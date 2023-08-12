No QB in the 1st round scenario

If the value is not there for the QB’s, where the Giants would be picking in the 1st round, and Harrison and Nabers are off the board, do you grab Turner or Latu at edge over Oline or any other WR? I only put out this scenario, because the edge rusher position seems to be very top-heavy with OLine and wide receiver are more plentiful in the second round. I know value needs to be in line with pick, but say the talent does line up and there is similar value at OLine and WR.
Maybe add CB if Jackson walks. Robinson is a huge ? and Hawkins still needs development.
They got their O-Tackles.
Maybe add CB if Jackson walks. Robinson is a huge ? and Hawkins still needs development.
For me, the top CB prospects available are behind the top Edge/WR prospects at the moment. They will almost certainly add CBs this offseason, you can never have enough. Jackson will walk btw.
They got their O-Tackles.
Maybe add CB if Jackson walks. Robinson is a huge ? and Hawkins still needs development.
Flott is another very young developing player who could start next season.
I can’t even faintly see how CB is a need. The Giants are a team struggling controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides (and they need a QB), so they will spend two successive 1st rounders on CBs? No way.
Turner and Thibs on the edges = Mayhem. Would love it. Grab Nix or Penix with a move at the back of the first or in the second - that’s already an A draft.
Several places I’ve seen have him rated in the 5-6 range, and if we’re somehow picking 7-9ish and he’s there it seems like great value for a very talented guy.
Latu isn't a lottery pick for me.
Turner and Thibs on the edges = Mayhem. Would love it. Grab Nix or Penix with a move at the back of the first or in the second - that’s already an A draft.
Would love Turner. If top 3 QBs and Harrison are gone, I'd love Turner or Nabers. Would probably take Turner over Nabers though.
We're stipulating QB is off the table.
The draft is loaded with talented WRs, no need to go WR in the first. Nice to have, not have-to-have.
The Giants bigger need is OG not OT.
I think Edge is a bigger need than CB, since Banks looks like a legit CB1. If a top edge is on the board, I'd take him.
Caveats:If Martindale parts ways with the Giants, that could change the base defenseive scheme. New guy may want a different mix of players. Same if Kafka leaves and/or if they replace the O-line coach. It's Daboll's O but I figure the new coach(es) would have input, especially in evaluation.
And, as always, team needs will look very different after free agency.
In comment 16316429 JonC said:
Latu isn't a lottery pick for me.
Turner and Thibs on the edges = Mayhem. Would love it. Grab Nix or Penix with a move at the back of the first or in the second - that’s already an A draft.
Would love Turner. If top 3 QBs and Harrison are gone, I'd love Turner or Nabers. Would probably take Turner over Nabers though.
I agree, only based on the lesser availability of talent at edge compared to WR. Love Nabers though, and would not hesitate to pull the trigger on him.
For me, the top CB prospects available are behind the top Edge/WR prospects at the moment. They will almost certainly add CBs this offseason, you can never have enough. Jackson will walk btw.
I assume he will. And fair enough point on the top CBs. I haven't dug into them yet.
Cannot and will not watch another game Jones starts. I'll assume it's a loss .
He is an absolute beast.
He has violent and forceful hands and that translates well to the NFL.
He may not be as twitchy Turner but he is a better football player.
He always gives great effort,can cover, stop the run and rush the passer. He is much bigger than Turner and can hold the point of attack. Turner is a little light and can be handled by power.
He has great production this year against top competition
Latu has 49 tackles, 13 sacks, 2 int, 2 ff. Latu as opposed to Turner was singled out by the opposing offenses and doubled and triple teamed.
JS has already stated that the Giants need another QB and it sounds like it’s going to happen this coming year. I don’t think the Giants are going to be waiting around for next year’s draft for a QB. JS’s and BD’s jobs maybe on the line and they have to get their QB soon. If they were to trade down this year. I think they would use that ammo to trade back up for one of the second tier QBs in late 1st round or 2nd round.
According to PFF, Turner played 40% of his snaps on run downs this past year. Granted, he was far more effective on passing downs, and he is definitely a pass rusher first and foremost. But he's not a completely sieve in run defense (admittedly, I'm getting this mostly from his PFF metrics because I have not watched Bama enough to say that firsthand with much confidence).
Are you a bot? You say the same thing in every thread. They have a very good back up? Based on 3 games from Tommy DeVito?
DeVito is a very good backup yet Kyler Murray is a bust by your logic. I'm just trying to understand.
They have one QB who will be rehabbing a knee injury and may not even be ready for the season let alone camp
Taylor is not under contract
DeVito is a nice story, and maybe a capable backup, but that's about it.
The NY Giants need a QB to add to the roster. Maybe two.
In comment 16316575 Jack Stroud said:
Agree that the line needs to be fixed; however, it appears the weakest link is the guard position. Do the Giants really need to draft a guard with the first overall pick? I think Giants need to dip into free agency and get the best guard out there. Getting a top-notch guard through free agency is not going to significantly cripple the salary cap. I do think that the Giants need to put a very experienced guard next to Evan Neal to help him. Also, coaching staff needs to stop dicking around with the OLine line up and just keep the best five guys out there. Part of the problem is chemistry, as well as the coaching.
have a very good qb and a very good back up? They have 3 picks in the 1st two rounds, oline, dline, pass rusher in any combination, should be their priority. After that they should be looking to upgrade other positions.
Are you a bot? You say the same thing in every thread. They have a very good back up? Based on 3 games from Tommy DeVito?
DeVito is a very good backup yet Kyler Murray is a bust by your logic. I'm just trying to understand.
Stroud isn't someone you can have a discussion with. He just states his same opinion, verbatim in every thread. He has to be related to Daniel Jones if he isn't Daniel Jones.
He may be Dave Gettelman...
Another blue goose pass rusher.
Best available OL? How has that worked out. They've got 2 tackles who were picked in the top 10.
you trade down to gather picks for next year so you can trade up. This team needs to massively upgrade at QB at some point soon. If it can't happen this year, you have to make certain it can happen next season.
JS has already stated that the Giants need another QB and it sounds like it’s going to happen this coming year. I don’t think the Giants are going to be waiting around for next year’s draft for a QB. JS’s and BD’s jobs maybe on the line and they have to get their QB soon. If they were to trade down this year. I think they would use that ammo to trade back up for one of the second tier QBs in late 1st round or 2nd round.
It s not complicated. Giants probably would love to be able to draft a quarterback, maybe they really like 2 or even 3 of them. But if they are unable to do so because of draft position and or cost of moving up, they will be signing a qb in FA.
You don’t always get what you want.
In comment 16316527 ElitoCanton said:
you trade down to gather picks for next year so you can trade up. This team needs to massively upgrade at QB at some point soon. If it can't happen this year, you have to make certain it can happen next season.
JS has already stated that the Giants need another QB and it sounds like it’s going to happen this coming year. I don’t think the Giants are going to be waiting around for next year’s draft for a QB. JS’s and BD’s jobs maybe on the line and they have to get their QB soon. If they were to trade down this year. I think they would use that ammo to trade back up for one of the second tier QBs in late 1st round or 2nd round.
It s not complicated. Giants probably would love to be able to draft a quarterback, maybe they really like 2 or even 3 of them. But if they are unable to do so because of draft position and or cost of moving up, they will be signing a qb in FA.
You don’t always get what you want.
I should add or draft a developmental qb later in the draft
We see it in every draft. The QB position is such a priority. That teams and fans over value a QB.No QB in this draft is actually a top 7 pick. Will one or two get drafted in top 5. I would bet it happens. Giants need to be smart and not over value a player. They need to get the best player at edge, OL CB that is available when it's their turn
Best available OL? How has that worked out. They've got 2 tackles who were picked in the top 10.
If our own recent history doesn't tell you picking offensive lineman high in the first round is just as risky a proposition as a QB, you haven't been paying attention. Those top prospects absolutely bust frequently. Adn to JonC's point, we need guards and there are no top tier prospects there this year.
A poster above said we need to fix the Oline and gave a stat that 20 of 30 starters have been injured because of poor Oline play (which is dubious). But if you believe that, and you believe 20 teams in the league can't fix the problem, why do you keep saying it like it is an idea that never occured to anyone? Getting 5 average to above average linemen and keeping them healthy is difficult. Teams are not simply forgetting about it.
And he's hasn't faced a single good D. Nix in round 3 I'm ok w. Before that you're taking a huge risk. And passing on players who are definitely much better prospects.
We have dire need at a lot of the skill positions. BPA/value will apply across the board. QB is the only position that should trump BPA, and that's only if the talent is close to the top tier of players.
For me it’s Turner, Nabors, Odunze, Verse in that order.
ER is definitely a premium position and a position of need. Look to early 2nd for QB and then DT with the 2nd 2nd rounder as long as they cannot get a top QB (just not a QB for QB's sake in round 1).