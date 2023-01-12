for display only
Should Pugh be starting LG next year?

Jerz44 : 12/1/2023 7:14 am
Steady veteran presence between AT and JMS could really solidly that side of the line, and he has versatility if needed.

On Talking Giants he said if he’s playing next year, it’s only if he’s playing with the Giants so it sounds like he’s open to coming back.
Starting?  
Gman11 : 12/1/2023 7:16 am : link
Not unless they have no other option. His first game was note worthy, but he hasn't been very good.
Pugh  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/1/2023 7:16 am : link
Just wants one last contract. He hasn’t been good enough to warrant another one, unless it’s a similar contract to what he got this year (1 yr, 1.3 million). Ezeudu should be the starting LG next season.
He'd make a fine backup.  
Optimus-NY : 12/1/2023 7:27 am : link
Good guy to have with some young kids and hopefully a new OL Coach.
Absolutely Not  
M.S. : 12/1/2023 7:31 am : link

The Giants are at the bottom of the NFL and Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are supposed to be building a team for the future that doesn't resemble the morass of the last dozen years.

In that vein, the Giants need two (relatively young) starting offensive guards who are not on the current roster. I have no problem with Pugh as a reliable back-up. But not as a Day One starter. No way. If he is, then the Giants are not moving forward.
If Pugh is Starting Next Year  
varco : 12/1/2023 7:31 am : link
If he's starting next year, it will signal that we are still in bad shape on the OL and have not addressed this glaring weakness. He may be fine as a swing man, but starting? No. Watching the Dallas defense last night, we have a long way to go on the OL and starting Pugh would not be a sign of progress.
We need someone younger and better  
Ira : 12/1/2023 7:33 am : link
.
FUCK NO. He shouldn't even be the starter now  
Victor in CT : 12/1/2023 7:33 am : link
JFC.
Beaten wife defends her husband  
robbieballs2003 : 12/1/2023 7:34 am : link
.
He’s not  
gary_from_chester : 12/1/2023 7:38 am : link
Starter caliber at this poing in his career. At reasonable cost he’s a reliable backup. We need to build the lines on both sides of the ball with the type of linemen that combine power and agility….like the Eagles.There’s a reason they have the best record in the NFL…
No  
bronxboy : 12/1/2023 7:52 am : link
Not physical and gets pushed around in the run game.
Wow, the bar is low here  
BillT : 12/1/2023 7:54 am : link
We’ve been so bad on the OL that folks are convinced that Pugh is a starting caliber OL. He’s not. There might not be another team in the league on which he would be a starter.
Here is another question to ask yourself?  
joe48 : 12/1/2023 7:55 am : link
Would he be on the roster of the Eagles or Cowboys?
RE: If Pugh is Starting Next Year  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/1/2023 7:55 am : link
In comment 16309415 varco said:
Quote:
If he's starting next year, it will signal that we are still in bad shape on the OL and have not addressed this glaring weakness. He may be fine as a swing man, but starting? No. Watching the Dallas defense last night, we have a long way to go on the OL and starting Pugh would not be a sign of progress.


This.
I'm happy to have him compete in camp  
logman : 12/1/2023 7:55 am : link
But if he ends up being a starter, something went terribly wrong
Nobody should be penciled as a starter  
anon837 : 12/1/2023 8:14 am : link
I mean nobody. Let them fight it out in camp and may the best player win. The OL is an absolute nightmare. Forget contract. Forget draft position. The NFL is a meritocracy. You gotta earn it.
Only Two Members of The OL  
Jeffrey : 12/1/2023 8:21 am : link
should be sure starters next year. We should be set at LT and C. The other three spots should be up for grabs, though I suspect the Giants will continue to hope that the Neal pick pans out.
Are we serious?  
JT039 : 12/1/2023 8:35 am : link
Absolutely fucking not. He is terrible and old.

And no to Ezeudu as well. He isnt very good either and constantly hurt. Draft one guard and signed another veteran in FA.

Our guards are terrible.
Depth  
Toth029 : 12/1/2023 8:41 am : link
Or fighting for a roster spot, sure.
I cannot believe  
George : 12/1/2023 8:44 am : link
The love that guy gets around here.

He is consistently the worst of our five OL, game in game out. He’s playing because we’re in injury Hell right now (as always, I guess), but good God he cannot be on the roster in 2024.
RE: Are we serious?  
ThomasG : 12/1/2023 8:44 am : link
In comment 16309458 JT039 said:
Quote:
Absolutely fucking not. He is terrible and old.

And no to Ezeudu as well. He isnt very good either and constantly hurt. Draft one guard and signed another veteran in FA.

Our guards are terrible.


This is right, except for Ezeudu. He gets another year on the Schoen plan.
...  
ryanmkeane : 12/1/2023 8:51 am : link
Absolutely not
Maybe  
HBart : 12/1/2023 8:51 am : link
When last seen Pugh and the OL across the board did a nice job pass blocking.

Presumably we draft a guard, Hausnauer is back. and Glowinski is gone. I don't know what to think about Bredeson, and no idea what the coaches think/see in Ezudu and Mckethan's future.

I imagine Pugh gets re-signed to a vet minimum deal to compete with the above (plus another dude or two). If he makes the 2024 final cut he belongs there.
So happy to hear that people  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/1/2023 8:52 am : link
Have given up on Ezeudu already. It was completely his fault that he had to play LT, a position he had no practice time in. Also NFL linemen usually take a big jump in year 3.
Have you watched him play?  
Heisenberg : 12/1/2023 8:57 am : link
Oof. He's a vet who doesn't make too many mistakes but he gets beat physically out there a lot IMO. Need someone better at both guard positions and RT. Only C and LT are set.
Both our guards  
Biteymax22 : 12/1/2023 8:58 am : link
So I'm lumping Bredeson into this, are guys you should be happy with as back ups, but neither are guys I want as permanent starters.

It still seems like we're going to be tied to Neal next year, so as far as I'm concerned we should go into the offseason looking for 2 starting guards and a strong swing tackle that can step in if Neal doesn't develop further.

When you read stuff like this is when you realize  
Chef : 12/1/2023 9:02 am : link
just how shitty the Giants really are....
Rarely see a thread here where opinion is unanomous. NO  
Ivan15 : 12/1/2023 9:11 am : link
Even if he is weekly inactive, it will be a sign that this o-line continues to be a disaster.
People keep forgetting  
RollBlue : 12/1/2023 9:15 am : link
that he is coming off an ACL, didn't have any training camp. I agree the best case senario would be having him as a backup. However, let him compete with Ezuedu or whomever, and let th best man start.
Id  
Straw Hat : 12/1/2023 9:24 am : link
Like him back as a backup.
Really?  
Bob in Newburgh : 12/1/2023 9:32 am : link
Cannot believe this is a serious suggestion unless we are talking Backup Plan Z.
Have you watched him closely?  
Jay on the Island : 12/1/2023 9:38 am : link
As a backup for the veteran minimmum sure but he has been bad at both LT and LG.
I am not a fan of Glowinski  
Jay on the Island : 12/1/2023 9:39 am : link
but he should be starting at LG over Pugh. Glowinski was awful prior to being benched but since then he has been the best guard on the roster when given playing time.
No.  
AcidTest : 12/1/2023 9:49 am : link
I don't even want him as a backup after this year and Glowinski should be starting right now IMO. Stop trying to resurrect bad players. Phillips, Lemieux, Peart, and Harlow should also be gone after this year. Maybe Bredeson as well. The Giants should also strongly consider moving Neal to guard.
Draft deep in OL  
MarvelousMike : 12/1/2023 10:14 am : link
Should look to get RT/RG that can play both and Neal has another year to solidify RT.
JE has chance to win LG but can be swing to LT if Thomas gets injured.
OG should be a day 2 pick.
A minimum deal  
thrunthrublue : 12/1/2023 10:21 am : link
plus his SSI should be a good deal for him……
RE: A minimum deal  
Victor in CT : 12/1/2023 10:22 am : link
In comment 16309631 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
plus his SSI should be a good deal for him……


LOL
HELL NO  
Matt M. : 12/1/2023 10:31 am : link
It's bad enough he is starting now, for perhaps the worst OL in the league. I would be reluctant to even re-sign him as a backup.
Pugh  
TerpsFan27 : 12/1/2023 10:40 am : link
If he wants a vet minimum or affordable deal, he'll for sure be on the roster. He would actually be an insanely good backup utility lineman on the roster.

But hopefully he's learned his lesson since the last time he left and will take a deal that isn't egregious.

I think he knows that his time in the NFL is about done. Now whether he wants to be a backup, I'm not sure of.

But STARTING? My god he's been dreadful since the Bills game, and even that game for him was alright at best.

RE: Both our guards  
MotownGIANTS : 12/1/2023 10:47 am : link
In comment 16309486 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
So I'm lumping Bredeson into this, are guys you should be happy with as back ups, but neither are guys I want as permanent starters.

It still seems like we're going to be tied to Neal next year, so as far as I'm concerned we should go into the offseason looking for 2 starting guards and a strong swing tackle that can step in if Neal doesn't develop further.


They have to really considered moving Neal to G. There will be some really nice OTs available especially if somene gambles on a QB in the top 4 and three QBs are chosen before us. It maybe easier to get a new RT and 1 OG in the draft vs 2 OGs, high level players. Unless we somehow land Robert Hunt from Miami.
RE: Have you watched him play?  
MotownGIANTS : 12/1/2023 10:49 am : link
In comment 16309483 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
Oof. He's a vet who doesn't make too many mistakes but he gets beat physically out there a lot IMO. Need someone better at both guard positions and RT. Only C and LT are set.


Facts, he physically can not hold anymore. He gets pushed straight back a lot!!!!
He can be brought  
Dankbeerman : 12/1/2023 10:50 am : link
back on a vet min contract after the draft if we get a guy and don't want to hand him a starting spot

Glowinski is gone but I would prioritize signing Bredeson before Pugh because he can be the back up C.

I would also sign a Vet Tackle to push Neal before spending on the other guard spot.
RE: RE: Both our guards  
Biteymax22 : 12/1/2023 10:57 am : link
In comment 16309685 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 16309486 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


So I'm lumping Bredeson into this, are guys you should be happy with as back ups, but neither are guys I want as permanent starters.

It still seems like we're going to be tied to Neal next year, so as far as I'm concerned we should go into the offseason looking for 2 starting guards and a strong swing tackle that can step in if Neal doesn't develop further.




They have to really considered moving Neal to G. There will be some really nice OTs available especially if somene gambles on a QB in the top 4 and three QBs are chosen before us. It maybe easier to get a new RT and 1 OG in the draft vs 2 OGs, high level players. Unless we somehow land Robert Hunt from Miami.


I tend to agree about at least trying Neal at guard, however this seems like its off the table after Schoen's presser.
No  
noro9 : 12/1/2023 12:01 pm : link
.
I wasn't a fan of brining him back  
Beer Man : 12/1/2023 12:24 pm : link
But the OL play has improved since he took over at LG.
RE: If Pugh is Starting Next Year  
TJ : 12/1/2023 12:29 pm : link
In comment 16309415 varco said:
Quote:
If he's starting next year, it will signal that we are still in bad shape on the OL and have not addressed this glaring weakness. He may be fine as a swing man, but starting? No. Watching the Dallas defense last night, we have a long way to go on the OL and starting Pugh would not be a sign of progress.


Yes. A relatively cheap veteran backup who can play 4 OL positions is a good guy to have.
NO  
jeff57 : 12/1/2023 12:29 pm : link
.
Some things are  
gridirony : 12/1/2023 12:51 pm : link
just too far gone to be worth reupholstering.
NO! I mean he was never any good period  
kelly : 12/1/2023 1:03 pm : link
and his play now has been terrible. As always he loves to talk. And it's always about continuity. Meanwhile he cannot block the man in front of him.
RE: RE: RE: Both our guards  
MotownGIANTS : 12/1/2023 1:07 pm : link
In comment 16309716 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 16309685 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 16309486 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


So I'm lumping Bredeson into this, are guys you should be happy with as back ups, but neither are guys I want as permanent starters.

It still seems like we're going to be tied to Neal next year, so as far as I'm concerned we should go into the offseason looking for 2 starting guards and a strong swing tackle that can step in if Neal doesn't develop further.




They have to really considered moving Neal to G. There will be some really nice OTs available especially if somene gambles on a QB in the top 4 and three QBs are chosen before us. It maybe easier to get a new RT and 1 OG in the draft vs 2 OGs, high level players. Unless we somehow land Robert Hunt from Miami.



I tend to agree about at least trying Neal at guard, however this seems like its off the table after Schoen's presser.



I really hope that is smokescreen talk, it is similar to not fielding calls for the Barkley pick. Let's see how FA turns out.
Jerz44  
Mike from Ohio : 12/1/2023 1:08 pm : link
You should watch some of the games, or at least read Sy's summaries. Justin Pugh is playing out of desperation, not design. He is horrible.
Back up only  
5BowlsSoon : 12/1/2023 4:51 pm : link
We have to do better as a starter.
No...  
blueblood : 12/1/2023 4:53 pm : link
and No....
Would absolutely let him compete for a job  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/1/2023 4:56 pm : link
amazing how much shit Pugh is getting on this thread. I'm not inducting the guy into the HoF but our Oline has looked significantly better since he's been on the team.
Obviously there is the causation/correlation argument...but for a guy off the couch he hasn't performed lower than expectations.
wow  
Amtoft : 12/1/2023 5:00 pm : link
Guess I am in the minority big time. I think he can be a very good LG for us. We don't have endless money so him at a decent price allows us to go get a stud RG. That would be the best OL we would have in years. Of course that would depend on Neal being average which at this point we haven't seen.
No  
TyreeHelmet : 12/1/2023 5:36 pm : link
He's terrible. The fans that think he deserves a starting spot are probably the same ones who believe Jones just needs more time and help...
One would hope the Giants could do better  
David B. : 12/1/2023 8:06 pm : link
But we've been saying that about the OL forever.
No  
Paulie Walnuts : 10:44 am : link
Maybe as a back up on a cheap deal.. but no
