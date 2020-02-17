Duggan weights in on Mara’s influence.

From his mailbag earlier.
Some snippets…
1) Mara isn’t like Jerruh when it comes to being involved in personnel calls.
2) Chris Mara has taken a step back in terms of personnel decisions per his sources.
3) Tim McDonnell-‘the nephew’ as I like to call him-has a ‘prominent role as director of player personnel.’
4) Duggan doesn’t think Mara is telling Schoen what to do, but he can’t speak as to the implicit influence that might be there.
5) Duggan believes Schoen made the final call in terms of Jones and Saquon, but again notes how ownership might have subconsciously influenced Joe into the Jones contract/decision because of Mara’s public gushing over the kid.
6) Duggan speculates Mara might step in to mend the Dabs/Wink relationship.
7) Duggan himself doesn’t think John is telling the football ops what to do on ‘individual moves.’
Quote:
In comment 16314264 blueblood said:
Quote:
From what I have seen and read both Chris Mara And Tim McDonnell worked outside the organization before joining the Giants. McDonnell worked as a scout for six years and according to what I have seen STILL does scouting..
So if a person DOES THE WORK, to work in the family business to eventually take over the family business..
why is that a bad thing ??
Can they be fired?
How is their performance judged?
Can they be fired.. sure...
How is the performance judged? No one outside the orgaziation knows knows. And that is a reality that exists in every family business.
Hell I dont know how people judge performance across the board on MY job LOL
Then your job is amateur hour.
Real companies have performance reviews, merit bonuses, etc.
As for Chris and Tim getting fired, how can you say that either of them is fireable? Chris has basically (supposedly) had all of his authority stripped from him, but still retains his vanity title. For what purpose? It's because he's just as much an owner as his brother, the team president, is. And their nephew also has implied ownership stake - he also can't be fired.
Nothing about the Giants' front office operations have improved since Chris and Tim took on senior leadership roles. If they had different DNA, they'd be under the microscope, as any senior executive on a flagging team should be. But neither of them can be removed from the organization; the only thing that can be done is the company has to build up separate organizational hierarchies to sidestep the owner/execs when necessary. Every time that happens, it muddies the water for all actual employees who are just trying to genuinely do the best job that they can. That's the problem.
It probably would have been easier if you had just written this most recent post earlier on so that everyone could see that you have no idea how real companies operate and could ignore your posts on the topic.
Mara saying he thinks they ruined Jones back in 2022 carries about little to no weight in who the starter is next season.
Stay with me here, you know what carries more weight in who starts next at QB next season? You ready for this one?
Whether we draft a QB and/or how Devito looks from now through next August and how well DJ is playing in September.
I know, radical.
This is an organizational failure. Everyone else is gone except ownership and their family/cronies. There's no one left for them to point the finger.
I think at this point, its fair for fans to point the finger at the only guys left.
And Sean, you left out the biggest part. The "barometer" of Mara's influence was whether or not they picked up the 5th year option on Jones.
IT's called playing the best talent on the team. Using what you got. Even the worst staffs in NFL history can and will implement this methodology.
They aren't starting Jones if a better option is on the bench. Not in 2024. And they won't eschew drafting a QB just because of some bullshit lip service Mara issued 15 months ago. Anyone thinking otherwise probably thinks Aliens shot JFK. Get a grip.
He didn't keep his mouth shut on the quarterback on the eve of contract negotiations, and that contract is currently the biggest mistake looking over this year, 2024, and 2025.
No one knows for sure whose call the Jones contract was, but someone in the building was stupid enough to ok that decision. Ultimately it falls on the owner for either influencing the decision or hiring incompetent people.
Solid.
Believe what you want. You're getting all tied up knots to wind up in the same place...Schoen and Daboll are running the football operations and they report to the CEO/Owner.
I suspect Schoen and Daboll are calling the shots.
But I am not convinced they have final say.
I don't think that is a radical position to take.
I will stipulate Mara has final say on certain bigger decisions or ones where there is rare disagreement on a personnel decision brought to him. He said as much about this last year when asked specifically.
Just hopefully you don't think he is sitting in his office waiting with some big VETO stamp and springing that on his GM/Coach in the final hour and to their complete surprise. Mara's final sign off/say means he is agreement with the strategy(ies) developed and brought or communicated to him all along or adjustments needed thereto.
(1) They tell you it isn't true.
(2) Simply raising the question makes you some sort of crazy person.
(3) Even though it's not true, so what? He owns the team.
Make of that what you will.
Pretty much. They seem to take it personally as well.
Said same thing earlier.
Quote:
And Sean, you left out the biggest part. The "barometer" of Mara's influence was whether or not they picked up the 5th year option on Jones.
You know the funniest thing in my mind...
If THIS year was last year.. and last year was THIS year...
The entire fanbase would be TOTALLY different...
Quote:
In comment 16314157 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
let's also not forget that, at least according to the NY Giants home page, my man is walking around with business cards that read:
Chris Mara
Senior Player Personnel Executive, Board Director
That sure as hell doesn't sound like he "doesn't have much involvement".
If you’re following along he may have a fancy title but he, along with Abrams, were clearly reassigned and sidelined relative to their previous positions with Schoen’s arrival.
Ok - I'll play.
Tell me what his role used to be and how it's different now?
And even if he's "not as much involved" what exactly does that mean in regard to level of involvement before and after?
And sure - there's lot's of people that labelled Assistant to the Director - President of mail sorting...it doesn't sound like that's what he used to be...and it's not like he's not involved completely these days.
It means Chris used to come into the office about twice a week. On Monday he would come in to do a write-up on a college prospect he saw on TV over the weekend, and on Friday he would come in to go through the Racing Forms for this week's action on the ponies.
Now he just comes in on Friday.
Stay with me here, what if the two things above that I highlighted in bold are the exact same thing?
I know, radical.
Had we all decided that was our complete list of demands? I must have missed that.
Mara is the owner. He is free to do what he likes. I don't think anybody has said he has no right to voice his opinions publicly, or be involved in whatever decision he wants to be involved in.
Many here have criticized his public statements as being something they disagreed with, and something that may have held sway over the people he hired. That is not mutually exclusive of the four things you listed.
tl:dr - Mara is the owner of the team and free to determine his level of involvement or non-involvement. When he makes public statements about the team, fans are within their right to discuss the veracity of those statements and their potential impact on other events.
Once MetLife stadium was chanting "Daniel Jones" in the playoff clinching game against the Colts and then the playoff win, Jones was coming back. Not saying it's right, but after a decade of garbage it was a lock in Daboll's first year.
Once MetLife stadium was chanting "Daniel Jones" in the playoff clinching game against the Colts and then the playoff win, Jones was coming back. Not saying it's right, but after a decade of garbage it was a lock in Daboll's first year.
Well then he (and/or Schoen, and/or whomever) were fools to reverse themselves on what was initially a smart plan (Taylor as the cheap bridge to the next QB).
I agree with you that the fans influenced thinking. That tells you all you need to know about the quality of the football operation.
Do I think that happened? I would lean against it, but I am not convinced.
I'm ultimately pretty neutral on Mara. I think he's very loyal at QB, but I also think people go too far with the Mara talk too. He's what he is. He's been the owner for 2 Super Bowl titles and he's had a decade of mostly crap.
He's struggled in the post Eli Manning era including the back end of his career.
The turnaround will be dependent on Schoen/Daboll turning things around and managing any preferences the owner has on personnel.
You can include Jones, but I wouldn't include Barkley. Schoen has been firm on Barkley. Ultimately Barkley caved and reported to camp.
Do I think that happened? I would lean against it, but I am not convinced.
Okay but then that really goes against how Schoen handled himself with comments and negotiations with both players in the offseason, Barkley's comments to media, and the whole 5th year option passing but signing Jones anyway.
I simply think Schoen/Daboll made in error in judgment (and kind of a big one) in what they had with Jones and got a bit caught up in where they were with the roster after a strong Yr 1 on the job. That led to trying to play too much hardball with Saquon and wanting to contract up Jones so they could have some free agent cap room and keep the momentum going.
The prudent play was to 1) tag Jones and make him put up another good confidence-bearing season; 2) tell Saquon to find his best offer in free agency and then we'll match it; and 3) not get caught up in a playoff win when the difference between Dallas & Eagles and us was still significant as shown by those head-to-head games.
There is no mandate confusing the above.
The Branch Rickey axiom of "We suck with you, we can suck without you" was the only way to go here. That went out the window when:
- A fanbase starving for something good chose to cling to the Minnesota win and forget the poor second half of the season and the Philadelphia beatdown
- The front office misevaluated what happened last year and allowed themselves to get swept up in the fans' feelings
I really hope they make smart decisions this offseason, but history tells us we shouldn't expect it.
I think this is the big criticism of Schoen thus far. He misevaluated the market and didn't need to reveal his plans in the post season press conference.
But, last season was a problem. I mentioned it often. They were in a predicament making with Jones & Barkley being upcoming UFA's. I got a lot of "let it play out", well it played out.
Opening night against Dallas still would have been sold out. From the moment Andrew Thomas jumped on that first drive, this season has been a catastrophe WITH Jones and Barkley on the payroll.
The fans will go in whatever direction. They loved Jones, then he got hurt and they used that as an excuse to not have to rationalize his poor play anymore and move on. But if the Giants don't draft a QB those same fans will be right back to rationalizing Jones next summer.
The fans are clinging to myths about Jones's work ethic and Barkley's leadership because there's nothing else. But win three games in a row without them and they'll be forgotten.
Once MetLife stadium was chanting "Daniel Jones" in the playoff clinching game against the Colts and then the playoff win, Jones was coming back. Not saying it's right, but after a decade of garbage it was a lock in Daboll's first year.
I'm not sure I buy that with Schoen at the helm, but sentimentality has been a powerful force in decision making for a long time.
Schoen's correctly didn't exercise the 5th year option on Jones going into 2022. The gauntlet had been dropped for "Prove it", Phase 1.
The error was not transitioning to "Prove it", Phase 2. And that phase would have been concluding that 2022 was a good year for Jones. Nowhere near great. Nowhere near an MVP-type season. Because if 2022 was a great/great+ season for Jones, it would have made more sense to say it's a watershed, and a long-term deal was probably a wise bet.
Instead, Schoen should have said to Team Jones we like what we saw playing under Dabka. But we want to see you take it to the next level in 2023. So, we are going to apply the FT and use this off-season to bring more upgrades to the offense.
That was the smart play.
Alas, we have to deal in reality because the courage that you and I may have wanted Schoen to show was not available for a first time ever GM.
They weren't going to cut Jones, and Schoen wasn't going to apply the TT, so paying him $32M for one year was better than the current financial reward.
I do find it odd how most pro Jones articles in the media ALWAYS cite his 'work ethic' to prop him up. It tells me the reporters/beats don't have much to work with so thus the 'Well, he's a hard worker' card.
& for the record, I bet he is a hard worker. And a diligent & willing learner. He seems like a good dude. He's never been arrested. That's all great. There's just the small issue of winning big & him being an elite QB...that's where he fails.
The attachment to him is so bizarre.
No, it was within reason of tagging him if Schoen didn't like what he could reach for at QB in the last draft. A one year tag set nobody back in the NFL, unless you are a moron GM. Taylor has no consequence as he can't even stay on the field for more than 2 games in a row. He's not in the formula.
Not liking Jones is one thing. Being extreme on making a bad situation worse is another, and not fair for Daboll or Schoen.
Quote:
He didn't keep his mouth shut on the quarterback on the eve of contract negotiations, and that contract is currently the biggest mistake looking over this year, 2024, and 2025.
No one knows for sure whose call the Jones contract was, but someone in the building was stupid enough to ok that decision. Ultimately it falls on the owner for either influencing the decision or hiring incompetent people.
It was the wrong decision, for this year. It s not over yet.
The reason the franchise tag was bad, was the $32 mill was etched in stone against the cap and there would have been almost no money left for any signings.
IIRC, they at $45-$47 mill in cap space. Jones eating $32 mill would have left $15 mill total, so in effect $10 mill for other signings. I know you would have let Barkley go, but they needed money for Okereke, Slayton, A'Shawn and Nacho and few other lower level deals. Plus they needed $5 to $8 mill for draft signees(more or less).
I agree with the first part for sure. Just not sure if a first time GM could have pulled that off, especially after the owner blamed himself for Jones's failures.
I disagree with the second part because the overrated "success" could have been mitigated by not concluding that it was worth 4yrs/$160M, $92M guaranteed.
Quote:
The 2023 QB franchise tag was $32.3M. Under no circumstances is it a good idea to pay Daniel Jones $32.3M. We already had Tyrod Taylor on the books for $5.5M.
I hear you, but I believe there were other ways to free up cash with some other bold/creative roster moves.
I don't know if you are following the Rams this year, but that team McVey and Snead have put together on a shoestring budget should be case study material for the Wharton Business School. Just take a look at that roster, who is starting, where they were drafted/obtained, and how much they are getting paid.
Quote:
The real courage would have been moving off Jones in Schoen's first offseason. Trade him for a conditional draft pick. Declining the option and starting Jones was risky because NYG would be stuck if there was success, and that's what happened.
I agree with the first part for sure. Just not sure if a first time GM could have pulled that off, especially after the owner blamed himself for Jones's failures.
I disagree with the second part because the overrated "success" could have been mitigated by not concluding that it was worth 4yrs/$160M, $92M guaranteed.
And this is why Schoen gets an error for his first major decision. We'll see how he responds in roughly 140 days.
Quote:
In comment 16314433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The 2023 QB franchise tag was $32.3M. Under no circumstances is it a good idea to pay Daniel Jones $32.3M. We already had Tyrod Taylor on the books for $5.5M.
I hear you, but I believe there were other ways to free up cash with some other bold/creative roster moves.
I don't know if you are following the Rams this year, but that team McVey and Snead have put together on a shoestring budget should be case study material for the Wharton Business School. Just take a look at that roster, who is starting, where they were drafted/obtained, and how much they are getting paid.
You are correct on them putting together a respectable team. Shocked the hell out of me. I don't know who they released to get cap space. They had good bones in many places.
It is just one of the things the Giants have not done for over a decade. Of course, that staff in LA has been together for numerous years and the deadwood had been removed from the FO and staff.
No arguments from me. Green Bay and Houston, too.
Not liking Jones is one thing. Being extreme on making a bad situation worse is another, and not fair for Daboll or Schoen.
Taylor absolutely did have consequence. They paid him. They had history with him. And if there were concerns over Taylor's health and/or who they could draft, there were a number of QBs on Jones's level who were available:
Andy Dalton 2/10
Jarrett Stidham 2/10
Jacoby Brissett 1/8
Mike White 2/8
Marcus Mariota 1/5
Sam Darnold 1/4.5
Gardner Minshew 1/3.5
And that's just a few. Would you rather pay Minshew 1/3.5 or Jones 4/160?
The Jones contract is crazy.
I do find it odd how most pro Jones articles in the media ALWAYS cite his 'work ethic' to prop him up. It tells me the reporters/beats don't have much to work with so thus the 'Well, he's a hard worker' card.
& for the record, I bet he is a hard worker. And a diligent & willing learner. He seems like a good dude. He's never been arrested. That's all great. There's just the small issue of winning big & him being an elite QB...that's where he fails.
The attachment to him is so bizarre.
The attachment is all about emotional associations they make with him. He reminds them, and Mara, of something else, another player (Eli), an ideal son or son in law, an ideal of manhood, someone they want to be like, etc, you can fill in the blanks. And it makes them goofy.
It's certainly not about football, because almost everyone who follows the NFL and isn't a Giants fan, had the same assessment of Jones before the contract. Not worth the money. Mediocre player.
Quote:
In comment 16314314 Sean said:
Quote:
He didn't keep his mouth shut on the quarterback on the eve of contract negotiations, and that contract is currently the biggest mistake looking over this year, 2024, and 2025.
No one knows for sure whose call the Jones contract was, but someone in the building was stupid enough to ok that decision. Ultimately it falls on the owner for either influencing the decision or hiring incompetent people.
It was the wrong decision, for this year. It s not over yet.
Seriously? JFC. What is it with people? It was the wrong decision, PERIOD. Daniel Jones is not a good NFL QB. Whose ever fault it was, it doesn’t matter. They made a critical mistake.
All of you Jones Pollyanna’s need to wake the up. The Giants are going NOWHERE with him as the franchise QB.
Quote:
Taylor absolutely did have consequence. They paid him. They had history with him. And if there were concerns over Taylor's health and/or who they could draft, there were a number of QBs on Jones's level who were available:
The Jones contract is crazy.
Do you realize how crazy you sound when you make those comparisons? Comparing Jason Stidham who has 133 career passing attempts to DJ and saying they are equal? Do you even think about what you post or just throw shit against a wall for the purpose of gaining reactions?
You could say the same thing for any player at any cost. If they paid Dane Belton $150M would we be saying "let's wait and see?" After all what if he turns into Ed Reed?
I just listed a bunch of QBs who are as good as Jones and are making, in some cases, 1/40th of his total contract. Are Jones's chances of justifying his contract any better than Jarrett Stidham justifying sometime paying him $160M?
You can't play players on the speculation that they'll become something they've never been.
Seriously? JFC. What is it with people? It was the wrong decision, PERIOD. Daniel Jones is not a good NFL QB. Whose ever fault it was, it doesn’t matter. They made a critical mistake.
All of you Jones Pollyanna’s need to wake the up. The Giants are going NOWHERE with him as the franchise QB.
You know the old saying in the NFL - you don't know what you have in a QB until the 6th year or later...
Quote:
It was the wrong decision, for this year. It s not over yet.
You could say the same thing for any player at any cost. If they paid Dane Belton $150M would we be saying "let's wait and see?" After all what if he turns into Ed Reed?
I just listed a bunch of QBs who are as good as Jones and are making, in some cases, 1/40th of his total contract. Are Jones's chances of justifying his contract any better than Jarrett Stidham justifying sometime paying him $160M?
You can't play players on the speculation that they'll become something they've never been.
*Can't pay players...
This is like Jonestown. It is a fucking cult. I have NEVER seen a Giant get this much leeway among a portion of the fanbase.
Quote:
In comment 16314441 ThomasG said:
Quote:
Do you realize how crazy you sound when you make those comparisons? Comparing Jason Stidham who has 133 career passing attempts to DJ and saying they are equal? Do you even think about what you post or just throw shit against a wall for the purpose of gaining reactions?
It might be a true comparison. We'll see what Stidham does in the future. But Bortles, Trubisky, Osweiler are rock solid comps.
Quote:
Taylor has no value. He has clearly shown he can't go more than about 50+ snaps in a row without getting hurt, and this has been over 2 years now.
Again, not liking Jones is fine. But either cutting him loose altogether (for an aggressive franchise) or tagging him (for a conservative franchise) both worked. Longer term contract stuff was a mistake but not because we had Taylor at the ready.