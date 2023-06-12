You always remember your first NYG team...or do you? Anakim : 12/6/2023 10:28 am

Try naming the starting lineup from the first year you became an avid fan. No cheating! I'm gonna confuse the 2001-2002 teams, but here it goes:





QB - Kerry Collins (with Jesse Palmer and Jason Garrett as the backups)



RB - Tiki, Dayne



FB - ..I think it was post-Commella, so Charles Stackhouse/Jim Finn? Going with Stackhouse.



WR - Amani



WR - Ike



WR - a year after Jurevicious, so Ron Dixon was in the slot. I think this was the Herman Moore year, too.



TE - Shockey, Dan Campbell



LT - Petitgout



LG - Seubert



C - Bober, though I think Wayne Lucier saw some snaps



RG - Whittle



RT - Rosenthal



DE - Strahan, Kenny Holmes (with Keith Washington spelling)



DT - Keith Hamilton, Cornelius Griffin



MLB - Michael Barrow (Nick Griesen as the backup). Was Kevin Lewis on the team.



OLB - Dhani Jones, Brandon Short, with Wes Mallard and Quincy Monk as the backups



CB - Will Allen



CB - Will James



Nickel - Ralph Brown



FS - Omar Stoutmire



SS - Shaun Williams



PK - post-Daluiso...I think it was a revolving door at that point. Was it Owen Pochman/Morten Anderson/Brett Conway/Matt Bryant?



P - Feagles signed in...2003, I wanna say? So I think it would've been Rodney Williams in 2001 and Matt Allen in 2002?







I probably did shitty

