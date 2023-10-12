Yep, another Daniel Jones thread

I would like everyone to answer this question for me: In Daniel Jones entire tenure here, when has he ever had a #1 receiver, a good O-line, or a legit TE? The answer of course, is he never has. Aren't you curious to see how he would perform if those three areas are properly addressed by the Giants? Look at all the great QB's in this league. Virtually all of them have those area's covered. Or at least they have one of the three. Jones has had zero of these areas the entire time he has been here. What do you think?
You can get by with bad OL / good skills or good OL / bad skills, but nobody survives with bad OL / bad skills.
Dimes, you have a great personality but we are making changes and you are part of the changes.
He never elevated any individual on the offense. They were always better outside his orbit.
It's enough already. We can't waste another year on the 2% chance that we haven't seen the genius of Daniel Jones.
Being analytical, I was curious to see what would happen this year with DJ, hoping for a marginally better oline. But it was the worst case scenario with a major Thomas injury on the first drive of the year, and then they had other injuries and guys coming off the sofa. It took a month or two to finally stablize the situation after a revolving door oline situation. Historically bad oline situation.
He certainly elevated Hodgins and James last year.
Yes, he has had the misfortune of not playing with a good OL and not having a ton of talent around him, but that doesn’t change the fact that he too is a big part of the problem.
That’s an insult to Bradford, who was a pretty good NFL QB when healthy.
Jones has flaws.He really cant throw outside the numbers and I think thats why fans are refreshed with what Devito did last week, especially with Hyatt. Jones also had weak pocket awareness which molds terribly with a bad o line.
But…..even given how hard it is for Mara to trot out Jones next year and sell it to the fanbase- to the point of this post is yes he deserves his last shot before the break in the contract and we need better personell upfront. The craze over drafting a QB , which if we pick a bust sets us back another 4 years so so incredibly risky and it makes absolutely no sense given the current scenario of this team.
No one was giving him what we gave him.
He sucks.
You're one of the last to want to acknowledge it.
One could argue that Jones has set us back 5 years. The only way drafting a QB sets a team back 4 years is if they are unwilling to admit the pick was a mistake (sound familiar?). This is a historically good draft for QB’s, waiting to take one would be a catastrophic mistake that would set us back far further than missing on the pick.
And yes - you can certainly be right on the Jones take.
Remember - ask not what Daniel Jones can do for the team, ask for the team can do for Daniel Jones...
The Giants didn't sign him just to piss off the Jones haters.
Unless Eightshamrocks a dupe, he's only been on BBI for about a year.
He has a long way to go to grab the crown of " Jones’ biggest fanboy" from other posters, who have been making excuses for DJ since 2019.
The Giants didn't sign him just to piss off the Jones haters.
LOL! Just because he completed passes on 3rd and long doesn’t mean he actually got a first down.
He was 26th in yards per attempt and 28th in yards per completion. Worse stats than Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. The only reason Jones had a winning record last year was his running.
The weirdest thing is, all of these arguments are the same ones that have been rehashed over and over again already. Yet, asinine threads like this one are created like they’re presenting brand new information.
Fucking crazy.
He is a good back up qb.
Devito has more natural ability than Jones. Doesn't mean he should be a starter, but i dont see a big difference between Jones, Devito, TT. Not worth 45 million.
Time to draft a QB if they have a conviction imv.
You won't see this acknowledgement from those who use the DJFC or the cult but the reality is Jones has not had a very favorable situation since being drafted.
He also has not shown to be special enough to continue with him imv. I hope they can support the next QB much better.
I think you re missing the point that they did evaluate him, and signed him to a 140 million contract
Now if you have concluded they made a mistake, fine. But if after evaluating him for an entire year, seeing him on film, constantly missing open receivers, processing too slowly, unable to navigate a pocket or throw outside the numbers, and whatever else is so obvious to many posters here, the Giants have much bigger issues than Daniel Jones.
As someone who had hoped that Jones was turning the corner last season... this EXACTLY where I am now. It is time to MOVE ON.
Oh, only when it's against Jones. I get it.
This is what i find funny. People actually believe that 2004 Manning would basically replicate 2022 Danny Jones.. keep believing this.. no wonder DJFC is getting smaller and smaller..
Absolutely the issue with Jones. That dog don’t hurt pre-snap and he hasn’t got it yet.
These Jones apology threads are tiresome.
How many more seasons do you want to waste with this guy? Don’t you want more as a fan? He has zero feel for the game and is scared shitless to take shots and also can’t hit those big throws. That’s not changing. Move on.
Or, they evaluated Jones for a year and saw progress in a one-read, if it isn’t there, run offense and thought that with a reset on basics, he could then grow into something more. With a playoff win and no better options at QB, they gambled they could get by with him.
The expanded offense was too much for Jones and he took a huge step back. They made a mistake and hopefully they realize that now. If they continue to believe Jones is the answer they are clearly not the correct people for the jobs they have.
Now why did we have to bring up Dave gentlemen and the technology he used in the draft into this discussion. lol
You can get by with bad OL / good skills or good OL / bad skills, but nobody survives with bad OL / bad skills.
So Dabol and Schoen saw a one read/run quarterback, devoid of any of the traits necessary for the expanded offense you refer to, and just with hopefulness gave him 140 million.
Not buying it.
Meanwhile, total fiction (per usual) that Jones is good on 3rd down. Jones was 18th in passing 3rd Down conversions in 2022.
What I said was they thought they could reset him by simplifying the offense and then trying to expand it. They now see he can’t succeed with that. It is ok for coaches and GMs to learn things and update their opinions on schemes and players. Signing a guy to a contract does not signal the kind of life long fealty you and others seem to have to Jones and Jones alone.
Conclusion? Schoen should be fired the day the season ends. No question.
This. His physical talent is certainly enough to make him a successful NFL QB. The problem is that he is 5 years into his career and still seeing the game like a rookie. Rookie corners are talking about how easy he is to defend against.
And yes - you can certainly be right on the Jones take.
You yourself said that Jones can’t throw outside the numbers, that is a damning indictment that he is not an NFL starter. So we should hold off on drafting a QB for…reasons?
It took some here years to admit Gettleman might not be a very good GM. I think this is just a continuation of that. Some here just want to believe a bad GM could have just grabbed a bad QB.
It will be interesting to see if the Giants draft a QB this year if the “my QB can do no wrong” will transfer.
Taking a QB is high risk but with high reward.
Staying with Jones is high risk for other reasons -him failing in 24 ends BDs HC tenure, possibly JS' as GM- and low reward.
Concern: everything OP said is so correct that I wonder whether the NYG have broke his brain.
Whomever we draft, I want this kid sitting at least 12 games.
Concern: everything OP said is so correct that I wonder whether the NYG have broke his brain.
Whomever we draft, I want this kid sitting at least 12 games.
Breaking QBs is a myth.
Taking a QB is high risk but with high reward.
Staying with Jones is high risk for other reasons -him failing in 24 ends BDs HC tenure, possibly JS' as GM- and low reward.
This is actually the right way to look at it.
Is taking a new college QB with high upside any riskier than sticking with Daniel Jones for yet a 6th year?
Let me frame it this way, and I'm plagiarizing from another poster, if Jones was available in free agency from another team would you want to buy him or draft a QB in the lottery?
Look, let's not infantilize him. The Giants have been a bad football team, that's all He didn't have to live through vietnam or a russian winter in 1945.
Don’t minimize my point by pigeon holing me into a position. I have shared on numerous occasions the team needs to look at quarterback in this draft
I think you get my point If Jones were as bad as you and the others claim him to be, Schoen and Dabol had plenty of time to substantiate your belief by moving off of him, they didn’t
My view of Jones is irrelevant to the point, it s based on the “fact “ they signed him
I don’t buy your stance because I don’t believe that Schoen and/or Daboll rise to the level of incompetence your view seems to indicate.
The only excuse for Schoen is that he felt direct or indirect pressure from ownership to extend Jones. If not, and if the extension was based on his honest evaluation of Jones, then I agree he deserces to be fired.
The only excuse for Schoen is that he felt direct or indirect pressure from ownership to extend Jones. If not, and if the extension was based on his honest evaluation of Jones, then I agree he deserces to be fired.
Well you re consistent
I think the only real question is whether the Giants will give him a chance to keep his job, thereby increasing his value. DJ has value and the Giants will do what they can to maximize it.
You pigeon holed my view so I thought that was just what we were doing here.
So there is no possibility that Schoen and Daboll re-signed Jones as the best of poor options last year (which is why there was a two year out) or that they simply overestimated Jones? You want to view that contract as an absolute belief and trust in Jones. I don’t. If they believed in him he would have gotten more money and more term. They would not have made it possible to kick him to the curb after two seasons.
Sometimes people make bad decisions. You learn from them and you move on. If they both see Jones as the best chance to win next year, then yes, I would agree they are probably both going to be gone at the end of the season next year. If Jones is the plan for 2024, he is going to have to have a season like he has not yet had in the NFL. That’s not impossible, but it is extremely unlikely. There are not a lot of QBs who make a 6th year jump and suddenly become non-injury prone.
You pigeon holed my view so I thought that was just what we were doing here.
So there is no possibility that Schoen and Daboll re-signed Jones as the best of poor options last year (which is why there was a two year out) or that they simply overestimated Jones? You want to view that contract as an absolute belief and trust in Jones. I don’t. If they believed in him he would have gotten more money and more term. They would not have made it possible to kick him to the curb after two seasons.
Sometimes people make bad decisions. You learn from them and you move on. If they both see Jones as the best chance to win next year, then yes, I would agree they are probably both going to be gone at the end of the season next year. If Jones is the plan for 2024, he is going to have to have a season like he has not yet had in the NFL. That’s not impossible, but it is extremely unlikely. There are not a lot of QBs who make a 6th year jump and suddenly become non-injury prone.
I agree with your second paragraph.
I don’t agree that the amount of money they gave him is indicative of a lack of conviction. I don’t remember your stance at the time, but many Jones’ critics here were outraged that they paid him as a franchise quarterback.
In all transparency, I thought Gettleman was nuts at #6 to draft a Duke QB who'd never won ANYTHING at ANY level or even been what you'd might think of as successful. I've never gotten the love for Jones and I guess I just never will.
I was wrong. His performances were fools gold. I think he is now unsalvageable and they have to move on.
He is a good back up qb.
Devito has more natural ability than Jones. Doesn't mean he should be a starter, but i dont see a big difference between Jones, Devito, TT. Not worth 45 million.
This is where I am as well. If anyone has watched the last few weeks and thinks there’s any discernible difference between Devito and Jones, then I am not sure sure what they are watching. It’s going into year 6, I can’t believe there is even a debate about Jones anymore, he’s a backup qb. The only disservice the Giants did to Jones was drafting him at 6. He wasn’t even a first round pick.
Because I am tired of the constant Jayden Daniels threads on here, etc. I am of the believe that he will be a bust in the NFL. It is ironic that all the posters propping up Daniels are ignoring the scouting reports that indicate there is a fear he doesn't process the field well enough-the exact same criticisms they say about Jones. What's good for the goose, is good for the gander. I don't think that is why Daniel's will bust. I think he will bust because his body will not take the pounding of an NFL 17 game schedule. That's my story, and I'm sticking to it.
I was wrong. His performances were fools gold. I think he is now unsalvageable and they have to move on.
I m not totally where you are, but I would be uncomfortable with going into next season with Daniel as the only viable starter, … I don’t think they will.
2019: 2 games missed
2020: 2 games missed
2021: 6 games missed
2023: 3 games missed **before the torn ACL
So, when Schoen talks about "smart, tough, dependable" - Jones has not been dependable.
You have to have the most important player be there game in game out. Even if you knew you would get the best Jones, odds are he will miss a large chunk of time. If there is the slightest issue of a stinger, etc what Dr is going to clear him. When he has little feeling in his shoulder & arm and then gets cleared for the Raiders game that would concern me
You can deal with it if you are Cincy and have Burrow and exceptional skill people…you can’t if you are the Giants
Some people are daytimers, some come on at work, others in the evening.
We have to run it back from the top for all BBI constituencies.
People who haven't caught up look at completion %, which can be engineered by the OC.
Yes, he has had the misfortune of not playing with a good OL and not having a ton of talent around him, but that doesn’t change the fact that he too is a big part of the problem.
this. No instincts to the QB position. Look back on the first or second game he ever QB’d: RB was open in flat at about the 5 yard line; it was a sure TD if he passed the ball but he froze/hesitated and there was no TD. I knew right there that he lacked the instincts or knack for being an NFL QB. It was throw 12 year old kids make all the time on the playground. Nothing I have seen has changed my mind on that. Granted he has the size and straight-line speed and an ok arm but he lacks in the instinct.
This is not a legitimate criticism of Jones. Every QB who has ever played the position as on occasion missed open receivers. Even Mahomes does. On a side note, look how much the Chiefs offense has struggled this year, because you guessed it, they lack a #1 receiver. At least they have Kelce, unlike the Giants.
This is not a legitimate criticism of Jones. Every QB who has ever played the position as on occasion missed open receivers. Even Mahomes does. On a side note, look how much the Chiefs offense has struggled this year, because you guessed it, they lack a #1 receiver. At least they have Kelce, unlike the Giants.
This is not a legitimate criticism of Jones. Every QB who has ever played the position as on occasion missed open receivers. Even Mahomes does. On a side note, look how much the Chiefs offense has struggled this year, because you guessed it, they lack a #1 receiver. At least they have Kelce, unlike the Giants.
it is 100% legit and the primary reason the Giants should move on. It is now that others have caught on and are calling the lack of QB instincts things like he can’t read the defense; he doesn’t see the field; he looks at one receiver only. It is what I said and has been his issue since day 1. He doesn’t even have the feel for the QB position that TT and DeVito have.
You deflected and didn't address my point-Is Jones the Only QB who has ever missed an open receiver? I think Jones gets unfair criticism from a lot of Giants fan, I really do. HE has had one the top 3 worst O-lines in football since day one, and hasn't had a # 1 receiver either. These fats can not be ignored in the discussion. If the Giants shore up the O-Line, draft a real #1 and Jones stays healthy, look out. You are talking him putting up numbers like he did with Shurmur, with more rushing TD/yards, and minus the turnovers. People forget, a lot of Int's happen because it's the receiver's fault. Jones deserves some criticism, sure. But the anti Jones crowd goes way overboard. They like to frame it as Jones is the ultimate source for all of this organization's problems, and Jayden Daniels is going to sweep in and save the day. These guys are going to be in for a reality check. Daniels ain't the savior.
Some people are daytimers, some come on at work, others in the evening.
We have to run it back from the top for all BBI constituencies.
No. It’s simply because people like you and Shamrocks here don’t have a clue.
Some people are daytimers, some come on at work, others in the evening.
We have to run it back from the top for all BBI constituencies.
No. It’s simply because people like you and Shamrocks here don’t have a clue.
So you're picking one instance, when a fiery coach got mad a the QB as the reason you know he doesn't think he's the guy.
Do you watch much football? Ever see other QBs throw interceptions in the end zone. Even those considered elite.