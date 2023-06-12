Transcript: Offensive Tackle Evan Neal Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/6/2023 4:50 pm : 12/6/2023 4:50 pm

Offensive Tackle Evan Neal



Q. How frustrating has that been for you? You obviously worked extremely hard for the offseason to be here and then you've missed two different injuries, you've missed a lot of time this year.



A: I have and that's not something that I can control necessarily so I don't really want to harp on it too much, but in life unexpected things happen. So, I'm really just rolling with the punches, controlling everything that I can control so when the opportunity does present itself for me to go back out on the field, I'll be ready.



Q. One of the things (Senior Vice President and General Manager) Joe (Schoen) was asked about in regard to you, was whether he sees you as a tackle or a guard and he said, 'I went back, I watched the film, he's a tackle.' Do you feel like you're definitely a tackle?



A: To be honest, in my opinion, as soon as I stepped out of the womb, I stepped out an offensive tackle and that's how I feel. You asked Joe the question, he gave you his analysis on where he felt like he sees me, so there you have it.



Q. He said he went back to the Alabama film and watched and saw a dominant player. Do you feel like you've gotten better since your Alabama days? Do you feel like you can be – obviously the competition gets better too, so I'm asking do you feel like you can be as dominant here as you were at Alabama?



A: Of course I can. I've put a lot of dominant reps on tape, a lot of times they go unnoticed, a lot of times the reps that I struggle get highlighted, but if you really sit back and watch the tape, I do a lot of good things. I do a lot of dominant things on the football field that a lot of times go unnoticed, but that's the nature of being an offensive lineman, you're not noticed until you mess up pretty much, you know what I'm saying? So, it is what it is. I have to continue to get better, I know I have a lot of work to do, and I embrace it, with a smile on my face, so that's where I'm at.



Q. How close do you think you are to being back on the field?



A: I don't know. I'm just going to continue to do everything that I can, day-to-day, working with the trainers, work my (butt) off and whenever that day gets here, that's when it gets here.



Q. Are you confident it'll be this season?



A: Whenever that day gets here, that's when it gets here. (Heck) yeah, I want to go back out there this season, but just going to see where I'm at, see how I progress and move forward from there.



Q. Where are you at in the rehab process? I guess, what have you been able to do lately that maybe you haven't?



A: I've been doing some stuff on the field, just basically some light ladder drills, getting my feet up under me trying to put more weight on it, put more stress or load. I'll do some light sled pushes or I'll do some slow-motion pass sets just to get my body or my ankle back used to taking on a full load, so that's pretty much where I'm at now. I do a lot of strengthening in my rehab, a lot of balance and a lot of treatment stuff as well.



Q. When you are putting load on your ankle, how is it feeling like the next day?



A: To be honest with you, it hurts. You know what I'm saying? But I mean its football. I mean sometimes you've got to play through pain, but I do want to make sure whenever I do go back out on the field, I'll be ready. I'll definitely have bullets in my gun to shoot with because anybody would never want to go into a war without any bullets in their gun, and that's where I'm at.



Q. Do you feel you came back maybe a little too early?



A: No. I felt good when I came back for Las Vegas. I was dealing with my right ankle. I didn't have any issue with it. It was just that one play where I got long armed and I fell, it was kind of like a freak thing. Like I fell on it, and it dorsiflexed, so I kind of feel like I had nothing to do with my right ankle, it was just unfortunate that it had to happen.