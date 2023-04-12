Tyrod Taylor designated for return off of IR

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
2m
Sources: #Giants QB Tyrod Taylor is being designated for return off Injured Reserve, and his practice window is being opened this week. Taylor (ribs) is now added to NYG’s QB mix as they come off their bye.
If he gives them the best chance to win, which he probably does.
And they will.
They're not playing to evaluate players or lose games - they're playing to do their jobs which is win games.
That said, it is important to evaluate the offense as a whole from here out. If TT plays it's the first game with a stable OL including AT and a proven (albeit mediocre) NFL QB. Against a team that should be a relative peer, with a good defense. Till now the Giants O has had too many variables and (depending on POV) explanations or excuses for this putridity.
But, he should be relegated to backup, bumping Barkley back to the PS. One, Taylor is not likely in the future plans. Two, he just can't stay healthy for a sustained period. Three, DeVito is playing for a potential role as backup next year. Four, DeVito is a fun story right now. Evaluate the kid while letting the fans have that little enjoyment.
Looking to next year, if the Giants draft a QB, does DeVito stick on the 53 man roster as QB3, as opposed to PS, where he may not stick.
in the last game of season against Eagles as a nice cap tip to a long-time NFL vet and to send him off.
There's a chance he's at end of his career - if not this year, probably next year. Very few teams are going to pay a mid-30s QB millions, so unless he's playing for vet min, not sure there's a clear compete/backup job for him.
ready to play Monday night. I've got a feeling DeVito will start but he'll run into the grim reality of a surging Packers team and the mania will start to subside. If he plays OK, maintains poise, maybe he gets to continue the ride. But Daboll owes it to the defense to play the guy that gives the team the best chance to stay in games.
there is zero upside to playing Tyrod for the future of this franchise.
At least DeVito may have a future here or elsewhere via trade.
I agree, it should be that way, except fans and media have not given BD any option to do that. We say we want losses to get the QB, etc.. Yet we've given the man no choice but to be all in on this year. It's been like sharks with blood in the water for weeks. You think if the offense puts up 10 points and we lose 10-13 there won't be people calling for his job? Or people won't be running to some stat sites to dig up some statistic where they can scream all time worse or some crap like that? They have been, and they will.
We may want BD to prioritize the future, but at the same time, it's been made clear by fans and media that if he doesn't produce people will be calling for heads.
These games should be huge for Daboll. Especially if Tyrod Taylor's back:
*Andrew Thomas back at LT.
*Pugh at LG, Phillips at RT, Schmitz back has solidified the OL.
*Hyatt and Wan'dale fully integrated.
*Barkley healthy.
*Scheme continuity, Taylor a veteran of the scheme.
In today's NFL, why shouldn't this offense produce? There are no dysfunctional circumstances with the personnel. There are no excuses for 10 point games anymore.
Why doesn't it produce? Because other than Andrew Thomas, nobody on this Offense is a plus-player at his respective position. Maybe Saquon but even he is getting taken off the field on 3rd down lately.
Is ready he plays. Play Devito once we get eliminated.
Giants are effectively eliminated
Any coach with that attitude wouldn't be an NFL coach. Maybe T-Ball.
Sure looks like Belichick is coaching to lose
2) we know Tyrods ceiling and it’s not going to win us a playoff game. Winning a few more games may be detrimental
3) DeVito is worse than Tyrod which honestly is better for prospects
4) DeVito has the small chance - albeit unlikely - to have a higher ceiling than Tyrod
5) DeVito-mania is more fun and making an otherwise terrible season worth watching
So I'm all for letting Devito playing it out. Devitosanity is also is minor bright spot in this otherwise shit season.
Pretty much.
They can always go back to Devito when Giants are officially eliminated.
Keep playing the kid no matter what.
If he keeps improving, great. If the wheels fall off, rack up the losses and regroup in the offseason.
This is it.
Need to keep developing younger players, including backup QBs.
LoL, who?
Taylor hasn't beaten anybody either and Tommy is here after this season.
Watching SF destroy Philly tells me we are even farther from that gold standard.
I hope Schoen is up to it and Mara stays away.
Watching SF destroy Philly tells me we are even farther from that gold standard.
I hope Schoen is up to it and Mara stays away.
Not sure I follow. What is it that you need to see as the true indicator(s)?
The gap is massive right now. So large it feels like Schoen could knock the ball out of the park as GM and he may not be able to overcome it anytime soon.
This is Defense Exhibit #1 why not trying to upgrade at QB, the most critical position on the team, is foolish and just wasting time.
Still want to see evidence that Daboll/ Kafka are the right men for the job.
absolutely start if he’s able.
Because this isn’t baseball and the Giants aren’t tanking
Sure looks like Belichick is coaching to lose