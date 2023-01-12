Who is your League MVP right now?

He’s the quarterback of the best team in football and leads the league in most passing efficiency stats. Should not be a controversial pick.
He's at least their 6th best player on offense. Again, this is why I dont listen to experts or analysis. Theres probably at least 15-20 QBs in the league who would have as much if not more success than Purdy.
How did Purdy do when he was missing his LT and best WR?
0-3
3TD and 5 INTs
It's so depressing that two of the three finalists
Except for (increasingly) rare cases MVP is a team award. His performances without his LT and best WR are included in the statistical measures.
I genuinely think that it will come down to the next Eagles Cowboys game. If Prescott gets the better of Hurts and the Eagles in that game, he will probably win MVP. If the Eagles win, Hurts is 100 percent winning it.
There is absolutely no way that Mahomes or Lamar or any of the other favorites deserve it.
A sneaky pick could be Tyreek Hill. Already has 1300 yards and 10 TDs and is the lifeblood of the first "good" dolphins team in a very long time. If he continues on this pace and finishes with 1800-2000 yards and 15 touchdowns, he could win it if the Eagles slow down or if Dak doesn't finish strong.
Something weird I've noticed recently is how much the media absolutely adores everything about Philadelphia. Everyday I see a commercial or post basically dickriding Jason Kelce, Hurts, AJ Brown, and Sirrianni. I get they are a good team, but they even post about Philly fans like everyone else in the NFL is suddenly going to change their minds on the perception of Philly.
Go under any post and the hate for the Eagles has started to stretch out past the NFC East. Everybody hates Philly, but it's starting to become a universal thing as well.
When Brady retired and they aren't focused on Mahomes, the media might make the Eagles their team for the forseeable future.
This is what Jets fans must have felt about the Patriots all these years.
I can handle the Cowboys media frenzy because everyone knows they'll choke, but the combination of the horrible fans, douchebag HC, and the constant shoving of everything Philly down our throats sucks.
With the Eagles quickly becoming the NFL media's darlings and the refs favorite team, I wouldn't be suprised if they take Hurts on the media attention and W/L record of the eagles alone.
I think Hurts is a good QB, but the idea that he's in the Mahomes conversation is simply idiotic.
I think you are a few years late with this observation...
the Chiefs are irrelevant. They aren't special. They aren't even division champs. Everything changes.
Dak is as usual having a wonderful season and is the most important offensive player on Dallas but if was out 8 weeks I still think Dallas could function and even flourish, to some extent. Same with Philly.
KC isn't doing a fucking thing without Mahomes. He's the only reason NYG fans have a chance to see the NFC asshole team lose in the super bowl. Every single NYG alive should be hyper focused on the Chiefs getting right and staying right through January. Trust me, you want NO part of seeing a team named Buffalo, Houston, Miami, Pitt, Denver, Balt or Jax in the super bowl because Philly, Dallas and SF blow them out. The only hope we have is KC and specifically, Mahomes to Kelce.
I think you are a few years late with this observation...
The run in 17 was different for them because it was their first and they beat Brady. Now with the attention the Kelces are getting and how they have played the past 2 years, its fully solidified now.
Outside of Kelce and Hurts, do you remember a commercial that starred an Eagles player? When they went on those runs with Reid, were they ever this beloved by the media?
Have to go back to McNabb and Campbell's soup in my mind.
i dont go hurts bc he's actually been worse in almost every metric this year compared to last year. more ints, lower qbr + rating, less rushing yardage, lower y/a, etc. eagles just loaded.
Dallas #1 in scoring, leads NFL in point margin, and dak is the #1 qb right now by QBR and #2 in EPA added behind only Josh Allen (mahomes #3). the skill players are good but lamb is really the only difference maker. dak #3 in passing yards, #2 in passing tds, close to best in leage int% (1.5%).
my only knock on dak is that he has the defense so he has played ahead all year (0 4q comebacks, only 1 gw drive). but none of the other contenders are any different in that regard except hurts (who i dont think has been good enough). Mahomes also has 0/1 because he has a really good defense.
mahomes is good enough he can get it any year and his WR group is trash, yet he makes it worse. also has a very good D.
CMC would have an argument as well, as would tyreek. if either exploded over the rest of the season and got their teams the bye maybe they have a puncher's chance.
Maybe but we need to give their D credit. Look at points against this year
Maybe but we need to give their D credit. Look at points against this year
You're right I may have underrated their team a bit, tey probably could still win that division too. Reid is a terrific coach.
But Mahomes is still MVP, even in the sort of virtual sense, if I am using the correct wording. Sort of like the Lebron rules where once in a blue moon some other player would win the MVP even though everyone knew the most important and imnpactful player going was Lebron. Same with Mahomes. Other players are having "better" seasons, but no player means more than PM.
They will consider Mahomes but their team has not been dominant and his receivers are awful. It probably goes to Hurts or Dak by default. Lamar hasn't had the touchdowns or yards. For contrast, Lamar had more touchdowns the last two years in the same amount of games. Right now he has 18 total scores in 12 games. Not MVP level in 2023. Josh Allen deserves heavy consideration but his team around him is falling apart.
I expected more from you on this. I generally like your posts. Purdy is terrific. He would not be easily replaced in the SF offense. He works methodically. He works quickly, as Giants fans we know how important that is. He is accurate and throws a great ball.
I expected more from you on this. I generally like your posts. Purdy is terrific. He would not be easily replaced in the SF offense. He works methodically. He works quickly, as Giants fans we know how important that is. He is accurate and throws a great ball.
He throws to wide open people and his skilled players are spectacular. Jimm G had a lot of success in this offense as well and didnt have mccaffrey for a full year either.
Look give him credit for doing what he is doing. But he is replaceable. And he really struggled this year as the games show when things werent optimal for him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Brock Purdy or Tyreek Hill
I expected more from you on this. I generally like your posts. Purdy is terrific. He would not be easily replaced in the SF offense. He works methodically. He works quickly, as Giants fans we know how important that is. He is accurate and throws a great ball.
He throws to wide open people and his skilled players are spectacular. Jimm G had a lot of success in this offense as well and didnt have mccaffrey for a full year either.
Look give him credit for doing what he is doing. But he is replaceable. And he really struggled this year as the games show when things werent optimal for him.
Disagree. He is not easily replaceable and he's far more effective than JimmyG in only his second year. He has great weapons, but he knows how to use them. He gets them the ball where they can maximize yardage, he intuituvely throws to high leverage points, he is very accurate. But most importantly he gets the ball out about as quickly as an athlete can. This trait is elite, and few can work as quickly as Purdy can, Tua is in his class in this regard, and this trait lights the SF offense on fire.
This thread made me realize that the two strongest MVP candidates this year are both QB’s in our division. Which begs the question can the Giants ever compete against those teams with Daniel Jones at QB.
has been the best player in the league this year imo. Him or Tyreek.
Browns QBs have 9 TDs and 13 INTs, Nick Chubb is out for the season after 2 games... and the Browns are 7-4 in contention because Myles Garrett is a freak of nature and has led the Browns D to 1st in the league in yards allowed.
There are some great pass rushers in this league like Watt and Parsons. But there's no one quite like Garrett at his size, just a true monster.
Purdy is a rather underrated QB, but at least some people get it.
That TD he threw to Aiyuk last week shocked Shanahan completely to the point where it was only a good throw because Purdy made it happen.
As far as Hurts.......the only good thing I have to say about him at a high level is his resilience.
Nice arm and mobility, that's definitely well above average too.
But he can't process or play real QB like Purdy.
But can extend because he has the weapons. AJ Brown is a weapon as is Devonta Smith.
Hurts is a bit like watching Russell Wilson from a decade ago....maybe the entire Eagles team is that way, with a less suffocating defense, but certainly willing their way to win games they shouldn't.
Purdy is carried?
Hurts is as well, big time.
There's absolutely no two ways about it.
Hurts is closer to Purdy as a standalone QB than Joshua Allen.
But tell me guys like Mahomes Allen burrow Prescott hurts Herbert Lawrence or whoever wouldn’t be dominating as well?
Dominating where? 49ers?
Yes. I think there are a lot of QBs who would be killing it with the 49ers. The coaching and talent on offense is that good.
Killing it in very different ways.
Very few would be more efficient.
You're trading off splash plays for efficiency.
For regular season dominance, easier to win with splash. Look at Philly for instance.
For postseason dominance, need to be able to play the position fundamentally well. I never liked Russell Wilson for that main reason.
He was carried 1000x more than Purdy ever was (defense holding teams to 14 ppg and yet couldn't win a game when defense allowed 24+ until his 4th or 5th year in the league), but because he could do things on a football field not even God could do, he was always "great", and Purdy just a guy.
It's frustrating, but just how it is.
Yeah, the Niners could probably even carry Wilson to the NFC Championship game, so long as the defense was #1.
I hear people talk about player X being more valuable to his team than player Y is more valuable to his team as rationale. I think that is wrong.
League MVP is who is the best player for the league. I look at as if I was selecting players for a hypothetical US National Olympic Football Team. To me, the first player you pick is Mahomes and it isn’t that close.
Flat out said that it’s McCaffrey today which it should be.
I would still go Mahomes.
Right now, Mahomes is the least favorite.
It's between Hurts and Prescott, I'd lean Hurts (record) but in my eyes Prescott is playing better football.
Tyreek is having an incredible season - 120 Y/G, 10 TDs - he's the engine that drives the league's most productive offense.
I agree CMC and Hill should be in the conversation but we know they won’t win
Clearly, they're so valuable that their absence alone can ruin an otherwise perfect QB in Daniel Jones.
Tyreek is having an incredible season - 120 Y/G, 10 TDs - he's the engine that drives the league's most productive offense.
C'mon...Purdy? Y/A is your driving force?
Quote:
Purdy has been much more efficient than any other quarterback. 9.4 Y/A - 1.0 higher than anyone else - 1.9 higher than Hurts.
Tyreek is having an incredible season - 120 Y/G, 10 TDs - he's the engine that drives the league's most productive offense.
C'mon...Purdy? Y/A is your driving force?
He’s the quarterback of the best team in football and leads the league in most passing efficiency stats. Should not be a controversial pick.
It's not the same anymore
I do think Hill has an outside shot if he reaches 2,000 receiving yards, the Dolphins keep winning and Hurts's play deteriorates or he gets hurt.
Quote:
There is absolutely no way that Mahomes or Lamar or any of the other favorites deserve it.
A sneaky pick could be Tyreek Hill. Already has 1300 yards and 10 TDs and is the lifeblood of the first "good" dolphins team in a very long time. If he continues on this pace and finishes with 1800-2000 yards and 15 touchdowns, he could win it if the Eagles slow down or if Dak doesn't finish strong.
But the answer is Mahomes. He continues to do more and win with less.
939 yards rushing
11 TDs
5.0 YPC
400 yards receiving
5 TDs
He has a great shot of over over 2000 combined yards and over 20 TDs. Insane.
I think you are a few years late with this observation...
Quote:
knocks the Eagles out.
It's not the same anymore
I know but I want it anyway.
Clearly, they're so valuable that their absence alone can ruin an otherwise perfect QB in Daniel Jones.
BBI might as well be called discord. Both sides troll each other without end.
Dak is as usual having a wonderful season and is the most important offensive player on Dallas but if was out 8 weeks I still think Dallas could function and even flourish, to some extent. Same with Philly.
KC isn't doing a fucking thing without Mahomes. He's the only reason NYG fans have a chance to see the NFC asshole team lose in the super bowl. Every single NYG alive should be hyper focused on the Chiefs getting right and staying right through January. Trust me, you want NO part of seeing a team named Buffalo, Houston, Miami, Pitt, Denver, Balt or Jax in the super bowl because Philly, Dallas and SF blow them out. The only hope we have is KC and specifically, Mahomes to Kelce.
Quote:
I think you are a few years late with this observation...
The run in 17 was different for them because it was their first and they beat Brady. Now with the attention the Kelces are getting and how they have played the past 2 years, its fully solidified now.
Outside of Kelce and Hurts, do you remember a commercial that starred an Eagles player? When they went on those runs with Reid, were they ever this beloved by the media?
Have to go back to McNabb and Campbell's soup in my mind.
Dallas #1 in scoring, leads NFL in point margin, and dak is the #1 qb right now by QBR and #2 in EPA added behind only Josh Allen (mahomes #3). the skill players are good but lamb is really the only difference maker. dak #3 in passing yards, #2 in passing tds, close to best in leage int% (1.5%).
my only knock on dak is that he has the defense so he has played ahead all year (0 4q comebacks, only 1 gw drive). but none of the other contenders are any different in that regard except hurts (who i dont think has been good enough). Mahomes also has 0/1 because he has a really good defense.
mahomes is good enough he can get it any year and his WR group is trash, yet he makes it worse. also has a very good D.
CMC would have an argument as well, as would tyreek. if either exploded over the rest of the season and got their teams the bye maybe they have a puncher's chance.
Dak is as usual having a wonderful season and is the most important offensive player on Dallas but if was out 8 weeks I still think Dallas could function and even flourish, to some extent. Same with Philly.
KC isn't doing a fucking thing without Mahomes. He's the only reason NYG fans have a chance to see the NFC asshole team lose in the super bowl. Every single NYG alive should be hyper focused on the Chiefs getting right and staying right through January. Trust me, you want NO part of seeing a team named Buffalo, Houston, Miami, Pitt, Denver, Balt or Jax in the super bowl because Philly, Dallas and SF blow them out. The only hope we have is KC and specifically, Mahomes to Kelce.
Maybe but we need to give their D credit. Look at points against this year
Stroud is having an unbelievable year, but it feels like in baseball where he'll recieve votes and is an undeniable lock for rookie of the year but the media doesn't want to crown him just yet.
Quote:
You're right I may have underrated their team a bit, tey probably could still win that division too. Reid is a terrific coach.
But Mahomes is still MVP, even in the sort of virtual sense, if I am using the correct wording. Sort of like the Lebron rules where once in a blue moon some other player would win the MVP even though everyone knew the most important and imnpactful player going was Lebron. Same with Mahomes. Other players are having "better" seasons, but no player means more than PM.
They will consider Mahomes but their team has not been dominant and his receivers are awful. It probably goes to Hurts or Dak by default. Lamar hasn't had the touchdowns or yards. For contrast, Lamar had more touchdowns the last two years in the same amount of games. Right now he has 18 total scores in 12 games. Not MVP level in 2023. Josh Allen deserves heavy consideration but his team around him is falling apart.
I just want a Giant to win the Super Bowl MVP this year, because that is the one I care about.
Give Allen the top defense in the league as Lamar has, and he's my vote.
Reid would figure out how to make them competitive. But I generally agree with your direction - the Chiefs certainly aren't in the hunt for Super Bowls.
So did Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.
Chiefs defense is top 5 in yards and points this year. Their offense has not been very good though.
I expected more from you on this. I generally like your posts. Purdy is terrific. He would not be easily replaced in the SF offense. He works methodically. He works quickly, as Giants fans we know how important that is. He is accurate and throws a great ball.
Are you sure it wasn't Marquez Valdes-Scantling who won that game for Philly?
Quote:
therefore its Hurts.
Are you sure it wasn't Marquez Valdes-Scantling who won that game for Philly?
the drop sealed the win but the Eagles had the lead beforehand thanks to his 4 TD game. His season long body of work is elite, its Hurts. Its ok to admit it
Depending on how the rest of the season plays out - don’t sleep on CJ Stroud. Kid has been amazing.
Prescott is in the conversation but I expect them to lose a few down the stretch as they play some better teams.
McCaffrey won’t win it but he definitely has a case. Great player having a great season.
Hill putting up great numbers but MVP? I don’t see it.
the drop sealed the win but the Eagles had the lead beforehand thanks to his 4 TD game. His season long body of work is elite, its Hurts. Its ok to admit it
I think Hurts is in the conversation for sure. Philly has the best record and they have won big games.
But that 18TD/10INT ratio is far from flattering. Throw in the fumbles lost, and he has 13 total turnovers.
I expected more from you on this. I generally like your posts. Purdy is terrific. He would not be easily replaced in the SF offense. He works methodically. He works quickly, as Giants fans we know how important that is. He is accurate and throws a great ball.
He throws to wide open people and his skilled players are spectacular. Jimm G had a lot of success in this offense as well and didnt have mccaffrey for a full year either.
Look give him credit for doing what he is doing. But he is replaceable. And he really struggled this year as the games show when things werent optimal for him.
Disagree. He is not easily replaceable and he's far more effective than JimmyG in only his second year. He has great weapons, but he knows how to use them. He gets them the ball where they can maximize yardage, he intuituvely throws to high leverage points, he is very accurate. But most importantly he gets the ball out about as quickly as an athlete can. This trait is elite, and few can work as quickly as Purdy can, Tua is in his class in this regard, and this trait lights the SF offense on fire.
Browns QBs have 9 TDs and 13 INTs, Nick Chubb is out for the season after 2 games... and the Browns are 7-4 in contention because Myles Garrett is a freak of nature and has led the Browns D to 1st in the league in yards allowed.
There are some great pass rushers in this league like Watt and Parsons. But there's no one quite like Garrett at his size, just a true monster.
But as of right now Prescott would win it.
Purdy is a rather underrated QB, but at least some people get it.
That TD he threw to Aiyuk last week shocked Shanahan completely to the point where it was only a good throw because Purdy made it happen.
As far as Hurts.......the only good thing I have to say about him at a high level is his resilience.
Nice arm and mobility, that's definitely well above average too.
But he can't process or play real QB like Purdy.
But can extend because he has the weapons. AJ Brown is a weapon as is Devonta Smith.
Hurts is a bit like watching Russell Wilson from a decade ago....maybe the entire Eagles team is that way, with a less suffocating defense, but certainly willing their way to win games they shouldn't.
Purdy is carried?
Hurts is as well, big time.
There's absolutely no two ways about it.
Hurts is closer to Purdy as a standalone QB than Joshua Allen.
And 11 rushing TDs.
Browns QBs have 9 TDs and 13 INTs, Nick Chubb is out for the season after 2 games... and the Browns are 7-4 in contention because Myles Garrett is a freak of nature and has led the Browns D to 1st in the league in yards allowed.
There are some great pass rushers in this league like Watt and Parsons. But there's no one quite like Garrett at his size, just a true monster.
That's a very strong point. Garrett is a monster.
But tell me guys like Mahomes Allen burrow Prescott hurts Herbert Lawrence or whoever wouldn’t be dominating as well?
And 11 rushing TDs.
Yes, that is worth noting. And a plus to Hurts's case.
Yea I walked it back a little because of Reid and the D has been good. Nonethless I am with you 100%.
But tell me guys like Mahomes Allen burrow Prescott hurts Herbert Lawrence or whoever wouldn’t be dominating as well?
Dominating where? 49ers?
In comment 16309911 JT039 said:
Quote:
Killing it in very different ways.
Very few would be more efficient.
You're trading off splash plays for efficiency.
For regular season dominance, easier to win with splash. Look at Philly for instance.
For postseason dominance, need to be able to play the position fundamentally well. I never liked Russell Wilson for that main reason.
He was carried 1000x more than Purdy ever was (defense holding teams to 14 ppg and yet couldn't win a game when defense allowed 24+ until his 4th or 5th year in the league), but because he could do things on a football field not even God could do, he was always "great", and Purdy just a guy.
It's frustrating, but just how it is.
Yeah, the Niners could probably even carry Wilson to the NFC Championship game, so long as the defense was #1.
It's one or the other, not both. Unless both are "they're both very good".
Andy Reid never got Alex Smith to an AFC Championship Game. It wasn't always New England that stopped them from doing that.
His 8.75 ANY/A would be 5th best of the past decade behind Rodgers (8.89) in 2020, Mahomes (8.89) in 2018, and Matt Ryan (9.03) and Tom Brady (8.81) both in 2016.
Rodgers, Mahomes and Ryan won the MVP those years, Brady came in second in 2016.
League MVP is who is the best player for the league. I look at as if I was selecting players for a hypothetical US National Olympic Football Team. To me, the first player you pick is Mahomes and it isn’t that close.
It makes me sick, and I get the team he has around him...but the reads and throws hes making on almost every snap are nearly perfect.
This is his best season so far by a mile IMO, and he would get my vote if he keeps this up through december.
Also, obligatory Fuck the Cowboys.