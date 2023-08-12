Jayden Daniels JoeyBigBlue : 12/8/2023 11:59 am

Just wanted to some info on the disconnect I’ve seen regarding Jayden Daniels’ draft selection. I’ve seen people on here saying that he will go as high as No.1 and some say he’ll go no later than 6. From every mock draft and draft grades I’ve seen from PFF, ESPN, and other sites they have him as a mid 1st round to a high second round pick. That seems like a huge gap for a guy that has probably been the best QB in the country this year IMO. My question is why is there that gap? The only thing I see is that he is rail thin and is already turning 23 this month, so it’s not like he’s a 20 year old kid.