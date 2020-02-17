Tommy DeVito to start against Packers

the fans here feel the need to project TD's future as a backup or practice squad guy? It's been fun to watch in an otherwise dismal season. Many of the YouTube videos' analyzing his play have been very complementary.
RE: RE: Taylor won't be here next year no matter if he starts or not.
Letting DeVito play so they can find out if they have a viable back up for Jones and don't have to waste a draft pick.
I disagree. I think DeVito proving to be a viable backup QB saves them from signing a FA. I think it will be DeVito or a FA (Taylor type). IMO, they will likely draft a QB in the next draft or two, but they will be looking for a starter.
They may draft a qb, but it won't be in this draft. They have way too many holes to fill. Build an oline, draft defense that can stop the run so they don't get gashed for big yards that keeps drives alive. They can also help Jones by getting a top tier wr that can get separation.
Jordan Love is not a very good qb, if the defense steps up and DeVito protects the ball I believe the Giants will win. Then again I have been a Giants fan since e1955 and have always believed the Giants could win every game they played!
this can really disrupt defensive gameplan of other teams
This season is really an extended look at people we have, with a view toward 2024. In that respect, start the kid and see what he has and how much has he developed. If it gets ugly, then sub in TT. This is a no lose situation (except for the game itself!). Would be nice to have a low cost QB, who can actually contribute, if need be, on the roster next season. With a QB undoubtedly being drafted and a recovering Daniel Jones, TT's place on the roster is questionable and he can likely move on to a team better positioned for a veteran backup.
When they do draft a QB on day 1 or day 2 in the upcoming draft, will you go away forever?
This is Love's first year starting. Lately he's looked real good. 4-1 in his last 5 starts with 11 TDs.
Green Bay's big problem is probably losing Christian Watson for a game or two with his hamstring injury. Hamstrings are a recurring problem with him.
I was really looking forward to the Banks/Watson matchups.
but I have a feeling we're going to see things click for him Monday night. He's going to figure out how to go through his progressions quicker and hit the check downs quicker. Once that happens this offense will start to click. Just need the line to hold up and for him to not hold the ball forever. Kid is a gamer.
What happens in the event DeVito shits the bed on MNF?
Giants can bring Taylor in on 3rd and shorts with wildcat formation and really mess with the defense. Taylor is like twice as fast as Tommy running the ball.
Why would you bring Taylor in for the wildcat (when a RB gets the snap)?
I think the suggestion is to bring in TT as the wildcat RB, so that the D wouldn't know where the ball was going and what to do if it went to TT. Or they could just snap it to TommyD and send Hyatt deep while TT runs to the flat. Options...
give the people what they want. I doubt he's better than TT, tho. Unless TT just isn't ready yet.
TT is in his early 30s and played for 6 NFL teams so far. How can Cutlets be any worse ....? The more samples (games) the Giants have to draw from the more informative/accurate their opinion of him will be (hopefully). Let him play.
Very happy to read this decision from Daboll.
It may just end up a footnote for this season but at least it’s interesting for us fans.
Anything is possible so let’s watch and hopefully enjoy the rest of the season.
TT is a better qb (and he knows how to throw the ball away), but he is fragile like glass and will has a high likelihood of getting injured again. We are better off letting the youngster play. I just wish he would throw the ball away instead of taking sacks. Him and DJ have that problem.
I'm happy to see the kid get another shot. I hope he does well
I agree, he hasn’t lucked into the wins, the kid played solidly. Let him loose!
Have y'all seen the clips of Tyrod being asked about this?
Hopefully Jones sees it now that he has had an opporunity to just watch and analyze. Re-energize and add on to his transformation. He should be stepping into a better situation OL wise and possibly WR wise. Devito has a chance to put himself in the lead for #2 chair and let the chips fall where they may with the draft.
I truly don't believe that what was missing was someone else
Does the fan base quickly end the love affair? I hope so. Jut support this kid the last 5 games and hopefully he plays well enough to earn a spot on next year's 53.
Of course we quickly end the love affair. That's what we do. We've already forgotten that the only points we scored last game were when the defense gave us short fields. And that Tommy takes too many sacks because he can't process fast enough which is something that can't be fixed in a matter of weeks and which means we can't sustain drives on a long field. That being said, I'm happy with the decision because as a fan, I'd rather watch low-floor Tommy than low-ceiling Tyrod. And the Packers seem bad enough that I can convince myself that we actually have a chance to win.
We know what we have in TT, and know he won't be back here next year. TD will be here next year, and we have no idea what his ceiling is.
We have seen him play 3 games behind what is still one of the historically worst OLs. Maybe he would look even better with a little more experience and a little more time to throw (and maybe a running game).
The starter will either be Jones or a rookie. With the other the backup.
DeVito's 15 minutes of fame will come to an end.
It was/is a nice story in the middle of a terrible season. I do however believe that he may be the backup next season. Depending on the draft and DJs injury status.
I'm happy for the kid to at least prove he can play well enough to win games against lesser teams
2024: Jones, DeVito, draft pick
2025: draft pick, DeVito
Either TT isn't fully healthy or not cleared for contact yet.
I doubt it. He's practicing today.
I didn't know that. In Dabs I trust I guess.
Me too - unless they sign an experienced, relatively high level FA. Even before Jones injury it was clear they'd likely draft a QB to replace TT and backup/hedge Jones. Just not a 1st rounder.
At the moment, assuming a 6-10 pick range, I'd guess non-QB edge or WR with pick one with next 3 in some order QB, WR/Egde depending on pick 1, and guard or TE.
Yes, I'll take the under (:
This is Love's first year starting. Lately he's looked real good. 4-1 in his last 5 starts with 11 TDs.
Green Bay's big problem is probably losing Christian Watson for a game or two with his hamstring injury. Hamstrings are a recurring problem with him.
I was really looking forward to the Banks/Watson matchups.
Why would you bring Taylor in for the wildcat (when a RB gets the snap)?
An innovation pioneered by the CFL.
They have a smaller roster, and the 2nd or 3rd QB is often a short yardage QB.
Be ugly with Taylor too. He isn't very good.
TT is in his early 30s and played for 6 NFL teams so far. How can Cutlets be any worse ....? The more samples (games) the Giants have to draw from the more informative/accurate their opinion of him will be (hopefully). Let him play.
That said, I have a feeling we will see Tyrod at some point here over the last 5 weeks.
Put Tyrod in as the starter in Philly to save DeVito from getting his @$$ beat.
I dont know why people do this.
It may just end up a footnote for this season but at least it’s interesting for us fans.
Anything is possible so let’s watch and hopefully enjoy the rest of the season.
If he plays well and the Giants get a W against the rising Pack on Monday night. That would be big.
Probable outcome.
Taylor scored 9 points against a beat up Buffalo Bills defense and only success came against the worst defense in football, the same defense DeVito shredded.
It's time for the future and getting these young players experience. It's absolutely the correct move.
Link to Tyrod interview clip - ( New Window )
A short film clip that the non verbals spoke volumes!
Hopefully Jones sees it now that he has had an opporunity to just watch and analyze. Re-energize and add on to his transformation. He should be stepping into a better situation OL wise and possibly WR wise. Devito has a chance to put himself in the lead for #2 chair and let the chips fall where they may with the draft.
A short film clip that the non verbals spoke volumes!
Of course we quickly end the love affair. That's what we do. We've already forgotten that the only points we scored last game were when the defense gave us short fields. And that Tommy takes too many sacks because he can't process fast enough which is something that can't be fixed in a matter of weeks and which means we can't sustain drives on a long field. That being said, I'm happy with the decision because as a fan, I'd rather watch low-floor Tommy than low-ceiling Tyrod. And the Packers seem bad enough that I can convince myself that we actually have a chance to win.
If they thought Taylor would give them a better chance to win then he should play. But they clearly don’t, IMO. Don’t think his 2024 standing matters at all.
We have seen him play 3 games behind what is still one of the historically worst OLs. Maybe he would look even better with a little more experience and a little more time to throw (and maybe a running game).
TT may be better right now but Devito brings more excitement and potential.
I hope like hell he connects on a few long completions to Hyatt, Slayton and Barkley
Go Giants
Taylor - It hurts to lose starting job due to injury - ( New Window )