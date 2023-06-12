for display only
You always remember your first NYG team...or do you?

Anakim : 12/6/2023 10:28 am
Try naming the starting lineup from the first year you became an avid fan. No cheating! I'm gonna confuse the 2001-2002 teams, but here it goes:


QB - Kerry Collins (with Jesse Palmer and Jason Garrett as the backups)

RB - Tiki, Dayne

FB - ..I think it was post-Commella, so Charles Stackhouse/Jim Finn? Going with Stackhouse.

WR - Amani

WR - Ike

WR - a year after Jurevicious, so Ron Dixon was in the slot. I think this was the Herman Moore year, too.

TE - Shockey, Dan Campbell

LT - Petitgout

LG - Seubert

C - Bober, though I think Wayne Lucier saw some snaps

RG - Whittle

RT - Rosenthal

DE - Strahan, Kenny Holmes (with Keith Washington spelling)

DT - Keith Hamilton, Cornelius Griffin

MLB - Michael Barrow (Nick Griesen as the backup). Was Kevin Lewis on the team.

OLB - Dhani Jones, Brandon Short, with Wes Mallard and Quincy Monk as the backups

CB - Will Allen

CB - Will James

Nickel - Ralph Brown

FS - Omar Stoutmire

SS - Shaun Williams

PK - post-Daluiso...I think it was a revolving door at that point. Was it Owen Pochman/Morten Anderson/Brett Conway/Matt Bryant?

P - Feagles signed in...2003, I wanna say? So I think it would've been Rodney Williams in 2001 and Matt Allen in 2002?



I probably did shitty
1986  
rsjem1979 : 12/6/2023 10:35 am : link
I was 7. I've watched Super Bowl XXI roughly 100 times.

OL: Benson, Ard, Oates, Godfrey, Nelson (Williams Roberts, Brian Williams)
TE: Bavaro, Mowatt
WR: Robinson, Manuel
QB: Simms, Rutledge (Hostetler)
FB: Carthon
RB: Morris, Rouson, Galbreath

DL: Marshall, Burt, Martin
LB: LT, Carson, Reasons, Banks
CB: Patterson, Collins, Perry Williams, Terry Kinard, Herb Welch, Kenny Hill
P: Landeta
PK: Allegre
this will be tough  
Greg from LI : 12/6/2023 10:41 am : link
First season I can remember was 1981, but I was very young, so there are going to be some gaps. I've also watched a lot of old games on YT though, so I know some players I wouldn't have known otherwise just from memory.

QB: Phil Simms, Scott Brunner
RB: Rob Carpenter
FB: Leon Perry
WR: Earnest Gray, Johnny Perkins
TE: Gary Shirk
OT: Gordon King and Brad Benson
OG: JT Turner and ?
OC: ?

DE: George Martin, Curtis McGriff
NT: Bill Neill
OLB: LT, Brad Van Pelt
ILB: Harry Carson, Brian Kelley
CB: Mark Haynes, Terry Jackson
S: Beasley Reece and ?

K: Joe Danelo
P: Dave Jennings
1979  
truebluelarry : 12/6/2023 10:45 am : link
Off the top of my head...

QB - Phil Simms
WR - Earnest Gray & Johnny Perkins
OL - Brad Benson, Jim clack, Gordon King (and I think Doug Van Horn played his last season that year)
TE - Gary Shirk
RB - Billy Taylor and Doug Kotar (my first Giants jersey was #44!)

DL - John Mendenhall and Gary Jeter
LB - Brad Van Pelt, Harry Carson, Brian Kelley and Dan Lloyd
DB - Beasley Reece and Terry Jackson

P - Dave Jennings
K - Joe Danelo

I know I missed a bunch of guys I should remember, I'll probably kick myself later when I look it up.

1997  
Aaroninma : 12/6/2023 10:50 am : link
QB Dave Brown, then Danny Kanell

Rb- tiki, wheatley

Fb way

Wr calloway, thomas lewis, kevin alexander, david patten

Te cross aaron pierce

Lt oben
Lg ?
C? Brian williams maybe?
Rg stone
Rt gragg

De stray, bratzke
Dt harris, hamilton

Lbs, armstead, widmer, miller

Cb sehorn, sparks

S wooten , not sure of the other
49 years old, 1985 was when I could really appreciate football.  
Drewcon40 : 12/6/2023 10:53 am : link
Oddly enough I feel like I connect more with the 1990 team as I had my best season in JV Football and the Giants had that amazing season.

Many of you will probably or already posted the rosters.

Mark Bavaro was my favorite Giant.
I remember some of 86 but was young  
Dankbeerman : 12/6/2023 11:02 am : link
Remember losing to the jets in 88 and will say I was all in 89.

QB - Sims, Hoss,

RB - Anderson, Tillman, Meggett

FB - Carthon

WR - Baker, Ingram, Turner, Manuel

TE - Bavaro, Cross, Morosco

LT - Elliot

LG - Roberts - Kratch

C - oats - Williams

RG - Moore

RT - Reisenberg

DE - Marshal, Dorsey

DT - Howard

MLB - reasons, Pepper, Deosie

OLB - Taylor, Banks

CB - Mark Collins, Perry Williams, Rene thompson

FS - Guyton

SS - Greg Jackson

PK - I remember allegre, Nitmo Bahr no clue who was kicking in 89

P - Landetta


long time ago Could be blending into 90
1963 title game vs da bears  
Spider56 : 12/6/2023 11:16 am : link
60 years ago this month and I remember the snowy static reception of our original BW tv.

Tittle, Gifford, Morrison, Aaron Thomas, Phil King and Big Red. YA got hurt in the 1st half and they lost to Ronny Bull and Sonny Wade 14-10. The start of my many disappointments. I read later that at the half YA got Novocain, Cortisone and heavy taping on his knee and gave it a heroic go, but it wasn’t enough.
1970  
JoeMorrison40 : 12/6/2023 11:18 am : link
QB Fran Tarkenton
OL Doug Van Horn
RB Ron Johnson
WR Homer Jones
TE Bob Tucker
HB Joe Morrison
DE Fred Dryer
S. Spider Lockhart
Tuck Fredrickson?
Come on. Collins, Sims  
BillT : 12/6/2023 11:29 am : link
Try YA Tittle. And no I don’t remember all those players. Some. Joe Morrison., Rosey Brown. Ray Wietecha, Rosey Grier, Spider Lockhart, Sam Huff, Aaron Thomas, Frank Gifford. Jim Katcavage, Dick Lynch. Not sure they were all on my first team but close enough. Good for someone who can’t remember breakfast.
I was 14 back in 1941  
turkey : 12/6/2023 11:31 am : link
My memory isnt so good anymore but I remember they lost to the Brooklyn Dodgers I was disappointed but I got to see my heroes of the day Mel Hein was the center and the RB was Tuffy Leemans. I forgot the players thru the good years and the multitude of the bad ones

Hang IN with this coach and General Manager Things will get better
I was 5 for the 1990 season  
HammerTime75 : 12/6/2023 11:32 am : link
I didn't know many of the players aside from Simms and LT. I mostly remember praying for field goals at the ends of games. They always went in and the Giants always won. Figured that was just how it all worked. How wrong I've proved to be!
RE: 1970  
jpetuch : 12/6/2023 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16314872 JoeMorrison40 said:
Quote:
QB Fran Tarkenton
OL Doug Van Horn
RB Ron Johnson
WR Homer Jones
TE Bob Tucker
HB Joe Morrison
DE Fred Dryer
S. Spider Lockhart
Tuck Fredrickson?


Willie Williams
Tom Blanchard
Pete Athas
Charlie Evans
Scott Eaton
Jim Katcavage
Henry Davis
John Douglass
Coleman Zeno
Gary Larsen
Rich Houston
Clifton McNeil
1959 to the best of my memory  
Rick in Dallas : 12/6/2023 12:05 pm : link
Offense:
Connelly
Gifford
Webster
Triplett
Rote
Witecha
Brown
Schnelker
Stroud

Defense:
Robustelli
Huff
Nolan
Patton
Lynch
Livingston
Grier
Katcavage
Modleski (spelling)

Greg from LI  
SLIM_ : 12/6/2023 12:25 pm : link
good job. Here are my additions...

S- Bill Currier. I remember a Mark (it was actually Mike) Dennis on the team but Currier was the main starter.

C - Jim Clack came out of retirement and started later in the year.

G- I believe Roy Simmons started a couple of games but had some substance issues I believe.

DE - I think Phil Tabor was the starter and Curtis McGriff and George Martin platooned. They also had Gary Jeter at end.

I think Larry Flowers was the key special teamer. He may have started at S in the playoff game against the 49ers and how can you forget Leon Bright at punt returner.

I was 10 at the time. First year my family had season tickets.
RE: 1959 to the best of my memory  
Ivan15 : 12/6/2023 12:45 pm : link
In comment 16314948 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Offense:
Connelly
Gifford
Webster
Triplett
Rote
Witecha
Brown
Schnelker
Stroud

Defense:
Robustelli
Huff
Nolan
Patton
Lynch
Livingston
Grier
Katcavage
Modleski (spelling)
_____________
That’s what I remember, Rick !
RE: RE: 1959 to the best of my memory  
Ivan15 : 12/6/2023 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16314998 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16314948 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


Offense:
Connelly
Gifford
Webster
Triplett
Rote
Witecha
Brown
Schnelker
Stroud

Defense:
Robustelli
Huff
Nolan
Patton
Lynch
Livingston
Grier
Katcavage
Modleski (spelling)


_____________
That’s what I remember, Rick !
Don’t forget specials. I think Summerall and Chandler.
RE: I was 14 back in 1941  
truebluelarry : 12/6/2023 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16314899 turkey said:
Quote:
My memory isnt so good anymore but I remember they lost to the Brooklyn Dodgers I was disappointed but I got to see my heroes of the day Mel Hein was the center and the RB was Tuffy Leemans. I forgot the players thru the good years and the multitude of the bad ones

Hang IN with this coach and General Manager Things will get better


I have the game program from that one!

https://i.imgur.com/3ggN7kf.png
https://i.imgur.com/t9UxgDT.png
https://i.imgur.com/GQF0r81.png
https://i.imgur.com/EimdkDQ.png
https://i.imgur.com/V1biHlR.png
https://i.imgur.com/iGfDRgR.png
https://i.imgur.com/nt7JoPg.png
https://i.imgur.com/BwTiggD.png
https://i.imgur.com/hs9giM3.png
https://i.imgur.com/kP0OmKx.png
https://i.imgur.com/49YdIJH.png
https://i.imgur.com/ypbpGau.png
https://i.imgur.com/y8S90VH.png
RE: RE: RE: 1959 to the best of my memory  
Ivan15 : 12/6/2023 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16315004 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16314998 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


In comment 16314948 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


Offense:
Connelly
Gifford
Webster
Triplett
Rote
Witecha
Brown
Schnelker
Stroud

Defense:
Robustelli
Huff
Nolan
Patton
Lynch
Livingston
Grier
Katcavage
Modleski (spelling)


_____________
That’s what I remember, Rick !

Don’t forget specials. I think Summerall and Chandler.
________
I had to cheat to look up the missing. Barry, LG. Youso, RT. Svare, LB. Crow, DB.
RE: 1959 to the best of my memory  
Ira : 12/6/2023 1:32 pm : link
In comment 16314948 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Offense:
Connelly
Gifford
Webster
Triplett
Rote
Witecha
Brown
Schnelker
Stroud

Defense:
Robustelli
Huff
Nolan
Patton
Lynch
Livingston
Grier
Katcavage
Modleski (spelling)


Much the same for me.
RE: 49 years old, 1985 was when I could really appreciate football.  
Blueworm : 12/6/2023 1:37 pm : link
In comment 16314834 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
Oddly enough I feel like I connect more with the 1990 team as I had my best season in JV Football and the Giants had that amazing season.

Many of you will probably or already posted the rosters.

Mark Bavaro was my favorite Giant.


All I could do is run Block, so of course I took bets from all my friends who were Bills fans.
RE: 1979  
CMc in 342 : 12/6/2023 1:47 pm : link
In comment 16314820 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
Off the top of my head...

QB - Phil Simms
WR - Earnest Gray & Johnny Perkins
OL - Brad Benson, Jim clack, Gordon King (and I think Doug Van Horn played his last season that year)
TE - Gary Shirk
RB - Billy Taylor and Doug Kotar (my first Giants jersey was #44!)

DL - John Mendenhall and Gary Jeter
LB - Brad Van Pelt, Harry Carson, Brian Kelley and Dan Lloyd
DB - Beasley Reece and Terry Jackson

P - Dave Jennings
K - Joe Danelo

I know I missed a bunch of guys I should remember, I'll probably kick myself later when I look it up.

Larry — me too on Kotar jersey. Still have it! Lucky to find a Giant jersey in those years. My parents must have looked hard !
Thank YOU  
turkey : 12/6/2023 2:05 pm : link
AS ANAKIM STATED ABOUT REMEBERING ...OR DO YOU.Iremember several other names from the programs.I DID NOT REMEMBER THAT IT WAS PEARL HARBOR DAY
1959 is about right for me.  
manh george : 12/6/2023 2:55 pm : link
From that same era, I was always thrilled taking my first portable to the park and listening to Marty Glickman, Al DiRogartis and Gussie Moran.
RE: 1959 to the best of my memory  
Del Shofner : 12/6/2023 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16314948 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Offense:
Connelly
Gifford
Webster
Triplett
Rote
Witecha
Brown
Schnelker
Stroud

Defense:
Robustelli
Huff
Nolan
Patton
Lynch
Livingston
Grier
Katcavage
Modleski (spelling)


1959 for me as well, but your memory is a hell of a lot better than mine! :-) I might have gotten about half of those ...
ooof  
Thegratefulhead : 12/6/2023 4:10 pm : link
long time ago

Morton
Csonka
Kotar
Tucker
Shirk
Carson
Kelly
Van Pelt
Mendenhall
Archer
Martin
Danelo
Jennings

I loved that defense.
The linebackers were awesome

I remember liking both TEs.
Kickers were great too.


RE: Come on. Collins, Sims  
Mayo2JZ : 12/6/2023 4:41 pm : link
In comment 16314893 BillT said:
Quote:
Try YA Tittle. And no I don’t remember all those players. Some. Joe Morrison., Rosey Brown. Ray Wietecha, Rosey Grier, Spider Lockhart, Sam Huff, Aaron Thomas, Frank Gifford. Jim Katcavage, Dick Lynch. Not sure they were all on my first team but close enough. Good for someone who can’t remember breakfast.


I remember watching Norm Snead, Ernie Koy, Tucker Fredricson, Bobby Duhon, Fran Tarkenton , Bob Tucker. I actually saw Bob Tucker play when he was with the Pottstown Firebirds
What’s really sad  
Mayo2JZ : 12/6/2023 4:45 pm : link
is that most of these rosters are better than our current team
Honestly, 1959 to 1963 was the golden age for me growing up  
Rick in Dallas : 12/6/2023 5:09 pm : link
That ‘59 team was iconic to me as a 10 year old.
I was always Gifford in pickup games in the neighborhood.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 1959 to the best of my memory  
Jack Stroud : 12/6/2023 6:09 pm : link
In comment 16315048 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 16315004 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


In comment 16314998 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


In comment 16314948 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


Offense:
Connelly
Gifford
Webster
Triplett
Rote
Witecha
Brown
Schnelker
Stroud

Defense:
Robustelli
Huff
Nolan
Patton
Lynch
Livingston
Grier
Katcavage
Modleski (spelling)


_____________
That’s what I remember, Rick !

Don’t forget specials. I think Summerall and Chandler.

________
I had to cheat to look up the missing. Barry, LG. Youso, RT. Svare, LB. Crow, DB.
I would add qb Don Heinrich to your list.
1971 - 11 years old  
Chuck Q : 12/6/2023 6:12 pm : link
Tarkenton. Alex Webster coach. the great TE Bob Tucker who is hardly remembered in Giants' history of great TE's. Ron Johnson - great RB as well. The first-round pick flash in the pan Rocky Tompson and actor Fred Dyrer on defense.
My Dad was at the Polo Grounds watching the Giants on a Sunday in 1941  
Reese's Pieces : 12/6/2023 6:54 pm : link
The public address announcer broke in to tell the crowd, "All U.S. servicemen are to leave the stadium and report directly to their units." Fortunately for New Yorkers, Pearl Harbor was 5,000 miles due west.

My family moved to Long Island in 1960, when there were no Mets or Jets, or else I would have probably pledged allegiance to them. In 1961 I started to pay attention to the Giants. They won the division but were surprisingly shut out by the Packers, 37-0, in the playoffs, which consisted of one game.

My first serious season was 1962. I won't repeat all the old players that people have mentioned from 1959, but it's surprising how many names are familiar on defense.

Katcavage
Modzelewski
Robustelli
Rosey Grier
Sam Huff
Dick Lynch

The Giants started a rookie, Bill Winter at LLB and two second year players, Allan Webb, SS and Greg Larson, RG and every other starter was in at least his 5th season. Loyalty and longevity back then.

On offense Y.A. Tittle had a breakout year. Thirty-three TD passes and 20 interceptions. The 36-year-old also ran for 108 yards and two TDs. I thought that Tittle had set the record for most TD passes in a game with seven against Washington (this game I remember clearly), but apparently he only tied a record held by Adrian Burk? and George Blanda. Since then, seven has surprisingly remained the record also shared by Joe Kapp, Peyton Manning, Nick Foles, and most recently Drew Brees against the Giants in 2015 in a 52-49 thriller that frankly I don't remember.

Frank Gifford made the full time switch from running back to "flanker" and caught 39 passes for 796 yards and seven touchdowns. Del Shofner led the team with 53 catches for 1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite a stellar 12-2 record in Allie Sherman's 2nd year as head coach. his team disappointed by losing to the Packers again, 16-7. Time was running out on this venerable group.

Giant home games were not televised at the time (otherwise, who would go to the games?), but listening on radio was still a tense experience. I think DeRo, Al DeRogatis, was one of the broadcasters, before he moved up to join Curt Gowdy as one of the NFL's best-known broadcasting duos.

Something I really miss from that time was the CBS NFL theme music, although I was surprised to read that it had been the theme only between 1966-69. They should bring it back for a season before all those who like the old song are gone. Note the Tom Landry grimace.

Sorry if there's an ad. My subscription lapsed.

"Confidence" A song from a long-forgotten Broadway show. - ( New Window )
1977 Team  
ThomasG : 12/6/2023 6:57 pm : link
I was so very young, but they pretty much sucked. I just thought being in Giants Stadium was the coolest thing ever and I got to buy sodas and hot dogs.

The guys I recall people cheered for included Larry Csonka, Brad Van Pelt and actually the punter Dave Jennings. Jennings may have been the best weapon the team had back then.
Shit  
George : 12/6/2023 9:46 pm : link
I can’t remember what I had for breakfast this morning. You think I can remember the Giants lineup from 1970?
RE: 1963 title game vs da bears  
section125 : 6:49 am : link
In comment 16314867 Spider56 said:
Quote:
60 years ago this month and I remember the snowy static reception of our original BW tv.

Tittle, Gifford, Morrison, Aaron Thomas, Phil King and Big Red. YA got hurt in the 1st half and they lost to Ronny Bull and Sonny Wade 14-10. The start of my many disappointments. I read later that at the half YA got Novocain, Cortisone and heavy taping on his knee and gave it a heroic go, but it wasn’t enough.


Me too. I was 7 so some of the names I don't remember, But these I do, in addition to above Del Shofner, Jim Katcavage. Erich Barnes, Rosey Brown, Dick Mod%$#@ski, Jimmy Patton, Dick Lynch, Andy Robustelli
1963 Title Game  
Rick in Dallas : 8:09 am : link
Vivid memory of the great Del Shofner dropping a TD pass
We were better than the Bears but lost.
YAT played second half on 1 leg.
I cheated. 1974 Giants  
X : 9:21 am : link
Looking back I remember about 18 starters


Offensive Starters:
QB Craig Morton
RB Doug Kotar
FB Joe Dawkins
WR Walker Gillette
WR Bob Grim
TE Bob Tucker
LT Willie Young
LG Tom Mullen
Bob Hyland
RG John Hicks
RT Doug Van Horn

Defensive Starters
LDE Roy Hilton
LDT Gary Pettigrew
RDT John Mendenhall
RDE Jack Gregory
LLB Brad Van Pelt
MLB Brian Kelley
RLB Pat Hughes
LCB Pete Athas
RCB Eldridge Small
SS Chuck Crist
FS Spider Lockhart
I can't even attempt it  
JOrthman : 9:27 am : link
It was early to mid 80's and where I grew up the Giants games hardly ever played on my TV. I would just say random names like Bart Oats, Gary Reason, Carl Banks, LT, Simms, Morris, Elliott, Marshall...and I can't even be certain off them were on the same team at the same time. Most of my Giants news were the times I got to watch them on Inside the NFL, the original hosts and a Giants weekly paper I got a week or two, too late.
