Only the ACL for Daniel Jones

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1h
Replying to
@art_stapleton
Daniel Jones says there was no further damage to his right knee. The surgery was to repair his ACL, but everything else was structurally sound and intact. #NYGiants
will have to wait another year. The Giant have 3 picks in the first 2 rounds, they can improve their oline, dline and pass rush. After that they can hopefully find a wr or two.
I don’t think Daniel s availability is necessarily tied to whether the Giants draft a quarterback round 1. I think that decision is tied solely to their conviction on whomever is still on the board at that position when they pick.
However, Daniel s potential recovery relieves some of the urgency to draft a qb there by preventing any temptation to reach
I know the posters on this board who will totally disagree with any suggestion that Daniel offers any reason not to draft a qb early.
But I m of the opinion the circumstances surrounding the Giants failure this season were much more complex than poor quarterback play
I think last season s Daniel, especially late in the season is much more indicative of who he is than this season.
Where the Giants will be drafting is still to be determined, and I m hoping for a much better season next year, I know that is possible with Jones.
RE: RE: Great news! This is now means the draft a qb in the 1st rd mob
will have to wait another year. The Giant have 3 picks in the first 2 rounds, they can improve their oline, dline and pass rush. After that they can hopefully find a wr or two.
I don’t think Daniel s availability is necessarily tied to whether the Giants draft a quarterback round 1. I think that decision is tied solely to their conviction on whomever is still on the board at that position when they pick.
However, Daniel s potential recovery relieves some of the urgency to draft a qb there by preventing any temptation to reach
I know the posters on this board who will totally disagree with any suggestion that Daniel offers any reason not to draft a qb early.
But I m of the opinion the circumstances surrounding the Giants failure this season were much more complex than poor quarterback play
I think last season s Daniel, especially late in the season is much more indicative of who he is than this season.
Where the Giants will be drafting is still to be determined, and I m hoping for a much better season next year, I know that is possible with Jones.
Down the stretch last season when the team closed out the season going 2-5-1, won a playoff game by 7 and then lost a playoff game by 31?
In those last 10 games, the team only hit 24 points three times - twice against Minnesota and once against Indy, the two worst defenses in the NFL.
This is what you are hoping to see again? This is the goal?
The standards need to be raised. The Giants clinched the playoffs against a Colts team which quit being led by a TV personality.
Did anyone watch that Niners-Eagles game last week and think Jones could sit in the pocket, go through progressions and deliver a completion on his third read?
I hope Jones a full recovery, but I'm tired of being a division doormat. The Eagles and Cowboys laugh at the Giants.
Put it this way, what do the Eagles & Cowboys want the Giants to do?
I bet they would be ecstatic if they could play the Giants 2022 offense every week of the year.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@charlottecrrll
·
2h
Daniel Jones says it was just the ACL injury. Says they didn’t find anything else during surgery #giants
Jones says goal is to be back by training camp
@art_stapleton
·
1h
Replying to
@art_stapleton
Daniel Jones says there was no further damage to his right knee. The surgery was to repair his ACL, but everything else was structurally sound and intact. #NYGiants
I am sure we can all agree on that.
Hard to imagine it would be worse.
I am sure we can all agree on that.
Hope for the best and come back strong
Good Luck, Danny! Here's to a quick and painless recovery!
Always.
Draft a QB though.
I hope we can all return to our real reality!
+1
I am sure we can all agree on that.
Are you new here? :-)
His contract makes it impossible which we know. We are going to see what direction Schoen goes in a few short months. Will be fascinating.
Quote:
Rooting for Jones to bounce back from this injury. He will be a Giant next year and hopefully he has a better season in 2024.
Hard to imagine it would be worse.
It can always be worse. SB took a full year to get his confidence back even though the knee was better than before the surgery
Says who?
Quote:
It’s in his neck!
Says who?
I wasn’t being 100% serious as I’m not his doctor. 2 neck injuries in 3 season though, just sayin…
Agree. He has to be on the roster due to salary cap reasons, but he doesn’t have to QB1
Doesn't mean they aren't going to draft a QB though. Unless by some miracle Tommy Cutlets becomes the next big thing (Well, and then stays the next big thing... lol).
the mediocrity you root is astounding
+1
I don’t think Daniel s availability is necessarily tied to whether the Giants draft a quarterback round 1. I think that decision is tied solely to their conviction on whomever is still on the board at that position when they pick.
However, Daniel s potential recovery relieves some of the urgency to draft a qb there by preventing any temptation to reach
I know the posters on this board who will totally disagree with any suggestion that Daniel offers any reason not to draft a qb early.
But I m of the opinion the circumstances surrounding the Giants failure this season were much more complex than poor quarterback play
I think last season s Daniel, especially late in the season is much more indicative of who he is than this season.
Where the Giants will be drafting is still to be determined, and I m hoping for a much better season next year, I know that is possible with Jones.
Quote:
will have to wait another year. The Giant have 3 picks in the first 2 rounds, they can improve their oline, dline and pass rush. After that they can hopefully find a wr or two.
I don’t think Daniel s availability is necessarily tied to whether the Giants draft a quarterback round 1. I think that decision is tied solely to their conviction on whomever is still on the board at that position when they pick.
However, Daniel s potential recovery relieves some of the urgency to draft a qb there by preventing any temptation to reach
I know the posters on this board who will totally disagree with any suggestion that Daniel offers any reason not to draft a qb early.
But I m of the opinion the circumstances surrounding the Giants failure this season were much more complex than poor quarterback play
I think last season s Daniel, especially late in the season is much more indicative of who he is than this season.
Where the Giants will be drafting is still to be determined, and I m hoping for a much better season next year, I know that is possible with Jones.
Down the stretch last season when the team closed out the season going 2-5-1, won a playoff game by 7 and then lost a playoff game by 31?
In those last 10 games, the team only hit 24 points three times - twice against Minnesota and once against Indy, the two worst defenses in the NFL.
This is what you are hoping to see again? This is the goal?
Did anyone watch that Niners-Eagles game last week and think Jones could sit in the pocket, go through progressions and deliver a completion on his third read?
I hope Jones a full recovery, but I'm tired of being a division doormat. The Eagles and Cowboys laugh at the Giants.
Put it this way, what do the Eagles & Cowboys want the Giants to do?
Did anyone watch that Niners-Eagles game last week and think Jones could sit in the pocket, go through progressions and deliver a completion on his third read?
I hope Jones a full recovery, but I'm tired of being a division doormat. The Eagles and Cowboys laugh at the Giants.
Put it this way, what do the Eagles & Cowboys want the Giants to do?
I bet they would be ecstatic if they could play the Giants 2022 offense every week of the year.