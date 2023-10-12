Yep, another Daniel Jones thread Eightshamrocks : 12/10/2023 10:51 am

I would like everyone to answer this question for me: In Daniel Jones entire tenure here, when has he ever had a #1 receiver, a good O-line, or a legit TE? The answer of course, is he never has. Aren't you curious to see how he would perform if those three areas are properly addressed by the Giants? Look at all the great QB's in this league. Virtually all of them have those area's covered. Or at least they have one of the three. Jones has had zero of these areas the entire time he has been here. What do you think?