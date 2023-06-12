for display only
Transcript: Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/6/2023 4:50 pm
Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

Q. How frustrating has that been for you? You obviously worked extremely hard for the offseason to be here and then you've missed two different injuries, you've missed a lot of time this year.

A: I have and that's not something that I can control necessarily so I don't really want to harp on it too much, but in life unexpected things happen. So, I'm really just rolling with the punches, controlling everything that I can control so when the opportunity does present itself for me to go back out on the field, I'll be ready.

Q. One of the things (Senior Vice President and General Manager) Joe (Schoen) was asked about in regard to you, was whether he sees you as a tackle or a guard and he said, 'I went back, I watched the film, he's a tackle.' Do you feel like you're definitely a tackle?

A: To be honest, in my opinion, as soon as I stepped out of the womb, I stepped out an offensive tackle and that's how I feel. You asked Joe the question, he gave you his analysis on where he felt like he sees me, so there you have it.

Q. He said he went back to the Alabama film and watched and saw a dominant player. Do you feel like you've gotten better since your Alabama days? Do you feel like you can be – obviously the competition gets better too, so I'm asking do you feel like you can be as dominant here as you were at Alabama?

A: Of course I can. I've put a lot of dominant reps on tape, a lot of times they go unnoticed, a lot of times the reps that I struggle get highlighted, but if you really sit back and watch the tape, I do a lot of good things. I do a lot of dominant things on the football field that a lot of times go unnoticed, but that's the nature of being an offensive lineman, you're not noticed until you mess up pretty much, you know what I'm saying? So, it is what it is. I have to continue to get better, I know I have a lot of work to do, and I embrace it, with a smile on my face, so that's where I'm at.

Q. How close do you think you are to being back on the field?

A: I don't know. I'm just going to continue to do everything that I can, day-to-day, working with the trainers, work my (butt) off and whenever that day gets here, that's when it gets here.

Q. Are you confident it'll be this season?

A: Whenever that day gets here, that's when it gets here. (Heck) yeah, I want to go back out there this season, but just going to see where I'm at, see how I progress and move forward from there.

Q. Where are you at in the rehab process? I guess, what have you been able to do lately that maybe you haven't?

A: I've been doing some stuff on the field, just basically some light ladder drills, getting my feet up under me trying to put more weight on it, put more stress or load. I'll do some light sled pushes or I'll do some slow-motion pass sets just to get my body or my ankle back used to taking on a full load, so that's pretty much where I'm at now. I do a lot of strengthening in my rehab, a lot of balance and a lot of treatment stuff as well.

Q. When you are putting load on your ankle, how is it feeling like the next day?

A: To be honest with you, it hurts. You know what I'm saying? But I mean its football. I mean sometimes you've got to play through pain, but I do want to make sure whenever I do go back out on the field, I'll be ready. I'll definitely have bullets in my gun to shoot with because anybody would never want to go into a war without any bullets in their gun, and that's where I'm at.

Q. Do you feel you came back maybe a little too early?

A: No. I felt good when I came back for Las Vegas. I was dealing with my right ankle. I didn't have any issue with it. It was just that one play where I got long armed and I fell, it was kind of like a freak thing. Like I fell on it, and it dorsiflexed, so I kind of feel like I had nothing to do with my right ankle, it was just unfortunate that it had to happen.
I have a hard time with these responses...  
knowledgetimmons : 12/6/2023 4:58 pm : link
I think day 1 these guys are coached to answer as ambiguously as possible to the media. That's a fact. However, the truth is easy, and desire is overt. I see neither here.

I hope this young buck really wants it. That's all I care about. Unfortunately, his words are not conveying that point at all here.
I'm pulling for this kid to turn it around  
Sec 103 : 12/6/2023 5:00 pm : link
But if he can't translate to Guard and be done with it.
I ageee  
PaulN : 12/6/2023 5:10 pm : link
He sounds like a player with no confidence nor desire. I hate to say that, but I have a real bad feeling about this guy.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2023 5:15 pm : link
I doubt we see him again this season.
Going from college to pros…  
5BowlsSoon : 12/6/2023 5:39 pm : link
obviously has a much wider gap. Apparently dominating in college does not guarantee dominating in the pros. Too bad you can only find out after they get here.

I’m surprised he said “I have dominated quite a bit.” Really?
Neal has not been  
bronxboy : 12/6/2023 5:43 pm : link
able to see the field for more than seven weeks in a row for two years.
None of this bodes well for him getting back this season...  
FranknWeezer : 12/6/2023 6:04 pm : link
Quote:
Q. Where are you at in the rehab process? I guess, what have you been able to do lately that maybe you haven't?

A: I've been doing some stuff on the field, just basically some light ladder drills, getting my feet up under me trying to put more weight on it, put more stress or load. I'll do some light sled pushes or I'll do some slow-motion pass sets just to get my body or my ankle back used to taking on a full load, so that's pretty much where I'm at now. I do a lot of strengthening in my rehab, a lot of balance and a lot of treatment stuff as well.

Q. When you are putting load on your ankle, how is it feeling like the next day?

A: To be honest with you, it hurts. You know what I'm saying? But I mean its football. I mean sometimes you've got to play through pain, but I do want to make sure whenever I do go back out on the field, I'll be ready. I'll definitely have bullets in my gun to shoot with because anybody would never want to go into a war without any bullets in their gun, and that's where I'm at.
Just another of the long list of Giant players compromised by injury  
BillT : 12/6/2023 6:11 pm : link
There literally isn’t enough bandwidth to list them all. I used to think it would even out but I no longer indulge in such frivolous thinking.
Not  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/6/2023 6:28 pm : link
getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.
Neal: I do a lot of dominant things on the football field that  
ThomasG : 12/6/2023 6:40 pm : link
lot of times go unnoticed.


I think we would all agree with him there, no one is noticing this.
RE: Not  
5BowlsSoon : 12/6/2023 8:11 pm : link
In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.


Well, the latter I think has been brought on mostly by his actions. Maybe he needs to read Sy’s analysis’ here or PFF stats. Like I said, I’m surprised he said he thinks he has dominated often. Aren’t you?
RE: Neal: I do a lot of dominant things on the football field that  
JoeSchoens11 : 12/6/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16315395 ThomasG said:
Quote:
lot of times go unnoticed.


I think we would all agree with him there, no one is noticing this.
That one really bugs me. O-linemen should win a huge majority of reps and he should know that. The Flowers, Harts, and Wheelers of the world all had ‘dominant’ reps, too. We focus on the bad reps because those cost games and injure QBs and they need to be very infrequent. The % of bad reps determine if you’re good or a liability.

Neal seems content with his play while throwing in the proverbial ‘have to get better’. I can’t imagine he is the type to slack off but I’d hope for more urgency from him.
He goes through every play(rep)  
dancing blue bear : 12/6/2023 8:54 pm : link
With a coach and is graded on each one.

I watch the film, time permitting. He has some very good reps (more so in the run game). He played pretty well overall against Crosby. Problem is he’s not on the field. He’s missed time in both seasons. Maybe played 20-25 games total.

Not unlike a CB he could have 60 good plays and 3 bad ones but that’s what people see. That’s the take away.

Vilma said on a podcast that it’s 2.5 years for the OL to get up to speed. The college game is very different.

During the season the coaches don’t work on technique and fundamentals. It’s all install and game plan. One great thing is he takes it upon himself to do that in the off-season. He puts in the work and has a good mindset.

Will it come together? Idk but seems JS and dabs are still betting on him.


I wish the attitude he shows towards the legit questions he is asked  
kelly : 12/6/2023 9:57 pm : link
would somehow show up on the field.

Classic case of a guy who thinks he is better than what he is.
Tough to coach a guy that already thinks he is good when in fact he is not.

This is why we do not see the improvement. He thinks he is good so improvement is not required.

Coach Killer.

RE: I wish the attitude he shows towards the legit questions he is asked  
ConsistentGiantFan : 12/6/2023 10:33 pm : link
In comment 16315460 kelly said:
Quote:
would somehow show up on the field.

Classic case of a guy who thinks he is better than what he is.
Tough to coach a guy that already thinks he is good when in fact he is not.

This is why we do not see the improvement. He thinks he is good so improvement is not required.

Coach Killer.

I'm okay with that as long as it is the offensive line coach and maybe his subordinates.
RE: Neal: I do a lot of dominant things on the football field that  
allstarjim : 12/6/2023 11:31 pm : link
In comment 16315395 ThomasG said:
Quote:
lot of times go unnoticed.


I think we would all agree with him there, no one is noticing this.


Wrong
Hate to say this…  
knowledgetimmons : 12/6/2023 11:50 pm : link
But if he had put out a mixtape last offseason everyone would now be calling him a locker room cancer. He’s already checked off the box of controversial statements towards fans. To this point, he’s done nothing more than what Toney brought to the meadowlands.

I have much higher hopes, but he’s concerning.
Tough - no. Dependable - no  
fanoftheteam : 12/7/2023 12:30 am : link
Definitely not smart. First got that impression when he made that lion/sheep analogy followed by the burger flipper thing. This interview reads just as poorly and very victimy which is probably the worst trait a football player can have.

RE: Not  
Eman11 : 12/7/2023 7:01 am : link
In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.


That’s what I got as well and also he sounded like he wants to play, improve and will work hard toward that.

The kid is smart, a hard worker and by all accounts a good teammate as well. Injuries suck but he seems exactly like the type of player who will keep working and not bail out. A kind of player I think most would want on their teams.

Oh and I agree with him, people are quick to jump on a bad play that stands out but I’ve seen some progress and good from him this year as well. Next year will be huge for him and the team counting on him, and I think he can be the player we all hope for and want to see.
Some of the criticisms derived  
joeinpa : 12/7/2023 7:33 am : link
from this interview, with great conviction, are really a reach.

Are some of you really offended that the young man sited examples of plays where he dominated his opponents?

How does that translate to,,”he s easily satisfied.”





people are projecting their biases  
bluefin : 12/7/2023 7:55 am : link
I think his responses are good, especially his honesty. Yeah, sprained ankles can hurt a lot for a long time.
He did pretty well in this interview  
RetroJint : 12/7/2023 8:10 am : link
He’s obviously trying to make sense of the fact that he’s hurting and for the first time in his life he has to absorb the reality that people think he stinks at what he does . To me they should write off the balance if this season . I don’t think he’s the ROT the Giants are looking for next season and beyond . I say that without rancor . I hope I’m wrong but to date Neal profiles as a flat tire of a number #1 draft choice

I watch Lane Johnson , playing with a troublesome groin, 33 years old, neutralizing Nick Bosa on quite a few snaps last weekend against the Niners . It makes me think : how the hell do the Giants expect Neal
To ever approach that level of play ? They’re dreaming .
Great attitude  
HBart : 12/7/2023 8:23 am : link
Neal will be fine at RT. He already was against Buff, and when last seen; unfortunately that was in the Raiders shitshow.

Not worried at all about Neal's play at RT in '24 - what concerns me is his new-found fragility. 8-10 games a season isn't enough even if he's playing like a pro-bowler.
Sy's Buffalo review  
bronxboy : 12/7/2023 8:30 am : link
"The team helped Evan Neal out by rolling away from him, getting the ball out fast, and providing help. While he did have a few wins on an island, there are still too many whiffs and too many instances of poor footwork. He allowed 3 TFL on plays where he needed to be faster laterally and/or to the second level. His best snaps were straight ahead run blocking where spacing was not as hard to manage. Overall, still a negative game grade.
Guess Sy doesnt agree.
I hope he's the goods cause they need him  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/7/2023 8:44 am : link
but I get the sense he's shut it down, why play a meaningless season plus I dont think he wants to see NY fans, especially if he gets terrorized on the field at home.
You can't expect to draft players, offensive linemen and not develop  
GiantBlue : 12/7/2023 8:44 am : link
them. What standards are our offensive line coaches held to in developing these players? Back in the day, drafted players didn't see the field as a starter until they earned it. Some earned it sooner and some never earned it. But in this day of high salaries, rookie caps, these players are forced onto the field day one.

Combine that with fewer practices, fewer contact practices and fewer pre-season games, it is a wonder any drafted player can excel in year one or even two.

Tyre Phillips came back from the Philly practice squad talking about the superior coaching and training Stoutland provides his OL men there.

We are so desperate for OL mediocrity, we just draft and throw them out there to succeed or fail. Then to just add the cherry on top, we ask them to play positions they aren't terribly familar with.

So I give this kid a break and hope he gets some additional coaching and a chance to succeed before we write him off as a bust. Rant over.
RE: He did pretty well in this interview  
FStubbs : 12/7/2023 8:50 am : link
In comment 16315540 RetroJint said:
Quote:
He’s obviously trying to make sense of the fact that he’s hurting and for the first time in his life he has to absorb the reality that people think he stinks at what he does . To me they should write off the balance if this season . I don’t think he’s the ROT the Giants are looking for next season and beyond . I say that without rancor . I hope I’m wrong but to date Neal profiles as a flat tire of a number #1 draft choice

I watch Lane Johnson , playing with a troublesome groin, 33 years old, neutralizing Nick Bosa on quite a few snaps last weekend against the Niners . It makes me think : how the hell do the Giants expect Neal
To ever approach that level of play ? They’re dreaming .


Evan Neal would be a much better RT if he were allowed to take 1-2 steps before the snap like Lane Johnson.
RE: RE: Neal: I do a lot of dominant things on the football field that  
ThomasG : 12/7/2023 9:03 am : link
In comment 16315503 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 16315395 ThomasG said:


Quote:


lot of times go unnoticed.


I think we would all agree with him there, no one is noticing this.



Wrong


Except of course Neal and allstarjim of course.

Look I thought the Neal pick made a lot of sense. And I hope he starts moving in the right direction and would love to see him become at least a dependable Tackle, if not a very good one.

Different from your view though, he's not even remotely close as of yet. But he'll get another year per Schoen.
RE: RE: Not  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/7/2023 9:04 am : link
In comment 16315431 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.



Well, the latter I think has been brought on mostly by his actions. Maybe he needs to read Sy’s analysis’ here or PFF stats. Like I said, I’m surprised he said he thinks he has dominated often. Aren’t you?


What he said is there is tape on him where he has excelled on some plays. He has. The problems have been the downside, which he didn't deny.
WTF is it with this board  
section125 : 12/7/2023 9:19 am : link
that people want to interpret everything negatively? What is the need to twist words to accomdate your beliefs?

I simply take his words as he said them. This is not Schoen trying to hide his upcoming moves. This is a player answering questions about this status. I see frustration not being able to play. I see that whatever it is wrong with the ankle it is still sore the day after drills.

Yes he gets beat too often but a sack and a few hurries is still in the minority of total plays and he does have good reps more often than not. It stands out. Is it good enough? Fuck No! Absolutely he needs to be better and he knows it. What do you want him to say. Sorry boys, I suck and I decided to back it in.....
Not sure his balance issues as a RT are correctable  
Rick in Dallas : 12/7/2023 9:35 am : link
Looks like he gets another chance in 2024 as our RT.
I tend to think coaching maybe an issue
From all indications he is a hard worker
Hoping he has a better 2024 but injuries are a concern.
Had Joe Schoen hit on Evan Neal  
M.S. : 12/7/2023 9:52 am : link
like he did with Thibs, he would have a different drafting scenario than the one he faces in 2024.
RE: Had Joe Schoen hit on Evan Neal  
HBart : 12/7/2023 9:57 am : link
In comment 16315609 M.S. said:
Quote:
like he did with Thibs, he would have a different drafting scenario than the one he faces in 2024.

Not in his mind, and I agree.
RE: Not  
UberAlias : 12/7/2023 10:05 am : link
In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.
I'm with you here Eric. I think there are some terrible reads in responses in this thread. The frustration is the injury, not football.
I’m not sure that the Giants would have been much better off  
Mark in ATL : 12/7/2023 10:09 am : link
if they had been able to draft Ikem Ekwonu rather than Neal. Ekwonu is playing LT for the Panthers and I think they have been disappointed in his progress.
Sounds to me  
Dave on the UWS : 12/7/2023 10:40 am : link
like he suffered a “ significant” high ankle sprain. It’s problematic if he plays again this year. Hr has to be VERY frustrated!
Neal is NOT your  
Dave on the UWS : 12/7/2023 10:51 am : link
typical jock. He’s intelligent, introspective, Wants to be great, not just competent. He’s not a “throw the chair” type (like John Mara). What has to be killing him, is being on the field and becoming the player HE believes he is, is the ONLY way to change fans perspective on him.
The injuries are preventing that. He
I believe the right play for the Giants, is to stay with him and show patience.
RE: I’m not sure that the Giants would have been much better off  
Ivan15 : 12/7/2023 10:57 am : link
In comment 16315625 Mark in ATL said:
Quote:
if they had been able to draft Ikem Ekwonu rather than Neal. Ekwonu is playing LT for the Panthers and I think they have been disappointed in his progress.
___________
I think everyone is pretty confident that Ekwonu can make it at OG if not tackle. Not sure that can be said about Neal.
RE: Not  
PatersonPlank : 12/7/2023 11:04 am : link
In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.


Me too. I get the feeling he knows he is still making some mistakes and knows he needs to improve. However he also feels he is playing better than most think and people only see his mistakes. He sounds more frustrated overall than less confident to me. He seems to have more of I'll show you attitude than downbeat.
If He Could Just Stay Healthy  
Bernie : 12/7/2023 11:34 am : link
and be on the field, both practice and games, he will continue to develop. But absent that, he will continue to be a frustrating player; for himself personally, the coaching staff and obviously the fans. My fear is that he will figure it out after he is run out of town.
RE: I hope he's the goods cause they need him  
joeinpa : 12/7/2023 12:39 pm : link
In comment 16315555 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but I get the sense he's shut it down, why play a meaningless season plus I dont think he wants to see NY fans, especially if he gets terrorized on the field at home.


I don’t think an athlete gets to where Neal is if either of those things you mention were true about him
RE: Going from college to pros…  
Blueworm : 12/7/2023 12:46 pm : link
In comment 16315351 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
obviously has a much wider gap. Apparently dominating in college does not guarantee dominating in the pros. Too bad you can only find out after they get here.

I’m surprised he said “I have dominated quite a bit.” Really?


Method is important. Maybe don't draft a guy who hides from athletic testing after the season?

Can anyone determine his RAS?

Yes, he played all the positions at Alabama. The vaunted SEC is still not the NFL.
RE: RE: Not  
Blueworm : 12/7/2023 12:48 pm : link
In comment 16315676 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.



Me too. I get the feeling he knows he is still making some mistakes and knows he needs to improve. However he also feels he is playing better than most think and people only see his mistakes. He sounds more frustrated overall than less confident to me. He seems to have more of I'll show you attitude than downbeat.


If he is the slightest bit concerned what people beyond his coached think of his play, then he is lost mentally.

That is a fight you cannot win.
RE: RE: RE: Not  
5BowlsSoon : 12/7/2023 1:04 pm : link
In comment 16315571 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16315431 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.



Well, the latter I think has been brought on mostly by his actions. Maybe he needs to read Sy’s analysis’ here or PFF stats. Like I said, I’m surprised he said he thinks he has dominated often. Aren’t you?



What he said is there is tape on him where he has excelled on some plays. He has. The problems have been the downside, which he didn't deny.


This makes me consider this scenario…..Giants pass 35 times. Neal allows 3 sacks, and all were blatantly his error….. but the other 32 times he was effective in keeping his man away from the QB.

So, basically one could say he was ineffective less than 10% of the time, right? So…..would you say he had a good game just based on these passing only numbers (leave rushing numbers out) or not?
RE: He did pretty well in this interview  
mfjmfj : 12/7/2023 1:20 pm : link
In comment 16315540 RetroJint said:
Quote:
He’s obviously trying to make sense of the fact that he’s hurting and for the first time in his life he has to absorb the reality that people think he stinks at what he does . To me they should write off the balance if this season . I don’t think he’s the ROT the Giants are looking for next season and beyond . I say that without rancor . I hope I’m wrong but to date Neal profiles as a flat tire of a number #1 draft choice

I watch Lane Johnson , playing with a troublesome groin, 33 years old, neutralizing Nick Bosa on quite a few snaps last weekend against the Niners . It makes me think : how the hell do the Giants expect Neal
To ever approach that level of play ? They’re dreaming .


Lane Johnson was the 26th ranked RT after his rookie year according to PFF. About the same number of games at that point that Neal has now. By year two who at or near or a pro bowl level. I doubt that ever happens with Neal. But the comparison for Neal is not Johnson now. It is Johnson at the beginning of his career.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
Blueworm : 12/7/2023 1:38 pm : link
In comment 16315792 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16315571 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16315431 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.



Well, the latter I think has been brought on mostly by his actions. Maybe he needs to read Sy’s analysis’ here or PFF stats. Like I said, I’m surprised he said he thinks he has dominated often. Aren’t you?



What he said is there is tape on him where he has excelled on some plays. He has. The problems have been the downside, which he didn't deny.



This makes me consider this scenario…..Giants pass 35 times. Neal allows 3 sacks, and all were blatantly his error….. but the other 32 times he was effective in keeping his man away from the QB.

So, basically one could say he was ineffective less than 10% of the time, right? So…..would you say he had a good game just based on these passing only numbers (leave rushing numbers out) or not?


You can't allow 3 sacks in a game.

That gets your QB killed.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
Blueworm : 12/7/2023 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16315792 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 16315571 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16315431 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.



Well, the latter I think has been brought on mostly by his actions. Maybe he needs to read Sy’s analysis’ here or PFF stats. Like I said, I’m surprised he said he thinks he has dominated often. Aren’t you?



What he said is there is tape on him where he has excelled on some plays. He has. The problems have been the downside, which he didn't deny.



This makes me consider this scenario…..Giants pass 35 times. Neal allows 3 sacks, and all were blatantly his error….. but the other 32 times he was effective in keeping his man away from the QB.

So, basically one could say he was ineffective less than 10% of the time, right? So…..would you say he had a good game just based on these passing only numbers (leave rushing numbers out) or not?


If you allow 3 sacks, how many of the rushes were hurries, pressures, or you got beat, but QB got it away? Sacks dont happen in a vacuum.
RE: Not  
Matt M. : 12/7/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.
I'm with you. I don't see a ;lack of confidence or apathy that others are reading. In particular, I liked his answer about playing OT.

I still think he has the abilities to be a pretty good RT. I hope I'm right. I think signing the very best OG they can to stick between him and JMS will help.

I also don't like anyone using hindsight to claim he was a bad pick. He was universally considered a top 10 pick, with some pundits even considering him as a #1 pick. When he was there for the Giants, they were 100% correct in taking him, whether he ever pans out or not.
RE: You can't expect to draft players, offensive linemen and not develop  
Photoguy : 12/7/2023 2:59 pm : link
In comment 16315556 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
them. What standards are our offensive line coaches held to in developing these players? Back in the day, drafted players didn't see the field as a starter until they earned it. Some earned it sooner and some never earned it. But in this day of high salaries, rookie caps, these players are forced onto the field day one.

Combine that with fewer practices, fewer contact practices and fewer pre-season games, it is a wonder any drafted player can excel in year one or even two.

Tyre Phillips came back from the Philly practice squad talking about the superior coaching and training Stoutland provides his OL men there.

We are so desperate for OL mediocrity, we just draft and throw them out there to succeed or fail. Then to just add the cherry on top, we ask them to play positions they aren't terribly familar with.

So I give this kid a break and hope he gets some additional coaching and a chance to succeed before we write him off as a bust. Rant over.


+ 1,000
Like noted above Neal will get another year at RT. But some of you  
ThomasG : 12/7/2023 3:16 pm : link
think he just needs some marginal improvement. He doesn’t…he isn’t close to being decent enough. He has to be considerably better.

A few sacks or allowed TFL are drive killers for an offense like the Giants.

And if we have too many drive killers, then you have a coach killer.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Not  
5BowlsSoon : 12/7/2023 6:45 pm : link
In comment 16315815 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16315792 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16315571 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16315431 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 16315389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


getting the vibe others on this thread are getting. The vibe I'm getting is he is frustrated with the latest injury and tired of being told he sucks. Both understandable.



Well, the latter I think has been brought on mostly by his actions. Maybe he needs to read Sy’s analysis’ here or PFF stats. Like I said, I’m surprised he said he thinks he has dominated often. Aren’t you?



What he said is there is tape on him where he has excelled on some plays. He has. The problems have been the downside, which he didn't deny.



This makes me consider this scenario…..Giants pass 35 times. Neal allows 3 sacks, and all were blatantly his error….. but the other 32 times he was effective in keeping his man away from the QB.

So, basically one could say he was ineffective less than 10% of the time, right? So…..would you say he had a good game just based on these passing only numbers (leave rushing numbers out) or not?



If you allow 3 sacks, how many of the rushes were hurries, pressures, or you got beat, but QB got it away? Sacks dont happen in a vacuum.


I was piggybacking off what Neal said that “ he also has dominated his opponent but no one shows those….only the bad.”

So I created a scenario showing no one would be happy that he didn’t allow his man to sack or even pressure the qb 32 times if he allowed 3 sacks the other 3 times. Of course people will only want to talk about the 3 sacks. Neal apparently wants us to talk about the times his man doesn’t sack the qb.
So according to Neal  
kelly : 12/7/2023 8:04 pm : link
If all 5 linemen played at his level we would have a great line.

So if every linemen gave up two sacks each along with three pressures each somehow the performance of each linemen would be considered good even though collectively they gave up 10 sacks and 15 pressures in a single game

Its thinking like this that makes him a coach killer.
RE: You can't expect to draft players, offensive linemen and not develop  
HBart : 6:00 am : link
In comment 16315556 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
them. What standards are our offensive line coaches held to in developing these players? Back in the day, drafted players didn't see the field as a starter until they earned it. Some earned it sooner and some never earned it. But in this day of high salaries, rookie caps, these players are forced onto the field day one.

Combine that with fewer practices, fewer contact practices and fewer pre-season games, it is a wonder any drafted player can excel in year one or even two.

Tyre Phillips came back from the Philly practice squad talking about the superior coaching and training Stoutland provides his OL men there.

We are so desperate for OL mediocrity, we just draft and throw them out there to succeed or fail. Then to just add the cherry on top, we ask them to play positions they aren't terribly familar with.

So I give this kid a break and hope he gets some additional coaching and a chance to succeed before we write him off as a bust. Rant over.

Spot on re development.

Stoutland is pretty universally regarded as the league's best OL coach, so I'd expect Phillips to benefit from his time there. But I hadn't heard Phillips comments regarding superior coaching and training under Stoutland. When and what did he say?
