after halftime, McKinney comments) which is just grasping at straws. These guys are all speculating and offer nothing new, zero concrete info or any named sources.

Wink may not be back, and there may be a rift - but boy these beats are just garbage. Either they know something but were too chicken-shit to share until Glazer did, or they are just fearful of missing out on the scoop so they just propagate the same story as everyone else but don't add anything new. Either way - the quality of the beats is at an all time low - thankfully we still have BBI


Nailed it.

I've read enough interviews with Glazer over the years to know that he double sources everything he reports, and that he will never burn a bridge to get a story. He's all about maintaining relationships. If he went with this, it's absolutely legit AND he was doing somebody a favor by putting it out there in that fashion.

So, then, you ask yourself: who wanted this out there in such a splashy fashion?
I like Daboll  
Les in TO : 10:25 am : link
And it’s possible he has some room to grow and learn from his mistakes as a leader.
If true...  
Dan in the Springs : 10:30 am : link
can you imagine how hard Daboll must be going after Kafka? Bobby Johnson?
Glazer is a good reporter and works hard. If Wink doesn't like being  
Victor in CT : 10:34 am : link
yelled at tough shit. His "great D" games came against the dregs of the league, and he blew the Jet game when he "dialed up" that ridiculous 30 yard deep prevent. Only BB/O'Brien being stupid enough to abandon the run when the Giants couldn't stop it kept them from losing to Mac Jones.
RE: I hear you BiteyMax  
Biteymax22 : 10:35 am : link
In comment 16308408 mittenedman said:
Quote:
The problem is - when Jay Glazer speaks - he's 100% right about the Giants. Personally, I don't even question him for a second.

He said not only would Wink likely be gone, but maybe even in-season.


I completely agree there is friction, but if its so bad that he's talking about leaving during the season, why wouldn't you do it during the bye week?

There's still an outside chance that they're going to be adults about the situation and do what's best for the team until year end. If Wink leaves then, which I don't want him to, then fine. I like him but he isn't the only good DC in the league and we have some in house guys that deserve a shot.

Still, even though I agree about Glazer being one of the 3 most reliable NFL sources, its very odd that not only did the beats seem shocked by this, but the players did too.
There could be bickering...  
mullica : 10:38 am : link
Its like a marriage - doesn't mean there will be a divorce just because they bicker during a losing season
If coaches don’t like…  
Chris in Philly : 10:38 am : link
being yelled at when they perform like shit, then good riddance. These aren’t kindergarten teachers.
the defense barely ranks ahead of the offense  
Greg from LI : 10:41 am : link
26th in points, 28th in yards.
Maybe we’ll get a Buddy Ryan/Kevin Gilbride  
bceagle05 : 10:46 am : link
haymaker on the sidelines to spice things up a bit.
Why is this so hard to believe for some people  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:46 am : link
Glazer is very tied into the Giants organization and has been a reputable source for years. Plus a ton of best writers are coming out with the same speculation. Daboll also has a history of not having strained relationships. It’s not hard to connect the dots.
Maybe I'm in the minority  
LW_Giants : 10:49 am : link
But I welcome Daboll's intensity. Things haven't gone well this season, all of his coaches should be hearing it from him. That doesn't mean he's not holding himself to a similarly high standard. If Wink can't take the heat, he should get out of the kitchen. And, to the allegation that he's only hard on Wink, it's probably because he expects so much from him. Coaches are always hardest on those they think have the most potential.
Hope it's not true,  
HoodieGelo : 10:55 am : link
our defense is the only glimmer of hope we have...and that glimmer is small. Kafka is the one who should be getting shit on. It's amazing how ignorant people still are to data. We rank dead last in almost every offensive category and you're gonna get pissed at the D coordinator?

This offense couldn't score if their lives depended on it. When your defense is always on the field or playing like they can't give up even one score because they know the offense won't respond, they're gonna get tired and screwed up mentally. It's a miracle they're ranked 26th in defense PPG.

If I had to fire anybody Wink would be last on that list.
I think the battle  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:00 am : link
of the belly is probably better suited than a haymaker.

Daboll is the HC. Wink wants to be a HC and is certainly not someone who lacks in confidence.

When Wink sees what the offense is doing on the other side (and it has impacted his defense) you can see a conflict emerging especially if he thinks he is being singled out.

I don't think this existed before the season but I believe the Giants had Leslie Frazier in before training camp for a couple days. Maybe someone to keep a eye on.
RE: the defense barely ranks ahead of the offense  
KDavies : 11:00 am : link
In comment 16308459 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
26th in points, 28th in yards.


It is easier for opposing offenses to accumulate more yards and points when the Giants are getting three and outs and punting the ball constantly. Defense has had its own issues, but not nearly as bad as the offense.
RE: Hope it's not true,  
section125 : 11:04 am : link
In comment 16308488 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
our defense is the only glimmer of hope we have...and that glimmer is small. Kafka is the one who should be getting shit on. It's amazing how ignorant people still are to data. We rank dead last in almost every offensive category and you're gonna get pissed at the D coordinator?

This offense couldn't score if their lives depended on it. When your defense is always on the field or playing like they can't give up even one score because they know the offense won't respond, they're gonna get tired and screwed up mentally. It's a miracle they're ranked 26th in defense PPG.

If I had to fire anybody Wink would be last on that list.


Did you not read above how bad the Giants defense ranks? I agree on Kafka. Been sour on his play calling since last year. But that is a different kettle of fish. Wink was given the largest booty of players and it is just as bad as last year. You would expect that getting A'Shawn and Nacho would clearly help the run defense...it hasn't. Even with Okereke and McFadden playing out of their minds they can't stop teams like the Patriots from running. Something is rotten in Denmark...
Anak  
Sean : 11:05 am : link
That looks to be more on Wink than Daboll. I read that as Wink thinking he's above it. Didn't Parcells regularly chew out Belichick? Comes with the role.

I think the offense being so bad is probably more of the issue.
RE: RE: Hope it's not true,  
KDavies : 11:08 am : link
In comment 16308501 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16308488 HoodieGelo said:


Quote:


our defense is the only glimmer of hope we have...and that glimmer is small. Kafka is the one who should be getting shit on. It's amazing how ignorant people still are to data. We rank dead last in almost every offensive category and you're gonna get pissed at the D coordinator?

This offense couldn't score if their lives depended on it. When your defense is always on the field or playing like they can't give up even one score because they know the offense won't respond, they're gonna get tired and screwed up mentally. It's a miracle they're ranked 26th in defense PPG.

If I had to fire anybody Wink would be last on that list.



Did you not read above how bad the Giants defense ranks? I agree on Kafka. Been sour on his play calling since last year. But that is a different kettle of fish. Wink was given the largest booty of players and it is just as bad as last year. You would expect that getting A'Shawn and Nacho would clearly help the run defense...it hasn't. Even with Okereke and McFadden playing out of their minds they can't stop teams like the Patriots from running. Something is rotten in Denmark...


Lawrence was out against the Patriots. LW was traded. Top two DTs coming into the season not playing. You seriously can't figure out why the run defense was not as good without those two gone? Robinson and Nacho were signed as depth pieces.
