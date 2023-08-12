Just wanted to some info on the disconnect I’ve seen regarding Jayden Daniels’ draft selection. I’ve seen people on here saying that he will go as high as No.1 and some say he’ll go no later than 6. From every mock draft and draft grades I’ve seen from PFF, ESPN, and other sites they have him as a mid 1st round to a high second round pick. That seems like a huge gap for a guy that has probably been the best QB in the country this year IMO. My question is why is there that gap? The only thing I see is that he is rail thin and is already turning 23 this month, so it’s not like he’s a 20 year old kid.
But anyone who has seen Daniels play sees his talent. He's arguably the most productive QB in the draft.
And every year, we go through this. Look at who was rated where in December of each year and then compare it with April.
You're basically asking is it normal for someone to rise way up the boards like this? Yes.
I’m asking this because I’m expecting the Giants to pick in the 4-8 range in the draft. I don’t want us to reach on guy, that we could trade down and still get.
Below is a link from Mel Kiper's latest review (unfortunately it's behind the ESPN+ paywall). He's almost gushing about the kid.
If Daniels wins the Heisman tomorrow night watch out if it's not Caleb 1 and Daniels 1A.
The only draft board that matters is Schoen's
How do you compare WR MHJ in overall athleticism to: Williams, Maye and Daniels? I would say MHJ is far and away rated as #1.
I read the article. Kiper never said he was 1A to Caleb’s 1. He stated that Daniels has solidified himself as a sure fire first round pick. Kiper had him as a 4th rounder last year, and by staying in school he has grown exponentially since last year.
I can easily see a scenario where Maye becomes QB3 in this draft, which would be great for us (that's the guy I believe JS will be after). If NYG ends up 4-6 in the draft order (which is a good probablity), grabbing #3 QB is very doable.
We don't know what is going to happen.
If you believe Daniels is the guy- don't get cute. Draft him ASAP and don't look back IMO.
If you are drafting at #7 and want to trade down into the bottom of the 2nd, you have to also know you only need one desperate team to ruin your plan.
If a guy is a second or third round prospect of course you wait, but I don't think you risk losing a QB you have a first round grade on because you think he should go 15 spots later. The position is too important to do that.
He'll probably go somewhere between #3 and #8.
or ones where he's out of the 1st are older or simply someone with an ax to grind on the kid. Daniels is last years Richardson (but in my opinion better). The kid has top 3 pick on his back and rising like a bullet. That said I was down on him at Arizona St, but he has really improved at LSU
Sorry the 1 and 1A comments are mine. Didn't mean to imply Kiper said that. I think that if he wins tomorrow night his name would be mentioned in the same breath as Caleb or Drake.
You thought the PAC-12 was a bad conference this year? They have 4 teams in the final top 20. Nine of them were in the top-25 at some point this season.
The conference was 3-0 against the Big 10, 3-1 against the Big 12 and 1-2 against the SEC. They had a winning record playing other power 5 conference teams.
I think all of us want that. You just can't be scared away from taking a really good QB because he isn't perfect. The idea is to get a guy you can win with, rather than a guy who will carry your teams to wins on a regular basis. There are no more than 2-3 of them in the league at any given time.
" player X is rising up draft boards "
when its really..
" we as the media are behind the actual team evaluations and as the season progresses and moves toward the end of the college year, we get MORE information than we had at the beginning of the year"
Daniels will be polarizing for some because of his frame. Tall and lean. But this throwing ability is some of the best I have seen in college this year. He throws well to ALL levels and is pretty much the best deep passer in college. He throws well outside the numbers and he has elite running ability. His release is also quick..
Now how quickly he processes info and how complex an offense he can run.. that when the meetings with the coaches weight big.
The only knock right now, IMV, is JD's build. I don't buy it, but it's a reasonable critique.
Other than that, he has more tools than any QB prospect in this draft.
We don't know how this is going to pan out.
My guess is you've made up your mind that Daniels isn't worthy of the praise he is getting here.
Opinions vary.
I do like Kiper, but I'm not buying what he's selling here. There are tons of plays outside the pocket that Daniels has made with his arm.
But he's also an explosive athlete, who will run when he sees as the opportunity. What's wrong with that?
Daniels plays in the SEC. And outside of a cheap shot by Dallas Turner, he's more than protected himself. And who doesn't need to protect themselves in the NFL?
Mel Kiper stated that Daniels has a propensity to not look up the field when he’s outside the pocket. He usually takes off. This is was the type of information I was looking for. Daniels very thin, and he is going to have to protect himself at the NFL level. He needs to keep his eyes down field and find an open receiver.
My guess is that you would be wrong. I’m looking to do as much research as possible on who I want come April.
He did sky rocket but he was chosen early like Josh Allen. Traits. Horribly inaccurate and relied on the first read.
People should remember Kyler Murray also shot up fast between December and February. All began with Kliff Kingsbury being hired in the desert.
I feel quarterbacks will always be overdrafted due to the landscape and often times teams will gamble, just like we saw the 2021 draft class. Pickett went in the first and Malik Willis went in the third. Willis in most classes would be undrafted and even on BBI he received a lot of praise for whatever reason. 2019 draft was similar with Murray, Jones and Haskins. Even saw Drew Lock getting some top ten rub until later on.
Quinn Ewers would be a 1st rounder if he enters although sounds like he may return to UT. JJ McCarthy is another choice and he's someone else I think someone would fall in love with. Good arm and can run. It's a great class. Giants will get a QB and will trade up if Schoen wants a particular QB.
We’ll be lucky if he’s there when we pick, no less trading down and still getting him. As Eric said, a lot will change between now and draft day. If he’s there when we’re on the clock, and IF Schoen and Daboll think he’s the guy, take him. Don’t screw around.
There are a lot of "wow" plays with Daniels. The question is how much do his REALLY talented receivers help him out in the passing game.
but I have been following Maye’s Williams’, and Daniels’ games, and what I am coming out of them is that Daniels has been more impactful and I’m seeing more explosive plays on LSU. I keep thinking about the lack of explosive play by the Giants and concluding that the Giants need Daniels’ playmaking ability. I don’t know how the Giants staff looks at him right now, but this is what I see.
There are a lot of "wow" plays with Daniels. The question is how much do his REALLY talented receivers help him out in the passing game.
Agree. And I look and see that he has a lot of time to throw, as his offensive line does well in pass protection.
Yep, and Daniels is just as talented (or more) and was a lot more productive in college. (Doesnt' have the frame Richardson does though)
I don't see Schoen fucking around and risk missing out on Daniels if he likes him that much.
is the exception to the rule for guys who stay 4-5 years. He really blossomed and grew as a QB over the the last year or so. People may say the same about Nix and Penix but I just thinkthey were on loaded teams in a bad conference and their experience and skill they have took over.
I should have clarified that their defenses are atrocious.
And lets not act like some guy named Eli Manning was winning any body building championships....
You know who was a really skinny QB? Joe Montana. He was OK, I think? He played at about 180-190 pounds
And lets not act like some guy named Eli Manning was winning any body building championships....
first round pick.
Unless we move up I am not sure we will have a shot at Williams, Mayes or Daniels. Which is the worse case scenario.
After those 3 IMO the talent drops big time.
The next 5 months are going to be interesting.
In a much more physical era for QBs, too.
Daniels seems to have the same kind of sloping shoulders as the Manning brothers. Or maybe it's my imagination.
My fear with William is his coachability also. The big question is, when the Giants go on a losing streak, and Williams doesn’t play well, can he take the heat of the New York media?
Absolutely. I watch a ton of old games on YouTube (because it's better football than 90% of what we see today, but that's a different argument for a different thread) and it really is eye-opening how much more punishment QBs took before the 2000s.
When teams look closely at these players and interview them, medical test them, measure them, etc... People move up and people move down.
Sam Darnold was the consensus top pick in the draft for almost a full year before last minute Baker Mayfield went #1.
Jared Goff was a 4th rounder when the season ended.
You don't know anything yet, hell we don't even know who is coming out yet.
I hope he’s there wherever we pick.
Caleb also has otherworldly playmaking ability and can throw off platform on the run, like no other QB in this draft. That's what teams are looking for. And his TD to turnover ratio is fine. Caleb is the slam dunk #1 QB in this draft. Daniels though would be a nice consolation prize.
Why do people bring up this useless comparisons? Daniels is an athlete, who has elite speed when he’s scrambling. His thin body type is relevant, as you don’t want another RGIII situation.
I don't see Schoen fucking around and risk missing out on Daniels if he likes him that much.
Have you seen him play? I have watched him three different times and he was the best player on the field every game, including the Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss
You know who was a really skinny QB? Joe Montana. He was OK, I think? He played at about 180-190 pounds
Why do people bring up this useless comparisons? Daniels is an athlete, who has elite speed when he’s scrambling. His thin body type is relevant, as you don’t want another RGIII situation.
Every time I read concerns about skill players not being able to hold up in the NFL because of their "thin body", I think of DeVonta Smith... who is now in his third season and has yet to miss a game.
Daniels hasn't missed a start in 3 years, the last 2 played in the SEC. I'm not any more worried that he won't hold up (physically) than any other QB.
As for the Giants drafting a QB... I'd be happy with any one of the big three (Williams, Maye or Daniels).
is the exception to the rule for guys who stay 4-5 years. He really blossomed and grew as a QB over the the last year or so. People may say the same about Nix and Penix but I just thinkthey were on loaded teams in a bad conference and their experience and skill they have took over.
That's fair in the same way you can say that offenses in the Big 10 are atrocious.
Most of these pundits are tied to preseason and early season "rankings". They have prospect bias. If they didn't rate a guy highly before the season they take forever to move him up. They will all update there rankings after all the bowls are done. But my guess is many will still undervalue him because he weighs 210. But as an example, Walter Football still has him listed at 6-3 and 185 and running a 4.85 40, slower than Maye. They basically say he is the slowest QB on their rankings when he is most likely the fastest. LSU has him listed at 6-4 210 and he is likely to run in the 4.4s. But even with those bad numbers, they finally moved him up to their 4th ranked QB, but still have him after McCarthy in their mock.
We will see with everybody come February.
I hope they do forget about McCarthy. That guy has Colt McCoy written all over him.
Run to select him in that range. Come back and grab WR and Edge in round 2.
Let’s go.
Not to mention a $40MM qb for next year
That being said, if he is available when we draft and we take him,I would be happy.