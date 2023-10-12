for display only
Yep, another Daniel Jones thread

Eightshamrocks : 12/10/2023 10:51 am
I would like everyone to answer this question for me: In Daniel Jones entire tenure here, when has he ever had a #1 receiver, a good O-line, or a legit TE? The answer of course, is he never has. Aren't you curious to see how he would perform if those three areas are properly addressed by the Giants? Look at all the great QB's in this league. Virtually all of them have those area's covered. Or at least they have one of the three. Jones has had zero of these areas the entire time he has been here. What do you think?
Slayton been his  
mittenedman : 12/10/2023 11:00 am : link
#1 WR his entire career here. With cameos from Golden Tate and Kenny G.

You can get by with bad OL / good skills or good OL / bad skills, but nobody survives with bad OL / bad skills.
Another good question is  
CV36 : 12/10/2023 11:01 am : link
How many times has one of our terrible TEs or WRs been wide open and Jones never saw them. The answer is a lot. I wanted the guy to be good but he isn’t. He’s a running QB who now has a repaired knee and two neck injuries. I personally hope they move on. I wish him luck but somewhere else.
Dimes, you have a great personality but we are making changes and you are part of the changes.
He never formed a meaningful connection with any WR  
jinkies : 12/10/2023 11:09 am : link
His best connect was with whoever was the checkdown option.

He never elevated any individual on the offense. They were always better outside his orbit.

It's enough already. We can't waste another year on the 2% chance that we haven't seen the genius of Daniel Jones.
Well, I think Hyatt is a #1  
Matt M. : 12/10/2023 11:10 am : link
But not being used that way. Bellinger is a solid TE and Waller was fine when healthy, but Jones didn't target him, not seeing an open Waller multiple times a game.
The best is yet to come  
Blueworm : 12/10/2023 11:13 am : link
with DJ.
Look at Prudy  
Giants : 12/10/2023 11:14 am : link
Everyone was so high on him.Solid OL and very good skill players. Then his star LT goes down. Prudy was off for couple of games. We start hearing people putting down Purdy. His LT comes back and Prudy looks like a star again. I'm just saying
Exciting and new argument!  
Jersey Heel : 12/10/2023 11:20 am : link
This has never been said before! Certainly something to think about.
Agreed  
GeoMan999 : 12/10/2023 11:23 am : link
Living in the Philly area, I get to see the #1 level offense not including QB (best oline, two #1 WRs, top 5 TE, top 10 RB) versus the Giants #32 offense not including the QB (pretty much worst in everything except Saquon)

Being analytical, I was curious to see what would happen this year with DJ, hoping for a marginally better oline. But it was the worst case scenario with a major Thomas injury on the first drive of the year, and then they had other injuries and guys coming off the sofa. It took a month or two to finally stablize the situation after a revolving door oline situation. Historically bad oline situation.
RE: He never formed a meaningful connection with any WR  
fanoftheteam : 12/10/2023 11:25 am : link
In comment 16317410 jinkies said:
Quote:
His best connect was with whoever was the checkdown option.

He never elevated any individual on the offense. They were always better outside his orbit.

It's enough already. We can't waste another year on the 2% chance that we haven't seen the genius of Daniel Jones.




He certainly elevated Hodgins and James last year.
Jones had Waller open in the end zone  
Section331 : 12/10/2023 11:26 am : link
on a play that was designed to go to Waller, but instead checked down and threw a pick 6. That is his modus operandi. He is Sam Bradford with speed.

Yes, he has had the misfortune of not playing with a good OL and not having a ton of talent around him, but that doesn’t change the fact that he too is a big part of the problem.
Daniel Jones  
Mike from SI : 12/10/2023 11:28 am : link
is not our actual child (despite how some of you consider him), we don't have to stick with him and pray that he turns into something he isn't.
The OL that can consistently protect a QB like Jones  
cosmicj : 12/10/2023 11:28 am : link
Doesn’t exist. It’s a delusion. Whatever OL we put in front of him, he’ll take it and make it look bad.
RE: Jones had Waller open in the end zone  
cosmicj : 12/10/2023 11:29 am : link
In comment 16317434 Section331 said:
Quote:
on a play that was designed to go to Waller, but instead checked down and threw a pick 6. That is his modus operandi. He is Sam Bradford with speed.

Yes, he has had the misfortune of not playing with a good OL and not having a ton of talent around him, but that doesn’t change the fact that he too is a big part of the problem.


That’s an insult to Bradford, who was a pretty good NFL QB when healthy.
What bugs me the most and why I usually  
fanoftheteam : 12/10/2023 11:33 am : link
Act like an asshole on these threads is - posters post great information as to how historically putrid our offensive line is. I think weve all seen the x/y axis one here. Yet all the focus and attention is on a QB solving our problems. I dont even think a 2004 Peyton manning wins 9 games with this team.

Jones has flaws.He really cant throw outside the numbers and I think thats why fans are refreshed with what Devito did last week, especially with Hyatt. Jones also had weak pocket awareness which molds terribly with a bad o line.

But…..even given how hard it is for Mara to trot out Jones next year and sell it to the fanbase- to the point of this post is yes he deserves his last shot before the break in the contract and we need better personell upfront. The craze over drafting a QB , which if we pick a bust sets us back another 4 years so so incredibly risky and it makes absolutely no sense given the current scenario of this team.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 12/10/2023 11:36 am : link
Daniel Jones sucks.

No one was giving him what we gave him.

He sucks.

You're one of the last to want to acknowledge it.
RE: What bugs me the most and why I usually  
Section331 : 12/10/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16317443 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
Act like an asshole on these threads is - posters post great information as to how historically putrid our offensive line is. I think weve all seen the x/y axis one here. Yet all the focus and attention is on a QB solving our problems. I dont even think a 2004 Peyton manning wins 9 games with this team.

Jones has flaws.He really cant throw outside the numbers and I think thats why fans are refreshed with what Devito did last week, especially with Hyatt. Jones also had weak pocket awareness which molds terribly with a bad o line.

But…..even given how hard it is for Mara to trot out Jones next year and sell it to the fanbase- to the point of this post is yes he deserves his last shot before the break in the contract and we need better personell upfront. The craze over drafting a QB , which if we pick a bust sets us back another 4 years so so incredibly risky and it makes absolutely no sense given the current scenario of this team.


One could argue that Jones has set us back 5 years. The only way drafting a QB sets a team back 4 years is if they are unwilling to admit the pick was a mistake (sound familiar?). This is a historically good draft for QB’s, waiting to take one would be a catastrophic mistake that would set us back far further than missing on the pick.
The point is -  
fanoftheteam : 12/10/2023 11:51 am : link
This is the most absolute riskiest time ever to put all your chips in on a 1st round qb to “save” the franchise. We now have gone 15 seasons of poor O line play and no dual threat TE. If you draft a stinker at qb the agony then continues. I just find it funny because it seems like this whole forum recognizes this then for some reason goes back to denial.

And yes - you can certainly be right on the Jones take.

Until we have...  
bw in dc : 12/10/2023 11:59 am : link
a top-rated OL (source PFF), an all-pro WR (or two), a top-end TE, a core of good RBs with various skill sets and a great HC and OC, we should absolutely keep a super-talented player like Jones and keep sending him out there until football utopia exists.

Remember - ask not what Daniel Jones can do for the team, ask for the team can do for Daniel Jones...
I don't know where he ended the season last year  
WillieYoung : 12/10/2023 12:00 pm : link
but through 12 games he had the highest 3rd and long (7 or more yds.) completion percentage in the league. With that Oline and those receivers.
The Giants didn't sign him just to piss off the Jones haters.
Jones does not  
thrunthrublue : 12/10/2023 12:00 pm : link
see or understand defenses pre snap…he fails to read/anticipate their coverages with the acumen of top level nfl qb’s. He does not throw receivers open, and rarely hits them in stride so he inhibits RAC stats. His loss to the Eagles last season was his ceiling….he’s a well paid backup, one of the final tragic missteps of DG’s era of dictatorial incompetency.
 
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/10/2023 12:02 pm : link
This Jones cult is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen as a Giants fan.
When Daboll tossed the tablet at Jones…  
Jim in Tampa : 12/10/2023 12:02 pm : link
After DJ missed a wide-open Darren Waller in the end zone against Seattle and instead threw a game-killing, pick-6…

Do you think it was because Daboll was disappointed that the Giants lacked a great OL and better receivers or because he thought (at least on that play) that Jones sucked?!?!

There is no dispute that the OL hasn’t been very good and that the team doesn’t have a “true #1 WR”. But if you think that Schoen, Daboll and his staff can’t evaluate DJ independent of those factors, you’re sadly mistaken.

There’s plenty of tape on Jones. I think the Giants know what they have at this point.

Jones is an average-at-best QB who hasn't gotten much better in 6 years and (just as importantly) he can't stay healthy either.

The Giants will likely have a high pick in a QB-rich draft class, Time to move on.
RE: The OL that can consistently protect a QB like Jones  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/10/2023 12:03 pm : link
In comment 16317436 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Doesn’t exist. It’s a delusion. Whatever OL we put in front of him, he’ll take it and make it look bad.


This
Another excuses thread by Jones’ biggest fanboi!  
bwitz : 12/10/2023 12:07 pm : link
Yay!
You can surround  
GaryR : 12/10/2023 12:09 pm : link
your Commodore 64 with the best video panel, best speakers, best keyboard.....but in the end you still have a Commodore 64.
Well  
Sammo85 : 12/10/2023 12:13 pm : link
at his gluttonous cap hit he isn’t getting those shiny toys around him next year.
RE: Another excuses thread by Jones’ biggest fanboi!  
Jim in Tampa : 12/10/2023 12:13 pm : link
In comment 16317470 bwitz said:
Quote:
Yay!

Unless Eightshamrocks a dupe, he's only been on BBI for about a year.

He has a long way to go to grab the crown of " Jones’ biggest fanboy" from other posters, who have been making excuses for DJ since 2019.
RE: I don't know where he ended the season last year  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/10/2023 12:14 pm : link
In comment 16317462 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
but through 12 games he had the highest 3rd and long (7 or more yds.) completion percentage in the league. With that Oline and those receivers.
The Giants didn't sign him just to piss off the Jones haters.


LOL! Just because he completed passes on 3rd and long doesn’t mean he actually got a first down.

He was 26th in yards per attempt and 28th in yards per completion. Worse stats than Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. The only reason Jones had a winning record last year was his running.
How do you guys…  
Chris in Philly : 12/10/2023 12:15 pm : link
have the energy to do this every day. Every. Day.
He hasn’t and that’s unfortunate  
UConn4523 : 12/10/2023 12:17 pm : link
but he’s also not a top tier QB anyway so at this point, who cares. Draft his replacement, may the best player win in 2024 came, and go from there.
RE: How do you guys…  
bwitz : 12/10/2023 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16317477 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
have the energy to do this every day. Every. Day.


The weirdest thing is, all of these arguments are the same ones that have been rehashed over and over again already. Yet, asinine threads like this one are created like they’re presenting brand new information.

Fucking crazy.
Jones is very mechanical  
kelly : 12/10/2023 12:24 pm : link
And is slow to process

He is a good back up qb.

Devito has more natural ability than Jones. Doesn't mean he should be a starter, but i dont see a big difference between Jones, Devito, TT. Not worth 45 million.

I agree with you  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/10/2023 12:25 pm : link
but Jones is where he is and the Giants are where they are now.

Time to draft a QB if they have a conviction imv.

You won't see this acknowledgement from those who use the DJFC or the cult but the reality is Jones has not had a very favorable situation since being drafted.

He also has not shown to be special enough to continue with him imv. I hope they can support the next QB much better.
RE: When Daboll tossed the tablet at Jones…  
joeinpa : 12/10/2023 12:57 pm : link
In comment 16317467 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
After DJ missed a wide-open Darren Waller in the end zone against Seattle and instead threw a game-killing, pick-6…

Do you think it was because Daboll was disappointed that the Giants lacked a great OL and better receivers or because he thought (at least on that play) that Jones sucked?!?!

There is no dispute that the OL hasn’t been very good and that the team doesn’t have a “true #1 WR”. But if you think that Schoen, Daboll and his staff can’t evaluate DJ independent of those factors, you’re sadly mistaken.

There’s plenty of tape on Jones. I think the Giants know what they have at this point.

Jones is an average-at-best QB who hasn't gotten much better in 6 years and (just as importantly) he can't stay healthy either.

The Giants will likely have a high pick in a QB-rich draft class, Time to move on.


I think you re missing the point that they did evaluate him, and signed him to a 140 million contract

Now if you have concluded they made a mistake, fine. But if after evaluating him for an entire year, seeing him on film, constantly missing open receivers, processing too slowly, unable to navigate a pocket or throw outside the numbers, and whatever else is so obvious to many posters here, the Giants have much bigger issues than Daniel Jones.
RE: When Daboll tossed the tablet at Jones…  
blueblood : 12/10/2023 1:08 pm : link
In comment 16317467 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Quote:


Jones is an average-at-best QB who hasn't gotten much better in 6 years and (just as importantly) he can't stay healthy either.

The Giants will likely have a high pick in a QB-rich draft class, Time to move on.


As someone who had hoped that Jones was turning the corner last season... this EXACTLY where I am now. It is time to MOVE ON.
_____________  
I am Ninja : 12/10/2023 1:15 pm : link
We woulda been better off getting trounced by Min. That fucked us.
Where are the cries of outrage  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12/10/2023 1:24 pm : link
for another Jones thread?...

Oh, only when it's against Jones. I get it.

RE: What bugs me the most and why I usually  
chuckydee9 : 12/10/2023 1:25 pm : link
In comment 16317443 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
Act like an asshole on these threads is - posters post great information as to how historically putrid our offensive line is. I think weve all seen the x/y axis one here. Yet all the focus and attention is on a QB solving our problems. I dont even think a 2004 Peyton manning wins 9 games with this team.

Jones has flaws.He really cant throw outside the numbers and I think thats why fans are refreshed with what Devito did last week, especially with Hyatt. Jones also had weak pocket awareness which molds terribly with a bad o line.

But…..even given how hard it is for Mara to trot out Jones next year and sell it to the fanbase- to the point of this post is yes he deserves his last shot before the break in the contract and we need better personell upfront. The craze over drafting a QB , which if we pick a bust sets us back another 4 years so so incredibly risky and it makes absolutely no sense given the current scenario of this team.


This is what i find funny. People actually believe that 2004 Manning would basically replicate 2022 Danny Jones.. keep believing this.. no wonder DJFC is getting smaller and smaller..
RE: Jones does not  
NJLCO : 12/10/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16317464 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
see or understand defenses pre snap…he fails to read/anticipate their coverages with the acumen of top level nfl qb’s. He does not throw receivers open, and rarely hits them in stride so he inhibits RAC stats. His loss to the Eagles last season was his ceiling….he’s a well paid backup, one of the final tragic missteps of DG’s era of dictatorial incompetency.

Absolutely the issue with Jones. That dog don’t hurt pre-snap and he hasn’t got it yet.
Not even slightly curious  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2023 1:29 pm : link
How he would perform with better talent. He has shown only sporadic bursts of productive play over 5 years. He is what he is. I’d prefer the Giants focus on giving the entire team a chance to succeed as opposed to focusing on how to make Daniel Jones succeed.

These Jones apology threads are tiresome.
Jones it not any good  
TyreeHelmet : 12/10/2023 1:31 pm : link
How anyone can argue otherwise is one the great sports fandom mysteries of modern times. You could give him a top 5 OL and top 5 skill players and he still would struggle.

How many more seasons do you want to waste with this guy? Don’t you want more as a fan? He has zero feel for the game and is scared shitless to take shots and also can’t hit those big throws. That’s not changing. Move on.
RE: RE: When Daboll tossed the tablet at Jones…  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2023 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16317518 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16317467 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:


Quote:


After DJ missed a wide-open Darren Waller in the end zone against Seattle and instead threw a game-killing, pick-6…

Do you think it was because Daboll was disappointed that the Giants lacked a great OL and better receivers or because he thought (at least on that play) that Jones sucked?!?!

There is no dispute that the OL hasn’t been very good and that the team doesn’t have a “true #1 WR”. But if you think that Schoen, Daboll and his staff can’t evaluate DJ independent of those factors, you’re sadly mistaken.

There’s plenty of tape on Jones. I think the Giants know what they have at this point.

Jones is an average-at-best QB who hasn't gotten much better in 6 years and (just as importantly) he can't stay healthy either.

The Giants will likely have a high pick in a QB-rich draft class, Time to move on.



I think you re missing the point that they did evaluate him, and signed him to a 140 million contract

Now if you have concluded they made a mistake, fine. But if after evaluating him for an entire year, seeing him on film, constantly missing open receivers, processing too slowly, unable to navigate a pocket or throw outside the numbers, and whatever else is so obvious to many posters here, the Giants have much bigger issues than Daniel Jones.


Or, they evaluated Jones for a year and saw progress in a one-read, if it isn’t there, run offense and thought that with a reset on basics, he could then grow into something more. With a playoff win and no better options at QB, they gambled they could get by with him.

The expanded offense was too much for Jones and he took a huge step back. They made a mistake and hopefully they realize that now. If they continue to believe Jones is the answer they are clearly not the correct people for the jobs they have.
RE: You can surround  
56n11bestever : 12/10/2023 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16317471 GaryR said:
Quote:
your Commodore 64 with the best video panel, best speakers, best keyboard.....but in the end you still have a Commodore 64.



Now why did we have to bring up Dave gentlemen and the technology he used in the draft into this discussion. lol
RE: Slayton been his  
Jack Stroud : 12/10/2023 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16317404 mittenedman said:
Quote:
#1 WR his entire career here. With cameos from Golden Tate and Kenny G.

You can get by with bad OL / good skills or good OL / bad skills, but nobody survives with bad OL / bad skills.
Daniel Jones has great skills, just because you don't see or understand that does not mean he has no skills!
RE: RE: RE: When Daboll tossed the tablet at Jones…  
joeinpa : 12/10/2023 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16317552 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16317518 joeinpa said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317467 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:


Quote:


After DJ missed a wide-open Darren Waller in the end zone against Seattle and instead threw a game-killing, pick-6…

Do you think it was because Daboll was disappointed that the Giants lacked a great OL and better receivers or because he thought (at least on that play) that Jones sucked?!?!

There is no dispute that the OL hasn’t been very good and that the team doesn’t have a “true #1 WR”. But if you think that Schoen, Daboll and his staff can’t evaluate DJ independent of those factors, you’re sadly mistaken.

There’s plenty of tape on Jones. I think the Giants know what they have at this point.

Jones is an average-at-best QB who hasn't gotten much better in 6 years and (just as importantly) he can't stay healthy either.

The Giants will likely have a high pick in a QB-rich draft class, Time to move on.



I think you re missing the point that they did evaluate him, and signed him to a 140 million contract

Now if you have concluded they made a mistake, fine. But if after evaluating him for an entire year, seeing him on film, constantly missing open receivers, processing too slowly, unable to navigate a pocket or throw outside the numbers, and whatever else is so obvious to many posters here, the Giants have much bigger issues than Daniel Jones.



Or, they evaluated Jones for a year and saw progress in a one-read, if it isn’t there, run offense and thought that with a reset on basics, he could then grow into something more. With a playoff win and no better options at QB, they gambled they could get by with him.

The expanded offense was too much for Jones and he took a huge step back. They made a mistake and hopefully they realize that now. If they continue to believe Jones is the answer they are clearly not the correct people for the jobs they have.


So Dabol and Schoen saw a one read/run quarterback, devoid of any of the traits necessary for the expanded offense you refer to, and just with hopefulness gave him 140 million.

Not buying it.
RE: RE: When Daboll tossed the tablet at Jones…  
HomerJones45 : 12/10/2023 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16317518 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16317467 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:


Quote:


After DJ missed a wide-open Darren Waller in the end zone against Seattle and instead threw a game-killing, pick-6…

Do you think it was because Daboll was disappointed that the Giants lacked a great OL and better receivers or because he thought (at least on that play) that Jones sucked?!?!

There is no dispute that the OL hasn’t been very good and that the team doesn’t have a “true #1 WR”. But if you think that Schoen, Daboll and his staff can’t evaluate DJ independent of those factors, you’re sadly mistaken.

There’s plenty of tape on Jones. I think the Giants know what they have at this point.

Jones is an average-at-best QB who hasn't gotten much better in 6 years and (just as importantly) he can't stay healthy either.

The Giants will likely have a high pick in a QB-rich draft class, Time to move on.



I think you re missing the point that they did evaluate him, and signed him to a 140 million contract

Now if you have concluded they made a mistake, fine. But if after evaluating him for an entire year, seeing him on film, constantly missing open receivers, processing too slowly, unable to navigate a pocket or throw outside the numbers, and whatever else is so obvious to many posters here, the Giants have much bigger issues than Daniel Jones.
yes they did and if they keep making decisions like they will not be around for long.
RE: RE: I don't know where he ended the season last year  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/10/2023 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16317475 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16317462 WillieYoung said:
Quote:


Quote:


but through 12 games he had the highest 3rd and long (7 or more yds.) completion percentage in the league. With that Oline and those receivers.
The Giants didn't sign him just to piss off the Jones haters.



LOL! Just because he completed passes on 3rd and long doesn’t mean he actually got a first down.

He was 26th in yards per attempt and 28th in yards per completion. Worse stats than Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. The only reason Jones had a winning record last year was his running.


Meanwhile, total fiction (per usual) that Jones is good on 3rd down. Jones was 18th in passing 3rd Down conversions in 2022.


Link - ( New Window )
Joeinpa  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2023 2:44 pm : link
Of course you don’t buy it. The only explanation you buy related to Daniel Jones is “he is really talented QB who has just had a ton of bad luck with injuries and poor teams.”

What I said was they thought they could reset him by simplifying the offense and then trying to expand it. They now see he can’t succeed with that. It is ok for coaches and GMs to learn things and update their opinions on schemes and players. Signing a guy to a contract does not signal the kind of life long fealty you and others seem to have to Jones and Jones alone.
Here a thought, let’s take all the negatives here about Jones  
BillT : 12/10/2023 2:45 pm : link
Say they’re all basically true. He’s essentially a backup talent. So, Schoen paid a pretty obvious backup $40m per.

Conclusion? Schoen should be fired the day the season ends. No question.
Yes, Jones has skills. Not many, diuspute that  
Matt M. : 12/10/2023 2:46 pm : link
The problem is that he hasn't come close to maximizing any skills. His flaws have dominated his career.
RE: Yes, Jones has skills. Not many, diuspute that  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2023 2:50 pm : link
In comment 16317615 Matt M. said:
Quote:
The problem is that he hasn't come close to maximizing any skills. His flaws have dominated his career.


This. His physical talent is certainly enough to make him a successful NFL QB. The problem is that he is 5 years into his career and still seeing the game like a rookie. Rookie corners are talking about how easy he is to defend against.
RE: The point is -  
Section331 : 12/10/2023 3:24 pm : link
In comment 16317456 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
This is the most absolute riskiest time ever to put all your chips in on a 1st round qb to “save” the franchise. We now have gone 15 seasons of poor O line play and no dual threat TE. If you draft a stinker at qb the agony then continues. I just find it funny because it seems like this whole forum recognizes this then for some reason goes back to denial.

And yes - you can certainly be right on the Jones take.


You yourself said that Jones can’t throw outside the numbers, that is a damning indictment that he is not an NFL starter. So we should hold off on drafting a QB for…reasons?
People still  
PaulN : 12/10/2023 3:37 pm : link
Won't admit they were dead wrong about Jones. He sucks. Enough already.
I guess  
PaulN : 12/10/2023 3:48 pm : link
Evan Engram becoming so good after getting rid of Jones means nothing at all. He has been everything we wanted him to be sfter leaving Jones. That tells you everything.
RE: People still  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2023 3:50 pm : link
In comment 16317685 PaulN said:
Quote:
Won't admit they were dead wrong about Jones. He sucks. Enough already.


It took some here years to admit Gettleman might not be a very good GM. I think this is just a continuation of that. Some here just want to believe a bad GM could have just grabbed a bad QB.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants draft a QB this year if the “my QB can do no wrong” will transfer.
RE: The point is -  
Scooter185 : 12/10/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16317456 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
This is the most absolute riskiest time ever to put all your chips in on a 1st round qb to “save” the franchise. We now have gone 15 seasons of poor O line play and no dual threat TE. If you draft a stinker at qb the agony then continues. I just find it funny because it seems like this whole forum recognizes this then for some reason goes back to denial.

And yes - you can certainly be right on the Jones take.


Taking a QB is high risk but with high reward.

Staying with Jones is high risk for other reasons -him failing in 24 ends BDs HC tenure, possibly JS' as GM- and low reward.
Former DJ apologist here  
V.I.G. : 12/10/2023 4:01 pm : link
Fact: The injuries are too numerous and too serious to ignore.

Concern: everything OP said is so correct that I wonder whether the NYG have broke his brain.

Whomever we draft, I want this kid sitting at least 12 games.
RE: Former DJ apologist here  
jinkies : 12/10/2023 4:05 pm : link
In comment 16317709 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
Fact: The injuries are too numerous and too serious to ignore.

Concern: everything OP said is so correct that I wonder whether the NYG have broke his brain.

Whomever we draft, I want this kid sitting at least 12 games.


Breaking QBs is a myth.
RE: RE: The point is -  
bw in dc : 12/10/2023 4:18 pm : link
In comment 16317704 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Quote:


Taking a QB is high risk but with high reward.

Staying with Jones is high risk for other reasons -him failing in 24 ends BDs HC tenure, possibly JS' as GM- and low reward.


This is actually the right way to look at it.

Is taking a new college QB with high upside any riskier than sticking with Daniel Jones for yet a 6th year?

Let me frame it this way, and I'm plagiarizing from another poster, if Jones was available in free agency from another team would you want to buy him or draft a QB in the lottery?

If anything that happened over the past 5 years "broke" him  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/10/2023 4:26 pm : link
he wasn't actually equipped to be a franchise QB anyway, so nothing has been lost.

Look, let's not infantilize him. The Giants have been a bad football team, that's all He didn't have to live through vietnam or a russian winter in 1945.
RE: Joeinpa  
joeinpa : 12/10/2023 4:40 pm : link
In comment 16317613 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Of course you don’t buy it. The only explanation you buy related to Daniel Jones is “he is really talented QB who has just had a ton of bad luck with injuries and poor teams.”

What I said was they thought they could reset him by simplifying the offense and then trying to expand it. They now see he can’t succeed with that. It is ok for coaches and GMs to learn things and update their opinions on schemes and players. Signing a guy to a contract does not signal the kind of life long fealty you and others seem to have to Jones and Jones alone.


Don’t minimize my point by pigeon holing me into a position. I have shared on numerous occasions the team needs to look at quarterback in this draft

I think you get my point If Jones were as bad as you and the others claim him to be, Schoen and Dabol had plenty of time to substantiate your belief by moving off of him, they didn’t

My view of Jones is irrelevant to the point, it s based on the “fact “ they signed him

I don’t buy your stance because I don’t believe that Schoen and/or Daboll rise to the level of incompetence your view seems to indicate.



RE: RE: Joeinpa  
jinkies : 12/10/2023 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16317744 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16317613 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:


Quote:


Of course you don’t buy it. The only explanation you buy related to Daniel Jones is “he is really talented QB who has just had a ton of bad luck with injuries and poor teams.”

What I said was they thought they could reset him by simplifying the offense and then trying to expand it. They now see he can’t succeed with that. It is ok for coaches and GMs to learn things and update their opinions on schemes and players. Signing a guy to a contract does not signal the kind of life long fealty you and others seem to have to Jones and Jones alone.



Don’t minimize my point by pigeon holing me into a position. I have shared on numerous occasions the team needs to look at quarterback in this draft

I think you get my point If Jones were as bad as you and the others claim him to be, Schoen and Dabol had plenty of time to substantiate your belief by moving off of him, they didn’t

My view of Jones is irrelevant to the point, it s based on the “fact “ they signed him

I don’t buy your stance because I don’t believe that Schoen and/or Daboll rise to the level of incompetence your view seems to indicate.




The only excuse for Schoen is that he felt direct or indirect pressure from ownership to extend Jones. If not, and if the extension was based on his honest evaluation of Jones, then I agree he deserces to be fired.
RE: RE: RE: Joeinpa  
joeinpa : 12/10/2023 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16317754 jinkies said:
Quote:
In comment 16317744 joeinpa said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317613 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:


Quote:


Of course you don’t buy it. The only explanation you buy related to Daniel Jones is “he is really talented QB who has just had a ton of bad luck with injuries and poor teams.”

What I said was they thought they could reset him by simplifying the offense and then trying to expand it. They now see he can’t succeed with that. It is ok for coaches and GMs to learn things and update their opinions on schemes and players. Signing a guy to a contract does not signal the kind of life long fealty you and others seem to have to Jones and Jones alone.



Don’t minimize my point by pigeon holing me into a position. I have shared on numerous occasions the team needs to look at quarterback in this draft

I think you get my point If Jones were as bad as you and the others claim him to be, Schoen and Dabol had plenty of time to substantiate your belief by moving off of him, they didn’t

My view of Jones is irrelevant to the point, it s based on the “fact “ they signed him

I don’t buy your stance because I don’t believe that Schoen and/or Daboll rise to the level of incompetence your view seems to indicate.






The only excuse for Schoen is that he felt direct or indirect pressure from ownership to extend Jones. If not, and if the extension was based on his honest evaluation of Jones, then I agree he deserces to be fired.


Well you re consistent
# 89 of 1025 threads  
AnnapolisMike : 12/10/2023 4:53 pm : link
on DJ between now and the start of next season. The same arguments will be regurgitated over and over and a few new angles will develop.

I think the only real question is whether the Giants will give him a chance to keep his job, thereby increasing his value. DJ has value and the Giants will do what they can to maximize it.
What is the point of this thread?  
LW_Giants : 12/10/2023 5:07 pm : link
We know you still like Jones, you've declared that every other day for the better part of a month.
RE: RE: Joeinpa  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2023 6:17 pm : link
In comment 16317744 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16317613 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:


Quote:


Of course you don’t buy it. The only explanation you buy related to Daniel Jones is “he is really talented QB who has just had a ton of bad luck with injuries and poor teams.”

What I said was they thought they could reset him by simplifying the offense and then trying to expand it. They now see he can’t succeed with that. It is ok for coaches and GMs to learn things and update their opinions on schemes and players. Signing a guy to a contract does not signal the kind of life long fealty you and others seem to have to Jones and Jones alone.



Don’t minimize my point by pigeon holing me into a position. I have shared on numerous occasions the team needs to look at quarterback in this draft

I think you get my point If Jones were as bad as you and the others claim him to be, Schoen and Dabol had plenty of time to substantiate your belief by moving off of him, they didn’t

My view of Jones is irrelevant to the point, it s based on the “fact “ they signed him

I don’t buy your stance because I don’t believe that Schoen and/or Daboll rise to the level of incompetence your view seems to indicate.




You pigeon holed my view so I thought that was just what we were doing here.

So there is no possibility that Schoen and Daboll re-signed Jones as the best of poor options last year (which is why there was a two year out) or that they simply overestimated Jones? You want to view that contract as an absolute belief and trust in Jones. I don’t. If they believed in him he would have gotten more money and more term. They would not have made it possible to kick him to the curb after two seasons.

Sometimes people make bad decisions. You learn from them and you move on. If they both see Jones as the best chance to win next year, then yes, I would agree they are probably both going to be gone at the end of the season next year. If Jones is the plan for 2024, he is going to have to have a season like he has not yet had in the NFL. That’s not impossible, but it is extremely unlikely. There are not a lot of QBs who make a 6th year jump and suddenly become non-injury prone.
RE: RE: RE: Joeinpa  
joeinpa : 12/10/2023 6:33 pm : link
In comment 16317895 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16317744 joeinpa said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317613 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:


Quote:


Of course you don’t buy it. The only explanation you buy related to Daniel Jones is “he is really talented QB who has just had a ton of bad luck with injuries and poor teams.”

What I said was they thought they could reset him by simplifying the offense and then trying to expand it. They now see he can’t succeed with that. It is ok for coaches and GMs to learn things and update their opinions on schemes and players. Signing a guy to a contract does not signal the kind of life long fealty you and others seem to have to Jones and Jones alone.



Don’t minimize my point by pigeon holing me into a position. I have shared on numerous occasions the team needs to look at quarterback in this draft

I think you get my point If Jones were as bad as you and the others claim him to be, Schoen and Dabol had plenty of time to substantiate your belief by moving off of him, they didn’t

My view of Jones is irrelevant to the point, it s based on the “fact “ they signed him

I don’t buy your stance because I don’t believe that Schoen and/or Daboll rise to the level of incompetence your view seems to indicate.






You pigeon holed my view so I thought that was just what we were doing here.

So there is no possibility that Schoen and Daboll re-signed Jones as the best of poor options last year (which is why there was a two year out) or that they simply overestimated Jones? You want to view that contract as an absolute belief and trust in Jones. I don’t. If they believed in him he would have gotten more money and more term. They would not have made it possible to kick him to the curb after two seasons.

Sometimes people make bad decisions. You learn from them and you move on. If they both see Jones as the best chance to win next year, then yes, I would agree they are probably both going to be gone at the end of the season next year. If Jones is the plan for 2024, he is going to have to have a season like he has not yet had in the NFL. That’s not impossible, but it is extremely unlikely. There are not a lot of QBs who make a 6th year jump and suddenly become non-injury prone.


I agree with your second paragraph.

I don’t agree that the amount of money they gave him is indicative of a lack of conviction. I don’t remember your stance at the time, but many Jones’ critics here were outraged that they paid him as a franchise quarterback.
In All My Years...  
BMCBikes : 12/10/2023 7:48 pm : link
...I've never seen so many people cultishly attach themselves to a mediocre football player with the ferocity and determination you see with Jones. It's baffling that after 6 years, people are STILL making excuse after excuse after excuse for this guy.
In all transparency, I thought Gettleman was nuts at #6 to draft a Duke QB who'd never won ANYTHING at ANY level or even been what you'd might think of as successful. I've never gotten the love for Jones and I guess I just never will.
Joeinpa  
Mike from Ohio : 12/10/2023 10:34 pm : link
I was not outraged at what they gave him. I was fooled after the end of the season that Daboll had gotten through to Jones and was going to get enough out of him to hold down the fort until they fund the long term answer. I didn’t love the contract and thought it was too much money, but liked the out after 2 years.

I was wrong. His performances were fools gold. I think he is now unsalvageable and they have to move on.
RE: Jones is very mechanical  
lax counsel : 12/10/2023 11:49 pm : link
In comment 16317485 kelly said:
Quote:
And is slow to process

He is a good back up qb.

Devito has more natural ability than Jones. Doesn't mean he should be a starter, but i dont see a big difference between Jones, Devito, TT. Not worth 45 million.


This is where I am as well. If anyone has watched the last few weeks and thinks there’s any discernible difference between Devito and Jones, then I am not sure sure what they are watching. It’s going into year 6, I can’t believe there is even a debate about Jones anymore, he’s a backup qb. The only disservice the Giants did to Jones was drafting him at 6. He wasn’t even a first round pick.
Oh, another Jones thread?  
Johnny5 : 12/10/2023 11:56 pm : link
Yay
RE: What is the point of this thread?  
Eightshamrocks : 6:38 am : link
In comment 16317780 LW_Giants said:
Quote:
We know you still like Jones, you've declared that every other day for the better part of a month.



Because I am tired of the constant Jayden Daniels threads on here, etc. I am of the believe that he will be a bust in the NFL. It is ironic that all the posters propping up Daniels are ignoring the scouting reports that indicate there is a fear he doesn't process the field well enough-the exact same criticisms they say about Jones. What's good for the goose, is good for the gander. I don't think that is why Daniel's will bust. I think he will bust because his body will not take the pounding of an NFL 17 game schedule. That's my story, and I'm sticking to it.
RE: Joeinpa  
joeinpa : 7:18 am : link
In comment 16318248 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I was not outraged at what they gave him. I was fooled after the end of the season that Daboll had gotten through to Jones and was going to get enough out of him to hold down the fort until they fund the long term answer. I didn’t love the contract and thought it was too much money, but liked the out after 2 years.

I was wrong. His performances were fools gold. I think he is now unsalvageable and they have to move on.


I m not totally where you are, but I would be uncomfortable with going into next season with Daniel as the only viable starter, … I don’t think they will.
Regardless what you think of Jones  
Sean : 7:27 am : link
He is not durable. 2022 is the only season where he did not miss games due to injury.

2019: 2 games missed
2020: 2 games missed
2021: 6 games missed
2023: 3 games missed **before the torn ACL

So, when Schoen talks about "smart, tough, dependable" - Jones has not been dependable.
Jones  
stretch234 : 7:31 am : link
I think he could win here, however the biggest issue to me is he has played 5 years and has had 3 season ending injuries with 2 neck injuries

You have to have the most important player be there game in game out. Even if you knew you would get the best Jones, odds are he will miss a large chunk of time. If there is the slightest issue of a stinger, etc what Dr is going to clear him. When he has little feeling in his shoulder & arm and then gets cleared for the Raiders game that would concern me

You can deal with it if you are Cincy and have Burrow and exceptional skill people…you can’t if you are the Giants
RE: RE: How do you guys…  
Blueworm : 7:49 am : link
In comment 16317483 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16317477 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:


Quote:


have the energy to do this every day. Every. Day.



The weirdest thing is, all of these arguments are the same ones that have been rehashed over and over again already. Yet, asinine threads like this one are created like they’re presenting brand new information.

Fucking crazy.


Some people are daytimers, some come on at work, others in the evening.
We have to run it back from the top for all BBI constituencies.
RE: RE: RE: I don't know where he ended the season last year  
Blueworm : 7:51 am : link
In comment 16317604 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16317475 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317462 WillieYoung said:
Quote:


Quote:


but through 12 games he had the highest 3rd and long (7 or more yds.) completion percentage in the league. With that Oline and those receivers.
The Giants didn't sign him just to piss off the Jones haters.



LOL! Just because he completed passes on 3rd and long doesn’t mean he actually got a first down.

He was 26th in yards per attempt and 28th in yards per completion. Worse stats than Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. The only reason Jones had a winning record last year was his running.



Meanwhile, total fiction (per usual) that Jones is good on 3rd down. Jones was 18th in passing 3rd Down conversions in 2022.

Link - ( New Window )


People who haven't caught up look at completion %, which can be engineered by the OC.
Dont worry the Giants  
bronxboy : 7:55 am : link
will win a couple of meaningless games and be out of draft position for a top QB. Danny Dimes again.
RE: Jones had Waller open in the end zone  
SomeFan : 7:57 am : link
In comment 16317434 Section331 said:
Quote:
on a play that was designed to go to Waller, but instead checked down and threw a pick 6. That is his modus operandi. He is Sam Bradford with speed.

Yes, he has had the misfortune of not playing with a good OL and not having a ton of talent around him, but that doesn’t change the fact that he too is a big part of the problem.
this. No instincts to the QB position. Look back on the first or second game he ever QB’d: RB was open in flat at about the 5 yard line; it was a sure TD if he passed the ball but he froze/hesitated and there was no TD. I knew right there that he lacked the instincts or knack for being an NFL QB. It was throw 12 year old kids make all the time on the playground. Nothing I have seen has changed my mind on that. Granted he has the size and straight-line speed and an ok arm but he lacks in the instinct.
RE: RE: Jones had Waller open in the end zone  
Eightshamrocks : 8:17 am : link
In comment 16318378 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16317434 Section331 said:
Quote:


Quote:


on a play that was designed to go to Waller, but instead checked down and threw a pick 6. That is his modus operandi. He is Sam Bradford with speed.

Yes, he has had the misfortune of not playing with a good OL and not having a ton of talent around him, but that doesn’t change the fact that he too is a big part of the problem.

this. No instincts to the QB position. Look back on the first or second game he ever QB’d: RB was open in flat at about the 5 yard line; it was a sure TD if he passed the ball but he froze/hesitated and there was no TD. I knew right there that he lacked the instincts or knack for being an NFL QB. It was throw 12 year old kids make all the time on the playground. Nothing I have seen has changed my mind on that. Granted he has the size and straight-line speed and an ok arm but he lacks in the instinct.


This is not a legitimate criticism of Jones. Every QB who has ever played the position as on occasion missed open receivers. Even Mahomes does. On a side note, look how much the Chiefs offense has struggled this year, because you guessed it, they lack a #1 receiver. At least they have Kelce, unlike the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: Jones had Waller open in the end zone  
SomeFan : 8:32 am : link
In comment 16318389 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:
In comment 16318378 SomeFan said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317434 Section331 said:
Quote:


Quote:


on a play that was designed to go to Waller, but instead checked down and threw a pick 6. That is his modus operandi. He is Sam Bradford with speed.

Yes, he has had the misfortune of not playing with a good OL and not having a ton of talent around him, but that doesn’t change the fact that he too is a big part of the problem.

this. No instincts to the QB position. Look back on the first or second game he ever QB’d: RB was open in flat at about the 5 yard line; it was a sure TD if he passed the ball but he froze/hesitated and there was no TD. I knew right there that he lacked the instincts or knack for being an NFL QB. It was throw 12 year old kids make all the time on the playground. Nothing I have seen has changed my mind on that. Granted he has the size and straight-line speed and an ok arm but he lacks in the instinct.



This is not a legitimate criticism of Jones. Every QB who has ever played the position as on occasion missed open receivers. Even Mahomes does. On a side note, look how much the Chiefs offense has struggled this year, because you guessed it, they lack a #1 receiver. At least they have Kelce, unlike the Giants.
it is 100% legit and the primary reason the Giants should move on. It is now that others have caught on and are calling the lack of QB instincts things like he can’t read the defense; he doesn’t see the field; he looks at one receiver only. It is what I said and has been his issue since day 1. He doesn’t even have the feel for the QB position that TT and DeVito have.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones had Waller open in the end zone  
Eightshamrocks : 8:43 am : link
In comment 16318402 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16318389 Eightshamrocks said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16318378 SomeFan said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317434 Section331 said:
Quote:


Quote:


on a play that was designed to go to Waller, but instead checked down and threw a pick 6. That is his modus operandi. He is Sam Bradford with speed.

Yes, he has had the misfortune of not playing with a good OL and not having a ton of talent around him, but that doesn’t change the fact that he too is a big part of the problem.

this. No instincts to the QB position. Look back on the first or second game he ever QB’d: RB was open in flat at about the 5 yard line; it was a sure TD if he passed the ball but he froze/hesitated and there was no TD. I knew right there that he lacked the instincts or knack for being an NFL QB. It was throw 12 year old kids make all the time on the playground. Nothing I have seen has changed my mind on that. Granted he has the size and straight-line speed and an ok arm but he lacks in the instinct.



This is not a legitimate criticism of Jones. Every QB who has ever played the position as on occasion missed open receivers. Even Mahomes does. On a side note, look how much the Chiefs offense has struggled this year, because you guessed it, they lack a #1 receiver. At least they have Kelce, unlike the Giants.

it is 100% legit and the primary reason the Giants should move on. It is now that others have caught on and are calling the lack of QB instincts things like he can’t read the defense; he doesn’t see the field; he looks at one receiver only. It is what I said and has been his issue since day 1. He doesn’t even have the feel for the QB position that TT and DeVito have.


You deflected and didn't address my point-Is Jones the Only QB who has ever missed an open receiver? I think Jones gets unfair criticism from a lot of Giants fan, I really do. HE has had one the top 3 worst O-lines in football since day one, and hasn't had a # 1 receiver either. These fats can not be ignored in the discussion. If the Giants shore up the O-Line, draft a real #1 and Jones stays healthy, look out. You are talking him putting up numbers like he did with Shurmur, with more rushing TD/yards, and minus the turnovers. People forget, a lot of Int's happen because it's the receiver's fault. Jones deserves some criticism, sure. But the anti Jones crowd goes way overboard. They like to frame it as Jones is the ultimate source for all of this organization's problems, and Jayden Daniels is going to sweep in and save the day. These guys are going to be in for a reality check. Daniels ain't the savior.
The only one here who needs a reality check is you  
bwitz : 9:01 am : link
RE: RE: RE: How do you guys…  
bwitz : 9:03 am : link
In comment 16318373 Blueworm said:
Quote:
In comment 16317483 bwitz said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317477 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:


Quote:


have the energy to do this every day. Every. Day.



The weirdest thing is, all of these arguments are the same ones that have been rehashed over and over again already. Yet, asinine threads like this one are created like they’re presenting brand new information.

Fucking crazy.



Some people are daytimers, some come on at work, others in the evening.
We have to run it back from the top for all BBI constituencies.


No. It’s simply because people like you and Shamrocks here don’t have a clue.
RE: RE: RE: RE: How do you guys…  
Eightshamrocks : 9:11 am : link
In comment 16318422 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 16318373 Blueworm said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317483 bwitz said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317477 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:


Quote:


have the energy to do this every day. Every. Day.



The weirdest thing is, all of these arguments are the same ones that have been rehashed over and over again already. Yet, asinine threads like this one are created like they’re presenting brand new information.

Fucking crazy.



Some people are daytimers, some come on at work, others in the evening.
We have to run it back from the top for all BBI constituencies.



No. It’s simply because people like you and Shamrocks here don’t have a clue.
We'll see who doesn't have a clue next season. As long as the Giants get a number 1 receiver, and FIX the O-Line Jones will produce at a Pro Bowl type level next season if he is named the starter, and stays healthy. We shall see.
RE: RE: RE: When Daboll tossed the tablet at Jones…  
kickoff : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16317552 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 16317518 joeinpa said:
Quote:


Quote:


In comment 16317467 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:


Quote:


After DJ missed a wide-open Darren Waller in the end zone against Seattle and instead threw a game-killing, pick-6…

Do you think it was because Daboll was disappointed that the Giants lacked a great OL and better receivers or because he thought (at least on that play) that Jones sucked?!?!

There is no dispute that the OL hasn’t been very good and that the team doesn’t have a “true #1 WR”. But if you think that Schoen, Daboll and his staff can’t evaluate DJ independent of those factors, you’re sadly mistaken.

There’s plenty of tape on Jones. I think the Giants know what they have at this point.

Jones is an average-at-best QB who hasn't gotten much better in 6 years and (just as importantly) he can't stay healthy either.

The Giants will likely have a high pick in a QB-rich draft class, Time to move on.



I think you re missing the point that they did evaluate him, and signed him to a 140 million contract

Now if you have concluded they made a mistake, fine. But if after evaluating him for an entire year, seeing him on film, constantly missing open receivers, processing too slowly, unable to navigate a pocket or throw outside the numbers, and whatever else is so obvious to many posters here, the Giants have much bigger issues than Daniel Jones.



Or, they evaluated Jones for a year and saw progress in a one-read, if it isn’t there, run offense and thought that with a reset on basics, he could then grow into something more. With a playoff win and no better options at QB, they gambled they could get by with him.

The expanded offense was too much for Jones and he took a huge step back. They made a mistake and hopefully they realize that now. If they continue to believe Jones is the answer they are clearly not the correct people for the jobs they have.

So you're picking one instance, when a fiery coach got mad a the QB as the reason you know he doesn't think he's the guy.
Do you watch much football? Ever see other QBs throw interceptions in the end zone. Even those considered elite.
