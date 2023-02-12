for display only
John Middlekauff: A lot of NYG coaches dislike Daboll

Sean : 12/2/2023 11:07 am
A quick video on the tensions posted below. Apparently this was the case last year too - Daboll is a yeller and goes hard after the staff. In taking a look at the game ball video to Wink, I tend to agree it was probably more PR than anything else. Raanan said the same.

I don't read much into it, but it seems like it's something.
Link - ( New Window )
this guy/nobody doesn't know shit.  
guitarguybs12 : 12/2/2023 11:10 am : link
move on.
Stuff like this rubs me the wrong way  
PatersonPlank : 12/2/2023 11:11 am : link
Since we are losing he is a hated hot-head.
If we were winning he would be a genius, perfectionist, and someone who drives his people to be their best.

When things are not going well your enemies come out, if they are going well you get puff pieces.

Sounds a little like Parcells to me
RE: this guy/nobody doesn't know shit.  
BigBlueShock : 12/2/2023 11:13 am : link
In comment 16310943 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
move on.

Plugging your ears and burying your head in the sand is certainly one way of dealing with things you don’t want to hear
The last thing I want when we are losing...  
DefenseWins : 12/2/2023 11:14 am : link
is to have a head coach that is going easy on ANYONE... players or coaches.

If they cannot take the heat then we have the wrong coaches.
Sure seems like a nobody trying to piggyback  
widmerseyebrow : 12/2/2023 11:21 am : link
off of Glazer's scoop by adding some of his own fiction. In a 4-8 season there's definitely tension but this guy doesn't know shit.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/2/2023 11:22 am : link
Who?

And that’s an honest question. I have no idea who this man is.
Lot of piling on when a team is losing...  
regulator : 12/2/2023 11:23 am : link
not going to discount this guy (I've never heard of him) but I am not giving him the same credence I would Jay Glazer...
Parcells could be a real prick...  
bw in dc : 12/2/2023 11:25 am : link
to his coaching staff. Belichick has been known to be pretty salty with his staff. And Saban will also crush a coach or two.

So that's part of the coaching ethos that Daboll has been around his career.

In other words, I'm not surprised if some of this is true.

My best guess is Ranaan is taking advantage...  
Ryan : 12/2/2023 11:31 am : link
...of one of the locker room lawyers who likes to be a rah rah team guy on camera, but talk shit when the cameras are off, being back on the roster for a month+ now.
RE: …  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/2/2023 11:33 am : link
In comment 16310956 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Who?

And that’s an honest question. I have no idea who this man is.


You've never heard of "The Volume Sports"?

Clickbait trash.
You guys really need to stop giving  
bLiTz 2k : 12/2/2023 11:36 am : link
these clowns clicks...
Wonder  
Toth029 : 12/2/2023 11:44 am : link
Who is blabbing.

Pugh?
a lot of NYG coaches  
ColHowPepper : 12/2/2023 11:45 am : link
When your units are playing like Johnson's and McGaughey's and you are dressed down for all to see--should fans and players want a HC to play nice? Parcells, Lombardi, though maybe not so public?--yeah, as a premise, it's not 100% implausible
My sources tell me  
UberAlias : 12/2/2023 11:48 am : link
This guy is full of shit.
RE: Parcells could be a real prick...  
Sean : 12/2/2023 11:52 am : link
In comment 16310960 bw in dc said:
Quote:
to his coaching staff. Belichick has been known to be pretty salty with his staff. And Saban will also crush a coach or two.

So that's part of the coaching ethos that Daboll has been around his career.

In other words, I'm not surprised if some of this is true.

This is why Parcells and Belichick always liked their guys on the staff. Daboll got praise for being open minded with his staff last year, but this is the risk.
RE: The last thing I want when we are losing...  
D HOS : 12/2/2023 11:53 am : link
In comment 16310950 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
is to have a head coach that is going easy on ANYONE... players or coaches.

If they cannot take the heat then we have the wrong coaches.
There's not going easy, then there is beating people up for things outside their control and yelling for the sake of yelling. I don't know if that's a factor here, but I have suspected for a while, just off of his demeanor that Daboll might be "unreasonably hard". Maybe. You want a coach that is demanding and doesn't accept excuses, but also realizes what you can and cannot accomplish and has your back when things are not going your way. He should coach the coaches in other words.
RE: My best guess is Ranaan is taking advantage...  
Mattman : 12/2/2023 11:55 am : link
In comment 16310961 Ryan said:
Quote:
...of one of the locker room lawyers who likes to be a rah rah team guy on camera, but talk shit when the cameras are off, being back on the roster for a month+ now.


It’s odd how this stuff starts coming out when he shows up
RE: RE: My best guess is Ranaan is taking advantage...  
regulator : 12/2/2023 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16310981 Mattman said:
Quote:
In comment 16310961 Ryan said:


Quote:


...of one of the locker room lawyers who likes to be a rah rah team guy on camera, but talk shit when the cameras are off, being back on the roster for a month+ now.



It’s odd how this stuff starts coming out when he shows up


Hmmmmmmmmm...
True or not  
Chris684 : 12/2/2023 12:06 pm : link
This is why tanking doesn’t work. It’s cancer for a head coach. And this is with 2 recent wins, imagine what the temperature for Daboll would be like at 2-10?

I don't know if this is true or not  
BigBlueCane : 12/2/2023 12:13 pm : link
but its believable given Daboll's background and whom he coached under.

Whether or not, its a problem is a different matter.
Cool  
UConn4523 : 12/2/2023 12:15 pm : link
another hot take. And his take doesn’t even make sense - suggesting it’s ok to scream at young coaches but not vets makes no sense.
RE: You guys really need to stop giving  
carpoon : 12/2/2023 12:22 pm : link
In comment 16310967 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
these clowns clicks...



THIS
It doesn’t matter if it is true or not. Media people, including Glazer, have been rabble-rousers for two hundred years.
RE: RE: My best guess is Ranaan is taking advantage...  
bigbluewillrise : 12/2/2023 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16310981 Mattman said:
Quote:
In comment 16310961 Ryan said:


Quote:


...of one of the locker room lawyers who likes to be a rah rah team guy on camera, but talk shit when the cameras are off, being back on the roster for a month+ now.



It’s odd how this stuff starts coming out when he shows up


who you guys referring to? pugh?
I saw a report on another site saying the same earlier this week  
US1 Giants : 12/2/2023 12:26 pm : link
It said all of the NYG coaches hate Daboll. Not taking it as fact yet but this is a second report of the problem IMO.
RE: True or not  
Sean : 12/2/2023 12:26 pm : link
In comment 16310986 Chris684 said:
Quote:
This is why tanking doesn’t work. It’s cancer for a head coach. And this is with 2 recent wins, imagine what the temperature for Daboll would be like at 2-10?

+ a million

So many fans want their cake and eat it too. If you want to tank, fine. Just also be fine with a new coaching staff.
Who.Is.This.Guy?  
clatterbuck : 12/2/2023 12:32 pm : link
Never heard of him and I'm a YouTube warrior on Giants content.
Really Detest Writers  
varco : 12/2/2023 12:35 pm : link
Looking for a story during a lost season, when fans generally lose interest. Just what the team doesn't need. I would find out the source and get his tail out of Dodge, pronto. Writers are like vultures - truly a detestable lot. They love nothing better than to cause dissention, rifts and to get someone fired, while they have a "safe space". If the coaches didn't like Daboll, they could have left after last season. Daboll is trying to win games, not popularity contests.
RE: I saw a report on another site saying the same earlier this week  
TrueBlue56 : 12/2/2023 12:43 pm : link
In comment 16311001 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
It said all of the NYG coaches hate Daboll. Not taking it as fact yet but this is a second report of the problem IMO.


Or maybe this guy is just going off glazer and the other report you mentioned and adding his own spin. See how that works. It's amazing how there was no mention of issues with the coaching staff until glazer came out with it. Now everyone and their mother has a scoop on it.
RE: Really Detest Writers  
BigTymer : 12/2/2023 12:48 pm : link
Replace "writers" with "media" and I'm right there with you. Agendas (personal or larger corporate ones) have superseded reporting actual news.

As they said in The Natural, "Losing is a disease…...as contagious as bubonic plague...attacking one…but affecting all.”
Frankly my dear  
Daniel in MI : 12/2/2023 12:58 pm : link
IDGAF.

A lot of people work better/harder slightly uncomfortable. Parcells would say “you SOBs are not getting me fired with that BS!” And he’d say “we got who we got, figure it out and FIX IT!”

Winning cures all ills. Losing exacerbates them. Teach MFers to pick up a T-E stunt, stop getting rolled for 600 yards or 30 points by the Raiders and we can all hold hands.
RE: My best guess is Ranaan is taking advantage...  
mfsd : 12/2/2023 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16310961 Ryan said:
Quote:
...of one of the locker room lawyers who likes to be a rah rah team guy on camera, but talk shit when the cameras are off, being back on the roster for a month+ now.


I was thinking the same
I don’t mind the story about Daboll & his coaches  
M.S. : 12/2/2023 1:01 pm : link
Small potatoes compared to a roster that still needs several new starters, not to mention quality depth.

Give me a big, mean, nasty talented team and I’ll deal with the coaches being mean to one another.
Parcells, Reeves , Fassel & Coughlin  
RetroJint : 12/2/2023 1:22 pm : link
were all pricks who regularly fought with , and on numerous occasions , fired staff .
Demoted staff during season (Huffnagel, Payton .). How many times did Parcells fire Mike Pope?

I am a Daboll supporter . I think he has a legitimate chance of becoming a great coach . His HC career began at a time when coincidentally 2 teams in his division are among the best in the league . If he broke in coaching in the NFC South it would be e different .
Retro  
cosmicj : 12/2/2023 1:24 pm : link
I know you follow the Bills. Were there similar stories about Daboll when he was in Buffalo?
RE: RE: My best guess is Ranaan is taking advantage...  
bigbluewillrise : 12/2/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16311031 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 16310961 Ryan said:


Quote:


...of one of the locker room lawyers who likes to be a rah rah team guy on camera, but talk shit when the cameras are off, being back on the roster for a month+ now.



I was thinking the same


who you guys referring to?
RE: RE: RE: My best guess is Ranaan is taking advantage...  
JB_in_DC : 12/2/2023 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16311065 bigbluewillrise said:
Quote:
In comment 16311031 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 16310961 Ryan said:


Quote:


...of one of the locker room lawyers who likes to be a rah rah team guy on camera, but talk shit when the cameras are off, being back on the roster for a month+ now.



I was thinking the same



who you guys referring to?


They're referring to Pugh. Francesa used to call him a Locker Room Lawyer back in the day.
So quit, there are hundreds of coaches standing in line waiting  
Jack Stroud : 12/2/2023 1:36 pm : link
for those jobs!
RE: Parcells, Reeves , Fassel & Coughlin  
HBart : 12/2/2023 1:47 pm : link
In comment 16311054 RetroJint said:
Quote:
were all pricks who regularly fought with , and on numerous occasions , fired staff .
Demoted staff during season (Huffnagel, Payton .). How many times did Parcells fire Mike Pope?

I am a Daboll supporter . I think he has a legitimate chance of becoming a great coach. His HC career began at a time when coincidentally 2 teams in his division are among the best in the league . If he broke in coaching in the NFC South it would be e different .

Really good post.

Remember Mara sat down Coughlin - who came to NY with a decade of NFL HC experience - after year 3 to let him know he needed to lighten up or move on. Daboll is a first time HC with only 4 years of prior OC experience.

Anyone who's done it knows it's a HUGE jump from #2 to THE MAN, and Daboll didn't have that much #2 experience either.

I hope Wink stays. I think Mara and Schoen do too, and I bet if needed one or both will step in to get the boys simpatico if needed.
A coach getting angry and yelling when his teams stinks...  
The Mike : 12/2/2023 1:51 pm : link
Sounds like we have the right guy!
RE: Sure seems like a nobody trying to piggyback  
Jay on the Island : 12/2/2023 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16310955 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
off of Glazer's scoop by adding some of his own fiction. In a 4-8 season there's definitely tension but this guy doesn't know shit.

This, if this was the case last season why are we just hearing about it now? This just seems like clickbait bs to me.
RE: A coach getting angry and yelling when his teams stinks...  
Sean : 12/2/2023 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16311089 The Mike said:
Quote:
Sounds like we have the right guy!

Yep. Doesn't bother me at all. Would rather this than Shurmur.
The very definition of  
mavric : 12/2/2023 2:06 pm : link
"nothingburger"
RE: RE: Parcells, Reeves , Fassel & Coughlin  
christian : 12/2/2023 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16311083 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16311054 RetroJint said:


Quote:


were all pricks who regularly fought with , and on numerous occasions , fired staff .
Demoted staff during season (Huffnagel, Payton .). How many times did Parcells fire Mike Pope?

I am a Daboll supporter . I think he has a legitimate chance of becoming a great coach. His HC career began at a time when coincidentally 2 teams in his division are among the best in the league . If he broke in coaching in the NFC South it would be e different .


Really good post.

Remember Mara sat down Coughlin - who came to NY with a decade of NFL HC experience - after year 3 to let him know he needed to lighten up or move on. Daboll is a first time HC with only 4 years of prior OC experience.

Anyone who's done it knows it's a HUGE jump from #2 to THE MAN, and Daboll didn't have that much #2 experience either.

I hope Wink stays. I think Mara and Schoen do too, and I bet if needed one or both will step in to get the boys simpatico if needed.


Daboll has been an OC for 8 seasons.
A yeller who pushes people too hard,  
Blueworm : 12/2/2023 2:27 pm : link
But training camp was too easy.
Who the F is that guy?  
Matt M. : 12/2/2023 2:32 pm : link
This is the problem with the current media via social media. Anybody with a camera and a podcast is "reporting".

He keeps saying I hear...from who. He has no sources. He even sneaks in a throw away about one line as "that was reported". The "report" was made up shit and this is bigger fiction
After 20+ years in the business…  
morrison40 : 12/2/2023 2:35 pm : link
Who knew Dabol was unlikable?? LOL
I don't like the trend  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/2/2023 2:38 pm : link
he in on but perhaps he can recover. Agree with the comment about winning.

Blueworm; that is a interesting thought and maybe those two things are part of the issue if there is one.

This is really…  
Chris in Philly : 12/2/2023 3:38 pm : link
getting stupid.
Stop posting crap from  
section125 : 12/2/2023 3:50 pm : link
people we or anybody knows...
RE: Stuff like this rubs me the wrong way  
Joe Beckwith : 12/2/2023 3:56 pm : link
In comment 16310946 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Since we are losing he is a hated hot-head.
If we were winning he would be a genius, perfectionist, and someone who drives his people to be their best.

When things are not going well your enemies come out, if they are going well you get puff pieces.

Sounds a little like Parcells to me


I’ll take a little Parcells, as long as Schoen lets him pick out some of the groceries.
This franchise is a mess.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/2/2023 4:01 pm : link
So sick of it at this point.
My neighbors…  
Chris in Philly : 12/2/2023 4:06 pm : link
13 year old wants to start a podcast. Want the link to post here?
.  
pjcas18 : 12/2/2023 4:12 pm : link
RE: This is really…  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/2/2023 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16311137 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
getting stupid.


+1. My daughter's teacher has an uncle who knows this guy who used to live in Bayonne who used to date a third cousin of a Giants secretary who left the organization in 2001 who says Dabs is on thin ice.
RE: RE: This is really…  
Chris in Philly : 12/2/2023 4:18 pm : link
In comment 16311156 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16311137 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


getting stupid.



+1. My daughter's teacher has an uncle who knows this guy who used to live in Bayonne who used to date a third cousin of a Giants secretary who left the organization in 2001 who says Dabs is on thin ice.


Can he come on my podcast?
CIP.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/2/2023 4:21 pm : link
I’ll ask. He’s a busy guy from all accounts.
Wonder if the leaker/whiner  
PepperJ52 : 12/2/2023 4:21 pm : link
is the same unnamed coach who was described by an unnamed player as being unprofessional for acting too chummy with players - hanging out at parties with them or something like that? I remember that story from earlier this year. It didn’t go anywhere and I forgot about it until this post.

Nothing against Dick Vermeil, who’s been portrayed as super-likable, but NFL coaches like that seem to be an outlier. Super-focused, demanding guys like Parcells, Belichick and Coughlin seem to be more the norm and it seems most of the successful coaches (add in Chuck Noll and Landry from back in the day) we’re tough bosses.

I believe in Daboll and bet he proves the doubters wrong inside of five years.
RE: This franchise is a mess.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/2/2023 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16311146 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
So sick of it at this point.



If there's anything to this story it hasn't manifested on the field in any way. Wouldn't be disposed to believing it.
RE: RE: this guy/nobody doesn't know shit.  
joeinpa : 12/2/2023 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16310947 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16310943 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


move on.


Plugging your ears and burying your head in the sand is certainly one way of dealing with things you don’t want to hear


So you think this is something of a deal if true?

Not me. This team has been doing a bunch of losing, you don’t like it that the CEO is unhappy, do better, or at the very least toughen up or leave
RE: RE: This is really…  
BigBlueShock : 12/2/2023 4:27 pm : link
In comment 16311156 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16311137 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


getting stupid.



+1. My daughter's teacher has an uncle who knows this guy who used to live in Bayonne who used to date a third cousin of a Giants secretary who left the organization in 2001 who says Dabs is on thin ice.

Pics of the third cousin or GTFO
RE: RE: this guy/nobody doesn't know shit.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/2/2023 4:30 pm : link
In comment 16310947 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16310943 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


move on.


Plugging your ears and burying your head in the sand is certainly one way of dealing with things you don’t want to hear



Let's say there is truth to this. So what. Speaking as a fan.

They're playing as well as they have all season. Maybe the secret is Daboll getting on the coaches to do better. Defense is playing with its hair on fire and they're +5 in turnovers.
Did they dislike him last year?  
David B. : 12/2/2023 4:30 pm : link
They were one happy family last year.

The more they lose, the worse everything gets and the more everyone's an asshole.

Winning cures everything.
Years ago  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/2/2023 4:37 pm : link
I worked in an office. My first boss was super nice. Treated us all like friends. If you called in sick on a Thursday, he would tell you take Friday off too. He had no problem if you showed up late to work. Everyone loved working for him.

He was replaced by an ex-military guy, who in his first meeting with us said, "This showing up late shit stops right now. You are expected to be here on time." He was a pain in the ass. Nobody was close to him. Everyone was scared to piss him off.

The productivity in the office soared under the second boss. I began to notice that others and myself were driven to seek his approval (call it the Simon Cowell effect). He eventually earned all of respect because his methods worked.

Perhaps it was a different era, but that was what happened.
RE: RE: RE: this guy/nobody doesn't know shit.  
BigBlueShock : 12/2/2023 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16311172 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 16310947 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16310943 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


move on.


Plugging your ears and burying your head in the sand is certainly one way of dealing with things you don’t want to hear




Let's say there is truth to this. So what. Speaking as a fan.

They're playing as well as they have all season. Maybe the secret is Daboll getting on the coaches to do better. Defense is playing with its hair on fire and they're +5 in turnovers.

I have no problem with Dabs if he’s getting on coaches harshly for doing a shitty job. Good for him. My post that you’re replying to was replying to the clown that said “this guy/nobody doesn’t know shit”. I mean, that’s certainly possible of course. But the poster has no freakin clue what that guy/nobody may know or doesn’t know. He doesn’t even know who the guy is. Yet he knows for a fact that he doesn’t know anything? And again, maybe the guy doesn’t know anything. And probably doesn’t. But the poster doesn’t know “shit” either, lol
RE: RE: RE: this guy/nobody doesn't know shit.  
BigBlueShock : 12/2/2023 4:38 pm : link
In comment 16311168 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16310947 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16310943 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


move on.


Plugging your ears and burying your head in the sand is certainly one way of dealing with things you don’t want to hear



So you think this is something of a deal if true?

Not me. This team has been doing a bunch of losing, you don’t like it that the CEO is unhappy, do better, or at the very least toughen up or leave

Just seeing this. Read my 4:37 post to Ten Ton…
RE: RE: RE: RE: this guy/nobody doesn't know shit.  
joeinpa : 12/2/2023 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16311177 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16311168 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 16310947 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16310943 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


move on.


Plugging your ears and burying your head in the sand is certainly one way of dealing with things you don’t want to hear



So you think this is something of a deal if true?

Not me. This team has been doing a bunch of losing, you don’t like it that the CEO is unhappy, do better, or at the very least toughen up or leave


Just seeing this. Read my 4:37 post to Ten Ton…


👍
RE: Years ago  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/2/2023 4:46 pm : link
In comment 16311174 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I worked in an office. My first boss was super nice. Treated us all like friends. If you called in sick on a Thursday, he would tell you take Friday off too. He had no problem if you showed up late to work. Everyone loved working for him.

He was replaced by an ex-military guy, who in his first meeting with us said, "This showing up late shit stops right now. You are expected to be here on time." He was a pain in the ass. Nobody was close to him. Everyone was scared to piss him off.

The productivity in the office soared under the second boss. I began to notice that others and myself were driven to seek his approval (call it the Simon Cowell effect). He eventually earned all of respect because his methods worked.

Perhaps it was a different era, but that was what happened.


Human nature to coast if not having someone on your ass.
it's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/2/2023 4:48 pm : link
one of the reasons I shake my head when I see old Giants fans complain about Daboll yelling on the sideline.

Do you know how the first Parcells Gatorade bath started? It wasn't Carson. It was Jim Burt. And Burt did it because he was pissed Parcells for riding his ass so much all week. Everyone on the sideline held their breathe to see what Parcells' reaction would be.
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/2/2023 4:51 pm : link
Two biggest assholes as Giants HCs in my lifetime…Parcells and TC.

Both won. All that matters.
RE: RE: RE: RE: this guy/nobody doesn't know shit.  
bLiTz 2k : 12/2/2023 5:17 pm : link
In comment 16311175 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16311172 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16310947 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16310943 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


move on.


Plugging your ears and burying your head in the sand is certainly one way of dealing with things you don’t want to hear




Let's say there is truth to this. So what. Speaking as a fan.

They're playing as well as they have all season. Maybe the secret is Daboll getting on the coaches to do better. Defense is playing with its hair on fire and they're +5 in turnovers.


I have no problem with Dabs if he’s getting on coaches harshly for doing a shitty job. Good for him. My post that you’re replying to was replying to the clown that said “this guy/nobody doesn’t know shit”. I mean, that’s certainly possible of course. But the poster has no freakin clue what that guy/nobody may know or doesn’t know. He doesn’t even know who the guy is. Yet he knows for a fact that he doesn’t know anything? And again, maybe the guy doesn’t know anything. And probably doesn’t. But the poster doesn’t know “shit” either, lol


The onus is on the person making this kind of claim to provide people with credibility, not the other way around. People have every right to ignore and criticize random tweets from nobody's without any basis whatsoever.

Furthermore, the fact these things get parroted around without any basis whatsoever makes it even worse. But go ahead, give some random person the benefit of the doubt when questioning someone's character.

For fucks sake it's like the first day some of you have used the Internet.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: this guy/nobody doesn't know shit.  
BigBlueShock : 12/2/2023 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16311207 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 16311175 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16311172 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 16310947 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16310943 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


move on.


Plugging your ears and burying your head in the sand is certainly one way of dealing with things you don’t want to hear




Let's say there is truth to this. So what. Speaking as a fan.

They're playing as well as they have all season. Maybe the secret is Daboll getting on the coaches to do better. Defense is playing with its hair on fire and they're +5 in turnovers.


I have no problem with Dabs if he’s getting on coaches harshly for doing a shitty job. Good for him. My post that you’re replying to was replying to the clown that said “this guy/nobody doesn’t know shit”. I mean, that’s certainly possible of course. But the poster has no freakin clue what that guy/nobody may know or doesn’t know. He doesn’t even know who the guy is. Yet he knows for a fact that he doesn’t know anything? And again, maybe the guy doesn’t know anything. And probably doesn’t. But the poster doesn’t know “shit” either, lol



The onus is on the person making this kind of claim to provide people with credibility, not the other way around. People have every right to ignore and criticize random tweets from nobody's without any basis whatsoever.

Furthermore, the fact these things get parroted around without any basis whatsoever makes it even worse. But go ahead, give some random person the benefit of the doubt when questioning someone's character.

For fucks sake it's like the first day some of you have used the Internet.

No, the onus is on YOU to take it for what it’s worth and simply ignore it if you don’t want to believe it. YOU don’t want to believe it because you’ve never heard of the guy, that’s fine. Fair enough. But neither that other poster or you have one single fucking clue on what that guy knows or doesn’t know.

Seems like you don’t want to believe all the smoke so you’ve sided with the other guy and just want to go with “he doesn’t know shit!”. And your reading comprehension absolutely sucks on top of everything else. I clearly said the guy probably doesn’t know anything, yet you equate that to giving him the benefit of doubt? Haha, classic. Now run along and bury your head in the sand next to your buddy that you’re defending. If you don’t want to believe it, it certainly cannot be true!
Daboll should bake Cookies for the Coaches  
AROCK1000 : 12/2/2023 6:04 pm : link
And serve warm milk along with
Who the hell is this guy anyway  
ElitoCanton : 12/2/2023 6:08 pm : link
I'm sure it is just bs based on the Wink report. And Wink wore out his welcome in Baltimore as well. Football coaches have big personalities. I'm just some friction is normal.
Yea Tom Coughlin was a pussycat too!  
Simms11 : 12/2/2023 8:04 pm : link
WTF...this is the top of the sport FFS...these coaches need to either toe the line or find another line of work. The staff has been shit this year and deserve to be yelled at.
Waaah waaah  
jinkies : 12/2/2023 8:08 pm : link
The bad man yelled at me.

What a bunch of pussies. They get paid a good salary to coach a game and take the heat.

I’d rather Daboll ruffles a few feathers  
Gregorio : 1:59 am : link
by yelling at his staff, than accept poor results. When the winning starts they’ll all be holding hands and singing kumbaya.
RE: I’d rather Daboll ruffles a few feathers  
Kanavis : 6:07 am : link
In comment 16311481 Gregorio said:
Quote:
by yelling at his staff, than accept poor results. When the winning starts they’ll all be holding hands and singing kumbaya.


You can get away with that when you are successful. Daboll has not been this year. And he has made a lot of poor in game and personnel decisions. Who knows of this is true. If it is, perhaps our head coach should worry a little more about his own performance.
I have no problem with the Parcells/Coughlin style  
Chris684 : 8:15 am : link
But it only works when you’re winning and if you’re losing you better not be too big of a reason why.

Daboll has had a pretty shitty year 2.

He has to win a lot of the final cuts, the Graham Gano/Jets game sutuation, etc.

Winning will make it go away regardless.
JFC it’s not written  
Dave on the UWS : 8:19 am : link
anywhere in ANY type of business, that you have to like the person you work for.
I could give 2 craps whether Daboll yells at people. I bet he picks his spots more than the media is insinuating.
His job is to get the players and coaches to perform at a high level. If it needs a swift kick in the pants sometimes- fine!
Because of Winks’ experience he may not be the right type of coach to work long term with Daboll. Doesn’t make either wrong OR bad at their jobs.
Parcells had to make coaching changes AFTER he took over too. He promoted BB to DC and we know how that turned out.
These stories are the type of crap that follows bad teams in all sports
Really? Too fucking bad. Quit if you don't like it.  
Victor in CT : 9:28 am : link
everyone hated Parcells too. Until he was gone and they sucked.

"This! Is the business! We've chosen!!" - Hyman Roth, The Godfather Part II.
Seems to me  
Harvest Blend : 10:02 am : link
he isn't hard enough on his coaches when guys like McGaughey and Johnson are still on the staff.
I’m worried about Daboll.  
Jerz44 : 11:55 am : link
Copying what I wrote from another thread:

Being a head coach means managing the entire operation. It reflects poor leadership / managerial qualities if his staff don’t like working for him. It’s possible to be both strict and demanding and have your underlyings feel respected and appreciated.

Tom Coughlin was able to turn it around with his players. Daboll needs to show that he can do it with his staff or he won’t be a long term answer at HC.
