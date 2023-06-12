Transcript: Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

Offensive Tackle Evan Neal
Q. How frustrating has that been for you? You obviously worked extremely hard for the offseason to be here and then you've missed two different injuries, you've missed a lot of time this year.
A: I have and that's not something that I can control necessarily so I don't really want to harp on it too much, but in life unexpected things happen. So, I'm really just rolling with the punches, controlling everything that I can control so when the opportunity does present itself for me to go back out on the field, I'll be ready.
Q. One of the things (Senior Vice President and General Manager) Joe (Schoen) was asked about in regard to you, was whether he sees you as a tackle or a guard and he said, 'I went back, I watched the film, he's a tackle.' Do you feel like you're definitely a tackle?
A: To be honest, in my opinion, as soon as I stepped out of the womb, I stepped out an offensive tackle and that's how I feel. You asked Joe the question, he gave you his analysis on where he felt like he sees me, so there you have it.
Q. He said he went back to the Alabama film and watched and saw a dominant player. Do you feel like you've gotten better since your Alabama days? Do you feel like you can be – obviously the competition gets better too, so I'm asking do you feel like you can be as dominant here as you were at Alabama?
A: Of course I can. I've put a lot of dominant reps on tape, a lot of times they go unnoticed, a lot of times the reps that I struggle get highlighted, but if you really sit back and watch the tape, I do a lot of good things. I do a lot of dominant things on the football field that a lot of times go unnoticed, but that's the nature of being an offensive lineman, you're not noticed until you mess up pretty much, you know what I'm saying? So, it is what it is. I have to continue to get better, I know I have a lot of work to do, and I embrace it, with a smile on my face, so that's where I'm at.
Q. How close do you think you are to being back on the field?
A: I don't know. I'm just going to continue to do everything that I can, day-to-day, working with the trainers, work my (butt) off and whenever that day gets here, that's when it gets here.
Q. Are you confident it'll be this season?
A: Whenever that day gets here, that's when it gets here. (Heck) yeah, I want to go back out there this season, but just going to see where I'm at, see how I progress and move forward from there.
Q. Where are you at in the rehab process? I guess, what have you been able to do lately that maybe you haven't?
A: I've been doing some stuff on the field, just basically some light ladder drills, getting my feet up under me trying to put more weight on it, put more stress or load. I'll do some light sled pushes or I'll do some slow-motion pass sets just to get my body or my ankle back used to taking on a full load, so that's pretty much where I'm at now. I do a lot of strengthening in my rehab, a lot of balance and a lot of treatment stuff as well.
Q. When you are putting load on your ankle, how is it feeling like the next day?
A: To be honest with you, it hurts. You know what I'm saying? But I mean its football. I mean sometimes you've got to play through pain, but I do want to make sure whenever I do go back out on the field, I'll be ready. I'll definitely have bullets in my gun to shoot with because anybody would never want to go into a war without any bullets in their gun, and that's where I'm at.
Q. Do you feel you came back maybe a little too early?
A: No. I felt good when I came back for Las Vegas. I was dealing with my right ankle. I didn't have any issue with it. It was just that one play where I got long armed and I fell, it was kind of like a freak thing. Like I fell on it, and it dorsiflexed, so I kind of feel like I had nothing to do with my right ankle, it was just unfortunate that it had to happen.
I hope this young buck really wants it. That's all I care about. Unfortunately, his words are not conveying that point at all here.
I’m surprised he said “I have dominated quite a bit.” Really?
Well, the latter I think has been brought on mostly by his actions. Maybe he needs to read Sy’s analysis’ here or PFF stats. Like I said, I’m surprised he said he thinks he has dominated often. Aren’t you?
Neal seems content with his play while throwing in the proverbial ‘have to get better’. I can’t imagine he is the type to slack off but I’d hope for more urgency from him.
I watch the film, time permitting. He has some very good reps (more so in the run game). He played pretty well overall against Crosby. Problem is he’s not on the field. He’s missed time in both seasons. Maybe played 20-25 games total.
Not unlike a CB he could have 60 good plays and 3 bad ones but that’s what people see. That’s the take away.
Vilma said on a podcast that it’s 2.5 years for the OL to get up to speed. The college game is very different.
During the season the coaches don’t work on technique and fundamentals. It’s all install and game plan. One great thing is he takes it upon himself to do that in the off-season. He puts in the work and has a good mindset.
Will it come together? Idk but seems JS and dabs are still betting on him.
Classic case of a guy who thinks he is better than what he is.
Tough to coach a guy that already thinks he is good when in fact he is not.
This is why we do not see the improvement. He thinks he is good so improvement is not required.
Coach Killer.
I'm okay with that as long as it is the offensive line coach and maybe his subordinates.
I have much higher hopes, but he’s concerning.
That’s what I got as well and also he sounded like he wants to play, improve and will work hard toward that.
The kid is smart, a hard worker and by all accounts a good teammate as well. Injuries suck but he seems exactly like the type of player who will keep working and not bail out. A kind of player I think most would want on their teams.
Oh and I agree with him, people are quick to jump on a bad play that stands out but I’ve seen some progress and good from him this year as well. Next year will be huge for him and the team counting on him, and I think he can be the player we all hope for and want to see.
Are some of you really offended that the young man sited examples of plays where he dominated his opponents?
How does that translate to,,”he s easily satisfied.”
I watch Lane Johnson , playing with a troublesome groin, 33 years old, neutralizing Nick Bosa on quite a few snaps last weekend against the Niners . It makes me think : how the hell do the Giants expect Neal
To ever approach that level of play ? They’re dreaming .
Not worried at all about Neal's play at RT in '24 - what concerns me is his new-found fragility. 8-10 games a season isn't enough even if he's playing like a pro-bowler.
Combine that with fewer practices, fewer contact practices and fewer pre-season games, it is a wonder any drafted player can excel in year one or even two.
Tyre Phillips came back from the Philly practice squad talking about the superior coaching and training Stoutland provides his OL men there.
We are so desperate for OL mediocrity, we just draft and throw them out there to succeed or fail. Then to just add the cherry on top, we ask them to play positions they aren't terribly familar with.
So I give this kid a break and hope he gets some additional coaching and a chance to succeed before we write him off as a bust. Rant over.
Evan Neal would be a much better RT if he were allowed to take 1-2 steps before the snap like Lane Johnson.
Look I thought the Neal pick made a lot of sense. And I hope he starts moving in the right direction and would love to see him become at least a dependable Tackle, if not a very good one.
Different from your view though, he's not even remotely close as of yet. But he'll get another year per Schoen.
What he said is there is tape on him where he has excelled on some plays. He has. The problems have been the downside, which he didn't deny.
I simply take his words as he said them. This is not Schoen trying to hide his upcoming moves. This is a player answering questions about this status. I see frustration not being able to play. I see that whatever it is wrong with the ankle it is still sore the day after drills.
Yes he gets beat too often but a sack and a few hurries is still in the minority of total plays and he does have good reps more often than not. It stands out. Is it good enough? Fuck No! Absolutely he needs to be better and he knows it. What do you want him to say. Sorry boys, I suck and I decided to back it in.....
I tend to think coaching maybe an issue
From all indications he is a hard worker
Hoping he has a better 2024 but injuries are a concern.
Not in his mind, and I agree.
The injuries are preventing that. He
I believe the right play for the Giants, is to stay with him and show patience.
I think everyone is pretty confident that Ekwonu can make it at OG if not tackle. Not sure that can be said about Neal.
Me too. I get the feeling he knows he is still making some mistakes and knows he needs to improve. However he also feels he is playing better than most think and people only see his mistakes. He sounds more frustrated overall than less confident to me. He seems to have more of I'll show you attitude than downbeat.
I don’t think an athlete gets to where Neal is if either of those things you mention were true about him
I’m surprised he said “I have dominated quite a bit.” Really?
Method is important. Maybe don't draft a guy who hides from athletic testing after the season?
Can anyone determine his RAS?
Yes, he played all the positions at Alabama. The vaunted SEC is still not the NFL.
If he is the slightest bit concerned what people beyond his coached think of his play, then he is lost mentally.
That is a fight you cannot win.
This makes me consider this scenario…..Giants pass 35 times. Neal allows 3 sacks, and all were blatantly his error….. but the other 32 times he was effective in keeping his man away from the QB.
So, basically one could say he was ineffective less than 10% of the time, right? So…..would you say he had a good game just based on these passing only numbers (leave rushing numbers out) or not?
I watch Lane Johnson , playing with a troublesome groin, 33 years old, neutralizing Nick Bosa on quite a few snaps last weekend against the Niners . It makes me think : how the hell do the Giants expect Neal
To ever approach that level of play ? They’re dreaming .
Lane Johnson was the 26th ranked RT after his rookie year according to PFF. About the same number of games at that point that Neal has now. By year two who at or near or a pro bowl level. I doubt that ever happens with Neal. But the comparison for Neal is not Johnson now. It is Johnson at the beginning of his career.
This makes me consider this scenario…..Giants pass 35 times. Neal allows 3 sacks, and all were blatantly his error….. but the other 32 times he was effective in keeping his man away from the QB.
So, basically one could say he was ineffective less than 10% of the time, right? So…..would you say he had a good game just based on these passing only numbers (leave rushing numbers out) or not?
You can't allow 3 sacks in a game.
That gets your QB killed.
This makes me consider this scenario…..Giants pass 35 times. Neal allows 3 sacks, and all were blatantly his error….. but the other 32 times he was effective in keeping his man away from the QB.
So, basically one could say he was ineffective less than 10% of the time, right? So…..would you say he had a good game just based on these passing only numbers (leave rushing numbers out) or not?
If you allow 3 sacks, how many of the rushes were hurries, pressures, or you got beat, but QB got it away? Sacks dont happen in a vacuum.
I still think he has the abilities to be a pretty good RT. I hope I'm right. I think signing the very best OG they can to stick between him and JMS will help.
I also don't like anyone using hindsight to claim he was a bad pick. He was universally considered a top 10 pick, with some pundits even considering him as a #1 pick. When he was there for the Giants, they were 100% correct in taking him, whether he ever pans out or not.
Combine that with fewer practices, fewer contact practices and fewer pre-season games, it is a wonder any drafted player can excel in year one or even two.
Tyre Phillips came back from the Philly practice squad talking about the superior coaching and training Stoutland provides his OL men there.
We are so desperate for OL mediocrity, we just draft and throw them out there to succeed or fail. Then to just add the cherry on top, we ask them to play positions they aren't terribly familar with.
So I give this kid a break and hope he gets some additional coaching and a chance to succeed before we write him off as a bust. Rant over.
+ 1,000
A few sacks or allowed TFL are drive killers for an offense like the Giants.
And if we have too many drive killers, then you have a coach killer.
This makes me consider this scenario…..Giants pass 35 times. Neal allows 3 sacks, and all were blatantly his error….. but the other 32 times he was effective in keeping his man away from the QB.
So, basically one could say he was ineffective less than 10% of the time, right? So…..would you say he had a good game just based on these passing only numbers (leave rushing numbers out) or not?
If you allow 3 sacks, how many of the rushes were hurries, pressures, or you got beat, but QB got it away? Sacks dont happen in a vacuum.
I was piggybacking off what Neal said that “ he also has dominated his opponent but no one shows those….only the bad.”
So I created a scenario showing no one would be happy that he didn’t allow his man to sack or even pressure the qb 32 times if he allowed 3 sacks the other 3 times. Of course people will only want to talk about the 3 sacks. Neal apparently wants us to talk about the times his man doesn’t sack the qb.
So if every linemen gave up two sacks each along with three pressures each somehow the performance of each linemen would be considered good even though collectively they gave up 10 sacks and 15 pressures in a single game
Its thinking like this that makes him a coach killer.
Combine that with fewer practices, fewer contact practices and fewer pre-season games, it is a wonder any drafted player can excel in year one or even two.
Tyre Phillips came back from the Philly practice squad talking about the superior coaching and training Stoutland provides his OL men there.
We are so desperate for OL mediocrity, we just draft and throw them out there to succeed or fail. Then to just add the cherry on top, we ask them to play positions they aren't terribly familar with.
So I give this kid a break and hope he gets some additional coaching and a chance to succeed before we write him off as a bust. Rant over.
Spot on re development.
Stoutland is pretty universally regarded as the league's best OL coach, so I'd expect Phillips to benefit from his time there. But I hadn't heard Phillips comments regarding superior coaching and training under Stoutland. When and what did he say?