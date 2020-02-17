for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Tommy DeVito to start against Packers

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:15 pm
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
51s
Tommy DeVito will start this week, Brian Daboll says #giants
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Sweet  
Rjanyg : 1:40 pm : link
It is the right move for many reasons
RE: DeVito  
cjac : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16314089 Gman11 said:
Quote:
will be on the practice squad next year.

The starter will either be Jones or a rookie. With the other the backup.

DeVito's 15 minutes of fame will come to an end.


It was/is a nice story in the middle of a terrible season. I do however believe that he may be the backup next season. Depending on the draft and DJs injury status.

I'm happy for the kid to at least prove he can play well enough to win games against lesser teams
Good  
Bernie : 1:48 pm : link
At this point, any other decision would have me concerned.
Taylor isn’t good  
UConn4523 : 1:51 pm : link
DeVito has been better, it could also just be that and not because Taylor isn’t signed for next season. Giants are trying to win the game.
Why do  
Pete in MD : 1:52 pm : link
the fans here feel the need to project TD's future as a backup or practice squad guy? It's been fun to watch in an otherwise dismal season. Many of the YouTube videos' analyzing his play have been very complementary.
RE: RE: Taylor won't be here next year no matter if he starts or not.  
Jack Stroud : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16314075 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16314003 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Letting DeVito play so they can find out if they have a viable back up for Jones and don't have to waste a draft pick.



I disagree. I think DeVito proving to be a viable backup QB saves them from signing a FA. I think it will be DeVito or a FA (Taylor type). IMO, they will likely draft a QB in the next draft or two, but they will be looking for a starter.

2024: Jones, DeVito, draft pick
2025: draft pick, DeVito
They may draft a qb, but it won't be in this draft. They have way too many holes to fill. Build an oline, draft defense that can stop the run so they don't get gashed for big yards that keeps drives alive. They can also help Jones by getting a top tier wr that can get separation.
Are you going to post that on every thread?  
UConn4523 : 1:57 pm : link
we have more than 1 draft pick next year and I’d bet you every penny to my name we are drafting a QB in 2024.
I think the Giants have a good chance of winning this game,  
Jack Stroud : 1:59 pm : link
Jordan Love is not a very good qb, if the defense steps up and DeVito protects the ball I believe the Giants will win. Then again I have been a Giants fan since e1955 and have always believed the Giants could win every game they played!
this can really disrupt defensive gameplan of other teams  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 2:05 pm : link
Giants can bring Taylor in on 3rd and shorts with wildcat formation and really mess with the defense. Taylor is like twice as fast as Tommy running the ball.
RE: RE: I suspect  
HBart : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16314066 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16314061 HBart said:


Quote:


Either TT isn't fully healthy or not cleared for contact yet.



I doubt it. He's practicing today.


I didn't know that. In Dabs I trust I guess.
Extended Tryout Camp  
varco : 2:10 pm : link
This season is really an extended look at people we have, with a view toward 2024. In that respect, start the kid and see what he has and how much has he developed. If it gets ugly, then sub in TT. This is a no lose situation (except for the game itself!). Would be nice to have a low cost QB, who can actually contribute, if need be, on the roster next season. With a QB undoubtedly being drafted and a recovering Daniel Jones, TT's place on the roster is questionable and he can likely move on to a team better positioned for a veteran backup.
RE: Are you going to post that on every thread?  
HBart : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 16314142 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
we have more than 1 draft pick next year and I’d bet you every penny to my name we are drafting a QB in 2024.

Me too - unless they sign an experienced, relatively high level FA. Even before Jones injury it was clear they'd likely draft a QB to replace TT and backup/hedge Jones. Just not a 1st rounder.

At the moment, assuming a 6-10 pick range, I'd guess non-QB edge or WR with pick one with next 3 in some order QB, WR/Egde depending on pick 1, and guard or TE.
RE: RE: RE: Taylor won't be here next year no matter if he starts or not.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16314137 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 16314075 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16314003 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Letting DeVito play so they can find out if they have a viable back up for Jones and don't have to waste a draft pick.



I disagree. I think DeVito proving to be a viable backup QB saves them from signing a FA. I think it will be DeVito or a FA (Taylor type). IMO, they will likely draft a QB in the next draft or two, but they will be looking for a starter.

2024: Jones, DeVito, draft pick
2025: draft pick, DeVito

They may draft a qb, but it won't be in this draft. They have way too many holes to fill. Build an oline, draft defense that can stop the run so they don't get gashed for big yards that keeps drives alive. They can also help Jones by getting a top tier wr that can get separation.

When they do draft a QB on day 1 or day 2 in the upcoming draft, will you go away forever?
RE: I have to imagine...  
ColHowPepper : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16314014 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Daboll spent about 15 seconds - tops - contemplating this decision.

Yes, I'll take the under (:
RE: I think the Giants have a good chance of winning this game,  
MOOPS : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16314149 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Jordan Love is not a very good qb, if the defense steps up and DeVito protects the ball I believe the Giants will win. Then again I have been a Giants fan since e1955 and have always believed the Giants could win every game they played!


This is Love's first year starting. Lately he's looked real good. 4-1 in his last 5 starts with 11 TDs.
Green Bay's big problem is probably losing Christian Watson for a game or two with his hamstring injury. Hamstrings are a recurring problem with him.
I was really looking forward to the Banks/Watson matchups.
Surprising  
JoeyBigBlue : 2:32 pm : link
Taylor is the better QB. But the locker room seems to have gravitated towards DeVito.
It's a very good sign for Devito  
UberAlias : 2:34 pm : link
Becuase if BD felt there was a noticible difference with TT being better, there is no way he makes this decision. His offense has taken too much heat.
This kid is raw  
antdog24 : 2:40 pm : link
but I have a feeling we're going to see things click for him Monday night. He's going to figure out how to go through his progressions quicker and hit the check downs quicker. Once that happens this offense will start to click. Just need the line to hold up and for him to not hold the ball forever. Kid is a gamer.
What happens in the event DeVito shits the bed on MNF?  
Matt M. : 2:41 pm : link
Does the fan base quickly end the love affair? I hope so. Jut support this kid the last 5 games and hopefully he plays well enough to earn a spot on next year's 53.
RE: this can really disrupt defensive gameplan of other teams  
k2tampa : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16314159 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Giants can bring Taylor in on 3rd and shorts with wildcat formation and really mess with the defense. Taylor is like twice as fast as Tommy running the ball.


Why would you bring Taylor in for the wildcat (when a RB gets the snap)?
Daboll also said  
Matt123 : 2:49 pm : link
We'll see where Tyrod is at the end of the week. Hopefully he'll be able to go, and if he is, he'll be the backup.
I do feel bad for Tyrod Taylor  
Sean : 3:10 pm : link
This is a guy that has had such shit luck with injuries.
RE: this can really disrupt defensive gameplan of other teams  
Blueworm : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16314159 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Giants can bring Taylor in on 3rd and shorts with wildcat formation and really mess with the defense. Taylor is like twice as fast as Tommy running the ball.


An innovation pioneered by the CFL.

They have a smaller roster, and the 2nd or 3rd QB is often a short yardage QB.
RE: Gonna  
Toth029 : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16314030 noro9 said:
Quote:
Be ugly


Be ugly with Taylor too. He isn't very good.
RE: RE: this can really disrupt defensive gameplan of other teams  
CT Charlie : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16314202 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16314159 Rich_Houston_1971 said:


Quote:


Giants can bring Taylor in on 3rd and shorts with wildcat formation and really mess with the defense. Taylor is like twice as fast as Tommy running the ball.



Why would you bring Taylor in for the wildcat (when a RB gets the snap)?


I think the suggestion is to bring in TT as the wildcat RB, so that the D wouldn't know where the ball was going and what to do if it went to TT. Or they could just snap it to TommyD and send Hyatt deep while TT runs to the flat. Options...
...  
Optimus-NY : 3:23 pm : link
RE: Oof  
short lease : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 16313975 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
give the people what they want. I doubt he's better than TT, tho. Unless TT just isn't ready yet.


TT is in his early 30s and played for 6 NFL teams so far. How can Cutlets be any worse ....? The more samples (games) the Giants have to draw from the more informative/accurate their opinion of him will be (hopefully). Let him play.
RE: Daboll got this right IMO  
Optimus-NY : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 16314082 Chris684 said:
Quote:
DeVito earned it, bottom line.

That said, I have a feeling we will see Tyrod at some point here over the last 5 weeks.


Put Tyrod in as the starter in Philly to save DeVito from getting his @$$ beat.
DeVito no doubt spent all last week studying film and the  
Blue21 : 3:27 pm : link
Packers. And no doubt coaches game planned for DeVito not knowing for sure if Tyrod would be ready.
The Packers are going to win by 3 TD's.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3:34 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Gonna  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 16314226 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 16314030 noro9 said:


Quote:


Be ugly



Be ugly with Taylor too. He isn't very good.


I dont know why people do this.
No reason whatsoever NOT to start the kid  
Sec 103 : 3:46 pm : link
He's earned it based on the last two games albeit against crap teams, but hey two wins 7 TDs.... Kids got some ballz!!!
TD Tommy  
Cheech d : 3:56 pm : link
Very happy to read this decision from Daboll.
It may just end up a footnote for this season but at least it’s interesting for us fans.
Anything is possible so let’s watch and hopefully enjoy the rest of the season.


Happy he is getting the start  
rocco8112 : 4:07 pm : link
Let's see what he can do. It makes for a more interesting end of the season and, you never know. He has shown some good things.

If he plays well and the Giants get a W against the rising Pack on Monday night. That would be big.
RE: The Packers are going to win by 3 TD's.  
Toth029 : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16314244 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
.


Probable outcome.

Taylor scored 9 points against a beat up Buffalo Bills defense and only success came against the worst defense in football, the same defense DeVito shredded.

It's time for the future and getting these young players experience. It's absolutely the correct move.
Devito takes sacks like a champ and keeps coming back for more.  
penkap75 : 4:22 pm : link
TT is a better qb (and he knows how to throw the ball away), but he is fragile like glass and will has a high likelihood of getting injured again. We are better off letting the youngster play. I just wish he would throw the ball away instead of taking sacks. Him and DJ have that problem.
I'm happy to see the kid get another shot. I hope he does well  
Ira : 4:52 pm : link
.
RE: Why do  
gmen4ever : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16314132 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
the fans here feel the need to project TD's future as a backup or practice squad guy? It's been fun to watch in an otherwise dismal season. Many of the YouTube videos' analyzing his play have been very complementary.
I agree, he hasn’t lucked into the wins, the kid played solidly. Let him loose!
Have y'all seen the clips of Tyrod being asked about this?  
FranknWeezer : 5:06 pm : link
Of course he handles it like a pro, but you can read between the lines pretty easily in the linked video and a couple others.
Link to Tyrod interview clip - ( New Window )
Tyrod  
bronxboy : 5:20 pm : link
thanks for your play. Enjoy your paycheck but you wont be here next year.
RE: Have y'all seen the clips of Tyrod being asked about this?  
Adirondack GMen : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 16314355 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Of course he handles it like a pro, but you can read between the lines pretty easily in the linked video and a couple others. Link to Tyrod interview clip - ( New Window )

A short film clip that the non verbals spoke volumes!
RE: Devito takes sacks like a champ and keeps coming back for more.  
MotownGIANTS : 6:02 pm : link
In comment 16314301 penkap75 said:
Quote:
TT is a better qb (and he knows how to throw the ball away), but he is fragile like glass and will has a high likelihood of getting injured again. We are better off letting the youngster play. I just wish he would throw the ball away instead of taking sacks. Him and DJ have that problem.


Hopefully Jones sees it now that he has had an opporunity to just watch and analyze. Re-energize and add on to his transformation. He should be stepping into a better situation OL wise and possibly WR wise. Devito has a chance to put himself in the lead for #2 chair and let the chips fall where they may with the draft.
I truly don't believe that what was missing was someone else  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:13 pm : link
Going out in the field and doing it so he could see the example.

RE: Have y'all seen the clips of Tyrod being asked about this?  
Adirondack GMen : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16314355 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Of course he handles it like a pro, but you can read between the lines pretty easily in the linked video and a couple others. Link to Tyrod interview clip - ( New Window )

A short film clip that the non verbals spoke volumes!
Why play TT?  
5BowlsSoon : 6:46 pm : link
By all indications he won’t be here next year. There is a good chance Tommy will….so let’s see how he progresses….assuming he will progress.
RE: What happens in the event DeVito shits the bed on MNF?  
BrianC : 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16314199 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Does the fan base quickly end the love affair? I hope so. Jut support this kid the last 5 games and hopefully he plays well enough to earn a spot on next year's 53.

Of course we quickly end the love affair. That's what we do. We've already forgotten that the only points we scored last game were when the defense gave us short fields. And that Tommy takes too many sacks because he can't process fast enough which is something that can't be fixed in a matter of weeks and which means we can't sustain drives on a long field. That being said, I'm happy with the decision because as a fan, I'd rather watch low-floor Tommy than low-ceiling Tyrod. And the Packers seem bad enough that I can convince myself that we actually have a chance to win.
RE: Why play TT?  
UConn4523 : 7:15 pm : link
In comment 16314430 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
By all indications he won’t be here next year. There is a good chance Tommy will….so let’s see how he progresses….assuming he will progress.


If they thought Taylor would give them a better chance to win then he should play. But they clearly don’t, IMO. Don’t think his 2024 standing matters at all.
This makes absolute sense.  
BigBlueNH : 7:32 pm : link
We know what we have in TT, and know he won't be back here next year. TD will be here next year, and we have no idea what his ceiling is.

We have seen him play 3 games behind what is still one of the historically worst OLs. Maybe he would look even better with a little more experience and a little more time to throw (and maybe a running game).
Its been a bad season. Devito gives fans  
kelly : 7:46 pm : link
A reason to watch and hope for better days.

TT may be better right now but Devito brings more excitement and potential.

I hope like hell he connects on a few long completions to Hyatt, Slayton and Barkley

Go Giants
For the record Taylor is healthy  
BrianC : 7:51 pm : link
according to this report. I continue to be ok with the decision.
Taylor - It hurts to lose starting job due to injury - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2024
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 