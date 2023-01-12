College Football Championship Weekend Thread

Oregon vs Washington tonight. Oregon is the better team right now. Washington clipped them earlier. Should be a fun matchup with Penix and Nix slinging it. Lot of good WRs as well.
Here’s a hypothetical scenario. You’re winners this weekend:
Washington
Michigan
FSU
Bama
Texas
If this is this case - No SEC in the final 4? Hmmmm
It's a gamble to give up 20 yards...
No, the right call.
Onside kick? Stupid
No it’s not. Stupid decision
Clock management gets worse and worse. Baffling
I'm supporting it. I'm telling you the theory.
Right here. Defense disappears when the game is on the line.
Yeah but there are 12 teams in the conference now, so actually it is PAC-12.
It's a joke because only Wazu and Oregon State are the remaining members.
There are t-shirts that say PAC2...
And not a good one,
Michigan-FSU or some such wouldn't compute.
You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.
You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.
Sorry, I meant not supporting it.
You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.
Sorry, I meant not supporting it.
Ah ok. Not the reason why they lost. But lanning has shown to be a poor in game manager when it matters.
It's a joke because only Wazu and Oregon State are the remaining members.
There are t-shirts that say PAC2...
I understand the joke, but I went to a PAC-12 school and it disappoints me greatly to see this conference disappear after tonight.
Next year the conference is dead, but it isn’t yet.
You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.
The odds of stopping them was quite low. As we saw. That’s why it was worth taking a chance.
You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.
The odds of stopping them was quite low. As we saw. That’s why it was worth taking a chance.
The odds would have been the same from the 40 or the 20. Back them and take your chances. Period
Embarrassing. OL or Johnson for sure.
Penix is a lazy choice...
TD 10-0 (16 of 50)
TD 17-3 (71 of 75)
FG 20-3 (55 of 64)
TD 27-24 (60 of 75)
TD 34-24 (65 of 82)
Except for the first TD drive, UW's scoring drives were almost all Penix.
I have no position on Penix's draft status, but he was clearly the MVP of this game.
You can support all you want. The odds of recovering the kick are miniscule. Add in that field position matters in a 3 point game - stupid decision.
The odds of stopping them was quite low. As we saw. That’s why it was worth taking a chance.
The odds would have been the same from the 40 or the 20. Back them and take your chances. Period
You try to recover the onside kick. That’s your best chance. Particularly with the wat the defense was playing.
That 23% success rate is exactly why you try it. You're automatically assuming they will never get it which is dumb. The reward for getting it is plenty worth the risk of 20 yards. If you ever get it you don't have to worry about getting a stop.
I really dont see the argument for kicking it deep in college. NFL I do, not college.
That 23% success rate is exactly why you try it. You're automatically assuming they will never get it which is dumb. The reward for getting it is plenty worth the risk of 20 yards. If you ever get it you don't have to worry about getting a stop.
If you kick it deep and they get one first down the game is over. Why wouldn’t you take a shot at getting the ball back? 10/10 times there you onside kick it. Washington isn’t trying to score so the field position point is irrelevant. They’re running twice and maybe throwing it on third down at the sticks.
I’m not sure what to make of Penix. If Georgia wins then presumably it will be Washington vs Michigan in the CFP semifinal. That game will say a lot about him b/c he won’t have clean pockets like he did for most of the game vs Oregon.
I think Penix has the stronger arm and is accurate deep. Can make quick throws. Not sure he reads a quickly as Nix but he had so much more time last night was able to go through possessions. He did make a couple nice emergency throws under pressure. He would be 2nd/3rd round option if not for the knee surgeries. I would take if still there in 4th(he won't be)
I think Nix reads quicker, is accurate up to mid ranges, is more elusive in the pocket. Release is very quick. I did not see enough deep balls but his arm is plenty strong enough and certainly stronger than some on the thread were saying. I would say he is Brock Purdy with a better arm(better runner). The offense Oregon runs may be masking issues with mid to deep throws but I wouldn't mind them taking him in either the 2nd or 3rd round.
Both are upgrades to what the Giants have. Very leery of Penix knees that is why I would take him later.
It’s incredible that he’s as accurate as he is on some of these throws.
He’s a hard pass for me as far as the Giants are concerned, unless it’s a Day 3 flier/project.
We have DJ for ‘24 (and possibly ‘25, if he earns it) which puts us in good position to work on mechanical issues and actually groom a qb like teams did back in the day.
I thought both QB's looked pretty solid. Both had the int's and Nix's was a what the heck...
Not sure how well Penix would perform in the pocket in the NFL. I think the scouts will have to look at all the pressure plays and see if his mechanics break down which makes him off target. I thought he showed he is not just a one read QB but he did have the good ground game/pass pro.
Nix showed he is pretty athletic and willing to lower the shoulder (I wouldn't want this often in the NFL). He seems capable of processing and letting it rip quickly. He did not have very good support with his run game/PP
We will see how it plays out but I think Nix is going round 1 and Penix later 2nd/3rd round.
Well done to Washington and congrats on making the CFP.
But his mechanics are awful. He must have an incredibly strong arm because every throw is off his back foot and/or off balance, even when he has time.
It’s incredible that he’s as accurate as he is on some of these throws.
He’s a hard pass for me as far as the Giants are concerned, unless it’s a Day 3 flier/project.
We’re likely to miss out on the blue chip QBs so I’m good going with Pennix’s high-upside arm in the 2nd or with a trade into rd 1.
We have DJ for ‘24 (and possibly ‘25, if he earns it) which puts us in good position to work on mechanical issues and actually groom a qb like teams did back in the day.
They aren't out on the top two guys at all. Or Daniels. Ewers and McCarthy will be more sought than Nix and Penix at the end of the day, too if they declare.
Some good throws though throughout the night (and some mistakes) to suggest they have NFL talent in them for sure but I see more Day 2 picks than anything. And not enough from either to trade back into or push them up into RD 1.
Agreed - both looked like good college QBs. Nothing screamed top of round 1.
Oregons defense just really was not up to any challenge either.
Excited to see the Bama-Georgia game today.