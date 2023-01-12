Should Pugh be starting LG next year?

Steady veteran presence between AT and JMS could really solidly that side of the line, and he has versatility if needed.
On Talking Giants he said if he’s playing next year, it’s only if he’s playing with the Giants so it sounds like he’s open to coming back.
The Giants are at the bottom of the NFL and Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are supposed to be building a team for the future that doesn't resemble the morass of the last dozen years.
In that vein, the Giants need two (relatively young) starting offensive guards who are not on the current roster. I have no problem with Pugh as a reliable back-up. But not as a Day One starter. No way. If he is, then the Giants are not moving forward.
This.
And no to Ezeudu as well. He isnt very good either and constantly hurt. Draft one guard and signed another veteran in FA.
Our guards are terrible.
He is consistently the worst of our five OL, game in game out. He’s playing because we’re in injury Hell right now (as always, I guess), but good God he cannot be on the roster in 2024.
This is right, except for Ezeudu. He gets another year on the Schoen plan.
Presumably we draft a guard, Hausnauer is back. and Glowinski is gone. I don't know what to think about Bredeson, and no idea what the coaches think/see in Ezudu and Mckethan's future.
I imagine Pugh gets re-signed to a vet minimum deal to compete with the above (plus another dude or two). If he makes the 2024 final cut he belongs there.
It still seems like we're going to be tied to Neal next year, so as far as I'm concerned we should go into the offseason looking for 2 starting guards and a strong swing tackle that can step in if Neal doesn't develop further.
JE has chance to win LG but can be swing to LT if Thomas gets injured.
OG should be a day 2 pick.
LOL
But hopefully he's learned his lesson since the last time he left and will take a deal that isn't egregious.
I think he knows that his time in the NFL is about done. Now whether he wants to be a backup, I'm not sure of.
But STARTING? My god he's been dreadful since the Bills game, and even that game for him was alright at best.
They have to really considered moving Neal to G. There will be some really nice OTs available especially if somene gambles on a QB in the top 4 and three QBs are chosen before us. It maybe easier to get a new RT and 1 OG in the draft vs 2 OGs, high level players. Unless we somehow land Robert Hunt from Miami.
Facts, he physically can not hold anymore. He gets pushed straight back a lot!!!!
Glowinski is gone but I would prioritize signing Bredeson before Pugh because he can be the back up C.
I would also sign a Vet Tackle to push Neal before spending on the other guard spot.
So I'm lumping Bredeson into this, are guys you should be happy with as back ups, but neither are guys I want as permanent starters.
I tend to agree about at least trying Neal at guard, however this seems like its off the table after Schoen's presser.
Yes. A relatively cheap veteran backup who can play 4 OL positions is a good guy to have.
It still seems like we're going to be tied to Neal next year, so as far as I'm concerned we should go into the offseason looking for 2 starting guards and a strong swing tackle that can step in if Neal doesn't develop further.
They have to really considered moving Neal to G. There will be some really nice OTs available especially if somene gambles on a QB in the top 4 and three QBs are chosen before us. It maybe easier to get a new RT and 1 OG in the draft vs 2 OGs, high level players. Unless we somehow land Robert Hunt from Miami.
I really hope that is smokescreen talk, it is similar to not fielding calls for the Barkley pick. Let's see how FA turns out.
Obviously there is the causation/correlation argument...but for a guy off the couch he hasn't performed lower than expectations.