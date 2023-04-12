NFL fined Carter Coughlin for hitting someone hard

if I'm a player in the NFL, I get together with other players to establish a private fund where everyone chips in something, and from there, you just reimburse the players for the horseshit fines the league office levies on them.
I guess me, k2tampa and the NFL were watching a different replay than you.
Not only that, but Toth needs to realize the NFL isn't using the long-distance wide-angle TV shot for their review that lets him think it didn't happen.
What is ridiculous is the NFL's hypocrisy. On the day of the game the NFL's web team put the TV angle video on its website under the headline: "Coughlin's hit-stick tackle brings Montgomery's kick return to an abrupt end"
Under this piece of shit Commissioner have a much worse game then it was when he became commissioner. This is all over the law suits against tge league, nothing more. Thru don't give two fucks sbout the players safety. But they gave to make it look like they do.
All of these rules and fines are taking away the essence of the game.
This is turning into something other than football. It already has to some degree when hard hits receive flags or fines.
You cannot even breathe on a QB anymore. They took the kick return away and that was an exciting play.
Fans will leave.
The NHL did this too. The idiot commish thought they would get more fans (including women) if they could take fighting out of the game. Meanwhile, the UFC was quickly becoming more popular than the NHL at the same time... because people like to watch the violence.
Outside of ST, but when he’s out there, Carter Coughlin does a lot of good things. Very good ST player; every team needs them. Creates more than a few turnovers in his time on ST. Every team needs back of the roster guys like him. Always thought he should see the field a little more but the coaches are there every day and haven’t seen fit to give him a bigger role.
The NFL has many and much better views of hit than you have.
What a joke.
The USA Today article on the fine (Xavier McKinney also gets a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct on the missed field goal) comments on it.
NFL slaps Giants' Xavier McKinney, Carter Coughlin with fines - ( New Window )
Yep, helmet to the chin. NFL doesn't like that.
I read the thread title as assumed this was about the Cam Brown hit. (Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin are interchangeable to me).
I think Pugh said in a recent interview that the team sometimes does pay the fine. They definitely do for the coaches that get fined.
Honestly, that's money well spent. Solid tackle and it pumps up the team. I would tell the rest of the team, that if you can deliver hits like that, don't worry about the fines.
And the game will be 7 on 7 flag football very soon.
No, he didn't.
Cam Brown should have been flagged and fined but not Coughlin.
"Sorry Boss,My Football instincts took over for a second.Won't happen again"
Wasn't long ago there were great hits all the time. SportsCenter was loaded with them. Almost never see a big hit any more.
Yeah, it's terrible that you don't get to go gaga over a big hit because the players and league actually want players to have a normal life after they are done playing.
So I got that going for me.
2 1:00 games here yesterday, Falcons-Jets, Chargers-Pats. 3 of the 4 teams couldn't score a TD.
Hopefully the front office pays that fine for Coughlin.
I think Cam Brown was fined too.
Yeah, it did look like there was some helmet to chin/head area contact.
So can I take money from you for doing your job?
I don't see obvious helmet to helmet contact there. Enough to fine someone?
Too bad, an inch or two lower and it was one of those old school "Whoo-licks"
they missed the call but he got fined. not seeing the issue.
I don't see obvious helmet to helmet contact there. Enough to fine someone?
You guys give the NFL wayyyy too much credit if you think there is a rhyme or a reason to how they decide fines.
If by crown of helmet you mean shoulder then you're correct. I enlarged it rewatched it 20 times and at no point did he lead with the crown of his helmet or any part of his helmet.
Thanks Mr. Goodell
they have been doing this all year too all players not just giants.
thats why cam browns closeline didnt get fined he didnt make any helment to helment contact.
Yeah, ah, no. I do not see any helmet contact and if it did the shoulder clearly got there 1st.