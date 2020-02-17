Duggan weights in on Mara’s influence. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:17 pm

From his mailbag earlier.



Some snippets…



1) Mara isn’t like Jerruh when it comes to being involved in personnel calls.

2) Chris Mara has taken a step back in terms of personnel decisions per his sources.

3) Tim McDonnell-‘the nephew’ as I like to call him-has a ‘prominent role as director of player personnel.’

4) Duggan doesn’t think Mara is telling Schoen what to do, but he can’t speak as to the implicit influence that might be there.

5) Duggan believes Schoen made the final call in terms of Jones and Saquon, but again notes how ownership might have subconsciously influenced Joe into the Jones contract/decision because of Mara’s public gushing over the kid.

6) Duggan speculates Mara might step in to mend the Dabs/Wink relationship.

7) Duggan himself doesn’t think John is telling the football ops what to do on ‘individual moves.’