John Middlekauff: A lot of NYG coaches dislike Daboll

A quick video on the tensions posted below. Apparently this was the case last year too - Daboll is a yeller and goes hard after the staff. In taking a look at the game ball video to Wink, I tend to agree it was probably more PR than anything else. Raanan said the same.
I don't read much into it, but it seems like it's something. Link
If we were winning he would be a genius, perfectionist, and someone who drives his people to be their best.
When things are not going well your enemies come out, if they are going well you get puff pieces.
Sounds a little like Parcells to me
Plugging your ears and burying your head in the sand is certainly one way of dealing with things you don’t want to hear
If they cannot take the heat then we have the wrong coaches.
And that’s an honest question. I have no idea who this man is.
So that's part of the coaching ethos that Daboll has been around his career.
In other words, I'm not surprised if some of this is true.
You've never heard of "The Volume Sports"?
Clickbait trash.
This is why Parcells and Belichick always liked their guys on the staff. Daboll got praise for being open minded with his staff last year, but this is the risk.
It’s odd how this stuff starts coming out when he shows up
...of one of the locker room lawyers who likes to be a rah rah team guy on camera, but talk shit when the cameras are off, being back on the roster for a month+ now.
Whether or not, its a problem is a different matter.
It doesn’t matter if it is true or not. Media people, including Glazer, have been rabble-rousers for two hundred years.
So many fans want their cake and eat it too. If you want to tank, fine. Just also be fine with a new coaching staff.
Or maybe this guy is just going off glazer and the other report you mentioned and adding his own spin. See how that works. It's amazing how there was no mention of issues with the coaching staff until glazer came out with it. Now everyone and their mother has a scoop on it.
As they said in The Natural, "Losing is a disease…...as contagious as bubonic plague...attacking one…but affecting all.”
A lot of people work better/harder slightly uncomfortable. Parcells would say “you SOBs are not getting me fired with that BS!” And he’d say “we got who we got, figure it out and FIX IT!”
Winning cures all ills. Losing exacerbates them. Teach MFers to pick up a T-E stunt, stop getting rolled for 600 yards or 30 points by the Raiders and we can all hold hands.
Give me a big, mean, nasty talented team and I’ll deal with the coaches being mean to one another.
Demoted staff during season (Huffnagel, Payton .). How many times did Parcells fire Mike Pope?
I am a Daboll supporter . I think he has a legitimate chance of becoming a great coach . His HC career began at a time when coincidentally 2 teams in his division are among the best in the league . If he broke in coaching in the NFC South it would be e different .
They're referring to Pugh. Francesa used to call him a Locker Room Lawyer back in the day.
Really good post.
Remember Mara sat down Coughlin - who came to NY with a decade of NFL HC experience - after year 3 to let him know he needed to lighten up or move on. Daboll is a first time HC with only 4 years of prior OC experience.
Anyone who's done it knows it's a HUGE jump from #2 to THE MAN, and Daboll didn't have that much #2 experience either.
I hope Wink stays. I think Mara and Schoen do too, and I bet if needed one or both will step in to get the boys simpatico if needed.
This, if this was the case last season why are we just hearing about it now? This just seems like clickbait bs to me.
Yep. Doesn't bother me at all. Would rather this than Shurmur.
Daboll has been an OC for 8 seasons.
He keeps saying I hear...from who. He has no sources. He even sneaks in a throw away about one line as "that was reported". The "report" was made up shit and this is bigger fiction
Blueworm; that is a interesting thought and maybe those two things are part of the issue if there is one.
I’ll take a little Parcells, as long as Schoen lets him pick out some of the groceries.
+1. My daughter's teacher has an uncle who knows this guy who used to live in Bayonne who used to date a third cousin of a Giants secretary who left the organization in 2001 who says Dabs is on thin ice.
Nothing against Dick Vermeil, who’s been portrayed as super-likable, but NFL coaches like that seem to be an outlier. Super-focused, demanding guys like Parcells, Belichick and Coughlin seem to be more the norm and it seems most of the successful coaches (add in Chuck Noll and Landry from back in the day) we’re tough bosses.
I believe in Daboll and bet he proves the doubters wrong inside of five years.
If there's anything to this story it hasn't manifested on the field in any way. Wouldn't be disposed to believing it.
They're playing as well as they have all season. Maybe the secret is Daboll getting on the coaches to do better. Defense is playing with its hair on fire and they're +5 in turnovers.
The more they lose, the worse everything gets and the more everyone's an asshole.
Winning cures everything.
He was replaced by an ex-military guy, who in his first meeting with us said, "This showing up late shit stops right now. You are expected to be here on time." He was a pain in the ass. Nobody was close to him. Everyone was scared to piss him off.
The productivity in the office soared under the second boss. I began to notice that others and myself were driven to seek his approval (call it the Simon Cowell effect). He eventually earned all of respect because his methods worked.
Perhaps it was a different era, but that was what happened.
He was replaced by an ex-military guy, who in his first meeting with us said, "This showing up late shit stops right now. You are expected to be here on time." He was a pain in the ass. Nobody was close to him. Everyone was scared to piss him off.
The productivity in the office soared under the second boss. I began to notice that others and myself were driven to seek his approval (call it the Simon Cowell effect). He eventually earned all of respect because his methods worked.
Perhaps it was a different era, but that was what happened.
Human nature to coast if not having someone on your ass.
Do you know how the first Parcells Gatorade bath started? It wasn't Carson. It was Jim Burt. And Burt did it because he was pissed Parcells for riding his ass so much all week. Everyone on the sideline held their breathe to see what Parcells' reaction would be.
Both won. All that matters.
What a bunch of pussies. They get paid a good salary to coach a game and take the heat.
You can get away with that when you are successful. Daboll has not been this year. And he has made a lot of poor in game and personnel decisions. Who knows of this is true. If it is, perhaps our head coach should worry a little more about his own performance.
Daboll has had a pretty shitty year 2.
He has to win a lot of the final cuts, the Graham Gano/Jets game sutuation, etc.
Winning will make it go away regardless.
I could give 2 craps whether Daboll yells at people. I bet he picks his spots more than the media is insinuating.
His job is to get the players and coaches to perform at a high level. If it needs a swift kick in the pants sometimes- fine!
Because of Winks’ experience he may not be the right type of coach to work long term with Daboll. Doesn’t make either wrong OR bad at their jobs.
Parcells had to make coaching changes AFTER he took over too. He promoted BB to DC and we know how that turned out.
These stories are the type of crap that follows bad teams in all sports
"This! Is the business! We've chosen!!" - Hyman Roth, The Godfather Part II.
Being a head coach means managing the entire operation. It reflects poor leadership / managerial qualities if his staff don’t like working for him. It’s possible to be both strict and demanding and have your underlyings feel respected and appreciated.
Tom Coughlin was able to turn it around with his players. Daboll needs to show that he can do it with his staff or he won’t be a long term answer at HC.