Tyrod Taylor designated for return off of IR

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/4/2023 9:24 am
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
2m
Sources: #Giants QB Tyrod Taylor is being designated for return off Injured Reserve, and his practice window is being opened this week. Taylor (ribs) is now added to NYG’s QB mix as they come off their bye.
What about  
Mr. Nickels : 12/4/2023 9:25 am : link
Waller?
Let the QB controversy begin  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12/4/2023 9:29 am : link
.
They should start DeVito either way  
Jerz44 : 12/4/2023 9:33 am : link
1) Need to know if DeVito is answer for back up

2) we know Tyrods ceiling and it’s not going to win us a playoff game. Winning a few more games may be detrimental

3) DeVito is worse than Tyrod which honestly is better for prospects

4) DeVito has the small chance - albeit unlikely - to have a higher ceiling than Tyrod

5) DeVito-mania is more fun and making an otherwise terrible season worth watching
To add...  
Dnew15 : 12/4/2023 9:43 am : link
Taylor will likely not be here next year.
lets also mention  
Fat Wally : 12/4/2023 9:53 am : link
that the fans are in love with Tommy right now.. let's give them something to root for in this shit ass season.
it does add an interesting sub-plot  
Giantsfan79 : 12/4/2023 9:56 am : link
if the Giants are trailing in the close game and DeVito isn't playing well, do the Giants put Taylor in to try to win the game?
They should start TT  
HBart : 12/4/2023 10:09 am : link
If he gives them the best chance to win, which he probably does.

And they will.

They're not playing to evaluate players or lose games - they're playing to do their jobs which is win games.

That said, it is important to evaluate the offense as a whole from here out. If TT plays it's the first game with a stable OL including AT and a proven (albeit mediocre) NFL QB. Against a team that should be a relative peer, with a good defense. Till now the Giants O has had too many variables and (depending on POV) explanations or excuses for this putridity.
Here’s your clipboard…  
Chris in Philly : 12/4/2023 10:15 am : link
and baseball yet, Ty. Help the kid get the plays in.
TT is the superior QB (better field vision)...  
penkap75 : 12/4/2023 10:19 am : link
But he is made of glass, and with our O-line Devito will end probably up playing again anyway when TT gets injured.

So I'm all for letting Devito playing it out. Devitosanity is also is minor bright spot in this otherwise shit season.
RE: Here’s your clipboard…  
Optimus-NY : 12/4/2023 10:23 am : link
In comment 16312959 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
and baseball yet, Ty. Help the kid get the plays in.


Pretty much.
Close the window  
bronxboy : 12/4/2023 10:27 am : link
and say goodbye. Won't be here next year.
Taylor is the better QB and might even be the best QB on the roster  
Matt M. : 12/4/2023 10:32 am : link
But, he should be relegated to backup, bumping Barkley back to the PS. One, Taylor is not likely in the future plans. Two, he just can't stay healthy for a sustained period. Three, DeVito is playing for a potential role as backup next year. Four, DeVito is a fun story right now. Evaluate the kid while letting the fans have that little enjoyment.

Looking to next year, if the Giants draft a QB, does DeVito stick on the 53 man roster as QB3, as opposed to PS, where he may not stick.
I have a feeling...  
knowledgetimmons : 12/4/2023 10:41 am : link
They've seen enough of Devito to know he's got some potential and long term value. That said, I would be surprised if Tyrod doesn't start when he's 100% healthy.

They can always go back to Devito when Giants are officially eliminated.
Makes no sense to play Tyrod  
widmerseyebrow : 12/4/2023 10:43 am : link
His contract is up at the end of the year and there is no scenario where we should re-sign him.

Keep playing the kid no matter what.

If he keeps improving, great. If the wheels fall off, rack up the losses and regroup in the offseason.
I'd be shocked if they don't play Tyrod  
Mondo : 12/4/2023 11:12 am : link
Devito did make an elite throw last week but he missed a lot of easy ones. Tyrod will probably get hurt again so it won't be long.
RE: To add...  
nygiantfan : 12/4/2023 11:15 am : link
In comment 16312912 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Taylor will likely not be here next year.


This is it.

Need to keep developing younger players, including backup QBs.
If we want to win games  
Essex : 12/4/2023 11:41 am : link
we play Tyrod. If we don't and just want to find out what we have and get draft capital which is also fine, play TD. I am assuming we play Tyrod.
RE: What about  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/4/2023 11:46 am : link
In comment 16312891 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
Waller?


LoL, who?
Good. He's a much better backup option  
logman : 12/4/2023 11:51 am : link
than Matt Barkley
Play  
Toth029 : 12/4/2023 11:51 am : link
DeVito.

Taylor hasn't beaten anybody either and Tommy is here after this season.
What about Aaron Robinson...  
Dnew15 : 12/4/2023 11:53 am : link
he still around?
They can play Tyrod  
Sammo85 : 12/4/2023 11:54 am : link
in the last game of season against Eagles as a nice cap tip to a long-time NFL vet and to send him off.

There's a chance he's at end of his career - if not this year, probably next year. Very few teams are going to pay a mid-30s QB millions, so unless he's playing for vet min, not sure there's a clear compete/backup job for him.
Coming off IR  
MotownGIANTS : 12/4/2023 11:57 am : link
does not mean he might not still need a week or 2 of red shirting on the inactive list or designated #3 (free QB spot) or is that gone now due to the QB carousel?
DeVito should start the rest of the season  
US1 Giants : 12/4/2023 11:57 am : link
or until he has more than one disaster game. Giants need to see if he can develop into a #2 QB.

The next five games and offseason will be a true indicator  
GiantBlue : 12/4/2023 12:03 pm : link
to what we can expect with regard to closing the gap with Dallas and Philly or widening it.

Watching SF destroy Philly tells me we are even farther from that gold standard.

I hope Schoen is up to it and Mara stays away.
When Taylor  
Ron Johnson : 12/4/2023 12:20 pm : link
Is ready he plays. Play Devito once we get eliminated.
RE: The next five games and offseason will be a true indicator  
ThomasG : 12/4/2023 12:23 pm : link
In comment 16313113 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
to what we can expect with regard to closing the gap with Dallas and Philly or widening it.

Watching SF destroy Philly tells me we are even farther from that gold standard.

I hope Schoen is up to it and Mara stays away.


Not sure I follow. What is it that you need to see as the true indicator(s)?

The gap is massive right now. So large it feels like Schoen could knock the ball out of the park as GM and he may not be able to overcome it anytime soon.

This is Defense Exhibit #1 why not trying to upgrade at QB, the most critical position on the team, is foolish and just wasting time.
Agreed HBart  
mittenedman : 12/4/2023 12:43 pm : link
And to go a step further, there is really no excuse for this offense not to produce with Taylor at the helm.

Still want to see evidence that Daboll/ Kafka are the right men for the job.
It's Likely Taylor Won't Be  
clatterbuck : 12/4/2023 1:08 pm : link
ready to play Monday night. I've got a feeling DeVito will start but he'll run into the grim reality of a surging Packers team and the mania will start to subside. If he plays OK, maintains poise, maybe he gets to continue the ride. But Daboll owes it to the defense to play the guy that gives the team the best chance to stay in games.
Keep DeVito in  
GiantTuff1 : 12/4/2023 1:21 pm : link
there is zero upside to playing Tyrod for the future of this franchise.

At least DeVito may have a future here or elsewhere via trade.
RE: Keep DeVito in  
UberAlias : 12/4/2023 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16313191 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
there is zero upside to playing Tyrod for the future of this franchise.

At least DeVito may have a future here or elsewhere via trade.
I agree, it should be that way, except fans and media have not given BD any option to do that. We say we want losses to get the QB, etc.. Yet we've given the man no choice but to be all in on this year. It's been like sharks with blood in the water for weeks. You think if the offense puts up 10 points and we lose 10-13 there won't be people calling for his job? Or people won't be running to some stat sites to dig up some statistic where they can scream all time worse or some crap like that? They have been, and they will.

We may want BD to prioritize the future, but at the same time, it's been made clear by fans and media that if he doesn't produce people will be calling for heads.
Tyrod would just get injured anyway,  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/4/2023 1:46 pm : link
like he always does when he gets a chance.
Whoa!!! If Taylor starts,  
MOOPS : 12/4/2023 1:59 pm : link
I can see that having a negative impact on the value of my 'Tommy Cutlets' T-shirts.
RE: When Taylor  
uther99 : 12/4/2023 2:09 pm : link
In comment 16313126 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
Is ready he plays. Play Devito once we get eliminated.


Giants are effectively eliminated
RE: RE: When Taylor  
HBart : 12/4/2023 2:41 pm : link
In comment 16313250 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 16313126 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


Is ready he plays. Play Devito once we get eliminated.



Giants are effectively eliminated

Any coach with that attitude wouldn't be an NFL coach. Maybe T-Ball.

Play DevVito, ther eis no upside to play an old, used up Taylor.  
Jack Stroud : 12/4/2023 2:49 pm : link
DeVito is showing potential as a good back up qb which will save a draft pick or bringing in another cast off qb.
Not only is it an unrealistic attitude  
mittenedman : 12/4/2023 3:06 pm : link
These games should be huge for Daboll. Especially if Tyrod Taylor's back:

*Andrew Thomas back at LT.

*Pugh at LG, Phillips at RT, Schmitz back has solidified the OL.

*Hyatt and Wan'dale fully integrated.

*Barkley healthy.

*Scheme continuity, Taylor a veteran of the scheme.

In today's NFL, why shouldn't this offense produce? There are no dysfunctional circumstances with the personnel. There are no excuses for 10 point games anymore.
RE: Not only is it an unrealistic attitude  
ThomasG : 12/4/2023 3:12 pm : link
In comment 16313316 mittenedman said:
Quote:
These games should be huge for Daboll. Especially if Tyrod Taylor's back:

*Andrew Thomas back at LT.

*Pugh at LG, Phillips at RT, Schmitz back has solidified the OL.

*Hyatt and Wan'dale fully integrated.

*Barkley healthy.

*Scheme continuity, Taylor a veteran of the scheme.

In today's NFL, why shouldn't this offense produce? There are no dysfunctional circumstances with the personnel. There are no excuses for 10 point games anymore.


Why doesn't it produce? Because other than Andrew Thomas, nobody on this Offense is a plus-player at his respective position. Maybe Saquon but even he is getting taken off the field on 3rd down lately.

Tyrod should  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/4/2023 3:21 pm : link

absolutely start if he’s able.
RE: Play DevVito, ther eis no upside to play an old, used up Taylor.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/4/2023 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16313293 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
DeVito is showing potential as a good back up qb which will save a draft pick or bringing in another cast off qb.


Because this isn’t baseball and the Giants aren’t tanking
RE: Not only is it an unrealistic attitude  
HBart : 12/4/2023 3:27 pm : link
In comment 16313316 mittenedman said:
Quote:
These games should be huge for Daboll. Especially if Tyrod Taylor's back:

*Andrew Thomas back at LT.

*Pugh at LG, Phillips at RT, Schmitz back has solidified the OL.

*Hyatt and Wan'dale fully integrated.

*Barkley healthy.

*Scheme continuity, Taylor a veteran of the scheme.

In today's NFL, why shouldn't this offense produce? There are no dysfunctional circumstances with the personnel. There are no excuses for 10 point games anymore.

Precisely
RE: Play DevVito, ther eis no upside to play an old, used up Taylor.  
Matt M. : 12/4/2023 3:33 pm : link
In comment 16313293 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
DeVito is showing potential as a good back up qb which will save a draft pick or bringing in another cast off qb.
It's not saving a draft pick unless the Giants are stupid enough not to take a QB in round 1.
I'm for playing Tommy D  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/4/2023 3:35 pm : link
Tyrod brain fart lost us the Buffalo game
RE: RE: RE: When Taylor  
uther99 : 12/4/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16313278 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16313250 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 16313126 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


Is ready he plays. Play Devito once we get eliminated.



Giants are effectively eliminated


Any coach with that attitude wouldn't be an NFL coach. Maybe T-Ball.


Sure looks like Belichick is coaching to lose
