No QB in the 1st round scenario DonnieD89 : 12/8/2023 12:59 pm

If the value is not there for the QB’s, where the Giants would be picking in the 1st round, and Harrison and Nabers are off the board, do you grab Turner or Latu at edge over Oline or any other WR? I only put out this scenario, because the edge rusher position seems to be very top-heavy with OLine and wide receiver are more plentiful in the second round. I know value needs to be in line with pick, but say the talent does line up and there is similar value at OLine and WR.