You always remember your first NYG team...or do you?

Try naming the starting lineup from the first year you became an avid fan. No cheating! I'm gonna confuse the 2001-2002 teams, but here it goes:
QB - Kerry Collins (with Jesse Palmer and Jason Garrett as the backups)
RB - Tiki, Dayne
FB - ..I think it was post-Commella, so Charles Stackhouse/Jim Finn? Going with Stackhouse.
WR - Amani
WR - Ike
WR - a year after Jurevicious, so Ron Dixon was in the slot. I think this was the Herman Moore year, too.
TE - Shockey, Dan Campbell
LT - Petitgout
LG - Seubert
C - Bober, though I think Wayne Lucier saw some snaps
RG - Whittle
RT - Rosenthal
DE - Strahan, Kenny Holmes (with Keith Washington spelling)
DT - Keith Hamilton, Cornelius Griffin
MLB - Michael Barrow (Nick Griesen as the backup). Was Kevin Lewis on the team.
OLB - Dhani Jones, Brandon Short, with Wes Mallard and Quincy Monk as the backups
CB - Will Allen
CB - Will James
Nickel - Ralph Brown
FS - Omar Stoutmire
SS - Shaun Williams
PK - post-Daluiso...I think it was a revolving door at that point. Was it Owen Pochman/Morten Anderson/Brett Conway/Matt Bryant?
P - Feagles signed in...2003, I wanna say? So I think it would've been Rodney Williams in 2001 and Matt Allen in 2002?
I probably did shitty
OL: Benson, Ard, Oates, Godfrey, Nelson (Williams Roberts, Brian Williams)
TE: Bavaro, Mowatt
WR: Robinson, Manuel
QB: Simms, Rutledge (Hostetler)
FB: Carthon
RB: Morris, Rouson, Galbreath
DL: Marshall, Burt, Martin
LB: LT, Carson, Reasons, Banks
CB: Patterson, Collins, Perry Williams, Terry Kinard, Herb Welch, Kenny Hill
P: Landeta
PK: Allegre
QB: Phil Simms, Scott Brunner
RB: Rob Carpenter
FB: Leon Perry
WR: Earnest Gray, Johnny Perkins
TE: Gary Shirk
OT: Gordon King and Brad Benson
OG: JT Turner and ?
OC: ?
DE: George Martin, Curtis McGriff
NT: Bill Neill
OLB: LT, Brad Van Pelt
ILB: Harry Carson, Brian Kelley
CB: Mark Haynes, Terry Jackson
S: Beasley Reece and ?
K: Joe Danelo
P: Dave Jennings
QB - Phil Simms
WR - Earnest Gray & Johnny Perkins
OL - Brad Benson, Jim clack, Gordon King (and I think Doug Van Horn played his last season that year)
TE - Gary Shirk
RB - Billy Taylor and Doug Kotar (my first Giants jersey was #44!)
DL - John Mendenhall and Gary Jeter
LB - Brad Van Pelt, Harry Carson, Brian Kelley and Dan Lloyd
DB - Beasley Reece and Terry Jackson
P - Dave Jennings
K - Joe Danelo
I know I missed a bunch of guys I should remember, I'll probably kick myself later when I look it up.
Rb- tiki, wheatley
Fb way
Wr calloway, thomas lewis, kevin alexander, david patten
Te cross aaron pierce
Lt oben
Lg ?
C? Brian williams maybe?
Rg stone
Rt gragg
De stray, bratzke
Dt harris, hamilton
Lbs, armstead, widmer, miller
Cb sehorn, sparks
S wooten , not sure of the other
Many of you will probably or already posted the rosters.
Mark Bavaro was my favorite Giant.
QB - Sims, Hoss,
RB - Anderson, Tillman, Meggett
FB - Carthon
WR - Baker, Ingram, Turner, Manuel
TE - Bavaro, Cross, Morosco
LT - Elliot
LG - Roberts - Kratch
C - oats - Williams
RG - Moore
RT - Reisenberg
DE - Marshal, Dorsey
DT - Howard
MLB - reasons, Pepper, Deosie
OLB - Taylor, Banks
CB - Mark Collins, Perry Williams, Rene thompson
FS - Guyton
SS - Greg Jackson
PK - I remember allegre, Nitmo Bahr no clue who was kicking in 89
P - Landetta
long time ago Could be blending into 90
Tittle, Gifford, Morrison, Aaron Thomas, Phil King and Big Red. YA got hurt in the 1st half and they lost to Ronny Bull and Sonny Wade 14-10. The start of my many disappointments. I read later that at the half YA got Novocain, Cortisone and heavy taping on his knee and gave it a heroic go, but it wasn’t enough.
OL Doug Van Horn
RB Ron Johnson
WR Homer Jones
TE Bob Tucker
HB Joe Morrison
DE Fred Dryer
S. Spider Lockhart
Tuck Fredrickson?
S- Bill Currier. I remember a Mark (it was actually Mike) Dennis on the team but Currier was the main starter.
C - Jim Clack came out of retirement and started later in the year.
G- I believe Roy Simmons started a couple of games but had some substance issues I believe.
DE - I think Phil Tabor was the starter and Curtis McGriff and George Martin platooned. They also had Gary Jeter at end.
I think Larry Flowers was the key special teamer. He may have started at S in the playoff game against the 49ers and how can you forget Leon Bright at punt returner.
I was 10 at the time. First year my family had season tickets.
That’s what I remember, Rick !
Don’t forget specials. I think Summerall and Chandler.
I had to cheat to look up the missing. Barry, LG. Youso, RT. Svare, LB. Crow, DB.
Much the same for me.
Many of you will probably or already posted the rosters.
Mark Bavaro was my favorite Giant.
All I could do is run Block, so of course I took bets from all my friends who were Bills fans.
QB - Phil Simms
WR - Earnest Gray & Johnny Perkins
OL - Brad Benson, Jim clack, Gordon King (and I think Doug Van Horn played his last season that year)
TE - Gary Shirk
RB - Billy Taylor and Doug Kotar (my first Giants jersey was #44!)
DL - John Mendenhall and Gary Jeter
LB - Brad Van Pelt, Harry Carson, Brian Kelley and Dan Lloyd
DB - Beasley Reece and Terry Jackson
P - Dave Jennings
K - Joe Danelo
I know I missed a bunch of guys I should remember, I'll probably kick myself later when I look it up.
Larry — me too on Kotar jersey. Still have it! Lucky to find a Giant jersey in those years. My parents must have looked hard !
1959 for me as well, but your memory is a hell of a lot better than mine! :-) I might have gotten about half of those ...
Morton
Csonka
Kotar
Tucker
Shirk
Carson
Kelly
Van Pelt
Mendenhall
Archer
Martin
Danelo
Jennings
I loved that defense.
The linebackers were awesome
I remember liking both TEs.
Kickers were great too.
I remember watching Norm Snead, Ernie Koy, Tucker Fredricson, Bobby Duhon, Fran Tarkenton , Bob Tucker. I actually saw Bob Tucker play when he was with the Pottstown Firebirds
I was always Gifford in pickup games in the neighborhood.
My family moved to Long Island in 1960, when there were no Mets or Jets, or else I would have probably pledged allegiance to them. In 1961 I started to pay attention to the Giants. They won the division but were surprisingly shut out by the Packers, 37-0, in the playoffs, which consisted of one game.
My first serious season was 1962. I won't repeat all the old players that people have mentioned from 1959, but it's surprising how many names are familiar on defense.
Katcavage
Modzelewski
Robustelli
Rosey Grier
Sam Huff
Dick Lynch
The Giants started a rookie, Bill Winter at LLB and two second year players, Allan Webb, SS and Greg Larson, RG and every other starter was in at least his 5th season. Loyalty and longevity back then.
On offense Y.A. Tittle had a breakout year. Thirty-three TD passes and 20 interceptions. The 36-year-old also ran for 108 yards and two TDs. I thought that Tittle had set the record for most TD passes in a game with seven against Washington (this game I remember clearly), but apparently he only tied a record held by Adrian Burk? and George Blanda. Since then, seven has surprisingly remained the record also shared by Joe Kapp, Peyton Manning, Nick Foles, and most recently Drew Brees against the Giants in 2015 in a 52-49 thriller that frankly I don't remember.
Frank Gifford made the full time switch from running back to "flanker" and caught 39 passes for 796 yards and seven touchdowns. Del Shofner led the team with 53 catches for 1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Despite a stellar 12-2 record in Allie Sherman's 2nd year as head coach. his team disappointed by losing to the Packers again, 16-7. Time was running out on this venerable group.
Giant home games were not televised at the time (otherwise, who would go to the games?), but listening on radio was still a tense experience. I think DeRo, Al DeRogatis, was one of the broadcasters, before he moved up to join Curt Gowdy as one of the NFL's best-known broadcasting duos.
Something I really miss from that time was the CBS NFL theme music, although I was surprised to read that it had been the theme only between 1966-69. They should bring it back for a season before all those who like the old song are gone. Note the Tom Landry grimace.
Sorry if there's an ad. My subscription lapsed.
"Confidence" A song from a long-forgotten Broadway show. - ( New Window )
The guys I recall people cheered for included Larry Csonka, Brad Van Pelt and actually the punter Dave Jennings. Jennings may have been the best weapon the team had back then.
Tittle, Gifford, Morrison, Aaron Thomas, Phil King and Big Red. YA got hurt in the 1st half and they lost to Ronny Bull and Sonny Wade 14-10. The start of my many disappointments. I read later that at the half YA got Novocain, Cortisone and heavy taping on his knee and gave it a heroic go, but it wasn’t enough.
Me too. I was 7 so some of the names I don't remember, But these I do, in addition to above Del Shofner, Jim Katcavage. Erich Barnes, Rosey Brown, Dick Mod%$#@ski, Jimmy Patton, Dick Lynch, Andy Robustelli
We were better than the Bears but lost.
YAT played second half on 1 leg.
Offensive Starters:
QB Craig Morton
RB Doug Kotar
FB Joe Dawkins
WR Walker Gillette
WR Bob Grim
TE Bob Tucker
LT Willie Young
LG Tom Mullen
Bob Hyland
RG John Hicks
RT Doug Van Horn
Defensive Starters
LDE Roy Hilton
LDT Gary Pettigrew
RDT John Mendenhall
RDE Jack Gregory
LLB Brad Van Pelt
MLB Brian Kelley
RLB Pat Hughes
LCB Pete Athas
RCB Eldridge Small
SS Chuck Crist
FS Spider Lockhart