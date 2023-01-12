College Football Championship Weekend Thread JT039 : 12/1/2023 5:57 am

Oregon vs Washington tonight. Oregon is the better team right now. Washington clipped them earlier. Should be a fun matchup with Penix and Nix slinging it. Lot of good WRs as well.



Here’s a hypothetical scenario. You’re winners this weekend:

Washington

Michigan

FSU

Bama

Texas



If this is this case - No SEC in the final 4? Hmmmm