College Football Championship Weekend Thread

JT039 : 12/1/2023 5:57 am
Oregon vs Washington tonight. Oregon is the better team right now. Washington clipped them earlier. Should be a fun matchup with Penix and Nix slinging it. Lot of good WRs as well.

Here’s a hypothetical scenario. You’re winners this weekend:
Washington
Michigan
FSU
Bama
Texas

If this is this case - No SEC in the final 4? Hmmmm
How the fuck  
KevinBBWC : 12/1/2023 11:35 pm : link
Do you give up that TD?
RE: This is some PAC-12 football  
bw in dc : 12/1/2023 11:35 pm : link
In comment 16310746 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Right here. Defense disappears when the game is on the line.


Typical PAC2 game, actually...
What the fuck?  
speedywheels : 12/1/2023 11:35 pm : link
Onside kick? Stupid
RE: What the fuck?  
bw in dc : 12/1/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16310751 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Onside kick? Stupid


It's a gamble to give up 20 yards...
RE: What the fuck?  
jeff57 : 12/1/2023 11:37 pm : link
In comment 16310751 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Onside kick? Stupid


No, the right call.
Oregon  
MookGiants : 12/1/2023 11:38 pm : link
has to decline this.
Wtf  
GiantGrit : 12/1/2023 11:38 pm : link
Is the safety doing there? How are you not playing up?
you can't take that penalty  
MookGiants : 12/1/2023 11:38 pm : link
I know it gained 7 yards, but it gets you an extra timeout. You have to decline it
They should decline this penalty...  
bw in dc : 12/1/2023 11:39 pm : link
...
Dumb clock management...  
bw in dc : 12/1/2023 11:39 pm : link
here.
RE: RE: What the fuck?  
speedywheels : 12/1/2023 11:41 pm : link
In comment 16310753 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16310751 speedywheels said:


Quote:


Onside kick? Stupid



It's a gamble to give up 20 yards...


No it’s not. Stupid decision
how do announcers not mention the mistake taking that penalty?  
Eric on Li : 12/1/2023 11:41 pm : link
game is over now. 80 seconds / 108 left gone now.
I wonder if McMillan  
santacruzom : 12/1/2023 11:41 pm : link
will enter the draft, and if so, what round he'd go in. He had a huge year last year and produced well in the only games he played this season.
the booth  
MookGiants : 12/1/2023 11:41 pm : link
totally clueless too.

Clock management gets worse and worse. Baffling
RE: RE: RE: What the fuck?  
bw in dc : 12/1/2023 11:42 pm : link
In comment 16310760 speedywheels said:
Quote:

No it’s not. Stupid decision


I'm supporting it. I'm telling you the theory.

Nix covering his face with a towel  
Ned In Atlanta : 12/1/2023 11:42 pm : link
For the whole drive is a look
RE: RE: This is some PAC-12 football  
Mike from Ohio : 12/1/2023 11:42 pm : link
In comment 16310750 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16310746 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Right here. Defense disappears when the game is on the line.



Typical PAC2 game, actually...



Yeah but there are 12 teams in the conference now, so actually it is PAC-12.
Dan Lanning...  
bw in dc : 12/1/2023 11:43 pm : link
has made a bad mistake here.
Onside Kick  
GiantGrit : 12/1/2023 11:43 pm : link
Was clearly the right call
Terrible  
jeff57 : 12/1/2023 11:43 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: This is some PAC-12 football  
bw in dc : 12/1/2023 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16310766 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:

Yeah but there are 12 teams in the conference now, so actually it is PAC-12.


It's a joke because only Wazu and Oregon State are the remaining members.

There are t-shirts that say PAC2...
RE: Nix covering his face with a towel  
jeff57 : 12/1/2023 11:44 pm : link
In comment 16310765 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
For the whole drive is a look


And not a good one,
What a great game!  
Dennis : 12/1/2023 11:44 pm : link
Thank you everyone for the enjoyable company.
3 straight losses  
GiantGrit : 12/1/2023 11:44 pm : link
By 3 points. That hurts
Well, Washington got its ticket punched  
jeff57 : 12/1/2023 11:45 pm : link
1 team definitely in.
Washington-Michigan in Rose Bowl  
shyster : 12/1/2023 11:46 pm : link
will be fitting.

Michigan-FSU or some such wouldn't compute.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What the fuck?  
speedywheels : 12/1/2023 11:46 pm : link
In comment 16310764 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16310760 speedywheels said:


Quote:



No it’s not. Stupid decision



I'm supporting it. I'm telling you the theory.


You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.
I feel pretty confident...  
bw in dc : 12/1/2023 11:46 pm : link
that Jayden Daniels clinched the Heisman tonight.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What the fuck?  
bw in dc : 12/1/2023 11:47 pm : link
In comment 16310776 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16310764 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16310760 speedywheels said:


Quote:



No it’s not. Stupid decision



I'm supporting it. I'm telling you the theory.




You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.


Sorry, I meant not supporting it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What the fuck?  
speedywheels : 12/1/2023 11:50 pm : link
In comment 16310778 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16310776 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 16310764 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16310760 speedywheels said:


Quote:



No it’s not. Stupid decision



I'm supporting it. I'm telling you the theory.




You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.



Sorry, I meant not supporting it.


Ah ok. Not the reason why they lost. But lanning has shown to be a poor in game manager when it matters.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This is some PAC-12 football  
Mike from Ohio : 12/1/2023 11:51 pm : link
In comment 16310770 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16310766 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:



Yeah but there are 12 teams in the conference now, so actually it is PAC-12.



It's a joke because only Wazu and Oregon State are the remaining members.

There are t-shirts that say PAC2...


I understand the joke, but I went to a PAC-12 school and it disappoints me greatly to see this conference disappear after tonight.

Next year the conference is dead, but it isn’t yet.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What the fuck?  
jeff57 : 12/1/2023 11:51 pm : link
In comment 16310776 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16310764 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16310760 speedywheels said:


Quote:



No it’s not. Stupid decision



I'm supporting it. I'm telling you the theory.




You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.


The odds of stopping them was quite low. As we saw. That’s why it was worth taking a chance.
I just hope  
GiantGrit : 12/1/2023 11:52 pm : link
Washington’s defense can show up in the playoff. Sounds cliche but I wanna see the best of the best, no blowouts hopefully
How the fuck did Penix get the MVP  
JT039 : 12/1/2023 11:55 pm : link
Over Johnson? Jesus Christ.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What the fuck?  
speedywheels : 12:00 am : link
In comment 16310781 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 16310776 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 16310764 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16310760 speedywheels said:


Quote:



No it’s not. Stupid decision



I'm supporting it. I'm telling you the theory.




You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.



The odds of stopping them was quite low. As we saw. That’s why it was worth taking a chance.


The odds would have been the same from the 40 or the 20. Back them and take your chances. Period
RE: How the fuck did Penix get the MVP  
bw in dc : 12:01 am : link
In comment 16310784 JT039 said:
Quote:
Over Johnson? Jesus Christ.


Embarrassing. OL or Johnson for sure.

Penix is a lazy choice...
Penix's share of yards gained on UW scoring drives  
shyster : 12:23 am : link
FG 3-0 (36 of 54)
TD 10-0 (16 of 50)
TD 17-3 (71 of 75)
FG 20-3 (55 of 64)
TD 27-24 (60 of 75)
TD 34-24 (65 of 82)

Except for the first TD drive, UW's scoring drives were almost all Penix.

I have no position on Penix's draft status, but he was clearly the MVP of this game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What the fuck?  
jeff57 : 12:25 am : link
In comment 16310785 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 16310781 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 16310776 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 16310764 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16310760 speedywheels said:


Quote:



No it’s not. Stupid decision



I'm supporting it. I'm telling you the theory.




You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.



The odds of stopping them was quite low. As we saw. That’s why it was worth taking a chance.



The odds would have been the same from the 40 or the 20. Back them and take your chances. Period


You try to recover the onside kick. That’s your best chance. Particularly with the wat the defense was playing.
I don't know what the success rate  
MookGiants : 12:26 am : link
of onsides kicks in college football was this year but from 2014-2020 it was about a 23% success rate.

That 23% success rate is exactly why you try it. You're automatically assuming they will never get it which is dumb. The reward for getting it is plenty worth the risk of 20 yards. If you ever get it you don't have to worry about getting a stop.

I really dont see the argument for kicking it deep in college. NFL I do, not college.
RE: I don't know what the success rate  
GiantGrit : 12:33 am : link
In comment 16310792 MookGiants said:
Quote:
of onsides kicks in college football was this year but from 2014-2020 it was about a 23% success rate.

That 23% success rate is exactly why you try it. You're automatically assuming they will never get it which is dumb. The reward for getting it is plenty worth the risk of 20 yards. If you ever get it you don't have to worry about getting a stop.

I really dont see the argument for kicking it deep in college. NFL I do, not college.


If you kick it deep and they get one first down the game is over. Why wouldn’t you take a shot at getting the ball back? 10/10 times there you onside kick it. Washington isn’t trying to score so the field position point is irrelevant. They’re running twice and maybe throwing it on third down at the sticks.
.  
Go Terps : 1:06 am : link
I came out of this game still liking both QBs for the Giants. I'd have both behind Daniels, but I'd have Daniels in a tier above everybody on his own. After that they're bunched up, in my eyes.
RE: .  
RCPhoenix : 6:44 am : link
In comment 16310799 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I came out of this game still liking both QBs for the Giants. I'd have both behind Daniels, but I'd have Daniels in a tier above everybody on his own. After that they're bunched up, in my eyes.


I’m not sure what to make of Penix. If Georgia wins then presumably it will be Washington vs Michigan in the CFP semifinal. That game will say a lot about him b/c he won’t have clean pockets like he did for most of the game vs Oregon.
From my uneducated eyes  
section125 : 6:51 am : link
I saw two completely different QBs. This is the 1st time I watched either, so take this with a grain of salt...

I think Penix has the stronger arm and is accurate deep. Can make quick throws. Not sure he reads a quickly as Nix but he had so much more time last night was able to go through possessions. He did make a couple nice emergency throws under pressure. He would be 2nd/3rd round option if not for the knee surgeries. I would take if still there in 4th(he won't be)

I think Nix reads quicker, is accurate up to mid ranges, is more elusive in the pocket. Release is very quick. I did not see enough deep balls but his arm is plenty strong enough and certainly stronger than some on the thread were saying. I would say he is Brock Purdy with a better arm(better runner). The offense Oregon runs may be masking issues with mid to deep throws but I wouldn't mind them taking him in either the 2nd or 3rd round.

Both are upgrades to what the Giants have. Very leery of Penix knees that is why I would take him later.
RE: Penix seems like a great kid  
JoeSchoens11 : 7:28 am : link
In comment 16310724 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
But his mechanics are awful. He must have an incredibly strong arm because every throw is off his back foot and/or off balance, even when he has time.

It’s incredible that he’s as accurate as he is on some of these throws.

He’s a hard pass for me as far as the Giants are concerned, unless it’s a Day 3 flier/project.
We’re likely to miss out on the blue chip QBs so I’m good going with Pennix’s high-upside arm in the 2nd or with a trade into rd 1.

We have DJ for ‘24 (and possibly ‘25, if he earns it) which puts us in good position to work on mechanical issues and actually groom a qb like teams did back in the day.
Not what I expected  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:30 am : link
I thought Oregon would win this but credit to Washington. Pretty impressive offensive team overall.

I thought both QB's looked pretty solid. Both had the int's and Nix's was a what the heck...

Not sure how well Penix would perform in the pocket in the NFL. I think the scouts will have to look at all the pressure plays and see if his mechanics break down which makes him off target. I thought he showed he is not just a one read QB but he did have the good ground game/pass pro.

Nix showed he is pretty athletic and willing to lower the shoulder (I wouldn't want this often in the NFL). He seems capable of processing and letting it rip quickly. He did not have very good support with his run game/PP

We will see how it plays out but I think Nix is going round 1 and Penix later 2nd/3rd round.

Well done to Washington and congrats on making the CFP.

RE: RE: Penix seems like a great kid  
Toth029 : 7:59 am : link
In comment 16310824 JoeSchoens11 said:
Quote:
In comment 16310724 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


But his mechanics are awful. He must have an incredibly strong arm because every throw is off his back foot and/or off balance, even when he has time.

It’s incredible that he’s as accurate as he is on some of these throws.

He’s a hard pass for me as far as the Giants are concerned, unless it’s a Day 3 flier/project.

We’re likely to miss out on the blue chip QBs so I’m good going with Pennix’s high-upside arm in the 2nd or with a trade into rd 1.

We have DJ for ‘24 (and possibly ‘25, if he earns it) which puts us in good position to work on mechanical issues and actually groom a qb like teams did back in the day.


They aren't out on the top two guys at all. Or Daniels. Ewers and McCarthy will be more sought than Nix and Penix at the end of the day, too if they declare.
It was a pretty decent game to watch but didn’t think either  
nygiantfan : 8:11 am : link
Nix or Penix showed special attributes.

Some good throws though throughout the night (and some mistakes) to suggest they have NFL talent in them for sure but I see more Day 2 picks than anything. And not enough from either to trade back into or push them up into RD 1.
I thought the star of the game for Wash ws the RB, not Penix  
PatersonPlank : 10:27 am : link
I liked Nix more than Penix as an NFL projection. The lack of mobility and pocket presence worries me about Penix at the NFL level. Given time yes he has a great arm and can pick you apart, but so can a lot of guys. Nix seems more suited to the NFL IMO>
RE: It was a pretty decent game to watch but didn’t think either  
HBart : 10:50 am : link
In comment 16310835 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
Nix or Penix showed special attributes.

Some good throws though throughout the night (and some mistakes) to suggest they have NFL talent in them for sure but I see more Day 2 picks than anything. And not enough from either to trade back into or push them up into RD 1.

Agreed - both looked like good college QBs. Nothing screamed top of round 1.
Washington  
Sammo85 : 11:07 am : link
simply had more talent in my opinion and really was better overall team. Offensively they have maybe six or seven guys that can play in NFL tomorrow. Oregon had maybe two.

Oregons defense just really was not up to any challenge either.

Excited to see the Bama-Georgia game today.
