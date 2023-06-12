for display only
Only the ACL for Daniel Jones

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/6/2023 4:06 pm
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
2h
Important note: #Giants Daniel Jones says that after surgery it was determined that it was just an ACL injury, no other structural damage
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/6/2023 4:07 pm : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
2h
Daniel Jones says it was just the ACL injury. Says they didn’t find anything else during surgery #giants

Jones says goal is to be back by training camp
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/6/2023 4:09 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1h
Replying to
@art_stapleton
Daniel Jones says there was no further damage to his right knee. The surgery was to repair his ACL, but everything else was structurally sound and intact. #NYGiants
this is a good thing  
djm : 12/6/2023 4:12 pm : link
nothing else needs to be said. Get better DJ and may you bounce back in September.

I am sure we can all agree on that.
But he does have other damage  
Chris684 : 12/6/2023 4:18 pm : link
It’s in his neck!
Glad to hear this  
Rjanyg : 12/6/2023 4:20 pm : link
Rooting for Jones to bounce back from this injury. He will be a Giant next year and hopefully he has a better season in 2024.
Good for him  
Sammo85 : 12/6/2023 4:26 pm : link
Wish him well.
RE: Glad to hear this  
mfjmfj : 12/6/2023 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16315279 Rjanyg said:

Rooting for Jones to bounce back from this injury. He will be a Giant next year and hopefully he has a better season in 2024.


Hard to imagine it would be worse.
RE: this is a good thing  
Sec 103 : 12/6/2023 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16315273 djm said:

nothing else needs to be said. Get better DJ and may you bounce back in September.

I am sure we can all agree on that.


Hope for the best and come back strong
I have to believe his running days will be curtailed  
GiantBlue : 12/6/2023 4:31 pm : link
and even if not; like Barkley, it may not be completely back until 2025. But I am not a doctor and everyone is different.

Good Luck, Danny! Here's to a quick and painless recovery!
Get well  
Thegratefulhead : 12/6/2023 4:36 pm : link
Rooting for Jones and the team.

Always.

Draft a QB though.
Thought we knew this  
k2tampa : 12/6/2023 5:00 pm : link
or at least it was implied by the announcement he had "successful ACL" surgery.
Wan'Dale came back faster  
Del Shofner : 12/6/2023 5:05 pm : link
than I expected from his ACL. For what that's worth.
Most worrisome is the fact that he has a broken..  
morrison40 : 12/6/2023 5:13 pm : link
Right Tackle!
If Aaron Rodgers can heal in 11 weeks  
larryflower37 : 12/6/2023 5:20 pm : link
I am sure D. Jones will be ready to go by training camp .
...  
christian : 12/6/2023 5:52 pm : link
The inevitability of Jones's departure is much exaggerated.
Good news! Heal up fully DJ!  
BigGnNC : 12/6/2023 5:55 pm : link
Hopefully everything will be getting better in 2024!!! Seems like we have been transported to Bizzaro World :(

I hope we can all return to our real reality!
Great news! This is now means the draft a qb in the 1st rd mob  
Jack Stroud : 12/6/2023 6:07 pm : link
will have to wait another year. The Giant have 3 picks in the first 2 rounds, they can improve their oline, dline and pass rush. After that they can hopefully find a wr or two.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 12/6/2023 6:28 pm : link
In comment 16315366 christian said:

The inevitability of Jones's departure is much exaggerated.


+1
RE: this is a good thing  
Bill E : 12/6/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16315273 djm said:

nothing else needs to be said. Get better DJ and may you bounce back in September.

I am sure we can all agree on that.


Are you new here? :-)
RE: ...  
Sean : 12/6/2023 6:34 pm : link
In comment 16315366 christian said:

The inevitability of Jones's departure is much exaggerated.

His contract makes it impossible which we know. We are going to see what direction Schoen goes in a few short months. Will be fascinating.
Good news for DJ  
Rick in Dallas : 12/6/2023 7:01 pm : link
Doesn’t change QB priority in 2024 draft
RE: RE: Glad to hear this  
Scooter185 : 12/6/2023 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16315287 mfjmfj said:







Rooting for Jones to bounce back from this injury. He will be a Giant next year and hopefully he has a better season in 2024.



Hard to imagine it would be worse.


It can always be worse. SB took a full year to get his confidence back even though the knee was better than before the surgery
RE: But he does have other damage  
ZGiants98 : 12/6/2023 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16315277 Chris684 said:

It’s in his neck!


Says who?
RE: RE: But he does have other damage  
Chris684 : 12/6/2023 8:37 pm : link
In comment 16315432 ZGiants98 said:







It’s in his neck!



Says who?


I wasn’t being 100% serious as I’m not his doctor. 2 neck injuries in 3 season though, just sayin…
Hope he gets better.  
SleepyOwl : 12/6/2023 8:55 pm : link
Great guy and solid competitor. He’ll back next year hopefully better.
RE: Good news for DJ  
speedywheels : 12/6/2023 9:30 pm : link
In comment 16315410 Rick in Dallas said:

Doesn’t change QB priority in 2024 draft


Agree. He has to be on the roster due to salary cap reasons, but he doesn’t have to QB1
Great news for Daniel  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/6/2023 10:09 pm : link
.
RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 12/6/2023 11:52 pm : link
In comment 16315366 christian said:

The inevitability of Jones's departure is much exaggerated.

Doesn't mean they aren't going to draft a QB though. Unless by some miracle Tommy Cutlets becomes the next big thing (Well, and then stays the next big thing... lol).
RE: Great news! This is now means the draft a qb in the 1st rd mob  
OBJRoyal : 3:37 am : link
In comment 16315376 Jack Stroud said:

will have to wait another year. The Giant have 3 picks in the first 2 rounds, they can improve their oline, dline and pass rush. After that they can hopefully find a wr or two.


the mediocrity you root is astounding
That's what the Dr. told him  
HBart : 7:19 am : link
But I have reliable asshat info -- an attending nurse snuck a few shards of glass into the joint before they sewed it up. DJ's bad luck that his surgical team included a hating BBIer.
RE: Hope he gets better.  
bluefin : 7:57 am : link
In comment 16315442 SleepyOwl said:

Great guy and solid competitor. He’ll back next year hopefully better.

+1
RE: Great news! This is now means the draft a qb in the 1st rd mob  
joeinpa : 8:09 am : link
In comment 16315376 Jack Stroud said:

will have to wait another year. The Giant have 3 picks in the first 2 rounds, they can improve their oline, dline and pass rush. After that they can hopefully find a wr or two.


I don’t think Daniel s availability is necessarily tied to whether the Giants draft a quarterback round 1. I think that decision is tied solely to their conviction on whomever is still on the board at that position when they pick.

However, Daniel s potential recovery relieves some of the urgency to draft a qb there by preventing any temptation to reach

I know the posters on this board who will totally disagree with any suggestion that Daniel offers any reason not to draft a qb early.

But I m of the opinion the circumstances surrounding the Giants failure this season were much more complex than poor quarterback play

I think last season s Daniel, especially late in the season is much more indicative of who he is than this season.

Where the Giants will be drafting is still to be determined, and I m hoping for a much better season next year, I know that is possible with Jones.





RE: RE: Great news! This is now means the draft a qb in the 1st rd mob  
Mike from Ohio : 8:57 am : link
In comment 16315537 joeinpa said:







will have to wait another year. The Giant have 3 picks in the first 2 rounds, they can improve their oline, dline and pass rush. After that they can hopefully find a wr or two.



I don’t think Daniel s availability is necessarily tied to whether the Giants draft a quarterback round 1. I think that decision is tied solely to their conviction on whomever is still on the board at that position when they pick.

However, Daniel s potential recovery relieves some of the urgency to draft a qb there by preventing any temptation to reach

I know the posters on this board who will totally disagree with any suggestion that Daniel offers any reason not to draft a qb early.

But I m of the opinion the circumstances surrounding the Giants failure this season were much more complex than poor quarterback play

I think last season s Daniel, especially late in the season is much more indicative of who he is than this season.

Where the Giants will be drafting is still to be determined, and I m hoping for a much better season next year, I know that is possible with Jones.



Down the stretch last season when the team closed out the season going 2-5-1, won a playoff game by 7 and then lost a playoff game by 31?

In those last 10 games, the team only hit 24 points three times - twice against Minnesota and once against Indy, the two worst defenses in the NFL.

This is what you are hoping to see again? This is the goal?
Mike, I agree completely  
Sean : 9:11 am : link
The standards need to be raised. The Giants clinched the playoffs against a Colts team which quit being led by a TV personality.

Did anyone watch that Niners-Eagles game last week and think Jones could sit in the pocket, go through progressions and deliver a completion on his third read?

I hope Jones a full recovery, but I'm tired of being a division doormat. The Eagles and Cowboys laugh at the Giants.

Put it this way, what do the Eagles & Cowboys want the Giants to do?
Great  
AcidTest : 9:12 am : link
news. Get well soon Daniel.
RE: Mike, I agree completely  
Mike from Ohio : 9:23 am : link
In comment 16315576 Sean said:

The standards need to be raised. The Giants clinched the playoffs against a Colts team which quit being led by a TV personality.

Did anyone watch that Niners-Eagles game last week and think Jones could sit in the pocket, go through progressions and deliver a completion on his third read?

I hope Jones a full recovery, but I'm tired of being a division doormat. The Eagles and Cowboys laugh at the Giants.

Put it this way, what do the Eagles & Cowboys want the Giants to do?


I bet they would be ecstatic if they could play the Giants 2022 offense every week of the year.
